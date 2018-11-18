Report: Chargers expect Bosa to play vs. Broncos
Report: Chargers expect Bosa to play vs. Broncos
Barring a pre-game setback, the Los Angeles Chargers expect to have defensive end Joey Bosa on the field for the first time this season on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.
Bosa, who has missed the entire season with a foot injury, was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report ahead of the team’s game against the Denver Broncos.
He returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since training camp and was a regular participant all week.
Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) also is listed as questionable. Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) has been ruled out.
Bosa, 23, injured his left foot during a practice on Aug. 7, and it has been slow to heal. He later suffered a setback and was placed in a cast before advancing to a walking boot.
Bosa posted a career-best 12.5 sacks and forced four fumbles while earning Pro Bowl honors last season.
He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 when he had 10.5 sacks in 12 games.
–Field Level Media
The Latest: Peterson equals Riggins with 104 career rush TDs
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson's 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington's deficit
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
2:10 p.m.
Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has pulled even with former Redskins RB John Riggins for the sixth-most rushing TDs in NFL history.
Peterson’s 104th score on the ground came 46 seconds into the second quarter Sunday, cutting Washington’s deficit to 10-7 against the Houston Texans in a matchup of division leaders.
Next in Peterson’s sights is Jim Brown, who is fifth on the league’s list with 106 rushing touchdowns.
The record of 164 is held by Emmitt Smith.
___
2:05 p.m.
New York Giants safety Landon Collins has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter of the game against Tampa Bay. He appeared to get hurt after failing to keep Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick out of the end zone on a fourth-down scramble on a broken play from the 1.
The Giants were leading 14-7 late in the first half.
___
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns GM: Team not discussed Condoleezza Rice as coach
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' coaching search isn't quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines.
General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland's next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ coaching search isn’t quite ready to cross gender or diplomatic lines.
General manager John Dorsey, who opened the possibility of hiring a woman to be Cleveland’s next coach, said Sunday that the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate to become the club’s ninth coach since 1999.
ESPN, citing an anonymous league source, reported that the team would like to interview Rice, an ardent Browns fan since childhood, for its coaching job.
However, Dorsey said she is not on the team’s current list of candidates.
“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said.
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
Earlier this week, Dorsey said he would consider a wide-range of candidates.
“I just want the best possible head coach to move this thing forward regardless of age,” he said. “It could be a woman, too. I am serious. Who knows?”
The 64-year-old Rice would be an historic and outside-the-box candidate for the Browns, who fired Hue Jackson last month after he won just three games in two-plus seasons and went 0-16 in 2017.
There has never been a woman interviewed for a head coaching job in the NFL.
On her Facebook page, Rice professed her deep love for the Browns and said confidently, “I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level.”
“On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches,” she wrote. “One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.
“BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a “prevent defense.”
Rice’s last reference is common among die-hard Browns fans, who still bemoan then-coach Marty Schottenheimer’s decision to play soft coverage in the 1986 AFC championship game when Denver quarterback John Elway drove the Broncos 98 yards to a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds. “The Drive” as it’s known helped the Broncos beat the Browns 23-20 in overtime, denying Cleveland a trip to the Super Bowl.
Rice discussed her love for the team during a visit to the Browns’ headquarters in 2010. Her passion for the Browns dates to her early years in Alabama, where she and her father watched games together and cheered for Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown on teams coached by Paul Brown.
Rice has become increasingly involved in sports, serving on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chairing a commission on college basketball.
She served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2005-09.
Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed for the full-time position following the season.
The Browns have a bye this week and will face Cincinnati next Sunday, when they’ll have a reunion sorts with Jackson, who was hired by the Bengals as a special assistant to coach Marvin Lewis.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Titans assistant leaves box during Colts game
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches' box after someone came
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:40 p.m.
One of Tennessee’s assistant coaches left the press box during the first quarter of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
It was unclear which coach it was or what happened. But emergency personnel were called to the coaches’ box after someone came out of the box and asked for assistance. The coach walked out under his own power but was asked to sit in the wheelchair so they could take him to a lower level for further examination.
___
1:35 p.m.
Saquon Barkley has two touchdowns already for the New York Giants.
The star rookie caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to open the scoring for the Giants against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley added a 5-yard scoring run to give New York a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. At 2-7 entering Sunday, the Giants are looking for back-to-back victories for the first time this year.
___
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jags deny Ramsey trade report
Jags deny Ramsey trade report
The Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags deny Ramsey trade report
The Jacksonville Jaguars issued a statement denying a Sunday report that they are likely to trade star defensive back Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars have zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey,” the statement read. “There is no truth to this rumor.”
The statement was in response to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a league source and an NFL general manager, that said the Jaguars would be forced to consider trading the outspoken Ramsey.
Ramsey offended some Jaguars fans with a tweet earlier this week that said, “When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol,” but he clarified himself on Thursday.
Ramsey said that comment was meant for “fake fans” and said his position with the team and his future hadn’t changed.
“I’ve said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career,” he said, per the team’s website.
Ramsey is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Jaguars hold a fifth-year option.
The Jaguars (3-6) have lost five straight games and face the 6-2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Dorsey: Browns haven’t discussed Condi Rice
Dorsey: Browns haven't discussed Condi Rice
Cleveland Browns general
Dorsey: Browns haven’t discussed Condi Rice
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey denied the team has discussed interviewing former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for the Browns’ head coaching job on Sunday.
Dorsey issued the statement after a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team was hoping to interview Rice.
“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan,” Dorsey said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
Rice is a longtime fan of the Browns. She joined owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam on the field in Oakland on Sept. 30 when the Browns were in town to play the Raiders.
If the team were to interview Rice, it would make her the first woman ever interviewed for a head-coaching job by an NFL team.
Rice has served as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee and led a commission this year studying potential changes for college basketball.
Dorsey, hired in December 2017, fired former coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29 after a 2-5-1 start. Jackson won just one of 32 games in his previous two seasons.
Dorsey will lead the search for Jackson’s replacement, with the Haslams signing off on the finalists.
Interim coach Gregg Williams, a longtime defensive coordinator, has gone 1-1 since taking over for Jackson and Dorsey has said he “deserves” to get an interview for the full-time job.
Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have also had their names floated as potential targets.
–Field Level Media
The Latest: Ravens QB Jackson off and running in 1st start
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens' opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
1:15 p.m.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is off and running in his first career start for the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson took the field to cheers from the home fans on the Ravens’ opening series against the Cincinnati Bengals, then handed off to running back Alex Collins.
Jackson rushed for 12 yards on a keeper on his second play. He’s starting for Joe Flacco, who is out with a sore right hip.
The drive ended with a 7-yard touchdown run for Collins for a 7-0 lead. Jackson had 46 yards on the ground in the drive.
The Ravens are trying to snap a three-game losing streak.
___
11 a.m.
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Browns not discussed Condoleezza Rice as coaching candidate
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate for its coaching vacancy.
Rice is an avid Browns fan and has visited the team's headquarters on numerous occasions in recent years. On Sunday, Dorsey issued a statement praising Rice
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager John Dorsey says the team has not discussed former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a candidate for its coaching vacancy.
Rice is an avid Browns fan and has visited the team’s headquarters on numerous occasions in recent years. On Sunday, Dorsey issued a statement praising Rice as a “great leader” and said he has “the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished.”
Dorsey said the team is in the process of composing a list of candidates “and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”
ESPN had reported that the team would like to interview Rice for its coaching job.
Earlier this week, Dorsey said he was open to hiring a woman as Cleveland’s ninth head coach since 1999.
The Browns fired Hue Jackson last month after he won just three games in two-plus seasons. Dorsey said interim coach Gregg Williams will be interviewed for the full-time position.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Ravens rookie QB Jackson poised to start with Flacco out
Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is poised to make his first career NFL start with Joe Flacco out when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Flacco, a 11-year veteran, is inactive with a right hip injury, so coach John Harbaugh turned to Jackson over Robert Griffin III to start as the Ravens
Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson is poised to make his first career NFL start with Joe Flacco out when Baltimore hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Flacco, a 11-year veteran, is inactive with a right hip injury, so coach John Harbaugh turned to Jackson over Robert Griffin III to start as the Ravens try to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Bengals ruled out A.J. Green after changing his status late in the week from out to doubtful. The star receiver will be sidelined with a toe injury.
In Atlanta, three starting offensive linemen for the Dallas Cowboys are active for the game against the Falcons: Connor Williams (knee), Zack Martin (knee) and Tyron Smith (back spasms).
As expected for the Falcons, kicker Matt Bryant is returning after missing the past three games with a sore right hamstring. But linebacker Deion Jones is inactive after returning to the active roster this week. Jones spent two months on injured reserve with a broken right foot and could return for Thursday night’s game against the Saints.
In Washington, the banged-up Redskins will face the Houston Texans without wide receiver Jamison Crowder for a sixth consecutive game with an ankle injury. Left tackle Trent Williams, who was trying to gut it out after surgery for a dislocated right thumb, won’t play.
In Detroit, Lions defensive linemen Ezekiel Ansah and Damon Harrison are active after both were listed as questionable with shoulder injuries for the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Receiver Bruce Ellington is making his debut with the Lions, filling in for injured receiver Marvin Jones, who was already ruled out with a knee injury. Detroit had also already ruled out tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (ankle).
Carolina previously ruled out receiver Torrey Smith (knee) and rookie D.J. Moore is expected to start in his place.
In Indianapolis, Mike Mitchell will start at safety against the Tennessee Titans in place of Malik Hooker (hip/illness), who was ruled out on Saturday.
In Jacksonville, cornerback A.J. Bouye is starting against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing the past two games with calf injury.
Here are the inactives for Sunday’s early games:
___
HOUSTON-WASHINGTON
Texans: CB Aaron Colvin, LB Zach Cunningham, LB Duke Ejiofor, WR Vyncent Smith, CB Deante Burton, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath
Redskins: WR Jamison Crowder, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, RB Samaje Perine, LT Trent Williams (thumb), DL Caleb Brantley, LB Pernell McPhee
___
TAMPA BAY-N.Y. GIANTS
Bucs: LB Lavonte David, S Justin Evans, RB Ronald Jones, CB M.J. Stewart, DE Vinny Curry, OL Alex Cappa, QB Ryan Griffin
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, DT RJ McIntosh, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis, DT John Jenkins
___
CINCINNATI-BALTIMORE
Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB KeiVarae Russell, LB Preston Brown, LB Nick Vigil, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, DT Adolphus Washington
Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, OT James Hurst, LB Tim Williams, WR Jordan Lasley, TE Maxx Williams, OL Hroniss Grasu, DL Zach Siele
____
DALLAS-ATLANTA
Cowboys: LB Sean Lee, QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, DT Daniel Ross, DE David Irving, DE Taco Charlton, DT Antwaun Woods.
Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Deion Jones, S Keith Tandy, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono.
___
TENNESSEE-INDIANAPOLIS
Titans: WR Taywan Taylor, LB Will Compton, RB David Fluellen, CB Kenneth Durden, G Aaron Stinnie, T Tyler Marz, DL Matt Dickerson
Colts: OL Denzelle Good, CB Nate Hairston, TE Ryan Hewitt, S Malik Hooker, CB D.J. Killiings, DL Hassan Ridgeway, TE Erik Swoope
___
CAROLINA-DETROIT
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Kenjon Barner, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, OG Brendan Mahon, OG Amini Silatolu, DE Efe Obada
Lions: WR Marvin Jones, TE Michael Roberts, DT A’Shawn Robinson, WR Brandon Powell, LB Kelvin Sheppard, DE Eric Lee, OL Andrew Donnal
___
PITTSBURGH-JACKSONVILLE
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilberg, DE Stephon Truitt
Jaguars: QB Landry Jones, WR Rashad Greene Sr., RB Dave Williams, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Martrell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou, OL Josh Walker
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Where’s the AFC East? All 4 teams idle in Week 11
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division
So where are the Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins this week?
On byes.
In a rarity for the NFL, the entire AFC East is off in Week 11. Also not playing this week are San Francisco (2-8) and Cleveland (3-6-1).
The Patriots (7-3) have a two-game lead over Miami (5-5) in a division New England has ruled seemingly forever. The Jets and Bills both are 3-7, far out of contention for the playoffs.
New England returns next Sunday at the Jets, while Miami is at Indianapolis and Buffalo hosts Jacksonville.
Only two teams remain without byes and they are among the NFL elite. Kansas City (9-1) plays at the Rams (9-1) on Monday night, a game moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of the poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
The Chiefs and Rams are off in Week 12.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Week 12
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4231
|1176
|3055
|Pittsburgh
|3779
|951
|2828
|New England
|3772
|1085
|2687
|Cleveland
|3554
|1332
|2222
|L.A. Chargers
|3529
|1144
|2385
|Indianapolis
|3418
|1022
|2396
|Denver
|3394
|1140
|2254
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|4231
|1176
|3055
|Pittsburgh
|3779
|951
|2828
|New England
|3772
|1085
|2687
|Cleveland
|3554
|1332
|2222
|L.A. Chargers
|3529
|1144
|2385
|Indianapolis
|3418
|1022
|2396
|Denver
|3394
|1140
|2254
|Houston
|3322
|1082
|2240
|Baltimore
|3299
|834
|2465
|Jacksonville
|3235
|851
|2384
|Oakland
|3147
|874
|2273
|Miami
|3136
|1059
|2077
|Cincinnati
|3038
|852
|2186
|N.Y. Jets
|2994
|1073
|1921
|Tennessee
|2691
|1030
|1661
|Buffalo
|2686
|1088
|1598
|DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|2745
|898
|1847
|Jacksonville
|2872
|1067
|1805
|Tennessee
|2952
|898
|2054
|Buffalo
|3022
|998
|2024
|Pittsburgh
|3025
|817
|2208
|Houston
|3027
|836
|2191
|L.A. Chargers
|3209
|1013
|2196
|Denver
|3276
|1184
|2092
|Indianapolis
|3386
|970
|2416
|Oakland
|3592
|1269
|2323
|N.Y. Jets
|3616
|1195
|2421
|New England
|3814
|1111
|2703
|Miami
|3923
|1420
|2503
|Cincinnati
|4091
|1271
|2820
|Kansas City
|4107
|1217
|2890
|Cleveland
|4197
|1321
|2876
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|4480
|1448
|3032
|Tampa Bay
|4075
|824
|3251
|Green Bay
|3988
|1088
|2900
|New Orleans
|3725
|1141
|2584
|Atlanta
|3680
|808
|2872
|San Francisco
|3565
|1336
|2229
|Seattle
|3511
|1543
|1968
|Minnesota
|3369
|825
|2544
|Philadelphia
|3356
|924
|2432
|Chicago
|3271
|1081
|2190
|Carolina
|3215
|1246
|1969
|Detroit
|3128
|910
|2218
|N.Y. Giants
|3103
|720
|2383
|Washington
|3037
|1091
|1946
|Dallas
|2947
|1201
|1746
|Arizona
|2126
|634
|1492
|DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|2876
|756
|2120
|Minnesota
|2900
|800
|2100
|Dallas
|2957
|870
|2087
|Carolina
|3215
|891
|2324
|Philadelphia
|3233
|841
|2392
|Washington
|3249
|818
|2431
|Detroit
|3259
|1194
|2065
|Arizona
|3272
|1263
|2009
|N.Y. Giants
|3305
|1103
|2202
|New Orleans
|3386
|721
|2665
|San Francisco
|3442
|1022
|2420
|Seattle
|3481
|1115
|2366
|Green Bay
|3491
|1261
|2230
|L.A. Rams
|3552
|1221
|2331
|Tampa Bay
|3600
|973
|2627
|Atlanta
|3729
|1079
|2650
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|423.1
|117.6
|305.5
|Pittsburgh
|419.9
|105.7
|314.2
|L.A. Chargers
|392.1
|127.1
|265.0
|Indianapolis
|379.8
|113.6
|266.2
|New England
|377.2
|108.5
|268.7
|Denver
|377.1
|126.7
|250.4
|Houston
|369.1
|120.2
|248.9
|Baltimore
|366.6
|92.7
|273.9
|Jacksonville
|359.4
|94.6
|264.9
|Cleveland
|355.4
|133.2
|222.2
|Oakland
|349.7
|97.1
|252.6
|Cincinnati
|337.6
|94.7
|242.9
|Miami
|313.6
|105.9
|207.7
|N.Y. Jets
|299.4
|107.3
|192.1
|Tennessee
|299.0
|114.4
|184.6
|Buffalo
|268.6
|108.8
|159.8
|DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|302.2
|99.8
|202.4
|Baltimore
|305.0
|99.8
|205.2
|Jacksonville
|319.1
|118.6
|200.6
|Tennessee
|328.0
|99.8
|228.2
|Pittsburgh
|336.1
|90.8
|245.3
|Houston
|336.3
|92.9
|243.4
|L.A. Chargers
|356.6
|112.6
|244.0
|N.Y. Jets
|361.6
|119.5
|242.1
|Denver
|364.0
|131.6
|232.4
|Indianapolis
|376.2
|107.8
|268.4
|New England
|381.4
|111.1
|270.3
|Miami
|392.3
|142.0
|250.3
|Oakland
|399.1
|141.0
|258.1
|Kansas City
|410.7
|121.7
|289.0
|Cleveland
|419.7
|132.1
|287.6
|Cincinnati
|454.6
|141.2
|313.3
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|452.8
|91.6
|361.2
|L.A. Rams
|448.0
|144.8
|303.2
|New Orleans
|413.9
|126.8
|287.1
|Atlanta
|408.9
|89.8
|319.1
|Green Bay
|398.8
|108.8
|290.0
|Minnesota
|374.3
|91.7
|282.7
|Philadelphia
|372.9
|102.7
|270.2
|Chicago
|363.4
|120.1
|243.3
|Carolina
|357.2
|138.4
|218.8
|San Francisco
|356.5
|133.6
|222.9
|Seattle
|351.1
|154.3
|196.8
|Detroit
|347.6
|101.1
|246.4
|N.Y. Giants
|344.8
|80.0
|264.8
|Washington
|337.4
|121.2
|216.2
|Dallas
|327.4
|133.4
|194.0
|Arizona
|236.2
|70.4
|165.8
|DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|319.6
|84.0
|235.6
|Minnesota
|322.2
|88.9
|233.3
|Dallas
|328.6
|96.7
|231.9
|San Francisco
|344.2
|102.2
|242.0
|Seattle
|348.1
|111.5
|236.6
|Green Bay
|349.1
|126.1
|223.0
|L.A. Rams
|355.2
|122.1
|233.1
|Carolina
|357.2
|99.0
|258.2
|Philadelphia
|359.2
|93.4
|265.8
|Washington
|361.0
|90.9
|270.1
|Detroit
|362.1
|132.7
|229.4
|Arizona
|363.6
|140.3
|223.2
|N.Y. Giants
|367.2
|122.6
|244.7
|New Orleans
|376.2
|80.1
|296.1
|Tampa Bay
|400.0
|108.1
|291.9
|Atlanta
|414.3
|119.9
|294.4
Reports: Ravens expect QB Jackson to start for Flacco (hip)
Reports: Ravens expect QB Jackson to start for Flacco (hip)
On
Reports: Ravens expect QB Jackson to start for Flacco (hip)
On the eve of a pivotal game with major playoff implications, the Baltimore Ravens expect starting quarterback Joe Flacco to be sidelined on Sunday because of an injured hip, a source told ESPN Saturday night.
If the 33-year-old Flacco, listed as doubtful on the Ravens’ Friday injury report, does not play, the team reportedly plans to hand rookie Lamar Jackson his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore.
A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Flacco’s hip injury will not require surgery and that the longtime starter would likely also miss next week’s game against Oakland before a likely return.
Flacco didn’t practice all week because of the hip injury, while Jackson returned to practice on Friday after sitting out a day due to illness. Robert Griffin III took all the practice snaps on Thursday.
The quarterback drama comes at a time when the Ravens (4-5) have lost three straight games and four of their last five. The Bengals are 5-4 and defeated the Ravens in Week 2 in Cincinnati.
Jackson, the Ravens’ first-round pick, was removed from the injury report after practicing on Friday. He is 7-of-12 passing for 87 yards and one touchdown and could be in line for his first NFL start.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Fines handed out after Rams-Seahawks incidents
NFL notebook: Fines handed out after Rams-Seahawks incidents NFL notebook: Fines handed out after Rams-Seahawks incidents
The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt for an incident in last Sunday’s game.
According to reports Saturday, Britt was fined $20,054 for shoving Donald after the defender was clearly out of bounds as he returned the ball following a fumble recovery.
Donald was fined a total of $23,395 for two different incidents — $10,026 for grabbing Britt’s facemask during the same fourth-quarter sequence and $13,369 for confronting Britt after the game.
Fellow Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for a hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
–Quarterback Nathan Peterman worked out with the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
It was his first workout since being released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Yates said. On the season, Peterman appeared in four games, threw seven interceptions and one touchdown pass, compiling an NFL-worst 30.7 passer rating.
The Lions’ quarterback roster consists of starter Matthew Stafford and veteran backup Matt Cassel, with former Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock on the practice squad.
–The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve and promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad.
Darby suffered a season-ending tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Bausby played in four games for the Chicago Bears in 2016, but Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints will mark his first time as active for the Eagles.
Philadelphia will also be without cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) against New Orleans, thought cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) is expected to play after missing the previous three games.
–The Chicago Bears have activated tight end Adam Shaheen from injured reserve. He will be eligible to play Sunday night when the Bears host NFC North rival Minnesota.
Shaheen, a second-round draft selection in 2017, played in 13 games as a rookie and had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained an ankle injury in the preseason and hasn’t played in the regular season.
–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last weekend and no additional damage was found, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
In his absence, Josh Reynolds and Nick Williams are expected to see more playing time, as could Pharoh Cooper, for the Rams (9-1).
–NFL.com reported Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for his diving hit to the head of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a week ago Thursday. He was ejected on the play.
–Field Level Media
NFL fines Rams DT Donald, Seahawks C Britt
NFL fines Rams DT Donald, Seahawks C Britt NFL fines Rams DT Donald, Seahawks C Britt
The NFL has issued fines to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt for an incident in last Sunday’s game.
Britt was fined $20,054 for shoving Donald after the defender was clearly out of bounds.
Donald was fined a total of $23,395 for his retaliation — $10,026 for grabbing Britt’s facemask during the same fourth-quarter sequence and $13,369 for confronting Britt after the game.
“That’s the past so we’re moving on,” Donald said Friday. “I just gotta control my temper. I just gotta be better.”
-Field Level Media
Report: Peterman works out with Lions
Report: Peterman works out with Lions
Quarterback Nathan
Report: Peterman works out with Lions
Quarterback Nathan Peterman worked out Saturday with the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
It was his first workout since being released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Yates said. On the season, Peterman appeared in four games, threw seven interceptions and one touchdown pass, and he also had an NFL-worst 30.7 passer rating.
In eight career games, Peterman, 24, has a completion percentage of 52.3 percent (68-of-130), with three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The Lions’ quarterback roster consists of starter Matthew Stafford and veteran backup Matt Cassel, with former Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock on the practice squad.
–Field Level Media
Bears activate TE Shaheen from IR
Bears activate TE Shaheen from IR
Bears activate TE Shaheen from IR
The Chicago Bears have activated tight end Adam Shaheen from injured reserve.
He will be eligible to play Sunday night when the Bears host NFC North rival Minnesota.
Shaheen, a second-round draft selection in 2017, played in 13 games as a rookie and had 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He sustained an ankle injury in the preseason and hasn’t played in the regular season.
He replaces tight end Dion Sims on the roster. Sims is headed to injured reserve with a concussion.
–Field Level Media
Eagles place Darby on IR, promote Bausby
Eagles place Darby on IR, promote Bausby
The
Eagles place Darby on IR, promote Bausby
The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve on Saturday and promoted cornerback De’Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced.
Darby suffered a season-ending tear of the ACL in his right knee during last Sunday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Bausby played in four games for the Chicago Bears in 2016 but Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints will mark his first time as active for the Eagles.
Bausby initially joined the Philadelphia practice squad on Sept. 2, 2017, but was released nine days later. The Eagles again signed him to the practice squad on Nov. 5 and re-signed him for 2018 after the season.
In addition to Darby, Philadelphia will be missing cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) against New Orleans. But cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) is expected to play after missing the previous three games.
Darby had 43 tackles and one interception in nine games this season.
–Field Level Media
Rams’ McVay says Kupp’s surgery successful
Rams' McVay says Kupp's surgery successful
Los
Rams’ McVay says Kupp’s surgery successful
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and no additional damage was found, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
He suffered the injury in Week 10 against Seattle.
“It went really well,” McVay said of the surgery. “He called right afterwards and he was in great spirits. I know if anybody is going to attack the rehab process the right way, it’s going to be Cooper Kupp. Fortunately, some of the things when you do get in there, none of the other things that sometimes can delay that rehab process were affected. It was a clean surgery, did a good job repairing that and we expect him to be able to make a good recovery. Looking forward to getting him back.”
In his absence, Josh Reynolds and Nick Williams are expected to see more playing time, as could Pharoh Cooper, for the Rams (9-1).
On the season, Kupp has caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Colts G Nelson fined for viral block
Colts G Nelson fined for viral block
Colts G Nelson fined for viral block
Indianapolis Colts rookie guard Quenton Nelson was fined on Friday for a violent block in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a play that went viral this week on social media.
The NFL fined Nelson $26,739 for lowering his helmet on safety Barry Church, who was decleated by Nelson as he pulled to lead running back Marlon Mack. Nelson said he was surprised by the fine, especially considering it arrived five days after the hit and he wasn’t penalized on the play. He added he doesn’t agree with the fine and he is reportedly appealing it.
The video went viral after the Colts posted it on Twitter with audio of Nelson screaming — which was taken from a different part of the game — playing during the block on Church. The team has since deleted the tweet.
“I saw it got pretty viral on the internet, which was cool,” Nelson told reporters Tuesday. “…Yeah, I wasn’t yelling, not on that play. I don’t know how it got amped up like that.”
The league has thrown very few flags related to its new “lowering the helmet” rule this season, but ESPN reported two weeks ago that approach is by design, and players have been fined after the fact for such hits and given a warning about future violations.
–Field Level Media
Bears activate Shaheen, place Sims on injured reserve
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated Adam Shaheen from injured reserve and placed fellow tight end Dion Sims on IR.
The 6-foot-6 Shaheen has missed the first nine games because of a foot injury. A second-round draft pick from Division II Ashland in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 127 yards
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated Adam Shaheen from injured reserve and placed fellow tight end Dion Sims on IR.
The 6-foot-6 Shaheen has missed the first nine games because of a foot injury. A second-round draft pick from Division II Ashland in 2017, he caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.
Sims (concussion) sat out Chicago’s win over Detroit last weekend.
Chicago announced the moves on Saturday. The NFC North-leading Bears (6-3) host the second-place Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) on Sunday night.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Rams’ Aaron Donald fined $23,395 by the NFL
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been fined $23,395 by the NFL.
Donald was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Donald got into a scuffle on the sideline with Justin Britt in the fourth quarter of the Rams' win over Seattle last Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been fined $23,395 by the NFL.
Donald was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Donald got into a scuffle on the sideline with Justin Britt in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ win over Seattle last Sunday. The first fine was for a facemask against Britt and the second was for his conduct after the game when he put his helmet on as he tried to confront Britt on the field.
Britt was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for his late hit on Donald when he was out of bounds after a whistle.
Two of Donald’s defensive teammates also were fined. Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for his hit on Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Dante Fowler was docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
Also fined was Oakland’s Johnathan Hankins for $20,054 for his hit on the Chargers’ Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter on Sunday. The Chargers’ Adrian Phillips was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Reid was ejected for his hit in the third quarter of the Steelers’ win. Reid’s teammate, Vernon Butler, was also fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree was fined $26,739 for unnecessary roughness and his teammate Nate Stupar was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
And Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was fined $10,026 for a crack-back block in Green Bay’s win over Miami.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL