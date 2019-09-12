Redskins RB Guice seeking second opinion on knee
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice is meeting with Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his ailing right knee.
Andrews has served as part of the Redskins’ medical team and is already familiar with Guice from a torn ACL in 2018 that ended his rookie season.
Guice, per NFL Network, opted for a second opinion when his right knee failed to improve this week. Guice left the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after gaining 18 yards on 10 carries.
NFL Network reported Thursday that Andrews could trim the meniscus in Guice’s right knee. The surgery would likely bring a recovery time of 4-6 weeks.
Without Guice, Adrian Peterson is expected to be active and carry more of the load. He was a healthy scratch at Philadelphia last week, but head coach Jay Gruden said he was confident Peterson would be ready to roll when his number is called.
Washington’s offensive line struggled at Philadelphia, but the Eagles have an exceptional front four and were one of seven defenses last season to hold opponents under 100 yards rushing per game (96.9).
Koepka leads PGA by 1 after course-record 63
Brooks Koepka said before the start of the 101st PGA Championship that he believes majors are easier to win because perhaps only 35-40 players begin the tournament with a legitimate shot of beating him.
The three-time major champion and world’s third-ranked player backed up that statement with a course-record 7-under-par 63 in Thursday’s first round in Farmingdale, N.Y. Koepka’s bogey-free card on the demanding Black Course at Bethpage State Park included seven birdies — none of which came on the course’s two par-5s.
“That was one of the best rounds I’ve played probably as a professional,” Koepka said. “This golf course is brutal.”
However, he acknowledged that his round could have been even better and that Thursday’s conditions lent themselves to low scoring.
While no one in the morning wave could get within four shots of Koepka’s masterpiece, New Zealand’s Danny Lee used eight birdies to offset a pair of bogeys in posting a 6-under 64 in the afternoon.
The next closest competitor is England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who was one of the first players out Thursday and posted a 3-under 67. Another shot off the pace are Luke List, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera and South Korea’s Sung Kang.
A star-studded and deep group of players at 1 under includes world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, who is attempting to become only the sixth player to complete the career grand slam. Australia’s Jason Day is also at 1 under.
They’ll begin Friday tied for ninth place, but staring a long way up at Koepka with 54 holes to play.
Koepka began his round with a 30-foot birdie putt on No. 10. He would roll in six more birdies to throw down the early gauntlet as he attempts to defend his title and become the first player since World War II to win his first four career majors within a two-year span.
He played Thursday’s opening round with Tiger Woods, who had a far more stressful time around the par-70 track. Woods, seeking his 16th major title, double-bogeyed the opening hole and added another double on No. 17 to go out in 3-over 38.
Woods blistered the opening portion of the front nine with a pair of birdies followed by an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole — his first eagle at a PGA Championship since 2001 — to get under par for the first time. The rally stalled when his par putt on the following hole lipped out, and Woods added more bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 to fall eight shots back of his playing partner.
The margin grew to nine when Koepka rolled in a lengthy birdie putt on his final hole while Woods made par from just off the back to complete his 2-over 72.
“Just make it,” Koepka told reporters when asked about his thought process on the final putt. “I think that was the only thing that was going through my head.
“I had good reads on it all day. The speed control was very solid. I felt very comfortable with the putter after a couple of changes we made, and very pleased with the way I putted today.
“(The course) definitely tests every part of your game, that’s for sure.”
Woods is playing for the first time since winning the Masters last month, while Koepka is coming off a fourth-place finish at last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson. He has now played 10 consecutive major rounds under par.
The rust showed for Woods, who missed a pair of greens from inside of 100 yards and struggled with the speed of the greens. He’ll need a solid round Friday just to make the cut, as will Rory McIlroy, who also carded a 72 but only after rolling in his first birdie of the day at No. 18.
“It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to have it for sure,” said Woods, who admitted he skipped Wednesday’s practice round because he was “a little bit sick” but felt fine Thursday.
“Didn’t get off to a very good start. It was a good drive and ended up in a bad spot, and I compounded the problem with trying to use the backboard behind the hole there and missing a putt I should have made.
“And then found my way back around. Got it back under par for the day, and let a couple slip away with a couple bad putts and a couple mistakes at the end.”
If Woods can take any positive away from Thursday, it may be the fact that the past four PGA champions were outside the top 10 after the first round. On the flip side, he is chasing a man in Koepka who has posted six consecutive rounds in the 60s at the PGA Championship while shooting a combined 25-under par.
The scary part for the rest of the field is that Woods said that 63 was about the highest Koepka could have shot on Thursday with the way he was playing.
“I didn’t take care of the par-5s, didn’t birdie any of the par-5s,” Koepka said. “That was disappointing because I felt like you know those are holes you should be able to birdie. … And then the second hole today, my 11th hole, I missed about a 5-footer.
“That would have been nice to shoot 60. I guess that would have been pretty good.”
But Koepka also realizes that the number he posted on Thursday already limits the number of players in the field who have a realistic shot of catching him.
“I wouldn’t say there’s very many guys,” Koepka acknowledged. “It tests every asset of your game. You’ve got to drive the ball straight. It’s long, so you’ve got to hit it far and really position yourself with some of these shots in.
“You can’t miss — you can’t take a shot off, and that’s what I love. There’s a fine line between 5, 6 over and a couple under out here. It’s a fun golf course to play, that’s for sure.”
Other notable finishers included Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, England’s Justin Rose and Spain’s Jon Rahm at even par; Bryson DeChambeau and Italy’s Francesco Molinari (2 over); Patrick Reed and Spain’s Sergio Garcia (4 over) and Bubba Watson (6 over).
NOTES: John Daly, who has been permitted to use a cart during the tournament, carded a 5-over 75. … The Black Course is playing host to the PGA Championship for the first time after serving as the venue for the U.S. Open in 2002 and 2009. It will also be the host site for the 2024 Ryder Cup. … The Championship was moved to May for the first time since 1949 as part of the PGA Tour’s schedule overhaul this season. … The 156-player field includes 20 club professionals, led by Jason Caron and Ryan Vermeer at even-par 70 on Thursday.
Browns RB Hunt: ‘I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust’
Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt said he promised the Browns there will not be another incident like the one that led to his eight-game suspension to start the 2019 season.
“I’ve apologized for my actions in the past and definitely won’t make those same mistakes,” Hunt told reporters Wednesday in Cleveland, where he is attending organized team activities.
Hunt signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel.
Hunt, 23, said he hasn’t had a chance to apologize to the woman face to face, but said he would if given that chance.
The 2017 Pro Bowl selection and Ohio native said he hopes to make a fresh start with the Browns.
“It turned out to be good landing in a situation like the Browns, close to home again,” Hunt said. “I just have to sit back [during the suspension] and keep faith and better myself as a person.”
He also said he is currently undergoing counseling twice a week and is planning to get baptized this Sunday.
“I’ve got to earn everybody’s trust,” Hunt said.
A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title as a rookie with 1,327 yards.
Tiger rests as agent denies illness rumors
Tiger Woods skipped his final practice round Wednesday, deciding to rest rather than play another nine holes ahead of Thursday’s start of the 101st PGA Championship.
Woods, who has not played a competitive round since winning the Masters last month, has played only nine holes this week. He opted to focus primarily on practicing around the course, although his agent noted that Woods also played the course last week.
“He’s all good, just getting some rest,” agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN in shooting down rumors that Woods may be dealing with an illness. “Saw the course last week, all is good.”
Woods’ yacht was docked in Oyster Bay more than two weeks ago, and the golfer arrived in Farmingdale, N.Y. last week. The 2002 U.S. Open champion at Bethpage Black also knows the course well.
The 43-year-old Woods indicated during his Tuesday press conference that managing energy over four days on the course measuring nearly 7,500 yards will be critical.
“There’s definitely going to be a component to stamina this week as the week goes on,” Woods said. “Four days over a tough championship that is mentally and physically taxing takes its toll.”
Woods won his 15th major championship last month and is currently three away from Jack Nicklaus’ all-time record.
NFL notebook: Jets fire Maccagnan, make Gase interim GM
The New York Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday and named first-year head coach Adam Gase as the interim GM.
Hired in January of 2015, Maccagnan had two years remaining on the contract extension he signed at the end of the 2017 season.
Team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson issued a statement saying the decision was made “in the best long-term interests of the New York Jets.” Speaking to reporters later Wednesday on a conference call, Johnson said he made the decision only after “diving deep into the organization,” but declined to go into specifics.
Johnson said the Jets’ search for a permanent general manager would begin immediately. Multiple outlets report that Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas has been rumored around the league as the Jets’ potential GM for some time. Douglas and Gase were both with the Chicago Bears in 2015, Douglas as director of college scouting and Gase as offensive coordinator.
–The New England Patriots have agreed to bring back former linebacker Jamie Collins, multiple media outlets reported.
Collins, 29, spent three-plus seasons with New England before being dealt to the Cleveland Browns for a conditional third-round pick midway through the 2016 season. Cleveland gave Collins a four-year, $50 million extension in January of 2017, but he was released this March after 30 games with the club.
The Patriots took Collins in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he blossomed with a Pro Bowl 2015 campaign, when he racked up 89 tackles (eight for loss), 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, an interception and six passes defensed in just 12 games.
–The Patriots signed first-round wideout N’Keal Harry to a four-year contract worth more than $10 million. Like all first-round deals, it comes with a fifth-year team option.
Harry, taken 32nd overall out of Arizona State, is the first wideout drafted in the first round by New England since Terry Glenn in 1996.
–The Seattle Seahawks officially signed quarterback Geno Smith.
The 28-year-old will compete with former Denver Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch to back up starter Russell Wilson.
The Jets’ second-round selection in 2013, Smith joins his fourth NFL team. He was 12-18 as a starter over four seasons with the Jets, lost his only start with the New York Giants in 2017, and attempted just four passes with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton had minor ankle surgery but should be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported.
The Cowboys’ 2017 first-round draft pick tweeted a picture of himself Tuesday with his left leg in a boot, referring to the situation as a “minor setback.”
Charlton, 24, is entering the third year of his four-year, $10 million rookie contract.
–The Arizona Cardinals promoted former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson to director of pro scouting, in one of several personnel moves.
A five-time Pro Bowler and 2009 first-team All-Pro in his 12 seasons (2001-12) with Arizona, Wilson joined the Cardinals’ front office in 2016. The 39-year-old has worked in both the pro and college scouting departments for the team.
Wilson’s promotion filled a position vacated by the promotion of another former Cardinals safety, Quentin Harris, who was named director of player personnel.
–The Miami Dolphins hosted free agent linebacker Connor Barwin on a visit and signed free agent linebacker Nate Orchard, according to multiple reports.
Barwin, 32, spent the last two years with the Rams (2017) and Giants (2018) after four years each with the Texans and Eagles, going to the Pro Bowl in 2014 with Philadelphia. He was released by the Giants in February.
Orchard, 26, played in four games last season for the Bills and Chiefs before latching on briefly with the Seahawks this offseason.
–The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent tight end Levine Toilolo, releasing safety Cameron Glenn to make room on the roster.
Toilolo, 27, spent last year with the Detroit Lions, catching 21 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown. He spent the first five years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.
Reports: New Jets boss Gase trades Lee to Chiefs
A busy day for the New York Jets wasn’t limited to the front office. And the drama spilled over to social media.
Hours after the team fired general manager Mike Maccagnan and named head coach Adam Gase his temporary replacement on Wednesday, Gase traded linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple outlets reported.
According to the reports, New York received a 2020 sixth-round pick in return.
Maccagnan selected Lee in the first round (20th overall) in 2016. The former Ohio State star struggled in his first two seasons, but had three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 74 tackles in 12 games (all starts) in 2018. However, his season was cut short when he received a four-game ban for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
The Jets declined his fifth-year option and signed free agent linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in the offseason, all but assuring Lee’s days in New York were numbered.
When the man who drafted him was no longer in power, his number was up.
But in the hours between Maccagnan’s firing and Lee’s exit, Lee tweeted “Good Afternoon everybody!” with a rosy cheek emoji, believed to be an indication of his happiness at Maccagnan’s departure.
The 24-year-old soon deleted the tweet, though screen grabs were caught before it was gone.
The Jets hired Gase in January, shortly after Miami fired the 41-year-old after three seasons and a 23-25 record.
Giants sign CB Ballentine
Sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants.
The Giants announced the signing on Thursday.
Ballentine is participating in meetings and classroom work with the other rookies while he continues his rehabilitation from injuries he suffered when he was shot on the night he was drafted.
He was shot in the backside on April 28 in an incident in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons.
Ballentine missed New York’s rookie minicamp from May 3-5. The Giants encouraged him to remain in Kansas to mourn the loss of his best friend, whose funeral took place on May 4.
Vikings TE Rudolph won’t take pay cut
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph won’t take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota.
“No I won’t, I am too young for that,” the 29-year-old told the Star-Tribune in a story published Thursday.
Rudolph, the subject of trade rumors and reported broken-down negotiations over a contract extension, said he is hoping to find a way to stay with the team.
“I am really excited about where this offense is headed, under the guidance of (offensive coordinator) Kevin Stefanski, with the influence of (assistant head coach) Gary Kubiak. I am extremely excited about our offensive staff,” Rudolph said. “I think we have the best offensive staff in football and they’re going to put our guys in great situations to be successful.”
Rudolph has one year left on his contact and is due $7.5 million in 2019. The Vikings have about $1.13 million left in cap space, according to Over The Cap.
Minnesota drafted Alabama tight end Irv Smith in the second round as a potential replacement.
Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent his eight-year NFL career in Minnesota, catching 386 passes for 3,787 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 634 yards and four scores last season.
Cardinals CB Peterson gets six-game PED ban
Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended for the first six games of 2019 for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Details of the violation have not been released, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Peterson has dropped his appeal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the length of the suspension — compared to the typical four-game punishment for a PED violation — is because the violation involved a masking agent.
“Definitely sorry for what broke out today,” Peterson told reporters before an event at his foundation in the Phoenix area on Thursday night.
“But I think you guys understand my character and also understand my commitment on and off the field and also to my teammates and also to the Arizona Cardinals organization. That’s why this is very, very hard for me, because, obviously, I have never been in this situation before and never wanted to have my name attached to anything like this. …
“I’m looking forward to getting back in Week 7 … trying to keep that smile on my face and getting back to being the best DB in the league.”
Peterson, 28, has never missed a start since the Cardinals drafted him in the first round (fifth overall) in 2011, making the Pro Bowl all eight seasons and earning first-team All-Pro honors three times. The Pro Bowl streak will now end, with Peterson ineligible due to the violation.
“Patrick recognizes how disappointing this is for everyone in the organization as well as our fans,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body. Our coaching staff and our players are now aware that we will have to play the first six games without Patrick and they understand they have to rise to the challenge that it presents.”
Peterson would be eligible to return for the Oct. 20 road game against the New York Giants.
In 128 games, Peterson has registered 387 tackles, 23 interceptions, 76 passes defensed and 12 fumble recoveries.
Peterson asked for a trade last October, but rescinded the request and later confirmed his commitment to the Cardinals.
“I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season,” Peterson said while competing in a golf tournament in Phoenix in January. “I’m here to stay, baby.”
However, reports earlier this offseason said Peterson’s relationship with the team has become strained, and Rapoport reported Thursday that the suspension has further complicated things.
Peterson, who did not participate in Arizona’s voluntary workouts last month, signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cardinals in 2014 and was due to make a base salary of $11 million in 2019. The suspension will cost Peterson $3.88 million.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals promote Wilson to director of pro scouting
The Arizona Cardinals promoted former Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson to director of pro scouting, in one of several personnel moves announced Wednesday.
A five-time Pro Bowler and 2009 first-team All-Pro across 12 seasons (2001-12) with Arizona, Wilson joined the Cardinals’ front office in 2016. The 39-year-old has worked in both the pro and college scouting departments for the team.
Wilson’s promotion filled a position vacated by the promotion of another former Cardinals safety, Quentin Harris, who was named director of player personnel after serving as director of pro scouting since 2013.
Harris, 42, played four of his five NFL seasons for the Cardinals from 2002-05, then joined the front office in 2007.
The team also promoted Dru Grigson — the team’s director of college scouting for the last six years — to assistant director of player personnel and Chris Culmer to director of college scouting. Another former player, Josh Scobey, was promoted to western regional scout.
Giants sign veteran OL Remmers
The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Mike Remmers, the versatile veteran’s agent announced Saturday on Twitter.
After starting 16 games at right guard last season for the Minnesota Vikings, Remmers will shift back to right tackle with the Giants, according to agent Brett Tessler.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it was a one-year deal for $2.5 million, with $1 million fully guaranteed. Another $1.5 million is available in incentives related to playing time, bringing the max value to $4 million.
Remmers, 30, signed a five-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings in March 2017. He was released in March after two seasons in a cost-cutting move.
He has started 64 of his 65 NFL games over seven seasons with the Vikings, Carolina Panthers (2014-16) and San Diego Chargers (2013).
49ers’ Sherman on Bosa: ‘If he’s a bad teammate, we’ll address’
Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said he won’t have any trouble with new San Francisco 49ers teammate Nick Bosa as long as he shows up to play.
Bosa, selected No. 2 overall in the NFL draft last month, admitted pre-draft that he had scrubbed his Twitter account clean of anything that could be considered political. The former Ohio State defensive end had tweeted his support for President Donald Trump, and also criticized former 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist Colin Kaepernick.
“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”
And that he did, but the outspoken Sherman said the team is ready to welcome Bosa to the locker room.
“It’s not like something where guys are like, ‘Hey man, what about what you said?’ No. No. If he can play, he can play. If he can’t play, he won’t be here,” Sherman told the Sacramento Bee. “But at the end of the day, that’s all that matters in football. Is he getting sacks on Sunday? Is he helping our team? Is he being a good teammate? Those are things that matter.
“Now, if he’s a bad teammate, that’s something we’ll address.”
Jets RB Bell working out solo again
Le’Veon Bell plans to go it alone during offseason workouts, skipping voluntary team sessions with the New York Jets two months after signing a contract with $27 million guaranteed.
Bell preferred his Miami-area digs for offseason training as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, including his full year spent in relative exile as a holdout. General manager Mike Maccagnan did not say whether Bell was expected at the voluntary three-day minicamp with the Jets from April 23-25.
“When it’s time to play football…” Bell wrote on Instagram. “I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be…I’m not just tryna win football games, I want a ring. I want to desperately show everybody what I can REALLY do…I’ll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around.”
Bell did not play last season and hasn’t participated in full team workouts for more than 16 months.
He is in a brand new system, playing for a new coach, and chemistry was a stated mission for Jets head coach Adam Gase, hired in January to replace Todd Bowles.
Gase downplayed the absence, crediting Bell for appearing at the team facility for the first week of work. He said Bell also follows installation of the playbook and position-specific work via team-issued iPad.
“He has a pretty good training regimen that he goes through,” Gase said. “He knows how to get his body ready for going through training camp and the regular season. So he’s been doing this for a minute.”
The Jets are scheduled to hold a mandatory three-day minicamp June 4-6. Bell is expected to attend.
Report: Cowboys QB Prescott could earn $30M a year
Negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott on a contract that would make the quarterback the highest-paid player in team history are progressing, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday.
The contract could be worth close to $30 million a year – or more – the newspaper said.
Owner Jerry Jones told Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday that he was confident the deal with Prescott, entering his fourth NFL season, would get done.
“We are sold on Dak,” Jones said. “We do want to have him for the long term. We think he is worthy of investing in for the long term. …
“When you look at the snaps he has had, the situations he has been in and how he has got here and you see he has performed, we see real upside in Dak. You don’t have it all yet. We love the way he logically progresses through a game. You see when the going gets tough when he’s got to come from behind when he turns it loose a little bit. You see him make those plays. He emboldens me to make a deal with him that puts him here for the long term.”
The Cowboys selected Prescott, a Mississippi State product, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started every game in three seasons, leading the team to 32 wins and two NFC East titles.
Prescott, who turns 26 in July, has completed 66.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 10,876 yards with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
Reports: Bucs’ Pierre-Paul fractured neck, surgery possible
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul sustained a fractured neck in a single-car crash last week and could require surgery, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.
The 30-year-old will visit neck specialists for opinions, and ESPN reported he will likely need an operation. NFL Network reported Pierre-Paul could indeed be headed for surgery — which would carry a recovery time of five to six months — but added there is hope the injury could heal on its own, and he could be ready for the start of the season.
The Buccaneers issued a statement that did not acknowledge the specific injury but confirmed the evaluation process is ongoing.
“As we stated last week following the news of Jason’s auto accident, our immediate concern was for both Jason and his passenger,” general manager Jason Licht said in the statement. “While Jason was treated and released in south Florida the same day of the accident, we wanted to ensure that our medical team had an opportunity to perform a thorough evaluation here in Tampa, and that process is currently ongoing.”
The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday in Broward County, Fla., and Pierre-Paul was taken to the hospital and released later that day. NFL Network reported Tuesday that Pierre-Paul’s car went off the road after it hydroplaned during a rain storm.
Pierre-Paul was not ticketed.
He missed time due to an off-field injury in 2015, when he lost a finger and part of a second finger in a fireworks accident in Miami on July 4 of that year.
Pierre-Paul was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers in March 2018, a year after signing a four-year, $62 million extension. He had 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 16 tackles for loss in 16 games in 2018, his highest marks since 2014.
–Field Level Media
CB Barber to enter Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor
Longtime Tampa Bay cornerback Ronde Barber will become the 13th member of the Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor in September.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Buccaneers’ Sept. 22 game against the New York Giants, a game Barber will be working as a member of the FOX broadcast team.
A third-round pick out from Virginia in 1997, Barber spent his entire 16-year career with Tampa Bay. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro, he helped the Buccaneers win the franchise’s only Super Bowl championship during the 2002 season.
“Ronde Barber personified greatness on and off the field during his 16 seasons as a Buccaneer and we look forward to honoring his remarkable career this upcoming season,” team owner Bryan Glazer said in a statement Tuesday. “His achievements are as impressive as they are long, but Ronde’s most defining qualities were his ultra-competitive nature, his passion for this game, and his love of the Tampa Bay community.”
Barber played in 241 games with 232 starts, both team records. His streak of 215 consecutive starts is tied for sixth-longest in NFL history. He also played in 10 postseason games.
He retired after the 2012 season with 1,231 career tackles, 47 interceptions (eight returned for touchdowns), 15 forced fumbles and 28 sacks.
Barber, twin brother of former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, is the only player in NFL history with more than 25 sacks and 40 interceptions.
Kirk takes leave to confront alcohol abuse, depression
Chris Kirk is taking indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to confront issues with alcohol and depression.
Kirk made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday morning.
On the eve of his 34th birthday, Kirk said, “I have already begun a new and better chapter in my life. Thank you to my friends and family for being there for me.”
In an accompanying statement, Kirk wrote, “I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now. I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses, I have come to realize that I can’t fix this on my own. I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues. I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for your support.”
Kirk played golf at the University of Georgia and made his Tour debut in 2011.
He has four career PGA Tour wins, most recently in May 2015 at Colonial. He also won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2010.
Report: Patriots to sign OT Veldheer
The New England Patriots will sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer later this week, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The delay in the signing likely has to do with the compensatory pick formula, as any signings after Tuesday won’t count in the league’s system for awarding compensatory picks. The Patriots are currently expected to receive two third-round and two sixth-round picks next year, according to OverTheCap.com.
Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer has 113 starts in 118 games through nine seasons, with the majority at left tackle.
Incumbent left tackle Trent Brown left for the Oakland Raiders in free agency, though 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn is expected to get the first shot at starting on Tom Brady’s blind side. New England also lost swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
–Field Level Media
