Ravens waive RB Collins after arrest for car crash
The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Alex Collins on Friday afternoon following his early morning arrest after a car accident near the team’s headquarters.
Baltimore County police and the team confirmed that Collins, 24, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md. It was unclear whether Collins was the driver or a passenger.
The charges against him were not immediately known.
“We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation,” the Ravens told NFL.com in a statement.
The team confirmed Collins’ release on social media by 3 p.m. ET.
Collins was a fifth-round draft pick by Seattle in 2016 and joined the Ravens the following year. In 25 games (22 starts) over two seasons in Baltimore, he has gained 1,676 total yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns.
He was a star on the rise following the 2017 season, in which he gained 973 yards rushing. But he struggled in 2018, running for just 411 yards, and wound up on injured reserve in December with a foot injury.
A restricted free agent before his release, Collins will now be subject to waivers. If he is not claimed, he will immediately become a free agent.
Coach John Harbaugh said at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that second-year running back Gus Edwards is first on the depth chart at the position.
–Field Level Media
DE Graham, Eagles agree to three-year extension
Defensive end Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $40 million and runs through the 2021 season. Graham was scheduled to become a free agent later this month.
The Eagles selected Graham, a Michigan product, with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He is the longest-tenured member of the Eagles’ defense and delivered its biggest play in recent memory: the strip sack of New England quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that led to a field goal to seal the title for Philadelphia.
Graham, who turns 31 next month, has appeared in 127 games (70 starts) with the Eagles. On his career, he has recorded 320 tackles, 90 quarterback hits, 42.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles.
–Field Level Media
Patriots ‘character’ coach leaving team
The
The coach in charge of building “character” among the New England Patriots has decided to leave the team.
Jack Easterby, who joined the Patriots six years ago, said his contract expired and he decided to pursue other interests.
The Boston Globe first reported the news, which USA Today confirmed on Friday.
“Just processing,” Easterby told USA Today via text message. “Been a challenging week. Humbled by all I’ve seen and been a part of.”
The Globe reported that Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft.
Easterby’s title was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.
While studying sports management at Newberry College in South Carolina, he was captain of the basketball and golf teams. The Jacksonville Jaguars hired him in football operations to work with the salary cap, but he decided numbers weren’t for him. He enrolled at Erskine and Liberty Theological Seminaries, according to a 2018 profile of him on the Patriots’ website.
“Just really wanted to learn more about Scripture and how to apply things more specifically to everyday life,” according to the profile. “I love people. I love Microsoft Excel, but not that much. I felt like I was called to go back and build relationships.”
He soon became the character coach for South Carolina’s athletic department, then joined the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots hired him in 2013 to help the team cope with the arrest of tight end Aaron Hernandez on murder charges.
He also served as team chaplain, and players described a warm relationship that existed between him and the team.
–Field Level Media
Mizzou QB Lock anxious to prove worth
INDIANAPOLIS
INDIANAPOLIS — Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is excited to show naysayers he’s a first-round pick.
“I think I’ll be a little more athletic than people think in some of these drills,” said Lock, who is transitioning from 22-year-old senior and preparing to live outside of the Columbia, Mo., area for the first time.
Lock stood out at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., but in the 2019 draft class he’s not viewed on the same plateau as Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.
In the conversation as a potential first-round pick in 2018, Lock came back to Missouri after throwing 44 touchdown passes. He had 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season.
Lock already has the endorsement of some NFL teams.
“I can kind of call him my neighbor because I live in Lee’s Summit,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said. “But no, he is an extremely talented player. Great family. I know his dad, [and] I got to know the son a little bit. I think he has very intriguing arm talent. I think he has great ad-lib ability, which you certainly need in this league. Arm strength and ad-lib ability is a good place to start. He has both those qualities and I’m sure it won’t be long for him to hear his name to be called on draft night.”
Lock compared his game to a Pro Bowl passer whose initial wait on draft night in 2005 is viewed as a major blunder in retrospect.
