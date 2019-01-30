Redskins promote O’Connell to OC; Tomsula staying
Redskins promote O’Connell to OC; Tomsula staying
The Washington Redskins promoted passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell to offensive coordinator, while changing incumbent Matt Cavanaugh’s title to senior offensive assistant.
O’Connell, 33, joined Washington as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and added the passing game coordinator title in 2018. He had spent two previous seasons as an NFL coach before arriving in D.C., after a five-year career as a journeyman quarterback in which he played just two games.
Cavanaugh, 62, was the Redskins’ QBs coach from 2015-16 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017 to replace the departed Sean McVay. He has 10 years of coordinator experience with three teams dating back to 1997, and 21 years on NFL coaching staffs since 1994.
He also spent four season as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Pitt, from 2005-08.
In Washington, head coach Jay Gruden runs his own offense and has returned to calling plays since McVay was hired away by the Los Angeles Rams. It’s unclear if the structure will change at all with O’Connell’s promotion.
The team also announced defensive line coach Jim Tomsula will return in 2019.
Tomsula, 50, joined Washington in 2017 after spending 2016 out of the league, following his firing as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, where he held the lead job for just one season.
One of the NFL’s most respected defensive line coaches, Tomsula held the same position for eight years in San Francisco (2007-14) before his promotion to head coach.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Former Dolphins DC Burke joining Eagles
Reports: Former Dolphins DC Burke joining Eagles
Former Miami Dolphins
Reports: Former Dolphins DC Burke joining Eagles
Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke is expected to join Philadelphia and serve as a top assistant for Eagles coordinator Jim Schwartz, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Burke, 42, spent three years in Miami, serving as linebackers coach in 2016 before taking over for the departed Vance Joseph as coordinator in 2017. His unit ranked 16th in yards allowed but 29th in points allowed in 2017, and then finished 29th and 27th, respectively, this year.
Philadelphia will be his fifth stop in the NFL, after previous stints as an assistant in Tennessee (2004-08), Detroit (2009-13) and Cincinnati (2014-15).
Burke was not expected to stay with Miami after the Dolphins chose New England Patriots linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores as their next head coach. Flores’ hiring won’t be official until after the Super Bowl, and he declined to discuss the matter Monday, but his staff is quickly filling out.
Per various previous reports, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to join Flores to coach quarterbacks and be assistant head coach, while Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is expected to be the offensive coordinator. Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham reportedly will be the defensive coordinator.
On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported Miami is expected to hire former Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Danny Crossman — who was fired after the season — for the same position.
That means Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who interviewed for the head coaching position, will not return. Multiple outlets reported Rizzi, who turned down the Green Bay Packers’ opening earlier this month, is in talks for a different job.
ESPN added that Lions quarterbacks coach George Godsey will coach tight ends for the Dolphins, and New York Jets wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell will fill the same position for the Dolphins.
Godsey was previously the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator, and also spent time with the Patriots from 2011-13. Dorrell has coached Jets wideouts since 2015.
–Field Level Media
Packers hire Getsy as QBs coach
Packers hire Getsy as QBs coach
The Green Bay Packers have hired former staff member Luke
Packers hire Getsy as QBs coach
The Green Bay Packers have hired former staff member Luke Getsy as their quarterbacks coach, head coach Matt LaFleur announced Tuesday.
Getsy will be a familiar face for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Getsy was part of Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff from 2014-17.
He spent 2018 as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Mississippi State. In college, he played quarterback at Akron.
In his previous tenure in Green Bay, Getsy, 34, worked as a quality control coach the first two seasons, then as receivers coach from 2016-17.
Rodgers took over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008, with McCarthy as head coach. One of Getsy’s tasks will be to help Rodgers adjust to a a new offensive system.
LaFleur was the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He already hired former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to fill the same position in Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Broncos hiring 49ers’ McCartney as QBs coach
Reports: Broncos hiring 49ers' McCartney as QBs coach
The Denver Broncos will hire San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant
Reports: Broncos hiring 49ers’ McCartney as QBs coach
The Denver Broncos will hire San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant T.C. McCartney as quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
McCartney worked with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello for the last two seasons in San Francisco. McCartney has four years of NFL coaching experience.
He also has ties to the state through his family. He’s the son of late former University of Colorado quarterback Sal Aunese, who passed away in September 1989 of stomach cancer when T.C. was five months old, and the grandson of Bill McCartney, the winningest head coach in Buffaloes history. T.C. McCartney also spent two years at Colorado as an offensive graduate assistant before getting his first NFL job with the Cleveland Browns.
McCartney replaces Mike Sullivan, who was the quarterbacks coach in 2018 and has four years of offensive coordinator experience with two teams, most recently the New York Giants (2016-17).
According to 9News Denver, the Broncos also will hire Wagner offensive coordinator Rob Calabrese as an offensive assistant.
Calabrese worked under Scangerello at Wagner when the latter was the coordinator in 2016 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Scangarello left to join the 49ers.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years
NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years
The Indianapolis Colts have
NFL notebook: Colts extend OL Glowinski three years
The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on an extension with guard Mark Glowinski worth $18 million, the team announced Tuesday.
Terms were not revealed, but ESPN reports the deal is for three years and $18 million.
Glowinski started nine of the last 11 games in Indy and was part of an offensive line that graded out as one of the best in the NFL this past season. The Colts’ line gave up just 18 sacks, fewest in the league.
The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
–The New York Giants are releasing veteran linebacker Connor Barwin, according to multiple reports and Barwin’s acknowledgment on social media.
Barwin started just three of 15 games this past season and registered 12 tackles and a sack. It was his first season without at least five sacks since 2012.
The Giants signed Barwin to a two-year deal worth $3.5 million last summer. The 32-year-old’s release will save the team $1.5 million against the cap in 2019.
–New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod underwent surgery on his right thumb, posting a video of it on social media and saying, “time to get fixed.” Nola.com confirmed the procedure.
Bushrod started six games for the Saints this season in place of injured left tackle Terron Armstead. It was Bushrod’s 12th year in the league and seventh with the Saints.
Bushrod is set to become a free agent this offseason and will turn 35 in August.
–The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with tight end Chris Manhertz before he became a free agent in March, the club announced.
Manhertz has played in all 32 games for the Panthers the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The blocking TE was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
–The Washington Redskins interviewed Ken Zampese to become their new quarterbacks coach, according to a SiriusXM report.
Current QB coach and passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell is still with the team, and it’s unclear what his role would be next year if the Redskins hire Zampese or someone else to lead the QBs. O’Connell joined the Redskins in January 2017.
Zampese was the QBs coach in Cleveland last season before being let go when the team hired Freddie Kitchens to be its new head coach.
–The Kansas City Chiefs are making $10 million worth of renovations to their stadium, their first makeover in a decade, the team announced.
The work includes modernizing the scoreboard, adding seats to the upper deck (with cup holders) and waterproofing measures to the upper deck.
Work could begin as soon as next week.
–Field Level Media
Belichick: Patriots’ consistency an evolving recipe
Belichick: Patriots' consistency an evolving recipe
ATLANTA - Tom Brady and Bill
Belichick: Patriots’ consistency an evolving recipe
ATLANTA – Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are preparing to compete in their ninth Super Bowl as a quarterback-coach tandem on Sunday night, but both have been quick to point out this week that part of their motivation to win Super Bowl LIII is for those teammates experiencing the big game for the first time.
For all of the consistency that Brady and Belichick have brought to the Patriots, hundreds of players have passed through the organization during their unprecedented run.
The ability to manage the salary cap, continually churn over the roster and bring in talent on both sides of the ball has been one of Belichick’s greatest feats. Yes, New England will be taking part in its third consecutive Super Bowl come Sunday, but Belichick wouldn’t attempt to compare this year’s team to either of the past two.
“Roster building in the NFL is a very challenging task, and there are so many talented players in this league … and they’re very different,” he said Tuesday. “Ultimately you have to try to find the right mix for your team. That can be long- and short-term because there’s a development aspect to younger players and then with the longevity and productivity of older players.
“When you put all of that together, it all becomes cloudy, I would say. If it’s clear, it’s easy. Usually it’s not that clear, you have three or four options and you try to pick the right one and prioritize all of those things. There are multiple correct answers.”
The Patriots have four rookies and nine players with fewer than three years of NFL experience on their roster. That includes running back Sony Michel, the first-round pick who has become an increasingly important weapon out of the backfield.
“What’s important on this year’s team is they’ve worked hard and they’ve tried to improve every day,” Belichick said. “Each year your roster is comprised of different players, and you evolve into this slightly or moderately different team every year. We’ve tried to adapt to our strengths and our weaknesses and to find the right combination to make our team the best it can be.
“Everything doesn’t always go perfect or right, but we go back to work and we try to get it better the next time. And they’ve done that relentlessly since the middle of April last year. We’ve been really demanding of those things, and they’ve really responded day after day, week after week, month after month.”
There are also new faces on the coaching staff every season. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia moved on to become the Detroit Lions’ head coach last year. His role wasn’t officially filled for the 2018 season, but linebackers coach and de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to move on after Sunday’s game to take over as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.
Belichick said every year brings new challenges, none bigger than allowing important personnel to chase their dreams and mold a new mix of faces on the coaching staff and with the roster.
“Ultimately, every relationship is buily on respect and trust,” he said. “In some situations, when there are opportunities that are better than what I can provide, then I certainly would not try to impede those people from advancing their careers.
“I’ve been in that situation myself, and I think that’s just fundamentally the right thing to do.
As for how long Belichick will continue facing prospect of a new league year and the grind of the draft, offseason workouts and the season, he wasn’t providing any assurances similar to Brady stating he absolutely will play next season.
“Right now, I’m just really focused on trying to help our team prepare for the Rams,” Belichick said. “I’m not going to worry about anything else. As far as the future goes, the future for me right now is Sunday night against the Rams.
–Field Level Media
Former Texans LB Cushing joins strength staff
Former Texans LB Cushing joins strength staff
After spending the
Former Texans LB Cushing joins strength staff
After spending the 2018 season out of football, former Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing is returning to the team as a member of the strength and conditioning staff.
Cushing will also help the defensive coaches, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Cushing, who turned 32 last week, was released by the Texans in February after spending his entire nine-year career with the club, and he did not sign with another team. His final season, in 2017, was cut short by a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drugs policy, the second violation of his career after first doing so in 2010.
Drafted 15th overall by Houston in 2009, Cushing won Defensive Rookie of the Year and reached the Pro Bowl in his first season, though that would prove to be the only Pro Bowl appearance of his career. He went on to play 104 games in nine seasons, collecting 664 tackles (42 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 30 passes defensed and eight interceptions.
He’s the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles.
–Field Level Media
Bengals WR Green progressing from toe injury
Bengals WR Green progressing from toe injury Bengals WR Green progressing from toe injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has an easily visible target when it comes to being fully recovered from a season-ending toe injury on his right foot.
“Whenever the first game is, I’ll be 100 percent,” Green told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Tuesday. “The first regular season game.”
Green discussed his injury at a public appearance and said he is progressing well from December’s season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe.
The 30-year-old Green has been wearing a walking boot and he said he will be out of it in about a week or so.
“Next step is I put on a shoe and I start bending it back more and moving it more,” Green said. “The biggest thing is it’s the offseason and we have time. We don’t have to rush anything. The biggest thing is getting range of motion back.”
At this point, Green isn’t making any forecasts about whether or not he will participate in OTAs or minicamp.
The toe injury limited Green to nine games in 2018 and he finished the campaign with career lows of 46 catches and 694 yards. He missed seven of the final eight contests.
Green also failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his eight-year career.
Another rough element to a trying year for Green was seeing the ouster of Marvin Lewis, the only coach he has had during his NFL career.
“It was tough,” Green said. “He brought so much good to this city and to this team. He’s a great coach. I wish him the best. He put us in a great position. We’ve got a lot of talent, we’ve drafted well. It’s next man up. It’s a sad story, but I guess it was time.”
The Bengals are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor as head coach after the Super Bowl.
“It will definitely be a big change, more change than I’m used to,” Green said. “Coach Lewis has been here my first eight years. It’s all I know. It’s going to be tough not having him. But it’s that spark we needed I guess, so we’ll see how it goes.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Packers expected to bring back TE Graham
Report: Packers expected to bring back TE Graham
The Green Bay
Report: Packers expected to bring back TE Graham
The Green Bay Packers are expected to bring back tight end Jimmy Graham in 2019, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Graham, 32, is due a $5 million roster bonus on March 15, with the expectation that the Packers pay it and retain the nine-year veteran who caught 55 passes for 636 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. It was Graham’s first season in Green Bay.
Graham, a Miami (Fla.) product, had his lowest reception total while playing at least 15 games since his rookie year when he had 31 catches for the New Orleans Saints in 2010. His TD total matched a career low, also set in 2015 when he played in just 11 games with the Seattle Seahawks.
Graham has 611 career receptions with 7,436 yards and 71 touchdowns. He caught a career-best 16 TD passes for the Saints in 2013.
The Packers were 12th in the NFL in total offense in 2018, with 369.1 yards per game and were ninth in passing offense at 264.9 yards per game behind quarterback Aaron Rogers.
–Field Level Media
Brady sees great early signs from Patriots in Atlanta
Brady sees great early signs from Patriots in Atlanta Brady sees great early signs from Patriots in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Tom Brady, preparing to start his record-stretching ninth Super Bowl on Sunday, knows positive signs when they appear.
And after two sleeps at the J.W. Marriott in Atlanta, the 41-year-old quarterback loves what he sees from the New England Patriots.
It started Monday night, when tight end Rob Gronkowski broke into spontaneous dance moves during Opening Night introductions at State Farm Arena.
Brady said Gronkowski’s gyrations should give everyone associated with the Patriots “a good feeling.”
“I was standing right next to him and he was having a good time, which tells me a lot of good things,” Brady said of Gronkowski, who was not available to media Tuesday afternoon. “It means he’s feeling good, and he’s excited. I think we should all be happy about that.”
The next sign Brady needs to see: execution at practice. The Patriots will be on the field Wednesday at Georgia Tech University.
“Having a good practice gives you confidence — all of those things are going come up on Sunday,” he said.
Brady is well-practiced when it comes to the Super Bowl. While the Patriots are playing for a Lombardi Trophy for the third consecutive season, the experience is still novel for a handful of players on the roster. Brady is sharing his advice in-house.
“It’s a long game, a lot of timeouts, a lot of breaks,” Brady said, adding he will encourage players to spend Saturday searching out rest and reminding families on hand the one remaining day of the season is by far the most critical.
For Brady, weekend distractions are not an issue.
His family will arrive Thursday, when the Patriots host a family meal and help players set priorities for the two remaining days of preparation: a Friday practice and Saturday walkthrough.
“I know what I need to prioritize,” Brady said. “Nothing really gets in the way of that. I’m not really going out at night.”
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the reason Brady is still playing at a high level is no one expects more from Brady than Brady himself. Practice and game day are not dramatically different in terms of Brady’s level of intensity.
When asked to identify the best things about the season the Patriots will close the book on this week, Brady didn’t discuss the dramatic overtime win at Kansas City or any other victory.
“It was nice this season with no injuries to be a full-go at practice,” he said.
McDaniels was willing to point out Brady is one of the best “in the history of the game” at getting rid of the ball quickly. Brady said he will be mindful of getting the ball out of his hand Sunday against likely NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and his sidekick at defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh.
“This is a really unique defense,” Brady said, with a wry grin. “It’s going to take our best game.”
Patriots fans are beyond looking for positive signs in Brady. His 5-3 record in the Super Bowl includes wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. The losses, to the New York Giants (twice) and last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, provide “mental scar tissue,” the type of endemic Brady uses as fuel.
But if New England fans needed a morsel of optimism on Tuesday, it could be found in a wide-open and relaxed Brady sharing stories about snapping a golf club, punching a hole in the wall and smashing a video game controller in what turned into a spontaneous Ask Me Anything style session with a couple hundred members of the media and cameramen.
“Must be a big game,” he said to start the festivities.
However, Brady, trained under tight-lipped head coach Bill Belichick, wanted no part of the “GOAT” questions again Tuesday.
“Football is a team sport,” he said.
Even so, a win over the Rams would put New England, Brady and Belichick on a plane all their own, peerless and unparalleled by the most legendary winners in the sport.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Belichick said of Brady. “I’d certainly put him up there against anybody. I don’t think it’s my job to rate anyone. His record is unmatched and I’m glad that he’s my quarterback.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Rams reset focus on Super Bowl mission
Rams reset focus on Super Bowl mission
ATLANTA - Rams head coach Sean
Rams reset focus on Super Bowl mission
ATLANTA – Rams head coach Sean McVay enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of Super Bowl LIII Opening Night but eagerly turned the page to final preparations for the New England Patriots on Tuesday.
“After last night, you can appreciate the magnitude of this game. Getting up this morning, we’re going to put the finishing touches on the game plan. The guys will have the day off with the exception of the guys you’re going to visit with today,” McVay said from the Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Hotel and Conference Center.
McVay spent last week studying the Patriots and specifically the final eight games of the season. The takeaway?
“They’re one of the best for a reason,” McVay said.
The Rams are one of the best – 15-3 including the playoffs – this season because of their ability to score, a combination of McVay’s inventiveness and a boatload of talent. Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns, the Rams had two 1,200-yard receivers and running back Todd Gurley put up 1,831 combined yards with 21 touchdowns.
“A lot of coaches try to fit players into their offense, whereas he’s fitting an offense around our players,” Goff said Tuesday. “The scheme he brought from Washington is great. But it’s changed so much. Based on what I’m good at, what Todd’s good at, what Brandin (Cooks) is good at.”
McVay’s film study revealed a key challenge the Patriots present. They rarely wear the same look twice.
“Anytime you’re able to keep your quarterback clean and run the football, that’s going to be a recipe for success. You can see there’s been a commitment to run the football,” McVay said. “Tom (Brady) does a great job with play-action, knowing when to run the football. What you respect so much about coach (Bill) Belichick and (Josh) McDaniels is there a definite identity with the way they are using those play calls.”
McVay has more than adjusted his scheme. He credits his family for engaging the many big personalities on the Rams’ roster as individuals. McVay laughed when pressed about why star status hasn’t become unmanageable in a locker room lined with Pro Bowl talent.
“It starts with people. These are all very smart players passionate about the game of football,” McVay said. “Everybody’s kind of got a voice. We share that ownership. You want to make sure you are listening, learning and then you are leading. It’s for coaches too. … I’ve had nothing but pleasant experiences with these guys. They play for each other, they play for one another.”
Goff said players praise McVay, at 33 the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history, for his leadership style.
“It starts with accountability, and he is the one that sets that example,” Goff said.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Colts reportedly reach 3-year deal with OL Glowinski
NFL notebook: Colts reportedly reach 3-year deal with OL Glowinski
The Indianapolis
NFL notebook: Colts reportedly reach 3-year deal with OL Glowinski
The Indianapolis Colts have reached an agreement on a three-year extension with guard Mark Glowinski worth $18 million, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Glowinski started nine of the last 11 games in Indy and was part of an offensive line that graded out as one of the best in the NFL this past season. The Colts’ line gave up just 18 sacks, fewest in the league.
The Colts claimed Glowinski off waivers from Seattle in December 2017. He was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.
–The Carolina Panthers agreed to a two-year deal with tight end Chris Manhertz before he became a free agent in March, the club announced.
Manhertz has played in all 32 games for the Panthers the past two seasons, catching four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.
The blocking TE was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
–The Washington Redskins interviewed Ken Zampese to become their new quarterbacks coach, according to a SiriusXM report.
Current QB coach and passing game coordinator Kevin O’Connell is still with the team, and it’s unclear what his role would be next year if the Redskins hire Zampese or someone else to lead the QBs. O’Connell joined the Redskins in January 2017.
Zampese was the QBs coach in Cleveland last season before being let go when the team hired Freddie Kitchens to be its new head coach.
–Field Level Media
Winter storm sends Atlanta into Super panic
Winter storm sends Atlanta into Super panic
ATLANTA -- Winter weather is threatening to
Winter storm sends Atlanta into Super panic
ATLANTA — Winter weather is threatening to play Super spoiler in Georgia this week.
Temperatures hit 60 degrees downtown Monday, but a shift overnight included a winter storm warning expected to blanket the city and surrounding areas with snow.
Georgia leaders met downtown Monday and announced the closure of the majority of schools, public offices and city hall. Georgia Department of Transportation vehicles were primed to be turned loose after midnight.
“Temperatures are going to plummet,” Georgia governor Brian Kemp said. “”It’s very similar to what we saw in 2014 where the roadways will not have time to dry off before the moisture or precipitation on them refreezes. And that’s when you have black ice, and that’s what causes wrecks, which causes gridlock and public safety issues, injuries.”
Neither team has any concern about the weather. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said before the AFC Championship at Kansas City, when frigid temperatures awaited New England, “Schedule it wherever you want. We’ll be there.”
City and state officials said they were worried about icy conditions more than snowfall. Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to hover in the 30s.
In January 2000, Atlanta hosted the Super Bowl between the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams, and ice-covered streets created havoc for both teams. They practiced outdoors while the Georgia Dome was used for staging Super Bowl prep all week.
On the ground downtown and in popular neighborhoods surrounding Super Bowl activities, grocery stores were bustling Monday, and mission-minded foot traffic crowded for essentials in preparation for poor weather.
Snow and ice have shut down Atlanta before. In 2014, interstate traffic was impossible. Drivers abandoned cars, others walked from their place of employment without even attempting to drive because of what is known locally as the Snow Jam.
“We don’t want a repeat of 2014, we have already begun to pretreat our streets and are paying particularly attention to our sidewalks because we do know that we will have many visitors in our tourist areas,” Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.
The issue will be relatively short-lived. By Sunday, when Super Bowl LIII is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — a temperature-controlled dome — the outdoor temperature is forecast to be 58 degrees.
–Field Level Media
Patriots’ Gronkowski on retirement: ‘I don’t know’
Patriots' Gronkowski on retirement: 'I don't know'
New England Patriots tight end Rob
Patriots’ Gronkowski on retirement: ‘I don’t know’
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Monday he doesn’t know if Super Bowl LIII will be his last NFL game.
Asked at Super Bowl Media Night if he’s considering retirement after this season, Gronkowski responded, “Oh… I don’t know. I don’t know.”
“I’m thinking all — how to get myself to go full-go in the game, just working on that.”
Gronkowski reiterated that he’s not thinking about the possibility one way or another yet, with his focus remaining on the Super Bowl. He plan to ponder the question two weeks after Sunday’s game.
“As of right now, that’s one of the last things I’m thinking about,” Gronkowski said, calling it a “tricky question” as to whether he wants to keep playing. “…I love playing the game. …A few weeks down the road, you relax, you get some down time, enjoyment time and you just see where you want to go with it.”
Reports have said the 29-year-old tight end will strongly consider retirement this offseason, perhaps to become an actor or get into wrestling. Gronkowski did acknowledge he might need a signature wrestling move eventually.
“I never made a move of my own yet, but I might have to figure that one out one day,” Gronkowski said with a laugh.
In his ninth season, Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-team All-Pro, but he’s battled a number of injuries, and his numbers slipped this season. He had 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games, marking his first season since his rookie year in which he played at least nine games and did not reach the Pro Bowl.
Meanwhile, one of Gronkowski’s 2010 draft classmates spoke openly about possibly considering retirement.
Safety Devin McCourty suggested that a victory on Sunday — which would give him his third ring and give his twin brother, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, his first — could lead him to walk off into the sunset.
“I don’t know for sure, man, but I do look at it — if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I can do that’ll top that,” Devin McCourty said. “So I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple days with these guys.”
McCourty, 31, has two Pro Bowl appearances since being taken in the first round of the 2010 draft. He’s missed just five games in his career, intercepting 21 passes and breaking up 79 through nine seasons.
New England’s coach, Bill Belichick, was predictably evasive when asked about the possibility of his own retirement.
“I’m focused on this game,” Belichick said. “That’s what I’m going to focus on.”
Belichick, who turns 67 in April, was also asked about planning for an inevitable future without Tom Brady, who at 41 said over the weekend there’s “zero” chance he’ll retire following Sunday’s game. But the coach again offered little insight.
“You always have to plan ahead for your football team,” Belichick said. “…Right now we’re totally focused on this game.”
“I’m not going to worry about next year until at least Monday,” he added with a rare laugh.
–Field Level Media
Patriots assistant Flores not focused on Dolphins
Patriots assistant Flores not focused on Dolphins Patriots assistant Flores not focused on Dolphins
Within 10 days, New England Patriots linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to be named the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, but he declined to acknowledge the pending hiring on Monday night.
Asked directly at Super Bowl media night if he’ll be the Dolphins’ head coach, Flores replied, “Right now all my focus is on the Rams.”
He added, “I really feel like I’m doing a disservice to the players if my mind is anywhere else but on this week, this game, and that’s kind of where I’m at.”
Multiple outlets reported Jan. 11 that the Dolphins planned to hire Flores, but the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl has put the official hiring on hold. Flores reportedly had a second meeting — after an initial interview — with the Dolphins last week, in which the team formally offered him the job and the sides discussed staffing.
Per various reports, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to join Flores to coach quarterbacks and be assistant head coach, while Patriots wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is expected to be the offensive coordinator. Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Patrick Graham reportedly will be the defensive coordinator.
However, as preparations continue for his staff with his next team, Flores is thinking only of his current team, at least through Sunday.
“I love these guys,” Flores said. “I love every part of the organization. … I’m locked in. I would say the only thing I’ve done over the course of my career is take one thing at a time. Try to improve every day. I try to win the day.
“When you start thinking about other things in the future, you’re not focused on right now. So, I’m focused on our team, our players. That’s kind of my goal right now. That’s where I’m at.”
As for the Patriots, various reports have connected Bret Bielema, currently a defensive consultant with New England, and former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano to take major defensive roles when Flores departs, though it’s unclear who will be defensive coordinator.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Saga will make us stronger, Brees says
NFL notebook: Saga will make us stronger, Brees says
NFL notebook: Saga will make us stronger, Brees says
With a week behind him since the controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to social media Monday morning to share his thoughts about how his team’s season ended and to address Saints fans.
The NFL acknowledged Sunday in a court filing that officials should have called pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact on a third-down pass from Brees that was intended for Tommylee Lewis. Instead, it was ruled an incompletion. Had the call been made, the Saints would have had a first down, with the ability to score a touchdown or bleed the clock for the game-winning field goal.
The Saints instead kicked a field goal with 1:41 remaining, leaving time for the Rams to tie, and went on to lose the game 26-23, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl against New England.
“The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans,” Brees wrote in an Instagram post. “Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own. … This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future.”
–Kicker Adam Vinatieri will return to the Indianapolis Colts for a 14th season and his 24th in the NFL, the team announced.
News of the contract extension for the 46-year-old Vinatieri spread late last week, but the contract wasn’t executed until Monday morning. Terms weren’t announced, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the one-year deal is worth $3.875 million.
Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots. The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and added a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.
–Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates continues to undergo psychological testing at a New York City hospital, his agent said, after he was arrested and allegedly struck a police sergeant over the weekend.
Bates, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to pay a taxi fare, and then struck and cut the face of a sergeant while being processed at the precinct, requiring three stitches and causing a mild concussion.
The Sergeants Benevolent Association, a group of around 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants, issued a strong statement Saturday on Twitter, referring to Bates as “dog crap” and saying the NFL “condones criminals.”
–The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
The deal puts Ferguson, who was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent, under contract through 2021.
Ferguson, 24, went undrafted out of LSU in 2016 and spent part of that year on the Bills’ practice squad before making the team in 2017. He’s played in all 32 games over the last two seasons, recording three tackles this year.
–Field Level Media
Super Bowl notebook: Gronk unsure about retirement
Super Bowl notebook: Gronk unsure about retirement
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Super Bowl notebook: Gronk unsure about retirement
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Monday he doesn’t know if Super Bowl LIII will be his last NFL game.
Asked at Super Bowl media night if he’s considering retirement after this season, Gronkowski responded, “Oh … I don’t know. I don’t know.”
He then reiterated that he’s not thinking about the possibility one way or another yet, with his focus remaining on the Super Bowl. He plan to ponder the “tricky question” two weeks after Sunday’s game.
–Meanwhile, one of Gronkowski’s 2010 draft classmates spoke openly about possibly considering retirement.
Patriots safety Devin McCourty suggested that a victory on Sunday — which would give him his third ring and give his twin brother, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, his first — could lead him to walk off into the sunset.
“I don’t know for sure, man, but I do look at it — if we can win this game, win it with my brother, I don’t know what else I can do that’ll top that,” Devin McCourty said. “So I’m just trying to make sure I enjoy this season and enjoy these last couple days with these guys.”
–Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said his perceived insult of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not that at all.
“I was asked a question about when I was in Buffalo,” Robey-Coleman said. “The only thing I said (was different about him) was his age. I never said anything about he’s too old. … His age is the only thing that’s changed from there to here. His skills, his arm is still strong. He’s still the GOAT. He’s still a legend.”
Robey-Coleman was quoted as telling Bleacher Report of Brady, “Age has definitely taken a toll. For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was.”
–Rams running back Todd Gurley said he is healthy and ready to do whatever head coach Sean McVay needs Sunday, despite concerns about his knee after a quiet NFC Championship Game.
“I’m going to do whatever I can do to help this team win,” Gurley said. “I’m here at the Super Bowl. That’s all that matters.”
McVay said Gurley will be “more involved” this week, repeating that he didn’t do a good job of getting Gurley comfortable and in the flow of the game against the New Orleans Saints.
–Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein expects to play Sunday despite a sprain of his left (non-kicking) foot.
NFL Network reported that Zuerlein, the only known noteworthy injury on either team, made progress during the idle week since making the game-winning 57-yard field goal to help Los Angeles beat the Saints for the NFC championship.
Zuerlein nailed that overtime kick with the injury to his plant foot, which was incurred during halftime warmups in the Rams’ win at New Orleans.
–Within 10 days, Patriots linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores is expected to be named the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, but he declined to acknowledge the pending hiring.
Asked directly if he’ll be the Dolphins’ head coach, Flores replied, “Right now all my focus is on the Rams.”
He added, “I really feel like I’m doing a disservice to the players if my mind is anywhere else but on this week, this game, and that’s kind of where I’m at.”
–After losing last year’s Super Bowl with the Patriots and being traded to the Rams this offseason, wideout Brandin Cooks doesn’t harbor any ill will toward his old team even if facing New England on Sunday adds “fuel to the fire.”
“There’s not one negative thing that I can say coming out of there,” Cooks said of the Patriots. “(Getting traded was) unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m beyond blessed. (Patriots coach Bill Belichick) sent me somewhere that’s so special. All I can do is be thankful for that fact.”
–Brady is appearing in his ninth Super Bowl, but Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald doesn’t see Sunday’s game against him as anything other than a normal contest.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Donald said. “But just like anyone else, you put pressure on him, and just like anybody else, it will be a tough day for him.”
–The overnight weather forecast in Atlanta included a winter storm warning expected to blanket the city and surrounding areas with snow.
Georgia leaders met downtown and announced the closure of the majority of schools, public offices and city hall.
However, neither team has any concern about the weather.
–Field Level Media
Report: Gordon still in treatment, Patriots return possible
Report: Gordon still in treatment, Patriots return possible
New England
Report: Gordon still in treatment, Patriots return possible
New England Patriots wideout Josh Gordon is receiving treatment at an inpatient facility in Florida, according to an NESN report Monday, but his tenure with the team isn’t necessarily over.
Per the report, the Patriots are paying for Gordon’s treatment at a facility in Gainesville, and it’s possible he returns to the team at some point. The report adds that Gordon’s indefinite suspension — which came in December, prompting Gordon to step away and seek treatment — was triggered by diluted drug test samples.
Gordon, 27, caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots after arriving via trade from the Cleveland Browns in September. The Patriots sent the Browns a fifth-round pick and received a conditional seventh-rounder in return. Gordon was suspended Dec. 20.
If he does return to the team, it would likely take awhile, as indefinite drug suspensions handed down by the league usually last at least one year. Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and much of 2017 under such suspensions, and he has been banned a total of 58 games in his career, all for drug violations.
Before the latest suspension, Gordon was set to become a restricted free agent. Because he accrued a season of play in 2018 before the suspension, that should still happen, but it’s unclear exactly how the suspension will impact his contract status.
Previous suspensions prevented Gordon from accruing the time necessary to reach free agency after his fourth season, which is the typical timeline for non-first-round draft picks. Gordon was drafted in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft.
If the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Gordon will receive a ring.
–Field Level Media
Rams RB Gurley ready for Super role
Rams RB Gurley ready for Super role Rams RB Gurley ready for Super role
ATLANTA — Rams running back Todd Gurley had only four carries for 10 yards in the NFC Championship game, sparking concern that he returned before his left knee was fully recovered.
Gurley said Monday at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night he was healthy and ready to do whatever head coach Sean McVay needed.
“I’m going to do whatever I can do to help this team win,” Gurley said. “I’m here at the Super Bowl. That’s all that matters.”
Gurley on Monday continued to take the high road. The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year starred 90 minutes down the road in Athens, Ga., with the Georgia Bulldogs.
McVay said Monday that Gurley will be “more involved” this week, repeating that he didn’t do a good job of getting Gurley comfortable and in the flow of the game against the Saints.
Veteran C.J. Anderson has carved out a major role on the offense since signing as Gurley insurance on Dec. 19. The 5-foot-8 Anderson said he’s at 235 pounds, up 10 pounds from his ideal weight.
In any shape, Anderson has been effective.
Anderson ripped off three straight 100-yard games for the Rams and has 39 carries for 167 yards in the playoffs. Gurley has 20 carries for 125 yards.
Gurley led the NFL with 21 touchdowns and 17 rushing scores during the regular season. He notched his third 1,000-yard rushing season in four years since the Rams took him with the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Rams CB Robey-Coleman backpedals on Brady dig
Rams CB Robey-Coleman backpedals on Brady dig
ATLANTA -- A cornerback
Rams CB Robey-Coleman backpedals on Brady dig
ATLANTA — A cornerback is only as good as his backpedal, and Los Angeles Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman’s was going in reverse on Monday at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night.
Robey-Coleman said his perceived insult of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not that at all.
“I was asked a question about when I was in Buffalo,” Robey-Coleman said Monday. “The only thing I said was his age. I never said anything about he’s too old. … His age is the only thing that’s changed from there to here. His skills, his arm is still strong. He’s still the GOAT. He’s still a legend.”
Robey-Coleman might have already done the damage with his comments published this week.
“Age has definitely taken a toll,” Robey-Coleman was quoted as telling Bleacher Report. “For him to still be doing it, that’s a great compliment for him. But I think that he’s definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength. He still can sling it, but he’s not slinging it as much.
“Whatever he was doing — because of his age and all that — he’s not doing as much of that anymore. He’s still doing the same things; he’s just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it’s not the sharpest. But it still gets done.”
Robey-Coleman saw Brady and the Patriots twice a year from 2013-16 when he was a member of the Buffalo Bills. He is in the second season with the Rams but hasn’t set aside his dislike of the Patriots.
“I’ve got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys,” Robey-Coleman was quoted as saying in the Bleacher Report piece. “I naturally hate them. I never liked New England.”
Robey-Coleman has had an eventful postseason. He wasn’t penalized for either of two fouls on one late fourth-quarter play — pass interference or helmet-to-helmet hit — in the controversial finish to the NFC Championship Game, when the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints.
Robey-Coleman blasted Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis right as the ball arrived with no call being made. He was later fined $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit.
“I got a no call — I looked around a little bit,” Robey-Coleman said with a chuckle. “L.A., they’re showing me so much love. I just focus on the task at hand. That’s New England.”
The 27-year-old Robey-Coleman has six career interceptions in 95 regular-season games (20 starts).
Brady has completed 71.1 percent of his passes this postseason for 691 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has won five Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.
–Field Level Media
Rams’ Donald hoping to harass Brady
Rams' Donald hoping to harass Brady
ATLANTA -- Tom Brady is appearing in his
Rams’ Donald hoping to harass Brady
ATLANTA — Tom Brady is appearing in his ninth Super Bowl but that doesn’t faze Aaron Donald.
The Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle is fully aware of Brady’s accomplishments but doesn’t see why anything should be different on Sunday Bowl Sunday than any other day of football.
“He’s a great quarterback,” Donald said Monday night at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night. “But just like anyone else, you put pressure on him and just like anybody else, it will be a tough day for him.”
Donald led the NFL with 20.5 sacks this season and has 59.5 in five overall campaigns.
He figures if the secondary can hold coverage, then he and his linemates can let loose.
“Just not let him get comfortable,” Donald said.
Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sees Donald as the key to Los Angeles’ defensive success. For good reason.
“He’s the best defensive player in the league,” Phillips said. “He’ll be Defensive Player of the Year. That’s two years in a row.
“That tells you what kind of player he is.”
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh knows slowing down Brady isn’t the easiest thing to do.
“It’s a great task for us,” Suh said. “I’m excited about it. I look forward to it. First and foremost, we need to shut down the run. … Until we take care of that, we won’t have the opportunity to take care of Tom.”
Brady said the Rams pose a big challenge and pointed at cornerback Aqib Talib — his former teammate — and the star-studded line.
“They have a great defense,” Brady said. “They have the best D-line in the league. I have my work cut out for me.”
While the Rams are focused on slowing Brady, they also know the play of their own quarterback will be significant.
Jared Goff is on the big stage for the first time but coach Sean McVay feels the 24-year-old will be able to deal with the multitude of things he will face during Super Bowl week.
“He’s unfazed, good or bad,” McVay said. “I think his ability to handle success and handle adversity the same demonstrates that poise and confidence that you want from your quarterback.”
Goff quizzed some past Super Bowl participants and was able to glean that keeping a consistent routine was crucial this week.
“If you do this on a Friday, do this out here,” Goff said. “If I go to dinner on Friday, go to dinner on Friday. If Wednesday you get in early, get in early.”
Of course, Brady has the routine down as the owner of five Super Bowl rings.
But McVay is more concerned about slowing the future Hall of Famer on Sunday and is keenly aware that isn’t an easy thing to do.
“It’s incredible what he’s done when you look at the consistency at which they have been able to operate,” McVay said. “You respect him as a competitor but it’s a great opportunity for us to be at our best this week.
“We are certainly looking forward to the challenge, but we know we have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance.”
–Field Level Media