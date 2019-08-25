Report: Colts won’t go after Luck’s bonus money
Quarterback Andrew Luck won’t have to give up nearly $25 million in bonus money despite his Saturday night announcement that he is retiring from the NFL just three weeks shy of his 30th birthday.
According to ESPN, the Colts won’t go after a $12 million roster bonus Luck received in March or a pro-rated portion of the $32 million signing bonus he received in 2016 that could have amounted to another $12.8 million.
Colts owner Jim Irsay suggested Saturday night that Luck was leaving as much as $500 million on the table by ending his career so young.
Luck, who turns 30 on Sept. 12, had already met with Irsay and had been seriously considering retirement for two weeks.
The team and Luck reportedly reached a settlement on the bonus money late last week, before the news broke during Saturday night’s game.
Luck has been battling an ankle injury for four months that took the team awhile to properly diagnose. It was initially called a calf issue before the ankle was determined to be the problem earlier this month. He did not practice in full during training camp, and his availability for the season opener was in doubt.
He also missed parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and the entire 2017 campaign with a recurring shoulder injury that required one surgery and additional treatment in Europe.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in 2012, Luck was widely considered the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Peyton Manning in 1998. He went to the Pro Bowl and helped the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, making an AFC Championship appearance in 2014, the same year he led the league with 40 touchdown passes during the regular season.
Luck missed nine games in 2015 and one in 2016 before sitting out all of 2017 after his recovery from shoulder surgery didn’t go as planned. He later told reporters he initially hurt his throwing shoulder in 2015 and had played through pain while compensating with an altered throwing motion before finally having surgery after the 2016 season.
Healthy again in 2018, Luck won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after starting all 16 games and throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts closed the season with nine wins in 10 games, rallying from a 1-5 start to reach the playoffs before falling in the divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in Luck’s place in 2017, will be the Colts’ starter moving forward. The 26-year-old has completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 3,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 23 games (17 starts) across three seasons.
–Field Level Media
Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.
His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.
Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total, good for a tie for 27th and 11 strokes behind leader Gary Woodland. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.
“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”
Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.
“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.
Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.
What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.
“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”
The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.
“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …
“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Texans abandon bid for Pats’ Caserio
Nick Caserio is staying with
Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request Friday to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.
New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges, according to multiple media reports.
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Brian Gaine, who was fired on June 7.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions.
–Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II will be retried in San Diego County on eight charges that left jurors deadlocked earlier this week.
On Monday, Winslow was found guilty of one count of felony rape as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge.
The jury, however, couldn’t agree on the other eight charges, which included six felony counts, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman declared a mistrial. The new trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 30.
–A day after the Patriots announced they acquired tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit, the Lions tweeted that Roberts “reverted back to the team’s roster, per trade conditions” and subsequently was released.
Roberts, entering his third season, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 career games.
–Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
–Field Level Media
Like father, like son: WR Beebe catches on with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski remembers when undrafted free agent Chad Beebe showed up for a long-shot audition to make the team.
Beebe had a famous last name, but Stefanski knew little else about the undersized wide receiver from Northern Illinois.
“He showed up last season at rookie minicamp and he really didn’t have a name for himself,” Stefanski told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “He was just Don Beebe’s son.”
Much has changed since then. When the Beebes celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, there will be two NFL receivers in the family, not just the former Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers wideout who caught 219 passes for 3,416 yards and 23 touchdowns over a nine-year career.
With training camp a little more than a month away, Chad Beebe, 25, is the favorite to win a job as the Vikings’ slot receiver, the Pioneer Press reported. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are established as one of the league’s best one-two punches at receiver, and Beebe appears to have surpassed Laquon Treadwell on the depth chart.
“He has had probably as good an offseason as any player that I know on our side of the ball,” assistant head coach Gary Kubiak told the newspaper. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. It gives us flexibility to bounce around personnel-wise.”
Beebe caught only four passes for 39 yards in three games last season, which was interrupted by a hamstring injury.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound receiver said he feels more confident now and is eager to build upon his rookie learning experience.
“Naturally, the nerves were there last season because I was out there trying to make a name for myself,” he said to the newspaper. “Not saying I’m not still trying to do that. It just helps to have some experience under my belt and some playing time. I’m able to take a deep breath every so often and enjoy it and have fun and play the way I know I can.”
Is Beebe focused on winning the No. 3 receiver job this summer?
“Honestly, I don’t even pay attention to it,” he said. “Looking back on it, the way I got here, and the way I stayed here, was going out there and doing the best I can and letting everything else fall into place. That’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders release RB Martin, sign DT Liuget
The Oakland Raiders released running back Doug Martin for
The Oakland Raiders released running back Doug Martin for the second time this year, the team announced Sunday.
Martin was placed on the Reserve/Injured List by the Raiders, who also released long snapper Andrew DePaola.
Oakland signed defensive tackle Corey Liuget and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams on Sunday.
Martin led the team with 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season in Oakland in 2018. The 30-year-old Martin was released following the season before being re-signed in May after fellow running back Isaiah Crowell sustained a torn Achilles during offseason workouts.
Oakland is expected to hand the primary rushing duties to rookie Josh Jacobs, who was selected by the club with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in 15 games at Alabama last season. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.
The Raiders also have fellow running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown on the depth chart.
Liuget recorded 274 tackles, 24.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 108 games over his first eight seasons (2011-18) as a member of the Chargers.
Allen-Williams, who is an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, made 176 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions in 43 games with the Gamecocks.
DePaola was placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee ailment sustained in last year’s season opener with the Raiders.
–Field Level Media
Redskins tab QB Keenum as Week 1 starter
Case Keenum will open the season as the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins, coach Jay Gruden announced on Sunday.
Keenum beat out rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and fellow veteran Colt McCoy for the job. He was 16-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown over the first three games of the preseason.
The Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8 in the season opener.
Alex Smith started for the Redskins last season but complications during and after surgery to repair a broken leg make his return this season extremely unlikely.
Keenum, 31, became available when Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens. He has 54 NFL starts with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.
McCoy, who turns 33 the night of the NFL regular-season opener between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, had surgery to repair a broken right leg. He’s been in Washington since 2014, but made only six starts in those five seasons. He had just 41 pass attempts in the past four years and has been unavailable in the preseason.
Haskins, the 15th overall pick out of Ohio State, completed 22 of 41 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions in three preseason games. He was also sacked five times.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Oakland Raiders
Reports: Raiders WR Brown loses second grievance hearing
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown still can’t convince the NFL that he should be able to wear an out-of-code helmet, losing a second grievance hearing on the matter, according to multiple reports.
The news was not all bad for the veteran pass catcher, though, as ProFootballTalk reported Sunday that Brown is making progress on an eventual endorsement deal with multiple equipment makers for a model that is expected to be approved.
The ongoing saga has stemmed from the NFL’s advanced regulations for helmet safety. Brown, who has played nine seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been using a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that no longer is approved by the league.
Brown already lost one grievance on the matter, with the second grievance centered on a request for a one-year grace period. The second grievance hearing took place Friday, with ProFootballTalk reporting it also went in the league’s favor. The same independent arbitrator presided over both hearings.
Brown has left Raiders training camp twice, with one occasion linked to treatment for his injured feet. Brown was reportedly wearing an approved helmet at practice Tuesday.
–Field Level Media
Reports: MRI confirms torn ACL for Texans RB Miller
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller will miss the upcoming season after sustaining a torn ACL in his left knee, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.
Miller suffered the injury when his knee was hit by the helmet and shoulder pad of Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the first quarter of Saturday’s preseason game. Miller’s left foot was planted on contact, and the knee buckled inward.
Miller, 28, was seeing his first action of the preseason after rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $26 million contract.
Recent trade acquisition Duke Johnson is expected to see an increased workload for the Texans, who released fellow running back D’Onta Foreman this offseason.
Johnson was acquired from the Cleveland Browns for a conditional draft pick earlier this month, with the selection becoming a third-rounder if the 25-year-old is active for at least 10 games.
“I think it’s a package deal,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien said when asked how the team will address the workload after losing Miller.
“It’s kind of early to talk about that, to nail that down right now, but, obviously, Duke would be in there.”
Johnson, Cleveland’s third-round pick in 2015, spent four seasons with the Browns. He totaled 3,456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.
The Texans also have running backs Taiwan Jones, Karan Higdon, Buddy Howell, Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson and Cullen Gillaspia on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Panthers QB Newton walking without boot
Carolina Panthers quarterback
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was spotted Sunday without the walking boot he’d been wearing since he sprained his left foot, according to multiple reports.
Newton suffered the injury on Thursday in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.
On Saturday, head coach Ron Rivera said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Newton soon would be on the practice field.
“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”
On Sunday, Rivera didn’t go into any details about Newton shedding the boot.
“It means he’s progressing,” Rivera said, via The Athletic.
–Field Level Media
Runaway golf cart injures U.S. Open fans
An unattended golf cart caused a scary scene Friday morning at the U.S. Open, injuring five people at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident began when a vendor arrived at a concession stand near the 16th hole with his cart loaded with boxes.
The vendor stepped out of the cart, and one of the boxes fell on accelerator, prompting the vehicle to start moving. The vendor and four spectators, ages 25 to 82, were hurt, according to the (Salinas) Californian.
ESPN cited the CHP saying that one person sustained a broken arm while another had a spinal injury.
Multiple media outlets reported that one seriously injured person was transported to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, while those with lesser injuries were taken to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.
Eyewitness Georgie Salant told golf.com, “We were standing in the concession line on the 16th hole when all of a sudden there was a runaway cart and one guy running after it, then a bunch of people running after it. It was actually coming straight for the concession line and then it turned, just on its own, and it didn’t stop! It started driving in circles. It ran over like, five people.”
Another unnamed witness told golf.com, “This one guy was trying to chase it and was diving after it trying to stop it, I think he was just a spectator. And he got injured diving after it. He was sitting on the ground for a while afterwards, not moving.
“Finally a guy jumped on it and turned the wheel really hard and then pushed the box off — it was crazy.”
The U.S. Golf Association, which runs the U.S. Open, issued a statement that listed a different number of injuries. The statement read: “Unfortunately, during today’s second round there was an incident involving a golf cart on the 16th hole that resulted in three spectators and a vendor being injured and requiring medical treatment. We will continue to monitor their conditions.”
–Field Level Media
Woods steamed after late second-round collapse
Tiger Woods was failing to make a second-round dash at the U.S. Open and then the bottom fell out of his round.
Woods finished his Friday round with back-to-back bogeys — at Nos. 8 and 9 — for a 1-over 72 at Pebble Beach that left him in a foul mood.
Asked later by reporters if he was steaming, Woods said, “Yeah, I am. Not a very good finish.”
At that point, Woods was seven shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Rose of England with roughly half the field still on the scenic course in northern California.
Woods, at even-par 142, didn’t want to write himself off with 36 holes to go as he seeks his first U.S. Open win since his memorable 2008 triumph at Torrey Pines.
“Yeah, right now I’m still in the ballgame,” Woods said. “There’s so many guys with a chance to win. We’ve got a long way to go, and, you know, we’ll see how it shapes up for tomorrow.
“The golf course can be a little bit faster, a little bit more springy than it was today, and scores will continue to back up a little bit.”
Woods recorded a birdie on the par-4 11th on his second hole of the day before shooting par on 14 consecutive holes.
While he wasn’t making a splash, he wasn’t sinking either — until he reached the eighth hole and put his second shot in the rough to the right. He eventually two-putted for a bogey.
Woods’ tee shot on the ninth hole landed in a bunker, and his second shot settled into the heavy rough. After reaching the green, he again two-putted as his par putt slid wide left of the hole.
Woods was highly upset after walking off No. 9. After taking time to cool down, he said he knows he missed some key opportunities.
“It’s just a matter of leaving the ball in the right spots,” Woods said. “And yesterday I did that; today I didn’t. I was above the hole. And just wasn’t as crisp as I needed to be to put the ball below the hole each and every shot.”
–Field Level Media
Cowboys TE Gathers suspended for one game
Dallas Cowboys tight end
Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for one game without pay due to a violation of the NFL’s policy on substance abuse, the league announced Friday.
The discipline is related to Gathers’ arrest on Aug. 31 in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in March and avoided jail time.
Gathers, 25, is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to rejoin the Cowboys on Sept. 9, one day after the opener against the New York Giants.
Gathers caught three passes for 45 yards in 15 games last season in his first career NFL action. Dallas made him a sixth-round pick in 2016 even though he didn’t play college football.
Gathers played four seasons of basketball at Baylor from 2012-16 and became the first player in school history to compile more than 1,000 career points and rebounds. He finished his career with 1,208 points and 1,134 rebounds.
–Field Level Media
Luck retirement deals Colts into longshot range
Andrew
Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts are being cast as longshots in the AFC South and Super Bowl pictures.
Luck informed the team of his decision and will formally announce his retirement Sunday.
The Colts are left to piece together what remains, and NFL oddsmakers believe the sum of the leftover parts is not great.
Previously 12-1 and 15-1 at Bovada and PointsBet, the Colts are now found at 30-1 and worse at all regulated books.
The team’s AFC South odds dipped as well on the word that Jacoby Brissett would take the reins from Luck. Luck took the Colts to the playoffs in the four seasons in which he played all 16 games. The Colts did not make the postseason in the three other seasons.
Brissett is 5-12 overall as a starter.
While Indianapolis is not the same team it was in 2017, when Brissett filled in and went 4-11, he’s not viewed as a top-tier quarterback. Of course, Luck was, but a recent run of injuries — including shoulder and ankle injuries — apparently pushed Luck away from the game.
The result in Indianapolis is likely an extended run of tough luck.
–Field Level Media
Packers to release former second-round pick S Jones
Safety Josh Jones’ time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.
Jones took to social media on Sunday morning to declare that the Packers have informed him of his release. The team, however, has yet to make an official transaction.
“It’s been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
Jones, who went public in the offseason with his request to be traded, likely was in for a reduced workload after former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos signed a four-year contract in March. The Packers also moved up in the 2019 NFL Draft to select former Maryland safety Darnell Savage in the first round.
The 24-year-old Jones recorded 126 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 29 career games since being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2017 draft. He collected 55 tackles and one sack last season.
Jones hasn’t practiced with the team since Aug. 11 because of an undisclosed illness.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores: QB competition ‘could go either way’
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores isn’t prepared to name his starting quarterback for the team’s season opener.
Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick started Thursday’s 22-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played into the second half before fellow offseason acquisition Josh Rosen flourished during his time under center.
“This could go either way. … I think they’re both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things,” Flores said on Sunday. “This will be a hard decision for the staff.”
Flores said that he might not publicly name the Dolphins’ starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8.
Fitzpatrick struggled early against the Jaguars as the Dolphins punted on all four possessions in the first quarter. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown before ceding to Rosen, who went 5-of-7 for 59 yards and added four carries for 23 yards on the ground.
Rosen holds the edge in statistics accumulated during the preseason, as his completion percentage (62.2), yards per attempt (7.8) and touchdown drives (three) eclipse the totals of Fitzpatrick (53.1, 5.2, one).
Flores left the door open that all three quarterbacks on Miami’s roster — Rosen, Fitzpatrick and Jake Rudock — could play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.
The Dolphins signed the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick in the offseason and also traded for the 22-year-old Rosen, who was a first-round draft pick by Arizona in 2018. Rosen became expendable when the Cardinals took quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.
–Field Level Media
Ravens sign K Fry
The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Elliott Fry,
The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Elliott Fry, the team announced Sunday.
Fry joins the Ravens just one week after he was waived by the Chicago Bears.
The 24-year-old Fry made 1 of 2 field-goal attempts while competing against Eddy Pineiro for the Bears’ kicking job.
Fry, who played in college at South Carolina, signed with the Bears in April after the Alliance of American Football league folded. He kicked with the Orlando Apollos.
The acquisition of Fry likely will allow the Ravens to grant star kicker Justin Tucker a bit of a breather before the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 8.
Tucker signed a four-year contract extension in April that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
The contract kept Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus. The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.
Tucker, 29, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire career with the Ravens.
He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.
–Field Level Media
Koepka leads by one after delayed third round
Brooks Koepka goes into the final round of the Tour Championship in first place after completing the suspended third round with a 2-under-par 68 on Sunday morning at East Lake in Atlanta.
Koepka’s net score is 15 under in the weighted scoring system being used in the FedEx Cup final. He’ll hold a one-shot lead on Xander Schauffele and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy entering the afternoon’s play.
Schauffele shot 67 and McIlroy posted 68 in the third round.
Schauffele aced the 240-yard ninth hole for his first-ever hole-in-one. He pulled into a tie for the lead with a birdie on No. 17, but Koepka’s birdie on the final hole of the round put him back on top.
Those near the top of the leaderboard had more than half of the third round to complete when golfers returned to the course Sunday.
Saturday’s round was shortened because of a late-afternoon lightning strike that resulted in six injured spectators when debris fell from a tree. The round had been under a weather-related suspension at that point.
Justin Thomas was atop the leaderboard when Saturday’s competition ended. But his third-round 71 puts him tied for fourth with England’s Paul Casey (68) at 11 under.
The best score of the third round was turned in by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose 66 allowed him to move to 6 under for the tournament and into a tie for sixth place.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders release RB Martin
Running back Doug Martin's time with the Oakland Raiders has come
Running back Doug Martin’s time with the Oakland Raiders has come to an end, according to a report Sunday.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that Martin has been released by the Raiders. The club has yet to officially announce the move.
Martin led the team with 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season in Oakland in 2018. The 30-year-old Martin was released following the season before being re-signed in May after fellow running back Isaiah Crowell sustained a torn Achilles during offseason workouts.
Oakland is expected to hand the primary rushing duties to rookie Josh Jacobs, who was selected by the club with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs rushed for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns while playing in 15 games at Alabama last season. In three seasons, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound back rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 carries with 16 TDs and also caught five touchdown passes.
The Raiders also have fellow running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and Mack Brown on the depth chart.
–Field Level Media
Texans cease Caserio pursuit for GM post
Nick Caserio
Nick Caserio is staying with the New England Patriots as the Texans withdrew their request to interview Bill Belichick’s right-hand man for the vacant general manager post in Houston.
New England, in turn, dropped tampering charges.
“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League’s rules and believed we were in full compliance. We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick,” Texans CEO Cal McNair said Friday in a prepared statement.
The Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans and the NFL opened an investigation regarding attempts to lure Patriots director of player personnel Caserio to Houston to become general manager.
However, on Friday, Patriots owner Bob Kraft said in a statement, “The Houston Texans and the New England Patriots have always had a great working relationship. We appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”
The Texans fired former GM Brian Gaine on June 7, 17 months after giving him a five-year contract and one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. According to multiple reports, new Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby — the Patriots’ former team chaplain — was at Thursday’s ring ceremony, as was Caserio.
Asked Tuesday if he or Easterby had contact with Caserio or his representatives before Gaine’s firing, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters, “I would say that the answer to that is not relative to contact about anything having to do with the Houston Texans. No.”
The Texans formally requested permission to interview Caserio, just as they did in January 2018, when the Patriots denied the request and the Texans moved on to hire Gaine.
Caserio, 43, has held his position since 2008 as the top personnel man for Belichick, who has final authority on personnel decisions. He is also close with O’Brien, who coached in New England from 2007 to 2011.
Caserio has turned down numerous overtures for GM jobs in the past, though he was allowed to interview with the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He was widely considered the favorite for the Texans’ job if he is interested.
Houston has reportedly interviewed San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew — the former Detroit Lions GM — and former Cleveland Browns GM Ray Farmer for the opening.
However, another possibility arose Friday when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans might opt to go without a GM for “less than a year.” O’Brien, Easterby and the team’s scouting department could share the GM duties for the rest of the year, according to Schefter.
–Field Level Media
Rose leading at midway point of second round at U.S. Open
England’s Justin Rose was the clubhouse leader with a 7-under-par 135 as the U.S. Open neared the midway point of the second round on Friday at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Rose shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and held a two-shot lead over Aaron Wise.
Rose had three birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He shot a blistering 65 in the opening round.
“I’m happy. I felt there was an opportunity to go a few better,” Rose told Fox Sports 1 after his round “… You’re going to make some mistakes during the course of the week. You shake it off and that’s what U.S. Opens are all about.”
Wise, who fired a first-round 66, had consistency issues while carding a 71 that left him at 5 under.
Wise had five birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey.
Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was three shots off the pace after his second straight 69. He is the first defending champ since Scott Simpson in 1988 to score under 70 in his first two rounds.
Koepka had three birdies and one bogey while hitting 12 of 14 fairways. He did experience some putting issues.
“Funny thing was I was hitting good putts,” Koepka told Fox Sports 1 after his round. “I don’t mind it if I’m going to hit good putts and they’re going to miss. That happened today. Ball striking was tremendously better today. … Never really felt like I had to work. It was quite an easy round.”
Also tied with Koepka at 4 under were Matt Kuchar (69), Chesson Hadley (70) and Chez Reavie (70). Kuchar made an eagle putt on 18 to end his round.
Tiger Woods bogeyed his final two holes — at Nos. 8 and 9 — to post a 72. He sits seven strokes behind Rose.
Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen — who all shot 66 in the first round — and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (68 on Thursday) all had afternoon tee times.
–Field Level Media
Broncos owner Bowlen dies at age 75
Pat Bowlen, who won
Pat Bowlen, who won three Super Bowls over three decades as owner of the Denver Broncos, died Thursday at age 75 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Broncos revealed in a statement shortly after midnight local time Friday that Bowlen passed away at his home in Denver.
The Bowlen family released a comment via the team’s statement that said: “We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family. His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans.
“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.
“Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humor. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture. We will forever remember his kindness and humility.
“More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being.”
Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984. He served as the team’s CEO until 2014, when he stepped down from day-to-day operations after announcing he was fighting Alzheimer’s, a disease his wife, Annabel, was diagnosed with earlier this year. Longtime executive Joe Ellis has run the team since 2014.
Since Bowlen purchased the team, the Broncos have as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons (seven) and the league’s third-best winning percentage (.597), claiming three Lombardi Trophies in the 1997, 1998 and 2015 seasons. Bowlen also helped negotiate the league’s new $18 billion television contract while serving on the league’s broadcasting committee.
Bowlen is posthumously scheduled to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August along with the 2019 class.
Bowlen is survived by his wife, Annabel, and his seven children: Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel and Christianna.
–Field Level Media
