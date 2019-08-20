Report: Bears plan to sign K Blewitt
Former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt is expected to sign with the Chicago Bears after setting himself apart during a multi-player tryout Wednesday, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.
Blewitt finished his college career after the 2016 season as Pitt’s all-time leader in field goals (55), extra points (198) and kicker scoring (363 points), though he made just 69.6 percent of his career field-goal attempts and 58.8 percent as a senior.
He went to training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 but did not make the cut, and he has yet to play a game in the NFL.
The Bears are in the market for a kicker to replace Cody Parkey, whom general manager Ryan Pace said the team plans to release after the league year starts March 13. Parkey missed 10 kicks and hit the goal post multiple times last season, including an infamous “double-doink” miss on a kick that would have pushed the Bears past the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
Less than a week later, Parkey went on NBC’s “Today Show” to discuss the kick, which angered team officials.
Despite his inexperience, Blewitt beat out a group of kickers that included ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Patrick Murray, the Tribune reported. The Bears also have ex-Tulsa kicker Redford Jones on the roster.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins reportedly weigh offloading DE Quinn, WR Parker
New coach plus new general manager could equate to a ton of roster turnover for the Miami Dolphins this month.
First-year coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier said last week they expected many difficult decisions in the coming days.
Three of the team’s highest-paid players on the 2019 books, defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver DeVante Parker and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, are reportedly at risk of being released if the Dolphins don’t find takers via trade, according to the Miami Herald.
Quinn turns 29 in May and had 6.5 sacks in 2018, his only season in Miami after being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams last year. He has 69 sacks in eight NFL seasons and would likely draw significant interest.
His scheduled $11.9 million salary is prohibitive for the Dolphins, who would realize $12 million in cap savings with no dead money if released.
Parker’s fifth-year option was picked up but the Dolphins could recoup $9.38 million if they rescind it.
Tannehill’s contract is problematic in that his $26.6 million cap hit is unwieldy and recent injuries mean many teams will view him as a risky investment. He had a 5-6 record in 11 games (all starts) with the Dolphins last season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bears in talks to deal RB Howard
Jordan Howard could be on his way out of Chicago.
ESPN reported Thursday the Bears are in dialogue with multiple teams about trading the running back, who was reportedly offered in deals on draft day 2018.
Suitors approached the Bears about making a trade for Howard at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
Howard, 24, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. A fifth-round pick (Indiana) in 2016, Howard rushed for 1,313 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a rookie.
He had 1,122 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, with 935 yards and nine more TDs this past season.
–Field Level Media
Notre Dame DL Tillery has surgery in advance of NFL Draft
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, who is expected to be selected high in April’s NFL Draft, had successful shoulder surgery Wednesday, his agent announced on Twitter.
Tillery, who had eight sacks this past season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum. Tillery is viewed as a possible second-round pick, according to projections, but could end up being a late first-round pick.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pounder had 12 1/2 sacks in his four seasons at Notre Dame. Of his 133 career tackles, 23 were for loss.
Tillery is expected to be at full strength at the start of NFL training camps.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Agent, Riley refute criticism of Murray
Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley refuted comments that his former quarterback, potential top draft pick Kyler Murray, interviewed poorly at the recently completed NFL Scouting Combine.
“I know Kyler met with a lot of different teams at the combine, and I have personally spoken with the majority of the teams he met with,” Riley said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “And every one of them were glowing in their reports about Kyler, basically the complete opposite of what Charley threw out there.”
That would be former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, who said Tuesday he had heard negative reviews from teams who met with Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner. Casserly said they were “the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback,” including criticisms of Murray’s leadership, study habits and schematic knowledge.
Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, echoed Riley’s defense and issued a pointed attack on Casserly, citing the question marks on Casserly’s resume from his tenure as general manager of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans.
–Teams interested in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown for a first-round draft pick were informed by the Pittsburgh Steelers that a trade is likely by Friday.
General manager Kevin Colbert reportedly offered a last call, not atypical in major trades, in hopes of pulling in the last, best offer from any suitors, ESPN reported.
The Oakland Raiders are thought to be the leaders to acquire Brown, in part because the team has three first-round picks and a glaring hole at wide receiver. Others mentioned as potential suitors include the Tennessee Titans and Redskins, and ESPN reports other teams have shown interest in recent days.
–The lease deal to keep the Raiders in Oakland for the 2019 NFL season has hit a snag, according to Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben.
However, McKibben declined to divulge details of the issue.
“We have one significant open issue that needs to be resolved,” McKibben told reporters after a closed-session meeting of the Coliseum Authority board.
–The Cleveland Browns released veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins.
Multiple outlets reported the Browns were unable to find a trade partner for the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler, who was due to make $10 million this season. Cleveland saves $9.25 million with his release.
–Larry Fitzgerald said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.
“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” the 35-year-old wide receiver said on “The Mina Kimes Show,” via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.”
–Safety Darian Stewart will be released by the Denver Broncos, the veteran announced on Instagram, saving the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap.
Stewart, who turns 31 in August, spent four years with the team after signing a $28 million deal in 2015.
–Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery had successful shoulder surgery, his agent announced on Twitter.
Tillery, who had seven sacks last season, is expected to need three to four months of recovery time from the procedure to repair a torn labrum.
–Popular Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will officially retire as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced.
Kuhn played for nine seasons (2007-15) with the Packers, with enthusiastic choruses of “Kuuuuhn” greeting his every touch at Lambeau Field.
–Former Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson visited the Buffalo Bills and has plans to visit the Cleveland Browns next, multiple outlets reported.
Johnson, a first-round pick in 2015, was released by Houston on Tuesday.
–Former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen visited the Bills, ESPN reported.
Allen, who was released by the Patriots on Monday, met with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and reportedly is scheduled to meet the Detroit Lions next.
–Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after Mendota Heights, Minn., authorities allegedly found marijuana and marijuana wax in his apartment, according to multiple reports.
Thomas had eight carries for 30 yards in five games as an undrafted rookie last season.
–The New Orleans Saints waived running back Daniel Lasco.
A seventh-round pick in 2016, Lasco has played in just 10 games through three seasons, spending the past two campaigns primarily on injured reserve.
–Terrell Owens will become the 28th inductee into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
The wide receiver played his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), catching 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns in 121 games and earning four Pro Bowl selections.
–Field Level Media
Bears sign former Pitt K Blewitt
The Chicago Bears signed former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt on Wednesday.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Blewitt set himself apart during a multi-player tryout that included ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Patrick Murray.
Blewitt finished his college career after the 2016 season as Pitt’s all-time leader in field goals (55), extra points (198) and kicker scoring (363 points), though he made just 69.6 percent of his career field-goal attempts and 58.8 percent as a senior. He spent the offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 but did not make the cut, and he has yet to play a game in the NFL.
The Bears are in the market for a kicker to replace Cody Parkey, whom general manager Ryan Pace said the team plans to release after the league year starts March 13. Parkey missed 10 kicks and hit the goal post multiple times last season, including an infamous “double-doink” miss on a kick that would have pushed the Bears past the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.
Less than a week later, Parkey went on NBC’s “Today Show” to discuss the kick, which angered team officials.
The Bears also have ex-Tulsa kicker Redford Jones on the roster.
–Field Level Media
AAF: No expansion, relocation planned in 2020
The Alliance of
The Alliance of American Football has no plans to add any new teams or move any of the eight inaugural franchises in 2020, co-founder Bill Polian said on a conference call Wednesday.
“Expansion I don’t think is on the front burner,” Polian said. “We still have lots of work that we need to do to solidify our league and solidify ourselves in the local markets. So I don’t think expansion is a high-priority item at this time.
“We haven’t even really given a thought to relocation, because we really don’t have a firm handle because of the untoward weather that’s affected the Southeast. We don’t really have a handle on what many of the markets are really like when you got a nice day and temperatures are in the 50s or 60s. So that’s an incomplete picture at this point in time.”
The Alliance is halfway through its eight-week regular season, and some markets — especially San Antonio — have embraced their new teams with large attendance numbers. Others, such as San Diego, have shown severe attendance dips since the opening week.
TV ratings have been up and down, with most games approaching 500,000 viewers in recent weeks after averaging nearly 3 million per game in the opening week.
A lawsuit filed against the AAF last week — alleging co-founder Charlie Ebersol took the idea for the AAF from Robert Vanech, the co-founder and CFO of Trebel Music — revealed a proposed plan for potential expansion.
