Report: BMW ends sponsorship of PGA Tour playoff event
BMW will sponsor an event in the PGA Tour playoffs for the final time this summer, the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday.
The BMW Championship has been on the schedule since the tour began a postseason format in 2007, with Tiger Woods winning the inaugural edition in Lemont, Ill. This year, the tournament is scheduled for Aug. 15-18 at Medinah (Ill.) Country Club.
The event replaced the former Western Open, a longtime Midwest event that was staged in the Chicago area annually from 1962-2006. The Western Golf Association (WGA) still runs the BMW Championship.
“We are thankful for the impact BMW has made,” PGA Tour chief competitions and tournament officer Andy Pazder said, according to the Tribune. “Beyond 2019, the PGA Tour and WGA are in active discussions with several companies and are very confident we’ll have a long-term agreement in place starting in 2020.”
From 2007-18, the BMW Championship was the third of four playoff events, following The Northern Trust (formerly The Barclays) and the Dell Technologies Championship (formerly the Deutsche Bank Championship) and preceding the Tour Championship.
This year, the PGA Tour playoffs are down to three events, The Northern Trust, the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship, which will be played in August, a change from previous editions that were held in the fall.
The BMW Championship has exited the Chicago area for editions in Missouri (2008), Indiana (2012 and ’16) and Pennsylvania (2018).
Keegan Bradley is the reigning champion, having won at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia last year. Woods (2007, ’09) and Dustin Johnson (2010, ’16) are the only two-time BMW Championship winners.
–Field Level Media
Investor Dundon files $70M claim against AAF
Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon has filed a claim against the Alliance of American Football in bankruptcy court, seeking repayment of the $70 million he paid to buy into the now-defunct league, The Athletic reported Tuesday.
His court filing, executed Monday, contends he was enticed by “misrepresentations” to invest in the league.
The court papers state that Dundon, who heads Dundon Capital Partners, never was told that the league would need $50 million on top of his investment to get through the first season.
“The AAF further represented that it could survive the season with only $55,000,000, leaving substantial capital to prepare for the following season,” Dundon’s filing charges read. “During the weeks following the execution of the Term Sheet, DCP learned a number of alarming facts that revealed that the AAF was not forthcoming with Dundon and DCP. DCP learned that, in addition to not having the funds to pay salaries after the first week of the League’s games, the AAF also had accumulated more than $13,000,000 in unpaid debts and commitments. The AAF did not disclose these unpaid debts or commitments to DCP prior to the execution of the February 14, 2019 Term Sheet.”
Legendary Field Exhibitions is the primary debtor in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case. The company is owned by Charlie Ebersol, the son of former NBC Sports executive Dick Ebersol and founder of the league.
The AAF began play in February and ceased April 2 when Dundon pulled the plug. It had financial issues almost immediately and couldn’t make payroll after Week 1.
In response, Dundon pledged $250 million then and was named chairman, saying at the time he was impressed by the start-up league’s innnovations.
“As a lifelong sports fan and entrepreneur, I’ve always valued the opportunities generated in the ecosystem of sports and entertainment,” Dundon said in a statement released by the AAF in February. “I’m impressed with The Alliance’s stunning growth in-stadium and across TV, mobile and social media in just these first few weeks.”
The AAF filed the bankruptcy paperwork with the Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio on April 17.
Filings show the league listed $11.4 million in assets and $48.4 million in liabilities.
–Field Level Media
Bengals’ first-round OT Williams likely to miss season
The
The Cincinnati Bengals’ Jonah Williams, the first offensive lineman selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, is expected to miss the season after surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum.
The Bengals selected the left tackle from Alabama with the 11th pick.
“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” coach Zac Taylor said in a release. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”
The Bengals inserted Williams as their first-team left tackle in team drills last month, moving the incumbent at the position, Cordy Glenn, to left guard.
Williams missed minicamp June 11-13 after suffering the shoulder injury in practice a week earlier. Glenn slid back to tackle in minicamp, with Christian Westerman getting most of the reps at left guard.
Williams was a three-year starter at Alabama, playing right tackle as a true freshman while All-American Cam Robinson held down the left side. After Robinson’s departure, Williams took over at left tackle and earned unanimous All-America honors last season.
Williams’ injury continues a bad trend for Bengals’ first-round picks.
In 2018, offensive lineman Billy Price missed six games because of a foot injury.
In 2017, wide receiver John Ross played just 17 snaps.
In 2016, cornerback William Jackson missed the season due to a pectoral injury.
In 2015, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi played in only five games because of a knee injury.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs WR Hill to meet Wednesday with NFL investigators
With the specter
With the specter of a suspension looming, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be interviewed by NFL investigators looking into the case involving his 3-year-old son.
ESPN reported the interview is scheduled to take place in Kansas City on Wednesday.
Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect. Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month.
Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case.
The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.
KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”
Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.
–Field Level Media
Woods dropped from wrongful death case
A
A family’s wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last month against Tiger Woods, a Florida restaurant named for him, and Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, the eatery’s general manager, is no longer targeting the star golfer, Woods’ attorney said Monday.
The other defendants in the case remain. The family of Nicholas Immesberger, 24, a bartender at The Woods in Jupiter, Fla., filed the lawsuit in the wake of his death late last year in a car crash after he had apparently been drinking heavily at the restaurant after his shift ended.
Woods’ attorney, Barry Postman, wrote that the Immesberger estate dropped the golfer from the lawsuit because, despite the restaurant’s name, Woods doesn’t own the place.
Excluding Woods “was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death,” according to a written statement from Postman.
Attempts to reach Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for the estate, were unsuccessful Monday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Immesberger’s parents alleged in their filing that their son had a “habitual problem” with alcohol, which was known to the restaurant’s staff, and he had been overserved.
After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before he left the restaurant. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post at the time.
At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.
–Field Level Media
Reavie wins Travelers for first title since 2008
Chez Reavie completed a steady round of 1-under par 69 on Sunday to win the Travelers Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.
Reavie, whose sizable six-shot lead entering the day dipped to one, posted a 17-under 263 total at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
He ended up with a four-stroke edge, primarily because Keegan Bradley’s comeback bid hit a snag with a double-bogey 6 on the par-4 17th hole. Reavie birdied that hole, creating a three-shot swing.
Earlier, Reavie had a birdie on the fourth hole and a bogey on the eighth on what was otherwise a scorecard filled with pars.
The 37-year-old’s only other PGA Tour victory came in the 2008 Canadian Open.
With birdies on four of the first six holes on the backside, Bradley was within a stroke. The Vermont native had the support of the New England crowd.
Bradley had pars on No. 17 for the first three rounds before his chances came unraveled on that hole on Sunday.
He ended up with 67 for the round, sharing the runner-up spot with Zack Sucher at 13 under. Sucher also shot 67.
It was a day with some outstanding scoring throughout the field. Reavie was one of only three golfers in the top 12 to fail to shoot at least 2 under, but he took a conservative approach for the most part and it paid off.
Vaughn Taylor (65) finished fourth at 12 under.
England’s Paul Casey (65) tied for fifth place with Kevin Tway (67) and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (66) at 11 under. Niemann sank a 54-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer carded the day’s low round at 63, moving him into an eighth-place tie at 10 under.
–Field Level Media
Giants LT Solder (ankle) expects to be ready for camp
New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder expects to be healthy for training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle during the offseason.
Solder said he has incorporated football training into his comeback along with the typical injury rehabilitation. He has played in 114 career games, including all 16 contests with the Giants in 2018. He spent his first seven seasons with the New England Patriots.
“There’s no reason to think that I won’t be there for training camp,” Solder told The Athletic when asked about his ankle.
The Giants hope for more good news from another injured offensive lineman, right tackle Mike Remmers, who has been sidelined with a back injury.
The full team is scheduled to report to training camp on July 24 at the Giants’ complex in East Rutherford, N.J.
–Field Level Media
Reavie roars into Travelers lead with 63
Chez Reavie shot a 7-under-par 63 to burst into the lead of the Travelers Championship in the third round Saturday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
Reavie birdied the first four holes on the backside and then added three more birdies as part of his 28 on the last nine holes. He’s at 16-under 194 for the tournament.
He’ll take a six-shot lead on Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher into Sunday’s final round.
Reavie tied for third place in last week’s U.S. Open. Now he has come to the other side of the country and he’s contending again.
He was 1 over through seven holes before going on the big surge Saturday.
Bradley recovered after hitting his tee shot on No. 15 in the water. He bogeyed that hole, and then posted pars on the final three holes to complete the 69 for the round.
Sucher, who led by two strokes entering the day, shot 71. He was playing with Reavie.
Sucher played the round’s first nine holes in 4 under, but a bogey and two double bogeys to begin the back nine not only prevented him from pulling away but sent him suddenly into third place.
Sucher was one of only two golfers in the top 19 to fail to produce a sub-70 third round.
Australia’s Jason Day followed his 63 in the second round with a 68 to move into a fourth-place tie with Mexico’s Robert Diaz (67). Day overcame bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to finish the backside at even par.
“I’ve got a lot of work,” Day said. “Like we say, we’re focusing on trying to win this year.”
Bryson DeChambeau made a big move with a 64, going to 8-under 202 for the tournament and in a sixth-place tie with Kevin Tway (66), England’s Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68).
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot 73, falling to a tie for 51st place at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Former Seahawks QB Boykin indicted on assault charge
Former Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback and TCU star Trevone Boykin was indicted Friday on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
The second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Boykin was arrested in Mansfield, Texas, on March 21 after Shabrika Bailey was beaten and told police the culprit was her boyfriend, Boykin.
Bailey told WFAA-TV in Dallas eight days after the attack that Boykin broke her jaw in two places and choked her until she passed out during a March 20 incident at her home in Mansfield.
Bailey said the encounter happened after she refused to show Boykin a text message on her phone, and the resulting injuries left her hospitalized for three days and required her jaw to be wired shut.
“I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down,” she said. “And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all.
“The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor.”
Boykin has previously denied the allegations.
According to the Star-Telegram, police have images of the assault from video obtained from the residence.
Boykin was released by the Seahawks in late March after Bailey went public with her account.
He played in five games in two seasons with the Seahawks, all in 2016. Boykin completed 13 of 18 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Boykin, 25, was one of the best players in TCU history during his college career from 2012-15. Among the records he set were the single-season passing yardage (3,901) and career passing yardage (10,728) marks.
Boykin was suspended for his final game at TCU after he resisted arrest in December 2015 a few nights before the team’s Alamo Bowl game.
–Field Level Media
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
A jury awarded more than $6 million to Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was not in court in San Diego on Friday for the verdict, but Brees and his wife, Brittany, both testified during the two-week trial against La Jolla, Calif., jeweler Vahid Moradi.
Their civil suit claimed Moradi valued gems that were purchased as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less. Moradi denied the allegations.
“It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that’s essentially what the jury said,” said attorney Andrew Kim, who co-represented the couple with Rebecca Riley, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man.”
Brees, 40, played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2001-05 before joining the Saints.
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers waive RB Wilson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived second-year running back Shaun Wilson on Friday.
Wilson played in five games as a rookie, rushing for 29 yards on six carries and catching three passes for five yards.
The 23-year-old Wilson also averaged 17.4 yards on seven kickoff returns. He finished the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 11 against the Washington Redskins.
Wilson played college football at Duke.
–Field Level Media
Sucher, seeking first PGA win, leads Travelers
Zack Sucher,
Zack Sucher, who has missed the cut in 26 of his previous 36 PGA Tour events, is the surprise leader halfway through the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
The 32-year-old Atlanta native shot a 5-under-par 65 on Friday at TPC River Highlands, and he holds a two-shot lead after closing the second round at 11-under 129.
Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley are tied for second at 9 under after each shot 66 on Friday.
Ryan Moore (second-round 64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) share fourth place at 8 under. Australia’s Jason Day (63) and England’s Paul Casey (68) are among seven players tied for sixth at 7 under. Day produced the best round of the tournament.
Sucher’s only professional win came five years ago on the then-Web.com Tour. His best result in three previous events this year was a tie for 35th in the AT&T Byron Nelson. He didn’t appear in a PGA Tour event last year while fighting ankle and knee injuries, and he made the cut in just three of 14 events in 2017.
Sucher started hot on Friday while beginning on the back nine. He chipped in for eagle on the par-5 13th hole, then added three consecutive birdies from Nos. 15-17. Sucher added one birdie and one bogey on the front nine.
“Absolutely, it feels great,” Sucher said, according to AFP. “A lot of work to be done, but right now it’s feeling great. … I just feel a lot better in my game right now. After being out, just this year in general I’ve felt a whole lot better.
“This will be a little bit of a different feeling being in the final group of a PGA event. After the first few swings, I’ll settle in and be hopefully good to go.”
Day produced a stretch of four consecutive birdies among his seven birdies and no bogeys.
“It was disappointing to shoot even par yesterday because I know I played a lot better than the actual score showed,” Day said. “To capitalize on the opportunities that I had out there today, I definitely need it.”
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot a 66 on Friday, leaving him at 5 under, tied for 26th.
Among those missing the cut were Jordan Spieth (1 under on Friday, 2 over total), Tony Finau (1 over on Friday, 2 over total) and Phil Mickelson (6 over on Friday, 3 over total).
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints WR Thomas seeks $22M per year
New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly seeking an average annual salary of $22 million, about $4 million more than the Saints’ latest offer.
Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported the sizable gap in the ongoing contract negotiations on Friday, adding that nothing would be resolved soon as Thomas is currently in Europe.
Thomas, 26, was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 with a league-leading 125 catches for 1,402 yards and nine touchdowns.
ESPN reported earlier this week that the Saints are “comfortable” with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
General manager Mickey Loomis confirmed on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints are working on a long-term deal, with Thomas entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan, but locking up Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.
If the two sides remain far apart on value, Thomas could be given the franchise tag for 2020. The tag value for 2019 was $16.7 million.
Thomas’ four-year deal signed as a second-round pick out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Redskins QB Smith still facing many hurdles
Washington
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith said “learning to run again” is one of the biggest hurdles he faces during his ongoing recovery from a devastating leg injury.
Making his first public comments since suffering a compound fracture in his right leg in November, the 35-year-old told a Fox 5 DC reporter he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.
“That’s the plan,” Smith told Angie Goff on her Oh My Goff podcast published Friday. “There are steps I’ve got to conquer before I get there. … Learning to run again. That’s a big one. I’m already throwing. Throwing isn’t a problem, but dropping, moving around, change of direction.”
Smith said he still has to wear an external fixator on his leg for another 4-6 weeks.
“The steps I’m at now are lifestyle steps,” he said. “I’m still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I’m walking on the field. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that’s a real possibility.”
Smith suffered compound and spiral fractures to his tibia and fibula in a Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and underwent surgery Nov. 18. He then battled a subsequent infection and remained hospitalized until Dec. 16.
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
Washington hasn’t settled on a starter for 2019. The Redskins acquired veteran Case Keenum in a trade with Denver in March and drafted Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins in the first round in April. Colt McCoy is recovering from his own leg injury, but is expected to join the position battle in training camp.
–Field Level Media
Six tied for lead at Travelers Championship
Six players
Six players are tied for the lead at 6 under par as wet conditions Thursday led to a bevy of low scores during the first round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn.
A trio of Americans — Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon and Zack Sucher — posted 64s on the par-70 TPC River Highlands course along with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and South Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee.
Chez Reavie, fresh off a tie for third at the U.S. Open, continued his momentum with a 65. He is tied at 5 under with Keenan Bradley, Scott Langley, Brady Schnell, Robert Streb and England’s Paul Casey.
Patrick Cantlay reached 6 under before the Memorial champion put his tee shot in the water on the par-3 No. 8 — his 17th hole of the day. He finished in a pack of 12 players at 4 under that also includes England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who is playing in the event for the first time.
Cantlay turned professional at the event in 2012, a year after carding a 10-under 60 at TPC River Highlands — still the only 60 in PGA Tour history by an amateur. He led after 36 holes last year before finishing in a tie for 24th.
“I like coming back to places that I like playing golf at,” Cantlay said. “I hit the ball really well today. One missed shot cost me two.”
Another shot off the pace is Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who is making his professional debut after a tie for 12th at Pebble Beach last Sunday. Hovland is tied at 3 under with Phil Mickelson, the only back-to-back champion (2001-02) in event history. Mickelson is in the field for the first time since 2003.
Defending champion Bubba Watson has won the event three times, but he managed only a 1-under 69 on Thursday and is in a tie for 61st. That’s still two shots better than top-ranked Brooks Koepka, who continued his uninspired play outside of majors with a 1-over 71 that included four bogeys against three birdies.
Burgoon, 32, posted his first under-par opening round since March. Having missed the cut in 10 of his past 14 starts and currently 140th in the FedEx Cup standings, Burgoon needs a strong finish to the season to secure his Tour card for next season.
“My whole golf career has been an uphill battle, honestly,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made golf a little more complicated than it should be. I’m trying to simply things and get my mind where I can compete.
“One thing I can do is compete.”
NOTES: Hovland’s former Oklahoma State Cowboys teammate Matthew Wolff shot an even-par 70 in his pro debut. … Watson is one victory shy of Billy Casper’s event-record four. Watson and Koepka are paired with Tony Finau (1 over par) for the first two rounds. … Jordan Spieth shot a 3-over 73 on Thursday that included a triple-bogey on the par-5 13th hole when he put his tee shot out of bounds and another shot in the water. … Casey held a four-shot lead entering the final round last year, only to lose to Watson.
–Field Level Media
Committee OKs interference replay through 2019
A rule change allowing for late-game instant replay of pass interference calls and non-calls should remain in effect for the 2019 season only, the NFL’s competitions committee has unanimously recommended.
