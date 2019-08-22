Report: Cowboys offer to make Elliott No. 2 in RB pay
Report: Cowboys offer to make Elliott No. 2 in RB pay
The Dallas Cowboys have offered to make holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott one of the two highest-paid running backs in the NFL, according to a report.
ESPN reporter Ed Werder tweeted Thursday afternoon that the offer is less than what the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley earns — he signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer — but more than the deal that Le’Veon Bell agreed to with the New York Jets.
In March, Bell signed the NFL’s second-richest running back contract, a four-year, $52.5 million deal that included $27 million in guarantees.
Elliott, 24, was the No. 4 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and wants a new deal before he reports to the team. He is due to make $3.85 million this season.
Through three seasons, Elliott has carried the ball 868 times for 4,048 yards with 28 rushing touchdowns. He gained a league-leading 1,631 yards in his rookie year, when he was named an All-Pro, and also led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last year.
–Field Level Media
Falcons inducting WR White into Ring of Honor
Falcons inducting WR White into Ring of Honor
The
Falcons inducting WR White into Ring of Honor
The Atlanta Falcons will induct Roddy White into their Ring of Honor this season.
The team’s all-time leading receiver made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the ceremony will happen during the Dec. 8 game against the Carolina Panthers.
“I’m extremely happy about it for me and my family,” tweeted White, who becomes the 11th player to be inducted and the first since running back Warrick Dunn in 2017.
White, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, spent his entire 11-year career with Atlanta (2005-15) and caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns in 171 games.
Julio Jones enters 2019 ranked second on the franchise list in receptions (698) and yards (10,731), while Terance Mathis ranks second in touchdown grabs (57).
–Field Level Media
Colts hold QB Luck (calf) out of minicamp
Colts hold QB Luck (calf) out of minicamp
Colts hold QB Luck (calf) out of minicamp
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week’s mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last month’s organized team activities.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters Tuesday that the team was being cautious with the injury and that it was a “no brainer” that Luck would be ready for training camp in late July.
Luck said he has been able to throw “significantly” while rehabbing the calf injury.
Luck, 29, was named the 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after completing a career-best 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and leading the Colts to a playoff berth.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft sat out the entire 2017 season following surgery on his right shoulder.
–Field Level Media
Koepka's U.S. Open odds cool a bit
Koepka's U.S. Open odds cool a bit Koepka’s U.S. Open odds cool a bit
It’s hard to argue with the game plan of the man who has won four of the past eight majors, but U.S. sportsbooks have cooled a bit on Brooks Koepka’s odds of winning a third consecutive U.S. Open this week.
Koepka acknowledged that he did not touch a club after winning the PGA Championship last month until arriving at last week’s RBC Canadian Open. He then tied for 50th at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. He never sniffed at contention.
A distinct favorite for Pebble Beach after his two-stroke triumph at Bethpage Black, Koepka has been surpassed by Dustin Johnson as the listed favorite by several sportsbooks. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has also nudged ahead in some sportsbooks following his seven-shot victory in Canada.
While those three are co-favorites at +850 by FanDuel, SugarHouse favors Johnson (+700) over McIlroy (+800) and Koepka (+900). William Hill also has Johnson at +700, followed by Koepka (+850) and Jordan Spieth (+1000). Despite his record-setting victory at the Canadian Open, McIlroy is only tied for the third betting favorite by William Hill at +1000.
PointsBet lists Johnson and McIlroy as the co-favorites at +800 — slightly ahead of Koepka (+850).
Tiger Woods is no worse than +1100 by each of the four books.
Looking for a stab at the riches? SugarHouse is offering +250000 on a trio of players: Connor Arendell, Eric Dietrich and Hayden Shieh.
William Hill is offering some fun matchup prop bets, with McIlroy (-165) favored to finished higher than Woods (+145), and Johnson (-130) expected to out-duel Koepka (+110).