Meanwhile, Polian acknowledged that the league is about halfway through its “due diligence” on quarterback Johnny Manziel, about whom there have been a few “feelers” from AAF teams.
Manziel was released by the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League last week and is barred from signing with other CFL teams.
–Field Level Media
Ravens, TE Boyle agree to $18M deal
Tight end Nick Boyle agreed to a three-year, $18 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN and NFL Network reported Thursday.
Boyle will receive $10 million in guarantees in the deal, Ian Rapoport reported, and the deal keeps him from becoming an unrestricted free agent next week.
Boyle, 26, was a fifth-round pick in 2015. Following two suspensions for performance-enhancing drugs, he caught 23 passes in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Bucs pick up option on OL Dotson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the option on right tackle Demar Dotson, ensuring the team returns its entire offensive line for the 2019 season.
Dotson will make $3.975 in the upcoming season.
The move comes the same week the club extended left tackle Donovan Smith for three years.
Dotson started 15 games for the Bucs last season. He joined Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2009.
–Field Level Media
Day withdraws from Palmer Invitational with back issue
Jason Day, the No. 11 ranked golfer in the world, withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday because of a back injury he sustained after playing seven holes.
Day, who has a history of back issues, started his opening round on the back nine at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. He hit his second shot at the par-5 16th hole and then left the course on a golf cart. He was 2-over at the time he withdrew.
Day, 31, said earlier this week that he strained his back Sunday, but he was trying to play through the issue, taking anti-inflammatory medication.
His status for next week’s Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s signature event, remains unknown. Day won the Players Championship in 2016.
Day’s previous start on tour came when he tied for fourth at the Feb. 7-10 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour.
–Field Level Media
Giants resign K Rosas
The New York Giants re-signed Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas, the club announced Thursday.
Rosas, 24, was an exclusive rights free agent.
Rosas had a breakout season in 2018, connecting on 32 of 33 field goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra point tries. Rosas’ .970 percentage set a franchise record in his second year in the league.
Rosas’ 127 points tied Ali Haji-Sheikh (1983) for the fifth-highest total in Giants history.
The product of Southern Oregon made his final 19 field goal attempts, the second-longest streak in Giants history, and he kicked the longest field goal in Giants history, a 57-yarder against Chicago in December.
–Field Level Media
Report: Rodgers-Cromartie unretires, wants to play in ’19
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was reinstated from the retirement list and the defensive back wants to play again this season, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Rodgers-Cromartie abruptly retired in October after playing seven games with the Oakland Raiders. The 10 1/2-year veteran, who turns 33 in April, had eight tackles and a forced fumble before calling it quits, an announcement he made on Instagram.
Rodgers-Cromartie was drafted No. 16 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008. The two-time Pro Bowler played in Super Bowls with the Cardinals and Denver Broncos.
The Cardinals traded Rodgers-Cromartie to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. He signed with the Broncos before the start of the 2013 season and signed a five-year deal with the New York Giants prior to the 2014 season.
The Tennessee State product has 30 career interceptions and six touchdowns. He did not nave an interception in either of the past two seasons but did tie his career high of six interceptions in 2016 with the Giants.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys bring back S Thompson on lesser deal
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back safety
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back safety Darian Thompson on a one-year deal after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent, ESPN reported Thursday.
Thompson will make $720,000 this season instead of the $2.025 million he would have been owed under the tender.
The Cowboys signed Thompson, 22, off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last year. He played in 10 games last season.
Thompson was drafted in the third round by the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Raiders tender three restricted free agents
The Oakland Raiders tendered three of their restricted free agents ahead of free agency next week, according to multiple reports.
The team put second-round tenders on cornerback Daryl Worley and running back Jalen Richard and an original-round tender on undrafted safety Erik Harris.
Worley and Richard will make $3.095 million this season, and Harris $2.025 million.
The Raiders would receive second-round compensation if they refused to match offers for Worley or Richard in free agency.
The Raiders got Worley off waivers last year. An original tender (3rd round) would have counted $1 million less against the cap.
Worley started nine games for Oakland after serving a four-game suspension to start the season. He finished the season on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder.
Richard tied for the team lead in receptions last year with 68.
–Field Level Media
Broncos release S Stewart, save $3.5M
Safety Darian Stewart will be released by the Denver Broncos, saving the team nearly $3.5 million against the 2019 salary cap and thrusting another veteran defensive back into the open market.
Stewart broke the news himself via Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.
“Broncos country thank you all for the love you showed me and my family these past 4 years. But it’s time for me to move on and I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I still got a whole lotta (football emoji) left in me so I’ll see y’all real soon,” Stewart wrote.
Stewart turns 31 in August and spent four years with the team after signing a $28 million deal in 2015.
He recorded nine interceptions in 61 games with Denver.
–Field Level Media
Fitzgerald says he couldn’t retire with Cards in cellar
It might take a while before Arizona reaches the top of the NFL, but Larry Fitzgerald couldn’t walk away with the Cardinals at the bottom.
The 35-year-old receiver said he decided not to retire after the 2018 season in part because Arizona finished with the league’s worst record at 3-13.
“We had a really bad season last year, and I just didn’t want to go out on that level,” Fitzgerald said on The Mina Kimes Show, via the team website. “You’ve got to live the rest of your life knowing you went out on that level.
“At the end of the year, I felt like this was not [the year to retire].”
Fitzgerald started all 16 games and caught 69 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns last season, snapping a streak of three straight seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards.
Fitzgerald has missed only two regular season games since the start of the 2008 season.
“I still enjoy it, and I can still play,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m not the player that I was 10 years ago, but I can still go out there and contribute. I can make plays. I can be somebody who can situationally really help the team and make explosive plays for my group.”
The 11-time Pro Bowl selection enters his 16th NFL season in 2019 ranked second all-time in receiving yards (16,279), third in receptions (1,303) and sixth in touchdown catches (116).
–Field Level Media
Fan favorite FB Kuhn retiring as a Packer
Popular Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn will officially retire as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday.
Kuhn played for nine seasons (2007-15) with the Packers, with enthusiastic choruses of “Kuuuuhn” greeting his every touch at Lambeau Field.
“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” Gutekunst said. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”
Kuhn, 36, made three Pro Bowls with Green Bay and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2014. He helped the team reach the playoffs eight times, winning five division titles and Super Bowl XLV.
He played in 139 games with the Packers, rushing 196 times for 601 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 81 passes for 557 yards and eight scores.
Kuhn began his NFL career with one season in Pittsburgh (2006) and finished it with two seasons in New Orleans (2016-17).
–Field Level Media
Report: Issue arises in Raiders’ lease deal with Oakland
The lease deal to keep the Oakland Raiders in town for the 2019 NFL season has hit a snag, according to Coliseum Authority executive director Scott McKibben.
But McKibben declined to divulge details of the issue.
“We have one significant open issue that needs to be resolved,” McKibben told reporters on Wednesday after a closed-session meeting of the Coliseum Authority board.
The development comes one day after multiple reports cited the Raiders had agreed to play in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2019 with an option for 2020.
McKibben said he hopes the issue can be resolved by Friday. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that it involves the team’s headquarters and training facility in Alameda. The Raiders reportedly pay $525,000 rent.
“Hopefully we will be able to settle it,” McKibben said. “It requires agreement by both of us, and we have a difference of opinion. This could very likely put us in a position where there is not a deal.”
The Raiders are scheduled to relocate to Las Vegas when their new stadium is ready for the 2020 season. Their lease with Oakland ran out following the 2018 season, leaving the team scrambling for months to find a home stadium in 2019.
The sides had previously agreed on a $7.5 million fee for the Raiders to play home games at the Coliseum in 2019, but the team pulled out of the deal after the city of Oakland filed a federal lawsuit in December over the Raiders’ pending departure.
Owner Mark Davis had been adamant the team would not play in Oakland if a lawsuit was filed, but he has simultaneously expressed a desire to play 2019 close to the Oakland faithful, particularly as other options dried up.
“I’ve said from the beginning, my biggest concern is our fans, and it’s my hope and preference to remain in the Bay Area (in 2019) for them,” Davis told the Review-Journal last week. “The fans have always been first in my heart. We do have other options, but the hope is to remain in the Bay Area next season until we move to Las Vegas in 2020, which I remain very excited about.”
Reports emerged the night of Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 that the Raiders had agreed with MLB’s San Francisco Giants to play in 2019 at Oracle Park (previously known as AT&T Park) on the San Francisco waterfront, but the San Francisco 49ers reportedly refused to waive their territorial rights to the city, killing any deal between the Raiders and Giants.
–Field Level Media
Last call: Steelers tell suitors WR Brown trade imminent
Teams
Teams interested in acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown for a first-round draft pick were informed by the Pittsburgh Steelers that a trade is likely by Friday.
General manager Kevin Colbert reportedly offered a last call, not atypical in major trades, in hopes of pulling in the last, best offer from any suitors, ESPN reported.
Brown has six consecutive 100-catch seasons but fell out of favor in Pittsburgh at the end of last season. He was inactive Week 17 following reports of a walkthrough confrontation with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger denied any incident took place.
Brown told LeBron James on HBO’s “The Shop” that he felt disrespected by Roethlisberger following an interception in November against the Broncos.
“He feels like he’s the owner,” Brown said. “Bro, you threw the (expletive) to the D-lineman! What the (expletive)? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball!”
Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his season-ending press conference that the implication Brown quit on his team was not lost on him.
Brown met with team officials two weeks later and the sides agreed a trade would be the best solution for all involved. Pittsburgh is also parting with running back Le’Veon Bell, the twice-franchise-tagged former All-Pro who opted to sit out the 2018 season in a contract squabble.
The Oakland Raiders are thought to be the leaders to acquire Brown, in part because the team has three first-round picks and a glaring hole at wide receiver. That was created, in part, by dumping Pro Bowler Amari Cooper for one of those first-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys in October.
–Field Level Media
Riley: NFL teams ‘glowing’ after interviewing Murray
Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley refuted comments that his former quarterback, potential top draft pick Kyler Murray, interviewed poorly at the recently completed NFL Scouting Combine.
“I know Kyler met with a lot of different teams at the combine, and I have personally spoken with the majority of the teams he met with,” Riley said Wednesday on the Dan Patrick Show. “And every one of them were glowing in their reports about Kyler, basically the complete opposite of what Charley threw out there.”
That would be former NFL general manager Charley Casserly, who said Tuesday he had heard negative reviews from teams who met with Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.
“These were the worst comments I ever got on a top-rated quarterback, and I’ve been doing this a long time,” Casserly said on NFL Network. “Leadership — not good. Study habits — not good. The board work — below not good. Not good at all in any of those areas, raising major concerns about what this guy is going to do.”
Casserly said he spoke with “more than two teams” but would not provide an exact number. He also said he heard Murray was poorly prepared for his interviews.
“I just hate that people go out and make these comments and (they) haven’t talked to the two people who’ve actually coached this kid,” Riley said. “You went on what one team said. Which is probably a smokescreen. Kyler was a tremendous leader for us.”
Murray did not participate in drills at the combine but reportedly met with 10 teams in Indianapolis, including the team with the No. 1 overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals. The draft begins April 25.
There are likely to be smokescreens and waves of misinformation before then, and Murray — with concerns about his size (5-10 1/8, 207 pounds) — is likely to be a polarizing prospect. Still, many around the league believe the Cardinals are enamored with Murray’s skills and could be shopping 2018 first-round quarterback Josh Rosen to make room.
“Kyler was a tremendous leader for us … all he cares about is winning,” Riley said. “I think our team took on his personality.”
–Field Level Media
49ers inducting WR Owens into team HOF
Terrell Owens will become the 28th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.
The wide receiver played his first eight NFL seasons with the 49ers (1996-2003), catching 592 passes for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns in 121 games and earning four Pro Bowl selections.
“Over the course of eight seasons, the 49ers Faithful were fortunate to have front row seats to watch Terrell Owens develop into one of the most prolific wide receivers in the history of the NFL,” said team CEO Jed York in a statement. “Not only was Terrell one of the most physically gifted athletes to ever play the game, but he was also one of the most competitive.”
The team did not announce an exact date for the induction ceremony.
Owens ranks second in franchise history behind Jerry Rice in catches, receiving yards, receiving TDs, 100-yard games (25) and 1,000-yard seasons (five).
“I am so humbled to be mentioned with the likes and greats of Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice and many others that have represented the San Francisco 49ers organization,” Owens said in a statement. “… The Bay Area is where I began my career, and I will forever be indebted to the 49ers and recognized as one of the 49ers greats.”
The 49ers drafted Owens in the third round in 1996 out of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Owens, 45, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2018.
He played for four other teams — Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati — across seven seasons after his time with the 49ers.
–Field Level Media