Thursday’s announcement from NFL Football Operations indicates that the rule could be eliminated or extended after the season, depending on feedback throughout the year.
The call to make pass-interference plays reviewable arose after the NFC Championship Game in January, when the Los Angeles Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman wasn’t flagged on a play that league officials later admitted should have been a penalty. As a result, the Rams halted a drive by the Saints and ultimately won the game in overtime to earn a berth to Super Bowl LIII.
Under the new rule, the replay official will stop the game after the two-minute warning of each half and during overtime when there is “clear and obvious visual evidence” that a pass interference foul may or may not have occurred, based on viewing the play live or any initial replays.
In order to prevent excessive game stoppages, the criteria for a replay on pass interference will be stricter than other reviewable plays. Only a significant act that hinders a pass catcher’s ability to make a play will be overturned.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Suspended Pats WR Gordon works with Brady
Suspended
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
— Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
— The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts after he failed a team physical, according to multiple reports. The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.
Roberts, 25, has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
–Field Level Media
Reports: TE Roberts fails another physical; waived by Packers
The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Michael Roberts Wednesday after he failed a team physical, according to multiple reports.
The Packers claimed Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical.
Roberts, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017 after catching 13 touchdowns as a senior. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
–Field Level Media
Mickelson admits winning a U.S. Open unlikely
One year away from his 50th birthday, Phil Mickelson is starting to accept what is becoming painfully obvious: His best chance to win a U.S. Open is likely gone.
Less than a week after he finished tied for 52nd at last weekend’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Mickelson was getting set to participate in the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Conn., but the topic of a certain Grand Slam tournament was still being discussed.
“I really don’t have many more chances,” Mickelson told reporters Wednesday from the Travelers Championship. “I probably have to come to the realization that I’m not going to win a U.S. Open.”
Mickelson has won the Masters three times (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship once (2005) and the British Open once (2013), but the tournament he covets most has been just out of his reach.
He has teed off in the U.S. Open 26 times, and his best finish is second place, doing that a record six times. His most recent runner-up finish came in 2013.
Next year’s U.S. Open will take place at Winged Foot Golf Club at Mamaroneck, N.Y., where Mickelson fell apart on the 72nd hole of the 2006 championship, when he just needed a par for the title but made double bogey.
He has 44 victories in his career and still appears to be playing at an elite level, but playing his best during U.S. Open week is something he still desires. His last win came at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and he also won in Mexico in 2018.
“When I do play well, I’m able to play at a comparable level to what I played like at the height of my career and I’m able to pick off wins,” Mickelson said. “I’m just not having as many opportunities.
“That’s been the hardest thing for me is having the energy levels and recovering and being focused for each shot in four rounds. But I’m not going to stop trying. You never know.”
–Field Level Media
Cards’ Nkemdiche arrested after traffic stop
Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end
Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Robert Nkemdiche for alleged speeding and driving without a license earlier this month, ABC 15 Arizona reported Wednesday.
The incident occurred June 6 at 6:30 a.m., according to police documents obtained by the TV station. Police allege that Nkemdiche was driving 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.
After pulling over Nkemdiche, police learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on an allegation of driving on a suspended license and failing to appear in court, per the police report.
The Cardinals issued a statement: “We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league’s personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate.”
Per ABC 15, the police report also mentioned that officers found a “white powdery substance, consistent with cocaine” in a small case in the car’s interior console.
The police in the report wrote, “Based on the totality of the circumstances, it was decided not to pursue testing of the credit card holder in lieu of impounding the item for destruction with Robert’s cooperation.”
Nkemdiche, 24, was a first-round draft pick in 2016. He appeared in a total of 17 games for Arizona his first two seasons, then made his first six starts while playing in 10 games in 2018. Nkemdiche posted a career-high 32 tackles last season and registered the first 4.5 sacks of his career.
–Field Level Media
Pats suspended WR Gordon works out with Brady
Suspended New England Patriots wideout
Suspended New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon and quarterback Tom Brady got together for a workout this week.
Brady posted a GIF on Instagram on Wednesday showing him throwing to Gordon, with the caption “Practice makes perfect.” ESPN reported the photo came from a workout on Tuesday.
Brady regularly connects with teammates for workouts during the offseason, but Gordon’s future is murky after he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse. According to The Athletic, the league does not have an update on Gordon’s status, with the preseason less than two months away.
The Patriots have supported Gordon since the suspension, offering him a restricted free agent tender, which Gordon signed in April. If he is able to play this season, New England would welcome him back.
Gordon, 28, played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to the Patriots in September. In 12 games, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
–Field Level Media
