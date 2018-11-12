Redskins lose another offensive lineman for season
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Rookie tackle Geron Christian is out for the rest of the season in the latest significant injury to the Washington Redskins’ offensive line.
Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Christian will miss the final seven games of the regular season and any in the playoffs after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. Christian, the Redskins’ third-round pick who was forced into action by a bevy of injuries, hurt his knee Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Christian’s season-ending injury is the third along Washington’s offensive line after knee injuries to starting guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao. Starting left tackle Trent Williams is expected to miss his third consecutive game this week against the Houston Texans after surgery for a dislocated right thumb.
Tackles Ty Nsekhe and Morgan Moses having been playing through injuries, and the team was forced to sign offensive linemen Jonathan Cooper, Austin Howard and Luke Bowanko last week. Cooper started at left guard, and Howard is the Redskins’ new swing tackle.
Gruden said wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who has missed the past five games with an ankle injury, would have an MRI with an eye toward practicing Thursday. Williams won’t practice this week, Gruden said, adding that the team is continuing to take a wait-and-see approach with third-down back Chris Thompson, who has missed the past two games with a rib injury.
Buccaneers sticking with Fitzpatrick as starting QB
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their No. 1 quarterback.
Coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that the 14th-year pro, who failed to produce a touchdown in the previous day's 16-3 loss to Washington, will start next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants.
The Bucs (3-6) have dropped six of seven games following a 2-0 start, with Fitzpatrick starting four of the losses after leading the team to surprising victories over New Orleans and Philadelphia while Jameis Winston was serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
“We’re going to go with Fitz this week,” Koetter said, adding he still feels Fitzpatrick “gives us the best opportunity” to win and pull out of a tailspin that’s jeopardized the prospects of ending a long playoff drought.
Also, struggling kicker Chandler Catanzaro was waived.
Catanzaro was one for three on field goals against the Redskins, missing from 30 and 47 yards. In addition to being 11 of 15 through nine games, the fifth-year pro who signed as a free agent after spending last season with the New York Jets has missed four extra points.
Titans saying all the right things about handling success
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are saying all the right things about learning how to handle success.
After beating defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia earlier this season, the Titans lost three straight. Now they've rebounded with back-to-back wins, including Sunday's 34-10 rout of the reigning AFC champ in New England, and
Lots of clichés.
“It’s just another step,” quarterback Marcus Mariota said of the big win. “If we just sit here and feel good about ourselves, the next week we’re not going to play very well. It’s nice to build off of it. It’s a great win for us. But, this is not where we want to be and not where we want to go. So, we have to continue to work.”
Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said beating last year’s Super Bowl teams doesn’t matter.
“We got to keep on building week in and week out and get ready for the next opponent coming up next week,” Casey said.
That’s a very different tone than the one they had after knocking off the Eagles.
There were demands for respect issued by two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan and 2017 All-Pro safety Kevin Byard after the Titans knocked off the Eagles on Sept. 30. Then they went on the three-game skid.
So rookie head coach Mike Vrabel said after the win over the Patriots that he must do a better job helping the Titans handle success than the last time.
On Monday, Vrabel said keeping the Titans focused will be easy. All he has to do is start ticking off all the things the Colts (4-5) are doing well: winning three straight, averaging 29 points a game and not allowing a sack in three games.
“For me, to try to stand up here and make something up, I won’t have to do that …,” Vrabel said. “So, it won’t be hard for me to look for clips of Indianapolis playing good football.”
The Titans (5-4) also have never beaten Andrew Luck, losing all nine games against the quarterback. They swept the Colts last season for the first time since 2002; Luck missed both games with a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.
Tennessee’s offense has been showing signs of growth in the Titans’ last two wins and is coming off its best performance under first-year coordinator Matt LaFleur. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first two drives for the first time this season and scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter and nearly matched their previous best in a game by halftime with 24.
That pairs nicely with the NFL’s stingiest scoring defense, now allowing only 16.8 points per game. The Titans also rank sixth in total yards allowed, 10th against the run and sixth against the pass.
The Titans, who lost three losses by a combined nine points, visit the Colts and then division leader Houston before finishing the season with four of their final five games at home where they are 3-1 this season. Tight end Jonnu Smith says they have to keep stacking wins.
“It means nothing if we can’t keep the momentum and get the win the next week,” Smith said.
Notes: Vrabel said RB David Fluellen did not tear an ACL when he went down untouched, but will be out this week.
Patriots face growing list of issues heading into bye week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have been adept at masking most of their issues this season.
After a 1-2 start by New England that seemed to offer at least a sliver of opportunity for someone to end its streak of nine straight AFC East titles, it hushed those rumblings by running off
But recent injuries, mounting issues on the offensive line and mistakes on defense returned during a 34-10 loss at Tennessee on Sunday.
It left coach Bill Belichick with a refrain he repeated both after the game and again Monday when asked for his assessment.
“None of it was good enough,” he said.