“Obviously I have a lot to prove, a lot to do to be even compared to this guy, but if there’s anybody I’d pattern a lot of my game after it’s Aaron Rodgers,” Lock said. “Just the stuff that he does off-platform. If you watch my game, I throw a lot off weird platforms, my feet aren’t necessarily perfect, I throw from weird arm angles. I get critiqued about it, he gets critiqued about it a little bit. That’s just our game.”
For now, Lock is focused on convincing he belongs. That doesn’t mean he’s not star struck on occasion, like the time Broncos vice president John Elway showed up at one of the Tigers’ games.
“I actually didn’t know he was there at the time, which probably helped a little bit,” Lock said. “He’s one of the greatest of all-time, to be able to be looked at, in his eyes, as someone who might be able to take over the franchise, that means a lot to me.”
Elway described Lock as accurate, and Raiders coach Jon Gruden gave a sparkling assessment Thursday of Lock’s quick release.
On a scale of 1-10, Lock said he would give himself a 10 rating for accuracy.
“I give myself a 10. Why wouldn’t I give myself a 10? I think every quarterback would give themselves a 10,” he said.
Even if teams don’t give Lock a 10, and media interest is higher in Haskins and Murray, the Mizzou quarterback has no intention of losing his motivation.
“I’m a QB from Missouri, I played in the middle of the country, not California. Regardless if I’m the first QB taken or last I’ll keep that chip my entire career,” he said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Reports: Giants LB Vernon on trading block
The New York Giants
The New York Giants could be looking to trade outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, according to multiple reports Friday.
Vernon was a splashy signing in the 2016 offseason, heading to the Giants on a five-year, $84.75 million deal. But he has missed a combined nine games in the past two seasons with injuries, and his production has dropped.
If the Giants cut or trade him, they would save $11.5 million against the salary cap.
Vernon has played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four with Miami.
In his debut season with the Giants in 2016, he had 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. The following season, he played 12 games and had 37 tackles and 6.5 sacks, with 30 tackles and 7.0 sacks in 11 games in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Haskins: ‘Not that important’ to be first QB taken
Haskins: ‘Not that important’ to be first QB taken
INDIANAPOLIS -- Former Ohio
Haskins: ‘Not that important’ to be first QB taken
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is not lacking in self confidence, but that doesn’t mean he cares about being the first quarterback off the board in April’s draft.
“It’s not that important to me,” Haskins said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “For me, it’s being with the right franchise, being with the right team and winning a Super Bowl. So whether that’s first quarterback taken, second quarterback taken, it’s all a blessing regardless of where I’m going.”
Most have pegged Haskins as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the class, along with Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Since declaring his intentions to commit fully to football, Murray has steadily garnered more attention as potentially being the top signal-caller off the board.
But while Haskins says he feels he’s “the top quarterback,” he isn’t focused on jockeying with Murray for position.
“I’m not worried about Kyler,” an easy-going Haskins said with a laugh. “I gotta worry about me. I’m going to do what I need to do in meetings, and out on the field tomorrow, showcase my talents. I know I’m a franchise quarterback and I’m going to be a really great quarterback in the NFL.”
Unlike Murray, Haskins fits the mold of a prototypical pocket passer, having thrown for 4,831 yards in his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, and doing so almost exclusively from the pocket.
Asked about a claim earlier this month that he’s “more of a runner than a thrower,” Haskins laughed it off.
“I can maneuver if I need to, but I’m deadly in the pocket,” he said.
That said, the QB doesn’t agree with the perception of some that he lacks the mobility to survive when needed.
“Ha,” Haskins said when asked about that suggestion. “That’s how I feel about that.”
A likely top-10 pick — if not the first quarterback off the board — Haskins likely won’t be spending much time on the bench as a rookie. But if he winds up with a team like the New York Giants, who could keep Eli Manning as a bridge to a rookie, Haskins could wind up learning from the sidelines like he did in college.
Behind Buckeyes starter J.T. Barrett, Haskins sat for two years without much action, getting in only for 57 pass attempts in 2017 before taking over as a starter in 2018.
“I can point to Ohio State, and how I didn’t play for a year and a half at Ohio State, played a little bit as a backup,” Haskins said. “I’m comfortable enough to learn from someone that’s been there in front of me, and I know that I’m going to compete to be ready for when my time’s called.”
While Haskins isn’t concerned with how high he’s drafted or if he goes in front of Murray, he does appear to have a friendly competition with Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa, a defensive end who is a contender to go first overall.
“He said I can go first, and he’ll go second,” Haskins said with a laugh. “…We both joke about that a lot whenever we see each other.”
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
NFL suspends Cowboys DL Irving indefinitely
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced Friday.
This is the third suspension in Irving’s four-year NFL career. The 25-year-old was first suspended at the start of 2017 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. Last year he served a four-game ban for a substance-abuse violation.
“I don’t want to get into any specifics with David Irving,” said head coach Jason Garrett when asked Wednesday about Irving. “Obviously he’s been dealing with some different things over the course of the last year and really was not part of our team last year. He’s a free agent, as we know.”
The indefinite ban comes just two days after the league suspended Cowboys’ teammate Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the substance-abuse policy. Gregory, however, had a year left on his deal while the Cowboys reportedly did not intend to re-sign Irving.
Irving, who joined the Cowboys in 2015, played in only two games last season and recorded one sack. He suffered a high ankle sprain in November and was out the rest of the year.
Over four seasons with Dallas, he’s played 37 games (10 starts) and recorded 12.5 sacks. He earned $2.9 million last year after recording seven sacks in 2017.
–Field Level Media
Im, Mitchell share Honda Classic lead
Keith Mitchell and South Korea’s Sungjae Im are tied for the lead at 6-under par after two rounds of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Im, 20, dominated the Web.com Tour last season with two victories and three runner-up finishes while leading the regular-season money list. He went out early Friday and tied for the low round of the day with a 6-under 64 that included seven birdies against a lone bogey.
Mitchell’s 4-under 66 featured five birdies and a bogey.
The pair is one shot clear of Lucas Glover, but all 83 players who made the 2-over cut are within eight shots of the lead.
With the field including only three of the top 20 ranked players in the world, the front page of the leaderboard isn’t stocked with many household names. A group of nine players tied at 4 under includes third-ranked Brooks Koepka, a resident of nearby Jupiter, Fla., who is seeking to win at PGA National for the first time.
“It was definitely a little bit tougher today,” Koepka, who shot a 1-under 69 after posting a 67 on Thursday, told reporters. “Yesterday the course was a little bit more get-able. These greens have definitely firmed up, baked out, where it can be difficult with this wind.
“Par is not too bad. It kind of reminds me of a major, which is nice.”
Spain’s Sergio Garcia is tied for 13th at 3 under along with Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas, the first-round leader who struggled to a 3-over 73 on Friday.
J.T. Poston was outside of the cut line after three bogeys through his first six holes, but recovered with a 5-under 30 on his back nine — which was on the front side of the course — to finish at 1-over.
Gary Woodland birdied his final two holes to make the cut on the number, extending his streak of cuts made to 21. Woodland had three bogeys during a four-hole stretch on the back nine to fall to 5-over par and put his streak in severe jeopardy.
Defending champion Justin Thomas, who chipped in for eagle on No. 3, also made the cut on the number while playing through an arm injury suffered when his club hit a tree on a follow through Thursday. He made it close by carding a double bogey after hitting his approach into the water on the sixth hole, his 15th of the day after starting on the back nine.
Thomas is 6-over par over his past 27 holes since making hard contact with the tree.
“It’s not bad, it’s just more annoying than anything,” Thomas told reporters. “It’s just been about a seven-hour-long ‘dead-arm.'”
Australia’s Adam Scott finished at 3 over to miss the cut by one shot.
The infamous three-hole stretch from Nos. 15-17 known as “The Bear Trap” claimed 21 more balls in the water on Friday after 35 wound up wet in the first round. The field was 35-over par on the stretch Friday, three worse than the previous day, including 81 bogeys or worse.
–Field Level Media
Chiefs, Reid want guaranteed possession for both teams in OT
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is developing a proposal that would guarantee both teams having a chance to get the ball in overtime games next season.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced the development on Pro Football Talk Live on Friday.
Guaranteeing each team an offensive possession in overtime would prevent outcomes like in January’s AFC Championship Game, when the Chiefs lost 37-31 to the New England Patriots, who won the coin toss, then scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period to end the game.
“I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do,” Veach told Pro Football Talk. “I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like (Chiefs quarterback) Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun. I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”
To have a proposed measure pass, Kansas City would need 24 of 30 teams to approve a potential rule change.
The NFL currently allows each team a possession unless the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on its first possession. Before the method for the current overtime system was adopted in 2012, the NFL relied on sudden death, with the first score, no matter how it was made, ending the game.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: QB Murray meeting with Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have publicly supported Josh
The Arizona Cardinals have publicly supported Josh Rosen as their quarterback of the future, but it appears they are at least considering targeting Kyler Murray in the draft.
The Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine that he is meeting this week with Arizona, which holds the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, and he would be thrilled to be the first overall pick. “To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said.
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury has voiced confidence in Rosen, but general manager Steve Keim used the qualifier of “right now” when referring to Rosen as his starter on Wednesday. The rumors have continued to fly in Indianapolis, and Murray agrees it would be a great fit.
“I know what type of offense he runs,” Murray said of Kingsbury. “Obviously, he recruited me out of high school, I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced.
This is the third suspension in Irving’s four-year NFL career. The 25-year-old was first suspended at the start of 2017 for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. Last year, he served a four-game ban for a substance-abuse violation.
The indefinite ban comes just two days after the league banned Cowboys teammate Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gregory, however, had a year left on his deal while the Cowboys reportedly did not intend to re-sign Irving.
–The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Alex Collins following his early morning arrest after a car accident near the team’s headquarters.
Baltimore County police and the team confirmed that Collins, 24, was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. after police responded to a report of a car crashed into a tree in Owings Mills, Md. It was unclear whether Collins was the driver or a passenger.
The charges against him were not immediately known. The team confirmed Collins’ release on social media by 3 p.m. ET. A restricted free agent before his release, Collins will now be subject to waivers. If he is not claimed, he will immediately become a free agent.
–Defensive end Brandon Graham and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $40 million and runs through the 2021 season. Graham was scheduled to become a free agent later this month. The Eagles selected Graham, a Michigan product, with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.
The longest-tenured member of the Eagles’ defense, he delivered its biggest play in recent memory: the strip sack of New England quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that helped seal the title for Philadelphia. Graham, who turns 31 next month, has appeared in 127 games (70 starts) with the Eagles.
–The New York Giants could be looking to trade veteran outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, according to multiple reports.
Vernon was a splashy signing in the 2016 offseason, heading to the Giants on a five-year, $84.75 million deal. But he has missed a combined nine games in the past two seasons with injuries, and his production has dropped. If the Giants cut or trade him, they would save $11.5 million against the salary cap.
Vernon has played seven seasons in the NFL, the first four with Miami.
–Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is developing a proposal that would guarantee both teams having a chance to get the ball in overtime games next season, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced on Pro Football Talk Live.
Guaranteeing each team an offensive possession in overtime would prevent outcomes like in January’s AFC Championship, when the Chiefs lost 37-31 to the New England Patriots, who won the coin toss, then scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period to end the game.
To have a proposed measure pass, Kansas City would need 24 of 30 teams to approve a potential rule change. The NFL currently allows each team a possession unless the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on its first possession.
–The coach in charge of building “character” among the Patriots has decided to leave the team.
Jack Easterby, who joined the Patriots six years ago, said his contract expired and he decided to pursue other interests. The Boston Globe first reported the news, which USA Today confirmed.
The Globe reported that Easterby thought his job “had run its course,” but he also wasn’t comfortable with the solicitation charges against team owner Robert Kraft. Easterby’s title was character coach/team development, and he was uniquely qualified to fill that role.
–Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is not lacking in self-confidence, but that doesn’t mean he cares about being the first quarterback off the board in April’s draft.
“It’s not that important to me,” Haskins said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. “For me, it’s being with the right franchise, being with the right team and winning a Super Bowl. So whether that’s first quarterback taken, second quarterback taken, it’s all a blessing regardless of where I’m going.”
Most have pegged Haskins as one of the top two quarterback prospects in the class, along with Oklahoma’s Murray. Since declaring his intentions to commit fully to football, Murray has steadily garnered more attention as potentially being the top signal-caller off the board.
–Field Level Media
Disgruntled WR Brown opens up on LeBron show
Disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared on LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop” on Friday night and opened up about his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
In a discussion with James, Maverick Carter and rapper Meek Mill, Brown said the reason he didn’t play in the final game of the season — a must-win for the Steelers — was because coach Mike Tomlin told him to “just go home” after Brown told the coach he wasn’t at 100 percent.
“I’m a little banged up,” said Brown. “So, I meet with Coach Tomlin and I’m telling him like, hey, man, I’m a little banged up. So, I’m going to need a little time to get right. So, he’s like, if you’re banged up, man, just, you know, you, you can just go home.”
“So, I’m like … damn, that’s where we at?”
He also took exception to Roethlisberger blaming Brown for an interception in a loss to the Denver Broncos in late November.
“He feels like he’s the owner,” Brown said. “Bro, you threw the (expletive) to the D-lineman! What the (expletive)? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball!”
As it becomes ever clearer that Brown and the Steelers are headed for a split, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans have shown the most interest in acquiring the 30-year-old Brown.
The Steelers are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in return, after previously hoping for a first-rounder plus another asset.
Brown met with team president Art Rooney II last week, and he later announced on Twitter that both sides had decided to part ways.
General manager Kevin Colbert said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that trade interest in Brown has heated up, but that the team would not deal the four-time All-Pro without significant compensation in return.
In an interview with ESPN, which will air over the weekend, Brown said he isn’t “angry” with the Steelers but still wants to move on from the franchise.
–Field Level Media
Murray meeting with Cardinals; would be ‘great’ to go No. 1
INDIANAPOLIS — The Arizona Cardinals have publicly supported Josh Rosen as their quarterback of the future, but it appears they are at least considering targeting Kyler Murray in the draft.
The Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner said Friday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine that he is meeting this week with Arizona, which holds the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, and he would be thrilled to be the first overall pick.
“To be the No. 1 pick, that’s a kid’s dream come true,” Murray said. “If my name was called No. 1, I’d be ready to go for sure.”
New head coach Kliff Kingsbury has voiced confidence in Rosen, but general manager Steve Keim used the qualifier of “right now” when referring to Rosen as his starter on Wednesday. Speculation began swirling when Kingsbury — who recruited Murray to Texas A&M when he coached there in 2012 — was hired, and an old quote from his time at Texas Tech resurfaced in which Kingsbury said he would take Murray with the No. 1 pick if he could.
The rumors have continued to fly in Indianapolis, and Murray himself agrees it would be a great fit.
“I know what type of offense he runs,” Murray said of Kingsbury. “Obviously he recruited me out of high school, I have a great relationship with him. If I were to play under him, I think it’d be a great deal.
“But again, like I said, I don’t get to pick the players. All I can do is show up where I’m supposed to be, work hard and get after it.”
If he doesn’t get picked by the Cardinals, Murray is still expected to challenge Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins to be the first quarterback off the board. Haskins told reporters earlier Friday he’s less concerned about going first than about landing in the right spot, and Murray had a similar refrain.
“I’m not going into it with any expectations, like, ‘If this guy gets taken before me, I’m going to be upset,'” Murray said. “Nah, I’m going to be happy wherever I go.”
Murray’s week in Indianapolis got off to a great start on measurement day, where he stood 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed in at 207 pounds, both above expectations. He said he played around 195 pounds at Oklahoma but intends to play heavier in the NFL, adding that having more time in his schedule and all of his focus on football has made it much easier to keep weight on.
Murray won’t participate in any workouts when the quarterbacks take the field Saturday, but he does plan to do everything at his pro day.
As for meetings with teams this week, he said he hasn’t been grilled much about whether he’s fully committed to football, after declaring as much a few weeks ago.
“I think for the most part everybody’s been pretty solid knowing that I’m here to play football,” he said.
“It’s a final decision,” Murray added about leaving baseball for the NFL. “I’m here, I’m ready to go. I was born a football player. I love this game. There was no turning back when I made this decision. I’m 100 percent in.”
Now a few weeks removed from the announcement, Murray admitted it’s a bit of a relief to put it behind him and narrow his focus on one sport. He also isn’t having any second thoughts, despite many pointing out the size of Bryce Harper’s 13-year, $330 million contract as a reason he should have stuck with baseball.
“Everybody makes a big deal about it because it’s $300 million dollars,” Murray said. “There’s quarterbacks making more money than him per year.”
If Murray follows in the footsteps of his Oklahoma and Heisman-winning predecessor, Baker Mayfield, he’ll start his career with around $33 million fully guaranteed over his first four years. The NFL’s highest-paid player, Aaron Rodgers, makes $33.5 million annually on his new deal.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Ware considers following in Witten’s NFL footsteps
Has superlative tight end Jason Witten's
Has superlative tight end Jason Witten’s decision to leave Monday Night Football and return to play in Dallas influenced former Cowboys defensive star DeMarcus Ware to also consider a comeback?
Ware took to Twitter to contemplate that question on Thursday after hearing from other former teammates who would like to see him back in the game.
“Hey, I want to let everyone know that I’ve been inspired when I heard Jason Witten might be coming out of retirement,” Ware said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “And I started thinking to myself, maybe I need to call [Tony] Romo and get him out of the booth, and all three of us come back. But then Von Miller started hitting me up, and then also DeMarcus Lawrence, saying that they wanted another guy on the edge, will I come back?
“I have been working out. And I do feel good. Do y’all think I should come back? Y’all let me know. Don’t play with me. Y’all let me know.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that Witten, 36, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions, has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
A return might be more of an uphill climb for Ware, who sat out the past two seasons and will be 37 years old when the NFL starts playing in 2019. Ware, a first-round pick of the Cowboys out of Troy in 2005, played nine seasons in Dallas, then joined the Denver Broncos from 2014-16, winning Super Bowl 50 there.
After that last season, he retired from the NFL with 138 1/2 sacks.
He also competed on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018.
With the Cowboys needing to fill a hole at defensive end after Randy Gregory was suspended again, Ware’s return might not seem far-fetched.
In 2017, Ware was already itching about a possible comeback, and dropped the name of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
“If Jerry calls me, I’ll answer the phone,” Ware said.
–Field Level Media
Bogey-free Vegas builds 2-shot lead at Honda Classic
Bogey-free Vegas builds 2-shot lead at Honda Classic
Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas shot a 6-under-par round of 64 on Thursday to build a two-shot lead after the first round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Zach Johnson is among a group of four players, including fellow American Lucas Glover, South Africa’s Ernie Els and Canada’s Ben Silverman, tied for second place at 2 under.
World No. 3 Brooks Koepka, who lives in nearby Jupiter, Fla., is another shot off the pace in a 14-player group that also includes Rickie Fowler and Spain’s Sergio Garcia.
Vegas was the story of the day with his bogey-free card that began on the back nine. That included a pair of birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.
“I was driving the ball really well today and hitting my irons pretty well,” Vegas told reporters. “Hitting those irons well to some of these really tough pins made today a little bit easier. Obviously, hitting the ball well makes a big difference around this golf course.”
Johnson rebounded from a wild opening nine holes that included an eagle, two birdies and three bogies to post a 3-under 32 on the back nine.
“Very satisfied,” he said. “In the sense that I hit a lot of really good shots, I capitalized on a few of those. I gave myself a lot of opportunities. Up and down on the front and then really solid on the back.”
Els, who will turn 50 in October, leaned on his vast experience at PGA National. The 2008 winner of the event carded six birdies and could have pushed Vegas for the lead if not for putting his tee shot on the par-3 15th in the water and winding up with a double bogey.
“I had such a good start,” he said. “Having an 8-iron in your hand on 15, pretty benign — to hit it in the water was pretty crucial mistake, but I came back with birdies on No. 18 and 1 and put it back together.”
Koepka also doubled-bogeyed No. 15 after finding the water, and he had six birdies to go with a bogey. He is a big fan of the newly renovated greens at PGA National.
“These greens, the changes they’ve made, it’s been spectacular,” he told the Golf Channel. “The greens are rolling fantastic, and any time you can get on Bermuda (grass) after the West Coast swing with poa (annua), it’s fantastic.”
Fowler was another player to circle six birdies on his card Thursday. However, he also had to sign for a 7 on the par-4 sixth hole after pulling his tee shot into the water and then finding the water again on his approach shot.
With the winds fairly calm, players largely felt as though Thursday was likely to be the best scoring opportunity on a course with a reputation of being very difficult. The infamous three-hole stretch of Nos. 15-17 known as the “Bear Trap” still played to 32 over par in the first round, including 35 shots that found the water.
“The hard part is, there (are) so many holes out here where big numbers can happen,” Fowler said. “There’s a lot of water. Not that you’re playing defensively, but you’ve got to play smart around here and you can’t try and get too aggressive.
“Not that I tried to get too aggressive or anything (on No. 6), I just hit two shots that missed my lines … wasn’t trying to do anything crazy. Just happens. Nice to come back after having that happen. It’s hard to go clean around here for 72 holes.”
Defending champion Justin Thomas is in a tie for 20th at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Bengals OT Fisher eyes move to tight end
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jake Fisher, who can become a free agent on March 13, has lost weight in an attempt to find a role as a blocking tight end, the NFL Network reported Saturday.
Fisher, listed at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds last season, is down to 285, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who added that Fisher is running routes with current NFL quarterbacks in workouts in California.
Fisher, a 2015 second-round pick out of Oregon, made seven starts at right tackle for the Bengals in 2017 before his season ended early after he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. He played in 11 games last season, with one start, before being placed on injured reserve.
He finished a four-year, $4.26 million contract after last season.
Fisher, noted for his athleticism, filled a “big tight end” role for the Bengals as a rookie, seeing time in extra-blocker formations and stepping in as an injury replacement at H-back.
He is a former high school tight end who ran a 5.01-second 40-yard dash at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine.
–Field Level Media
Report: Dolphins to release DE Branch
The Miami Dolphins are
The Miami Dolphins are set to release defensive end Andre Branch in a cost-cutting move, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Branch, in the final year of his contract, would earn $6.9 million this season. Releasing him would result in a savings of about $5 million in terms of a cap hit.
Branch, 29, joined the Dolphins in 2016 and started 25 of 30 games over his first two seasons, but he fell into a reserve role last season with just one start in 14 appearances.
He had 97 tackles, including 18 for loss and 11.5 sacks, in his three seasons in Miami.
Branch was drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. The former Clemson star emerged as a starter in his fourth season with the Jaguars but left after his rookie contract ended.
–Field Level Media
Murray measures 5-10, 207 pounds, reportedly won’t work out
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Oklahoma star quarterback Kyler Murray already has exceeded expectations at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, measuring a bit over 5-feet-10 and weighing 207 pounds on Thursday morning.
Murray officially was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma, but most expected him to come in slightly below that. Instead, he measured an eighth of an inch over 5-10. Likewise, his weight of 207 was 12 pounds over his listed weight with the Sooners, easing concerns about his frame being too slight to hold up to the punishment of the NFL.
Another worry was addressed when Murray’s hands measured at 9 1/2 inches, right around average among starting NFL quarterbacks. Many teams — especially those that play in cold weather — consider nine-inch hands or smaller to be an issue when it comes to ball security.
While Murray’s measurements were positive, some might not have had concerns about the undersized Heisman Trophy winner, anyway.
“I don’t know what the physical concerns are,” Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Thursday, shortly before Murray’s measurements came out. “You talking about the height? I think that’s been proven to not be as much of a factor as maybe it was years ago. If you ask Russell Wilson, or (Drew) Brees or the kid in Cleveland (Baker Mayfield), I don’t know that it’s a true impact on the position or the performance.”
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway had a similar refrain Wednesday, though he suggested teams that operate more often under center might be less inclined to draft a shorter quarterback.
“Obviously, the size is always the question, but we’ve seen guys that have had success in the league that are not necessarily the prototypes as far as when it comes to height,” Elway said. “He’s got the ability to be a great player.
“I will say this, having played the position — if you’re shorter and in shotgun, you can see the field much better. If you are playing in shotgun every down, the height to me doesn’t have nearly the impact as it would coming out underneath.”
According to Elias, only five quarterbacks listed at 5-10 or under have attempted a pass in the NFL since 1960, with the last being Doug Flutie in 2005.
Meanwhile, NFL Network reported Thursday that Murray has told teams in meetings that he does not plan to throw when the quarterbacks take the field for workouts on Saturday.
The report added that Murray’s plans could change, but he currently doesn’t intend to do much. A later NFL Network report said Murray isn’t expected to do any on-field workouts at the combine, including the 40-yard dash. Instead, he plans to wait for his March 13 pro day.
If he were to run the 40-yard dash, Murray would be expected to challenge for the fastest time of any prospect in Indianapolis.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Browns GM comfortable with Hunt signing; chasing Antonio Brown?
Browns GM comfortable with Hunt signing; chasing Antonio Brown?
INDIANAPOLIS — Signing Kareem Hunt was all about knowing his heart, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey said Thursday.
Hunt should soon know his standing with the NFL and Browns.
Dorsey said at 2019 NFL Scouting Combine the league was still reviewing Hunt’s status. The running back is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as a result of a physical confrontation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel caught on video. The release of the evidence led to Hunt’s contract being terminated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
“We had done our research,” Dorsey said. “We thought at the appropriate time with all the information we did have, how truly remorseful he was and … knowing when he comes here there are no guarantees, he’s going to earn your respect with his actions. Right now, I feel very comfortable with the signing.
“Deep down, if you really sit down and engage with him, he has a really good heart. The act he did last year — it was egregious. We all know that. … He’s showing through his actions, not his words, how remorseful he is.”
Dorsey was with the Chiefs when Hunt, who grew up in Ohio and played at Toledo, was drafted.
“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said, “between now and when that second chance comes. Right now, our job is to support Kareem and help him grow as a person.”
Hunt is expected to be suspended at least six games and likely 10-plus games, ESPN reported.
Kitchens said Nick Chubb is the starting running back for the Browns, and Duke Johnson will be viewed as the third-down back. While Hunt might be able to contribute in the future, Kitchens said football is not yet his priority.
“Kareem has to be willing, has to show remorse, has to be willing to make a change. There’s some good that can come out of this,” Kitchens said.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he expected a second chance to come for Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie and was leading the league in total yards when Kansas City cut him.
“I’m a fan of second chances as long as they do the right steps to get there,” Reid said.
On the topic of second chances, when asked about the Browns’ interest in Antonio Brown, Dorsey held his cell phone in the air with his right hand and said, “(Steelers GM) Kevin (Colbert) here’s my cell phone.”
Dorsey said the Browns will continue to be aggressive in their personnel pursuit.
“You have to explore all opportunities,” Dorsey said. “We’ll examine everything. That’s what you’re trying to do — get better year in, year out.”
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
Steelers’ Brown: ‘It’s all about respect’
Disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown said recent comments from Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team doesn’t respect its players.
In an interview with ESPN, which will air over the weekend, Brown said he isn’t “angry” with the Steelers but still wants to move on from the franchise.
Last week, Colbert told reporters that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “has 52 kids under him, quite honestly” and wanted players to look to the veteran QB for guidance and advice.
Later, Colbert seemed to step back from those comments and told NFL Network he was trying to emphasize Roethlisberger is the team’s “unquestioned leader” and didn’t mean to imply that the Steelers have a “bunch of juveniles.”
“Of course he tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he’s going to backpedal on his words,” Brown told ESPN. “But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? ‘Fifty-two kids.’ Like, you don’t have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you. And that’s what I’m telling you guys … that’s my issue. You know what I’m saying? It’s all about respect.
“… Things [are] not getting better. They’re not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There’s 52 kids and it’s this guy (Roethlisberger). Bro, it’s one team. … So that’s what it is, man. Just understanding truths.”
Brown met with team president Art Rooney II last week, and he later announced on Twitter that both sides had decided to part ways.
Colbert said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that trade interest in Brown has heated up but that the team would not deal the wide receiver without significant compensation in return for the four-time All-Pro.
–Field Level Media
