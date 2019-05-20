Redskins LB Foster carted off field with torn left ACL
Redskins LB Foster carted off field with torn left ACL
Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster was carted off the field Monday with a season-ending torn left ACL, according to multiple reports.
The Redskins sent Foster for an MRI exam after the injury, coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the first workout of the team’s offseason program.
“Reuben, the type of player that he is, the type of energy that he brings, he wouldn’t be laying down unless something was wrong. We’ll hope for the best right now until we get the results, but very concerning for sure,” Gruden said after the workout.
“I’ll just have to wait and see before I get too emotional about it.”
Foster was emotionally distraught as he was assisted to the cart and into the locker room with an air cast on his left knee.
Foster crumpled to the ground on the third play and immediately was tended to by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and team president Bruce Allen. Allen was observing the workout from nearby.
Gruden said Foster, in a non-contact drill while going about three-quarters speed, stepped on guard Tyler Catalina’s foot and “landed funny on his left leg.”
“Very disappointing what happened,” Gruden said. “His first rep as a Redskin, he runs through the gap and gets injured. … He’s devastated. He’s obviously guarded right now. He felt something happen in his leg. But he’s very upset about it.
“I don’t know how to process it really. We’ve had some bad luck over here for the past couple of years, but this one here takes the cake.”
The Redskins claimed Foster off of waivers when the San Francisco 49ers parted with the troubled linebacker last season. The 49ers let Foster go in the wake of a domestic violence accusation stemming from an alleged incident during a team road trip to Tampa, Fla.
Foster, 25, was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017 (31st overall). He has played in 16 of a possible 32 games in his career.
–Field Level Media
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he went “too far” in his criticism of former teammate Antonio Brown.
Roethlisberger spoke publicly for the first time about his falling out with the All-Pro receiver — traded to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason — in an interview with Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate, KDKA.
Roethlisberger referenced comments he made following a 24-17 loss at the Denver Broncos on Nov. 25. Roethlisberger attempted to throw toward Brown on third-and-goal from the 2 in the final minute, but the pass was intercepted.
Roethlisberger went on his weekly radio show and said Brown needed to run his route “flat” on that play, and that he wished he had thrown to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and not Brown, after the Steelers had first-and-goal.
“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him. I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry. Did I go to far after that Denver game? Probably. …,” he told KDKA.
“That’s the thing about media and social media, As soon as you say ‘sorry’ it only goes so far. You can’t take it back. And I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and relationship, I’m truly, genuinely sorry about that.”
At the time, Brown called Roethlisberger’s comments “constructive criticism,” but the relationship deteriorated from there. Brown reportedly threw a football at Roethlisberger when they had a disagreement during Week 17, and he tweeted in February that the two lacked “mutual respect.”
“No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game. #truth,” Brown said in his tweet.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed after knocking a security guard to the ground at a Las Vegas music festival, but he was not arrested.
TMZ posted a video on Monday showing events that reportedly took place early Saturday at the Electric Daisy Carnival festival in the city.
The two-minute video begins with Elliott engaged in a tense conversation with a young woman, and as she walks away, he follows her. The interaction does not turn physical with the woman. He then encounters event security guards and says to one of them, “You got something to say?” He elbows the guard, who hits a metal rail and falls.
A Las Vegas policeman then handcuffs him.
Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ that “security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation.”
“He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his (youth football camp in Dallas) on Sunday,” the attorney said.
While the Cowboys have not issued an official statement, Mike Leslie of WFAA in Dallas tweeted this:
“#Cowboys front office source says they are aware of this incident involving Ezekiel Elliott being handcuffed at EDC Vegas after knocking a man to the ground, and says they are gathering information right now.”
The NFL likely will want to review the tape.
Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 after he was investigated following domestic violence allegations. Commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the punishment after a yearlong probe concluded that Elliott and former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson had several physical confrontations. Prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, where Elliott went to school at Ohio State, declined to prosecute.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots re-signed free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday.
The Patriots acquired Shelton, a 2015 first-round pick, in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in March 2018. Shelton played in 13 games (one start) last season, making 21 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 345-pounder is expected to continue in his role as a run-stuffing rotational player in the middle of the line.
Shelton started 44 of 46 games with the Browns, making 128 tackles, including 1.5 sacks.
Shelton, who visited with the Cincinnati Bengals early in the free agency period, signed a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network. Terms of the contract were not announced.
The Patriots released offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to make room for Shelton.
–Field Level Media
Brooks Koepka’s fourth major title in two years vaulted the new No. 1 player in the world into the position of the favorite to win next month’s U.S. Open.
Despite seeing his seven-shot lead shrink to one shot on Sunday, Koepka battled to defend his title at the PGA Championship. The winner of four of the past nine majors overall, Koepka is now listed at +550 by Bovada and +600 by Sportsbook.com to earn a U.S. Open three-peat at Pebble Beach.
Koepka won the tournament last year at Shinnecock Hills in New York and in 2017 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
The last player to three-peat a major came more than a century ago when Scotland’s Willie Anderson won the U.S. Open from 1903-05.
Dustin Johnson, who nearly caught Koepka at Bethpage Black on Sunday, is +700 by Sportsbook.com and +800 by Bovada. Tiger Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but is the third favorite at +1000 by both books and Rory McIlroy (+1200), who rallied for his ninth T10 in 10 starts this year, is next.
Bovada is more bullish on Jordan Spieth (+1400) than Sportsbook.com (+1800), while both list Justin Rose at +1600.
Looking for an unlikely payday? Bovada is offering 50,000-to-1 odds on Nicolai Hojgaard, the Danish amateur ranked 1,127 in the world who posted a T29 at last year’s Open Championship. He also finished T10 in the Nordic Golf League’s Lumine Hills Open in March.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback Chad Kelly will get another chance in the NFL.
Kelly, 25, signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. He last played for the Denver Broncos and was released in October 2018 on the heels of an arrest for criminal trespass.
Englewood (Colo.) Police Department said a man had entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued. Kelly had been attending a Halloween party at teammate Von Miller’s house prior to the late-night incident.
At the time, he was the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum.
Kelly has no guarantee to be more than a training camp arm. The Colts are locked into their top two quarterbacks, Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett, and Phillip Walker is currently listed behind them on the depth chart.
Myriad off-field issues caused Kelly to be drafted much later than his talent might have suggested. The final pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kelly ran into disciplinary issues at Clemson. He was dismissed from Clemson in April 2014 for conduct detrimental to the program.
In December 2014, he was arrested following an altercation outside a bar in Buffalo, N.Y., and avoided criminal charges after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and being ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
He finished his college career at Mississippi.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will have “no limitations” when the team begins organized team activities Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Wentz, 26, is coming back from a stress fracture in his back that forced him to miss Philadelphia’s last three regular-season games and both playoff contests.
“The team will be smart with him, of course, but he’s expected to be involved in the majority of all work,” Rapoport tweeted.
Wentz, the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is 23-17 through three seasons with 10,152 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He finished third in MVP balloting in 2017, although he missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl run because of a torn ACL.
“I get it. I get it,” Wentz said last month about concerns of his durability. “I’m looking forward to putting those behind me. I understand it’s a part of this league; it’s a physical league and things happen. Some of those things are out of my control and I look forward to putting that behind me.”
His health is more imperative in 2019 because his former backup, Nick Foles, is now the starter with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Eagles late last month exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz for the 2020 campaign. Wentz will make more than $20 million in 2020, although exact figures for fifth-year options won’t be firmed up until a later date.
Wentz returned from the ACL injury to play in 11 games last season, passing for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning didn’t impress on the first day of organized team activities on Monday, completing just 1 of 6 passes with two interceptions, but his performance did nothing to change coach Pat Shurmur’s mind about his QB depth chart.
“Eli Manning looks really good. … He’s throwing the ball well and looks strong physically,” Shurmur said.
The Giants also got a look at rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.
“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1. That’s where we’re at,” Shurmur told reporters.
Shurmur said Jones will get reps with the second and third-string offense, but that Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta also will have some chances. Tanney was Manning’s backup most of last season.
–Field Level Media
Brooks Koepka clutched the trophy and figured even the anxious moments were worth it Sunday.
Koepka withstood a shaky back-nine stretch and held on to win the PGA Championship for the second year in a row.
“That was a stressful round of golf,” Koepka said. “I’m glad to have this thing (Wanamaker Trophy) back in my hands.”
Koepka’s lead shrunk to one stroke on hard-charging Dustin Johnson before steadying himself for what became a 4-over-par 74 final round at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
His 8-under 272 total was good enough for a two-shot edge on Johnson, who shot 69 on Sunday.
Koepka has won a major championship in three consecutive years and has four total major titles. With those four coming in an eight-tournament stretch of majors, it puts him in more elite company.
This took a different vibe than last year’s PGA Championship title for Koepka at Shinnecock, though he said the approach is the same.
“I’m trying to win a golf tournament,” he said. “I’m not focused on anything else other than hitting a good shot or a good putt.”
Koepka, 29, became the first golfer to successfully defend titles in the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He’s the fifth wire-to-wire winner in the PGA Championship. He will try for his third consecutive U.S. Open title June 13-16 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, Calif.
Johnson marveled at Koepka’s accomplishments.
“He’s one of the guys that I look for that I have to beat,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best players out here, so he’s always somebody that I’ve got my eye on.”
After three days of Koepka appearing to be in an invincible position, there were signs of drama approaching when the gap on the field dipped to four shots.
“I’m just happy we didn’t have to play any more holes,” Koepka said after the round.
Johnson played the front nine in 32, cutting the margin to four strokes on Koepka. The advantage fluctuated until it was at one shot after Koepka’s consecutive bogeys on Nos. 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Amid that, Johnson posted a birdie at No. 15. Moments after Koepka’s bogey streak reached four holes, Johnson gave a stroke back with a bogey at No. 16 and then another on the next hole, when he missed the green on the par-3 17th. Johnson saved par on the final hole while playing out of a bunker.
Johnson said at key moments he encountered trouble contending with wind gusts, just like the other golfers.
“It was the most wind we’ve had all week,” Johnson said.
Koepka bogeyed the first hole Sunday, and then appeared to be in total control until the 11th.
“I knew if I could get off to a good start, which I did, that I could maybe put a little bit of pressure on him,” Johnson said. “… Obviously I knew starting seven back that it was going to be a big feat to catch Brooks. You know, I definitely gave him a run, though, so I was happy with that.”
Nobody has ever led by as many as seven shots entering the final round of a major and failed to win. Koepka was up by six strokes with eight holes to play.
Yet his final-round score was 11 shots off the 63 he posted in Thursday’s first round.
Jordan Spieth (71), Patrick Cantlay (71) and England’s Matt Wallace (72) all were at 2 under to tie for third place. Luke List (74) was alone in sixth place at 1 under.
Spieth said he made good headway during the tournament on a course that’s not suited for his game. It marked his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this year.
“Bethpage, just when the rough is up this high, obviously I can’t pick a course that’s probably further away from it being for me,” he said.
It wasn’t an easy round for any of the golfers on the course.
“I played really well. I hit a lot of good shots,” Cantlay said. “I actually hit some good shots that didn’t end up in good spots. Caught gusts. I’m sure everyone was catching gusts out there.”
Harold Varner III, who was Koepka’s playing partner in the final pairing, birdied the first hole in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory. He soon tumbled out of contention, shooting an 11-over 81 on the final day.
Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard had a hole-in-one at No. 17. His shot bounced once and then into the cup for the only ace of the tournament.
–Field Level Media
Longtime defensive end Chris Long appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post Saturday night.
Long, 34, published a picture in which he raised a red plastic cup toward a mountainous horizon.
“Cheers,” wrote Long in his Twitter post. “Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up.”
The son of Hall of Famer Howie Long quickly set himself apart as a player and humanitarian during his career. He finished with 70 sacks and won a pair of Super Bowl rings, including one with the 2016 New England Patriots and one with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2017, Long supported teammate Malcolm Jenkins as he raised a fist during the national anthem.
“If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it,” Long said at the time.
Long also organized hikes during the offseason to provide clean water for people in Africa. He was named as the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year.
Long entered the NFL as the No. 2 overall pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2008 draft. He maintained a relationship with the fans of St. Louis even after the franchise moved to Los Angeles. He spent eight years in St. Louis, one year in New England and two years in Philadelphia.
–Field Level Media
Free agent center Travis Swanson, who made 53 starts in the NFL, announced his retirement from the NFL at age 28.
An Arkansas product, Swanson was a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014, starting 42 games over the next four seasons before signing with Miami last season. He started 11 games for the Dolphins after starting center Daniel Kilgore was injured.
Swanson made his announcement on Instagram, citing family reasons for stepping away from football.
“This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I,” Swanson wrote. “When my daughter Kendyl was born and I first saw her, my heart expanded and completely changed my priorities. I will always love football, but the love for your child is a level of love that has no comparison.
“I have been an offensive lineman for 22 years of my life and will be for the remainder. In my years as a lineman, I have learned so many life lessons. It is extraordinary that this game has the power to take a kid from Kingwood, Texas to places all over the globe.”
–Field Level Media
Brooks Koepka kept a steady hand on the lead in the PGA Championship by shooting even-par 70 in the third round Saturday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
That left him at 12-under 198 for the tournament, holding a seven-shot advantage as he goes for a repeat of the title in Sunday’s final round.
After his lead dipped to five strokes, Koepka birdied the par-5 13th to answer, and he is leaving few questions this weekend.
The final rounds of the tournament already lacked some buzz with Masters champion Tiger Woods missing the cut. There wasn’t a golfer showing the capability of making a sustained charge.
Koepka’s two-round total of 12 under set a record for any major, also giving him a seven-stroke lead, which he maintained through 54 holes.
Dustin Johnson (69) is tied with three others at 5 under. Johnson took a bogey on No. 18.
Luke List (69) had bogeys on the last two holes, dipping to 5 under and into a second-place tie with Johnson, Harold Varner III (67) and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (67), who tied for the low round of the day.
Jordan Spieth, who played in the final pairing with Koepka, shot 72 and is tied for eighth at 3 under. He shot 38 on the front after double-bogeying No. 9.
Koepka made it clear early he wasn’t about to fade. He posted a birdie on the second hole, then dumped an approach on the fifth hole — which has played as one of the most difficult on the course — just a few feet from the pin for what became another birdie, reaching 14 under.
But consecutive bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10 put a halt to the momentum.
Yet none of the other golfers made a sustained run. Janewattananond, Johnson and List all popped into second place at times.
Johnson played the front side in 3 under, then had four bogeys in a 2-over backside.
List played a nine-hole stretch in 4 under before his late-round troubles. He recorded three consecutive birdies on Nos. 12-14 as part of his temporary charge.
Of the 82 golfers who made the cut, only 17 shot under par in the third round.
–Field Level Media
New York Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson said he is looking for a general manager who is a “great strategic thinker” and can work with head coach Adam Gase.
After the Jets dismissed Mike Maccagnan on Wednesday and handed Gase the interim GM tag, Johnson said he was not looking for a traditional general manager.
Rumors immediately began circulating around the NFL that Peyton Manning could check both of those boxes.
“I want a great strategic thinker. It’s more than a talent-evaluation guy,” Johnson said. “I want a great manager, a communicator, someone who can collaborate well with the building. I’m convinced we’re going to find that person.”
Manning, 43, periodically has been linked to management openings since retiring after the 2015 season.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said Gase “would be one of the few guys who could draw Manning back into football.”
Manning was the starting quarterback in Denver for the last four seasons of his legendary career, working with Gase for three seasons as quarterbacks coach (2012) and offensive coordinator (2013-14).
During their 2013 campaign together, Manning broke the NFL single-season records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
There will be no repeat of the Masters magic for Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship.
Woods, who stunned the sports world when he won the Masters last month for his 15th career major and first since 2008, failed to make the cut Friday, missing it by one stroke at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y.
When Woods’ bump-and-run birdie chip from just off the 18th green rolled left of the hole, he was left with a short par putt, which he knocked down. But that left him with a 3-over-par 73 for his round, and at 5-over 145 through two rounds, one off the 4-over par cut line.
“Unfortunately, I just made too many mistakes,” Woods told reporters after the round. “I didn’t do the little things I needed to do. I had a couple three putts, I didn’t hit wedges close, didn’t hit any fairways today. I did a lot of little things wrong. … I just didn’t play well.”
Sitting three majors short of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18, Woods came to Bethpage with high hopes — and expectations. But he also entered the tournament having not played competitively since winning at Augusta.
While acknowledging there was a quick turnaround between the two majors, and rust and rest could have been a factor, Woods also made it clear it will take more than one missed cut to bring him down from his Masters high.
“I’m the Masters champion at 43 years old, and that’s a pretty good accomplishment,” he said.
After shooting a 72 in Thursday’s opening round, Woods opened the second round with a bogey at the par-4 second. He birdied the par-4 sixth to get back to even for the day, then went bogey-par-birdie to end the front nine even for the day.
But Woods opened the back nine with three straight bogeys, responded with a birdie at No. 13, and bogeyed once more to reach 3 over for the day. He parred out from there.
It is his ninth missed cut at a major as a professional, according to the PGA Tour.
In a stark contrast, playing partner Brooks Koepka birdied No. 18 for a second-round 65 and a two-day total of 12-under 128. The 128 total equaled the 36-hole low in major tournament history and was good for a seven-stroke lead heading into the weekend.
Last year, Koepka topped Woods by two strokes to win the PGA Championship.
–Field Level Media
Defending champion and first-round leader Brooks Koepka kept his momentum going through Round 2 of the 101st PGA Championship on Friday, firing a 5-under-par 65 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., to build a seven-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Australia’s Adam Scott.
Koepka’s playing partner, Tiger Woods, missed the cut by a shot after shooting 73 on Friday to finish at 5 over for the tournament.
Koepka opened with three birdies over his first four holes, experienced a few hiccups on the back nine with bogeys at Nos. 10 and 17, but carded four more birdies — including one on No. 18 — to finish at 12-under 128 for the lowest 36-hole score in major championship history.
“Today was a battle,” Koepka told TNT after his round. “I did not hit it very well today. I was fighting just a block (shot), but I was able to find a couple fairways, thankfully, and when I did miss a fairway, it was in a great lie. … I’m still putting really well. I hit my lines and feel very comfortable over these putts, which is big.”
Chasing history and his elusive major form at the same time, Spieth shot 66 on Friday morning to charge into a tie for second at 5 under.
Spieth, No. 39 in the world rankings, is attempting to become just the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam, but he entered the week without a top-20 finish so far this season, and he hasn’t posted a top-10 finish since last year’s Open Championship. And while he’s aware of his so-called slump, Spieth has insisted all week that his game is coming together.
“I haven’t been in contention on a Sunday since The Open last year, and if I’m able to put some good work in tomorrow, then … I will be in contention on Sunday,” said Spieth, who is third on the PGA Tour in second-round scoring this season.
“At that point, it will be just more of trying to win a golf tournament. It won’t matter to me what tournament it is. I’ll be pleased to be in contention, knowing that the work I put in from being pretty far off has really come back nicely on a very difficult golf course.”
Scott rebounded from an opening-round 71 with the low round of the day on Friday, posting a 64 to reach 5 under for the tournament. He carded four birdies on the front nine and three more on the back — with his lone bogey at No. 17 — to tie his career low round in a major championship.
“Everything was pretty solid today,” said 38-year-old Scott, who finished third at the 2018 PGA Championship. “It was nice to kinda keep the momentum going with the saves and post a number, but, you know, I’m going to have to post two more pretty good ones by the looks of things at this stage.”
Rounding out the top spots on the leaderboard were Englishman Matt Wallace (67) and a foursome of Americans, Daniel Berger (66), world No. 1 Dustin Johnson (67), Kelly Kraft (65) and Luke List (68). They all share fourth place at 4 under.
Starting on the back nine, Johnson bogeyed No. 10 before going on a tear that included five birdies over a seven-hole stretch to get to 5 under for the day. His charged stalled with a couple of short missed putts, as Johnson was 1 over par across his final 10 holes.
“I felt like I did a really good job today,” Johnson, who has hit 30 of 36 greens this week, told TNT. “I hit the ball really, really well … gave myself a lot of looks at birdie. Made some nice putts but missed quite a few short ones. The greens are really tricky to read … lot of subtle breaks.
“I’m pleased with the score again and pleased with how I played.”
Kraft, the last player to be added to the field when Justin Thomas withdrew, took advantage of the opportunity and carded his lowest round in a major to date. He had one bogey and six birdies on the day.
“I feel like I may need to send Justin a bottle of wine or something, but it’s been good,” said Kraft, 30, who has yet to win on the PGa Tour.
“I’ve been playing really well. I’ve been hitting a lot of fairways. The driver is going where I’m looking, and the game plan is just to get as many birdie looks as we can and see what happens, and I rolled a few of them in today.”
Along with four-time tournament winner Woods, several former champions missed the cut, including Germany’s Martin Kaymer (2010; 5-over 148), Jason Dufner (2013; 8 over) and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (2008; 12 over). John Daly, the 1991 champion who was allowed to use a cart this week, missed the cut after shooting a 6-over 76 on Friday to finish 11 over for the tournament.
World No. 11 Jon Rahm of Spain missed by one after shooting 70-75, as did countryman Sergio Garcia, who shot 74-71.
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans have released veteran tight end Ryan Griffin, multiple outlets reported Friday, three weeks after he was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., for allegedly punching a hotel window.
Griffin, 29, was charged with vandalism and public intoxication after he was arrested April 26, the night of the second and third rounds of the NFL draft held in Nashville. He sustained a bloody left hand in the incident and was released a day later on $1,750 bond, with a court date set for May 31.
Griffin was entering the final year of a three-year, $9 million extension signed in March of 2017. He was set to count $2.7 million against the cap, but Houston will save all of that figure. A sixth-round pick by the Texans in 2013, Griffin had 24 catches for 305 yards in 14 games (11 starts) last season. Through six seasons, he has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven scores in 77 games (36 starts).
–New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder will miss offseason workouts as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in an ankle, NFL Network reported. He is expected to be ready to take part in training camp this summer.
Solder, 31, played the first seven years of his career with New England before he signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in advance of the 2018 season. He started all 16 games.
The Giants will be counting on Solder to help improve the protection of the quarterback after Eli Manning was sacked 47 times last season.
–The Baltimore Ravens made additions to both sides of the ball, reaching one-year free agent deals with defensive end Shane Ray and wide receiver Michael Floyd.
Ray, the 23rd pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, had 12 sacks over his first two NFL seasons, including eight in 2016. But multiple wrist surgeries in 2017 led to a drop in production — two sacks over the next two seasons and inactive for the final three games of 2018.
Floyd, the 13th overall selection in 2012 by the Arizona Cardinals, has played with four teams in the past three seasons. He was with the Washington Redskins last season when he had 10 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown over 13 games (three starts). He has 266 career receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.
–In other personnel moves:
The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of wide receiver Aldrick Robinson to a one-year contract. He had 17 catches for 231 yards and a career-high five touchdowns last season with Minnesota, his fifth team in seven seasons.
The New England Patriots signed linebacker Brandon King to a two-year extension, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported. King’s biggest impact comes on special teams, where he has played 1,307 snaps over the last four seasons.
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed safety Isaiah Johnson and waived cornerback D.J. Killings. Johnson, 27, has six tackles in 12 career games with Detroit and the Los Angeles Rams. Killings, 23, has spent most of his two-year career on numerous practice squads, though he was active for a time with the Colts last season.
–Prosecutors in Florida are appealing a judge’s decision to suppress video evidence in their case against Robert Kraft, in which they allege the Patriots owner solicited a prostitute at a massage parlor in Jupiter.
Earlier this week, Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser sided with the defense’s contention that the warrant that allowed recording devices into the spa, and the methods detectives used to obtain video, did not sufficiently protect the privacy and identity of innocent people in the surveillance videos.
Kraft, 77, visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter on Jan. 19 and 20, during which time prosecutors claim Kraft paid for and received sex acts at the spa.
–Field Level Media
The Houston Texans have released veteran tight end Ryan Griffin, multiple outlets reported Friday, three weeks after he was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., for allegedly punching a hotel window.
Griffin, 29, was charged with vandalism and public intoxication after he was arrested April 26, the night of the second and third rounds of the NFL draft, which was held in Nashville. He sustained a bloody left hand in the incident and was released a day later on $1,750 bond, with a court date set for May 31.
Griffin was entering the final year of a three-year, $9 million extension signed in March of 2017. He was set to count $2.7 million against the cap, but Houston will save all of that figure.
A sixth-round pick by the Texans in 2013, Griffin had 24 catches for 305 yards in 14 games (11 starts) last season. Through six seasons, he has 136 catches for 1,491 yards and seven scores in 77 games (36 starts).
The Texans drafted tight end Kahale Warring in the third round out of San Diego State hours before Griffin was arrested, after taking Jordan Akins (third round) and Jordan Thomas (sixth) in the 2018 draft. The team also signed veteran Darren Fells, formerly of Cleveland, Detroit and Arizona, in March.
–Field Level Media
The Baltimore Ravens made additions to both sides of the ball Friday, reaching one-year free-agent deals with defensive end Shane Ray and wide receiver Michael Floyd.
Ray, the 23rd overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, had 12 sacks over his first two NFL seasons, including eight in 2016. But multiple wrist surgeries in 2017 led to a fall off in production, and the Missouri product had just two sacks over the next two seasons and was not active for the final three games of 2018.
Ray, who turns 26 on Saturday, has 94 career tackles to go along with his 14 sacks over four seasons, playing in 49 games with the Broncos, 15 as a starter. His deal with the Ravens is pending a physical, ESPN reported.
Floyd, the 13th overall selection in 2012 by the Arizona Cardinals, has played with four teams in the past three seasons. He was with the Washington Redskins last season when he had 10 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown over 13 games (three starts).
A Notre Dame product, Floyd, 29, has 266 career receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Cardinals, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Redskins. His most productive season came in 2013 with the Cardinals, when he had 65 receptions for 1,041 yards and five TDs.
Friday’s moves come one day after the Ravens brought back linebacker Pernell McPhee, a former fifth-round draft pick by the team, who had played the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears and Redskins.
–Field Level Media
New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder will miss offseason workouts as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs in an ankle, NFL Network reported Friday.
He is expected to be ready to take part in training camp this summer.
Solder, 31, played the first seven years of his career with New England before he signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in advance of the 2018 season. He started all 16 games.
The Giants will be counting on Solder to help improve the protection of the quarterback after Eli Manning was sacked 47 times last season.
–Field Level Media