William Hill Prop Bets
Top 10 finish/not
Tiger Woods: +120/-140
Brooks Koepka: +100/-120
Rory McIlroy: +100/-120
Dustin Johnson: -110/-110
Jordan Spieth: -120/+100
Phil Mickelson: +200/-240
Rickie Fowler: +110/-130
Justin Thomas: +130/-150
Make/Miss Cut props:
Phil Mickelson: -250/+210
Sergio Garcia: -220/+190
Bubba Watson: -190/+170
Patrick Reed: -260/+220
Paul Casey: -260/+220
Hole In One
Yes: -130
No: +110
Decided By Playoff
Yes: +300
No: -360
Lowest Round Score (64.5): -110/-110
72-hole Winning Score (278.5): -110/-110
36-hole Cut Score (146.5): -110/-110
PointsBet is offering odds on the nationality of the winner:
USA: -400
England: +540
Northern Ireland: +550
Australia: +800
Spain: +1200
Japan: +1600
Italy: +1800
South Africa: +1800
Sweden: +2000
Ireland: +2500
South Korea: +3000
Germany: +3500
Denmark: +4000
China: +5000
Chinese Tapei: +5000
Slovakia: +5000
Belgium: +5000
–Field Level Media
Cardinals trade S Ford to Eagles for DT Hector
Cardinals trade S Ford to Eagles for DT Hector
The Arizona
Cardinals trade S Ford to Eagles for DT Hector
The Arizona Cardinals traded safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.
Ford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Auburn. He played in 23 games and posted nine tackles during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Ford was the odd man out in Arizona behind starters D.J. Swearinger and Budda Baker, as well as Josh Shaw and rookies Deionte Thompson and Jalen Thompson.
Hector, also 24, was undrafted out of South Florida in 2018. He appeared in eight games for the Eagles last year and logged two tackles and a half-sack.
Hector provides depth for the Cardinals, who released linemen Darius Philon, Robert Nkemdiche and Vincent Valentine during training camp.
–Field Level Media
Jackson: Record with Browns is 'on my tombstone'
Jackson: Record with Browns is 'on my tombstone' Jackson: Record with Browns is ‘on my tombstone’
Hue Jackson provided a frank assessment of how he’ll be remembered for his coaching career in Cleveland in a recently published article.
Jackson was fired as the Browns’ head coach on Oct. 29 after a three-year stint in which the struggling team posted a 3-36-1 record, including an 0-16 season in 2017.
“Let’s be honest. Right now, that’s what’s on my tombstone,” the 53-year-old Jackson told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop in a story released on Thursday.
Jackson told Bishop that the days that followed the firing were extremely dark ones.
“(Jackson) called his wife of 24 years, Michelle, and filled her in,” Bishop wrote. “At home, he went down to their basement, turned off the lights in the guest room and stayed there. For three days. ‘I could have laid there for months,’ he says.”
Jackson joined the rival Cincinnati Bengals as a special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis two weeks after being fired by the Browns but was not retained by new coach Zac Taylor.
Jackson, who also served as a head coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2011, owns an 11-44-1 career mark for the second-worst winning percentage in NFL history.
–Field Level Media
IR trip possible for Broncos QB Lock
IR trip possible for Broncos QB Lock
Denver
IR trip possible for Broncos QB Lock
Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said a trip to injured reserve for quarterback Drew Lock could be a consideration after the rookie sprained his right thumb Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Obviously because it’s his throwing hand and a thumb, that’s a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” Fangio said Thursday. “It will be some time before we know exactly where he’s at and how much time he would miss.”
The Broncos could open up a roster spot without ending Lock’s season by putting him on IR after the cut-down to the 53-man roster. Lock would be recallable from IR after eight weeks, though he could not practice if healthy enough to do so before the eight-week period ends.
“The bad thing about it is because of the injury, he can’t do much,” Fangio said.
Lock hit the thumb while being taken down for a sack in the third quarter of Denver’s 24-15 loss. He said he hasn’t had a sprain this severe before and doesn’t know how long he’ll be out.
