Report: Big loss has Dolphins’ players wanting out
Report: Big loss has Dolphins’ players wanting out
Whether the Miami Dolphins lost their season opener by 49 points because they had a bad week, or because the front office is resigned to losing as part of a rebuilding phase, multiple players reportedly want out — now.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, citing “a league source with knowledge of the situation,” reported Sunday that some players wasted little time after their 59-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in ordering their agents to get them traded elsewhere.
Suspicions have arisen that the Dolphins could be willing to lose so they get higher draft picks.
The speculation intensified on Aug. 31 when the Dolphins traded away tackle Laremy Tunsil, a first-round draft pick in 2016, and six-year veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, to the Houston Texans, reportedly to receive first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a second rounder in 2021.
Miami’s talks with Houston were believed to have begun with the Dolphins asking about star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. But the Texans instead dealt Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.
Brian Flores, the Dolphins’ first-year coach, has repeatedly said the franchise is not tanking — in effect, trying to lose to improve their draft selection — though such admissions are rare.
The Dolphins finished 7-9 last year, but were projected to be one of the league’s worst teams in 2019 by most NFL experts even before Sunday’s stinker and the ensuing mutiny reports.
–Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers
NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers
Seemingly ageless Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the New England Patriots toppled the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3.
The Patriots (1-0) held a pregame celebration for their Super Bowl championship, then began defense of that title in strong style.
Brady improved to 6-0 at home against Pittsburgh (0-1). The 42-year-old was 24 of 36, hitting Phillip Dorsett for two touchdowns and Josh Gordon for another. Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 276 passing yards, and he was intercepted once.
Cardinals 27, Lions 27 (OT)
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining in overtime to help Detroit salvage a tie with Arizona, which overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit. Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City toppled host Jacksonville.
Playing on a heavily wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.
Jacksonville lost its new quarterback, Nick Foles, to a broken left clavicle in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Chiefs late last week, left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
Cowboys 35, Giants 17
Dak Prescott tied a career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as Dallas rolled to a season-opening victory over visiting New York.
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career high set against Philadelphia last season.
Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the mark held by Troy Aikman. Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)
Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run with 5:01 left in overtime, lifted Los Angeles to a season-opening win over Indianapolis in Carson, Calif.
Starting in place of holdout Melvin Gordon, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries while catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers hit on 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Indianapolis forced overtime with 38 seconds left on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Marlon Mack.
Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes as Baltimore routed host Miami.
Jackson, who led all NFL quarterbacks last year with 695 rushing yards in just seven starts, spent the offseason working on his passing, and it was evident on Sunday. He completed 17 of 20 attempts for 324 yards with no interceptions.
Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens also set a franchise record for most points in one game. Baltimore tied for the second-most points ever in an NFL season opener, trailing the 1973 Atlanta Falcons (62).
49ers 31, Buccaneers 17
Visiting San Francisco returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for another as the 49ers defeated Tampa Bay.
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon scored the Niners’ touchdowns on defense after both intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. San Francisco recorded two interceptions on defense all of last season, setting a historic NFL low.
Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards in his first start since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.
Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and rallied host Philadelphia from an early 17-point deficit for a win over Washington.
Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards with a pair of 50-plus touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson. It was Wentz’s first game in nine months while he recovered from a stress fracture in his back. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards.
Case Keenum finished 30 of 44 for 380 yards and three touchdown passes in his first start for the Redskins.
Vikings 28, Falcons 12
Dalvin Cook ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns and safety Anthony Harris recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble as Minnesota rolled past visiting Atlanta in Minneapolis.
Kirk Cousins (8 for 10, 98 yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Vikings scored TDs on three of their first four possessions. Minnesota recorded all of its points off three Atlanta turnovers and a blocked punt.
Cook, limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, ran the ball 21 times and had 53 yards on his first three carries. The Vikings, who averaged 93.3 rushing yards in 2018, had more than 100 on the ground in the first half and 172 for the game.
Seahawks 21, Bengals 20
Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and Seattle held on to defeat visiting Cincinnati.
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton completed 35 of 51 passes for 418 yards, a franchise record for a season opener, with two touchdowns. But the Bengals weren’t able to get past midfield in their last two possessions.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won despite being outgained 429 yards to 233 in total yardage
Rams 30, Panthers 27
Malcolm Brown scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, and the defending NFC champions overcame some missed scoring chances to defeat Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 23 for 39 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards and an interception.
Alex Armah’s 1-yard plunge allowed the Panthers to pull within 30-27 at the 1:58 mark. But with only one timeout remaining, Carolina didn’t get another possession after the Rams recovered an onside kick.
