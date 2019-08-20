Report: Dolphins to release DE Branch

NFL notebook: QB Murray meeting with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have publicly supported Josh Rosen as their quarterback of the future, but it appears they are at least considering targeting Kyler Murray in the draft.

The Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine that he is meeting this week with Arizona, which holds the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, and he would be thrilled to be the first overall pick. “To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said.

New head coach Kliff Kingsbury has voiced confidence in Rosen, but general manager Steve Keim used the qualifier of “right now” when referring to Rosen as his starter on Wednesday. The rumors have continued to fly in Indianapolis, and Murray agrees it would be a great fit.

“I know what type of offense he runs,” Murray said of Kingsbury. “Obviously, he recruited me out of high school, I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal.

–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced.

This is the third suspension in Irving’s four-year NFL career. The 25-year-old was first suspended at the start of 2017 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. Last year, he served a four-game ban for a substance-abuse violation.

The indefinite ban comes just two days after the league banned Cowboys teammate Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory, however, had a year left on his deal while the Cowboys reportedly did not intend to re-sign Irving.

–The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Alex Collins following his early morning arrest after a car accident near the team’s headquarters.

Baltimore County police and the team confirmed that Collins, 24, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md. It was unclear whether Collins was the driver or a passenger.

The charges against him were not immediately known. The team confirmed Collins’ release on social media by 3 p.m. ET. A restricted free agent before his release, Collins will now be subject to waivers. If he is not claimed, he will immediately become a free agent.

–Defensive end Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $40 million and runs through the 2021 season. Graham was scheduled to become a free agent later this month. The Eagles selected Graham, a Michigan product, with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The longest-tenured member of the Eagles’ defense, he delivered its biggest play in recent memory: the strip sack of New England quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that helped seal the title for Philadelphia. Graham, who turns 31 next month, has appeared in 127 games (70 starts) with the Eagles.

–The New York Giants could be looking to trade veteran outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, according to multiple reports.

Vernon was a splashy signing in the 2016 offseason, heading to the Giants on a five-year, $84.75 million deal. But he has missed a combined nine games in the past two seasons with injuries, and his production has dropped. If the Giants cut or trade him, they would save $11.5 million against the salary cap.

Vernon has played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four with Miami.

–Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is developing a proposal that would guarantee both teams having a chance to get the ball in overtime games next season, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced on Pro Football Talk Live.

Guaranteeing each team an offensive possession in overtime would prevent outcomes like in January’s AFC Championship, when the Chiefs lost 37-31 to the New England Patriots, who won the coin toss, then scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period to end the game.

To have a proposed measure pass, Kansas City would need 24 of 30 teams to approve a potential rule change. The NFL currently allows each team a possession unless the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on its first possession.

–The coach in charge of building “character” among the Patriots has decided to leave the team.

Jack Easterby, who joined the Patriots six years ago, said his contract expired and he decided to pursue other interests. The Boston Globe first reported the news, which USA Today confirmed.

The Globe reported that Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft. Easterby’s title was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.

–Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is not lacking in self-confidence, but that doesn’t mean he cares about being the first quarterback off the board in April’s draft.

“It’s not that important to me,” Haskins said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “For me, it’s being with the right franchise, being with the right team and winning a Super Bowl. So whether that’s first quarterback taken, second quarterback taken, it’s all a blessing regardless of where I’m going.”

Most have pegged Haskins as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the class, along with Oklahoma’s Murray. Since declaring his intentions to commit fully to football, Murray has steadily garnered more attention as potentially being the top signal-caller off the board.

–Field Level Media