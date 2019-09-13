Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade
Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was granted permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported.
Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources said. The Dolphins use Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.
The Dolphins have parted with multiple starters since the end of the preseason, dealing left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans and shipping linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints.
In August, Fitzpatrick’s mother, ripped the Dolphins via Twitter for playing her son out of position. Melissa Fitzpatrick said Minkah Fitzpatrick was being incorrectly used at strong safety.
After a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that day, Minkah Fitzpatrick said his mother was right.
“She feels very strongly. She’s not wrong. Coach has asked me to do something right now. I got to do what they ask me to do. If we have to have some discussions in the future, we’ll have those discussions,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’m not 215 pounds, 220 pounds. So playing in the box isn’t best suited for me, but that’s what Coach is asking me to do.”
ESPN reported the Dolphins are seeking a first-round pick in return for Fitzpatrick.
–Field Level Media
Newton takes blame for Panthers’ 0-2 start
Carolina is 0-2 and quarterback Cam Newton wants the blame for the Panthers’ poor start to the 2019 season.
Newton missed multiple targets and consistently overthrew receivers Thursday in a 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton was 0-for-10 with three sacks against pressure by the Bucs according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
“Through my lens, it’s hard to look defensive guys in the eyes after a game like this,” said Newton. “Offensively, we didn’t hold up our end of the bargain.
“All fingers are just pointing back to me specifically on offense.”
Newton completed 24 of 50 pass attempts for 324 yards and zero touchdowns. The Panthers are 0-2 for the first time since 2013.
Defenses are inviting Newton to throw the ball downfield, and he’s missing those chances. He is 4-of-15 on throws that travel more than 15 yards downfield.
“I have to be better,” Newton said. “No matter what physical condition I’m in. No matter what foot, shoulder … I didn’t get the job done, and it’s frustrating. I wish I could say something other than that, but that’s the fact. I’m a brutally honest person with people, and I’m a brutally honest person with myself. And it’s time for me to look myself in the mirror and do some real soul-searching, because I had opportunities tonight and I didn’t get it done.”
Newton said his surgically repaired shoulder — and specifically his second operation on his right shoulder in January — is not a factor. Newton also sprained his foot in the third preseason game for the Panthers in August.
“I say it all the time,” Newton said. “Sometimes, you find yourself in a blender, and the only person that can get yourself out is yourself.”
–Field Level Media
WR Torrey Smith announces retirement
Wide receiver Torrey Smith
Wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement Friday, via a video on UNINTERRUPTED.
Smith, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1, read a letter to the game in the video and thanked it for opening doors to college and a life outside the NFL.
“Dear Football, I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I’ve been preparing for it my entire career,” Smith begins as he reflects on his career and his future.
A 2011 second-round draft pick by Baltimore, Smith was on the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team in his second season. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 as a free agent but was released two years later. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2017 and won another Super Bowl before being traded to the Panthers before the 2018 season.
Smith retired with 319 catches for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Pats acquire O-linemen Cunningham, Eluemunor
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to (team president Michael Bidwill), (general manager) Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season!
“With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”
Later Wednesday, the Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
Arizona took Cunningham, 24, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati, and he was forced into action as a rookie when starter D.J. Humphries was injured. In six starts at left tackle, Cunningham committed four holding penalties but allowed only 1.5 sacks, per STATS LLC.
He had been listed as the second-team right tackle on the Cardinals’ most recent depth chart.
Eluemunor, 24, was a fifth-round pick by Baltimore in 2017 and played in 17 games (three starts) through two seasons. He was given a chance to win the starting left guard job entering camp but battled injuries and inconsistency.
Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick who missed his rookie year due to a torn Achilles, is expected to start on Tom Brady’s blind side, with Cannon remaining on the right. The Patriots lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency in March and then had free agent signee Jared Veldheer opt to retire in May.
–Field Level Media
Report: Packers trade LB Gilbert to Titans
The Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL campaign.
Gilbert has been dealing with a knee injury during training camp and is hopeful of being ready when the regular season commences.
The 26-year-old University of Arizona product has 40 tackles and one fumble recovery in 18 career NFL games.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Jags’ Ramsey to follow Chiefs’ Hill in opener
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be matched up against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill throughout the Sept. 8 season opener in Jacksonville, according to defensive coordinator Todd Wash.
“He’s going to draw Tyreek, and he’s got to cover him,” Wash told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.'”
That would be a different approach than Wash took when the teams met in Week 5 last season in Kansas City.