“I’m not 100 percent sure,” Lock said. “Just going to leave that up to the people in (the training) room to kind of evaluate it a little bit. I know my pain tolerance. I know that level of stuff, but I think they’re going to make the best decision on when I should be stepping back out on the football field.”
In the meantime, Lock plans to “heavily” use the team’s virtual reality training program to take mental reps.
The second-round pick (42nd overall) began training camp as the third-string quarterback behind starter Joe Flacco and backup Kevin Hogan, but he played with the second team ahead of Hogan in practice last week and in Monday’s game.
Lock went 7 of 12 for 40 yards against the 49ers, bringing his preseason stat line to 31 of 51 for 254 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“I felt as if I was starting to play a little better and maybe starting to earn that (backup) role,” Lock said.
Fangio added, “He was improving daily, and I saw good strides. I’d say he was tracking towards (the backup job). I wouldn’t say he had it yet.”
The Broncos don’t plan to add another quarterback right now, according to Fangio. Hogan will start Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, with most of Denver’s starters sitting out on both sides of the ball, and he likely begin the season as the backup, given Lock’s injury. Undrafted rookie Brett Rypien will also play “a good bit.”
Fangio also said it’s possible tight end Jake Butt will make his first appearance this preseason on Saturday.
Butt has battled setbacks during training camp in his recovery from a torn ACL sustained last September, his third torn ACL dating back to college. He returned to practice last week.
–Field Level Media
Elway opens up about 15-year battle with hand condition
Elway opens up about 15-year battle with hand condition
John Elway appeared on NBC's "Today" on Thursday
Elway opens up about 15-year battle with hand condition
John Elway appeared on NBC’s “Today” on Thursday to raise awareness for Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition that prevents curled fingers from being straightened.
Elway, the Denver Broncos president of football operations and general manager, was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago, well after the Hall of Fame quarterback’s 16-year career had ended.
“When I saw my hand doctor, the only option was surgery,” Elway said. “I wasn’t interested in more surgeries. I’ve had so many surgeries during my playing career. At that point in time I didn’t want to have another one.”
Elway, who retired following the 1998 season, recently underwent a non-surgical treatment to attempt to straighten his fingers.
Elway, 59, admitted that he wasn’t sure if his football career either caused or contributed to his condition. He’s not alone, since experts are uncertain as to what causes Dupuytren’s contracture.
“It’s a rather common condition, and a lot of people do have it, but they don’t get it diagnosed,” Elway said of the condition that may affect 16 million Americans.
“If anyone is concerned they might have it, they should go see a hand specialist. If you’re diagnosed with it, I want people to realize that there are options to treat it.”
Per the Mayo Clinic, Dupuytren’s contracture “affects a layer of tissue that lies under the skin of your palm. Knots of tissue form under the skin — eventually creating a thick cord that can pull one or more fingers into a bent position.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension
Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension Report: Saints, DE Jordan agree to $52.5M extension
The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million — with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses — and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to Schefter.
Jordan, who turns 30 next month, is now under contract for five years with a max of $74.5 million on the deal.
The next pressing contract matter for the Saints to address is wide receiver Michael Thomas. The two sides have held loose discussions about the direction of a deal, but no tangible progress has been reported.
He has spent his eight-year NFL career with the Saints after being selected in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2011 draft out of Cal. He has 71.5 career sacks and 98 tackles for loss in 128 games (127 starts).
He earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod last season, when he had 12 sacks and helped New Orleans reach the NFC Championship Game. Jordan was first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he had a career-best 13 sacks, broke up 11 passes and forced two fumbles.
–Field Level Media
Vikings' Rudolph celebrates $36M extension
Vikings' Rudolph celebrates $36M extension
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed
Vikings’ Rudolph celebrates $36M extension
The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multi-year contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp was set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. He landed a four-year, $36 million extension, according to multiple reports.
The tweet, which ended with the hashtag “UnfinishedBusiness” read in part, “I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be … in Minnesota!”
The new contract is expected to lower Rudolph’s salary-cap hit to help the team, which has little available cap room, according to ESPN.
The move comes weeks after the Vikings selected Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, with the 50th overall pick.
Rudolph, 29, subsequently said he was looking forward to playing in more sets with two tight ends.
“It’s exciting,” Rudolph told ESPN. “It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets. People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”
A second-round pick (43rd overall) out of Notre Dame in 2011, Rudolph has played all eight of his NFL seasons in Minnesota. Last year, he finished with 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Rudolph has 386 catches for 3,787 yards and 41 scores.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2017 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs DT Jones skipping camp for contract reasons
Chiefs DT Jones skipping camp for contract reasons Chiefs DT Jones skipping camp for contract reasons
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the start of the 2019 season.
Jones’ deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.
Jones, 24, is due $1.2 million in base salary. That’s not anywhere near market value considering his 15.5-sack 2018 season.
Jones has generated 24 sacks through his first three NFL seasons.
Per NFL Network, a slowdown in negotiations prompted Jones to pass on mandatory minicamp.
Kansas City is moving to a 4-3 front under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. His scheme is precedented on pass-rushing skill at all four defensive line spots.
–Field Level Media
Giants' Shurmur stokes QB controversy: 'We'll see what happens'
Giants' Shurmur stokes QB controversy: 'We'll see what happens' Giants’ Shurmur stokes QB controversy: ‘We’ll see what happens’
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones on Tuesday.
Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order.
That tune changed dramatically when Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said. “I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens. … We do feel good where Eli is, he’s our starting quarterback, and we’ve got a young player that we think is going to be an outstanding player getting himself ready to play.”
Manning, 38, has faced questions about his diminished skills and longevity before. Two years ago, then-coach Ben McAdoo ended Manning’s consecutive starts streak to start Geno Smith, fanning the flames for pundits insisting Manning’s best days are behind him.
Shurmur, hired to replace McAdoo, hopped in Manning’s corner. At the end of the 2018 regular season, he said Manning had “years left” as a starting quarterback and insisted he would continue to start because “experience matters.”
Jones, drafted sixth overall by the Giants in April, has a similar demeanor to Manning and has been tutored by Peyton Manning. The team also has 2018 fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta and veteran backup Alex Tanney.
“I’m not trying to be cryptic about it,” Shurmur said Tuesday. “It is what I said it is. Eli is getting ready to have an outstanding year and Daniel is getting ready to play. That’s really about it.”
Shurmur was strong in his assessment last month of where the quarterbacks stood.
“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur said.
–Field Level Media
Steelers name veteran Sherman interim WR coach
Steelers name veteran Sherman interim WR coach
The Pittsburgh Steelers named Ray Sherman as the interim wide receivers coach
Steelers name veteran Sherman interim WR coach
The Pittsburgh Steelers named Ray Sherman as the interim wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.
He replaces Darryl Drake, who died suddenly on Aug. 11.
Sherman joined the Steelers at the start of training camp, initially as an observer. But after Drake’s death, Sherman began working with the wide receivers group.
He hasn’t coached since he retired following the 2015 season but has a lengthy resume.
Sherman, 67, was a wide receiver and defensive back at Fresno State, and he started his coaching career in 1974 as a graduate assistant at San Jose State.
He spent 14 years in the college ranks, coaching at Cal, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Purdue and Georgia. In 1988, he moved on to the NFL and had stops with the Houston Oilers, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Rams.
He also served as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh in 1998.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster praised the selection.
“A guy who has been here,” Smith-Schuster said in a team statement. “He has coached everybody from Jerry Rice to young guys like us. It’s the best opportunity to have him step up and play that role for us.”
He added that Sherman has helped them through the transition after Drake’s death.
“To go through this at a young age, 22 years old, there are no words that can explain what we are going through. For Ray, he was retired, for him to come out of his way to be here it means a lot not only to myself but to the receivers in the room. We don’t want to change that.”
–Field Level Media
Olesen to stand trial on sexual assault, other charges
Olesen to stand trial on sexual assault, other charges Olesen to stand trial on sexual assault, other charges
Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will stand trial next month after pleading not guilty to charges of assault by beating, sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.
Olesen was arrested July 29 at Heathrow Airport in London following his alleged actions on a British Airways flight from Memphis, where he played in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
He has been suspended by the European Tour pending the outcome of the trial.
Olesen briefly appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday to enter his plea and also confirm his name, age and address.
The jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept 18 at Isleworth Crown Court in London.
Olesen, 29, is ranked No. 65 in the world. He has five European Tour victories and was a member of Europe’s victorious 2018 Ryder Cup team.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys WR Cooper downplays injury
Cowboys WR Cooper downplays injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play
Cowboys WR Cooper downplays injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play in the preseason but the 25-year-old said his foot injury is not a concern.
Cooper, starting his first full season with the Cowboys, dealt with a foot injury as a rookie with the Oakland Raiders and before that as a sophomore at Alabama. This summer, he was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and has missed three weeks of practice.
“I’m not really worried,” Cooper said in an interview with USA Today. “It’s not really that bad, especially just walking around. But to do the things that I do on the field, obviously I’m cutting really hard, I’m stopping really hard.”
Now in his fifth season, Cooper said he’s accustomed to playing with injuries if necessary.
“I played with a lot of foot injuries,” Cooper said. “I played with high ankle sprains. All those things so I’m pretty good at playing with foot injuries. But I don’t think I’m going to have to play with it.”
The Pro Bowl wideout enters the final year of his contract as a focal point of the passing game in Dallas. With running back Ezekiel Elliott missing from the startling lineup as well — Elliott is holding out for a new deal with two years remaining on his rookie contract — the Cowboys have an assortment of variables to figure out before the opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.
“Of course I feel like I’m missing things because I’m missing practice,” Cooper said. “But, like I said, I’m able to keep up mentally. … The plays are, for the most part, the same or similar. It’s a lot of the same routes from my perspective.”
–Field Level Media
Veteran WR Inman returns to Chargers
Veteran WR Inman returns to Chargers
The
Veteran WR Inman returns to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers brought back wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on Thursday.
Inman, 30, played in 41 games over four seasons with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2017.
He had his best season with the team in San Diego in 2016, catching 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns.
Inman played in 15 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, tallying 28 catches for 304 yards and three scores. He added eight catches for 108 yards and one TD in two playoff games.
He spent most of this offseason with the New England Patriots before being released on Sunday.
In 58 career games (34 starts), he has 158 receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots S Chung indicted on coke possession charge
Report: Patriots S Chung indicted on coke possession charge
New England
Report: Patriots S Chung indicted on coke possession charge
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung reportedly was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession in New Hampshire.
According to the Laconia Daily Sun, he was indicted by a Belknap County jury on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.
Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine,” according to the indictment.
The Patriots issued the following statement on Thursday:
“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
The article posted by the newspaper Wednesday night said Meredith police did not arrest Chung during the June 25 encounter.
Chung, who turned 32 on Monday, is scheduled to be arraigned at Laconia District Court next Wednesday.
Chung was not at practice Wednesday and did not appear in the first two preseason games. In April, he signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
The Daily Sun reported that cocaine possession is a Class B felony and carries a potential prison term of 3½ to seven years.
–Field Level Media
Report: Redskins reject Pats' offer for LT Williams
Report: Redskins reject Pats' offer for LT Williams Report: Redskins reject Pats’ offer for LT Williams
The Washington Redskins turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The Team 980 tweeted that the Patriots were told the offer “wasn’t enough.” NBC Sports Washington echoed the report: “Have heard the same.”
However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport questioned the veracity of the information. “From what I understand, this is false. ‘Unequivocally not true’ was the precise wording. So, carry on,” he tweeted.
Williams has been on the reserve/did not report list since he failed to show up for training camp.
He is said to be unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and he would also like to alter his current contract.
Williams, 31, has reached seven consecutive Pro Bowls. He has been with the Redskins since 2010, when they took him fourth overall in the NFL draft.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said earlier this month that he seriously doubted the team would trade Williams.
–Field Level Media
Steelers sign LB Elliott, waive DE Hooks
Steelers sign LB Elliott, waive DE Hooks Steelers sign LB Elliott, waive DE Hooks
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent linebacker Jayrone Elliott on Thursday and waived injured defensive end Lavon Hooks.
Elliott recorded 57 tackles, 4.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 career games with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16. He also had short stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2017) and New Orleans Saints (2018).
Elliott, 27, played in one game with the Cowboys before being waived prior to the second week of the season.
He also played with the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio club this year before spending time with the Miami Dolphins.
Hooks sustained a torn Achilles in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Hooks recorded one tackle while playing in both preseason games for the Steelers.
—Field Level Media
Cardinals release WR White, sign Crabtree
Cardinals release WR White, sign Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kevin White on
Cardinals release WR White, sign Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kevin White on Wednesday and signed veteran wideout Michael Crabtree to a one-year deal.
Crabtree visited the team earlier this month, but the sides couldn’t agree on a deal. The terms of Wednesday’s agreement weren’t immediately reported.
Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had gone unsigned following his release from Baltimore in February. He had 54 catches for 607 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Ravens last season.
White, a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2015, signed with Arizona in March on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $400,000 guaranteed. He missed the first two games of the preseason while battling a hamstring injury sustained during training camp.
The 27-year-old played in just 14 games (five starts) across three seasons with the Bears, missing time due to a number of injuries. He has 25 catches for 285 yards and no touchdowns in his career.
White had been listed among three first-team wideouts on the Cardinals’ first depth chart, but Arizona also has three rookie receivers — Andy Isabella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth) — in addition to expected starters Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
Butler has a broken hand and could miss a chunk of the regular season, but Johnson has impressed in camp. The Cardinals are expected to keep at least six receivers, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid scheme is expected to feature four or five wideouts often, unlike most NFL offenses.
Kingsbury and Crabtree both played in college under coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, though Kingsbury graduated four years before Crabtree arrived in Lubbock (2006).
Crabtree spent his first six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2009, before joining the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. He was released by Oakland in March 2018.
In 141 career games (138 starts), he has 633 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals release WR White, reportedly will add Crabtree
Cardinals release WR White, reportedly will add Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kevin
Cardinals release WR White, reportedly will add Crabtree
The Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Kevin White on Wednesday, ending his tenure with the team before he played in a game.
Later Wednesday, NFL Network reported the Cardinals are closing in on a deal with wide receiver Michael Crabtree, who visited the team earlier this month but couldn’t agree on a deal.
Crabtree, who turns 32 in September, had gone unsigned following his release from Baltimore in February. He had 54 catches for 607 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Ravens last season.
White, a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2015, signed with Arizona in March on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $400,000 guaranteed. He missed the first two games of the preseason while battling a hamstring injury sustained during training camp.
The 27-year-old played in just 14 games (five starts) across three seasons with the Bears, missing time due to a number of injuries. He has 25 catches for 285 yards and no touchdowns in his career.
White had been listed among three first-team wideouts on the Cardinals’ first depth chart, but Arizona also has three rookie receivers — Andy Isabella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth) — in addition to expected starters Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
Butler has a broken hand and could miss a chunk of the regular season, but Johnson has impressed in camp. The Cardinals are expected to keep at least six receivers, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid scheme is expected to feature four or five wideouts often, unlike most NFL offenses.
Kingsbury and Crabtree both played in college under coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, though Kingsbury graduated four years before Crabtree arrived in Lubbock (2006).
Crabtree spent his first six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him 10th overall in 2009, before joining the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. He was released by Oakland in March 2018.
In 141 career games (138 starts), he has 633 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
