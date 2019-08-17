Reid kneels before preseason loss, rips Jay-Z deal again
Reid kneels before preseason loss, rips Jay-Z deal again
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled in silent protest before a 27-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.
Afterward, he took another shot at the partnership between the NFL and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, who said during an introductory press conference this week “I think we’re past kneeling … I think it’s time for action.”
“For one, when has Jay-Z ever taken a knee to come out and tell us that we’re past kneeling?” said Reid, per ESPN. “Yes, he’s done a lot of great work, a lot of great social justice work. But for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we’re past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0, he got paid to take the bullets that he’s taking now because we’re not having it.”
Reid, who joined the Panthers three weeks into the 2018 season, kneeled before every game last year, although no Panthers teammates joined him.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Reid’s reason for kneeling is to “protest racial inequality and social injustice in America.”
Reid is close friends with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick from their days as teammates with the 49ers. Kaepernick is well known for his protests during the anthem. Both players settled a collusion lawsuit with the NFL last year.
“Jay-Z made a money move. He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting,” said Reid. “That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”
Reid also suggested the NFL is using Jay-Z as cover for Kaepernick still not having an NFL job.
“The (injustice) that’s happened to Colin, they get to say, ‘Look, we care about social justice, we care about the black community because we’re with Jay-Z,'” said Reid.
“Jay-Z is doing the work for them. We all know that it’s unjust that Colin isn’t in an NFL locker room, the way he lost his job. But they get to pretend they care about social justice.”
Reid, 27, ended up starting all 13 games he was in uniform for the Panthers last season. He was sixth on the team with 71 tackles with one sack and one interception. In six NFL seasons, five with the 49ers, the former No. 18 overall selection in the 2013 draft has 398 career tackles and 11 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Authorities in
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Authorities in Las Vegas have decided not to bring charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a May 19 incident, according to TMZ Sports.
Security guard Kyle Johnson had pressed charges against Elliott over an incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s camp accused Johnson of extortion in a statement released to the NFL Network after the charges were made.
TMZ has aired video footage of the incident in which Elliott is seen leaning against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind him toppled over. Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained by Las Vegas police around 3 a.m. before being released.
The gossip site reports that police and prosecutors decided against bringing charges after reviewing the incident together, citing police documents.
The NFL announced on July 3 that Elliott will not be disciplined for the incident. Commissioner Roger Goodell determined there wasn’t a violation of the personal conduct policy, the league said.
Johnson was displeased with the NFL’s decision so he filed charges in mid-July.
Elliott has had personal conduct issues in the past, most notably receiving a six-game suspension in 2017 due to allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.
Elliott, who turned 24 on July 22, rushed for a league-leading 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers’ James to have surgery, miss 3 months
Report: Chargers' James to have surgery, miss 3 months
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will
Report: Chargers’ James to have surgery, miss 3 months
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will have surgery on his right foot and be sidelined approximately three months, NFL Network reported Saturday.
James suffered a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal during practice Thursday and was in a walking boot Friday.
The three-month timetable leaves open the possibility of James returning from Injured Reserve for the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
He recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
“His production, his intangibles, we’re going to miss him a lot,” head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “But we’re a team. I think we have a good team, and we have guys that will step up, and we’ll be fine.”
James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.
–Field Level Media
Steelers honor late coach with helmet decal
Steelers honor late coach with helmet decal
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the memory of Darryl Drake,
Steelers honor late coach with helmet decal
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the memory of Darryl Drake, their late wide receivers coach, with a helmet decal.
The yellow decal with the initials “DD” will debut in Saturday night’s preseason home game against the Kansas City Chiefs and will be worn throughout the 2019 campaign.
Drake, 62, passed away suddenly last Sunday, one day after reportedly complaining of chest pains.
Drake joined the Pittsburgh staff in 2018 following stints as a receivers coach with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Chicago Bears (2004-12).
“I only knew him for a year and a half, but I think in that year and a half he meant more to me than some people I’ve known my whole life,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, per the team website.
–Field Level Media
Belichick says he’ll ‘evaluate’ WR Gordon
Belichick says he'll 'evaluate' WR Gordon
New
Belichick says he’ll ‘evaluate’ WR Gordon
New England coach Bill Belichick made no commitment on Saturday as to the role wide receiver Josh Gordon will have when he returns to the team.
Gordon, the talented but troubled receiver whose career has been thrown off course by substance abuse issues, was reinstated from suspension on a conditional basis by the NFL on Friday.
“For the past eight months, Josh’s situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team,” Belichick said in a statement released by the team on Saturday.
Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy. He will be able to rejoin the Patriots on Sunday and is eligible to play in the regular season.
After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.
In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars WR Lee off PUP list, returns to practice
Jaguars WR Lee off PUP list, returns to practice Jaguars WR Lee off PUP list, returns to practice
Almost one year suffering a gruesome knee injury during a preseason game, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee returned to practice Saturday.
The Jaguars removed the 27-year-old veteran from the physically unable to perform list.
Lee suffered a torn left ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018 against Atlanta. Falcons safety Damontae Kazee hit him low at full speed and was flagged for lowering his head.
Lee was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said last week that the team was preparing to start the regular season without Lee and injured left tackle Cam Robinson.
“I don’t know if they’re going to be ready for the season,” Marrone said. “They’re working hard, the trainers are working hard, everyone’s working hard, but we just can’t get them over the hump, so we’ve got to start preparing to play without them.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles lure QB McCown out of retirement
Eagles lure QB McCown out of retirement
Eagles lure QB McCown out of retirement
Josh McCown was lured out of retirement to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCown announced his retirement and joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, ending a 17-year career that spanned 10 teams. But he’ll make it 11 when he officially signs with the Eagles, a team that can’t seem to keep a backup healthy this preseason.
Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist in the preseason opener, and his audition to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz was derailed by surgery. Sudfeld could be ready to return in mid-September, head coach Doug Pederson said.
No. 3 quarterback Cody Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion following a hit in last week’s game.
Enter McCown, who turned 40 on July 4 and was last a starter in 2017.
Pederson did not directly answer questions posed last week about the Eagles’ interest in Colin Kaepernick, but the move to McCown indicates there was likely no interest.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 5-year extension
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 5-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 5-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht received a five-year contract extension earlier this year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The deal came just days after he lured Bruce Arians out of retirement to coach the team.
Licht is now under contract through 2023, which coincides with Arians’ contract with the team.
Just a year ago, Licht had been rumored to be on the hot seat after the team missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
The ensuing 5-11 season led to the firing of coach Dirk Koetter, but Arians reportedly insisted on Licht staying in the job before signing on.
Licht, 48, is in his sixth season as the GM after stints in the front offices of the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. His 2015 draft class produced starters with the first four picks (QB Jameis Winston, OT Donovan Smith, G Ali Marpet, LB Kwon Alexander), but he also was responsible for trading up in the second round in 2016 to take kicker Roberto Aguayo, who didn’t make it out of his second training camp with the team.
Licht used his top pick this year on inside linebacker Devin White out of LSU. He also signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as a free agent this offseason after allowing DT Gerald McCoy to walk away.
If Licht serves the duration of his contract, he’ll become the longest-tenured GM in club history.
–Field Level Media
Manning, Daniels solid in Giants’ win over Bears
Manning, Daniels solid in Giants' win over Bears Manning, Daniels solid in Giants’ win over Bears
Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his heir apparent, rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones, each threw a touchdown pass, and New York routed the Chicago Bears 32-13 on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Manning hit all four of his pass attempts for 42 yards before exiting, with his 10-play, 79-yard drive ending with an 8-yard touchdown to wide receiver Bennie Fowler.
Jones then came in for the Giants (2-0) and connected on 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver TJ Jones, but he fumbled twice. Running back Saquon Barkley was held out for the second straight week.
Chase Daniel threw for 103 yards for the Bears (0-2), and Tyler Bray chipped in with 53 yards passing as Mitchell Trubisky sat out. Javon Wims hauled in five passes for 64 yards to lead Chicago. Kerrith Whyte Jr. produced the Bears’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers
Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers
Josh Allen threw for 102 yards and directed a pair of scoring drives, and Kevin Johnson returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown as the Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.
Allen completed 9 of 11 passes and led the Bills (2-0) to 10 first-quarter points, with Stephen Hauschka kicking a 30-yard field goal and LeSean McCoy capping the next drive with a 1-yard run up the middle.
Matt Barkley also produced for the Bills, completing 8 of 10 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard strike to Duke Williams in the second quarter. Cole Beasley led the Bills with five catches for 44 yards.
The Panthers (1-1) couldn’t get going on offense without Cam Newton, who sat out for the second straight game. They were held to 258 total yards. Taylor Heinicke hit 8 of 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, and Will Grier threw for 75 yards with one interception.
–Field Level Media
QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs beat Dolphins
QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs beat Dolphins QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs beat Dolphins
Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin threw for 201 yards and one touchdown as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Miami Dolphins 16-14 in a preseason game Friday night.
Griffin threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to first-year tight end Tanner Hudson with 3:35 left in the game to give Tampa Bay a 13-6 lead.
The Dolphins (1-1) came back behind quarterback Jake Rudock to go 51 yards on seven plays in just over 1 1/2 minutes, capped by an 8-yard pass from Rudock to rookie running back Patrick Laird. Rudock completed the two-point conversion on a pass to Trenton Irwin to give Miami a 14-13 lead.
Griffin marched Tampa Bay (1-1) down the field in the closing seconds, setting up Matt Gay’s 48-yard field goal with six seconds left for the game-winner.
Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen played the first half, hitting 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards. Jameis Winston played only the Buccaneers’ first series, completing 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards.
–Field Level Media
QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs top Dolphins
QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs top Dolphins QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs top Dolphins
Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin threw for 201 yards and one touchdown as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Miami Dolphins in an NFL preseason game Friday night.
Griffin threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Tanner Hudson with 3:35 left in the game to give Tampa Bay a 13-6 lead.
The Dolphins came back behind quarterback Jake Rudock to go 51 yards on seven plays in just over 1 1/2 minutes, capped by an 8-yard pass from Rudock to rookie running back Patrick Laird. Rudock completed the 2-point conversion on a pass to Trenton Irwin to give Miami a 14-13 lead.
Griffin marched Tampa Bay down the field in the closing seconds, setting up Matt Gay’s 48-yard field goal with 10 seconds left for the game winner.
Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen played the first half, hitting 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards. Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston played only the Buccaneers’ first series, completing 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards.
–Field Level Media
Matsuyama grabs BMW lead with course-record 63
Matsuyama grabs BMW lead with course-record 63
Japan's Hideki
Matsuyama grabs BMW lead with course-record 63
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama grabbed a one-shot lead at the BMW Championship by setting a course record with a 9-under-par 63 at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago on Friday.
Scoring conditions weren’t quite as favorable on Medinah’s No. 3 course as they were when Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak tied the course record with 65s on Thursday, but that didn’t slow Matsuyama, who sank seven putts outside of 10 feet in carding nine birdies.
He holds a one-shot lead at 12-under 132 over Tony Finau (66 on Friday) and Patrick Cantlay (67). Thomas is another shot back at 10 under, with a half-dozen players another shot off the pace: Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka managed only a 1-under 71 on Friday and is seven shots back in a tied for 25th at 5 under. However, he is still projected to hold the No. 1 spots in the FedEx Cup rankings entering next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the top-seeded player will hold a two-shot advantage and begin the tournament at 10 under.
Patrick Reed, who won last week’s The Northern Trust, is also at 5 under and projected to fall three spots to No. 5, with Matsuyama projected to vault to No. 2, followed by Cantlay and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who is tied for 11th at 8 under at the BMW.
Tiger Woods saw a promising round derailed by a pair of late bogeys. He shot a second consecutive 71 and is tied for 48th at 2 under. Likely needing to finish 11th or better to qualify for East Lake and defend his title at the Tour Championship, Woods is currently projected to drop seven more spots to No. 45.
Other big names who currently sit outside of the top 30, the cutoff to qualify for East Lake, include Jordan Spieth (No. 48), Phil Mickelson (No. 51) and Australia’s Jason Day (No. 55). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose of England is tied for 40th at 3 under and is projected to drop to 15th.
Matsuyama birdied his first hole of the day en route to his lowest round of the year. He made the turn in 5-under 36, then poured in four more birdies on the back nine.
“It seemed like every time I had a birdie chance today that I made the putt,” Matsuyama told the Golf Channel through his interpreter. “You add it up, and that’s what I got.”
Matsuyama has fallen to No. 32 in the world rankings and is without a victory since 2017, when he ended the year No. 5, but he has posted a third and four other top-10 finishes in 20 events this year while missing only two cuts.
Cantlay has been going the other direction, breaking into the world’s top 10 for the first time in his career with a victory at the Memorial following ties for third at the PGA Championship and RBC Heritage and a tie for ninth at the Masters.
He had five birdies on a bogey-free card Friday, including salvaging par after driving it into the water on the par-4 15th hole.
“I played really solid today,” Cantlay said. “I don’t think you can play your way perfect around this place. Eventually, you will have to get up and down, just because it’s long and if you get out of position you need to leave yourself fat side.”
Finau, who is searching for his second PGA Tour victory, also had a bogey-free card that included four birdies over a five-hole stretch on the front nine.
“I mean, I feel like a win is around the corner. I felt that way all season,” Finau said, per Golfweek. “Coming off the Ryder Cup, I feel like I got some great experience there. Had a couple good looks at majors this year and haven’t got it done, but one of these times I know it’s going to be my turn. And hopefully that’s Sunday.”
Finau is also currently projected to move from 10th to No. 8 in the Presidents Cup standings, bumping Bryson DeChambeau to No. 9. The top eight following this week will automatically qualify for the United States team captained by Tiger Woods.
Woods also will have four captain’s picks.
–Field Level Media
Tiger’s charge fizzles in second 71 at BMW
Tiger's charge fizzles in second 71 at BMW
Tiger’s charge fizzles in second 71 at BMW
Tiger Woods was unable to keep a mid-round charge going Friday and will have to rally over the weekend at the BMW Championship in order to qualify for next week’s Tour Championship.
Woods traded a pair of birdies and bogeys over his first nine holes at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago to make the turn in even par for the second round. He then reeled off three birdies over the next six holes and was in prime position in the fairway on the par-4 16th hole.
However, Woods left his approach shot in the bunker and was unable to get up and down to save par. He then bogeyed the 17th hole to fall back to 1-under for the day and went on to card his second consecutive 1-under round of 71.
“Left quite a few shots out there,” Woods told reporters after the round, adding that he was unable to capitalize on better ball striking than his first round.
At 2-under par entering the weekend, Woods is well off the pace entering the weekend and needs to finish in 11th place or better to advance and defend his Tour Championship. His inconsistent round on Friday included five birdies and four bogeys while hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation.
The telling statistic was successfully scrambling in just one of five attempts while also needing 30 putts to get around Medinah’s No. 3 course.
Woods has been unable to capitalize on a course softened by heavy rains of late. Meanwhile, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama set a course record of 8-under 63 playing just a few groups behind Woods.
Woods said he thinks it will take “something in the mid-60s” to give himself an opportunity to compete with the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings at East Lake in Atlanta next week.
–Field Level Media
NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Gordon
NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Gordon
Troubled wide receiver Josh
NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Gordon
Troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated on a conditional basis by the NFL, the league announced on Friday.
Gordon will be able to rejoin the New England Patriots on Sunday and is eligible to play in the regular season.
Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
The NFL said that Gordon won’t play in New England’s Aug. 22 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers because he hasn’t had “sufficient conditioning and practice.”
After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.
In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
Gordon has played in just 52 NFL games while battling substance-abuse issues. He has 220 receptions for 3,826 yards and 19 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Titans sign Smith, waive fellow LB Folston
Titans sign Smith, waive fellow LB Folston Titans sign Smith, waive fellow LB Folston
The Tennessee Titans signed Joshua Smith and waived fellow linebacker James Folston on Friday.
Smith is a local product, having grown up in Murfreesboro (Tenn.) and playing collegiately at Vanderbilt.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Smith joins undrafted free-agent defensive back LaDarius Wiley as the former Commodores players on Tennessee’s roster.
Smith registered 61 tackles, including eight for loss and 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 games during his final season with Vanderbilt. He collected six sacks during his collegiate career and finished with 92 tackles in 40 games.
Folston’s stint with the Titans was a short one.
The 23-year-old, who signed with Tennessee on Monday, was undrafted out of Pittsburgh in May.
Folston recorded 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 43 career games with the Panthers.
–Field Level Media
Rivers, Chargers plan to wait on contract talks
Rivers, Chargers plan to wait on contract talks
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback
Rivers, Chargers plan to wait on contract talks
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is content to wait on talks of a new deal.
Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, will play in 2019 in the final year of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million and includes a no-trade clause.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote Friday that both sides expect a deal will get done after the season for Rivers to remain with the Chargers after his 16th season with the club, although it would be intriguing if he and 42-year-old New England star Tom Brady each fully explored free agency this offseason when their deals expire.
“I think when you get to this point, you do take it one year at a time,” Rivers told NFL Network in training camp. “But I do expect to be playing here next year, that is the expectation. But when you’re 37, you say, ‘OK, let’s focus on this year.’ Then, ‘Let’s focus on next year.’ Take them one at a time.”
Rivers previously has indicated he wants to be with the Chargers when they move into the new stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood in 2020.
Rivers is coming off a 12-4 season that ended just short of the AFC title game with a playoff loss to the New England Patriots. He threw for 4,308 yards (ranking eighth in the NFL) with 32 touchdowns (tied for sixth) and 12 interceptions. He finished fifth in the league in passer rating (105.5) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3), while getting selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time.
He and general manager Tom Telesco have been on the same page throughout the offseason with their public comments about the quarterback’s future with the Chargers.
“I haven’t seen [a] drop-off in Philip since I arrived here six years ago,” Telesco said in January. “In the six years I’ve been here, he’s even playing better now than when I first got here so I guess the sky’s the limit.”
–Field Level Media
OT Toth gets military waiver to sign with Eagles
OT Toth gets military waiver to sign with Eagles
Former Army
OT Toth gets military waiver to sign with Eagles
Former Army offensive tackle Brett Toth received a military waiver on Friday and sign a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.
Toth started to fulfill his service requirement after graduating as a nuclear engineer in May 2018, but a change in policy regarding athletes pursuing professional careers provided an opening for him to request an opportunity to sign with the Eagles.
Toth, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 291 pounds, played 31 games in college and became the first player from West Point to compete in the Senior Bowl.
Air Force draftee Austin Cutting became the first military graduate to sign with a team in July under President Donald Trump’s change of policy.
The Minnesota Vikings made Cutting, a long snapper, a seventh-round draft pick (250th overall) out of the Air Force Academy in April.
–Field Level Media
Chargers S James suffers stress fracture in foot
Chargers S James suffers stress fracture in foot
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James suffered a stress
Chargers S James suffers stress fracture in foot
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the team announced Friday.
The team said James will continue to be evaluated, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote that the second-year player is expected to miss a “significant amount of time.”
Multiple outlets reported earlier that James was in a walking boot on his right leg during Friday’s practice. He suffered the injury in Thursday’s practice.
James recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jets LB Williamson tears ACL, out for year
Reports: Jets LB Williamson tears ACL, out for year Reports: Jets LB Williamson tears ACL, out for year
Jets linebacker Avery Williamson is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.
An MRI exam confirmed the injury Friday morning.
Williamson was expected to start at inside linebacker alongside free-agent signee C.J. Mosley. Either Anthony Wint or Neville Hewitt could step into the starting spot.
The 27-year-old Williamson suffered the injury Thursday night in the Jets’ preseason game against Atlanta when he collided in the second quarter with Falcons cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.
The Tennessee Titans drafted Williamson, a Kentucky product, in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He turned down a four-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Titans when he became a free agent in 2018, instead signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jets. The contract included a $6 million signing bonus and $16 million in guaranteed money.
He has been remarkably durable in his career, missing just one game over five seasons. In his first season with the Jets, he started all 16 games and made 120 tackles, including six for loss, and had three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
–Field Level Media
Eagles’ Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Eagles' Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Philadelphia
Eagles’ Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson plans to examine his options following an injury to a second backup quarterback in as many preseason games.
Reserve signal-callers Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler sustained injuries in consecutive preseason games while starter Carson Wentz effectively has remained a healthy scratch.
Sudfeld is expected to miss a few regular-season games after sustaining a broken bone in his left wrist last week.
Kessler was placed in concussion protocol after four passing attempts in Philadelphia’s 24-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
“I don’t know if I have ever been a part in the 14 years I played or been coaching, where we lost two quarterbacks like this in preseason games,” Pederson said. “The beauty is we will get both of them back and we will evaluate Cody in the morning. We still have a lot of preseason weeks to work out a lot of details and, again, make those decisions at the end.”
Rookie Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards on Thursday with a touchdown — a 38-yarder to Greg Ward Jr. — and an interception.
Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in three career regular-season games. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins’ sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.
After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.
Kessler is a former Southern Cal quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
–Field Level Med
Leave a Comment