It’s also brought back a small cloud of uncertainty about the prospects of a team that now enters its bye week facing the task of playing catch-up to a 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs team for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
“You better learn from a game like this, because the weeks get harder and harder,” receiver Julian Edelman said following Sunday’s loss. “We’ve got to fix it because this is when you start separating or you start falling behind.”
Tom Brady put together an MVP season in 2017 despite losing Edelman to a preseason knee injury. He was able to do it largely because of the strong seasons from tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Dion Lewis and receiver Brandin Cooks.
And despite a slow start, the defense was strong down the stretch, ending the regular season allowing just 18.5 points per game.
Fast-forward to 2018 and so much has changed following roster changes in the offseason.
Lewis signed with the Titans in free agency, creating a hole at running back that the Patriots have had trouble plugging. Cooks was traded and Brady has yet to develop consistent chemistry with a revamped group of receivers that has also had injuries.
As a result, Brady spent a good portion his 300th career NFL game Sunday under increasing pressure. He was sacked three times and hurried a total of six times by the Titans. He’s only been sacked 16 times this season, but he’s working harder in the pocket.
Brady already has seven interceptions in 2018, one fewer than he had in all of 2017. They haven’t all been the result of pressure from the defense. But he’s had more overthrows working behind an increasingly injury-battered line that may be missing the leadership of free agency departure Nate Solder at left tackle.
Trent Brown, who the Patriots acquired to fill Solder’s spot, has started all 10 games and been solid. But he’s now part of a growing list of offensive linemen nursing injuries.
Brown missed the final drive of the first half against the Titans because of illness. LaAdrian Waddle replaced him for that series, with Brown returning early in the third quarter. But Brown left again with an injured back.
Even more concerning for the Patriots (7-3) was the sight of Edelman leaving with an ankle injury. Gronkowski, who sat out Sunday, has now missed two of the last three games with ankle and back injuries. His backup, Dwayne Allen, could also miss some time after injuring his knee against Tennessee.
Brady tried to lean on Josh Gordon, who has shined in recent weeks since his trade from Cleveland. But Gordon had just four catches on 12 targets against the Titans.
It added up to Brady being held without a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks. His passer rating is down from 102.8 last season to 94.8 this season.
Defensively there are concerns, too. After finding a groove in the second half of 2017, the Patriots haven’t quite turned the same corner with linebacker coach Brian Flores calling plays following the departure of former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. They are allowing 24 points and giving up 381 yards per game and continue to struggle with mobile quarterbacks.
Brady said this upcoming bye week must feature a lot of self-assessment.
“I think the coaches will do a lot of self-scouting. I think we as players have to do the same thing,” he said. “Hopefully we learn from it. All of these games are a little bit different. … The ones that we’re going to play will be a little bit different. Winning football takes a lot of things. It takes a lot of good performances from a lot of people. Losing football is the exact opposite.
“Winning in the NFL is hard. You can’t just show up expecting to win.”
Backfield change: Panthers waive Anderson; sign Cadet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have waived backup running back C.J. Anderson, a 1,000-yard rusher last season with the Broncos.
Anderson played in nine games for Carolina and had 104 yards rushing on 24 carries. He had one reception for a 24-yard touchdown.
Carolina signed running back Travaris Cadet on Monday to
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says “when we signed C.J. in the spring I think he saw his role evolving into more. But Christian (McCaffrey) has taken the majority of the role here.”
Hurney says Anderson did not ask to be traded or released.
Anderson, 27, ran for 1,007 yards last season for the Broncos but was not re-signed by Denver.
Cadet, 29, played for the Bills and Jets last season and had 23 carries for 96 yards.
Bears supporting Parkey after tough day against Lions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — This time, the Chicago Bears were good enough to overcome a tough day for Cody Parkey.
That might not be the case very soon.
A day after Parkey missed two extra points and two field-goal attempts in a 34-22 victory over Detroit, coach Matt Nagy reiterated he has
“The end of this regular season, these are huge now. You got to make them,” Nagy said Monday, “and it’s just too important, they’re too crucial.”
The most remarkable part of Parkey’s trouble against Detroit might have been how he missed the four kicks, finding an upright each time.
After Chicago scored on its first drive, Parkey kicked the extra point off the right upright. He hit the left upright on an extra point in the second quarter. On consecutive Chicago drives in the third quarter, Parkey rattled the right upright on a 41-yard field goal and again on a 34-yard attempt.
“I don’t think I’ve hit the post four times in my whole life and I’ve been kicking probably for 15 years,” Parkey said right after Chicago’s third straight win.
It got so bad that the crowd roared when the Bears went for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown later in the third. But Parkey’s teammates offered their support.
“Everyone has a bad game every once in a while, so we’re going to rally around him, continue to have his back,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, “and I know next week when we need it he’s going to make a big kick and we’re not even going to think twice about it. We’re a family in that locker room, we have each other’s back no matter what.”
Parkey connected on 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and 26 of 29 extra points last season with Miami, prompting Chicago to give him a four-year deal in free agency worth a little more than $15 million. It included a signing bonus of $2.25 million and a fully guaranteed base salary for the first two years, making it unlikely the Bears will cut him.
The 26-year-old Parkey has missed five field goals in 18 attempts this season. The empty extra points were his first two in 32 tries.
Nagy chalked up the performance to a bad day.
“You go back to a few weeks ago when Mason Crosby missed a few for Green Bay and then the next week he ended up kicking the game winner,” Nagy said. “It’s just a crazy cycle and it’s just a matter of your patience that you have with it and fortunately for us yesterday we did have the lead. … But now, he also needs to take the next step of trying to figure out how he can get better and we’ll go ahead and do that.”
One way might be some practice time at Soldier Field, one of the NFL’s toughest spots for kickers because of its proximity to Lake Michigan. Nagy said they are discussing the possibility.
How quickly Parkey can recover from his difficulties against Detroit could be huge for Chicago (6-3), which hosts Minnesota on Sunday night. The Vikings have won four of five and are second in the division with a 5-3-1 record.
The Bears and Lions play again on Thanksgiving in Detroit, and Chicago also hosts Green Bay and visits Minnesota before the season ends. Asked about balancing support for Parkey with any frustration with his performance, Nagy said he believes in being honest.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat anything and he wouldn’t want that from me,” he said. “So we’ll have our own conversations and keep it between us, but I’ll always handle it as best as I can for the team and for him and then just stick with my gut.”
Confused Jags keep blowing assignments in 5th straight loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are busting defensive assignments at an alarming rate.
They are allowing receivers to get wide open across the field. They are letting tight ends go completely uncovered. They are missing calls, failing to communicate coverages and giving up explosive plays left and right.
A defense that
The Jaguars (3-6) gave up 29 points and 306 yards in the first half to Indianapolis and lost 29-26 on Sunday . The Colts managed just 60 yards after the break, but dropped two passes that would have resulted in big gains.
Regardless, Jacksonville lost its fifth consecutive game and pretty much ruined its already slim chances of returning to the postseason. Inconsistent quarterback Blake Bortles and a growing number of injuries are partly to blame. But equally troubling is how the once-vaunted defense has fallen well short of expectations.
“I can’t say what’s going on in the next man’s head,” safety Tashaun Gipson said Monday. “We go over our in-game adjustments. The coaches tell us what to expect, what we learn from each play and things like that. I don’t know what those guys who are a part of those busted coverages are seeing. To be honest, it has to be just total brain farts.
“You’re looking at guys running wild in coverages that we’ve been playing here for (three years). Even back in 2016, we weren’t a great football team, but it wasn’t this many consecutive busts week in and week out.”
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey played his worst game in three years, getting caught in the wrong coverage twice against the Colts.
The 2017 All-Pro played man-to-man defense against T.Y. Hilton when he should have been in zone, leaving tight end Eric Ebron to run unmarked for a 53-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive. Ramsey played zone later in the first quarter when he should been in man, allowing Hilton to get loose for a 35-yard gain.
Ramsey also got burned for a touchdown by tight end Mo Alie-Cox.
Ramsey responded to criticism Monday via Twitter by saying, “When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol.”
Coach Doug Marrone said he understands fans being upset with the team’s performance and Ramsey’s remarks.
“There are people that support this team, that expected great things from this team, and we’re not performing at that level,” Marrone said. “At the end of the day, if you’re not strong enough to understand that, that’s not going to help the team get on the right track. Anyone.”
Safety Barry Church also blew a man-coverage scheme in the first half when he failed to line up properly, and Luck found Ebron all alone for a 12-yard score.
“The busts came up in the Dallas game, and they’ve just been a recurring theme since then,” Gipson said. “What to do about it? I don’t know. It’s hard to blame coaching for busts, but at the same time, everybody’s got to be accountable in this thing right here for sure.”
Jacksonville hosts Pittsburgh (6-2-1) on Sunday, a rematch from the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Jaguars held on for a 45-42 victory despite surrendering touchdowns on Pittsburgh’s final three possessions. Given how the Jags have played lately, especially in the first half against the Colts, no one would be surprised to see the Steelers pick up where they left off in January.
“As cliche as it may sounds, there’s only one way to go for this team right now,” Gipson said. “I think our backs are truly, truly against the wall. … I’ve been on terrible teams and I’ve been on teams that when you’re 3-6, you’re like, ‘Hey, man, that’s a lot better than I thought we would be nine games in.’
“The feeling right now, it’s tough on a lot of guys because this is not a 3-6 team.”
NOTES: Marrone said center Brandon Linder will have surgery on his right knee and miss the rest of the season. Linder, a third-round draft pick from Miami in 2014, will have missed 27 games in five years. He signed a five-year contract worth $51.7 million, with $24 million guaranteed, in July 2017. Linder also is the team’s third offensive lineman — second starter — to land on injured reserve.
Chargers LB Denzel Perryman out for season with knee injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.
Coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Perryman injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-6 win against Oakland.
Perryman, who has started
Hayes Pullard and Kyle Emanuel, who both saw 16 snaps against Oakland, are in the mix to move into Perryman’s starting spot. Los Angeles (7-2), which has won six straight, hosts Denver this week.
Browns much better, show promising growth under Williams
CLEVELAND (AP) — From disorganized and dysfunctional to disciplined — and according to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, dangerous.
The Cleveland Browns are looking a lot better these days.
Not great, but improved. Greatly improved.
Two weeks after coach Hue Jackson's long overdue firing, the Browns showed a glimpse of a brighter future with
Taking their cues from Mayfield and interim coach Gregg Williams, whose odds of becoming Cleveland’s next full-time coach may not be as ridiculous as they once seemed, the Browns (3-6-1) took apart a team with playoff hopes.
Cleveland was balanced on offense, sound defensively and the Browns’ special teams avoided the kind of fatal mistakes that led to so many tough losses earlier this season.
“We just finally put four quarters of football together,” said safety Damarious Randall. “Just to see us put it together now shows where this team is pointing and the direction we are going. We are going to keep on building on that and keep fighting.”
Mayfield’s leading the charge.
Matched up against one of the NFL’s best in Matt Ryan, Mayfield was nearly perfect while outplaying his more celebrated quarterbacking counterpart. Mayfield completed his first 13 passes, finished 17 of 20 for 217 yards and threw three touchdown passes as the Browns posted their largest win since Dec. 13, 2015 — a span of 44 games.
When it ended, with the rare sight of Cleveland fans actually still in their seats cheering and not heading toward the exits, Mayfield met Ryan and shared a hug with Atlanta’s star at midfield before filming a promotional selfie video for the team’s website and then sprinting off like a 10-year-old and leaping and bumping with Randall in the end zone.
Moments later, Mayfield playfully told reporters he woke up feeling “pretty dangerous.” He’s been scary over the past four weeks, throwing nine TD passes with just two interceptions and making better decisions.
It was Mayfield’s second game with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, the team’s running backs coach thrust into the coordinator’s role when Todd Haley was fired after Jackson on Oct. 29. Kitchens has catered Cleveland’s offense to suit Mayfield’s strengths, and his quicker throws have been effective in moving the ball and keeping him safe.
For the first time this season, the Browns did not give up a sack.
Williams said the Mayfield-Kitchens pairing will only get better.
“Both of their styles and both of their personalities, they respect each other,” Williams said. “They both understand each other. When that respect is well enough, maybe they might even like each other later on, but there has to be a respect of those and us together with coaches and players that we both are on the same page and we know what we are doing for things to grow. I think Freddie and Baker are doing a great job with that.”
Williams, too, should take a bow. In no time, he’s made the Browns better.
Sometimes brash and boastful, Williams has toned down his public personality while providing strong, needed leadership to a team that had tuned out Jackson after two losing seasons. The Browns are responding to the 60-year-old Williams, who coached Buffalo from 2001-03 and worked his way back up the ranks after he was suspended by the league in 2012.
Williams laughed hard when asked if the past two weeks have reminded an “old timer” he still had what it takes to be a head coach.
“I never thought it left,” he said.
But as far as his future in Cleveland, Williams insists he’s not campaigning for the job. At this point, the Browns’ play is doing the lobbying for him.
When pressed about whether he would like to be the next coach of the Browns, Williams showed a politician’s elusiveness.
“You know what?” he said on a conference call as the Browns began their bye week. “I like being employed. I enjoy the head coaching part of it. I enjoy all these parts of it, but understand the big part of what we are doing is we get the players the focus, get me to focus on one day at a time and we have to keep on moving on in the right direction.”
NOTES: Williams only planned to give his players Tuesday off, but “threw them a bone” following the win and gave them Monday as well. The players are free this week with the exception of medical treatments and phone meetings. … Williams said LT Greg Robinson “played well” in his second start, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stay in the lineup following the bye. Rookie Desmond Harrison started Cleveland’s first eight games before being sidelined with an unspecified illness.
Jaguars center Brandon Linder injures knee, out for season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder will have season-ending surgery on his right knee.
Linder injured his knee in Sunday's 29-26 loss at Indianapolis, and coach Doug Marrone said Monday the team captain will be placed on injured reserve.
A third-round draft pick from Miami in 2014, Linder will have
Linder also is the team’s third offensive lineman — second starter — to land on injured reserve. Left tackle Cam Robinson tore a knee ligament earlier in the season and was placed on IR. Robinson’s backup, Josh Wells, landed on IR with a groin injury.
Ravens QB Flacco status for Sunday’s game ‘up in the air’
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is nursing a hip injury that could threaten his availability for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.
With the Ravens coming off a bye, Flacco received an additional week of rest and treatment after sustaining the injury on Nov. 4 in the opening minutes of
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flacco’s status against the Bengals is “up in the air” and could be a game-time decision.
If the 11-year veteran can’t go, either Robert Griffin III or rookie Lamar Jackson will start for the first time with Baltimore.
The Ravens (4-5) reached their bye week with a three-game losing streak that ruined a decent start and left the team in recovery mode as it seeks to snap a run of three straight seasons without reaching the playoffs.
Bye comes at good time for hobbled Dolphins
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Frank Gore walked slowly through the Miami Dolphins locker room Monday, a slight hunch in his posture and a slight limp in his gait, which made him look like the 35-year-old running back he is.
And he's among the healthy ones.
The Dolphins (5-5) hobbled into their bye week
“I don’t even know if we’d have enough,” Gase said.
“The bye week,” gimpy left tackle Laremy Tunsil said, “came at the perfect time.”
For one thing, the bye buys quarterback Ryan Tannehill an extra week to continue his recovery from an injured capsule in his throwing shoulder. After a period of rest he began a throwing program Sunday.
“They said it was a good first step and he felt good, so that’s a positive,” Gase said. “We’ll just progress through and see where we’re at next Wednesday.”
The goal remains for Tannehill to return for Miami’s next game Nov. 25 at Indianapolis.
“If we can get through this week and he feels great every day, then we’ve got a shot,” Gase said.
The odds seem against it. Tannehill was shut down after an earlier throwing program produced little progress, and missed his fifth game in a row Sunday when Miami was beaten at Green Bay.
Brock Osweiler fell to 2-3 replacing Tannehill. And as the Dolphins lost for the fifth time in seven games, their injury list grew longer.
Sidelined were cornerback Bobby McCain (concussion) and receivers DeVante Parker (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (calf). Both receivers underwent MRIs on Monday, and their injuries are not believed to be season enders.
By the final whistle, Miami was without five former first-round draft picks. That included starting tackles Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James, who both missed the game with knee injuries. There’s a good chance they’ll return against Indy.
Given the way the Dolphins’ season is trending, it’s surprising the Colts game could be pivotal in the AFC wild-card race.
“We’re still in the hunt,” receiver Kenny Stills said. “We need to get healthy.”
Or healthier, at least.
Last week the Dolphins had 18 players on their injury report. But not Gore, the ageless veteran who ran for 90 yards in 13 carries Sunday. He became the first player to rush for 500 yards in 14 consecutive seasons, and hasn’t missed a game since 2011.
In the Dolphins’ locker room, that makes him an outlier.
Film Study: How another old friend stymied Belichick
Sunday's 34-10 drubbing in
Sunday’s 34-10 drubbing in Nashville was the New England Patriots’ most lopsided defeat since a 41-14 collapse at Kansas City — which prompted Bill Belichick’s famed “We’re on to Cincinnati” presser — and the worst loss during Belichick’s tenure in which the Patriots were turnover-free.
It was also New England’s second time losing by at least 16 this season, which hasn’t happened to a Tom Brady-led team since 2005. Of course, both defeats came at the hands of former Patriots: Matt Patricia’s Lions in Week 3 and Mike Vrabel’s Titans on Sunday.
Tennessee’s win was comprehensive. Marcus Mariota again looked sharper and more comfortable after shedding his two-fingered glove two weeks ago, and Corey Davis had perhaps his best NFL game. Special teams did its part, as the Titans’ average drive started at the 34, compared to the 24 for the Patriots. (Tennessee was fortunate not to lose any of its three fumbles, including two on special teams.)
But the defense, orchestrated by Vrabel and former Patriots coordinator Dean Pees, drove the victory, as New England was held to 10 points and under 300 yards for just the second time since October of 2016. The other time — you guessed it — came against Patricia in Week 3.
Patricia, who spent 14 years with Belichick, stymied his mentor with a very specific third-down approach keying on Rob Gronkowski and James White (Julian Edelman was out due to suspension). Using a rare personnel package with seven defensive backs, the Lions doubled Gronkowski with a cornerback AND safety, and put a safety (not a linebacker) on White, while also running an edge rusher at White to disrupt him off the snap. With seven DBs, Detroit still had three cornerbacks left to match New England’s three wideouts, and Brady struggled to find open targets all night.
Vrabel and Pees took a similar coverage approach on third downs, playing dime (six defensive backs) with four linebackers (two ILBs and two OLBs, leaving just one DL) for extra speed. With Gronkowski out, the Titans put Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard on White for most of the game and sent deep-safety help toward Edelman and Josh Gordon, whom Adoree’ Jackson smothered on several key plays.
Where Tennessee differed from Detroit was in its pressure concepts, as Vrabel and Pees called myriad “safe” blitzes and zone exchanges, sending four or five rushers at the snap while others dropped into coverage. Inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (1.5 sacks, three QB hits) was outstanding as a blitzer, and the Titans bothered Brady all day despite tallying just three sacks and six hits.
New England wound up 3-of-15 on third downs, as almost all of its success through the air came on early downs off play-action. The Tennessee defense was well prepared for Josh McDaniels’ staple misdirection near the line of scrimmage, like screens and jet sweeps, and it even stopped Brady cold on a QB sneak.
Considering the pair of resounding victories, it’s fair to ask: Have Vrabel and Patricia revealed a blueprint to stop the Patriots?
I’m skeptical, mostly because Gronkowski was out Sunday and Edelman sat out Week 3. The Patriots also missed right guard Shaq Mason (calf) and left tackle Trent Brown (illness, left mid-game) in Tennessee, and replacements Ted Karras and LaAdrian Waddle struggled. Between Gronkowski, the line and Rex Burkhead (IR, eligible to return Week 13) the offense should be healthier and more dangerous for the postseason, and Gordon should be more comfortable as well.
Still, the Titans’ dominance was eye-popping. At the very least, Belichick might have more to worry about if these teams meet again in January.
-Mayfield breaks out the cannon
Baker Mayfield is no Uncle Rico, but he can absolutely fling it. For those who doubted the top overall pick’s arm, Sunday’s first touchdown against the Falcons was a jaw-dropper.
Interim coordinator Freddie Kitchens called a “throwback” route for Jarvis Landry, who snuck from the right side at the snap* across the formation and wheeled up the left side, while Mayfield play-faked. But there were two problems: Free safety Damontae Kazee recognized Landry’s route and helped over the top, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett busted through the line into Mayfield’s face.
Seeing Landry’s window closing and feeling Jarrett’s pressure, Mayfield quickly rolled right, killing any opportunity to hit the designed route. But with Kazee shading to Landry, Mayfield knew that Rashard Higgins’ route — a post designed to occupy Robert Alford and Kazee — was left to only Alford.
Of course, Mayfield still had to get it there. With Jarrett chasing and Foyesade Oluokun closing in his face, he uncorked a laser off one foot while running right. The ball traveled 41 yards on a line to Higgins, who snared it before Alford could arrive.
That was just one beauty in a day full of them, as the former Heisman winner had as many touchdowns (three) as incompletions in the Browns’ biggest win of the year. It also served as a reminder that the short-statured Mayfield has a very high ceiling.
*Side note: Mayfield pointed to a safety presnap while Landry was in motion — as if telling the wideout whom to block — to help sell the defense that a run was coming. Not many rookie QBs are canny enough to use a dummy point.
-Andy Reid and Tyreek Hill are toying with defenses
He’s not the best wideout in football, but Hill might be its most unique weapon, simply because his speed shatters the rules of NFL physics. That’s an almost unfair advantage for Reid, perhaps the league’s most creative mind.
Hill is scary enough when lined up outside, which practically requires a safety over the top. But things get terrifying when Hill goes into the slot, especially the inside slot of trips, where both of his touchdowns came from Sunday against Arizona.
Many teams rely on zone against the Chiefs so defenders don’t have to chase their man all over (presnap and postsnap) against K.C.’s myriad misdirection concepts. But more and more often, Reid is punishing those zones by spreading out and putting Hill in the slot, forcing defenses to cover a cheetah with wildebeests (safeties) and water buffaloes (linebackers).
On Hill’s first score, Kareem Hunt motioned wide right to create an empty set, with Hill in the inside slot. When the defense didn’t shift and Patrick Peterson aligned over Hunt, Patrick Mahomes knew it was zone. Two safeties deep showed him the deep middle would be open. Underneath safety Budda Baker aligned over Hill, but from 4 yards off the line, he had no chance to reroute him. Hill gave a simple juke and came wide open down the middle for a 37-yard TD.
A quarter later, the Chiefs burned the Cardinals with a variation of the same look. On third-and-goal from the 14, Hill aligned in the inside slot of an empty set against Arizona’s Tampa-2 zone and again ran vertical. All too wary of Hill’s speed, middle linebacker Josh Bynes tried desperately to keep pace, only for Hill to slam on the brakes. Knowing Hill would get free, Mahomes threw early and on the money for six.
Reid also sprung Hill for a 20-yard run and 16-yard reception out of the slot, both on plays where he crossed the formation behind the line after the snap and outflanked the defense. The closer Hill is to the formation, the more creative Reid can be with screens, jet sweeps, shovel passes and more.
Perhaps the scariest thing is how easy it all looks. Hill and Mahomes usually leave at least one long touchdown on the field each week, whether because of poor accuracy, a drop or miscommunication. Reid is always working in new wrinkles, and he’ll surely have more in the playoffs, after having a first-round bye to strategize.
-Frank Reich’s tight-end wizardry
Who would have guessed that Eric Ebron — released by the Lions before his fifth-year option became guaranteed — would have four more touchdowns (10) than any other NFL tight end through 10 weeks?
Ebron has indeed impressed, a reminder that tight ends often blossom a bit later than other positions (Greg Olsen, Delanie Walker and Zach Ertz come to mind). But much of his success is owed to Reich, who has weaponized the position masterfully in Indy, as he did in Philadelphia.
Reich sprung Ebron for three scores in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, two on wide-open receptions and one rushing. The second TD catch was a completely blown coverage, but the first, a 53-yarder on the opening possession, was brilliantly schemed to defeat Jacksonville’s playcall.
The Jaguars ran their staple Cover-3 “boundary lock,” in which the boundary-side (closer to the hashmark where the ball is spotted) cornerback “locks” into man coverage and everyone else plays zone. That locked Jalen Ramsey on T.Y. Hilton, who ran a spot route inside while Ebron ran a corner route into the deep third of the field to Ramsey’s side.
With Ramsey locked to Hilton, either hook/curl defender Telvin Smith or (more likely) flat defender Barry Church became responsible for Ebron’s route, but neither recognized it in time to turn and run vertically. Reich even sprinkled in a flat route to the same side by Jordan Wilkins to further distract Church. Andrew Luck found Ebron in acres of space, and the tight end evaded Tashaun Gipson for the score.
That was just one of Reich’s tricks. The Colts’ second touchdown came after a 27-yard catch by tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a former VCU basketball player in his second year of football since age 14. With three tight ends in a wing — a run-heavy look — Alie-Cox (aligned next to the right tackle) ran up the seam as Ebron (aligned just outside Alie-Cox) faded outside to occupy two players.
Because three-TE sets are so rare, defenses typically run only one or two different coverages against them, meaning Reich could expect a predictable look and design routes accordingly. The pair of vertical routes put heavy stress on rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs, who is primarily a run defender, and Alie-Cox came free.
Three plays after Alie-Cox’s grab, Reich got Ebron his second score on a 2-yard end-round, after the tight end motioned from a wingback position to get a head start across the formation and outflank the defense.
The design worked naturally because Reich often sends his tight ends in motion on standard run and play-action designs. This helps in the run game because none of the Colts’ tight ends is a sturdy run-blocker — Calais Campbell embarrassed Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle on Sunday — but putting them on the move creates more favorable angles.
Doyle is particularly adept as a move blocker, freeing Reich to use him on more play-action designs, including from a fullback alignment. This worked twice on Sunday, once for a 20-yard gain (would have been 40-plus with a better throw) on a wheel route and later for a near-touchdown out of the flat. One play after Doyle came up just short of paydirt, Alie-Cox caught a 1-yard TD off play-action, giving the Colts’ tight ends four touchdowns before halftime.
Paced by Ebron’s 10 scores, Indy’s tight ends have 16 touchdowns this year, including seven in the last two games. Alie-Cox has two on six career catches, while Erik Swoope has three on just 55 offensive snaps this year while battling injury. Doyle got his first in Week 9 after missing the previous five games.
With Doyle back healthy and Alie-Cox (who had a horrid drop turn into an interception Sunday) flashing at times, this position group could take an even larger role down the stretch.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Rams WR Kupp out for season with knee injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore a ligament in his left knee Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.
Coach Sean McVay confirmed the injury after an MRI exam Monday.
Kupp finishes his second NFL season with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns. The 2017 third-round draft pick has 102 receptions for 1,435 yards and 11 TDs in 23 career games.
Kupp suffered a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He made a cut on his left leg and fell to the ground, holding his knee. He had to be helped off the field.
He originally sprained the same knee when he was tackled in mid-October as the Rams beat the Broncos 23-20 in Denver. He missed two games before returning for the Week 9 loss in New Orleans.
–Field Level Media
LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp has torn knee ligament, McVay says
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee.
Coach Sean McVay on Monday confirmed the injury for Kupp, who led the Rams in yards receiving last season.
Kupp was hurt on a noncontact play during the Rams'
Kupp has been a key contributor to Los Angeles’ high-octane passing game in both of his NFL seasons. He has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns this season, providing Jared Goff with a reliable target in the slot.
Browns’ interim coach Williams focused on wins, not future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns interim coach Gregg Williams insists he's not thinking about his future with the team.
Cleveland has split its two games under Williams, the team's defensive coordinator who assumed head coaching duties after Hue Jackson was fired. The Browns (3-6-1) played one of their best all-around games in years on Sunday, beating
The Browns’ performance is a good reflection on Williams, who coached Buffalo from 2001-03. He sidestepped questions about whether he wants to be Cleveland’s next full-time coach, saying “I like being employed.”
Williams acknowledged he does enjoy “the head coaching part of it. But the big part of what we’re doing is getting the players to focus. One day at a time and keep on moving in the right direction.”
With rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing three touchdown passes, the Browns easily handled the Falcons (4-5).
Chiefs’ maligned defense shines in victory over Arizona
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Justin Houston back onto the field Sunday against Arizona, and the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker made one of the plays of the game when he picked off Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on a second-half screen pass.
The Chiefs also got safety Daniel
Perhaps it’s no surprise the Chiefs defense played the best it has all season.
With two of their anticipated starters back on the field, the Chiefs held the Cardinals to 260 yards in a 26-14 victory. They sacked Rosen five times, intercepted him twice and even managed to keep David Johnson under 100 yards rushing — just barely.
“I feel like the first couple weeks we were putting too much into it, trying too hard,” linebacker Reggie Ragland said. “We’re having fun with it. Whatever happens, happens. It’s football. We’ve been playing this game for too long for us not to have fun with it. It’s a child’s game and we’re grown men playing it, so have fun with it. Don’t worry about all that other stuff.”
The Chiefs (9-1) sure looked as if they were having a ball Sunday.
Dee Ford had his ninth sack of the season, not to mention three tackles for a loss and four hits on Rosen. Allen Bailey had his fifth sack while Chris Jones had two more to give him a career-high seven for the season, including at least one sack in six consecutive games.
All told, Rosen was hit 13 times and fumbled once while throwing for just 208 yards and a score.
“The one thing we’re doing right now is we are minimizing big plays,” defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins said. “That is one thing we all play on is minimizing big plays, then getting them one-dimensional so we can rush the passer. I think we did that this game.”
The only game in which the defense played nearly as well was Cincinnati, when the Chiefs allowed 239 yards in a 45-10 rout. But it’s often easier to play stingy defense when the game has gotten out of hand, and on Sunday the Chiefs needed to show up in a game that Arizona managed to keep relatively close.
“That’s happened a couple of times now, things have stalled out (on offense) then they step up and make plays,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That’s a great thing. We need that as a football team. We need that. It’s important.”
Especially given who is up next: The Chiefs are headed to Mexico City to face the high-flying Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in a matchup of two of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.
The Rams are second in yards-per-game and the Chiefs are third, and those rankings are flipped when it comes to scoring with Kansas City second and Los Angeles third.
In other words, it’s a good time for the Chiefs’ maligned defense to start showing up.
They can still get a whole lot better, too. Middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens was out Sunday with bruised ribs, and backup linebacker Frank Zombo missed the game with a hamstring injury, giving undrafted rookie Ben Niemann a chance to start his first NFL game.
“I was still on four phases of special teams,” Niemann said, “so I got a little tired out there. But it was good. You want to play. You want to play as many snaps as possible.”
Someone else who wants to play? Eric Berry, the Chiefs’ star safety, who still hasn’t played since tearing his Achilles’ tendon in the season opener last year. Berry practiced throughout the summer and into training camp, but a heel injury has kept him off the field for months.
It would be another boon for the Chiefs defense if he can return in any effective capacity.
“Sooner or later, it has to be the defense (stepping up),” Jenkins said. “That’s part of being a team. You can’t be one-dimensional. I think the feeling we have now is it’s a good team. It wasn’t pretty (Sunday) but we got it done. That’s what we have to do.”
Notes: Reid said Monday he’s not concerned about the field conditions at Azteca Stadium, where the combination of concerts and soccer matches have wrecked the turf. “I’ve seen it,” Reid said, “but I think the NFL is on top of it. They do a great job with all that stuff.” … Reid said he doesn’t expect Patrick Mahomes to miss practice after his girlfriend’s stepfather died suddenly on Sunday. The Chiefs are off on Tuesday and Wednesday. “He’s here this morning and he’s got things set there, organized and settled down,” Reid said, “so he can do what he’s got to do here.”
Reports: Jets won’t fire Bowles during bye week
New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head
New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head coach Todd Bowles before season’s end, according to multiple reports.
The focus on Bowles’ future increased Sunday after the Jets (3-7) lost to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, 41-10. It was the fourth straight loss for the Jets.
The Jets have a bye week, raising speculation that Bowles could be fired this week.
ESPN reported that ownership expects to consider Bowles’ future at the end of the season instead. The lack of a clearcut interim coach on the staff, combined with the desire to have consistency for the Bowles-led defense, were cited as the reasons.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints sign veteran WR Marshall
After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver
After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall could end his postseason drought after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the transaction.
New Orleans (8-1) signed the 34-year-old free agent after losing the newly signed Dez Bryant last week to a torn Achilles tendon.
Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and eight-time 1,000-yard receiver with 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns
He played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks this season before being released last month, finishing with 11 receptions for 136 yards and one score.
Marshall has also played for the Denver Broncos (2006-09), Miami Dolphins (2010-11), Chicago Bears (2012-14), New York Jets (2015-16) and New York Giants (2017).
–Field Level Media
Reports confirm torn ACL for Rams WR Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore the ACL in his left knee Sunday and will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
An MRI confirmed the preliminary diagnosis Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Kupp finishes his second NFL season with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns. The 2017 third-round draft pick has 102 receptions for 1,435 yards and 11 TDs in 23 career games.
Kupp appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He made a cut on his left leg and fell to the ground, holding his knee. He had to be helped off the field.
Kupp originally sprained the same knee when he was tackled in mid-October as the Rams beat the Broncos 23-20 in Denver. He missed two games before returning for the Week 9 loss in New Orleans.
–Field Level Media
Saints’ Payton says he’ll pay to repair smashed alarm
New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said Monday he will pay for the damages after smashing a fire alarm in the visitors’ locker room at Paul Brown Stadium before Sunday’s 51-14 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Alarms had been sounding throughout the stadium for about 15 minutes before Payton took matters into his own hands to silence the distraction.
“I just needed the noise to stop,” Payton said. “Gladly, we’ll take care of the repair cost and I consider the Brown family and that organization as close allies and people we have a lot of respect for, and the same way with (coach) Marvin (Lewis).”
It’s not clear whether any penalty is forthcoming, but the Bengals said they have alerted the authorities.
“We are aware of this situation and have been in touch with the authorities, but have nothing more on it at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement.
The reason for the fire alarms sounding in the first place remains unclear.
–Field Level Media