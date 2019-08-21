Redskins sign LB Bostic, move LB Foster to IR
Redskins sign LB Bostic, move LB Foster to IR
Two days after Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the practice field with a season-ending torn left ACL, Washington placed him on injured reserve and signed free agent linebacker Jon Bostic.
Bostic, who turned 28 earlier this month, will essentially fill the substantial void left by Foster, who was injured after the first workout of the team’s offseason program.
A five-year veteran, Bostic started 14 of 16 games with Pittsburgh last season, recording 73 tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks in his lone campaign with the Steelers. He has also played for Chicago (2013-14), New England (2015) and Indianapolis (2017) and spent 2016 with Detroit, but missed the entire season after suffering a season-ending foot injury during training camp.
For his career, Bostic has recorded 313 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 70 games (46 starts).
The move formally ends the season for Foster, who was emotionally distraught on Monday as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.
Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Head coach Jay Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina’s foot and “landed funny on his left leg.”
“Very disappointing what happened,” Gruden said after Monday’s workout. “His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured. … He’s devastated. He’s obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he’s very upset about it.
The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.
Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall). He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Cam Newton
Panthers QB Newton out, TE Olsen in at OTAs
Cam Newton was not cleared to throw as the Carolina Panthers worked out together Wednesday, four months after the quarterback had shoulder surgery.
Head coach Ron Rivera said the team remains focused on Newton returning at full strength for the start of training camp in July.
“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” Rivera said Wednesday after the first day of organized team activities. “It’s really … not that big a deal.”
Newton, 30, had arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January after sitting out the final two games of the 2018 season. Doctors removed scar tissue that remained from a 2017 surgery on his partially torn rotator cuff.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 2015 MVP said last month he had not been given a timetable for his return. He said he started a vegan diet and hired a personal trainer to prepare for the 2019 season.
There was good news for one of Newton’s key targets, however.
Tight end Greg Olsen, whose 2018 season ended in December with a foot injury, told reporters he can be a full participant at OTAs. Injuries have limited him to just 16 games combined over the past two seasons.
“I’ve been cleared for everything for a while now,” Olsen told reporters.
Olsen, 34, is entering his 13th NFL season — his ninth with the Panthers. He was a Pro Bowl selection each year from 2014-16, when he gained at least 1,000 yards each season.
He has 666 career receptions, with 57 of them for touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime
NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
–Field Level Media
NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill
NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill NFL tables OT overhaul, bans Oklahoma drill
NFL overtime rules will be unchanged for the 2019 season, the competition committee declared Wednesday in Key Biscayne, Fla., at its annual May meeting.
A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.
Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL owners.
Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score a touchdown and end the game.
The impetus for the Chiefs’ plan was an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.
The NFL also announced it would ban teams from using several well-known one-on-one drills from practice and training camp, including the popular Oklahoma Drill and the Bull in the Ring. Each simulates one-on-one play between either a pair of linemen or a blocker and would-be tackler. Eliminating the drills is intended to reduce incidences of head injuries during contact portions of practice.
A committee was formed and met in Atlanta last month to discuss which drills to eliminate to reduce helmet-to-helmet contact on the practice field.
–Field Level Media
Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child’s welfare
Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child's welfare Goodell: NFL action on Hill secondary to child’s welfare
Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains away from the Kansas City Chiefs as authorities investigate allegations of child abuse, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has not been in touch with Hill as that process continues.
“We will not interfere with that,” Goodell said Wednesday at league meetings in Florida.
“The priority is the young child. We will obviously be cooperative with whatever the court wants. We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so, and then we’ll go ahead and make a determination based on what information we have at that time.”
Specifically, Goodell said any disciplinary action from the NFL will wait until the investigation concludes.
Last month, the district attorney’s office in Johnson County, Kan., declined to press charges against Hill or his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, after an incident in which their young son suffered a broken arm.
But days later, an audiotape emerged in which Espinal accuses Hill of breaking the boy’s arm, and he threatens her in return. The Chiefs banned Hill, 25, from participating in team activities but did not cut ties with him, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families and local law enforcement reopened their investigations.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Cincinnati
Reports: Bengals G Redmond hit with PED suspension
Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Alex Redmond will be suspended four games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Drug Policy, per reports from ESPN on Wednesday.
“Played last season with a torn labrum and hamstring injury, and made bad decision to try to help it,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.
Redmond, 24, started 15 games at right guard last season for the Bengals. He was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016, signing with the Bengals that year before being cut at the end of training camp. Cincinnati brought him back in January 2017, and he played in five games that season.
He re-signed with the Bengals in April on a one-year exclusive rights free agent contract worth a reported $645,000.
–Field Level Media
Jets’ Gase calls Bell trade speculation ‘ridiculous’
Jets' Gase calls Bell trade speculation 'ridiculous'
New York Jets coach Adam Gase
Jets’ Gase calls Bell trade speculation ‘ridiculous’
New York Jets coach Adam Gase on Thursday dismissed speculation that All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was on the trading block as “ridiculous.”
After the Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named Gase the interim GM last week, there was talk that Gase had objected to Maccagnan’s March signing of Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal.
“That’s ridiculous. That’s the first I’ve heard of that,” Gase said during his first news conference since the front-office makeover.
Asked if he would trade Bell, Gase replied, “No.”
Asked if he thought the Jets had overpaid for the 27-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers star, Gase again said no.
“No, the contract was what it was,” he said. “Everybody can criticize contracts all you want, but he’s here. I’m excited he’s here. I think the players are excited he’s here. I think the coaches are.
“When you get a chance to coach a great player, a guy who has done things nobody else has done in the league, like, we’re excited for that opportunity. I’m excited to get him in the offense so I can start figuring out what else can we do with him, and what he hasn’t done.”
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores in 62 games with the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute.
In other team news, rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not participate in Thursday’s practice session due to a calf injury. The No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft is doing light work on the side, according to multiple reports.
–Field Level Media
Falcons DE Means out for season (Achilles)
Falcons DE Means out for season (Achilles)
Falcons DE Means out for season (Achilles)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs and will miss the 2019 season, the team announced Wednesday.
Means, 28, played in eight games (four starts) for the Falcons last season, signing in September after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of training camp. Means made 14 tackles, including three for loss and a sack, in 2018.
He was vying to reprise his role as a reserve pass-rusher behind Vic Beasley, Takkarist McKinley and Adrian Clayborn.
Means, a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013, has 26 career tackles and three sacks in five NFL seasons. He has played for the Buccaneers (2013-14), the Baltimore Ravens (2014), the Eagles (2016-17) and Falcons.
–Field Level Media
Cleveland awarded 2021 draft; K.C. gets 2023
Cleveland awarded 2021 draft; K.C. gets 2023
The 2021 NFL Draft
Cleveland awarded 2021 draft; K.C. gets 2023
The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland, and Kansas City will host the 2023 draft, the league announced Wednesday from its spring meetings in Florida.
The event in Cleveland will be centered downtown, around FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and on the shore of Lake Erie.
“Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.
“We are incredibly honored to be able to showcase the City of Cleveland and the passion of Browns fans through the unique international platform the NFL Draft provides,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam added in a statement. “This is an exceptional opportunity for Northeast Ohio that even extends beyond football.”
Cleveland was a finalist for the 2019 (awarded to Nashville) and 2020 (Las Vegas) drafts. Denver and Kansas City were also finalists for those drafts, although Denver was not expected to be a contender for any drafts awarded this week.
The 2022 draft location has yet to be determined.
The 2023 draft in Kansas City will be centered on the Missouri side of downtown, around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
“We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players,” Goodell said in a statement.
“This is a historic day for Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, and we are thrilled to be named the host city for the 2023 NFL Draft,” chairman and CEO Clark Hunt added in a statement.
The draft began moving around the country in 2015, being held in Chicago for two years before going to Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018) and then Nashville last month. Before that, the draft was held annually in New York City from 1965-2014.
The free event has expanded since it started moving around, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans across three days of action with fan-interactive games and drills, opportunities to take photos with the Lombardi Trophy and more.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: ‘Pacman’ Jones retires
NFL notebook: 'Pacman' Jones retires
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his retirement
NFL notebook: ‘Pacman’ Jones retires
Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
“I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” Jones wrote in a statement released Friday by his agent, Peter Schaffer.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones’ entourage was identified as the shooter.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver Broncos (2018).
–Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is happy to have a “clean start.”
Fournette was a major disappointment in 2018 for a team that greatly underachieved with a 5-11 mark one season after reaching the AFC Championship Game. But he has had time to decipher his poor campaign and feels he is back on track.
“I’m happy, especially the way I’m here working with my team right now,” Fournette told reporters Friday after Jacksonville’s third organized team activity. He rushed for just 439 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season after having 1,040 yards and nine scores in 13 games as a rookie in 2017.
–Kevin Dyson may have come up a yard short in one of the greatest finishes in Super Bowl history, but he never let up on his pursuit of education — his own and that of others.
Nearly 20 years after nearly climbing to the top of the football world, Dyson is sitting atop the academic world at a middle school in Tennessee. As the principal.
Interim Williamson County superintendent Jason Golden on Friday announced that Dyson, 43, is the new permanent principal at Grassland Middle School in Franklin.
–Field Level Media
Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab
Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab Na takes two-stroke lead at Charles Schwab
Kevin Na cooled off a bit after shooting a scorching 62 on Friday, but he still shot 1-under 69 on Saturday to claim a two-stroke lead through three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Na sits at 9-under 201 for the tournament at Colonial Country Club, ahead of a cluster of five players at 7 under.
That group comprises first-round leader Tony Finau (who shot 71), local favorite Jordan Spieth (68), two-time runner-up Jim Furyk (68), Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (68) and Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (65).
Hughes’ 65 tied for the second-best round of the day behind Charley Hoffman, who shot 63 to jump into a tie for seventh with Austin Cook at 6 under. Three more players are at 5 under, including second-round leader Jonas Blixt of Sweden, who stumbled to a 74.
Na began his day Saturday as if his Friday round never ended, birdieing Nos. 1 and 2 after hitting both approach shots inside of six feet. But he cooled off from there, parring eight straight holes before double-bogeying the 633-yard par-5 11th with two misplayed sand shots, the first of which came as a fan’s cell phone went off during his swing.
He responded by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-3 13th, then parred out his round.
“Over the years, I’ve had some good rounds (at Colonial), and it’s a golf course you don’t have to overpower,” Na told Golfweek afterward. “You have to keep it in play. From fairway in, I’m a pretty good player, so I think it plays right into my game.”
Na, who finished fourth at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2018, last held a 54-hole lead at the same event in 2015, but he shot 2 over in the final round and finished tied for 10th.
Finau had a quiet day, and his birdie at the second was his only one of the round. He bogeyed No. 5 and the 18th — after his drive found the water — missing a chance to hold second place alone.
Spieth also had a late bogey, at No. 17, which spoiled a previously bogey-free round in which he continued his masterful putting. He drained putts of 29, 21 and 37 feet for his three birdies, all on the front nine. The Dallas native already has set a personal best for total distance of made putts (434 feet, four inches) in any PGA Tour appearance, with 18 holes still to play.
Still seeking his first win since The Open Championship in July 2017, Spieth is focused on being a bit sharper off the tee in his final round.
“I do need to find more [fairways], especially from 12 in,” he told the Golf Channel. “I didn’t hit a fairway from 12 in today, and so you’re just not going to have any birdie looks if that’s the case. Certainly, closing tomorrow, it’d be nice to be playing out of the short grass.”
Furyk, who was runner-up to Tom Watson in 1998 and lost in a three-way playoff to Rory Sabbatini in 2007, was bogey-free with two birdies in his round. At 49, he has a chance to become the oldest winner of the tournament.
Pan was bogey-free and 4 under on the day through 16 holes, but his drives at Nos. 17 and 18 found the rough, leading to back-to-back bogeys.
Hughes had a terrific round, making five birdies — including one at the 18th — and no bogeys to earn a spot in the final pairing.
Hoffman also went bogey-free, tallying four birdies on the front and three on the back, including one at 18.
Defending champion Justin Rose of England shot 74 to fall into a tie for 66th at 5 over.
–Field Level Media
Broncos, CB Harris agree to new contract
Broncos, CB Harris agree to new contract
Broncos, CB Harris agree to new contract
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by agreeing to a new one-year contract on Tuesday.
The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a multi-year deal.
Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.
“We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he’s meant to our organization,” Broncos general manager John Elway said in a statement. “This contract adjustment recognizes his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come.”
Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He also has forced five fumbles and posted four fumble recoveries.
Last season, Harris intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. His season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Harris was an undrafted free agent signed out of Kansas in 2011.
–Field Level Media
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Winnipeg is reportedly finalizing a
Report: Winnipeg to host Packers-Raiders preseason tilt
Winnipeg is reportedly finalizing a deal to host a preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders in August, the NFL’s first-ever appearance in the city and its first in Canada since 2013.
The game at IG Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, would occur during the third week of the preseason (Aug. 22-26). The Bombers are on the road that week.
“We’re optimistic that we can secure this game,” Darren Cameron, the team’s director of public and player relations, told the Winnipeg Free Press on Friday. “It’s looking good and we’re working towards that game, but at this point there’s nothing more we can comment on.”
The newspaper said that representatives from both teams and NFL officials visited the stadium in April to check out the facilities.
Winnipeg is about four hours by plane and 11 hours by car from Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL last played a game north of the border when the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in overtime on Dec. 1, 2013 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
–Field Level Media
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
One month after suffering a gunshot
Giants CB Ballentine practices a month after getting shot
One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills Tuesday for the first time.
Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.
“He’s doing what he can do,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday. “Last week he did a little bit more of individual work and today he got his first reps in team work. I will have to go back in and watch, but he looked good moving around. He is getting better each day.”
Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.
Ballentine, whose 180th overall selection was the highest in Washburn history, was just the sixth player from the Division II program to be drafted. He was one of only three D-II players selected to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
At Washburn from 2015-18, he finished with 186 tackles (113 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions. He won the 2018 Cliff Harris Award that goes to the small college defensive player of the year.
He missed New York’s rookie minicamp from May 3-5. The Giants encouraged him to remain in Kansas to mourn the loss of his best friend, whose funeral took place on May 4.
Also on Tuesday, Shurmur addressed the quarterback situation with rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Duke, coming into a possible faceoff with veteran Eli Manning.
“I think he is competing and getting better every day,” Shurmur said of Jones. “He is like every player on the team. They are getting ready to play Week 1. If they are in there, great. If not, they will keep working and continuing to get better. I think Daniel’s approach, he is here all the time just like all the other quarterbacks. He is doing everything in his power to get right.”
Regarding Manning’s impact on Jones, Shurmur said, “I think it is a healthy quarterback room. There is a lot of conversation with regard to that. Yes, I see a good room and all the guys working well together and trying to help each other.”
–Field Level Media
Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger’s caddie for a day
Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger's caddie for a day Bidder pays $75K to be Tiger’s caddie for a day
What would you pay to be Tiger Woods’ caddie for a day?
Dave Gilbert, founder and CEO of National Funding, bid $75,000 at Woods’ annual Tiger Jam fundraising event in Las Vegas for the honor.
By submitting the winning bid in the auction, which benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation, Gilbert take over for Woods’ regular caddie, Joe LaCava, at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, which is scheduled for Dec. 3 at Albany, in the Bahamas.
Gilbert’s winning bid easily exceeded the $50,000 paid last year.
Other items up for auction included trips to the Bahamas and Diamante Cabo San Lucas, where Woods designed a golf course, and each went for $20,000. A Virtual Green putting machine was grabbed for $22,500.
The TGR Foundation helps develop educational resources while giving underserved students easier access to schooling.
This year’s Tiger Jam event featured poker, golf clinics, a performance by Janet Jackson, and a high-stakes poker game in which NBA star Russell Westbrook beat Woods.
Now, Woods, the No. 5 golfer in the world, will go back to doing what he does best. He returns to the tour this week in Dublin, Ohio, at The Memorial, a tournament he has won five times.
–Field Level Media
DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday
DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday DT Ngata to retire with Ravens on Wednesday
Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.
Ngata, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Haloti Ngata helped define what it means to ‘play like a Raven’ and will thus finish as one,” the Ravens wrote on their official website Tuesday.
Team owner Steve Bisciotti and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome will attend a press conference with Ngata on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.
The Ravens selected Ngata, an Oregon product, with the No. 12 pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
Of his 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
–Field Level Media
Azteca Stadium shifts back to natural grass surface
Azteca Stadium shifts back to natural grass surface
Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue's hectic soccer schedule.
"The
Azteca Stadium shifts back to natural grass surface
Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.
Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue’s hectic soccer schedule.
“The natural grass, which has been historically used in our field, offers ample advantages for the property, since it is perfectly adapted to the characteristics, infrastructure and needs of use of the Azteca Stadium,” stadium officials said in a statement.
A blended hybrid surface is common in high-use facilities, including soccer facilities in Brazil and Europe.
The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November 2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing field.
The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.
“Mexico’s been a central piece to our efforts to grow the game internationally,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in November. “Obviously the NFL has a lot of fans in Mexico because of the proximity to the United States, and as an organization we were looking forward to going down there, not only representing the NFL but also the Chiefs Kingdom. It was a great opportunity to grow our fanbase down there and it’s just not going to happen this year.”
–Field Level Media
Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons
Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons Jaguars QB Foles out of OTAs for personal reasons
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.
Head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday the team has no timetable for his return.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” Marrone said.
Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.
Foles isn’t a total stranger to the system in Jacksonville, and his absence in the offseason is likely to be insignificant in the big picture.
Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was Foles’ position coach in Philadelphia before he served part of last season as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Report: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Report: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito
Report: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito will sign a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
He visited the Raiders earlier this month.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Field Level Media
Agent: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Agent: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito
Agent: Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito will sign a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, his agent said Tuesday.
Incognito visited the Raiders earlier this month and Ken Sarnoff, who represents Incognito, announced the deal Tuesday.
“Congrats to client @68INCOGNITO on signing with the @Raiders. #Youngmoneyfootball #JustWinBaby #RaiderNation,” Sarnoff posted via Twitter.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
–Field Level Media
Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito signed a
Incognito, Raiders agree to one-year deal
Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.
“We’ve signed him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and that means both on and off the field,” Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.
Mayock said Incognito impressed the team during his workout earlier this month.
Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.
“My liver and kidneys are shutting down,” Incognito told The Buffalo News at that time. “The stress is killing me. It’s just about doing what’s right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame.”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders released guard Chaz Green.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment