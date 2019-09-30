Report: Cowboys’ LT Smith week-to-week with ankle sprain
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith’s high-ankle sprain is apparently not as serious as the team first thought, according to multiple reports Monday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that while Smith will sit out against this weekend at home vs. the Green Bay Packers, he has not been ruled out for the Cowboys’ Week 6 contest at the New York Jets.
According to a report by ESPN, tests confirmed the six-time Pro Bowler suffered a high right ankle sprain in Sunday’s 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Smith, 28, suffered the injury on the Cowboys’ final drive when quarterback Dak Prescott landed on Smith’s ankle while being sacked by David Onyemata.
He was able to walk to the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart, and was spotted after the game wearing a walking boot. Dallas owner Jerry Jones confirmed Smith’s diagnosis after the game.
The Cowboys will likely turn to six-year veteran Cameron Fleming, who started three games last season in Smith’s absence.
Smith, selected ninth overall by Dallas in the 2011 draft out of USC, started all four games this season for the Cowboys and played 98 percent of available offensive snaps.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers give C Pouncey 1-year, $9M extension
The Los Angeles Chargers are signing Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey to a one-year, $9 million extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
The ninth-year NFL veteran was entering the final year of two-year, $15 million contract signed in March 2018.
Pouncey, 30, started all 16 games and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Chargers in 2018. He played 954 of L.A.’s 995 offensive snaps.
Miami’s first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, Pouncey started 93 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Chargers sign C Pouncey to one-year extension
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey to a one-year extension through 2020 on Tuesday.
He was entering the final year of two-year, $15 million contract signed in March 2018. Multiple outlets reported the value of the extension at $9 million.
Pouncey, 30, started all 16 games and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Chargers in 2018. He played 954 of L.A.’s 995 offensive snaps.
“From day one, Mike has been everything we thought he’d be and more,” general manager Tom Telesco said. “He’s an unquestioned leader, both in the locker room and on the field, who has earned the respect of teammates and coaches alike. His relentless work ethic — there have been times where we’ve had to fight to keep him off the practice field — and toughness are contagious. Mike’s dependability is invaluable, and we’re excited to have secured our Pro Bowl center through the 2020 season.”
Miami’s first-round pick (15th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft, Pouncey started 93 games in seven seasons with the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars WR Lee (knee) ruled out vs. Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, who played 12 snaps last week after missing all of 2018, was downgraded to out because of a knee injury.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye also was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans.
Lee, who sustained a torn ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018, was listed as questionable earlier this week after failing to catch a pass in the opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lee, 27, was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II will be making his first start for the Jaguars (0-1). He entered in relief of Nick Foles (broken collarbone) last week and completed 22 of 25 for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.
–Field Level Media
Original Patriot Garron dies at 82
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston
Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.
Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and remains in ninth place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.
“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” said Robert Kraft, the chairman and CEO. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”
A Mississipi native, Garron played at Western Illinois before joining the Patriots, where he spent his entire nine-year pro career. He was a four-time All-Star in the American Football League.
He finished with 2,981 rushing yard and holds the record for the longest run in team history — an 85-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.
Garron also was a proficient receiver and gained 5,483 yards from scrimmage. He had 40 touchdowns in 99 career games (18 starts).
–Field Level Media
Bills preparing to start Barkley at QB
A day after coming six points short in their upset bid against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills on Monday announced they are planning to start backup Matt Barkley at quarterback next weekend, as starter Josh Allen remains in the concussion protocol.
Barkley replaced Allen early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 16-10 loss at home — a game in which both teams entered unbeaten — after Allen was knocked out of the game by a helmet-to-helmet hit from defensive back Jonathan Jones.
While Allen his share of struggles (he had three interceptions and no touchdowns), Barkley was 9 of 16 for 127 yards and failed to lead the Bills to any points.
Jamie Collins intercepted Barkley’s pass intended for John Brown on third-and-9 from the Patriots’ 39-yard line with less than 90 seconds to play to seal the Patriots’ victory.
Nonetheless, Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he has confidence in Barkley as his team prepares to play at Tennessee next Sunday.
“There’s a lot of internal belief in Matt Barkley, and we know he’ll be ready to go if we need him,” McDermott told reporters.
–Field Level Media
Vikings RB Thomas suspended three games
The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back
The NFL suspended Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas for three games on Tuesday for violating its policy on substance abuse.
Thomas pled guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge — a felony — in May, stemming from a January arrest after police found more than 143 grams of marijuana at his apartment. He received three years of probation as part of the plea deal.
Thomas will miss games vs. Atlanta, at Green Bay and vs. Oakland before being eligible to rejoin the team ahead of Week 4’s game at Chicago.
The 23-year-old played in five games as an undrafted rookie in 2018, rushing for 30 yards on eight carries and catching two passes for 21 yards. Of his 88 snaps, 59 came on special teams.
–Field Level Media
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Peyton Manning offered
Peyton Manning offered a warm tribute Saturday to longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died this week at age 75 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Manning said his respect for Bowlen had “a lot to do” with him joining the Broncos in 2012 after spending his first 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning won a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos in following the 2015 season, which marked his final one in the league.
The Broncos and Bowlen’s family announced that they would host a public tribute for the late owner on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The tribute will include personal memorabilia along with pictures and a video celebrating his life and contributions, according to the team.
“My deepest sympathies go out to the entire Bowlen family,” Manning said. “I met Mr. Bowlen for the first time when I played for the Indianapolis Colts and I was over in Hawaii at the Pro Bowl when he was also there at his Hawaiian home. I saw him several times throughout the years and had short, brief conversations with him that I really enjoyed. …
“It was an honor to play for Mr. Bowlen’s organization, as I’ve said numerous times. I always had great respect for the Denver Broncos during my time playing for the Colts competing against his organization. So much of that credit goes to Pat Bowlen and his desire to be the best and to win. That had a lot to do with me signing with the Denver Broncos — that I knew Mr. Bowlen was all about winning and I knew the people that he had hired would carry on that tradition and legacy. It was a great decision to come play here — we still live here today. I’m grateful for Mr. Bowlen and the legacy that he’s established with the Broncos, in the NFL and certainly in this Denver community. He will be missed by many. It was an honor to know Mr. Bowlen and a real pleasure to have played for his team — the Denver Broncos.”
–Field Level Media
Packers LB Burks returns to practice
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers linebacker Oren Burks returned to practice Monday, nearly two months after sustaining a pectoral injury in his team’s preseason opener.
Burks did not offer a timeline for a return to game action but called his participation in non-padded practice “huge.” He injured his chest against the Houston Texans on Aug. 8.
“It was huge,” said Burks, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “Just kind of mentally being away from the team a little bit, it was cool to get back out there with the guys. In terms of prognosis, I don’t really know exactly when I’ll be 100 percent, but I’m taking it one day at a time and trying to get better.”
Hodkiewicz reported Burks, 24, wore a shoulder harness Monday and the second-year player confirmed he will likely play with it once he is cleared.
A third-round pick by Green Bay out of Vanderbilt, Burks played in 14 games (four starts) last season, mostly on special teams, and recorded 24 combined tackles.
The Packers (3-1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) on Sunday. Burks’ status for that game is still undecided.
–Field Level Media
Agent: Cowboys, Elliott ‘very close’ to deal
Don’t scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup for Sunday against the New York Giants just yet.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Arceneaux told reporters at the DFW International Airport that a deal is “very close.”
“I think Zeke is showing he’s committed by coming back to Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. We’re talking. They’re committed and we’re committed. That’s why we are here.”
Initial chatter Tuesday indicated the sides were close to a deal for a $90 million, six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Bucs’ Arians: TE Howard ‘can play a heck of a lot better’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard does not appear to be in the good graces of Bruce Arians, and the team’s new coach wasn’t shy about his thoughts of Howard’s performance.
Howard followed up his four-reception, 32-yard game in Tampa Bay’s season-opening loss to San Francisco with a catchless effort in Thursday’s 20-14 victory over Carolina. To make matters worse, the third-year tight end wasn’t even targeted by quarterback Jameis Winston against the Panthers.
Arians was direct in his response when reporters asked why Howard has been stuck in neutral.
“You’d probably have to ask him,” the 66-year-old Arians said. “He’s got so much talent and he can play a heck of a lot better than he’s playing.”
Howard got off on the wrong foot in the opener versus the 49ers, fumbling once and tipping a ball that led to an interception.
The 24-year-old Howard was expected to have a much better start to the season after wide receivers DeSean Jackson (Philadelphia) and Adam Humphries (Tennessee) departed for other teams.
Howard reeled in 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns during his injury-shortened 2018 campaign.
Howard has 64 receptions for 1,029 yards and 11 scores in 26 games since being selected by the Buccaneers with the 19th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama.
— Field Level Media
Rodgers tries play-call wristband at Packers practice
One thing Green Bay
One thing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to do in his distinguished career is wear a wristband with the play calls on it during a game.
That may change on Sunday.
After Green Bay scored 10 points in its season-opening win against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 5 in Matt LaFleur’s head coaching debut, the Packers on Friday had Rodgers try a wristband containing a cheat sheet for the play calls at practice in an effort to get the information relayed more quickly.
The team has spent the week talking about tempo being a reason for its struggles in the 10-3 win over the Bears.
“It gets (the play) out of my mouth a lot faster, I’ll tell you that much,” LaFleur told reporters Friday. “So yeah, maybe it helps me get him the play a little bit quicker.”
Though LaFleur would not say whether Rodgers will wear the wristband this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the fact the team is trying it is noteworthy in that this is Rodgers first season since becoming a starter in 2008 that he is not in Mike McCarthy’s offense.
The Packers fired McCarthy last December.
“We do have some long calls in the plan — that’s just the way the offense is,” Rodgers said Wednesday of LaFleur’s plays. “There’s a number of checks for different plays. It’s getting that call in and repeating it and going out there and trying to execute as quickly as possible. The great thing about this offense and the communication is we had a great debrief Monday and Tuesday about everything. We made some subtle changes to hopefully help with some of that tempo.”
Rodgers threw for 203 yards and a touchdown in the win in Chicago. The Vikings also won in Week 1, adding some weight to Sunday’s game in Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
Report: 49ers sign CB Tabor to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers signed former Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor to their practice squad Monday, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Tabor was waived by the Lions out of training camp and had remained a free agent since.
Tabor, 23, was a second-round pick by Detroit out of Florida in the 2017 draft.
He played in 22 games over the past two seasons, making only five starts and recording 39 tackles (34 solo).
This past spring, Tabor admitted he had been distracted by all the flash that comes with being an NFL player.
“I fell in love with the money, the jewelry, the females, everything. I fell in love with everything else besides the game,” said Tabor in an interview with MLive.com.
“(I told myself) either you’re going to fall back in love with the game, or you’re going to be gone like you was never here. … I made a decision to, like, start doing this (stuff) so I can fall back in love with the game. I fell out of love with the game, and now I’m back in love with the game.”
Tabor, however, injured his hamstring, missing most of the preseason and was subsequently released.
–Field Level Media
Broncos WR Sanders limited to start camp
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said Tuesday he will be limited when the team opens training camp later this week, as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles sustained last December.
“We’re going to take our time,” Sanders told reporters. “I don’t even know if I’ll do the conditioning test (Wednesday). As far as practice, I’m definitely not going to be going full-go from the jump.”
Sanders did not say if he’ll open camp on the physically unable to perform list, but his goal remains to be healthy for Week 1, which he deemed a “realistic” timeline earlier this month.
Players report to camp on Wednesday, with practices beginning Thursday.
Sanders, 32, tore his Achilles in practice after 12 games last season, finishing with 71 catches for 868 yards and four scores. He has 118 catches for 1,423 yards and six scores over the last two seasons, after topping 75 catches, 1,000 yards and five scores in each of the previous three seasons and earning two Pro Bowl nods.
The 10th-year veteran is entering his sixth season in Denver and the final year of his contract, in which he’s due $10.25 million.
–Field Level Media
Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans
An unattended golf cart caused a scary scene Friday morning at the U.S. Open, injuring five people at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident began when a vendor arrived at a concession stand near the 16th hole with his cart loaded with boxes.
The vendor stepped out of the cart, and one of the boxes fell on accelerator, prompting the vehicle to start moving. The vendor and four spectators, ages 25 to 82, were hurt, according to the (Salinas) Californian.
ESPN cited the CHP saying that one person sustained a broken arm while another had a spinal injury.
Multiple media outlets reported that one seriously injured person was transported to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, while those with lesser injuries were taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.
Eyewitness Georgie Salant told golf.com, “We were standing in the concession line on the 16th hole when all of a sudden there was a runaway cart and one guy running after it, then a bunch of people running after it. It was actually coming straight for the concession line and then it turned, just on its own, and it didn’t stop! It started driving in circles. It ran over like, five people.”
Another unnamed witness told golf.com, “This one guy was trying to chase it and was diving after it trying to stop it, I think he was just a spectator. And he got injured diving after it. He was sitting on the ground for a while afterwards, not moving.
“Finally a guy jumped on it and turned the wheel really hard and then pushed the box off — it was crazy.”
The U.S. Golf Association, which runs the U.S. Open, issued a statement that listed a different number of injuries. The statement read: “Unfortunately, during today’s second round there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment. We will continue to monitor their conditions.”
–Field Level Media
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski remembers when undrafted free agent Chad Beebe showed up for a long-shot audition to make the team.
Beebe had a famous last name, but Stefanski knew little else about the undersized wide receiver from Northern Illinois.
“He showed up last season at rookie minicamp and he really didn’t have a name for himself,” Stefanski told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He was just Don Beebe’s son.”
Much has changed since then. When the Beebes celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, there will be two NFL receivers in the family, not just the former Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers wideout who caught 219 passes for 3,416 yards and 23 touchdowns over a nine-year career.
With training camp a little more than a month away, Chad Beebe, 25, is the favorite to win a job as the Vikings’ slot receiver, the Pioneer Press reported. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are established as one of the league’s best one-two punches at receiver, and Beebe appears to have surpassed Laquon Treadwell on the depth chart.
“He has had probably as good an offseason as any player that I know on our side of the ball,” assistant head coach Gary Kubiak told the newspaper. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. It gives us flexibility to bounce around personnel-wise.”
Beebe caught only four passes for 39 yards in three games last season, which was interrupted by a hamstring injury.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver said he feels more confident now and is eager to build upon his rookie learning experience.
“Naturally, the nerves were there last season because I was out there trying to make a name for myself,” he said to the newspaper. “Not saying I’m not still trying to do that. It just helps to have some experience under my belt and some playing time. I’m able to take a deep breath every so often and enjoy it and have fun and play the way I know I can.”
Is Beebe focused on winning the No. 3 receiver job this summer?
“Honestly, I don’t even pay attention to it,” he said. “Looking back on it, the way I got here, and the way I stayed here, was going out there and doing the best I can and letting everything else fall into place. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
–Field Level Media
Chargers DE Ingram out with hamstring injury
The
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Melvin Ingram for multiple games after the pass rusher suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, according to a report Monday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Rapoport noted the defensive end is expected to be out “likely a couple weeks.”
Ingram has started all four games this season, recording 14 tackles (11 solo) and one sack.
Ingram, 30, was the 18th overall pick by the Chargers out of South Carolina in the 2012 draft. Last season, he started all 16 games and recorded 43 tackles (28 solo) and seven sacks. In eight seasons, the two-time Pro Bowl player has appeared in 97 games (80 starts) and recorded 310 tackles, including 43 sacks and 62 tackles for loss.
The Chargers (2-2) host the Denver Broncos (0-4) this Sunday and face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys RB Elliott reportedly returns to Dallas
Don’t scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants just yet.
Per multiple reports, the running back left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas in hopes that a contract extension with the Cowboys will be finalized before the Week 1 home game against their NFC East rivals. Elliott is expected to be in Texas on Tuesday.
Initial chatter Tuesday indicated the two sides were close to a deal for a $90 million, six-year extension that would tie Elliott to Dallas through 2026.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3.853 million in 2019 and $9.099 million in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion is targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins expected to be official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary cap space. Some of that could be earmarked for Elliott, although the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. Saints star Michael Thomas signed a $100 million deal averaging $20 million over five years in August, and Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: AB reportedly good to play for Pats
Antonio Brown will reportedly remain eligible to
Antonio Brown will reportedly remain eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins.
Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner’s Exempt List, according to USA Today on Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, will not enact his authority in the matter at this time, per the report.
Whether Brown will be active and on the field for the Patriots at Miami after three days of practice is up to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Multiple reports indicate the Patriots were not aware of the civil suit Saturday when they agreed to a one-year deal with Brown hours after he was released by the Oakland Raiders.
Brown, 31, inked a reported one-year, $15 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20 million team option for 2020.
–The Miami Dolphins, the Patriots’ opponent this weekend, have given defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick permission to seek a trade, but the club is seeking a first-round pick in return, ESPN reported.
Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety, the report stated. Miami, a 59-10 loser to Baltimore in Week 1, has traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills and linebacker Kiko Alonso since the end of preseason.
Also on Friday, the point spread for the Patriots-Dolphins game climbed to 18.5 points. Only one team in NFL history has been a 20-point favorite in September — the New York Jets were favored by 20 over the Buffalo Bills in 1968. The Bills won the game 37-35.
–When the Washington Redskins take the field Sunday for their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys, they will do so very shorthanded. The team announced that tight end Jordan Reed will miss his second straight game because of concussion, while defensive end Jonathan Allen will sit because of a grade 1 knee sprain sustained in the season opener.
The team also put running back Derrius Guice on injured reserve after he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, though the team is hopeful he can return after eight weeks. He missed his rookie season in 2018 after suffering a torn left ACL in a preseason game.
Finally, the team signed cornerback Aaron Colvin one day after his release by the Houston Texans became official.
More injury news …
–San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa returned to practice but remains listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati. Bosa, who aggravated an ankle injury in a 31-17 season-opening win at Tampa Bay, registered one sack and three quarterback hits during his NFL debut. … Oakland placed rookie first-round pick Johnathan Abram on injured reserve and signed defensive back Juston Burris. Abram, a safety, injured his shoulder early in the Raiders’ 24-16 season-opening victory against visiting Denver on Monday night and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
–Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue won’t play at Houston because of a hamstring injury sustained in the team’s season-opening home loss to Kansas City. … New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard won’t play against the visiting Buffalo Bills because of a concussion. He had six receptions for 42 yards in a season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
— New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will return to practice on Saturday after sitting out two days with an ailing shoulder. The team will be without quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) against Cleveland on Monday night, while inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are making progress but not a lock to play, head coach Adam Gase said.
Around the league …
–Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams dismissed Odell Beckham Jr.’s accusation that he told his players to injure the wide receiver during a preseason game when he was an assistant with the Browns in 2017. Beckham, now with Cleveland, told reporters on Thursday that he needed to watch out for “cheap shots” and “dirty hits” during Monday night’s game pitting the Browns against New York because Williams “likes to teach” those tactics.
–The two eldest daughters of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen filed a motion in a Colorado court seeking to have his trust invalidated, contending he didn’t have the mental capacity to know what he was signing when the trust was formed. In August, a judge dismissed a suit filed by Bill Bowlen, Pat’s brother, seeking to remove the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust, executed in 2009. The NFL is serving as the arbitrator in the fight over the ownership of the Broncos at request of the trust.
–Wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement after eight seasons in the NFL. Smith, a 2011 second-round draft pick by Baltimore who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1, won Super Bowls with the Ravens in his second season and Philadelphia two seasons ago.
–Field Level Media
Golf Glance: McIlroy seeks major glory in native land
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: John Deere Classic (Dylan Frittelli)
THIS WEEK: The Open Championship, July 18-21
Royal Portrush – Dunluce Links, Portrush, Northern Ireland (Par 71, 7,344 yards)
Purse: $10.75 million (Winner: $1.935 million)
Defending champion: Francesco Molinari
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar
Television: Thursday-Friday: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (GC), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (GC), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC).
