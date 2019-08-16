Report: Chargers’ Gordon prepared to sit Week 1
Report: Chargers’ Gordon prepared to sit Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, he has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
Quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters Thursday he supports Gordon.
“I know Melvin knows I’m pulling for him,” Rivers said. “And in saying that, that means you want what’s best for him. You want him to feel great. You want him to be at peace with how it all ends, and hopefully it’s right here.”
Some had interpreted Rivers’ comments from early in training camp — when he praised the depth at the position with Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome — to mean the team didn’t need Gordon.
“If he’s not here, we’ve got to go, and I think that’s what I was saying three weeks ago,” Rivers said Thursday. “We do have good players here at that position, and so we’ve got to go.
“Are we better with Melvin? Heck yeah we are. So hopefully we have him, in addition to these other guys, and then it will be one of the saltiest running back groups around. Again, I’m in no place to speak for the organization, but I know no player is in a panic right now. We want to support him. We wish he was here, but we know it’s August (15), and everything is OK at this point.”
Meanwhile, ESPN also reported Thursday that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
Allen, 27, played in all 16 games for the second consecutive season last year — totaling 97 catches, 1,196 yards and six touchdowns — after missing 23 games from 2015-16.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games
NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games NFL notebook: Gordon reportedly willing to miss games
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is prepared to sit out regular-season games absent a new contract, ESPN reported Thursday.
The report adds that Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, wants to return in time for the regular season, but the sides have not made progress toward a deal.
Gordon, 26, has held out for all of training camp in search of an extension as he enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which will pay him $5.6 million in 2019. ESPN reported two weeks ago that Gordon had formally requested a trade through his agent, but the team replied saying Gordon won’t be dealt.
ESPN also reported that wide receiver Keenan Allen injured his ankle at practice this week and will likely miss the rest of the preseason. Allen is expected to be ready for Week 1, however.
–Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and ankle issue. Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017.
While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, he isn’t on the field this week for joint practices with the Browns, and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will start by next weekend.
–Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.
–The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing for a potential work stoppage.
In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season, including money and home management during a time with no pay.
Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA, and more talks are tentatively scheduled for next week. The current CBA doesn’t expire until March 2021.
–Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain will “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”
Fountain, a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa, sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”
–Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm. This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
–Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is done.
The 42-year-old quarterback, a three-time league MVP who is heading into his 20th season, all with the New England Patriots, said, “Oh, hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me.”
The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ 44-year-old head coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.
–Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
— A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended Giants safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.
Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of violence against a woman he had been dating.
–Field Level Media
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers’ preseason game
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers' preseason game
Aaron Rodgers will
Rodgers (back) held out of Packers’ preseason game
Aaron Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to make his 2019 preseason debut.
The Green Bay Packers announced about 90 minutes before Thursday night’s kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens that their star quarterback would be held out due to back tightness in what was described as a “precautionary” move.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason opener but was expected to play about a quarter, along with the bulk of the offensive starters, on Thursday.
Rogers has 42,944 passing yards in a 14-year NFL career, almost of all of which was played under head coach Mike McCarthy. First-year head coach Matt LaFleur is taking over a team that went 6-9-1 last season.
Backup DeShone Kizer was expected to start for the second straight week.
–Field Level Media
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver
Colts WR Fountain suffers serious ankle injury
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain was carted off the practice field Thursday after reportedly sustaining a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Fountain “likely have surgery right away” and called it a “bad situation for a good, young player.”
Fountain sustained the injury in a non-contact moment during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. His leg was immobilized, and Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters that the injury was “significant.”
“He’s at the hospital,” Reich said. “Gonna get the best care in the world. We’re gonna do whatever it takes to support him, and he’s gonna bounce back. He’s had a great camp, he’s worked extremely hard and looked extremely good.”
Fountain, 23, was a 2018 fifth-round pick out of Northern Iowa but appeared in just one game with no catches, spending most of last season on the practice squad. He was showing signs of development in camp, catching a team-high five passes for 63 yards in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.
He was competing for the final two or three roster spots at wide receiver.
–Field Level Media
Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW
Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW Woods feels fine but falls behind in BMW
Tiger Woods’ physical state was in better shape than his game Thursday in the opening round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
A week after pulling out of the playoff-opening Northern Trust due to an oblique injury, Woods experienced no health issues while shooting a 1-under-par 71 at Medinah Country Club.
Problem was, 49 of the other 68 players in the field put up lower scores, leaving Woods in a precarious state. He likely will need to finish no lower than 11th place to advance to next week’s playoff finale, the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
“I didn’t feel any tightness in my oblique at all, I didn’t feel any Woods said. “So that was a positive. I just need to clean up my rounds and get going. Seems like the whole field’s under par.”
Woods got off to a strong start, making birdies at Nos. 1, 3 and 5 surrounding a bogey at No. 4. However, his play then tailed off, and he registered two bogeys and just one birdie through the remainder of his round.
At least he doesn’t have to worry about missing the cut this week, as all players will compete for all four rounds in the limited-field event.
“I’m going to have to make a lot of birdies,” Woods said looking ahead to the next three days. “There’s so many guys under par that I’m going to have to shoot some low rounds just to get back in it.”
Woods is currently 38th in the FedEx Cup standings, and only the top 30 players after the BMW Championship will qualify for the Tour Championship.
Should Woods make it to Atlanta, it would be hard to rule him out as a contender. He won the Tour Championship last year, his third victory in the event. Woods also captured the 2007 Tour Championship at East Lake, and he won the event in 1999 at Champions Golf Club’s Cypress Creek Course in Houston.
Woods has endured an up-and-down season while occasionally struggling with his surgically repaired back. He won the Masters and posted three other top-10 results but missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the Open Championship surrounding a tie for 21st in the U.S. Open.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers’ DL Liuget
Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers' DL Liuget Report: Cardinals interested in ex-Chargers’ DL Liuget
In need of defensive line depth, the Arizona Cardinals were to host free agent defensive tackle Corey Liuget for a visit Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, Liuget has also visited the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.
Liuget, 29, has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing in at least 11 games per season except 2018, when a suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy and a quad injury limited him to six games.
The Cardinals’ need for line help came in part with their release on Saturday of defensive end Darius Philon, an expected starter this season who was arrested in Tempe, Ariz., two days prior for what was called suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Arizona’s unofficial depth chart now lists Zach Allen, a third-round draft pick out of Boston College, as a starter, but Liuget has experience there as well, having begun his Chargers’ career as a full-time defensive end for three seasons. He spent his fourth season split between end and tackle.
A first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in 2011, Liuget has 24 sacks in his career, including a career-best seven in 2012.
–Field Level Media.
Lions’ Stafford on rest: ‘I’m not 21 anymore’
Lions' Stafford on rest: 'I'm not 21 anymore'
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford
Lions’ Stafford on rest: ‘I’m not 21 anymore’
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his recent days off from throwing are no cause for alarm or a sign of a lingering injury after he reportedly played through broken bones in his back last year.
Instead, he said the six-day break he had between passing sessions were just planned time off for a 31-year-old arm.
“I’m not 21 anymore, so it’s probably pretty good to, if you can find a place in the schedule where you think you can get some rest and just kind of feel fresh again, might as well,” Stafford told the Detroit Free Press.
This was his longest time away from practice since he injured his throwing shoulder in 2010.
“It’s not easy for me but it’s probably good for me in the long run,” Stafford said. “So something that Coach (Matt) Patricia and I had talked about and probably the right thing to do. But it was good, gave me a little bit of perspective, let me coach the guys a little bit more on the sideline. But yeah, it’s not easy as a competitor to sit out, but it’s probably the smart thing to do.”
Stafford took part in the Lions’ joint practices with the Houston Texans this week. He didn’t play in the preseason opener last week, a 31-3 loss to the New England Patriots, but is expected to play as much as a quarter on Saturday against the Texans.
Struggling with the injury in 2018, Stafford threw for 3,777 yards, his lowest total since 2011, to go with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games.
He is entering his 11th NFL season. The Lions drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.
The Lions begin the regular season on Sept. 8 at the Arizona Cardinals.
–Field Level Media
Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears
Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears Shurmur: QB Jones will see more reps against Bears
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said all four of his quarterbacks will see playing time when New York hosts the Chicago Bears in Friday night’s preseason game.
And he plans on getting an extended look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft in June.
Jones was on the field in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets for just eight plays and about 4 1/2 minutes. He was 5-of-5 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, but his action was limited because of a weather delay.
“The plan, obviously, last week was to play him longer,” Shurmur said. “But with the delay, I shut down that whole group and restarted a new group. That was the idea. Ideally, the way last week played out would have been for Eli (Manning) to play a few more plays (than three snaps), and then Daniel Jones to play a few more plays.”
Shurmur did not disclose how long Jones or Manning or any of the quarterbacks would play. The Giants’ other QBs are veteran Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta, in his second season.
“I do plan on playing all four quarterbacks, like I did last week,” Shurmur said. “We’ll see. I’d like to see Eli get a little bit more time. We’ll just see how that plays out. But there’s a chance that he (Jones) could play behind the one (offensive) line.
“I think Daniel’s going to play throughout (the preseason). We’ll just have to see how it plays out. I think it’s important for him to compete in all four of the games, and certainly you’d like him to get as many reps as you can as he gets himself ready to play.”
Jones said he’s ready for whatever Shurmur’s plan is.
“I think for everyone, it’s just to build off what we’ve done, what we did in that first game, and what we’ve done since then, and kind of taking the next step as a team,” Jones said. “I think with each group, it’s just building off what we’ve done.”
–Field Level Media
Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW
Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW Thomas, Kokrak tie record with 65s at BMW
Justin Thomas began the day in a fog and ended his first round Thursday with a record-tying 65 and the lead in the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
Thomas finished at 7-under 65 to share the early lead with Jason Kokrak at Medinah Country Club. The twosome joined Tiger Woods (2006), Mike Weir (2006) and Skip Kendall (1999) as the only golfers to post a 65 on the course.
Jim Furyk, Joel Dahmen, Lucas Glover and Brandt Snedeker were tied for third at 6 under, with nine other players still on the course.
Thomas said he didn’t see the low round coming on the driving range earlier in the day.
“I couldn’t hit the ball,” he said. “I had no idea what I was doing. … I mean, I probably would say that I had the worst warmup I’ve ever had in my life this morning.
“I didn’t know what it was going to do. I didn’t know how I was going to hit it. My dad and (caddie Jimmy Johnson) and I just kind of said that we were going to have to guess out there and just try to find something.”
What Thomas found: seven birdies, no bogeys and a sweet perch entering the second round as he goes for his fourth consecutive top-12 finish and a spot at East Lake for the Tour Championship next week.
He recorded four birdies on the last six holes of the front nine, then added three in a row from No. 14 to No. 16.
“I’m usually pretty good at finding my way around a golf course and finding something, but definitely didn’t expect that today,” Thomas said.
Kokrak responded impressively to his lone bogey of the day, at No. 9, making an eagle at the par-5 No. 10, when he sank an 86-foot chip shot from the rough. The rest of his round included six birdies and 10 pars.
Furyk continued his mastery of Chicagoland golf courses, registering four birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.
Furyk won the Medinah event in 2005, when it was named the Western Open, and posted a 59 while finishing third at the 2013 BMW Championship at Conway Farms in Lake Forest, Ill. He also won the U.S. Open at Olympia Fields (Ill.) Country Club in 2003.
“Chicago has been good to me,” Furyk said.
Tiger Woods, who withdrew in the middle of the PGA Tour’s playoff opener last week due to an oblique strain, shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday. He is tied for 50th, well off the projected top-11 finish he needs to earn a place at East Lake, where he is the defending champion.
Woods notched three birdies and a bogey over the initial five holes, but he had two bogeys and just one birdie the rest of the way.
–Field Level Media
Pats’ Brady says of post-career coaching: ‘Hell no’
Pats' Brady says of post-career coaching: 'Hell no'
Don't expect to see
Pats’ Brady says of post-career coaching: ‘Hell no’
Don’t expect to see Tom Brady on an NFL sideline after his playing career is done.
The 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback said after practice on Thursday, “Oh, hell no, I’m never coaching. Playing is enough for me.”
The question from reporters came in the wake of the Patriots practicing this week against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel, the Titans’ 44-year-old head coach, is a former Brady teammate who was part of three Super Bowl championship teams as a linebacker for the Patriots.
Brady is heading into his 20th season, all with New England, fresh off capturing his sixth Super Bowl championship. Last week, he agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract extension that would allow him to become a free agent after the 2019 season.
A three-time league MVP, Brady has been selected to 14 Pro Bowls.
Since taking over the starting job in 2001, he has started every game with two exceptions: missing the last 15 games in 2008 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and getting suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for allegedly scheming to deflate footballs.
The Patriots open the season Sept. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass.
–Field Level Media
Reich: Colts could start Brissett if Luck not ready next week
Reich: Colts could start Brissett if Luck not ready next week
Reich: Colts could start Brissett if Luck not ready next week
Jacoby Brissett could open the season as the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Andrew Luck has not practiced since the third day of training camp as team officials have separately defined his injury as a calf strain, bone injury and ankle issue.
Brissett started 15 games for the Colts in Luck’s absence in 2017.
While Luck said his goal is to start Week 1 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, he isn’t on the field this week for joint practices with the Browns and head coach Frank Reich said the team needs to know who will start by next weekend. That’s when the Colts, and most of the NFL, will utilize preseason Week 3 as a dress rehearsal for the season opener.
“You have to be able to make a call and move from there,” Reich said. “Whether we’re full speed with Andrew after that third preseason game or if at that point we are going with Jacoby (Brissett).”
Brissett was 4-11 as the 2017 starter, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 260 yards and four scores.
–Field Level Media
Steelers WR Moncrief (finger) returns to practice
Steelers WR Moncrief (finger) returns to practice
Two weeks after breaking his right ring finger,
Steelers WR Moncrief (finger) returns to practice
Two weeks after breaking his right ring finger, wide receiver Donte Moncrief is a full practice participant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 26-year-old was back on the field Wednesday as he competes for the No. 2 receiving spot behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Moncrief’s experience has helped him get up to speed quickly with the Steelers, who signed the five-year NFL veteran to a two-year, $9 million contract in March.
“Cumulative reps, no question,” Tomlin said, per The Athletic. “Money in the bank.”
Moncrief caught 48 passes for 668 yards and three scores in 16 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. In four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-17), he caught 152 passes for 1,875 yards and 18 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
NFLPA sends players ‘work stoppage guide’
NFLPA sends players 'work stoppage guide'
The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to
NFLPA sends players ‘work stoppage guide’
The NFL Players Association told its players in a memo to start preparing for a potential work stoppage.
In a memo from the NFLPA, players were given directions on how to plot for what is considered an unlikely lockout scenario after the 2020 season, including money and home management during a time with no pay.
Bargaining sessions continue between the NFL and NFLPA and more talks are tentatively scheduled for next week.
ESPN reported on Thursday that the NFLPA has said all along that its mission is to “negotiate for the best while preparing for the worst.” The current CBA doesn’t expire until March 2021.
The guide, shared by ESPN, suggests the following steps for fiscal responsibility — just in case:
–Save at least half of each paycheck, if not more.
–If your current expenses are too high to save this much, you should look at ways to change your spending habits and reduce financial commitments.
–Try cooking at home instead of eating out as much.
–Designate one day a week as “no spending day.”
–Take care of major home repairs now.
–If you’re in the market for a new home, consider renting instead of buying for now.
–Find renters for your unoccupied homes or bedrooms.
–Consider selling a car you have not driven in the past six months.
Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly stated he wants a new CBA in place before the start of the 2019 season. Players would like their percentage of overall revenue to go up from the current take of no less than 47 percent.
–Field Level Media
Domestic violence case against Giants’ Moore dismissed
Domestic violence case against Giants' Moore dismissed
A judge dismissed a
Domestic violence case against Giants’ Moore dismissed
A judge dismissed a domestic violence complaint against suspended New York Giants safety Kamrin Moore, citing unsubstantiated claims in a written ruling.
Moore has been on the suspended list since mid-July, when he was accused of violence against a woman he had been dating. According to the criminal report, the 22-year-old said she arrived at Moore’s residence when he didn’t respond to text messages and was confronted by another woman. The alleged victim was knocked to the ground and claimed Moore stepped on her neck, punched her and knocked her unconscious.
Moore, claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints, is away from the Giants during training camp. The team said at the time of the alleged incident that Moore was suspended “pending further investigation.”
Police did not report to the scene of the incident but the alleged victim had wounds indicative of a physical confrontation, per New Jersey Advance Media.
–Field Level Media
Jay-Z defends NFL deal, touts furthering Kaepernick’s message
Jay-Z defends NFL deal, touts furthering Kaepernick's message Jay-Z defends NFL deal, touts furthering Kaepernick’s message
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter defended the entertainment deal his company, Roc Nation, made with the NFL this week during a press conference with commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, amid criticism that the deal contradicts Carter’s support of Colin Kaepernick.
Carter and Goodell were asked repeatedly about Kaepernick, who has gone unsigned since the end of the 2016 season after drawing national attention for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social injustice.
Carter has publicly supported Kaepernick in the past, including wearing a teamless Kaepernick jersey during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2017. Asked if Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL goes against his support of Kaepernick, Carter said the partnership will actually further the quarterback’s message.
“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice,” Carter said. “In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’
“… Everyone heard, we hear what you’re saying, and everybody knows I agree with (Kaepernick’s message). So what are we gonna do? You know what I’m saying? [Help] millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.”
The deal, which the NFL announced Wednesday, named Roc Nation the league’s “official live music entertainment strategists,” with the group expected to play a major role in major events like the Super Bowl halftime show. The league also said the partnership will support its Inspire Change social justice initiative, a nonprofit established by the NFL’s owners and the Players Coalition in December 2017 that included $89 million in funding from the league.
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid — a close friend and supporter of Kaepernick’s who withdrew from the Players Coalition because he disagreed with its vision — criticized the Roc Nation-NFL partnership Tuesday on Twitter.
“I won’t quit playing but I will be a royal pain in the NFL’s a** for acting like they care about people of color by forming numerous disingenuous partnerships to address social injustice while collectively blackballing Colin, the person who brought oppression and social injustice to the forefront of the NFL platform,” Reid wrote.
Goodell told reporters he anticipated criticism over the partnership, but that it wouldn’t prevent a deal from getting done.
“I don’t think either one of us expected that this relationship wouldn’t have its critics,” Goodell said. “But you don’t let the critics or the negativity overwhelm the chance to do something really positive. We talked about (Kaepernick’s situation). We talked about a variety of issues.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Chef suing Raiders’ Brown for $38.5K
Report: Chef suing Raiders' Brown for $38.5K
A chef filed a lawsuit against Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio
Report: Chef suing Raiders’ Brown for $38.5K
A chef filed a lawsuit against Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown earlier this summer, alleging the receiver did not pay a bill of $38,521.20 during the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Stefano Tedeschi told ESPN that Brown — who was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time — rented a mansion and hired a chef to host nearly 50 fellow Pro Bowlers during the last week of January.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Osceola (Fla.) County on July 30, alleges Brown wrongfully terminated the agreement and did not allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food, per ESPN. It adds that Tedeschi was told by a Brown associate not to make eye contact with Brown while leaving.
Tedeschi told ESPN he paid employees and passed up other opportunities to work for Brown, and he wasn’t given a reason for the lack of payment. He said Brown later offered to pay through social media advertising.
“I’ve cooked for countless NFL superstars and celebrities,” Tedeschi told ESPN, referring to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald, among others. “Never once have I had one problem (until this). My food is so good and my mannerisms in someone’s home is second to none.”
Darren Heitner, Brown’s attorney, told ESPN he and his client “expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself.”
Brown, a Miami native who was traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland this offseason, has had other legal disputes in Florida recently.
Two lawsuits were filed against him in 2018 stemming from an incident in South Florida in April of that year. One of those — brought by a man who claimed his toddler was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw off a 14th-story balcony — was settled in April 2019. The other was brought by the unit’s landlord for damages and breach of the apartment agreement.
In January, the mother of Brown’s daughter filed a report with the Hollywood, Fla., police department saying Brown pushed her out of a doorway and to the ground. Brown was not arrested or charged, and Heitner called the allegations “baseless and false.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Jay-Z defends NFL deal, talks Kaepernick
NFL notebook: Jay-Z defends NFL deal, talks Kaepernick NFL notebook: Jay-Z defends NFL deal, talks Kaepernick
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter defended the entertainment deal his company, Roc Nation, made with the NFL this week during a press conference with commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in New York amid criticism that the deal contradicts Carter’s support of Colin Kaepernick.
Carter and Goodell were asked repeatedly about Kaepernick, who has gone unsigned since the end of the 2016 season after drawing national attention for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social injustice.
Carter has publicly supported Kaepernick in the past, including wearing a teamless Kaepernick jersey during an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2017. Asked if Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL goes against his support of Kaepernick, Carter said the partnership will actually further the quarterback’s message.
“We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice,” Carter said. “In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase. There (are) two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?'”
–A chef filed a lawsuit against Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown earlier this summer, alleging the receiver did not pay a bill of $38,521.20 during the week of the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, ESPN reported.
Stefano Tedeschi told ESPN that Brown — who was still with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time — rented a mansion and hired a chef to host nearly 50 fellow Pro Bowlers during the last week of January.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Osceola (Fla.) County on July 30, alleges Brown wrongfully terminated the agreement and did not allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food, per ESPN. Tedeschi told ESPN he paid employees and passed up other opportunities to work for Brown, and he wasn’t given a reason for the lack of payment. He said Brown later offered to pay through social-media advertising.
–Quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t care if other clubs think the Cleveland Browns are being overhyped.
Mayfield insists that the Browns are worried about their locker room, not the noise coming from others.
“You’ve got to believe in it and take it one week at a time,” the 24-year-old Mayfield said in an interview with Complex Sports. “I think in the media and everything that comes with the hype around our team right now, people want to see us lose, just because the hype is so real. But we’ve got to go out there and take it one week at a time. We’re trying to win every week.”
–Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr. missed joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts due to what ESPN reported is a hip pointer, but the injury is not serious.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Beckham should be back “pretty soon,” with ESPN reporting the receiver could be back in team drills Thursday.
–New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t worried about getting up to speed after sitting out all of last season in a contract dispute.
He told reporters he doesn’t believe preseason work is required for him to be ready for the season opener.
“I don’t really necessarily need (preseason reps),” Bell said, per the New York Daily News. “If I get them, they’ll help. But I don’t think I’ll need them. I think once we get out there … football is football.”
–Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake wore a walking boot on his right foot and did not participate in joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drake told ESPN the injury was “nothing crazy.” Head coach Brian Flores told the Miami Herald that Drake would be sidelined for a while, but he was hopeful about the back’s availability for the season opener.
Drake, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins, who picked him in the third round out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft.
–The Atlanta Falcons claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers from the New England Patriots.
Etling, whom the Patriots had tried moving to wide receiver, was waived on Tuesday. The Falcons need depth after losing quarterback Kurt Benkert to a toe injury earlier this month.
–The Los Angeles Chargers signed tight end Ben Johnson.
Johnson, 25, spent time in training camp with the Chargers last season as an undrafted rookie from Kansas.
–Field Level Media
Stills and Dolphins owner ‘agreed to disagree’ over Trump
Stills and Dolphins owner 'agreed to disagree' over Trump
Miami receiver Kenny Stills said he
Stills and Dolphins owner ‘agreed to disagree’ over Trump
Miami receiver Kenny Stills said he has talked with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the phone about his comments last week regarding Ross’s relationship with President Donald Trump.
“We agreed to disagree and that was it,” Stills told reporters after practice Tuesday, per the Palm Beach Post.
Stills, who characterized their conversation as cordial, said that Ross hosting a fundraiser for Trump contradicts the owner’s nonprofit organization that opposes racial discrimination in sports.
“There’s not much to argue about,” Stills said. “He has his feelings about it and he stands firm in that, and I respect that. But I disagree and I told him there’s no hard feelings. There’s no beef and let’s win some games this year.”
Stills, 27, said his criticism is not about politics, adding “I don’t have any hard feelings toward (Ross).”
“It’s not right,” Stills told reporters. “Our country is in a rough place right now. I think there are other candidates (Ross) could support, but it’s not about Democrat or Republican. It’s about why are you trying to help this man raise money to continue to do the things he has been doing.”
“Someone has to have enough courage to let him know he can’t play both sides of this,” he added. “If you say you’re going to be about something, let’s be about it.”
Stills said he received death threats, but he doesn’t regret making his voice heard.
Stills is entering his fifth year with the Dolphins and has been a team captain the last two years. He has knelt during the national anthem before games since the 2016 season.
–Field Level Media
Woods feeling ‘way, way better’ at BMW pro-am
Woods feeling 'way, way better' at BMW pro-am Woods feeling ‘way, way better’ at BMW pro-am
Tiger Woods said he felt much better during his pro-am round Wednesday at the BMW Championship, a stark contrast to how he felt at The Northern Trust last week.
Woods was in an upbeat mood during his nine-hole round at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago, doing as much talking as playing while working his way back from an oblique strain.
“Way, way better,” he said. “It was nice to take those days off and let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. It feels so much better. I played the front nine today and played quite well. It was nice to see. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit. It feels a lot better than it did on Friday. That’s for sure.”
Woods, 43, told reporters that his oblique injury came as a result of changes he made to his swing in response to a back ailment.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t really done a very good job of that, and when I have, I’ve hit the ball quite well,” Woods said. “I was really excited about what I was doing at Liberty (National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.). I made some nice changes and obviously didn’t feel very well on Thursday.”
Woods withdrew before the second round of The Northern Trust on Friday morning. He struggled a day earlier, shooting an opening-round 4-over-par 75 in the first of three events of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
Woods dropped from 28th to 38th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 advanced to this week’s no-cut tournament at Medinah, but he has work to do to make the 30-man field for next week’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.
Woods will need to finish in 11th place or better this weekend to punch his ticket to Atlanta.
The reigning Masters champion has a tee time of 11:54 a.m. ET for Thursday’s opening round, going off with Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan.
Since winning his 15th major, Woods has played in five events, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and Open Championship, tying for ninth at the Memorial, tying for 21st at the U.S. Open and withdrawing last week.
–Field Level Media
Tiger Woods long shot to win BMW Championship
Tiger Woods long shot to win BMW Championship Tiger Woods long shot to win BMW Championship
Tiger Woods has won two major championships at Medinah Country Club and is ranked sixth in the world entering this week’s BMW Championship.
He’s also recovering from an oblique injury that forced him to withdraw from last week’s The Northern Trust and has only 13 competitive rounds under his belt since winning the Masters in April.
So it’s certainly not surprising that sportsbooks list him as a long shot to win the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs outside Chicago this week.
In fact, it’s likely only because his name is Tiger Woods that PointsBet is offering 40/1 odds on him winning the BMW. That’s compared to 50/1 by DraftKings and FanDuel.
The BMW is a no-cut event with only 69 players in the field. Woods is projected to need an 11th-place or higher finish to advance to Atlanta next week and defend his Tour Championship title.
DraftKings is offering +900 on Woods finishing in the top 5 (PointsBet +800, FanDuel +650) and +450 on him claiming a top 10 finish (PointsBet +360, FanDuel +310).
None of the three books are offering Woods in H2H or group bets, but PointsBet does have him listed as the ninth favorite to be the top finisher from the United States, offered at +2000 along with Jordan Spieth. DraftKings is also offering a +150 bet on Woods finishing in the top 20 and +4500 odds that the notoriously slow starter leads after the first round.
DraftKings currently has No. 1 Brooks Koepka as the favorite to win the FedEx Cup at +250, with Woods well down the list at +8000.
Woods, 43, said he felt much better during his pro-am round Wednesday after playing nine holes.
“Way, way better,” he said. “It was nice to take those days off and let it calm down and get a bunch of treatment on it. It feels so much better. I played the front nine today and played quite well. It was nice to see. Took the back nine off, chipped and putted quite a bit. It feels a lot better than it did on Friday. That’s for sure.”
–Field Level Media
Browns QB Mayfield: ‘People want to see us lose’
Browns QB Mayfield: 'People want to see us lose' Browns QB Mayfield: ‘People want to see us lose’
Quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t care if other clubs think the Cleveland Browns are being overhyped.
Mayfield insists that the Browns are worried about their locker room, not the noise coming from others.
“You’ve got to believe in it and take it one week at a time. Because I wouldn’t say that everybody wants to beat us,” the 24-year-old Mayfield said in an interview with Complex Sports.
“I think in the media and everything that comes with the hype around our team right now, people want to see us lose, just because the hype is so real. But we’ve got to go out there and take it one week at a time. We’re trying to win every week.”
Mayfield wasn’t done.
“It went from having excitement over Bud Light coolers being opened to now people waiting to see us lose so they can say, ‘Oh, they got too hyped up.’ That’s why you’ve got to have an even-keel mindset when it comes to that stuff.”
The Browns made a series of offseason moves following their 7-8-1 mark in 2018, most notably naming Freddie Kitchens as head coach and acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Kareem Hunt and defensive end Olivier Vernon.
Mayfield was 6-7 as the starter last year, throwing for 3,725 yards and setting an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment