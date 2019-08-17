Reid kneels before preseason loss, rips Jay-Z deal again

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled in silent protest before a 27-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Afterward, he took another shot at the partnership between the NFL and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, who said during an introductory press conference this week “I think we’re past kneeling … I think it’s time for action.”

“For one, when has Jay-Z ever taken a knee to come out and tell us that we’re past kneeling?” said Reid, per ESPN. “Yes, he’s done a lot of great work, a lot of great social justice work. But for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we’re past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0, he got paid to take the bullets that he’s taking now because we’re not having it.”

Reid, who joined the Panthers three weeks into the 2018 season, kneeled before every game last year, although no Panthers teammates joined him.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Reid’s reason for kneeling is to “protest racial inequality and social injustice in America.”

Reid is close friends with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick from their days as teammates with the 49ers. Kaepernick is well known for his protests during the anthem. Both players settled a collusion lawsuit with the NFL last year.

“Jay-Z made a money move. He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting,” said Reid. “That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

Reid also suggested the NFL is using Jay-Z as cover for Kaepernick still not having an NFL job.

“The (injustice) that’s happened to Colin, they get to say, ‘Look, we care about social justice, we care about the black community because we’re with Jay-Z,'” said Reid.

“Jay-Z is doing the work for them. We all know that it’s unjust that Colin isn’t in an NFL locker room, the way he lost his job. But they get to pretend they care about social justice.”

Reid, 27, ended up starting all 13 games he was in uniform for the Panthers last season. He was sixth on the team with 71 tackles with one sack and one interception. In six NFL seasons, five with the 49ers, the former No. 18 overall selection in the 2013 draft has 398 career tackles and 11 interceptions.

–Field Level Media