Bills 17, Jets 16
Josh Allen overcame a four-turnover performance to rush for a touchdown and throw for another in the fourth quarter as Buffalo rallied past New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
Allen scored from 3 yards out to trim New York’s lead to 16-10 early in the fourth quarter before his underthrown ball was reeled in by John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown with three minutes to play. Allen finished 24 of 37 for 254 yards passing.
In his first game since the 2017 season, Le’Veon Bell reeled in a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass for the Jets, who were hurt by kicker Kaare Vedvik misfiring on both an extra-point attempt and a 45-yard field-goal attempt.
Titans 43, Browns 13
Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns, Derrick Henry scored twice and visiting Tennessee clamped down on error-prone Cleveland.
Mariota completed 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards, hitting all six of his second half passes for 143 yards. He broke the game open in the fourth quarter with scoring strikes of 11 and 7 yards to tight end Delanie Walker about 3 1/2 minutes apart.
Both of those scores came off short fields after interceptions of Baker Mayfield, temporarily deflating the high hopes of Browns fans looking for the team’s first division title since this version of the franchise was founded in 1999. Mayfield hit 25 of 38 throws for 285 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: TE Witten returns to Cowboys
NFL notebook: TE Witten returns to Cowboys NFL notebook: TE Witten returns to Cowboys
Jason Witten agreed to a contract Thursday to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, the team announced.
Witten, 36, made a surprise retirement announcement last spring and joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth for the 2018 season. But the tight end, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions, has decided to return to Dallas for a 16th NFL season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Witten has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
–Former Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray already has exceeded expectations at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, measuring a bit over 5-feet-10 and weighing 207 pounds.
Murray officially was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma, but most expected him to come in slightly below that. Instead, he measured an eighth of an inch over 5-10. Likewise, his weight of 207 was 12 pounds over his listed weight with the Sooners, easing concerns about his frame being too slight to hold up to the punishment of the NFL.
–Known for his preparation, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams was clearly ready for the barrage of questions about his 33 5/8-inch arms at the 2019 combine.
“It’s a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level,” Williams said of arm length. “I think I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game is what makes me a great player.”
–Signing Kareem Hunt was all about knowing his heart, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said. The running back was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs last season after being seen on video kicking and pushing a woman.
“We had done our research,” said Dorsey, who noted that the league was still reviewing Hunt’s status. “We thought at the appropriate time with all the information we did have, how truly remorseful he was and … knowing when he comes here there are no guarantees, he’s going to earn your respect with his actions. Right now, I feel very comfortable with the signing.”
–Disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown said recent comments from Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team doesn’t respect its players.
In an interview with ESPN, which will air over the weekend, Brown said he isn’t “angry” with the Steelers but still wants to move on from the franchise.
Last week, Colbert told reporters that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “has 52 kids under him, quite honestly” and wanted players to look to the veteran QB for guidance and advice. Later, Colbert seemed to step back from those comments.
–The Los Angeles Rams are taking a wait-and-see approach with free agents Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr., but they hope to bring both back, coach Sean McVay said.
General manager Les Snead added that there’s “a good possibility” most of the team’s free agents will test the market, though that won’t preclude the Rams from bringing anyone back.
–New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida and is requesting a non-jury trial, according to court records.
Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla.
–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is expected to be ready for the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder and knee surgeries, coach Pete Carroll said.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
–New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner, a central figure of the bullying scandal in Miami more than five years ago, said he has “to be smarter” in the way he motivates players.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that I said and some of the things I did with my players had to come out. And so, moving forward, I just have to be smarter about what I do when I try to use entertainment to motivate the players,” said Turner, who was fired by the Dolphins following the 2013 season.
–Running back Bryce Love, a draft prospect, expects to be back on the football field in August.
Love is recovering from a torn ACL. He returned to Stanford for his senior season in 2018 rather than entering last year’s draft. Love had 2,118 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2017, when he finished runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting to Baker Mayfield.
–Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was in custody in Denver on charges stemming from a single-car crash earlier this month, according to multiple reports. Thomas was being held for investigation of vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without insurance.
–A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy with the Wisconsin high school sports regulatory body over what was termed his “unacceptable” behavior toward high school basketball officials earlier this week.
–The New York Jets are giving wide receiver Robby Anderson a second-round level restricted free agent tender, keeping him in the fold for another season, according to multiple reports.
–Field Level Media
AAF willing to consider bringing in Manziel
AAF willing to consider bringing in Manziel
Johnny Manziel
AAF willing to consider bringing in Manziel
Johnny Manziel might not be without a job for long, with the new Alliance of American Football set to allow the former Heisman Trophy winner to work out for its teams.
AAF chairman Tom Dundon told USA Today Sports that his league has been in contact with Manziel’s camp since the 26-year-old quarterback was released Wednesday from his contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
“Right now, it’s a decision of the (AAF) GMs, and they can decide what they want to do,” Dundon told USA Today Sports. “If talent-wise this is close, the negative of him is that there is drama with him and you are trying to win games and build a team. The positive is that he brings in fans and attention.”
Earlier Thursday, San Antonio Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston said the team had not contacted Manziel’s representatives directly, but he had discussed the possibility with Dundon.
Because Manziel is a product of Texas A&M, where he won the Heisman in 2012, his rights would belong to the AAF’s Texas team.
“(Dundon) was the one who informed me (Wednesday) of what happened and that Johnny Manziel was now available,” Johnston said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “He just said, ‘He belongs to you in San Antonio, so what are your thoughts?’ I said, ‘Let’s just sit back and see what the league thinks, and we’ll move ahead from there.’ We’re in a holding pattern right now here locally.”
At issue could be the exact reason Manziel was released from his Alouettes contract. Not only is he no longer the property of the Montreal team, but he is not allowed to join any CFL club for violating terms of his contract. Neither the Alouettes or the CFL revealed the exact reason the contract was terminated.
Johnston told the Express-News that he has already received indication that Manziel would be open to the AAF’s salary structure of $250,000 over three seasons for players.
Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns in two seasons at Texas A&M.
He was the No. 22 pick overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns but was released at the end of the 2015 season. He played in 15 games and made eight starts with the Browns, throwing for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns.
Manziel had more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (five) in his eight games for Montreal last year. He threw for 1,290 yards.
–Field Level Media
Ware considers following in Witten’s NFL footsteps
Ware considers following in Witten’s NFL footsteps
Has superlative tight end Jason Witten's
Ware considers following in Witten’s NFL footsteps
Has superlative tight end Jason Witten’s decision to leave Monday Night Football and return to play in Dallas influenced former Cowboys defensive star DeMarcus Ware to also consider a comeback?
Ware took to Twitter to contemplate that question on Thursday after hearing from other former teammates who would like to see him back in the game.
“Hey, I want to let everyone know that I’ve been inspired when I heard Jason Witten might be coming out of retirement,” Ware said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “And I started thinking to myself, maybe I need to call [Tony] Romo and get him out of the booth, and all three of us come back. But then Von Miller started hitting me up, and then also DeMarcus Lawrence, saying that they wanted another guy on the edge, will I come back?
“I have been working out. And I do feel good. Do y’all think I should come back? Y’all let me know. Don’t play with me. Y’all let me know.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that Witten, 36, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions, has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
A return might be more of an uphill climb for Ware, who sat out the past two seasons and will be 37 years old when the NFL starts playing in 2019. Ware, a first-round pick of the Cowboys out of Troy in 2005, played nine seasons in Dallas, then joined the Denver Broncos from 2014-16, winning Super Bowl 50 there.
After that last season, he retired from the NFL with 138 1/2 sacks.
He also competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018.
With the Cowboys needing to fill a hole at defensive end after Randy Gregory was suspended again, Ware’s return might not seem far-fetched.
In 2017, Ware was already itching about a possible comeback, and dropped the name of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“If Jerry calls me, I’ll answer the phone,” Ware said.
–Field Level Media
Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds; reportedly won’t throw
Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds; reportedly won't throw Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds; reportedly won’t throw
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray already has exceeded expectations at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, measuring a bit over 5-foot-10 and weighing 207 pounds on Thursday morning.
Murray officially was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma, but most expected him to come in slightly below that. Instead, he measured an eighth of an inch over 5-10. Likewise, his weight of 207 was 12 pounds over his listed weight with the Sooners, easing concerns about his frame being too slight to hold up to the punishment of the NFL.
Another worry was addressed when Murray’s hands measured at 9 1/2 inches, right around average among starting NFL quarterbacks. Many teams — especially those that play in cold weather — consider nine-inch hands or smaller to be an issue when it comes to ball security.
While Murray’s measurements were positive, some might not have had concerns about the undersized Heisman Trophy winner, anyway.
“I don’t know what the physical concerns are,” Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday, shortly before Murray’s measurements came out. “You talking about the height? I think that’s been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago. If you ask Russell Wilson, or (Drew) Brees or the kid in Cleveland (Baker Mayfield), I don’t know that it’s a true impact on the position or the performance.”
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway had a similar refrain Wednesday, though he suggested teams that operate more often under center might be less inclined to draft a shorter quarterback.
“Obviously, the size is always the question, but we’ve seen guys that have had success in the league that are not necessarily the prototypes as far as when it comes to height,” Elway said. “He’s got the ability to be a great player.
“I will say this, having played the position — if you’re shorter and in shotgun, you can see the field much better. If you are playing in shotgun every down, the height to me doesn’t have nearly the impact as it would coming out underneath.”
According to Elias, only five quarterbacks listed at 5-10 or under have attempted a pass in the NFL since 1960, with the last being Doug Flutie in 2005.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reported Thursday that Murray has told teams in meetings that he does not plan to throw when the quarterbacks take the field for workouts on Saturday.
The report added that Murray’s plans could change, but he currently doesn’t intend to do much. It’s unclear if Murray will run the 40-yard dash.
If he runs, Murray is expected to challenge for the fastest time of any prospect in Indianapolis.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds, reportedly won’t work out
Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds, reportedly won't work out Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds, reportedly won’t work out
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray already has exceeded expectations at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, measuring a bit over 5-feet-10 and weighing 207 pounds on Thursday morning.
Murray officially was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma, but most expected him to come in slightly below that. Instead, he measured an eighth of an inch over 5-10. Likewise, his weight of 207 was 12 pounds over his listed weight with the Sooners, easing concerns about his frame being too slight to hold up to the punishment of the NFL.
Another worry was addressed when Murray’s hands measured at 9 1/2 inches, right around average among starting NFL quarterbacks. Many teams — especially those that play in cold weather — consider nine-inch hands or smaller to be an issue when it comes to ball security.
While Murray’s measurements were positive, some might not have had concerns about the undersized Heisman Trophy winner, anyway.
“I don’t know what the physical concerns are,” Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday, shortly before Murray’s measurements came out. “You talking about the height? I think that’s been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago. If you ask Russell Wilson, or (Drew) Brees or the kid in Cleveland (Baker Mayfield), I don’t know that it’s a true impact on the position or the performance.”
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway had a similar refrain Wednesday, though he suggested teams that operate more often under center might be less inclined to draft a shorter quarterback.
“Obviously, the size is always the question, but we’ve seen guys that have had success in the league that are not necessarily the prototypes as far as when it comes to height,” Elway said. “He’s got the ability to be a great player.
“I will say this, having played the position — if you’re shorter and in shotgun, you can see the field much better. If you are playing in shotgun every down, the height to me doesn’t have nearly the impact as it would coming out underneath.”
According to Elias, only five quarterbacks listed at 5-10 or under have attempted a pass in the NFL since 1960, with the last being Doug Flutie in 2005.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reported Thursday that Murray has told teams in meetings that he does not plan to throw when the quarterbacks take the field for workouts on Saturday.
The report added that Murray’s plans could change, but he currently doesn’t intend to do much. A later NFL Network report said Murray isn’t expected to do any on-field workouts at the combine, including the 40-yard dash. Instead, he plans to wait for his March 13 pro day.
If he were to run the 40-yard dash, Murray would be expected to challenge for the fastest time of any prospect in Indianapolis.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
McVay: Rams hope to re-sign Suh, Fowler
McVay: Rams hope to re-sign Suh, Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS --
McVay: Rams hope to re-sign Suh, Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS — The Los Angeles Rams are taking a wait-and-see approach with free agents Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr., but they hope to bring both back, head coach Sean McVay said Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
General manager Les Snead added that there’s “a good possibility” most of the team’s free agents will test the market, though that won’t preclude the Rams from bringing anyone back.
Suh, who joined the Rams last offseason on a one-year, $14 million deal, is expected to garner plenty of attention in free agency, especially after a strong postseason.
“The biggest thing you look at with Ndamukong — outstanding job in the playoffs, where he was really affecting the game in a variety of ways. … He’s definitely somebody who we’re very interested in,” McVay said. “I know he’s going to get some interest around the league, and as we navigate through this process, a lot of those decisions are still to be made. But I think he did a great job of making a case for why he’s still such a special player in this league.”
Suh, 32, finished with just 4.5 sacks in the regular season, but he also had 19 quarterback hits, and added another 1.5 sacks and five QB hits in the postseason. Suh has yet to miss a game to injury in his nine-year career.
McVay also praised Fowler for his work in the playoffs, after the outside linebacker joined the Rams midseason via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fowler had 1.5 sacks and three QB hits in three playoff games, and his pressure forced the interception in overtime of the NFC championship game that set up the Rams’ winning field goal.
“I thought Dante was outstanding down the stretch,” said McVay, who also praised the 24-year-old’s energy and practice habits. “… He’s got a motor, he loves football and he certainly is talented, so definitely want to be able to try to get Dante back.”
Fowler, the third overall pick in 2015 by Jacksonville, had his fifth-year option declined by the Jaguars and is hitting free agency after four seasons. He has 16 sacks and 27 QB hits in 47 regular-season games (seven starts) since missing his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL.
Meanwhile, McVay said wide receiver Cooper Kupp is “making great progress” in his return from a torn ACL, which ended his season in mid-November.
“It’s something we’re going to monitor this offseason, but we fully expect him to be ready to go for training camp,” McVay said.
Kupp had 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns through eight games last season, his second in the NFL, before the injury.
