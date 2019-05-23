Report: 49ers S Ward breaks collarbone
Report: 49ers S Ward breaks collarbone
San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward broke his collarbone diving for a ball Thursday during organized team activities, NFL Network reported.
He will miss the remainder of team activities this spring, but the timetable beyond that was not immediately known.
A Northern Illinois product, Ward was the No. 30 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the 49ers. In both 2017 and 2018, his season ended in November because of a broken arm. The 49ers re-signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March after he played out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.
Ward has appeared in 51 games (31 starts) over five seasons and has 186 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.
Fellow defensive back Richard Sherman gave Ward high praise for his versatility and work ethic in a story posted on the team’s website just Wednesday.
“He’s a great teammate, he’s a great player and he’s a great person,” Sherman said. “He’s a guy who doesn’t complain very often. If you said, ‘Hey, you’re playing D-line today,’ he’d be like, ‘OK cool, where do I stand?’ He’s a guy who goes to work, brings his hard hat every day and gets the job done. … He is a tremendous player.”
–Field Level Media
Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers
Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers Suh signs one-year deal with Buccaneers
Ndamukong Suh signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.
Suh’s contract is worth $9.25 million and incentives could push it to $10 million, per multiple reports.
The 32-year-old Suh, entering his 10th season, played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and had 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.
The No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh spent his first five seasons with the Detroit Lions, then moved on to Miami, where he signed in 2015 what then was the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.
Suh has 56 career sacks and 166 QB hits in 142 games, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro selections. Just one of those honors has come since 2014, when he made the Pro Bowl with the Miami Dolphins in 2016.
A member of the final draft class before the new CBA, Suh has made $138.7 million in his career, the second-most of any active non-quarterback behind Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ($163.3 million), who entered the league in 2004. He earned $14 million on a one-year deal with the Rams last season.
In Tampa Bay, he will replace six-time Pro Bowl selection Gerald McCoy — drafted one place behind Suh in 2010 — who was released. The cost savings for the Buccaneers on the salary cap is $3.25 million.
–Field Level Media
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free
DT McCoy to visit Browns on Friday
Interest from the Cleveland Browns is being reciprocated by free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who will be in Berea, Ohio, at team headquarters on Friday.
McCoy will take his first-ever free agency visit with the Browns, and he informed other suitors of the pecking order on Thursday.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday with three years left on his contract. The deal called for him to make $13 million in base pay this season. The original contract was for six years and $95.2 million.
Cleveland general manager John Dorsey confirmed he’d host McCoy on Friday. Dorsey, speaking Thursday after organized team activities, said he will continue to “turn over every rock.” Of McCoy, Dorsey said he is “a good player the Browns want to get to know a little better.”
Dorsey has been aggressive in stocking the Browns’ roster, including trades that brought in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and defensive end Olivier Vernon. According to reports, the Browns have been interested in adding McCoy for months but didn’t offer a draft pick in exchange because they expected him to be released.
“These decisions are very difficult, personally and professionally,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement when the team released McCoy. “Over the past nine years, Gerald has been a cornerstone of this franchise and a leader in our community. Parting ways with a player and person such as Gerald is one of the toughest responsibilities of this job. We wish Gerald, along with his wife, Ebony, and the entire McCoy family continued success and thank them for everything they have meant to our organization and community.”
After the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud originally reported McCoy was released, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs tried for two months to find a trade partner, but when it was clear there was none, the two sides “mutually parted ways.”
The 31-year-old McCoy has been a pillar on otherwise subpar defenses for most of his career in Tampa, earning six Pro Bowl selections and tallying 54.5 sacks.
Earlier this month, McCoy voiced his displeasure with trade rumors while skipping voluntary workouts.
“I will be playing football somewhere,” McCoy told a local reporter at the time. When asked where that would be, McCoy said, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”
–Field Level Media
Daly requests golf cart use at The Open
Daly requests golf cart use at The Open Daly requests golf cart use at The Open
The R&A is weighing a request from former champion John Daly to use a golf cart in The Open Championship in July.
“We have received a request from John Daly for permission to use a buggy at The Open, and it is currently under consideration,” the R&A told GOLF.com.
If Daly’s request is granted, he would become the first player ever to use a cart at The Open, an R&A spokesman said.
Daly, 53, used a cart in the PGA Championship last week and missed the cut. He said the osteoarthritis in his right knee qualified him to do so, citing the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Daly has five career PGA victories, two of them majors: the PGA Championship in 1991 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., and The Open Championship in 1995 at St. Andrews in Scotland.
The Open will be played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland from July 18-21.
–Field Level Media
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
San Francisco 49ers top
49ers DE Bosa (hamstring) out until training camp
San Francisco 49ers top rookie Nick Bosa will sit out the rest of organized team activities due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the team announced Thursday.
The 49ers have three weeks of OTAs left and then will break for a month before training camp gets underway in July.
Bosa, drafted second overall in April, pulled up and limped off during one-on-one drills Tuesday, the second day of practices involving both rookies and veterans. He remained on the sideline through the end of practice to watch.
Before getting hurt, Bosa had worked primarily with the second-team defense in 11-on-11 drills.
The 21-year-old played in only three games as junior last season at Ohio State, suffering a core muscle injury in September and sitting out the remainder of the season to recover and prepare for the draft.
Bosa became the fourth first-round pick in his family last month, joining brother Joey Bosa (No. 3 in 2016) of the Chargers, father John Bosa (16th in 1987) and uncle Eric Kumerow (16th in 1988) of the Dolphins.
–Field Level Media
Jets’ Gase calls Bell trade speculation ‘ridiculous’
Jets' Gase calls Bell trade speculation 'ridiculous'
New York Jets coach Adam Gase
Jets’ Gase calls Bell trade speculation ‘ridiculous’
New York Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday dismissed speculation that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was on the trading block as “ridiculous.”
After the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named Gase the interim GM last week, there was talk that Gase had objected to Maccagnan’s March signing of Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.
“That’s ridiculous. That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gase said during his first news conference since the front-office makeover.
Asked if he would trade Bell, Gase replied, “No.”
Asked if he thought the Jets had overpaid for the 27-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers star, Gase again said no.
“No, the contract was what it was,” he said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he’s here. I’m excited he’s here. I think the players are excited he’s here. I think the coaches are.
“When you get a chance to coach a great player, a guy who has done things nobody else has done in the league, like, we’re excited for that opportunity. I’m excited to get him in the offense so I can start figuring out what else can we do with him, and what he hasn’t done.”
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores in 62 games with the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute.
In other team news, rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not participate in Thursday’s practice session due to a calf injury. The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft is doing light work on the side, according to multiple reports.
–Field Level Media
Woods enters next week’s Memorial
Woods enters next week's Memorial
Woods enters next week’s Memorial
Masters winner Tiger Woods confirmed Thursday that he will play in next week’s Memorial at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
Woods is a five-time winner of Jack Nicklaus’ home tournament, including three straight victories from 1999-2001. He has three other top-five finishes in 16 starts in the event and finished in a tie for 23rd in 2018.
Following up his 15th major championship in April at Augusta, Woods missed the cut last weekend at the PGA Championship at Bethpage in Farmingdale, N.Y.
The Memorial will likely be the 43-year-old’s final tuneup before next month’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
“There’s no reason why I can’t get up to speed again and crank it back up,” Woods said after his PGA exit. “I’ve got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We’ll do that first and then start cranking it back up again.”
–Field Level Media
Raiders sign TE Swoope, release QB Jones
Raiders sign TE Swoope, release QB Jones
The
Raiders sign TE Swoope, release QB Jones
The Oakland Raiders continued to add offensive pieces to Jon Gruden’s roster puzzle by signing tight end Erik Swoope on Wednesday.
Swoope, who turned 27 earlier this month, was waived twice by Indianapolis last season after recording eight catches for 87 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in seven games (two starts) for the Colts. Swoope spent part of the season on the practice squad and missed several games due to injury.
Swoope was briefly picked up by the Saints in December, but released just two days after being claimed off waivers. For his career, he has played in 24 games (six starts) with 23 receptions, 384 yards and four touchdowns.
He was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of Miami (Fla.), where he also played on the basketball team and averaged 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 110 games over four seasons.
To make room on the roster, the Raiders released quarterback Landry Jones.
Jones, 30, spent five seasons with the Steelers (2013-17) as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup, playing in 19 games (five starts), passing for 1,310 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Steelers went 3-2 in games he started.
Jones began the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being cut by Pittsburgh before the season, but he was again released in November without playing in a game.
The Raiders have veteran Mike Glennon and ex-Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman on the roster behind starter Derek Carr.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Panthers’ Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy
NFL notebook: Panthers' Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy
NFL notebook: Panthers’ Newton not throwing, Olsen healthy
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said after the first day of organized team activities in Charlotte, N.C. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Tight end Greg Olsen, whose 2018 season ended in December with a foot injury, told reporters he can be a full participant at OTAs. Injuries have limited him to just 16 games combined over the past two seasons.
–NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill as authorities continue to investigate allegations of child abuse.
“We will not interfere with that,” Goodell said at league meetings in Florida. “The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants.”
Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait until the investigation concludes.
–A relative of Tyrann Mathieu has been accused of trying to extort $5 million from the Chiefs safety.
ESPN reported that Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, allegedly threatened to reveal personal information to TMZ if he didn’t receive the money.
Mathieu’s lawyer, Denise White of EAG Sports, confirmed to KMBC 9 in Kansas City that Mathieu was the target, saying he is working through a “private and personal family issue.”
–Robert Kraft’s trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.
The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser’s decision to disallow secretly shot video of Kraft.
–Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirmed report that the team has offered him a five-year extension.
Rudolph, 29, told ESPN that Pro Football Talk’s report — which said the team’s offer would make Rudolph one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends — was accurate.
“That’s what they’re working at,” Rudolph said, per ESPN. “We’re in a tough situation. Everybody knows that. That’s why we (the Vikings) have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents.”
–The NFL awarded the 2021 draft to Cleveland and the 2023 draft to Kansas City.
The event in Cleveland will be centered downtown, around FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and on the shore of Lake Erie.
The 2023 draft in Kansas City will be centered on the Missouri side of downtown, around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. The 2022 draft location has yet to be determined.
–The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2021, while on-field workouts will be moved to the afternoon and prime time in 2020.
The agreement to hold the combine in Indianapolis also includes a series of annual options in the future.
–NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared at its annual May meeting in Florida, with the proposal to be revisited in 2020.
The NFL also banned teams from using several well-known one-on-one practice drills, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring.
–Recently retired defensive end Chris Long admitted to using marijuana as an NFL player, saying the league should move toward a place where testing positive does not result in a suspension.
“I certainly enjoyed my fair share on a regular basis throughout my career,” Long said on The Dan Patrick Show. “…Listen, if not for that, I’m not as capable of coping with the stressors of day-to-day NFL life. A lot of guys get a lot of pain management out of it.”
–The Washington Redskins placed linebacker Reuben Foster on injured reserve with a torn left ACL and signed free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.
Foster, 25, sustained the season-ending injury Monday. Bostic, 28, is on his fifth NFL team after spending last year in Pittsburgh.
–The Oakland Raiders signed tight end Erik Swoope and released quarterback Landry Jones.
–The New Orleans Saints signed offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse and Ryan Groy and released offensive tackle Derek Newton.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive tackle Terrell McClain.
–Free agent wideout Jermaine Kearse visited the Detroit Lions, but the sides were unable to agree on a contract, according to multiple reports.
–Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s PED policy, ESPN reported.
–Field Level Media
Redskins sign LB Bostic, move LB Foster to IR
Redskins sign LB Bostic, move LB Foster to IR
Two days after
Redskins sign LB Bostic, move LB Foster to IR
Two days after Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the practice field with a season-ending torn left ACL, Washington placed him on injured reserve and signed free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.
Bostic, who turned 28 earlier this month, will essentially fill the substantial void left by Foster, who was injured after the first workout of the team’s offseason program.
A five-year veteran, Bostic started 14 of 16 games with Pittsburgh last season, recording 73 tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks in his lone campaign with the Steelers. He has also played for Chicago (2013-14), New England (2015) and Indianapolis (2017) and spent 2016 with Detroit, but missed the entire season after suffering a season-ending foot injury during training camp.
For his career, Bostic has recorded 313 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 70 games (46 starts).
The move formally ends the season for Foster, who was emotionally distraught on Monday as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.
Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Head coach Jay Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina’s foot and “landed funny on his left leg.”
“Very disappointing what happened,” Gruden said after Monday’s workout. “His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured. … He’s devastated. He’s obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he’s very upset about it.
The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.
Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall). He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.
–Field Level Media
Cleveland awarded 2021 draft; K.C. gets 2023
Cleveland awarded 2021 draft; K.C. gets 2023
The 2021 NFL Draft
Cleveland awarded 2021 draft; K.C. gets 2023
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, and Kansas City will host the 2023 draft, the league announced Wednesday from its spring meetings in Florida.
The event in Cleveland will be centered downtown, around FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and on the shore of Lake Erie.
“Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
“We are incredibly honored to be able to showcase the City of Cleveland and the passion of Browns fans through the unique international platform the NFL Draft provides,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam added in a statement. “This is an exceptional opportunity for Northeast Ohio that even extends beyond football.”
Cleveland was a finalist for the 2019 (awarded to Nashville) and 2020 (Las Vegas) drafts. Denver and Kansas City were also finalists for those drafts, although Denver was not expected to be a contender for any drafts awarded this week.
The 2022 draft location has yet to be determined.
The 2023 draft in Kansas City will be centered on the Missouri side of downtown, around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
“We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players,” Goodell said in a statement.
“This is a historic day for Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, and we are thrilled to be named the host city for the 2023 NFL Draft,” chairman and CEO Clark Hunt added in a statement.
The draft began moving around the country in 2015, being held in Chicago for two years before going to Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018) and then Nashville last month. Before that, the draft was held annually in New York City from 1965-2014.
The free event has expanded since it started moving around, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans across three days of action with fan-interactive games and drills, opportunities to take photos with the Lombardi Trophy and more.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
After weeks
Reports: Vikings TE Rudolph confirms 5-year offer
After weeks of trade rumors and prior broken-down negotiations over a contract extension, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirmed a report that the team has offered him a five-year extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Rudolph, 29, was quoted by ESPN on the second day of the Vikings organized team activities (OTAs) as asserting the Pro Football Talk report was accurate. The PFT report stated that the team’s offer would make Rudolph one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.
“That’s what they’re working at,” Rudolph said, per ESPN. “We’re in a tough situation. Everybody knows that. That’s why we (the Vikings) have the best salary-cap guy in the NFL and I believe I have one of the best agents. So, like I said, they’re working really hard.”
One week earlier Rudolph, whose 41 touchdown receptions rank as the most in franchise history for tight ends, firmly told the Star-Tribune that he was “too young” to take a pay cut to remain a Viking.
Rudolph has one year left on his contact and is due $7.5 million in 2019. The Vikings have about $1.13 million left in cap space, which ranks as the second-lowest amount of available in their budget in the league, according to Over The Cap.
Despite his contract status being up in the air, the veteran has participated in all voluntary OTA workouts thus far.
“I don’t know what kind of example it would set if I wanted to be here and I wasn’t here,” he said. “And that’s not the kind of person I am. If I was at home right now and everybody else was out here at practice, that would be really hard for me.”
Minnesota drafted Alabama tight end Irv Smith in the second round as a potential replacement.
Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent his eight-year NFL career in Minnesota, catching 386 passes for 3,787 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 634 yards and four scores last season. He ranks second in team history for catches and receiving yards among tight ends.
–Field Level Media
Falcons DE Means out for season (Achilles)
Falcons DE Means out for season (Achilles)
Falcons DE Means out for season (Achilles)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs and will miss the 2019 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Means, 28, played in eight games (four starts) for the Falcons last season, signing in September after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of training camp. Means made 14 tackles, including three for loss and a sack, in 2018.
He was vying to reprise his role as a reserve pass-rusher behind Vic Beasley, Takkarist McKinley and Adrian Clayborn.
Means, a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, has 26 career tackles and three sacks in five NFL seasons. He has played for the Buccaneers (2013-14), the Baltimore Ravens (2014), the Eagles (2016-17) and Falcons.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Cam
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said Wednesday after the first day of organized team activities. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Newton, 30, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2015 MVP said last month he had not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
There was good news for one of Newton’s key targets, however.
Tight end Greg Olsen, whose 2018 season ended in December with a foot injury, told reporters he can be a full participant at OTAs. Injuries have limited him to just 16 games combined over the past two seasons.
“I’ve been cleared for everything for a while now,” Olsen told reporters.
Olsen, 34, is entering his 13th NFL season — his ninth with the Panthers. He was a Pro Bowl selection each year from 2014-16, when he gained at least 1,000 yards each season.
He has 666 career receptions, with 57 of them for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Long admits marijuana use, points to flaws in NFL testing
Long admits marijuana use, points to flaws in NFL testing Long admits marijuana use, points to flaws in NFL testing
Recently retired defensive end Chris Long admits to using marijuana as an NFL player, saying that the league should move toward a place where testing positive does not result in a suspension.
“I certainly enjoyed my fair share on a regular basis throughout my career. I was never afraid to say that, but I’m able to say it more explicitly now,” Long said of his marijuana use on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday.
“Listen, if not for that, I’m not as capable of coping with the stressors of day-to-day NFL life. A lot of guys get a lot of pain management out of it.”
Long, 34, announced his retirement Saturday night. He made 70 career sacks in 11 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams (2008-2015), New England Patriots (2006) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18). He was the second overall pick in the 2008 draft.
The NFL announced earlier this week that the league and the NFL Players Association have created a committee that “will establish uniform standards for club practices and policies regarding pain management and the use of prescription medication by NFL players as well as conduct research concerning pain management and alternative therapies.”
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, told the Washington Post: “We’ll look at marijuana.”
“We should be headed to a place where we allow players to enjoy what I would not even call a drug,” Long said. “It’s far less dangerous than guzzling a fifth of alcohol and going out after a game.
“I think from a standpoint of what’s safer for people and the player, certainly people in the spotlight, it is far less harmful than alcohol. It is far less harmful than tobacco, and at various points in the league’s history, they have engaged in partnerships on different levels with those respective industries.”
Long said he was able to easily beat once-a-year testing by the NFL.
“Players know when the test is. We can stop,” Long said.
“In that month or two that you stop, you’re going to reach for the sleeping pills, you’re going to reach for the pain killers and you’re going to reach for the bottle a little bit more. … If you’re serious about players not smoking, you’d be testing more often. I hope they go the opposite direction and just kind of realize how arbitrary doing that one test a year is.”
–Field Level Media
Combine staying in Indy for now; prime time in 2020
Combine staying in Indy for now; prime time in 2020
The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis
Combine staying in Indy for now; prime time in 2020
The NFL Scouting Combine will remain in Indianapolis through at least 2021, while on-field workouts will be moved to the afternoon and prime time starting in 2020, the league announced Wednesday.
On top of a one-year extension through 2021, the agreement to hold the combine in Indianapolis includes a series of annual options in the future, with the league planning to evaluate the combine’s status in the city after 2021.
Starting next year, on-field drills and workouts — typically held during the morning and afternoon — will be bumped to the afternoon and prime time, with the goal of drawing more viewers.
“We are always looking at ways of bringing more football to a wider audience,” the league told NFL Network in a statement. “This will enable us to accomplish the goal of reaching more fans while still fully maintaining the football integrity of the event. We will adjust the schedule to ensure a positive experience for the players and clubs.”
The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987 as a centralized location for all teams to watch prospects and meet with them for interviews and medical testing, but there have been rumors and reports that the league is considering moving the event to a larger market. One possibility would be Los Angeles, where NFL Network will eventually have a large campus at the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium and complex in Inglewood.
Many teams have pushed back against the idea of moving the combine, arguing in favor of the convenience of Indianapolis, where the events are centralized at the downtown convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium, with player physicals handled at nearby hospitals and everything running on a consistent schedule for years.
That schedule will change at least somewhat moving forward, with the workouts being pushed later, when players typically were meeting with teams in past years.
The NFL has shaken up the draft in recent years to garner more attention and viewers, splitting it into three days — with the first two in prime time — moving it around the country and featuring it in more places on television.
–Field Level Media
NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime
NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
–Field Level Media
NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill
NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
The NFL also announced it would ban teams from using several well-known one-on-one drills from practice and training camp, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring. Each simulates one-on-one play between either a pair of linemen or a blocker and would-be tackler. Eliminating the drills is intended to reduce incidences of head injuries during contact portions of practice.
A committee was formed and met in Atlanta last month to discuss which drills to eliminate to reduce helmet-to-helmet contact on the practice field.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton not cleared to throw at OTAs
Panthers QB Newton not cleared to throw at OTAs
Cam
Panthers QB Newton not cleared to throw at OTAs
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said Wednesday after the first day of organized team activities. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Newton, 30, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2015 MVP said last month he had not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs’ Mathieu alleged victim in $5M extortion plot
Report: Chiefs' Mathieu alleged victim in $5M extortion plot
Report: Chiefs’ Mathieu alleged victim in $5M extortion plot
A relative of Tyrann Mathieu has been accused of trying to extort $5 million from the Kansas City Chiefs safety.
ESPN reported that Geourvon Keinell Sears, 21, allegedly threatened to reveal personal information to TMZ if he didn’t receive the money.
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana contend Sears demanded $1.5 million from Mathieu in April, then raised the price to $5 million.
While the alleged victim of the extortion plot is identified only by initials in court documents, Mathieu’s lawyer, Denise White of EAG Sports, confirmed to KMBC 9 in Kansas City that Mathieu was the target. White said Mathieu is working through a “private and personal family issue.”
Sears is alleged to have told Mathieu’s friends that if the money was not paid, he would “kill you all.”
Sears is set to appear in court on June 21. He is free on $25,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Mathieu, 27, is entering his seventh NFL season but his first with the Chiefs. Mathieu sign a three-year contract in March. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, then played the 2018 season with the Houston Texans.
A first-team All-Pro in 2015, Mathieu has played in 82 games (73 starts) in his career and has 394 tackles, 13 interceptions and 19 quarterback hits on his record.
–Field Level Media
Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling
Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling Kraft trial postponed indefinitely; prosecution appeals video ruling
Robert Kraft’s trial has been suspended indefinitely as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling over the admissibility of video surveillance footage.
The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanor alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.
Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County postponed the trial indefinitely as prosecutors launched an appeal of Hanser’s decision to disallow secretly shot video of Kraft.
The footage allegedly shows Kraft participating in a sex act at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.
Kraft, 77, pleaded not guilty. He owns the New England Patriots and still would be subject to NFL discipline regardless of the outcome of the appeal and trial.
–Field Level Media