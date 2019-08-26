Report: Chiefs to sign backup QB Moore
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran quarterback Matt Moore, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.
The Chiefs needed a new backup for Patrick Mahomes after losing Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Moore, 35, made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers in 2007 and spent seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-17.
He has a career record of 15-15 as a starter, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 6,938 yards with 45 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
Henne, 34, was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday and is not likely to return this season.
–Field Level Media
Well-traveled QB McCown retires, joins ESPN
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
The journey now takes him to ESPN, where he will join the network as an NFL analyst, starting Wednesday, when he will appear on multiple shows.
“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league,” ESPN vice president for NFL studio shows Seth Markman said in a statement. “Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better. Now we’re excited to welcome him to ESPN.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland rises to No. 12 in world rankings after U.S. Open win
With his first major championship win on Sunday at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Gary Woodland moved up to a career-best No. 12 in the world golf rankings.
Woodland beat out two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka by three shots at the U.S. Open, carding a final-round 69 for a 13-under 271 total to become just the fourth player in history to record four sub-par rounds en route to hoisting the trophy.
Woodland climbed 13 spots after his win at Pebble Beach. He started the week ranked No. 25.
“I’ve worked hard my whole life. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people and I always just wanted to be successful. I didn’t know what it was, what I was going to do. I fell in love with golf, and it’s transcended to today,” Woodland said.
“People probably growing up said the U.S. Open wouldn’t suit me, because I’m a long hitter, I’m a bomber. Coming to Pebble Beach, on top of that, it’s a shorter golf course. And I went out and proved, I think to everybody else, what I always believed — that I’m pretty good.”
Woodland also rose from ninth to fifth in the FedEx Cup standings; Matt Kuchar remained in first place.
Koepka, who shot 68 on Sunday to finish alone in second place, remains the world’s No. 1 player for the 13th straight week while Dustin Johnson, who finished tied for 35th, stays at No. 2.
There was some minor shuffling among the top 10.
England’s Justin Rose, who finished tied for third at Pebble Beach, moved up to No. 3 while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy dropped to No. 4 after finishing tied for ninth place. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 championship at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes with a 12-under 272 total, remains No. 5.
Flip-flopping the final two spots in the top 10 are Xander Schauffele, who moved to No. 9 after finishing tied for third on Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who dropped a spot to No. 10 with a T-35 finish.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of cocaine possession and waived his arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, according to a New Hampshire Supreme Court spokesperson.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8 at Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, N.H.
Chung, 32, was indicted earlier this month after police allegedly found cocaine at his home near Lake Winnipesaukee on June 25.
The Class B felony charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
The Patriots issued the following statement last week: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Chung was not with the team for Thursday’s preseason victory against the Carolina Panthers, but NESN reported that he returned to the practice field Sunday.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
–Field Level Media
Cardinals sign veteran DT McDonald
The
The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald on Monday, according to a tweet from the player’s agent.
McDonald, 32, played in 15 games with the Oakland Raiders last season and posted 31 tackles and two sacks.
Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick with Cincinnati in 2009, he has played in 112 NFL games with the Bengals (2010), Seattle Seahawks (2011-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-17) and Raiders.
He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and has registered 279 career tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.
–Field Level Media
USWNT’s Lloyd, NFL kicker? ‘I could do it’
When diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Carli Lloyd attended a practice last week, her intention was not to audition to become an NFL placekicker.
But the United States women’s national team star wound up repeatedly drilling 40-yard field goals and nailing an attempt from 55 that went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
“I know that I could probably do it,” Lloyd said, adding in a Sports Illustrated interview that NFL teams made inquiries after seeing video of her kicking session.
“The mindset I have, I think with practice, I know I have to work on my steps and my technique, but I think I could do it and do it well. It could be a huge pivotal moment. There is no reason why a woman could not do this,” she told NBCSports.com.
Lloyd, 37, is from New Jersey and said she has always rooted for the Eagles. The Tuesday kicking session came about in an impromptu manner but Lloyd is now considering whether the moment could be greater than she imagined because of the viral nature of the video.
“I’m laughing about it, but the more I think about it, this has the chance to be sort of a pioneering moment for women,” Lloyd told NBC.
Lloyd, who has 113 career goals, is noted as one of the more accurate scorers in soccer. Of course, there’s no requirement for tackling 230- to 300-pound men in women’s soccer, but Lloyd seems only mildly concerned with that proposition.
“Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me,” Lloyd said. “You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”
–Field Level Media
RB Elliott wants to be a Cowboy ‘for … life’
In an interview with Maxim published Monday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said he wants to play his entire career with the organization.
“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott told Maxim. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”
Elliott is currently in a holdout over his contract status and working out on his own away from the team in Cabo, Mexico. It was reported recently that the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league.
Elliott’s representatives have said he will not play the 2019 season without a new contract. Reports indicate the Cowboys offered Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Todd Gurley.
The Cowboys are also juggling negotiations with multiple players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper, whose deals expire after the 2019 season.
Owner Jerry Jones said he plans to keep Elliott and continues to reference his history of getting contracts done with holdouts before the starter of the regular season. Elliott’s current deal is set to pay him $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020.
In 2018, Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.
“It’s great being a Dallas Cowboy,” Elliott told Maxim. “The fanbase we have is the biggest in football, probably the biggest in sports. It’s a dream come true.”
–Field Level Media
Brady on Luck retirement: ‘His life’
Tom Brady turned 42,
Tom Brady turned 42, signed a new contract and is in attack mode entering his 20th season in the NFL. Suffice it to say, he doesn’t entirely relate with Andrew Luck’s decision to retire at 29.
“It is his life. Everyone has the right to choose what he wants to do,” Brady said Monday in an interview with WEEI. “He had a great career, and he was a great player. Everybody wishes they could be healthy all the time. It is a contact sport, and he’s certainly had his fair share of injuries, so guys retire at different times. Some at the end of the season, and I have seen a lot of guys retire before the season gets going and this is just one of those examples.”
Brady bounced back from a torn ACL in 2008, but his injury toll doesn’t stack up to Luck’s. The former No. 1 overall pick had a lacerated kidney, an 18-month shoulder injury that required surgery and cost him the entire 2017 season, and a current leg-ankle issue that prompted his retirement Saturday.
Often credited for his mental toughness and drive, Brady said there isn’t just one factor in his ability to last two decades at the most demanding position in the league.
“There’s definitely a physical element,” Brady said. “There’s definitely an emotional element. I think there is a mental element. Everything in my view really has to come together for you to be the best version of yourself as a player, and it takes a lot of support. It takes a lot of people. You see, certainly, you can see me as an individual doing that. I have the support of my teammates, my coaches, my family, my friends, Alex (Guerrero), my training system. All those things really need to come together in order to continue to achieve. There’s moments where it is very challenging whether it’s physically, emotionally, or mentally … you need somebody to help you push through the hard parts because it’s not all easy. It’s a great challenge, but it is very rewarding when you meet the challenge, too.”
Jacoby Brissett takes over for Luck after starting his career in New England behind Brady, who expects good things from the Colts despite the change. Brady said he was not surprised to hear Luck booed on Saturday night after the Bears played the Colts in Indianapolis.
“In the moment, I try and not make any decisions on emotion. We are emotional beings. They just ebb and flow,” he said. “That is just part of life in my view.”
–Field Level Media
Agent claims WR Brown has offers for custom helmet
Companies are lining up to protect Antonio Brown’s head with a custom-built helmet he would be paid to wear, agent Drew Rosenhaus said of the Oakland Raiders wide receiver.
Rosenhaus said Brown was “going to move on” after a second grievance over his preferred — but no longer NFL approved — headwear was denied. But the plan for moving on could include an endorsement deal with a helmet company offering to craft a helmet to Brown’s precise preference.
Whether the NFL will move to quickly approve a personally crafted crown for Brown is uncertain. The Raiders open the season Sept. 9 at home against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
“As a result of all the publicity accrued from our efforts to get him to wear that helmet, he has multiple offers on the table right now from various companies to custom-make a helmet for him and pay him quite a bit of money,” Rosenhaus said. “We have found, without getting into specifics, some very suitable alternatives. We’re very excited. Antonio will be wearing a helmet. He won’t be missing any time, and he’ll be getting paid a lot of money to do so. It’s sort of a happy ending, even though he won’t be able to wear the old helmet.”
Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown has barely been on the field with the Raiders since the offseason. He had an uncanny foot injury that equated to frostbite from cryotherapy and then drew a line in the sand over his outdated — by NFL safety standards — helmet.
Rosenhaus said Brown, who received a contract extension with the Raiders, is ready to let his play on the field do the talking after a dramatic summer.
“The helmet and the foot — all that is behind him now,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s going to flourish with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr. I’m very excited for him moving forward.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland nabs first major win at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland fended off a challenge from the reigning champion and won his first major championship, shooting 2-under 69 during Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on the shores of northern California.
Woodland, who’s from Topeka, Kan., finished 13-under 271 for the tournament for a three-shot victory. The 35-year-old, who was a college golfer at Kansas, capped the round with a long birdie putt on the last hole.
Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion, made it interesting, finishing with 68 after a torrid start to the round. He ended up at 10 under.
Koepka, who won last month’s PGA Championship, posted birdies on five of the first six holes. He closed with six straight pars, barely missing a birdie putt on the final hole that would have closed the gap to one stroke at the time.
England’s Justin Rose (74), Xander Schauffele (67), Chez Reavie (71) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) tied for third place at 7 under.
Rose shared the top spot briefly on the final day but couldn’t stay there. He was undone by bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 15.
Woodland’s third bogey of the tournament came on the ninth hole Sunday. He gave another stroke back on No. 12.
Even with Koepka lurking, Woodland held it together.
With a birdie on the first hole, Rose pulled even with Woodland as the leaders began the round.
Webb Simpson, with birdies on three of the last six holes, shot the best round of the day at 5 under. That put him at 3 under and tied for 16th.
“Made the eagle on (No.) 6 to start me in the right direction,” Simpson said.
Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 69 for his best round of the tournament. He ended up at 2 under and tied for 21st place.
After four bogeys on the first six holes, he had six birdies the rest of the way.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said of the reason for the change of fortunes. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off.”
–Field Level Media
Packers release former second-round pick S Jones
Safety Josh Jones’ time with the Green Bay Packers has come to an end.
Jones took to social media on Sunday morning to declare that the Packers have informed him of his release. The team made the move official later Sunday, waiving Jones with a non-football illness designation.
“It’s been real Green Bay. The Packers just informed me of my release,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
Jones, who went public in the offseason with his request to be traded, was in for a reduced workload after former Chicago Bears safety Adrian Amos signed a four-year contract in March. The Packers also moved up in the 2019 NFL Draft to select former Maryland safety Darnell Savage in the first round.
The 24-year-old Jones recorded 126 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 29 career games since being selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2017 draft. He collected 55 tackles and one sack last season.
Jones hasn’t practiced with the team since Aug. 11 because of an undisclosed illness.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Dolphins’ QB battle ‘could go either way’
Miami
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores isn’t prepared to name his starting quarterback for the team’s season opener.
Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick started Thursday’s 22-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played into the second half before fellow offseason acquisition Josh Rosen flourished in limited time.
“This could go either way. … I think they’re both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things,” Flores said Sunday. “This will be a hard decision for the staff.”
Flores said he might not publicly name the Dolphins’ starting quarterback ahead of their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden named Case Keenum the team’s starting quarterback.
Keenum beat out rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins and fellow veteran Colt McCoy. He was 16-for-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown over the first three games of the preseason.
The Redskins visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 8 in the season opener.
–Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was spotted without the walking boot he’d been wearing since he sprained his left foot, according to multiple reports.
Newton suffered the injury in Thursday’s preseason game.
On Saturday, head coach Ron Rivera said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Newton soon would be on the practice field.
–Quarterback Andrew Luck won’t have to give up nearly $25 million in bonus money after retiring from the NFL just three weeks shy of his 30th birthday.
According to ESPN, the Colts won’t go after a $12 million roster bonus Luck received in March or a prorated portion of the $32 million signing bonus he received in 2016 that could have amounted to another $12.8 million.
The team and Luck reportedly reached a settlement on the bonus money late last week.
–Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown lost a second grievance hearing against the NFL regarding his helmet, according to multiple reports.
However, ProFootballTalk reported Brown is making progress on an eventual endorsement deal with multiple equipment makers for a helmet model that is expected to be approved by the league.
–Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller will miss the upcoming season after sustaining a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, multiple outlets reported.
An MRI confirmed the injury, which was feared to be the case after Miller was carted off the field on Saturday.
–New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is off the non-football injury list and practiced for the first time in full pads.
That means Gordon, conditionally reinstated by the NFL from suspension on Aug. 16, is on track for the Sept. 8 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots also released wideout Maurice Harris.
–New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will start Thursday’s preseason finale against New England, coach Pat Shurmur announced.
Shurmur affirmed Friday that Eli Manning is the team’s starter despite Jones’ strong preseason. Starters traditionally sit out the preseason finale.
–The Raiders released running back Doug Martin less than four months after re-signing him.
Martin was placed on injured reserve and is expected reach an injury settlement with the Raiders, who also released long snapper Andrew DePaola and signed defensive tackle Corey Liuget and linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams.
–The Miami Dolphins released safety T.J. McDonald, just a year into a four-year, $24 million contract extension.
McDonald, 28, joined Miami on a one-year deal as a free agent in March of 2017 and signed an extension less than six months later, which put him under contract through 2021. He is still due $3.7 million in guaranteed money in 2019.
–Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced his starting offensive line, including rookie fourth-rounder Michael Jordan at left guard, John Miller at right guard and Trey Hopkins at center.
That leaves 2018 first-round pick (21st overall) Billy Price — who started 20 games at center as a rookie, on the bench for now. Price battled a foot injury early in camp that “set him back a bit,” Taylor said.
–The Green Bay Packers waived former second-round pick Josh Jones with a non-football illness designation.
The 24-year-old safety requested a trade earlier this offseason. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 11 because of an undisclosed illness.
–The Arizona Cardinals put fourth-round rookie wideout Hakeem Butler on injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season.
The Cardinals also placed safety Josh Shaw on injured reserve, released defensive end Andre Branch and linebackers Hayes Pullard and Jeff Holland and made the signing of wideout Michael Crabtree official.
–Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josh Carraway will miss the season with a torn Achilles, and offensive lineman Aaron Neary is out indefinitely with a broken ankle.
Both injuries occurred in Saturday’s preseason game and will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay said.
–The Ravens signed kicker Elliott Fry, a week after he was waived by the Chicago Bears.
–Field Level Media
Mariota struggles in cameo, Steleers handle Titans
Marcus Mariota failed to complete any of his three pass attempts and took a safety, and the Pittsburgh Steelers went on to beat the Tennessee Titans 18-6 in preseason action in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday night.
Mariota saw only five snaps across two series, with his night ending when Stephon Tuitt sacked him in the end zone at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter. Ryan Tannehill entered next for the Titans and went 6 of 9 for 62 yards across five possessions, with four ending in punts and one in a field goal. He was sacked three times.
After the safety, the Steelers took a 15-0 lead behind Ben Roethlisberger’s 17-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mason Rudolph’s 41-yard strike to James Washington, both late in the first quarter. Roethlisberger finished 8 of 13 for 63 yards and the touchdown in three series, while Rudolph went 6 of 9 for 75 yards, the TD and an interception in five possessions.
Washington has nine catches for 203 yards — third in the NFL — and two touchdowns in three preseason games.
–Field Level Media
Woods concludes shaky U.S. Open with a flourish
Six birdies in the last 12 holes moved Tiger Woods up the leaderboard, but he was a non-factor in the 119th edition of the U.S. Open.
It was a minor consolation to Woods that he finished well at Pebble Beach, but he knows it was just a band-aid to a week’s worth of scabs and welts.
“I wish I would have known because I would have turned it around a little earlier than that,” Woods said after a final-round 69 that allowed him to finish at 2-under 282, well behind the leaders. “Again, got off to another crappy start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is — normally it’s a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it.”
The final round marked the lone time Woods broke 70 in four rounds on the scenic course on the northern California coast. But it sure didn’t come easy.
Woods bogeyed four of the first six holes and appeared to be en route to a dreadful day. He bogeyed the par-5 Nos. 1 and 2 to start off the round, failing to sink a five-foot putt on the second hole.
A bogey on the par-3 fifth hole was followed by another bogey on the par-5 sixth, leaving Woods’ mood as gloomy as the cloudy sky hovering over the course.
“It was just a matter of can I somehow get it back to even par for the day and the total,” said Woods, “and that was our goal.”
The turnaround began with a birdie-2 on the 102-yard seventh hole and was followed with a birdie on the par-4 eighth.
After four straight pars, Woods finished with a flourish by nailing birdies on 13, 14, 16 and 18. Nos. 13 and 16 were par-4 holes — he began his late flurry by sinking a 40-foot putt on 13 — while Nos. 14 (582 yards) and 18 (539) were par-5s.
The ending left Woods with a positive way to conclude the tournament, even if he was never in contention.
“Just because I got off to a bad start doesn’t mean it’s over,” Woods said. “Keep grinding, keep playing. And I was able to turn my round around today as well as yesterday. So rounds that could have easily slipped away and kind of gone the other way pretty easily I was able to (get a) turnaround.”
Woods has won three U.S. Open titles, but the most recent was the memorable 91-hole playoff victory over Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in 2008.
He said next up on his slate is getting some rest — “I think I’m going to take a little bit of time off and enjoy some family time,” Woods said — with an eye on being physically fresh next month for The Open Championship (formerly British Open) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to getting up there and taking a look at the golf course and trying to figure out,” Woods said of a course in which he has never played or seen. “I hope that my practice rounds are such that we get different winds, especially on a golf course that I’ve never played, and to get a different feel how it could play for the week. And definitely have to do my homework once I get there.”
–Field Level Media
Manning pays tribute to late Broncos owner
Peyton Manning offered
Peyton Manning offered a warm tribute Saturday to longtime Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died this week at age 75 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Manning said his respect for Bowlen had “a lot to do” with him joining the Broncos in 2012 after spending his first 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning won a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos in following the 2015 season, which marked his final one in the league.
The Broncos and Bowlen’s family announced that they would host a public tribute for the late owner on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The tribute will include personal memorabilia along with pictures and a video celebrating his life and contributions, according to the team.
“My deepest sympathies go out to the entire Bowlen family,” Manning said. “I met Mr. Bowlen for the first time when I played for the Indianapolis Colts and I was over in Hawaii at the Pro Bowl when he was also there at his Hawaiian home. I saw him several times throughout the years and had short, brief conversations with him that I really enjoyed. …
“It was an honor to play for Mr. Bowlen’s organization, as I’ve said numerous times. I always had great respect for the Denver Broncos during my time playing for the Colts competing against his organization. So much of that credit goes to Pat Bowlen and his desire to be the best and to win. That had a lot to do with me signing with the Denver Broncos — that I knew Mr. Bowlen was all about winning and I knew the people that he had hired would carry on that tradition and legacy. It was a great decision to come play here — we still live here today. I’m grateful for Mr. Bowlen and the legacy that he’s established with the Broncos, in the NFL and certainly in this Denver community. He will be missed by many. It was an honor to know Mr. Bowlen and a real pleasure to have played for his team — the Denver Broncos.”
–Field Level Media
Woodland leads Rose by one at U.S. Open
It naturally should be mostly about Gary Woodland and England’s Justin Rose at this stage of the U.S. Open.
But Brooks Koepka is lurking, and that’s enough to swing a bunch of attention his way for the final round at Pebble Beach.
Woodland maintained the lead through Saturday’s third round, posting a 2-under 69 on the shores of northern California.
Woodland is at 11-under 202 for the tournament and goes into Sunday’s final round with a one-shot edge on England’s Justin Rose, who registered on 68 on Saturday. Rose closed with a birdie, cutting his deficit in half from when the round began.
Yet Koepka, the two-time defending champion, is just four shots off the lead.
“I feel good,” Koepka said. “I feel like if I can just make a few putts, I feel like I could be right there, right next to Gary.”
Woodland endured only his second bogey of the tournament on the par-4 eighth hole. From there, he had pars the rest of the way other than a birdie on No. 11, his third of the day after two on the front nine.
Woodland has been in the top 10 in two of the past three majors, so he’s gaining comfort in pressure situations.
“I can be confident with the way I’m working the golf ball right now,” Woodland said. “I’m starting to work both ways, which has been an adjustment for me. I think the golf course sets up beautifully for me.”
Rose rolled in a birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 14th for one of his clutch conversions, bouncing back from a bogey at the 13th. He finished with five birdies against two bogeys on the day.
Woodland and Rose will be in the final pairing for the second day in a row.
“It’s going to be a fun day,” Rose, the 2013 champion, said of Sunday. “(Being) one (stroke) back gives me the freedom to feel like I’ve got everything to gain, nothing to lose.”
Koepka moved within two shots of the lead at one point. His bogey-free 68 was his best mark of the tournament so far, leaving him at 7 under going into the final round.
“Just keep doing what I’m doing,” said Koepka, who has also won back-to-back PGA Championships, with the second coming last month. “Obviously whatever I’m doing is working. … Trying to be three back going into the back nine, you never know from there, see what happens. Make a couple of birdies, put some pressure on guys.”
Chez Reavie (68) and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen (70) are level with Koepka in third place.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (70) is alone in sixth at 6 under.
“I felt for the most part today I did the right things,” McIlroy said. “And I need to do 18 more holes of that, but just get a little bit more out of the round than I did today.”
Matt Kuchar (70) looked like he would be a factor after an eagle on the sixth hole and a birdie on the seventh put him 4 under for the round. But he had back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9, and again at Nos. 16 and 17 following a birdie at the 15th. He sits at 5 under with Chesson Hadley (70), who bogeyed the final hole.
England’s Danny Willett shot 67 for his lowest round in any U.S. Open, recording the best score of the day.
“You play good golf, there’s a good score out there,” Willett said.
After a pair of 71s, Willett has moved into good shape at 4 under for the week.
“We put ourselves in that position regardless of what the leaders do,” Willett said. “We’re going to be in nice position to go out there (in the final round) and have a decent finish regardless of what the guys at the top do.”
Tiger Woods shot 71 to remain at even for the tournament. He used birdies on Nos. 16 and 18 to save a round that included five bogeys.
“I had to try to fight back and claw out a round today, which I was able to do,” Woods said.
Woods, who is tied for 27th, was still bummed about missed opportunities the first two days, figuring that’s the reason he hasn’t entered the list of contenders.
“If I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now,” he said.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy (66) wins Tour Championship, FedEx Cup
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shot a final-round 4-under-par 66 to clinch the Tour Championship in a long day of golf Sunday at East Lake in Atlanta.
McIlroy becomes the FedEx Cup champion, with his final score listed at a net 18-under 267 in the weighted scoring system being used in the FedEx Cup final.
His margin was four strokes on Xander Schauffele, whose final-round 70 put him at 14 under in the tournament.
McIlroy, now a two-time FedEx Cup champion, began the week in fifth place and trailed third-round leader Brooks Koepka by a stroke after the third round concluded Sunday morning.
McIlroy looked primed to cruise to the finish until bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15, putting his lead at two shots.
Justin Thomas and Koepka shared third place at 13 under.
Koepka, who shot 72 in the final round, tumbled from the lead with a double bogey on the seventh hole. He had birdied the hole in the second and third rounds.
It amounted to a three-shot swing because of McIlroy’s birdie at No. 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Still, Koepka appeared in good position until consecutive bogeys on Nos. 12, 13 and 14.
Thomas, who began the tournament atop the standings and had the best chance of winning, posted 68 for the final round. Two birdies across the final three holes weren’t enough for him to claim the FedExCup title for the second time in three years.
England’s Paul Casey slumped with a final-round 72 and ended up fifth at 9 under. His third-round 68 was his previous high round for the tournament.
After finishing the suspended third round Sunday morning with a 68, Koepka held first place at 15 under.
He carried a one-shot lead on Schauffele and McIlroy entering the afternoon’s play. Schauffele shot 67 and McIlroy posted 68 in the third round.
In that round, Schauffele aced the 240-yard ninth hole for his first-ever hole-in-one. He pulled into a tie for the lead with a birdie on No. 17, but Koepka’s birdie on the final hole of the round put him back on top.
Those near the top of the leaderboard had more than half of the third round to complete when golfers returned to the course Sunday, which was the first time in three days that play wasn’t interrupted by a weather delay.
Saturday’s round was shortened because of a late-afternoon lightning strike that resulted in six injured spectators when debris fell from a tree. The round had been under a weather-related suspension at that point.
Thomas was atop the leader board when Saturday’s competition ended. But his third-round 71 put him tied for fourth with Casey (68) at 11 under.
The best score of the third round was turned in by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, whose 66 allowed him to move to 6 under for the tournament and into a tie for sixth place prior to the final round. His 71 in the afternoon left him at 5 under and tied for ninth.
–Field Level Media
Patriots make roster moves as Gordon returns to practice
New
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is off the non-football injury list and practiced for the first time on Sunday in full pads, according to multiple reports.
That means Gordon, conditionally reinstated by the NFL from suspension on Aug. 16, is on track for the Sept. 8 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gordon’s return was the latest bright spot for the Patriots receiving corps, which last week saw veterans Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) placed on the active roster.
The Patriots made a series of roster moves on Sunday, which included the release of wide receiver Maurice Harris, the former Redskins receiver signed by the Patriots in March. Last season, he played in 12 games (seven starts) for Washington and caught 28 passes for 304 yards.
The Patriots also signed linebacker Scooby Wright and running back Robert Martin. Contract terms were not announced.
The Cleveland Browns selected Wright in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and he has appeared in 13 NFL games, all with the Arizona Cardinals. The New York Giants signed Martin as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he spent the year on the practice squad.
In addition, the Patriots placed linebacker Brandon King, who tore his quadriceps in Thursday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, on injured reserve.
Also cut was defensive lineman Keionta Davis, who played in six regular season games (three starts) with the Patriots in 2018. He made six tackles.
–Field Level Media
Giants rookie QB Jones to start last preseason game
Two days after New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur reaffirmed to reporters that Eli Manning will remain the team’s starting quarterback when the 2019 season kicks off, Shurmur announced Sunday that rookie Daniel Jones will get the start in New York’s preseason finale on Thursday against New England.
Jones, whose selection at No. 6 overall in this year’s NFL Draft was heavily panned by media and fans, has flipped the script this preseason by playing much better than expected — completing 25 of 30 passes for 369 yards and two touchdowns in three games.
The Duke product comes off another stellar outing on Thursday against Cincinnati when he finished 9 of 11 passing for 141 yards in four drives, looking so polished that Shurmur was compelled to declare a day later that there was no quarterback controversy — at least in regard to Week 1 against Dallas.
“Eli’s our starter, and we’re getting Daniel ready to play,” Shurmur said Friday. “(Jones) has done a good job in the preseason. He’s getting better and he’s going to do continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he’ll be ready.”
While the 38-year-old Manning is the franchise’s all-time passing leader with two Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit, the Giants have gone just 8-24 over the past two seasons. New York has just one winning season since 2013 and has gone seven straight seasons without a playoff victory.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins release S McDonald
The Miami Dolphins released safety T.J. McDonald on Sunday, just a year into a four-year, $24 million contract extension.
McDonald, 28, joined Miami on a one-year deal as a free agent in March of 2017 and signed an extension less than six months later, which put him under contract through 2021.
He is still due $3.7 million in guaranteed money in 2019 and will count as $6.5 million in dead money against Miami’s cap ($4.6 million in 2019, $1.9 million in 2020). McDonald had unguaranteed salaries of $6.6 million in 2020 and $6 million in 2021.
The six-year veteran started 14 games for the Dolphins last season, totaling 86 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups. A third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2013, he has 412 tackles, eight interceptions and 25 pass breakups in 75 career games (all starts).
The Dolphins have been expected to move on from pricier veterans as they rebuild their roster, with the Miami Herald reporting Saturday that safety Reshad Jones, linebacker Kiko Alonso and wideout Kenny Stills have been the subject of trade talks. Jones told the Herald on Sunday he has been told by the team he won’t be dealt, but he is expected to take a smaller role.
Former nickel cornerback Bobby McCain and do-it-all defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2018 first-round pick, are both listed on the team’s depth chart at safety.
The Herald also reported Saturday that teams have called about left tackle and former first-rounder Laremy Tunsil, but that the team would have to be blown away to trade its blind-side protector.
–Field Level Media
Woods’ movement stalls with third-round 71 at U.S. Open
Moving day at the U.S. Open didn’t equate to an improvement in Tiger Woods’ fortunes.
His movement was one stroke back, one stroke forward, as he had five birdies and five bogeys in an even-par 71 round on Saturday on a cool day at Pebble Beach.
Woods also is even par through three rounds with a 213 total, good for a tie for 27th and 11 strokes behind leader Gary Woodland. He knows that placement doesn’t typically equate to any final-day surge occurring at the prestigious tournament being held on the northern California coast.
“I’ve had my chances to post good rounds — today, this week,” Woods told reporters after Saturday’s round. “Today was a perfect example. I fought back, and if I was able to clean up my rounds the first two days, I would be closer to the lead than I am now.”
Woods felt he needed a strong start on Saturday to try to work himself in the mix. Instead, the opposite happened, as he bogeyed two of the first three holes.
“Those are supposed to be some of the easier holes, and I’m a couple over and had to fight back the entire day, and I was able to clod around a few more, which is pretty good,” Woods said.
Woods seemed to escape his fog — on a day in which low-lying clouds blocked the sun from baking the course — with birdies on Nos. 4 and 5.
But a three-putt bogey on No. 7 pushed him over for the round. Another bogey on No. 12 hurt, but Woods scored birdies on three of the last five holes (14, 16 and 18) though he had another bogey on 15.
What stuck with Woods is he felt the course conditions were more favorable than the first two rounds, yet he didn’t take advantage.
“They were able to get some mowers on the fairways, and they were a little bit quicker,” he said. “I think they did a great job of setting it up so that we can make birdies. And if you do miss them on the wrong spot, then you still can get up and down here, which is not always the case.”
The cool conditions presented another challenge for Woods, who said his body was aching throughout Saturday’s round.
“The forces have to go somewhere,” said Woods, who has undergone four back surgeries. “And if they’re not in the lower back, they’re in the neck, and if not, they’re in the mid-back and if not they go to the knee. You name it. …
“Let me put it this way, I feel every shot I hit. I think that’s always going to be the place from here going forward.”
–Field Level Media