In that game, Ramsey played predominantly in his typical left cornerback position, though he occasionally crossed to the right side. Hill managed two catches in direct coverage against Ramsey, a 10-yarder on a short curl and a 36-yarder on a fade down the sideline, with Ramsey opposite his normal spot. The Chiefs won 30-14.
–Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley.
–Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning to the team, but team president Bruce Allen still thinks it will happen.
Asked if he expects the stalwart left tackle to come back, Allen told Washington television station WRC, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
When asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen didn’t mince words, replying, “No. It’ll be with us.”
–The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends Nov. 4.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11. Kansas City had cut him 2 1/2 months earlier after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
–Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon experienced another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
–The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
The Patriots also acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
–The Buffalo Bills signed kicker Stephen Hauschka to a two-year contract extension. ESPN reports the value is $8 million.
Hauschka, 34, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017 after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
–Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure, multiple outlets reported, after a setback following Saturday’s preseason game.
Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries.
–The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School.
–Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, the new starter following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
–The Houston Texans signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett is making $2.05 million in 2019.
–The Indianapolis Colts traded third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games (11 starts) and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons.
–The Green Bay Packers traded linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.
Gilbert had 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games last season in his second NFL campaign.
–Field Level Media
Redskins president expects OT Williams to return
Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no
Washington Redskins holdout Trent Williams has shown no signs of returning to the team, but team president Bruce Allen said he still thinks it will happen.
Asked if he expects the stalwart left tackle to come back, Allen told Washington, D.C., television station WRC, “Well I think Trent is going to play football, yes. … I don’t see Trent retiring.”
When asked if Williams’ return could be in some other uniform, Allen didn’t mince words. “No. It’ll be with us.”
Williams, who has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls, is reportedly unhappy with the Redskins’ medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason. The 31-year-old is also said to want an “alteration” to his contract.
NBC Sports Washington reported earlier this month that Williams was adamant about wanting to be traded or released, quoting a source saying, “He’s not coming back. Period.”
Williams has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft. He has two years left on the five-year, $66 million contract extension he signed in 2015.
At the time he signed it, he was the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman, and he’s still in the top 10.
In the meantime, the Redskins have told inquiring teams that Williams won’t be traded, ESPN previously reported, rebuffing teams such as the Miami Dolphins.
Multiple reports said Washington has turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Bucs rely on defense to hold off Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made enough defensive stops and kept the Carolina Panthers out of the end zone for the entire game in a 20-14 victory Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium at Charlotte, N.C.
The final defensive stand came with a fourth-and-1 stop of Christian McCaffrey’s rushing attempt at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line with less than 1:30 to play.
With Carolina down to one timeout, the Buccaneers ran out the clock without giving the Panthers another possession.
After taking a 12-10 lead, Carolina’s next four possessions resulted in a fumble, punt, failed fourth down and a punt.
The Buccaneers (1-1) followed with an 11-play possession that lasted more than 6 1/2 minutes, but they only managed Matt Gay’s 32-yard field goal at the 2:30 mark for a 20-14 lead.
Carolina’s last possession included 11 plays and 73 yards, but no points.
The Panthers (0-2) relied on four Joey Slye field goals, including boots from 54 and 51 yards, for all their points until a fourth-quarter safety allowed them to pull within 17-14. Linebacker Luke Kuechly tackled Peyton Barber in the end zone for the two points.
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston completed 16 of 25 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown.
Cam Newton of the Panthers was 25-for-51 for 333 yards.
Tampa Bay’s defense bottled up McCaffrey, who had 53 yards from scrimmage after more than 200 in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But Panthers tight end Greg Olsen made six catches for 110 yards.
Winston threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin with 1:25 to play in the second quarter.
Barber’s 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Buccaneers a 17-12 edge.
The game entered a weather-related delay with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter before either team had scored. The game ended after midnight on the East Coast.
Gay’s 40-yard field goal opened the scoring for Tampa Bay with 5:40 left in the first quarter. Carolina pulled even on Slye’s 32-yarder later at the 2:56 mark. Slye’s 37-yarder in the second quarter gave the Panthers their first lead.
It was the first intra-division matchup between any NFC South teams this season.
–Field Level Media
Winslow II found guilty of rape, two other charges
Former NFL tight end
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was found guilty of felony rape and two other charges on Monday in a courtroom in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge. All the incidents occurred in San Diego County.
According to published reports, jurors told Judge Blaine K. Bowman they were deadlocked on eight other counts, including six felonies.
The jurors went back to their room to deliberate further but later delivered a note to the judge saying, “We remain deadlocked on all remaining charges.”
Winslow’s lawyers requested the judge declare a mistrial on the remaining charges. Bowman declined and ordered the jury to return to court on Tuesday morning.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 58-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 78-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow, 35, didn’t testify during the trial.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the court room when the verdicts against his son were read.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.).
–Field Level Media
Broncos TE Butt to undergo another knee procedure
Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will undergo yet another knee procedure, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, after a setback following Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Butt, who has undergone three previous ACL repairs, will have a cleanup on his left knee that is considered minor in comparison to his previous surgeries. He had two ACL injuries while at Michigan and one last year with the Broncos.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2017, Butt has played in just three games with the Broncos because of his knee issues. He has eight receptions for 85 yards since he was a two-time All-Big Ten performer with the Wolverines.
On Saturday, the 24-year-old had two catches for 17 yards and saw action on 11 snaps. His lone NFL regular-season action came in the first three games last season before another ACL tear in practice leading into Week 4.
There is no timetable on Butt’s return. The Broncos did select tight end Noah Fant in the first round of this year’s draft out of Iowa. Fant is dealing with his own ankle injury and is trying to make it back in time for Denver’s Sept. 9 Monday night season opener at Oakland.
–Field Level Media
Patriots acquire OT Cunningham from Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals traded
The Arizona Cardinals traded offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round draft pick Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Cunningham announced on social media that he’d been dealt to the Patriots, who need a swing tackle behind starters Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon.
“Arizona!! Man, it’s been a fun year and a half out in the desert!” Cunningham wrote. “Thank you to (president Michael Bidwill), (general manager) Steve Keim, and the Cardinals organization for allowing me to start off my career here. Wish you guys nothing but the best of luck this season!
“With that being said, I was just notified that I have been traded to the New England Patriots. Beyond excited to continue my career and to get back to work!!”
Arizona took Cunningham, 24, in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati, and he was forced into action as a rookie when starter D.J. Humphries was injured. In six starts at left tackle, Cunningham committed four holding penalties but allowed only 1.5 sacks, per STATS LLC.
He had been listed as the second-team right tackle on the Cardinals’ most recent depth chart.
Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick who missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles, is expected to start on Tom Brady’s blind side, with Cannon remaining on the right. The Patriots lost tackles Trent Brown and LaAdrian Waddle in free agency in March and then had free agent signee Jared Veldheer opt to retire in May.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars’ Ramsey to shadow Chiefs’ Hill in opener
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will travel with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Sept. 8 season opener in Jacksonville, according to defensive coordinator Todd Wash.
“He’s going to draw Tyreek, and he’s got to cover him,” Wash told reporters. “We’re very blessed. Our linebackers can run. All of our guys can run. We can just say, ‘Hey, Jalen, you go take care of him.”’
That would be a different approach than Wash took when the teams met in Week 5 last season in Kansas City.
In that game, Ramsey played predominantly in his typical left cornerback position, though he occasionally crossed to the right side. Hill managed two catches in direct coverage against Ramsey, a 10-yarder on a short curl and a 36-yarder on a fade down the sideline, with Ramsey opposite his normal spot. The Chiefs won 30-14.
The two players sparred verbally during the week leading up to that meeting. Hill told reporters he looked forward to facing Ramsey, saying the cornerback was “alright, I guess” and adding, “I hope he presses me.”
Ramsey responded by downplaying it as a one-on-one matchup, emphasizing Hill’s role as a returner more than as a receiver.
“He made All-Pro as a return specialist — let’s get that right, as a return specialist — his rookie year,” Ramsey said at the time. “He went to two Pro Bowls as a return specialist — return specialist — two years. I made All-Pro in my position as a corner. Went to the Pro Bowl as a corner. So it’s not a wide-receiver-versus-corner matchup, so we can get that out of the way off the bat.”
Hill went on to garner Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a receiver in 2018, finishing with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Ramsey went to his second straight Pro Bowl.
Entering his fourth season as defensive coordinator, Wash hasn’t typically had his cornerbacks shadow specific receivers for an entire game, but Ramsey and fellow Pro Bowler A.J. Bouye occasionally move around or swap sides situationally. D.J. Hayden typically mans the slot in the Jaguars’ nickel packages.
–Field Level Media
Colts trade CB Hairston to Jets for draft pick
The Indianapolis Colts are trading third-year cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020.
Hairston, 25, played in 27 games and registered 65 tackles, two sacks and one interception over the past two seasons. He made 11 starts.
A fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Temple, Hairston has two years left on his rookie contract.
The Colts are deep at cornerback, and Hairston was seen a potential casualty heading into Sunday’s roster cutdown.
–Field Level Media
49ers RB McKinnon has setback in practice
Back on the practice
Back on the practice field after a two-week layoff, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon suffered another setback Tuesday in his return from a torn ACL.
General manager John Lynch told KNBR on Wednesday that the news is “not encouraging.”
McKinnon, 27, signed a four-year, $30 million contract with San Francisco in March 2018 but missed all of last season after injuring his right knee in practice before the season opener.
McKinnon had been sidelined for 18 days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to help relieve soreness in the knee.
McKinnon played in 58 games with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17, rushing for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and catching 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores.
If McKinnon is unavailable, San Francisco’s backfield for the Sept. 8 opener at Tampa Bay will feature last year’s leading rusher Matt Breida and former Atlanta Falcon Tevin Coleman.
–Field Level Media
Texans extend Scarlett’s contract through 2020 season
The Houston Texans
The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they signed outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett to a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.
The deal is worth $3.75 million, according to the Houston Chronicle. Scarlett is making $2.05 million in 2019.
Scarlett, 26, appears to be one of the starting outside linebackers at the outset of the season with Jadeveon Clowney away due to a contract dispute.
He has 54 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 30 games (eight starts) over three NFL seasons. He had 18 tackles and one interception in 12 games (three starts) last season.
Scarlett has also been a special teams player during his tenure with the Texans, logging 520 snaps in the third phase.
According to reports Tuesday, Clowney recently fired his agent and met with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans’ Clowney visits Dolphins after firing agent
Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is looking for new representation and has even visited a potential new team, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.
Clowney, who reportedly is frustrated with talks involving his NFL future, fired agent Bus Cook. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Clowney apparently did so over five days ago.
The 26-year-old Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender, which is worth either $15,967,000 or $17,128,000 depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker, and he has skipped all of training camp. He cannot be traded until the tender is signed, giving him leverage over any potential deal.
Multiple outlets also reported that Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and had an in-person sit-down with head coach Brian Flores.
–Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is confident that quarterback Cam Newton will be under center for the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rivera said that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Newton will be on the field after sustaining a mid-foot sprain during last week’s preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Rivera’s stance on Newton is stronger than the one made last week by general manager Marty Hurney, who said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the quarterback’s availability for the Sept. 8 game.
–Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is physically ready to play football again, but he’s not sure if the desire will ever return.
Gronkowski, in a public appearance to discuss his partnership with CBDMedic, also discussed his retirement from football. He got emotional explaining how the injuries made him feel.
“I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it. I was losing that joy in life.”
–The San Francisco 49ers released former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Malcolm Smith.
In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed Nick Williams to a one-year deal with the team dealing with injuries to fellow wide receivers Jalen Hurd (back), Dante Pettis (groin) and Trent Taylor (foot).
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been cleared by team and independent doctors to resume rehab activities in his recovery from a fractured vertebra in his neck, NFL Network reported.
Pierre-Paul, who fractured the vertebra in a car accident on May 2, has not been cleared for football activities, but he can now work toward getting into playing shape with eyes on a potential midseason return.
–Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports. Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women’s national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.
Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last week with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through.
According to Lloyd’s trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn’t name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.
–Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not expected to miss any time after sustaining a broken ring finger on his left hand during practice, multiple outlets reported.
Jackson, 32, is beginning his second stint with the Eagles after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March.
–Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt will sit out this week and perhaps much longer after his surgically repaired left knee didn’t respond well following Saturday night’s game against the Rams.
Butt played 11 snaps, catching two passes for 17 yards, on Saturday in his first game action since tearing his ACL during a practice last September. It was Butt’s third torn ACL dating back to college, after he tore his right ACL twice while at Michigan.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects tight end Jordan Reed to be out of concussion protocol and ready to play in the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reed was put in the league’s concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. He has a history of concussions.
–Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank remains hopeful wide receiver Julio Jones will pocket a new contract before the start of the regular season, but admits time is running out to beat that deadline.
–The Houston Texans are inducting Bob McNair into their Ring of Honor, the team announced. McNair, who is the late owner and founder of the AFC South franchise, will be honored on Oct. 6 during the Texans’ home game against the Falcons.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner: ‘We want Zeke for the playoffs’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t seem concerned about starting the regular season without star running back Ezekiel Elliott.
“We’ve got a marathon here,” Jones said during his radio show Wednesday on 105.3 FM The Fan. “We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we’re in the dog days of the season.”
