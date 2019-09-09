Redskins DE Allen to have MRI on left knee
Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports.
The 2017 first-round draft pick injured his left knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is considered week-to-week.
He left the game after playing seven snaps in the first quarter and did not return, replaced in the lineup by second-year defensive lineman Tim Settle.
Allen, 24, started all 16 games for the Redskins in 2018 and registered 61 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and eight sacks.
–Field Level Media
Brady all in on Patriots adding WR Brown
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in New England’s Week 1 whitewash of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Patriots are about to welcome Antonio Brown to their offense.
Brady, who guided the Patriots to a 33-3 victory on Sunday night, will work to get Brown acclimated in time to potentially play a role for the team at Miami on Sunday.
“I think everybody’s excited to add great players,” Brady said. “It helps everybody when you have great players that are sharing the burden of a tough football season. I think, like anything else, whether it was Josh (Gordon) last year or Phillip (Dorsett) when he got here a few years ago late, and then this year Antonio, how much can you learn and process and get in here? And we’re all going to work hard and try to get up to speed as fast as possible. But, we haven’t had a training camp together or that, so you’ve got to force a lot of information. We’re all excited to have him. All I could say is we’re just going to work as hard as we possibly can to get up to speed as quickly as possible.”
Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NBC Sports’ Al Michaels that Brady was “a million percent in” on signing Brown, who invited and even staged his share of drama with the Oakland Raiders and never played a regular-season snap with the team. Brown was traded to Oakland from the Steelers. Pittsburgh decided to cut ties with the Pro Bowl receiver after he bailed on the team prior to the 2018 regular-season finale.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Patriots coach Bill Belichick has rolled the dice on a player viewed as a problem child or outcast. Gordon was acquired after being suspended multiple times by the Cleveland Browns. Others in that category who produced for the Patriots include cornerback Aqib Talib, wide receiver Randy Moss and running back Corey Dillon.
Gordon said the first days acclimating to the “Patriot Way” might not go easily.
“For me, initially it was a culture shock. It was definitely different,” Gordon said. “I think as I grew in this environment and got to observe other young men move and organize and act professionally, expectations were high. It wasn’t anything more than what I think they knew that they could do was being asked of them. I was like, ‘Alright, this is the way it’s done here.’ I could either get with it, or look for a transition somewhere else. It’s tough, but if this is what you want to do, I think this is the best place to be.
“Antonio is Antonio. He’s going to have to figure out his own way, just like everybody else has.”
Brady said it will not solely be up to him to get Brown ready to play a key role for New England.
“I think all us players are trying to be the best player that we can be for the team. There’s a lot of things that play into that, but we’re all trying to reach our highest potential individually so that we can reach our highest potential collectively,” Brady said. “It doesn’t come together just because you say, ‘Oh, all you guys are going to come together.’ Antonio’s had a lot of production, Demaryius (Thomas) has had a lot of production, Julian’s (Edelman) had a lot of production, Josh has had a lot of production, Phillip had a great game tonight. So, the point is we’ve got a lot of players that are talented and we’ve just got to figure out how to make it all work. We’re going to work hard. It’s a long year. It’s the beginning of a long marathon and the NFL’s very competitive and it’s going to be a great challenge, but I think we’re all looking forward to it.”
If things work out, the Patriots have reportedly added an option year worth $20 million on Brown’s deal for the 2020 season. The full amount would become guaranteed if the option is executed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs WR Hill avoids surgery
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could miss several weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury but surgery is not necessary.
The Chiefs ruled out surgery on Sunday night. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further testing on what the Chiefs described as a “medical issue” because of the posterior nature of the injury.
Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter and did not return to the Chiefs’ 40-26 victory.
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday night that Hill was under the care of an ortho-trauma team in Jacksonville and added the team would provide a detailed update on his condition in “a day or two.”
The 25-year-old Hill, signed to a $54 million extension on Friday, could return in a matter of weeks if he heals quickly and peripheral complications are ruled out, ESPN reported Monday.
In Hill’s absence, Sammy Watkins emerged as the lead option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys owner Jones: QB Prescott contract ‘imminent’
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could have a new contract before Dallas kicks off its Week 2 game at Washington.
Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night that a deal with Prescott is “imminent.” Jones, however, wouldn’t define the term with a timeframe.
“It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on an imminent basis. Imminent,” Jones said. “Without being real clear, bright lined. It’s not done. What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”
Prescott is scheduled to make $2.1 million in 2019, the final year of a rookie contract that paid him an average of less than $700,000 annually.
He lit up the New York Giants in Week 1, averaging 12.7 yards per attempt with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Prescott hit 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday. But he wants to let his play do the talking when it comes to his contract.
“I have people that handle that,” Prescott said. “My focus is on this team, on the football game. I think as long as I can continue to do that, this team will do things like we did tonight. That’s been all my focus for the past three months.”
Prescott reported to camp as running back Ezekiel Elliott held out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and performed as the Cowboys checked off a long line of players who also represent the core of the team, Jones said. Since April, the list of those netting big dollars to stay in Dallas includes Elliott, right tackle La’el Collins, linebacker Jaylon Smith and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Offensive guard Zack Martin signed an $84 million extension in June 2018.
Prescott reportedly demanded a deal worth more than $35 million annually, which would exceed the deal the Seattle Seahawks gave to Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams, the top two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft, signed four-year extensions prior to the start of the season. They are scheduled to make around $32 million per season.
Prescott, selected 135th in the same draft, could best those numbers.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) out until November
Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess could miss half of the 2019 season recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported.
Funchess caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured.
Funchess, 25, signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.
ESPN reported Funchess was a candidate for injured reserve but could return after eight weeks.
The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind TY Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jaguars trade for Steelers QB Dobbs
The Jacksonville Jaguars, who lost starting quarterback Nick Foles to a broken collarbone on Sunday, traded for Pittsburgh Steelers backup Josh Dobbs, according to multiple reports Monday.
The Jaguars reportedly will send a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for Dobbs, who was a fourth-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017.
The 24-year-old appeared in five games last season for Pittsburgh, completing 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick who stepped in Sunday when Foles was injured with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter, will remain the starter for now. Minshew performed well in a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, going 22 of 25 for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Foles was scheduled for surgery Monday morning and will be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return this season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jacksonville plays at the Houston Texans on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Film Study: Cowboys OC Moore’s dazzling debut
By the numbers, new Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s debut Sunday against the New York Giants couldn’t have gone much better.
His unit piled up 494 yards despite a quiet run game (89 yards, 3.0 per carry) and scored five straight touchdowns to decide matters in three quarters.
On film, Moore’s debut was just as dazzling.
It would be silly to say he mashed the league’s best offensive schemes into one playbook, but nonetheless, there were elements from the Chiefs, the Rams, the Patriots… and even a Lincoln Riley special from Oklahoma.
The modern approach was extremely refreshing compared to previous coordinator Scott Linehan. Despite occasional changeups, Linehan stubbornly leaned on static formations and isolation routes, relying on players (not scheme) to get themselves open.
Moore’s scheme is from a different dimension, which was clear from his first NFL play call. With a 9-man protection, he called for two triple moves (stop-go-and-stop) outside, virtually an impossible route to cover with time (hence the 9-man protection).
From there, Moore layered in several packaged plays, primarily run-pass options, offering either a numbers advantage on a frontside run, or an easy throw for Dak Prescott with two O-linemen pass protecting on the backside. One of Andy Reid’s staples in Kansas City, Dallas’ RPOs are made more dangerous by the Cowboys’ run game. Prescott threw on seven packaged plays because New York overplayed the run (which is why Dallas was so pass-heavy early).
Moore put his own flavor on RPOs by running most with pull blockers, rather than traditional zone, usually with pin-and-pull designs attacking the perimeter. Using pullers — which he also did on many play-action designs — provides a juicy key for linebackers to bite on, one of Josh McDaniels’ staples in New England.
Much like the Chiefs and Patriots, the Cowboys employed myriad formations and pre-snap motions, putting receivers in advantageous spots while providing Prescott information via the defense’s movement (or lack thereof). A 10-yard screen to Ezekiel Elliott featured three shifts before a jet motion, which drew attention to the left as Elliott leaked out right, the sort of window dressing that would make Reid and McDaniels proud.
Various jet motion (both run and pass) and condensed formations reminded of Sean McVay’s Rams, with Elliott’s rushing TD a perfect example. There was even one of Riley’s favorite routes: a stop-and-go deep over by Amari Cooper on the Cowboys’ first play of the second half, an easy 45-yard gain.
Moore also cleverly leveraged designs off each other, like an RPO and a fullback wheel route in the second quarter. With Randall Cobb in reverse motion from right to left at the snap, the O-line blocked to run right while Prescott hit Cobb’s flare for 18 easy yards. Three plays later, Dallas showed the same motion but faked the flare and leaked FB Jamize Olawale wheel route to the right. A possible touchdown, Prescott underthrew Olawale after pressure affected the timing, and it was broken up.
Prescott’s ball placement was erratic at times, but you’d barely notice because Moore’s plan created so many easy completions. That’s the beauty of a sharp scheme: It manufactures easy yards so the quarterback isn’t always doing the heavy lifting.
Of course, Prescott had a big hand in his perfect passer rating, most notably on two gorgeous fades — a 35-yarder to Michael Gallup and the 21-yard TD to Cooper — and a 62-yard strike to Gallup on third-and-8 in the third quarter. After using a hard count to diagnose the defense, Prescott audibled to a “cross-country dagger” concept, using Cobb’s vertical route to clear out Tampa-2 middle linebacker Alec Ogletree and open Gallup’s dig. Prescott’s bullet hit Gallup in stride, maximizing yards after catch.
Now it gets tougher for Dallas.
Prescott didn’t become a superstar quarterback overnight, but the pending free agent’s price tag will climb considerably if he keeps producing at Sunday’s pace. The Cowboys can try to argue Moore’s scheme — and not Prescott — is the key, but that won’t work in negotiations.
As for Moore, he must craft new, diverse and creative game plans while better defenses learn from his film. He won’t get a Giants defense falling all over itself every week. (The defense was more culpable than the offensive scheme on several huge plays Sunday, including touchdowns to Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten and Cobb, plus Cooper’s 45-yarder).
For now, the early signs are extremely promising, offering hope of a higher-ceiling Cowboys offense than in recent years.
Extra points:
-Kyler Murray’s first NFL touchdown came on a delightfully clever design from Kliff Kingsbury. From a condensed 2×2 formation, Kingsbury ran mirrored “bench” concepts (a quick out underneath a corner route) to each side, drawing almost every defender toward the sideline. That opened the middle for David Johnson, who ran a seam against overmatched linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin for an easy score.
-The “leak” concept (also called “throwback”) remains one of football’s deadliest plays, as Sammy Watkins (his second) and Danny Amendola showed on wide-open touchdowns Sunday. New Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also unveiled a cousin of the design, in which John Ross crossed the formation behind the line (on jet motion) before wheeling up the far sideline, with a flea-flicker fake to freeze the linebackers. That’s downright ruthless.
-Washington third-round rookie Terry McLaurin is raw, but his speed is deadly in Jay Gruden’s shrewd designs. Gruden freed McLaurin on two post routes running away from single coverage on Sunday — Case Keenum hit one for a 69-yard score but overthrew a would-be 73-yard TD.
–David DeChant (@DavidDeChant), Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers
Seemingly ageless Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the New England Patriots toppled the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3.
The Patriots (1-0) held a pregame celebration for their Super Bowl championship, then began defense of that title in strong style.
Brady improved to 6-0 at home against Pittsburgh (0-1). The 42-year-old was 24 of 36, hitting Phillip Dorsett for two touchdowns and Josh Gordon for another. Stephen Gostkowski added four field goals.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was 27 of 47 for 276 passing yards, and he was intercepted once.
Cardinals 27, Lions 27 (OT)
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining in overtime to help Detroit salvage a tie with Arizona, which overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit. Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas City toppled host Jacksonville.
Playing on a heavily wrapped left ankle he sprained in the first quarter, Mahomes drove Kansas City to scores on each of its first seven possessions while going 25 of 33 with no interceptions.
Jacksonville lost its new quarterback, Nick Foles, to a broken left clavicle in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Chiefs late last week, left in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
Cowboys 35, Giants 17
Dak Prescott tied a career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as Dallas rolled to a season-opening victory over visiting New York.
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career high set against Philadelphia last season.
Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the mark held by Troy Aikman. Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)
Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run with 5:01 left in overtime, lifted Los Angeles to a season-opening win over Indianapolis in Carson, Calif.
Starting in place of holdout Melvin Gordon, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries while catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers hit on 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Indianapolis forced overtime with 38 seconds left on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Marlon Mack.
Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes as Baltimore routed host Miami.
Jackson, who led all NFL quarterbacks last year with 695 rushing yards in just seven starts, spent the offseason working on his passing, and it was evident on Sunday. He completed 17 of 20 attempts for 324 yards with no interceptions.
Thanks in part to Jackson, the Ravens also set a franchise record for most points in one game. Baltimore tied for the second-most points ever in an NFL season opener, trailing the 1973 Atlanta Falcons (62).
49ers 31, Buccaneers 17
Visiting San Francisco returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for another as the 49ers defeated Tampa Bay.
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon scored the Niners’ touchdowns on defense after both intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. San Francisco recorded two interceptions on defense all of last season, setting a historic NFL low.
Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards in his first start since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.
Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes and rallied host Philadelphia from an early 17-point deficit for a win over Washington.
Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards with a pair of 50-plus touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson. It was Wentz’s first game in nine months while he recovered from a stress fracture in his back. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards.
Case Keenum finished 30 of 44 for 380 yards and three touchdown passes in his first start for the Redskins.
Vikings 28, Falcons 12
Dalvin Cook ran for 111 yards with two touchdowns and safety Anthony Harris recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble as Minnesota rolled past visiting Atlanta in Minneapolis.
Kirk Cousins (8 for 10, 98 yards) threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Vikings scored TDs on three of their first four possessions. Minnesota recorded all of its points off three Atlanta turnovers and a blocked punt.
Cook, limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, ran the ball 21 times and had 53 yards on his first three carries. The Vikings, who averaged 93.3 rushing yards in 2018, had more than 100 on the ground in the first half and 172 for the game.
Seahawks 21, Bengals 20
Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and Seattle held on to defeat visiting Cincinnati.
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton completed 35 of 51 passes for 418 yards, a franchise record for a season opener, with two touchdowns. But the Bengals weren’t able to get past midfield in their last two possessions.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won despite being outgained 429 yards to 233 in total yardage
Rams 30, Panthers 27
Malcolm Brown scored on a pair of short touchdown runs, and the defending NFC champions overcame some missed scoring chances to defeat Carolina in Charlotte, N.C.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 23 for 39 for 186 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards and an interception.
Alex Armah’s 1-yard plunge allowed the Panthers to pull within 30-27 at the 1:58 mark. But with only one timeout remaining, Carolina didn’t get another possession after the Rams recovered an onside kick.
Bills 17, Jets 16
Josh Allen overcame a four-turnover performance to rush for a touchdown and throw for another in the fourth quarter as Buffalo rallied past New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
Allen scored from 3 yards out to trim New York’s lead to 16-10 early in the fourth quarter before his underthrown ball was reeled in by John Brown for a 38-yard touchdown with three minutes to play. Allen finished 24 of 37 for 254 yards passing.
In his first game since the 2017 season, Le’Veon Bell reeled in a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass for the Jets, who were hurt by kicker Kaare Vedvik misfiring on both an extra-point attempt and a 45-yard field-goal attempt.
Titans 43, Browns 13
Marcus Mariota threw for three touchdowns, Derrick Henry scored twice and visiting Tennessee clamped down on error-prone Cleveland.
Mariota completed 14 of 24 passes for 248 yards, hitting all six of his second half passes for 143 yards. He broke the game open in the fourth quarter with scoring strikes of 11 and 7 yards to tight end Delanie Walker about 3 1/2 minutes apart.
Both of those scores came off short fields after interceptions of Baker Mayfield, temporarily deflating the high hopes of Browns fans looking for the team’s first division title since this version of the franchise was founded in 1999. Mayfield hit 25 of 38 throws for 285 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Rams S Weddle ‘good as gold’ despite head injury
Safety Eric Weddle, who left the Los Angeles Rams’ road win Sunday over the Carolina Panthers with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury, did not return, but he quickly offered an assurance that his injury is not serious.
Weddle tweeted even while the game was still going on that while he wanted to thank everyone “for all the thoughts and prayers,” he was “good as gold.”
Rams coach Sean McVay said Weddle, who is in his 13th NFL season but his first in Los Angeles, will be evaluated on Monday as part of the NFL’s concussion protocol.
The Rams initially ruled Weddle doubtful to return with a head laceration. They later said he was also being evaluated for a concussion and officially ruled him out.
Weddle took a knee to his head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.
Weddle stayed on the ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. A bloody head wound was revealed when his helmet was taken off. He left the field on the back of a cart, with blood on both the front and back of his jersey.
Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.
–Field Level Media
Report: Big loss has Dolphins’ players wanting out
Report: Big loss has Dolphins’ players wanting out
Whether the Miami Dolphins lost their season opener by 49 points because they had a bad week, or because the front office is resigned to losing as part of a rebuilding phase, multiple players reportedly want out — now.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, citing “a league source with knowledge of the situation,” reported Sunday that some players wasted little time after their 59-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in ordering their agents to get them traded elsewhere.
Suspicions have arisen that the Dolphins could be willing to lose so they get higher draft picks.
The speculation intensified on Aug. 31 when the Dolphins traded away tackle Laremy Tunsil, a first-round draft pick in 2016, and six-year veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills, to the Houston Texans, reportedly to receive first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a second rounder in 2021.
Miami’s talks with Houston were believed to have begun with the Dolphins asking about star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. But the Texans instead dealt Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.
Brian Flores, the Dolphins’ first-year coach, has repeatedly said the franchise is not tanking — in effect, trying to lose to improve their draft selection — though such admissions are rare.
The Dolphins finished 7-9 last year, but were projected to be one of the league’s worst teams in 2019 by most NFL experts even before Sunday’s stinker and the ensuing mutiny reports.
–Field Level Media
Redskins’ Peterson healthy scratch; Gruden defends decision
Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday’s opener at the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I don’t think I’ve kind of grasped it yet,” Peterson told The Washington Post afterward.
“It’s my first time ever being inactive, a healthy scratch. It was tough, of course. I’m a super competitor. … So it was tough not being out there, so I just have to make the best out of the situation, and in that way, I just become a coach on the sideline. Helping the guys out as much as I could, and cheering for the guys as well.”
Several of the team’s veteran players were unhappy with the decision, according to an NFL Network report.
“On game day, we’re punting to Darren Sproles about five or six times,” head coach Jay Gruden told reporters afterward. “We need as many guys that can cover. We had to get the linebacker up for special teams, and obviously (fourth-string running back/special teamer Wendell) Smallwood. So it had to be done.
“If I can have the luxury of dressing four running backs or three, some other time if I have enough special team guys, I’ll do that.”
Gruden elaborated further, suggesting that sitting Peterson will be the norm moving forward.
“He’s a first- and second-down back. So is Derrius (Guice),” Gruden said. “So, really, what do we have? About 20 first downs a game. Probably eight of those are passes, 12 of those might be runs, and Derrius can handle those 12 …
“So if we have a game where we think we can run the ball 55 times in a game in an I-formation, then sure, I’ll get him up.”
Guice, a 2018 second-round draft pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, started Sunday and totaled 18 yards on 10 carries and 20 yards on three catches in the 32-27 loss. Chris Thompson — listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but the team’s top third-down back — had seven catches for 68 yards and three carries for 10.
Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice’s injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a two-year, $5.03 million deal this offseason.
Elsewhere Vernon Davis started at tight end, replacing Jordan Reed, who also was listed as inactive for the Week 1 game. Davis, 35, had four catches for 59 yards, including a highlight-reel, 48-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Browns’ Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right wrist after Sunday’s loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans but was diagnosed with only a bruise, according to multiple reports.
Mayfield was seen with a soft wrap on his throwing hand after the game, with his wrist and thumb taped, but the X-ray was deemed precautionary. He is not expected to miss any time.
Mayfield was sacked five times in the 43-13 loss, including once for a safety late in the first half. On the play, Titans linebacker Cameron Wake got a piece of Mayfield’s arm as he was throwing, and the quarterback left the field wincing and favoring his arm.
The second-year signal-caller finished 25 of 38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, all three of which came in the fourth quarter. The last one was returned 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Browns visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
–Field Level Media
49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman will not return to Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury, the team said in a statement.
Coleman sustained the injury during the first half. He finished with six carries for 23 yards.
The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season as Atlanta’s starter.
Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert handled the rushing load for San Francisco in Coleman’s absence.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks edge Bengals despite Dalton’s big day
Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett with a 44-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Seattle Seahawks held on to defeat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 21-20 Sunday.
Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton completed 35 of 51 passes for 418 yards, a franchise record for a season opener, with two touchdowns. But the Bengals weren’t able to get past midfield in their last two possessions.
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won despite being outgained 429 yards to 233 in total yardage
Chris Carson rushed for just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, but had a 21-yard carry on a third-and-1 from Seattle’s own 15-yard line with 3:13 remaining to help the Seahawks milk the clock. Carson also caught six passes for 35 yards and a score.
The Bengals had the ball at their own 31 with 14 seconds left, but Dalton was hit and fumbled with nine seconds to go. The Seahawks recovered to clinch the victory.
After the Seahawks took a 21-17 lead on Lockett’s score, the Bengals drove to the Seattle 4-yard line. A holding call pushed them back and they had to settle for Randy Bullock’s 27-yard field goal with seven minutes left to cut their deficit to a point.
The Bengals took a 17-14 halftime lead on Dalton’s 55-yard scoring strike to John Ross III with seven seconds left in the second quarter. Ross, a former University of Washington standout, won a jump ball with Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson at the 12-yard line and galloped into the end zone. That capped a four-play, 75-yard drive that took 45 seconds.
The Seahawks had taken the lead with 52 seconds left in the half on a 10-yard screen pass from Wilson to Carson. Four Bengals defenders got a hand on Carson on his way to the end zone, but he was able to reach the ball over the pylon for the score.
It was the second touchdown for both Ross and Carson in the second quarter, after Bullock’s 39-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead on the only score of the first.
Carson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Seahawks a 7-3 lead, but the Bengals responded with a three-play, 75-yard drive with Dalton finding Ross for a 33-yard score on a flea flicker.
Ross registered seven catches for 158 yards.
–Field Level Media
Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants
Dak Prescott tied a career high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to a season-opening 35-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career high set against Philadelphia last season.
Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the mark held by Troy Aikman. Aikman threw for 362 yards in the 1999 season opener against Washington.
Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the other Dallas touchdown on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter.
Michael Gallup finished with seven catches for a career-best 158 yards while Cooper totaled six catches for 106 yards. It marked the first time since Nov. 8, 2015, against Philadelphia that Dallas had two receivers get at least 100 yards.
Elliott carried 13 times for 53 yards after signing a contract extension earlier this week.
Eli Manning began his 16th season by completing 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, but the Giants lost a season opener for the eighth time in nine seasons.
Saquon Barkley gained 120 yards on 11 carries and tight end Evan Engram led the Giants with 116 receiving yards.
Engram scored New York’s first touchdown and Wayne Gallman also had a touchdown in the third quarter for the final points of the game.
Rookie Daniel Jones played New York’s final possession and completed three of four passes before losing a fumble.
Barkley had a 59-yard run on New York’s opening drive which ended with Engram’s 1-yard score with 9:27 remaining but it was all Dallas thereafter.
Dallas tied the game with 3:19 remaining in the first when Jarwin was wide open for a 28-yard strike and took the lead with 10:19 left in the second when Witten scored his 16th career TD against the Giants on a 4-yard strike.
Cooper made it 21-7 on a 21-yard catch down the left side just before halftime and Dallas added its final two touchdowns in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
49ers ride 2 pick-6’s past Buccaneers
The visiting San Francisco 49ers returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Jimmy Garoppolo passed for another as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17 in Sunday’s regular-season opener.
Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon scored the Niners’ touchdowns on defense after both intercepted Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston. San Francisco recorded two interceptions on defense all of last season, setting a historic NFL low.
Sherman returned an interception off Winston 31 yards for a score with 11:44 left in the third quarter, the 49ers’ second touchdown in a span of 48 seconds.
Witherspoon intercepted Winston with two minutes left in regulation and ran it back 25 yards to cap off a dominant defensive performance for the 49ers. Garoppolo then connected with Deebo Samuel on a successful two-point conversion.
Tampa Bay also had a pick-6 in the game, when cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III scored the first touchdown of the afternoon. He intercepted Garoppolo from 15 yards out and ran untouched into the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 advantage at the 8:41 mark of the second quarter.
After a sluggish first half on offense, Garoppolo led the 49ers on a seven-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, connecting with Richie James Jr. on a 39-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-7 lead.
Garoppolo completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards in his first start since Week 3 of the 2018 campaign, when he sustained a season-ending ACL injury.
Tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with 54 receiving yards off eight catches, and San Francisco amassed just 98 rushing yards after losing starting back Tevin Coleman to an ankle injury in the first half.
San Francisco took the early 3-0 lead in the first quarter when Robbie Gould kicked a 29-yard field goal. Mark Nzeocha partially blocked a Bucs punt minutes before to set the Niners up 32 yards away from the end zone, but Kittle’s 8-yard touchdown catch was nullified by offensive pass interference.
A second would-be Kittle touchdown was erased when the 49ers were called for an illegal-formation penalty in the second quarter, and instead Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 7-6 in favor of Tampa. Gould missed a 57-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter, but made another from 47 yards in the final frame.
Winston completed 20 of 36 passes for 194 yards and three interceptions. He threw a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Chris Godwin that brought Tampa Bay within six points with 5:43 left in the third quarter.
Godwin led the Buccaneers with 53 yards receiving off three catches, but Tampa Bay’s offense was inconsistent, converting just 5 of 11 chances on third down.
Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall draft pick this year by the 49ers, recorded his first career sack in the game, bringing down Winston in the third quarter for a 9-yard loss when the quarterback attempted to scramble out of the pocket. Bosa, a former freshman All-American at Ohio State, finished with three tackles.
49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander, a former Buc playing in his first game with San Francisco, was ejected in the first quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit against a sliding Winston.
–Field Level Media
Cardinals rally, settle for tie with Lions
Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal with 3:48 remaining in overtime to help the Detroit Lions salvage a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals, who overcame an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Prater’s field goal capped a 60-yard drive after Zane Gonzalez made a 28-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, on the first possession of overtime for a 27-24 lead, capping the Cardinals’ run of 21 straight points.
Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals overcame a 24-6 deficit.
Arizona had 293 of its 387 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter and overtime after a listless first three quarters.
Murray threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, then found Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard score with 43 seconds remaining. A two-point conversion pass to Christian Kirk tied the game.
Fitzgerald had eight receptions for 113 yards, and his 45-yard reception in overtime set up Gonzalez’s overtime field goal. He also connected from 20, 42 and 34 yards. Johnson had 82 yards rushing and caught six passes for 55 yards a score.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford passed for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson had six receptions for 131 yards and one score. Their 23-yard hookup gave the Lions a 24-6 lead on the third play of the fourth quarter.
Stafford passed for 200 yards in the first half, throwing touchdown passes of 47 yards to Danny Amendola and nine yards to Kenny Golladay in the second quarter when the Lions took a 17-0 lead. Gonzalez’s 20-yard field goal late in the quarter made it 17-3 at half.
Arizona reached the Detroit 46-yard line with just over one minute remaining but chose to punt rather than attempt a long field goal, and the Lions did not get a first down as the game ended.
–Field Level Media
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon injured his left ankle in Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The team said he was questionable to return after he limped off the field early in the third quarter.
Mixon, the AFC’s leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards.
Backup Giovani Bernard took over following Mixon’s departure.
–Field Level Media
Ekeler’s 3rd TD lifts Chargers over Colts in OT
Austin Ekeler’s third touchdown of the day, a 7-yard run with 5:01 left in overtime Sunday, lifted the Los Angeles Chargers to a season-opening 30-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Carson, Calif.
Starting in place of holdout Melvin Gordon, Ekeler rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries while catching six passes for 96 yards and two scores. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers hit on 25 of 34 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
Indianapolis forced overtime with 38 seconds left on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a 2-point conversion run from Marlon Mack. It polished off a 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 7:52.
In his first start after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on August 24, Brissett completed 21 of 27 passes for 190 yards and two scores. Mack ran roughshod on the Chargers’ defense, rolling up 174 yards on 25 carries, including a 63-yard score.
But the Colts never saw the ball in overtime after tying the score, as Los Angeles drove 75 yards on eight plays to earn the result.
Los Angeles initiated scoring with 2:55 left in the first quarter as Rivers connected with Ekeler on a 1-yard touchdown pass, capping an 11-play, 68-yard drive that lasted 6:15.
Indianapolis answered back with a 4-yard scoring strike from Brissett to Hilton at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter, finishing a 14-play, 75-yard march that burned nearly eight minutes. But Adam Vinatieri sprayed the PAT wide right.
The Chargers controlled the half’s remainder. Rivers hit Keenan Allen in double coverage with a 28-yard touchdown pass with 5:58 remaining, followed by a 40-yard field goal from punter Ty Long — filling in for injured kicker Michael Badgley — with 1:02 on the clock that made it 17-6 at halftime.
Vinatieri converted from 44 yards out less than four minutes into the third quarter, but Ekeler caught a 55-yard scoring strike from Rivers with 8:27 left for a 24-9 advantage. However, Mack zoomed 63 yards off the left side 37 seconds later to bring the Colts back within a score.
Vinatieri also missed two field goals, from 46 and 29 yards.
–Field Level Media
