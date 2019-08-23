Redskins’ Reed in concussion protocol after leaving game
Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed, who has a history of concussions, ended up in the concussion protocol Thursday night after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.
Reed came over the middle on a slant pattern and caught a 10-yard pass from Case Keenum for a first down, but he was blasted by Neal, prompting multiple penalty flags to fly.
The 29-year-old receiver lost his helmet on the play, while Neal was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact.
Reed has caught 329 passes for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in six seasons with the Redskins, has sustained at least three concussions over his career. Last year, in 13 games (eight starts), he had 54 catches for 558 yards and two TDs.
Smith-Schuster regrets bitter end to AB’s run with Steelers
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wishes
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wishes Antonio Brown’s end run in Pittsburgh had been amicable.
Smith-Schuster jumped to the No. 1 receiver role with the team when Brown was dealt to the Oakland Raiders.
Brown left Pittsburgh, torch in hand, criticizing management, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and other team leaders. He didn’t exactly share kind words about Smith-Schuster, either.
“The man’s a role model. In that situation, I didn’t want it to end like that,” Smith-Schuster said Wednesday. “I have no hard feelings against him. Obviously if we’re ever in the same room, I’m going to say what’s up to him. I think hatred is a huge word to use against somebody. At the end of the day he’s a great player, he comes out every day with work ethic. He worked hard. Other than that, I don’t have anything toward him like that.”
Brown put Smith-Schuster on blast with a direct attack via Twitter shortly after the Steelers announced Smith-Schuster as the team’s 2018 Most Valuable Player. The team award is voted on by players in the locker room.
Brown tweeted: “Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! by the way check the list.”
Smith-Schuster replied to the April 7 Twitter storm.
“All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?
“Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh.”
With the benefit of hindsight, Smith-Schuster said he should have passed on the emotional response and avoided the negative attention it brought.
“I never want to be the center of attention for causing problems,” Smith-Schuster said. “I just try to stay positive as much as possible. When stuff like that goes sideways, I say what I say and then I back out and leave it at that.”
Jaguars’ Ramsey: No extension coming in 2019
The Jacksonville Jaguars informed Jalen Ramsey he won’t receive a contract extension this year, the All-Pro cornerback said Tuesday at minicamp.
Ramsey said he wasn’t upset about the situation, even joking on Twitter that he planned to “ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away.”
“As long as I’m a part of this organization, as long as I’m a part of Duval County, I’m going to give the city and the players all I’ve got, and I think y’all know that,” Ramsey said. “I’ve fought through injuries. I’ve fought through everything, haven’t missed a game. …
“I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I’ve earned a new contract. But at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world. I’m tremendously blessed. I’m so blessed. I’m not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I’ve been told.”
Ramsey, 24, is entering his fourth season. In April, the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract that will pay him $13.7 million in 2020. He will earn a base salary of $3.6 million in 2019.
Ramsey has started all 48 games since the Jags made him the No. 5 overall pick in 2016, totaling 193 tackles, nine interceptions and 44 passes defensed. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has made two straight Pro Bowls (2017-18).
Ex-NFL DE Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI
Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith was arrested Monday in Kansas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The 29-year-old was initially stopped for a traffic violation. He was issued citations at the station in Mission, Kan., and picked up there by a friend, a police spokesman told the Kansas City Star.
Smith has not played in the NFL since November 2015, when he was suspended by the league for a year for violating its substance-abuse policy.
The 49ers drafted Smith No. 7 overall in 2011 and he was an immediate success, tallying 14 sacks as a rookie and earning first-team All-Pro honors with 19.5 sacks in 2012.
After four seasons and 44 sacks in 50 games with San Francisco, he played in seven games for the Raiders prior to his suspension in 2015.
Smith has a long history of run-ins with the law, including at least three previous DUI arrests.
Last November, Smith entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
In exchange for his plea, he received a sentence of 90 days in jail and received credit for time served in a residential treatment center. He also was sentenced to three years of probation, one year of domestic violence counseling and 25 hours of community service.
Koepka: Golfers complain too much at U.S. Open
The U.S. Open is known as the toughest test in golf, with narrow fairways, penalizing rough, and pin placements almost impossible to reach.
Some of the top pros claim the way the USGA has set up its championship courses in recent years is more than tough; it’s been unfair.
Those complaints were a big topic of conversation Tuesday after practice rounds for this week’s U.S. Open, which begins Thursday at the famed and picturesque Pebble Beach in northern California.
But you won’t hear any moaning from the guy who is going for his third consecutive U.S. Open title.
“I mean, everybody has got to play the same golf course,” Brooks Koepka said.
“It doesn’t make a difference if you put it in the fairway and you hit every green, there’s really no problem, is there? So obviously they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do. So they’re not playing good enough. If they put it in the fairway, you shouldn’t have to complain about the rough. You hit the greens and you hit it close, you shouldn’t have to complain about the greens.
“I’ve just never been one to complain, make excuses. It doesn’t matter. Nobody wants to hear anybody’s excuse. I find it annoying even when I play with guys and they’re dropping clubs or throwing them or complaining, like telling me how bad the golf course is or how bad this is. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me.
“It’s just something we’ve all got to deal with. If you play good enough, you shouldn’t have a problem.”
Koepka won last year at Shinnecock Hills in New York with a 1-over-par total. Perhaps the moment most remember from the event is Phil Mickelson, afraid his putt at a treacherous hole location was going to roll off the green and into a bunker, chased down the ball and hit it back while it was moving. He was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
On Saturday at Shinnecock, the last 45 players to tee off failed to break par.
Tough or unfair?
“I think big picture you still had the right champions every single time. And that’s what you want to do in majors, you want to separate who is playing the best from who’s not,” said Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, when dead fescue grass on the greens was a significant storyline.
“And I don’t see how that’s not had the right result in any of the previous years, even though certainly everything could have gone a hundred percent perfectly and it didn’t, necessarily.”
The USGA has narrowed the fairways slightly from the typical setup at Pebble Beach, and Englishman Justin Rose said, “The rough seems penal but not outrageous.”
“I think there’s going to be some very unlucky lies around the greens and the tops of the bunkers the way they’ve let the fescue, or whatever that grass is around the tops of the bunkers, grow,” he added.
“It’s quite a coarse grass as well. Any ball that lands just over the top of a bunker and lands in that longer grass, I think the ball is going to stick in there and you’re going to have some tough lies. And maybe you’ll see guys not move a ball possibly from the tops of those bunkers. That’s probably the most penal area of the golf course, I think.”
It’s all fine by Koepka.
“I just view it as this is what it is this week, and I’ve got to deal with it and go,” he said. “In my mind it doesn’t equate to a bad setup or good setup.”
Cowboys WR Hurns making strides after brutal injury
Allen Hurns’ horrific lower-leg injury appeared to be the type that might cause him to miss at least part of the 2019 NFL season.
But the Dallas Cowboys receiver is recovering fast and he told reporters on Tuesday that he expects to be fully ready when training camp opens next month.
Hurns, 27, ran pass routes on Tuesday for the first time since badly dislocating his left ankle and breaking his fibula during the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. He said he will participate in individual drills on Thursday, the final day of camp.
Hurns was injured after catching a pass in the first quarter of the wild-card contest and was taken to the hospital with his leg in an air cast. He soon underwent surgery.
“I still get a little cringy thinking about it, but you know what’s surprising going through that? It wasn’t like the worst pain in my life,” Hurns told reporters in Frisco, Texas. “I was more freaked out about my ankle facing another way, but it was crazy for sure. Especially I had to stay off social media with everybody tagging me and things like that showing me the videos. I try not to watch it.”
Hurns was unable to put weight on the lower leg for two months. The first step was jogging, and now he describes himself as 90 percent recovered.
“It’s a progression thing,” Hurns said. “That’s the great thing about it. Each week you come in and you see that, ‘OK, I progressed to this,’ and you can look back and say I’m not where I was. That’s the great thing.”
Hurns caught just 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season in his first year with Dallas after playing his first four campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His best season was in 2015 when he established career highs of 64 receptions, 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The meager 2018 production adds another element, as Hurns is due to be paid $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
He said he is aware the Cowboys might approach with an ultimatum: Take a pay cut or be released.
“I know that I’d return. I’m not sure where it’s going to be,” Hurns said. “My main thing is to get healthy, put together a great training camp and go from there.”
Raiders to draw spotlight on ‘Hard Knocks’
Just watch, baby.
Just watch, baby.
That is what HBO is hoping football fans will do this summer when they feature the Oakland Raiders on the latest season of “Hard Knocks.” The network and the NFL announced Tuesday that the Raiders will be showcased in the 14th edition of the series.
The five-episode series will have no shortage of storylines as it focuses on the Raiders, who are led by fiery head coach Jon Gruden and acquired superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown during the offseason. Oakland is looking to bounce back from a 4-12 season in what is expected to be its final season in the Bay Area before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.
The series likely will spend ample time on the Raiders’ rookie class, which includes a trio of first-round picks: defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs out of Alabama and safety Johnathan Abram out of Mississippi State.
HBO plans to air the series debut on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.
“Everybody wants to be a Raider,” team owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one.”
NFL notebook: Saints' Jordan reportedly lands $52.5M extension
The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Cameron Jordan reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The extension will take the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher through the 2023 season and be worth $52.5 million — with a max value of $55 million, including performance-based bonuses — and $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jordan, who turns 30 next month, is now under contract for five years with a max of $74.5 million on the deal.
–HBO and the NFL announced that the Oakland Raiders will be featured on Season 14 of “Hard Knocks.” HBO plans to air the series debut on Aug. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.
The five-episode series will have no shortage of storylines as it focuses on the Raiders, who are led by fiery head coach Jon Gruden and newly acquired superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown. Oakland is looking to bounce back from a 4-12 season in what is expected to be its final season in the Bay Area before the franchise moves to Las Vegas.
The series likely will spend ample time on the Raiders’ rookie class, which includes a trio of first-round picks: defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell out of Clemson, running back Josh Jacobs out of Alabama and safety Johnathan Abram out of Mississippi State.
–A judge declared a mistrial on eight remaining counts against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was found guilty of felony rape one day earlier in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct. He was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge on Monday, but the jury was deadlocked on the other eight charges, and Judge Blaine K. Bowman ordered the jurors to return Tuesday.
Shortly after 10 a.m. PT, Bowman received a note from the jurors saying they remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, which included six felonies. He then polled the jury in the courtroom. After hearing the results, he declared a mistrial on all eight counts.
–New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur set the stage for a summertime quarterback competition between Eli Manning and rookie Daniel Jones.
Shurmur previously said Manning would be the starter and Jones would figure out where he fits in the quarterback pecking order. That tune changed dramatically when Shurmur said he is “constantly” evaluating which quarterback gives the team the best chance to win.
“We’re gonna play the very best player,” Shurmur said. “I know we’re dancing around the words here, but right now Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll just see what happens.”
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will sit out this week’s mandatory minicamp because of a calf strain that also kept him out of last month’s organized team activities.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters that the team was being cautious with the injury and that it was a “no-brainer” that Luck would be ready for training camp in late July.
Luck said he has been able to throw “significantly” while rehabbing the calf injury.
–The Jacksonville Jaguars informed Jalen Ramsey he won’t receive a contract extension this year, the All-Pro cornerback said at minicamp.
Ramsey, 24, who is entering his fourth season, said he wasn’t upset about the situation, even joking on Twitter that he planned to “ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away.”
–Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not report to minicamp in hopes of having his contract situation addressed by the team before the start of the 2019 season.
Jones’ deal was set on the back burner when the Chiefs acquired Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks and signed him to a massive contract.
–Allen Hurns was expected to miss at least part of the 2019 NFL season after sustaining a horrific lower-leg injury in January, but the Dallas Cowboys receiver told reporters that he expects to be fully ready when training camp opens next month.
Hurns, 27, ran pass routes for the first time since badly dislocating his left ankle and breaking his fibula during the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5. He said he would participate in individual drills on Thursday, the final day of camp.
–The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a multi-year contract extension Monday night — a day before the team’s mandatory minicamp was set to begin.
Rudolph, who had just one year left on his previous deal, confirmed on his Twitter account that he is staying with the Vikings long term. He landed a four-year, $36 million extension, according to multiple reports.
Chargers sign first-round pick Tillery
The Los Angeles Chargers signed defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, the team’s 2019 first-round draft pick, to a four-year contract Tuesday.
According to ProFootballRumors.com, Tillery is set to receive $11.4 million, which is the slotted amount for the 28th overall pick, with a $6.3 million signing bonus.
The Chargers could lean heavily on Tillery (6-foot-6, 300), who shined during his collegiate career at Notre Dame. Tillery joins a talented defensive front that includes Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
Los Angeles has two more draft picks to sign: second-rounder Nasir Adderley (defensive back, Delaware) and third-rounder Trey Pipkins (offensive guard, Sioux Falls.)
NFL notebook: Cowboys reportedly make big offer to Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have offered to make holdout Ezekiel Elliott one of the NFL’s two highest-paid running backs.
ESPN’s Ed Werder tweeted Thursday the Cowboys’ offer was less than what Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley earns — he signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer — but more than Le’Veon Bell’s deal with the New York Jets.
In March, Bell signed the NFL’s second-richest running back contract, a four-year, $52.5 million deal that included $27 million in guarantees.
Elliott, 24, was the fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and wants a new deal before reporting to the team. He’s due to earn $3.85 million this season.
— The Washington Redskins turned down an offer of a 2020 first-round pick from the New England Patriots for disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams, multiple outlets reported.
The Team 980 tweeted the Patriots were told the offer “wasn’t enough.” NBC Sports Washington echoed the report: “Have heard the same.”
However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport questioned the veracity of the information. “From what I understand, this is false. ‘Unequivocally not true’ was the precise wording. So, carry on,” he tweeted.
— Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said injured reserve could be an option for quarterback Drew Lock after the rookie sprained his right thumb Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
“Obviously, because it’s his throwing hand and a thumb, that’s a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” Fangio said. “It will be some time before we know exactly where he’s at and how much time he would miss.”
— The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety Derwin James on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, the team announced.
James underwent surgery for a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot, multiple outlets reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL Network reported James was expected to be sidelined approximately three months.
— Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper will not play in the preseason, but the wide receiver said his foot injury was not a concern.
Cooper dealt with a foot injury as a sophomore at Alabama and as a rookie with the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis this summer and has missed three weeks of practice.
— The Arizona Cardinals traded safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.
Ford, 24, was a sixth-round pick in 2017 out of Auburn. He played in 23 games and had nine tackles during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
— The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free-agent linebacker Jayrone Elliott and waived injured defensive end Lavon Hooks.
Elliott, 27, recorded 57 tackles, 4.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 38 games with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-16.
— Pittsburgh named Ray Sherman as interim wide receivers coach for the 2019 season.
He replaces Darryl Drake, who died suddenly Aug. 11.
— The Los Angeles Chargers brought back wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.
Inman, 30, played in 41 games over four seasons with the Chargers before being traded to the Chicago Bears in October 2017.
— The preseason game between Green Bay and Oakland in Winnipeg was played with shortened dimensions due to concerns about the turf in each end zone.
With holes in the turf — from where Canadian Football League goal posts are placed — that could not be properly filled, each end zone was moved 10 yards closer to the middle of the field. Pylons were placed at each end of both 10-yard lines, marking the front of the end zone, and at each end of both normal goal lines (for the back of the end zone).
The Packers sat 33 players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and all of the team’s starters.
— Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, a Class B felony, in New Hampshire.
According to a statement from Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, a grand jury returned an indictment of Chung on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.
The charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
— John Elway appeared on NBC’s “Today” show to raise awareness for Dupuytren’s contracture, a condition that prevents curled fingers from being straightened.
Elway, Denver’s president of football operations and general manager, was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago, well after the Hall of Fame quarterback’s 16-year career had ended. Elway recently underwent a non-surgical treatment to attempt to straighten his fingers.
Jones shines again as Giants beat Bengals
First-round rookie Daniel
First-round rookie Daniel Jones had another impressive outing, throwing for 141 yards, as the visiting New York Giants beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-23 in preseason action Thursday night.
Jones hit 9 of 11 attempts while playing four series, bringing his preseason stat line to 25 of 30 for 302 yards and a touchdown. He fumbled once on a sack, but the Giants recovered.
Jones entered after Eli Manning went 4 of 8 for 41 yards in one series, leading a 15-play, 66-yard drive for a field goal. Giants wideout Brittan Golden had two catches for 59 yards and a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Andy Dalton was sharp for the Bengals, going 7 of 10 for 104 yards and a touchdown in three series of work. Fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley continued his strong preseason by going 14 of 20 for 155 yards.
Brady, Patriots beat Panthers was Newton exits
Tom Brady was
Tom Brady was sharp in his preseason debut, while Cam Newton left his debut with a foot injury, as the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 10-3 on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.
Newton hurt his left foot while getting sacked to end the third series. He limped off the field, received treatment on the sideline and was taken to the locker room before being ruled out. He finished 4 of 6 for 30 yards, taking two sacks.
Brady went 8 of 12 for 75 yards on three possessions, with two drives ending in punts before an 85-yard touchdown drive. Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham — not veteran backup Brian Hoyer — entered next and played the rest of the game. He finished 15 of 19 for 134 yards.
Panthers first-round pick Brian Burns had two more sacks, giving him four in the preseason, and one forced fumble. Third-round quarterback Will Grier entered third at quarterback, after Kyle Allen, and went 4 of 8 for 44 yards.
Guice returns, Redskins handle Falcons
Derrius Guice rushed
Derrius Guice rushed for 44 yards in his preseason debut just over a year removed from a torn ACL, and the visiting Washington Redskins beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-7 in preseason action on Thursday night.
Guice had 11 carries and added one catch for 4 yards, plus a 1-yard touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on left guard Ereck Flowers. Guice, a 2018 second-round pick, tore his ACL in last year’s preseason opener and had multiple ensuing surgeries to fight complications from an infection.
Case Keenum started at quarterback for Washington and played five series until halftime. He finished 9 of 14 for 101 yards with a lost fumble and led two field-goal drives. Rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins played the rest of the way, going 7 of 13 for 74 yards.
Matt Ryan also played the whole first half for Atlanta, finishing 9 of 14 for 74 yards in five series. He led a 54-yard drive that ended in a missed field goal and a 33-yard touchdown drive.
McSorley outduels McCown as Ravens top Eagles
Rookie Trace McSorley threw for 203 yards and had three total touchdowns, as the visiting Baltimore Ravens beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 Thursday night in a game that was called for lightning after three quarters.
McSorley, a sixth-round pick, started for Baltimore with Lamar Jackson not playing and Robert Griffin III out with a fractured thumb. He finished 19 of 28, throwing touchdowns of 28 yards to Michael Floyd and 7 yards to Jaleel Scott, and adding a 4-yard TD run.
That proved enough to outduel newly signed Josh McCown, whom the Eagles coaxed out of retirement this week. The 40-year-old went 17 of 24 for 192 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yarder to second-round rookie wideout JJ Arcega-Whiteside. McCown entered after Cody Kessler started and went 3 of 5 for 34 yards in two series.
Arcega-Whiteside finished with game highs of eight catches for 104 yards, adding a 35-yard grab in addition to his touchdown.
Fitzpatrick, Rosen guide Dolphins past Foles, Jags
Quarterbacks Ryan
Quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen outperformed Jacksonville counterpart Nick Foles on Thursday night, as the Miami Dolphins beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 22-7.
Fitzpatrick started for Miami and struggled early, as the Dolphins punted on all four possessions in the first quarter, but he finished 12 of 18 for 126 yards and a touchdown before ceding to Rosen late in the third. Rosen went 5 of 7 for 59 yards and added four carries for 23 yards on the ground.
Foles, making his preseason debut, played four series and ended his night on an interception by Eric Rowe on the first play of the second quarter. He finished 6 of 10 for 48 yards, with a 10-yard touchdown to Dede Westbrook and the pick. Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew followed, finishing 17 of 27 for 141 yards and a lost fumble.
Jaguars first-round rookie Josh Allen, the seventh overall pick, starred in one half of action. He totaled four tackles, including two for loss, and two quarterback hits before sitting the second half.
Panthers’ Newton leaves early with foot injury
Carolina quarterback Cam Newton left the Panthers’ Thursday night preseason game against the host New England Patriots late in the first quarter due to a left foot injury.
Newton was hurt when he was sacked after scrambling in the pocket, during his third series of the game. He limped off the field, and trainers looked at his foot on the sideline before taking him back to the locker room.
The team announced shortly afterward he would not return and he left the stadium after the game in a walking boot. Head coach Ron Rivera said afterward he did not know the severity of the injury.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told the team radio network after the game, “We’re hoping it’s not too bad. … We’ll find out more tomorrow. But I hope it’s not too bad.”
Newton was making his preseason debut, his game first action since having shoulder surgery in the offseason. He went 4 of 6 for 30 yards, taking two sacks, before departing.
Backup Kyle Allen replaced Newton.
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. The NFL MVP in 2015, last season he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games, missing the final two due to the shoulder injury.
The Panthers open the regular season Sept. 8 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
Raiders rally past Packers on 80-yard field in Winnipeg
Daniel Carlson hit a
Daniel Carlson hit a 33-yard field goal with eight seconds left, and the Oakland Raiders beat the Green Bay Packers 22-21 on Thursday night on an 80-yard field in Winnipeg.
The teams played with both end zones moved 10 yards closer to midfield due to concerns about holes in the turf — caused by goal posts for the Canadian Football League — in the actual end zones. No kickoffs were allowed, with teams starting at their own 15-yard line (labeled the 25-yard line) instead.
Nathan Peterman, the Raiders’ second quarterback in, finished 23 of 37 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, hitting a 25-yard pass on fourth-and-7 with 1:32 remaining to get Oakland in field-goal range. Derek Carr did not play, with Mike Glennon (4 of 9, 38 yards) starting in his place.
The Packers sat 33 players, including Aaron Rodgers, and quarterback Tim Boyle started ahead of incumbent backup DeShone Kizer. Boyle finished 16 of 25 for 191 yards and touchdowns of 23 yards to Trevor Davis and 26 yards to Jake Kumerow. Kizer went 4 of 7 for 24 yards and an interception on a prayer attempt as time expired.
Mistrial declared in 8 remaining counts against Winslow II
A California judge declared
A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on eight remaining counts against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was found guilty of felony rape one day earlier in Vista, Calif.
Winslow also was found guilty on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and lewd conduct, and he was acquitted on another lewd-conduct charge on Monday. All the incidents occurred in San Diego County.
But the jury was deadlocked on the other eight charges and Judge Blaine K. Bowman ordered the jurors to return Tuesday.
Shortly after 10 a.m. PT, Bowman received a note from the jurors saying they remained deadlocked on the remaining charges, which include six felonies.
A short time later, Bowman polled the jury in the courtroom. After hearing the results, he declared a mistrial on all eight counts.
Winslow still faces as long as nine years in prison, due to the rape conviction and the two misdemeanor convictions.
The rape Winslow was found guilty of involved a 58-year-old homeless woman in 2018.
The indecent exposure incident involved a 57-year-old woman who was gardening in her front yard. The lewd conduct incident involved a 77-year-old woman at a health club.
Winslow, 35, didn’t testify during the trial.
Winslow is the son of former San Diego Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow. The Hall of Famer was in the courtroom daily, including when the verdicts against his son were read on Monday.
Kellen Winslow II played nine NFL seasons and caught 469 passes for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Fla.).
Patriots S Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
New England Patriots
New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, a Class B felony, in New Hampshire.
According to a statement from Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois, a grand jury returned an indictment of Chung on Aug. 8 for an incident that took place on June 25 in Meredith, where Chung has a home.
Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine,” according to the indictment. The charge carries a potential prison term of 3 1/2 to seven years.
The Patriots issued the following statement on Thursday: “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”
Police did not arrest Chung during the June 25 encounter. Livernois’ statement did not offer further details about the incident.
Chung, who turned 32 on Monday, is scheduled to be arraigned at Laconia District Court next Wednesday.
Chung was not at practice Wednesday and did not appear in the first two preseason games. In April, he signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season.
A second-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2009, Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England, with his tenure broken by one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 11 interceptions and 723 tackles in 140 career games (110 starts).
Thomas, Koepka, Schauffele share lead at Tour Championship
FedEx Cup standings leader Justin Thomas squandered his pre-tournament lead but birdied the 18th hole on Thursday to maintain a share of the lead with two others through one round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Thomas shot even-par 70 at East Lake Golf Club and was joined atop the leaderboard by Xander Schauffele, who shot the low round of the day with a 64, and Brooks Koepka (67), who also birdied 18th.
The new staggered-start scoring system — in which players were given advantages based on their standing through the BMW Championship — had Thomas starting at 10 under, two strokes ahead of second-place Patrick Cantlay. Koepka began in third at 7 under, while Schauffele began at 4 under, tied with four others for sixth.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who was critical of the scoring system on Wednesday, started in fifth at 5 under and shot 66 to hold fourth place alone at 9 under.
Another stroke back at 8 under are Cantlay (who shot even-par 70) and Matt Kuchar (66), with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (66) alone at 7 under.
Thomas had an up-and-down day. After two birdies and a bogey on the front nine, he dropped back to even with a bogey at the 12th. A birdie at 14 got Thomas back into red figures, but only temporarily, as he double-bogeyed the par-3 15th after his tee shot found the water.
Thomas, who won the BMW Championship last week, bounced back by reaching the par-5 18th fringe in two and two-putting for birdie.
Schauffele, who beat out Thomas to win the Tour Championship in 2017, closed the six strokes between him and Thomas with three birdies on each side of the card in a bogey-free round. No other player in the field shot lower than 66.
“I figured once the cameras started following us, I was shooting a good score,” Schauffele told GolfChannel.com. “That was my giveaway.”
Koepka, the world’s top-ranked player, erased back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 and 5 with consecutive bogeys at Nos. 9 and 10. He finished strong, however, making birdie putts inside five feet at the 15th and 16th before draining a 12-footer at the 18th to share the lead.
McIlroy, the 2016 winner and third-ranked player in the world, also finished with a flourish. He made birdies at Nos. 13, 15, and 17 after sandwiching two birdies around his lone bogey at No. 5.
World No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who started the day at 3 under, shot 73 to settle at even par, tied for 23rd.
Chargers to place S James on injured reserve
The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety
The Los Angeles Chargers will place safety Derwin James on injured reserve ahead of Week 1, the team announced in a press release on Thursday.
James underwent surgery on Thursday to address a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot, multiple outlets reported. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis.
The NFL Network reported that James was expected to be sidelined approximately three months, putting his potential return sometime in November.
A player placed on injured reserve after the cutdown to 53-man rosters but prior to the season cannot be activated until after Week 8. The team is able to designate up to two players to return to the active roster after an eight-week absence.
James recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old James earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.