Elliott, 24, is holding out over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team. It was reported recently that Dallas offered a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. The two-time NFL rushing champion’s current contract is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
On Wednesday, Jones said the Cowboys will be ready to open the season at home on Sept. 8 against the New York Giants — with or without Elliott.
“We have to be prepared to play without any given player,” he said. “We may very well play without a player that’s not coming in on his contract. We’ll play and we’ll play well.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Free agent QB Osweiler visits Colts
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has
Free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler has visited the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.
The Colts are looking for a veteran backup to Jacoby Brissett, who was elevated to the starting job following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Saturday.
Brissett is the only quarterback on the current roster who has started an NFL game. Behind him on the depth chart are rookie Phillip Walker and second-year player Chad Kelly, who appeared in one game last season with the Denver Broncos.
Osweiler, 28, was a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2012 and has played in 49 games (30 starts) with Denver, the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins.
Osweiler has a 15-15 record, passing for 7,418 yards with 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
Brissett is 5-12 as a starter, including 4-11 with the Colts in 2017 when Luck was out for the season with a shoulder injury.
Indianapolis opens the season on the road on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
–Field Level Media
Koepka, McIlroy among nominees for Player of the Year
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka headlines the four players nominated for PGA Tour Player of the Year, announced Wednesday.
The PGA also released the nominees for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Both groups were selected by the tour’s player directors and members of the Player Advisory Council.
Nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award are Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. The rookies nominated for the Arnold Palmer Award are Cameron Champ, Sungjae Im, Adam Long, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.
Koepka, 29, won three tournaments on the year, including the PGA Championship. He had nine top 10 finishes and tied for third place in the FedEx Cup.
Kuchar, 41, won two events and had eight top 10 finishes. He tied for 16th place in the FedEx Cup.
The winner of the FedEx Cup, the 30-year-old McIlroy, ended the season with three victories and 14 top 10 finishes. He also led the tour in scoring average at 69.057.
Schauffele, 25, won two tournaments and finished second in the FedEx Cup. He has six top 10 finishes.
Four of the five rookies nominated won a tournament in their first year: Champ, Long, Moriakawa and Wolff.
Im, a 21-year-old South Korean, led the group with 26 made cuts, and he finished in the top 25 on 16 occasions. His best tour finish was a tie for third place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Players who competed in at least 15 FedEx Cup events during the recently concluded season are eligible to vote before the deadline, which is Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. ET. The PGA Tour has not announced when the winners will be revealed.
–Field Level Media
NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns' petition to
The NFL denied the Cleveland Browns’ petition to allow Kareem Hunt to remain with the team while serving his eight-game suspension.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins Sunday and ends after the Browns play the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3.
Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 1,327 yards.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB McCown moonlighting as high school coach
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh
The Philadelphia Eagles lured quarterback Josh McCown out of retirement earlier this month to back up Carson Wentz, but his signing came with a big perk.
He is allowed to leave the team each Friday to fly to Charlotte, N.C., where his family lives and where he is part of the coaching staff at Myers Park High School. He wants to be with his other team on Friday nights.
McCown shared his story with Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, telling him he knew that if he returned to the NFL it would be with a team that has a good front office, coaching staff and roster. He found that in the Eagles, who are aware that at age 40, McCown wants to help in his sons’ football development.
The Eagles “understand the family dynamic,” McCown told Rosenblatt. “The proximity to Charlotte was a factor, and part of why it made sense to sign here.”
It’s almost 550 miles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to Myers Park, and it seemingly is worth every mile to McCown, who has embraced the role.
“He does everything that a regular high school coach does,” head coach Scott Chadwick said. “He doesn’t just show up, he does all the dirty work.”
At practices before he signed with the Eagles, McCown lined the filed, picked up the balls scattered around and took part in every meeting. He even attended team camp in, as Chadwick described it, a very uncomfortable living environment.
His two sons — he also has two daughters — are on the Myers Park roster as quarterbacks, as is blue-chip recruit Drake Maye, who is committed to Alabama in the Class of 2021.
“He has bigger things to do, playing backup quarterback for the Eagles,” Maye said. “But he’s a great coach. It’s been a blessing.”
Myers Park is 1-0 on the young season, with its next game scheduled for Sept. 6. McCown will leave as soon as possible after the game to be back to finish preparations with the Eagles, who host division rival Washington to open the season on Sept. 8.
McCown, entering his 17th season, was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002. He also has played for Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay and the New York Jets. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Eagles on Aug. 17.
–Field Level Media