NOTES: The field includes three Northern Ireland natives: Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke. McIlroy (32 under) holds the lowest score in relation to par at The Open since 2014. … Royal Portrush has hosted only one previous Open (won by Max Faulkner in 1951). … Americans have won the first three majors of 2019. They have not won all four in a year since 1982. … Gary Woodland attempts to become the first player to win the U.S. Open and The Open in the same year since Tiger Woods in 2000. … Woods is competing for the first time since last month’s U.S. Open. He is one win shy of tying Sam Snead’s record of 82 career PGA Tour titles and is three majors shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18. … No. 1 Brooks Koepka is attempting to become just the fourth player to win at least five majors before turning 30 (Nicklaus, Woods, Bobby Jones). He can also become the first player under 30 to finish first or second in all four majors in a single year. Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, grew up in Portrush. … Molinari seeks to become just the seventh player to successfully defend an Open title since World War II. … Twenty of the past 21 major champions entered the week ranked within the top 25 in the world.
BEST BETS: McIlroy (+900 on PointsBet) set a course record with a 61 at Royal Portrush in the 2005 North of Ireland Amateur, at age 16. He has geared his entire 2019 schedule around winning a major in his native country and has four consecutive top-five finishes in The Open. … Jon Rahm (+1400) is coming off a victory two weeks ago as he seeks his first career major title. … Xander Schauffele (+2500) finished T2 last year and has four top-5s and a T6 in 10 career starts in majors. … McDowell (+8000) is the only Portrush native in the field. On a course very unfamiliar to most players in the field, McDowell estimates he has played it “300 to 500 times.”
THIS WEEK: Barbasol Championship, July 18-21
Keene Trace GC – Champions, Lexington, Ky. (Par 72, 7,328 yards)
Purse: $3.5 million (Winner: $630,000 – based on 2018)
Defending champion: Troy Merritt
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (GC). Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (GC).
NOTES: Former major champions Jason Dufner and John Daly are in the field. Daly withdrew from The Open after being denied the use of a power cart. … 2011 FedEx Cup champion Bill Haas is in the event for the first time. … Kentucky native Kenny Perry, 58, makes his seventh Tour start of 2019. … The event is in its second year at Keene Trace, with the Champions course one of only two on Tour that end in a par 3.
NEXT WEEK: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn.
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Marathon Classic (Sei Young Kim)
THIS WEEK: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, July 17-20
Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich. (Par 71, 6,561 yards)
Purse: $2 million
Defending champion: Inaugural event
CME Race to the Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Wednesday: 4-6 p.m. ET; Thursday-Friday: 8-10 p.m. (tape delay); Saturday: 6-8 p.m. (All times Golf Channel)
NOTES: This is the first official team event in the history of the LPGA Tour. The field will include 71 two-player teams competing in foursomes and four-ball formats, including two pairs of sisters: Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Jessica and Nelly Korda. The first and third rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot) with the second and final rounds being four-ball (best ball) format. The field will be cut to the top 35 teams and ties following the second round. … Suzann Pettersen makes her return to competition following the birth of her first child last August. The 2019 Solheim Cup vice-captain is paired with captain Catriona Matthew.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Senior Players Championship (Retief Goosen)
THIS WEEK: OFF.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Senior Open, Lytham & St. Annes, Lancashire, England, July 25-28.
–Field Level Media
49ers rookie Bosa expects to play Sunday
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been off the field for a month dealing with an ankle injury suffered Aug. 7 in practice.
General manager John Lynch said Saturday that Bosa’s week of practice would determine his Week 1 status. All signs Monday pointed to the 21-year-old being ready, and he punted any previous hesitation shown over playing in the opener.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa said. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Bosa has had three significant injuries in one year and hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 15 in Ohio State’s win over TCU. He sustained a core muscle injury in that game and shut it down for the entire 2018 college football season.
He missed a chunk of offseason workouts with a hamstring strain and had only 12 NFL practices under his belt as of Monday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan snapped back at questions about Bosa’s durability this summer, but did not entirely rule out the concept of a snap count for Bosa until the team is confident he’s ready to be turned loose.
–Field Level Media