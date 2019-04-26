Report: 49ers shopping former first-round pick Thomas

NFL notebook: Chiefs WR Hill won’t be charged

The Johnson County (Kan.) district attorney’s office announced Wednesday it will not file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or his fiancee following an investigation into two March incidents at the couple’s home involving their 3-year-old son.

“We believe a crime has occurred,” District Attorney Stephen Howe said. “However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime.”

Howe added the criminal investigation has been closed, although the child protection investigation is continuing. Any new information to emerge could reopen the criminal investigation, with a five-year statute of limitations in Kansas.

Authorities had been investigating incidents — one on March 5 for child abuse and neglect, and one on March 14 for battery — at Hill’s home in Overland Park, Kan. Both police reports indicated a juvenile was involved.

–The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a two-year contract extension.

“I know Ben’s focus is on only one goal — to bring another Lombardi trophy back to Pittsburgh,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “We are excited to finalize this new contract that will keep him as a Steeler through the 2021 season.”

ESPN reports the deal is worth $80 million in total over three years, with a $37.5 million signing bonus and $67.5 million guaranteed. The 37-year-old was previously due $12 million base salary for 2019, and he got a $5 million roster bonus last month.

–Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch plans to retire for a second time, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, played the past two seasons for his hometown Raiders after sitting out the 2016 season. He rushed for 376 yards on 90 carries in six games in 2018 before sustaining a season-ending groin/core muscle injury in Week 6.

Lynch has rushed for 10,379 yards on 2,441 carries (4.3-yard average) and 84 touchdowns for the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills in his career.

–Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said he is open to remaining with the team he signed with as an undrafted rookie in 2011, a day after taking a pay-me-or-trade-me stance.

“I want to be here, so we can salvage it,” Harris told 9News Denver. In a separate interview with The Athletic, he added, “I’m still open to coming back. I’m never closing that door until they close it.”

Multiple reports emerged late Tuesday night that Harris’ agent told the Broncos his client would like a new contract or to be traded. According to 9News Denver, Harris is seeking an annual salary of at least $15 million, which would equal the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, Josh Norman.

–The Baltimore Ravens met with former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah.

Ansah, who turns 30 next month, is recovering from shoulder surgery after missing nine games last season, which has slowed his free agent market.

NFL Network reported that Ansah visited expert Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday and drew positive reviews, with the expectation he’ll be cleared by mid-August.

–The Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

The contract keeps Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

–The NFL warned Jacksonville Jaguars football czar Tom Coughlin that future comments disapproving of players who don’t attend voluntary offseason workouts could result in league discipline, ESPN reported.

The NFL Players Association had asked the league to remind the Jaguars that players should not be pressured to attend the workouts, ESPN said.

–Kelly Stafford checked herself back into the hospital because of pain following brain surgery.

The wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford posted on Instagram that she needed medical help to cope with headaches and other side effects. She had a 12-hour operation last week to remove a brain tumor and returned home Sunday.

–Veteran defensive end Brian Robison announced his retirement after signing a one-day contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Robison, who turns 36 on Saturday and did not play in 2018, played in 173 games in 11 seasons with the Vikings from 2007-17, totaling 60 sacks.

–The Washington Redskins re-signed offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom.

Bergstrom, 32, played in 13 games (eight starts) at center and guard last season.

–The Ravens will have a blind 13-year-old fan announce a fourth-round pick during this week’s draft by reading off of a card written in Braille.

Mo Gaba, who is battling cancer and lost his vision at nine months old, will become the first person ever to announce an NFL draft pick off a Braille card.

–Field Level Media