“He’s a guy that, situationally, was a big part of our offense, whether it be in the red zone or on third downs,” McVay said. “So we certainly missed him.”
McVay also said he wasn’t surprised to hear 37-year-old left tackle Andrew Whitworth announce earlier this week he will return for a 14th NFL season.
“He likes to make it dramatic with the nice announcement,” McVay said with a smile. “The good thing about Andrew is we knew that right after we were walking off the field (at the Super Bowl). I got a sense from him that there wasn’t — that he certainly knew he wasn’t done right away.”
Whitworth started all 16 games for the ninth time in his career last season, despite battling an ankle injury in the middle of the year.
“He’s such a freak that he’s able to sustain and play at a high level (despite the injury),” McVay said. “But once he got that thing healthy, you could really see… he was outstanding.”
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Ex-Bronco Thomas jailed on charges stemming from crash
Ex-Bronco Thomas jailed on charges stemming from crash
Free
Ex-Bronco Thomas jailed on charges stemming from crash
Free agent wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was in custody Thursday morning in Denver on charges stemming from a single-car crash earlier this month, according to multiple reports.
Thomas was being held for investigation of vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without insurance.
On Feb. 16, Thomas, 31, was behind the wheel when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over. He and a male passenger sustained minor injuries. The second passenger, a woman, suffered more serious injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
Initial indications from police were that neither drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Thomas was the first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2010 and had four Pro Bowl seasons there. He was traded to the Houston Texans midway through last season.
He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 16. The Texans released him earlier this month.
–Field Level Media
Bogey-free Vegas builds 2-shot lead at Honda Classic
Bogey-free Vegas builds 2-shot lead at Honda Classic
Bogey-free Vegas builds 2-shot lead at Honda Classic
Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas shot a 6-under-par round of 64 on Thursday to build a two-shot lead after the first round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Zach Johnson is among a group of four players, including fellow American Lucas Glover, South Africa’s Ernie Els and Canada’s Ben Silverman, tied for second place at 2 under.
World No. 3 Brooks Koepka, who lives in nearby Jupiter, Fla., is another shot off the pace in a 14-player group that also includes Rickie Fowler and Spain’s Sergio Garcia.
Vegas was the story of the day with his bogey-free card that began on the back nine. That included a pair of birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.
“I was driving the ball really well today and hitting my irons pretty well,” Vegas told reporters. “Hitting those irons well to some of these really tough pins made today a little bit easier. Obviously, hitting the ball well makes a big difference around this golf course.”
Johnson rebounded from a wild opening nine holes that included an eagle, two birdies and three bogies to post a 3-under 32 on the back nine.
“Very satisfied,” he said. “In the sense that I hit a lot of really good shots, I capitalized on a few of those. I gave myself a lot of opportunities. Up and down on the front and then really solid on the back.”
Els, who will turn 50 in October, leaned on his vast experience at PGA National. The 2008 winner of the event carded six birdies and could have pushed Vegas for the lead if not for putting his tee shot on the par-3 15th in the water and winding up with a double bogey.
“I had such a good start,” he said. “Having an 8-iron in your hand on 15, pretty benign — to hit it in the water was pretty crucial mistake, but I came back with birdies on No. 18 and 1 and put it back together.”
Koepka also doubled-bogeyed No. 15 after finding the water, and he had six birdies to go with a bogey. He is a big fan of the newly renovated greens at PGA National.
“These greens, the changes they’ve made, it’s been spectacular,” he told the Golf Channel. “The greens are rolling fantastic, and any time you can get on Bermuda (grass) after the West Coast swing with poa (annua), it’s fantastic.”
Fowler was another player to circle six birdies on his card Thursday. However, he also had to sign for a 7 on the par-4 sixth hole after pulling his tee shot into the water and then finding the water again on his approach shot.
With the winds fairly calm, players largely felt as though Thursday was likely to be the best scoring opportunity on a course with a reputation of being very difficult. The infamous three-hole stretch of Nos. 15-17 known as the “Bear Trap” still played to 32 over par in the first round, including 35 shots that found the water.
“The hard part is, there (are) so many holes out here where big numbers can happen,” Fowler said. “There’s a lot of water. Not that you’re playing defensively, but you’ve got to play smart around here and you can’t try and get too aggressive.
“Not that I tried to get too aggressive or anything (on No. 6), I just hit two shots that missed my lines … wasn’t trying to do anything crazy. Just happens. Nice to come back after having that happen. It’s hard to go clean around here for 72 holes.”
Defending champion Justin Thomas is in a tie for 20th at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Ex-Packers coach McCarthy accused of berating HS refs
Ex-Packers coach McCarthy accused of berating HS refs
A
Ex-Packers coach McCarthy accused of berating HS refs
A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy with the Wisconsin high school sports regulatory body over what was termed his “unacceptable” behavior toward high school basketball officials earlier this week.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) confirmed to Fox 11 WLUK-TV that it received a complaint Wednesday made by three referees who said they were subjected to a “verbal tirade” from McCarthy after a game Tuesday night.
McCarthy’s stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy, which was defeated by Pulaski High School by one point, ending its season.
The Pulaski School District confirmed that McCarthy is the person seen in a video following the officials as they were escorted from the floor, and school athletic director Janel Batten told Fox 11 that McCarthy’s language against the refs was “clearly unacceptable.”
“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language,” Batten told WLUK.
Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu told WLUK that it has been contacted by the WIAA about the incident and the school is “currently looking further into this situation.”
McCarthy, 55, was fired by the Packers in December, amid his 13th season with the team. He has said he wants to coach again but will sit out the 2019 season. He went 135-85-2, including postseason appearances, in Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
TE Witten ends retirement, will return to Cowboys
TE Witten ends retirement, will return to Cowboys
Jason Witten agreed to a contract
TE Witten ends retirement, will return to Cowboys
Jason Witten agreed to a contract Thursday to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, the team announced.
Witten, 36, made a surprise retirement announcement last spring and joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth for the 2018 season.
But the tight end, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions and was destined for the Hall of Fame in five years, has put that enshrinement on hold to return to Dallas for a 16th NFL season.
“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a news release issued by the Cowboys. “This team has a great group of rising young stars and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Witten started to debate a return to the Cowboys during the 2018 regular season. Despite frequent criticism for his work alongside Joe Tessitore in the broadcast booth, ESPN had committed to his return in 2019. He had a four-year deal wtih the network.
Schefter tweeted that Witten is returning to the NFL on a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
A third-round pick in the 2003 draft from Tennessee, Witten has played only for the Cowboys. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.
The 6-foot-6, 263-pound Witten has 1,152 career receptions and 68 touchdowns, He had a career-best 110 receptions in 2012, setting an NFL record for receptions in a season by a tight end. He had 18 catches in a game during the 2012 season, also an NFL record for a tight end.
His list of Cowboys records is plentiful, including career receptions, receiving yards and most consecutive seasons with a reception. His 68 receiving TDs are third most in Cowboys history.
A potential replacement for Witten in the TV booth is Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who reportedly has been pursued by both FOX and ESPN. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Olsen “has told me he wants to play” in 2019, however.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks WR Baldwin has knee, shoulder surgeries
Seahawks WR Baldwin has knee, shoulder surgeries Seahawks WR Baldwin has knee, shoulder surgeries
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is expected to be ready for the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder and knee surgeries, head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.
Carroll disclosed the surgeries while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
In 13 regular-season games last season, Baldwin caught 50 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Baldwin had three receptions for 32 yards in a playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in January. He is entering his ninth season with Seattle.
–Field Level Media
Bengals OL coach addresses bullying, vows to be ‘smarter’
Bengals OL coach addresses bullying, vows to be ‘smarter’
New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim
Bengals OL coach addresses bullying, vows to be ‘smarter’
New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner, a central figure of the bullying scandal in Miami more than five years ago, said Thursday he has “to be smarter” in the way he motivates players.
Turner was fired by the Dolphins following the 2013 season after an official report — authored by Ted Wells — concluded Turner tolerated and participated in the harassment and bullying of players, including Jonathan Martin.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that I said and some of the things I did with my players had to come out. And so, moving forward, I just have to be smarter about what I do when I try to use entertainment to motivate the players,” Turner told ESPN from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
This marks Turner’s return to the NFL for the first time since then, having been hired by head coach Zac Taylor.
Turner told ESPN that he likened dealing with NFL players as the same as dealing with Marines; Turner was a lieutenant in the Marine Corps.
“When I’m standing in a room filled with Marines, it can be harsh and it can be direct as to what you want them to do. … I don’t see the NFL, speaking to an offensive line in the NFL, as much different,” Turner told ESPN. “And so there are some things said sometimes that wouldn’t come out right if the average citizen walking down the street were to listen to it.”
Turner and Taylor have known each other since 2008, and Taylor defended the hire earlier this month, saying, “I know the man and I know he’s a great person, great human. And so, somebody I trust.”
Turner, who most recently had been coaching the offensive line at Texas A&M, said he appreciates Taylor for the second chance.
“I appreciate Zac. Whenever you take these jobs, or any job for that matter, at some point when you try to make the thing right, you’re going to have to stand on the table for somebody and I appreciate him doing that,” Turner said.
–Field Level Media
Stanford RB Love on schedule for August return
Stanford RB Love on schedule for August return
INDIANAPOLIS -- Stanford running back Bryce
Stanford RB Love on schedule for August return
INDIANAPOLIS — Stanford running back Bryce Love expects to be back on the football field in August.
Love, who measured 5 feet, 8 7/8 inches and weighed 200 pounds Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, is recovering from a torn ACL. He returned to Stanford for his senior season in 2018 rather than entering last year’s draft. Love had 2,118 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2017, when he finished runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting to Baker Mayfield.
He was injured in the regular-season finale against Cal and had surgery on his right knee Dec. 18.
“No regrets,” Love said. “In my mind, I got the opportunity to play at one of the best universities with some of my best friends for another year. We didn’t win as many games as we wanted to, but you’re only guaranteed 12 games.
“As of right now, the timetable is to be ready by mid-training camp and the season.”
As a senior, an ankle injury slowed Love before his knee injury.
Love has leaned on former Stanford teammate and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) to prepare for the combine.
“That’s my guy,” Love said. “At the end of the day, I’ve learned so much from him while I was out in Stanford. He’s a great leader and a great mentor and I’m thankful for him.”
Love said Thursday he had meetings with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. He’s been compared to Bears running back Tarik Cohen, a waterbug-quick back with limited size and strength.
His long-term focus is to be a pediatrician. Love chuckled when asked if he has to convince teams he loves football more than he embraces hitting the books.
As for his greatest football trait, Love said it’s obvious to anyone who has seen him play at Stanford.
“Explosiveness,” Love said.
“I really just want to be the best at it, the best ever to do it, and I know I’m far from that, but the mindset of working to that point, I have it and I’m willing to do it,” he said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Alabama OT Williams dismisses arm-length concerns
Alabama OT Williams dismisses arm-length concerns
INDIANAPOLIS -- Known for his preparation,
Alabama OT Williams dismisses arm-length concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for his preparation, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams was clearly ready for the barrage of questions about his 33 5/8-inch arms at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.
“It’s a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level,” Williams said of arm length. “I think if you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years, from Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La’el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk… Just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me.
“I don’t think that that’s necessarily a huge deal. I think I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game is what makes me a great player.”
Many have argued Williams will have to bump inside to guard or across the formation to right tackle in the NFL, despite starting 29 games on the left side over the last two seasons at Alabama. Most scouts prefer tackles with arms of 34 1/2 inches or longer, but to Williams’ point, plenty of top-level tackles have succeeded despite measuring shy of that mark.
A likely first-round pick and possible top-10 selection, he believes his play against the SEC’s top competition speaks for itself. At the same time, he understands he might wind up playing another position, depending on which team drafts him.
“If your opinion is that there’s a certain benchmark you have to pass to be a tackle, that’s your opinion,” Williams said. “I’m not going to change that, and my arms aren’t going to grow longer. I think you watch the film, you make your own decisions.”
“I was the best tackle in college football, and so I know I can play at the next level,” he added. “But you know, I’m a competitor. I want to be on the field. I’ll play wherever’s needed.”
Williams started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, earning second-team All-SEC honors from The Associated Press. He also played on the left and right sides in high school, where his team flipped its tackles depending on the formation and which hash mark the ball was on.
Whatever position, Williams plans to use relentless preparation — and a nasty on-field demeanor — to succeed.
“I want to watch more film than everyone on the defense combined,” he said. “I want to know what each player does before they do it. I want to know what their best moves are, what percentage they win on those moves, how I can combat those moves.
“…Kind of the double-edged sword of that is I think I can overanalyze things sometimes, kind of overthink things, play a bit hesitantly, so that’s something I’ve really been working on this past season. … Make your reads… and then as soon as the ball is snapped, cut it loose and try to take someone’s head off.”
Williams’ teammate, Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs, doesn’t have any doubts about Williams’ ability translating to the NFL.
“Jonah is special,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where he’s messed up multiple times. He does everything he’s supposed to do and is asked of him. He’s just a solid overall player.”
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Jets reportedly extend tender offer to keep WR Anderson
Jets reportedly extend tender offer to keep WR Anderson Jets reportedly extend tender offer to keep WR Anderson
The New York Jets are giving wide receiver Robby Anderson a second-round level restricted free agent tender, keeping the Temple product in the fold for another season, according to multiple reports.
After earning $633,000 last season, his third with the Jets, the second-round tender would bump Anderson’s salary to $3.1 million. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Jets in 2016.
In November, Anderson, 25, indicated that his preference was to not be tendered in order to negotiate a longer-term deal. While the tender offer keeps Anderson off the open market, he can still negotiate a long-term deal with the Jets.
After catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, Anderson followed that in 2018 with 50 catches for 752 yards and six scores. He started in 15 of the 16 games he played in 2017 and had starts in nine of the 14 games he played in last season.
–Field Level Media
RB Jacobs touts versatility; will work out at pro day
RB Jacobs touts versatility; will work out at pro day
INDIANAPOLIS -- Once pegged
RB Jacobs touts versatility; will work out at pro day
INDIANAPOLIS — Once pegged as a backup awaiting his turn amid Alabama’s deep stable of running backs, Josh Jacobs has suddenly rocketed to become the consensus top prospect at the position.
Asked Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine if he’s the best back in the draft, a humble Jacobs reluctantly admitted that he thinks he is.
Most outlets agree, touting Jacobs’ explosiveness, physicality and versatility, as well as minimal mileage on his odometer. While some might question Jacobs’ inexperience — he had just 299 career touches in college — he said being part of a committee “definitely” helped him by keeping him fresher and healthier.
“I mean I didn’t have any injuries this year,” Jacobs said. “After games, I was even like — didn’t have bruises, stuff like that. I felt crazy good.”
The true junior also made his opportunities with the Crimson Tide count by averaging 6.9 yards per touch and scoring 21 touchdowns.
“I didn’t have a lot of carries or nothing like that, but if you look at the production of what I did when I was in the game, it kind of speaks for itself, so I just let it do that,” Jacobs said.
In a league increasingly tilting toward a committee approach at running back, Jacobs is already familiar and comfortable with being part of a rotation.
He also is prepared to make an impact as a receiver in today’s pass-happy NFL after catching 48 passes for 571 yards (11.9 average) and five scores at Alabama.
“I can line up in the slot, or I can play running back, wherever you want to put me,” said Jacobs, who added that he’s learned much of what he knows as a route-runner from former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones. Jones spends plenty of time during the offseason working out in Tuscaloosa and tutoring Alabama players.
After avoiding injuries in college, Jacobs sustained a “mild” groin strain while training that will keep him from working out on the field this week. He said Thursday he’s around 85 percent and would play in a game if there were one tomorrow, but he’ll wait until he’s 100 percent on Alabama’s March 19 pro day.
Jacobs, measured at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, said he has been running the 40-yard dash in the 4.46-second range during training.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation charges
Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation charges
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to
Kraft pleads not guilty to solicitation charges
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida on Thursday and is requesting a non-jury trial, according to court records.
NBC 10 in Boston posted a certified copy of Kraft’s plea on Twitter.
“The defendant, Robert Kraft, hereby pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a non-jury trial in the above-styled cause,” the court document states.
Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
Jupiter police have said Kraft was caught on surveillance video on both occasions, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
According to the court filing, Kraft is being represented by prominent West Palm Beach defense attorney Jack Goldberger, who led the legal team that defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein against charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.
The first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and a class on the negative effects of human trafficking, according to CNBC.
Kraft’s arraignment is set for March 27.
–Field Level Media
Patriots get off to strong start, cruise past Steelers
Patriots get off to strong start, cruise past Steelers
Patriots get off to strong start, cruise past Steelers
Seemingly ageless Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the New England Patriots toppled the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3.
The Patriots held a pregame celebration for their Super Bowl championship, then began defense of that title in strong style.
Brady improved to 6-0 at home against Pittsburgh. The 42-year-old was 24 of 36, hitting Phillip Dorsett for two touchdowns and Josh Gordon for another.
Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 276 passing yards, with an interception.
The Patriots thwarted the Steelers’ offense (308 total yards) without linebacker Kyle Van Noy, last season’s leading tackler, whose wife was in labor. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore stepped up to provide strong coverage on top Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had six receptions for 78 yards.
New England led 7-0 after the first quarter and 20-0 at halftime.
The Patriots moved 82 yards on seven plays, shrugging off an offensive pass interference penalty, to take a 7-0 lead on Brady’s 20-yard scoring pass to Gordon at 4:46 of the first quarter.
At 11:52 of the second, Gostkowski’s 25-yarder made it 10-0.
Dorsett got behind the defense at the goal line to pull in a 25-yard pass from Brady to push it to 17-0 at 3:49 of the second.
The Steelers failed to convert on a fourth-and-1 at midfield, helping to set up Gostkowski’s 41-yard field goal to make it 20-0 with 21 seconds left before halftime.
Pittsburgh finally moved down the field early in the second half but stalled inside the 5 and settled for a Chris Boswell 19-yard field goal to close it to 20-3 at 10:17 of the third.
Brady and Dorsett hooked up again at 8:05 of the third as Dorsett sped far behind the defense for a 58-yard scoring catch to make it 27-3.
Gordon’s 44-yard catch in traffic keyed a 73-yard drive that culminated in Gostkowski’s 35-yard field goal for a 30-3 Patriots lead with 13 seconds left in the third.
Gostkowski added a 39-yarder at 6:38 of the fourth.
–Field Level Media
Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot
Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot
The Atlanta Falcons fear first-round offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom fractured his foot in Sunday’s season-opening loss at the Minnesota Vikings, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported.
Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard in his NFL debut.
He will have further tests Monday and the Falcons are “holding out hope,” per the report.
Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment