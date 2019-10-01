Ravens waive OLB Williams
The Baltimore Ravens waived outside linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick in his third season, on Tuesday.
Williams, 25, was drafted 78th overall in 2017 out of Alabama, after once being considered a likely first-round pick.
He had no sacks and two QB hits in eight games as a rookie, then totaled two sacks and three QB hits in seven games last season. Williams did not have a sack in four games this season, playing a season-low seven snaps in Sunday’s 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
In 19 career games (all as a reserve), he has 18 tackles.
Dolphins owner Ross says team is building for future
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross seems resigned to things getting worse for Miami before they can get better.
Ross declined to be interviewed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about the state of his team, but he did answer a few questions posed to him by columnist Dave Hyde, providing his responses via email.
The Dolphins’ preseason moves, including the trade of tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, raised some eyebrows, leading to speculation that Miami intended to “tank” to land the No. 1 draft pick. Ross said the team must make moves to become more competitive for the long haul.
“The goal isn’t to try to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls,” said Ross, who has owned the team since early 2009. “We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything. We’ve won 72 games in 10 years and that’s just not good enough.
“I take responsibility for that, and as I said back in March, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The moves that have been made were all made in the best interest in trying to build a championship organization.”
The Dolphins finished 7-9 last season and were embarrassed in Week 1, losing 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. They’ve made the playoffs twice since 2002, losing in the AFC wild-card round both times.
The franchise last won the Super Bowl in 1973.
“We have to approach things differently and think outside the box. Like I said, we are trying to win every game we play and grow and improve every day, but we also have to balance making decisions that help us build a championship organization,” said Ross, a 79-year-old billionaire.
He thanked the fans for their patience.
“We have tremendous fans and to them I say thank you. We said it wouldn’t be easy, but it was something we are committed to and believe it’s the only way we can build a team to win continually,” Ross said. “Nothing great in life was ever achieved easily. There are no shortcuts or magic formulas. This is the NFL. There are no easy games and no one lucks into winning the Super Bowl.”
Rams, Chargers to play in SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles-area stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers will be called SoFi Stadium.
The teams announced the naming rights deal – a 20-year agreement – on Sunday. Contract terms were not announced, but a report in May estimated the rights would cost $20 million a year.
The teams are scheduled to play there beginning in 2020.
SoFi, a digital personal finance company, will be an official partner of each team and the Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, as the 298-acre site is known. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is developing the complex, which ESPN reported earlier this year would cost close to $5 billion. It is being built on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood, Calif., just three miles from Los Angeles International Airport.
The stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff title game in 2021, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ missing in S.C.
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL has gone missing in South Carolina, police said.
The Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Torrold “Rod” Smart is a “missing endangered person” and it is seeking information regarding his whereabouts. His last known location was Indian Land, S.C., where he was seen last Wednesday morning.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Smart to call (803) 283-3388.
RB Smart, known as ‘He Hate Me,’ reported safe
The former NFL running back who wore “He Hate Me” on his jersey during his season in the XFL was found safe after going missing in South Carolina, according to a report from the Charlotte Observer.
Police said Tuesday evening that Torrold “Rod” Smart was located and was OK, the Observer reported. Earlier in the day, the Lancaster (S.C.) County Sheriff’s Office said Smart was a “missing endangered person” and was seeking information regarding his whereabouts.
Smart, 42, played college football at Western Kentucky. As an undrafted free agent in 2000, he was signed by the then-San Diego Chargers but was released. The following year, he played for the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, then later in 2001 played in the Canadian Football League and with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played four more seasons with the Carolina Panthers.
He gained 1,814 all-purpose yards in his five-year NFL career, plus 364 more during two playoff runs with the Panthers.
“It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an advisory posted to its Facebook page. “Mr. Smart’s family is worried about his safety and well-being.”
Texans sign veteran S Adams
The Houston
The Houston Texans signed veteran safety Mike Adams on Tuesday to shore up the back end of their defense.
The 38-year-old Adams has recorded 30 interceptions in 15 NFL seasons. He was a Pro Bowl selection in back-to-back seasons (2014-15) for the Indianapolis Colts.
Houston waived tight end Jerell Adams (no relation) to open up the roster space.
Mike Adams spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers but wasn’t retained. He had 75 tackles and three interceptions last season.
Adams recently worked out for Houston in hopes of continuing a career that began in 2004 with the San Francisco 49ers. He was an undrafted free agent from Delaware when he cracked the San Francisco roster.
He also has played for the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. Overall, Adams has collected 927 tackles, 16 fumble recoveries and 13 forced fumbles in 222 career games (149 starts).
Jerell Adams played in one game for the Texans this season and didn’t have a catch. He also spent part of last season on the team’s practice squad.
He played in 29 games (three starts) for the New York Giants in 2016-17 and had 24 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.
Lions C Ragnow practices, on track for opener
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow returned from an ankle injury to practice on Tuesday, putting him on track for Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ragnow had not practiced since hurting his ankle in the Aug. 23 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. After initial concern about the injury, it was diagnosed as a minor sprain.
Ragnow, 23, moved to center this season after starting all 16 games at left guard as a rookie. He was the Lions’ first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand and cornerback Rashaan Melvin stretched with the team but sat out the portion of practice that was open to the media. Hand has been out since the first week of camp, while Davis and Melvin were hurt against Buffalo.
The Lions don’t have to issue an official injury report until Wednesday.
Detroit also announced Tuesday it released wide receiver Andy Jones from injured reserve.
Golf Glance: PGA gears for new season, LPGA for Solheim Cup
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Rory McIlroy)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Sept. 12-15
LPGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Cambia Portland Classic (Hannah Green)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Solheim Cup, The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scotland, Sept. 12-15
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Shaw Charity Classic (Wes Short, Jr.)
THIS WEEK: Off.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Sept. 13-15
Reports: Saints lock up Payton through 2024 season
The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a five-year contract extension with coach Sean Payton, according to multiple reports Sunday.
The new deal, first reported by FOX, will take the 55-year-old Payton through the 2024 season, meaning it would replace the final year of his current contract, which pays him $9 million annually and is good through 2020.
He has coached the Saints since 2006, heading into Sunday with a 119-74 record and one Super Bowl title (following the 2009 season) under his belt. He has led New Orleans to three 13-3 regular-season records, including in 2018, when the team’s postseason run ended in controversial fashion in the NFC Championship Game.
The Saints have made seven playoff appearances under Payton.
Reports: Cardinals’ Harrison facing assault charges
Police in
Police in North Carolina issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Arizona Cardinals tackle Desmond Harrison on charges of assault by strangulation and assault on a female, multiple outlets reported.
Greensboro police said a report was filed Tuesday against the 25-year-old offensive lineman, who was signed off waivers by Arizona last month after being cut by the Cleveland Browns.
The Cardinals immediately released Harrison after the allegations were reported by Bleacher Report and Yahoo! Sports.
Harrison, who played high school football in North Carolina, started eight games as a Cleveland rookie in 2018 after going undrafted.
Harrison finished his collegiate career at West Georgia after reportedly being suspended three times in one year at the University of Texas.
Jaguars, on Dorian watch, cancel Wednesday practice
Hurricane Dorian watch is on, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to stay home on Wednesday.
The Jaguars announced practice would be canceled, and all team employees, including players and coaches, are encouraged to stay home with their families.
Evidence or Dorian’s devastation became more clear in the Bahamas, though the exact path of the storm remained uncertain Tuesday as it weakened from Category 5 status.
The current plan for the Jaguars will be to make a call on Thursday’s practice schedule in the next 24 hours. Tentatively the team plans to be at the facility for a noon practice.
The Jaguars are scheduled to open the regular season Sunday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are operating under a state of emergency until further notice, and other teams could be impacted later in the week.
Report: Foles targeting Week 11 for return
The Jacksonville Jaguars are targeting Week 11 to get starting quarterback Nick Foles back on the field after a Week 1 injury forced him to undergo surgery, according to an NFL Network report.
Foles had a plate and screws installed to repair a broken left collarbone that ended his Jaguars debut in the first quarter of a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Washington State rookie Gardner Minshew II, a sixth-round pick, took over for Foles against the Chiefs and is expected to remain the starter going forward.
Foles also suffered a broken collarbone with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014, but said this injury was much worse. That injury happened in early November of that season; he did not have surgery and missed the final two months of the year.
Foles would be eligible to come off injured reserve after eight weeks, and with the Jaguars having a bye in Week 10, he could be ready to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.
Foles was hurt on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. As he released the throw, he was hit by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who landed on Foles and drove his left shoulder into the ground.
The signal-caller was taken to the locker room for X-rays, and he later returned to the team’s sideline in street clothes with his left arm in a padded sling.
Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards before departing.
Minshew went 22 of 25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception after entering the game.
Denver Broncos training camp primer
The Denver Broncos are the first team
The Denver Broncos are the first team to report to training camp in 2019, with an abundance of newcomers checking in at the team’s Englewood headquarters Wednesday.
New faces: QB Joe Flacco, OT Ja’Wuan James, DB Kareem Jackson, CB Bryce Callahan, TE Noah Fant, G Dalton Risner, QB Drew Lock, DT Dre’Mont Jones, OLB Dekoda Watson
They’re gone: C Matt Paradis, CB Bradley Roby, OL Billy Turner, OLB Shaquil Barrett, OLB Shane Ray, LB Brandon Marshall, S Darian Stewart, OT Jared Veldheer, DT Domata Peko, TE Matt LaCosse, G Max Garcia, CB Tramaine Brock
2019 snapshot: Firing Vance Joseph meant admitting an error from two years ago, but the Broncos appear to have upgraded the staff. Not only did they get defensive whiz Vic Fangio — whom players raved about during offseason practices — but Fangio nabbed Kyle Shanahan pupil Rich Scangarello to run the offense and pried decorated O-line coach Mike Munchak from the Steelers. Still, GM John Elway’s approach felt a bit too aggressive in other areas.
He traded a fourth-round pick for Joe Flacco, whom the Ravens might have otherwise cut, and spent wildly on James (four years, $51 million) and Jackson (three years, $33 million), who might mostly play safety.
Jackson’s contract fueled a contract dispute with CB Chris Harris Jr. that required a $3 million raise to resolve. Callahan’s (three years, $21 million) was a more palatable deal, and Fangio should have what he needs in the secondary, but would the money have been better spent on Paradis and the O-line?
Elway used a few trades to assemble a strong draft class, getting early-impact players in Fant and Risner and still landing a possible answer at QB in Lock, but he might have been better off trading for Josh Rosen or drafting Dwayne Haskins. The third QB taken by Elway in the top two rounds, Lock must perform if Flacco struggles.
Worth the investment?
–Denver has an over/under win line of seven. In this AFC West, even getting to .500 is not a sure thing for this crew.
–More than 50 players have better odds than quarterback Joe Flacco (+15000) to win the 2019 NFL MVP award. Take those odds only if you are looking for a lotto ticket’s chance in the MVP field.
Bottom Line: Denver could be improved on the coaching staff, at QB and in the secondary, but Elway might have to accept a rebuild at some point.
Golf Glance: Koepka makes season debut; LPGA in Texas
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.
PGA TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: Safeway Open (Cameron Champ)
THIS WEEK: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Oct. 3-6
TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev. (Par 71, 7,255 yards).
Purse: $7 million (Winner: $1.26M — based on 2018)
Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau
FedEx Cup leader: Sebastian Munoz
TV: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: World No. 1 Brooks Koepka will make his season debut. He skipped the event last year but finished runner-up, T4 and missed the cut twice in four appearances from 2014-17. … Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week, is playing in the event for the first time since 2005. … Munoz and Joaquin Niemann, already first-time winners this season, are also in the field, as is Matthew Wolf, who won the 3M Open over the summer for his first Tour win. … Koepka’s brother, Chase, and 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia, are playing on sponsors’ exemptions. Both are +50000 longshots by PointsBet … Canada’s Graham DeLaet, who has not played on Tour since October 2017, makes his return from back surgery. … TPC Summerlin has played host to the event since 1992. Jim Furyk (1995, ’98, ’99) is the only three-time winner.
BEST BETS: Koepka (+800 by PointsBet) makes his first start since the Tour Championship. He admittedly doesn’t focus as well on regular Tour stops, but does have five worldwide wins after Labor Day since 2012. … Patrick Cantlay (+1100) finished second by a shot last year, narrowly missing out on becoming the first player since Furyk to successfully defend at the event. At No. 7, he is the only other top 10 player in the field. … Adam Scott (+2000) finished T17 last week, fading after an opening 65. … Ryan Moore (+7000) is a long-time Vegas resident who also happened to set the tournament scoring record of 260 in 2012, which was equaled by Webb Simpson the following year. Moore brings good odds but is also coming off a missed cut — his fourth in nine events. … Kevin Na (+6600) also resides in Las Vegas.
NEXT WEEK: Houston Open, Humble, Texas
LPGA TOUR
LAST WEEK: Indy Women in Tech Championship (Mi Jung Hur)
THIS WEEK: Volunteers of America Classic, Oct. 3-6
Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Par 71, 6,475 yards)
Purse: $1.3M (Winner: $195,000)
Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park
Race to the CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 1:30-5 ET (Golf Channel)
NOTES: This is the final full-field event before the fall Asia swing leading up to the year-ending CME Group Tour Championship in November. … Ko leads the Tour in official money ($2.638M), scoring average (68.851) and greens in regulation (79.9 percent). She is not in the field this week. … Players from South Korea have won 13 of the first 26 events in 2019. … The average age of winners on Tour this year is 24.56. … Stacy Lewis (16-under 268 in 2014) holds the tournament scoring record. … Gerina Piller, who lives 30 minutes away in Flower Mound, attended UTEP and is one of 13 Texas residents in the field.
NEXT TOURNAMENT: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Oct. 17-20
CHAMPIONS TOUR
LAST TOURNAMENT: PURE Insurance Championship (Kirk Triplett)
THIS WEEK: OFF
NEXT TOURNAMENT: SAS Championship, Cary, N.C., Oct. 11-13
Reports: Redskins’ Williams could return Week 2
Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams could end his holdout in time to play in Week 2, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
DeAngelo Hall, a friend and longtime teammate of Williams, said on The Athletic’s “Hail to the Pod” that he thinks Williams could return as soon as Week 2 at home against Dallas — or extend his absence to Week 8.
“I think he comes sooner rather than later,” Hall added. “I think he reports, and I think he’s a part of this football team.”
NFL Network reported Williams will not return for this week’s regular-season opener at Philadelphia, but “there is a possibility” he could be back next week.
Hall said on “Hail to the Pod” last week that Williams had told him there was “zero chance” he would report for Week 1. But Hall said Tuesday that the sides could iron out their issues soon, noting that team president Bruce Allen has been amenable to Williams’ complaints about the team’s medical staff.
“Bruce said he’d make adjustments for Trent when it came to the medical staff,” Hall said. “It’s just about getting those two guys together and figuring out what that is. These guys aren’t very far off.”
Hall added that Allen offered to fire members of the medical staff with whom Williams has a problem, but the veteran does not want to be responsible for employees losing their jobs.
Williams, 31, has been absent all offseason, upset with the team following a tumor scare and also reportedly seeking an alteration to his contract. He has made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and has started 119 games for Washington since being drafted fourth overall in 2010.
Allen said last week he expected Williams to play for the Redskins this season. The team reportedly has rebuffed all trade offers for Williams, including a package from the Houston Texans that included Jadeveon Clowney before the edge rusher was dealt to Seattle over the weekend.
Stricker studying past Ryder Cups with eye on 2020 win
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker and his European counterpart, Padraig Harrington, met the media Tuesday at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits, site of the 2020 competition.
With just about a year to go before Team USA tries to win back the title from the Europeans after a sour loss in Paris in 2018, neither captain was willing to give too much information away.
Still, it was clear that the 52-year-old Stricker already is deep in thought about everything from strategy to course layout as the Ryder Cup returns to the U.S.
“We have been looking into stats,” Stricker said. “We gave a lot of holes away in France by making something other than par. We made almost as many birdies, if I remember right, during that week in France, but we just gave so many holes away in making different numbers.”
Stricker has taken over as captain from Jim Furyk, and he’s studying Ryder Cups of the past as he considers how to approach the 2020 event in Kohler, Wis.
“For me, it’s about moving forward, learning from the past a little bit,” said Stricker, a Wisconsin native. “Taking some of the things that we haven’t done so well in, and then trying to apply that to this next time and next year.”
The United States has won just three of the past 12 Ryder Cups, and Stricker said for success next fall, the Americans will have to be less aggressive in some situations. He also said he’ll favor faster greens and shorter rough, though he acknowledged Whistling Straits is a tough course to tailor to the Americans’ advantage.
“It is a bit more of a challenge here — it is a links-style course, although a lot of it is still played through the air here,” he said.
The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 25-27, 2020.
Denver Broncos 2019 Preview Capsule
New faces: QB Joe Flacco, OT Ja'Wuan
New faces: QB Joe Flacco, OT Ja’Wuan James, DB Kareem Jackson, CB Bryce Callahan, TE Noah Fant, G Dalton Risner, QB Drew Lock, RB Theo Riddick, DT Dre’Mont Jones
They’re gone: C Matt Paradis, CB Bradley Roby, OL Billy Turner, OLB Shaquil Barrett, OLB Shane Ray, LB Brandon Marshall, S Darian Stewart, OT Jared Veldheer, DT Domata Peko, TE Matt LaCosse, G Max Garcia, CB Tramaine Brock, DT Zach Kerr
2019 snapshot: The Broncos’ biggest hope this season might be centered on what appears to be an improved coaching staff. Defensive whiz Vic Fangio has drawn rave reviews from players thus far, and he brought in Kyle Shanahan pupil Rich Scangarello to run the offense and pried decorated O-line coach Mike Munchak from the Steelers.
But GM John Elway bet awfully aggressively in other areas. He traded a fourth-round pick for Flacco, whom the Ravens might have otherwise cut, and spent wildly on James (four years, $51 million) and Jackson (three years, $33 million), who appears likely to play primarily at safety.
Jackson’s contract fueled a contract dispute with CB Chris Harris Jr. that required a $3 million raise to resolve. Callahan’s (three years, $21 million) was a more palatable deal, and Fangio should have what he needs in the secondary, but should Denver have spent that money to keep Paradis?
The draft class should have early contributors in Fant and Risner, though quarterback-of-the-future Drew Lock still needs plenty of development and will miss several weeks while recovering from a sprained thumb.
Get to know… OL Dalton Risner
A second-round pick out of Kansas State, Risner stepped in as the starter at left guard from Day 1 and has outperformed expectations. It’s not outlandish to think he could be the team’s best O-lineman by the end of the season.
Worth the investment?
–Denver has an over/under win line of seven. In this AFC West, even getting to .500 is not a sure thing for this crew.
–Von Miller surprisingly has never won Defensive Player of the Year, missing out by one vote to Khalil Mack in 2016. His odds this season (+1200) are much friendlier than Mack’s (+250), though he still has J.J. Watt (+1000) and two-time defending DPOY Aaron Donald (+300) to contend with.
Bottom Line: Denver could be improved on the coaching staff, at QB and in the secondary, but this team still seems headed for a rebuild at some point.
Well-traveled QB McCown announces retirement
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10
Josh McCown, whose 17-year NFL career spanned 10 teams, announced his retirement Monday.
His longest tenure with any franchise was four seasons, that being with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted McCown in the third round of the 2002 draft.
He started 22 games for the Cardinals, the most he had in any of his NFL stops.
“But looking back, I’m proud of how my career has gone,” he wrote at The Players’ Tribune website. “I don’t shy away from the journeyman label. I embrace it, full force.
“Because it’s been one heck of a journey.”
McCown played in 99 games (76 starts) across 16 seasons, completing 1,581 of 2,628 passes for 17,707 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions.
McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017. He appeared in four games (three starts) last season, serving as a backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
McCown’s career also took him to the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.
“At the end of the day, no matter what team I was on, I tried to serve it to the best of my ability, and I tried to influence my team in a positive manner. I hope I did that,” McCown wrote.
“And I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared, and I gave it everything I had, every time. I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be back at Cardinals rookie camp, but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”
McCown has done analyst work for ESPN and wrote that he plans to do more of that, as well as coach his two sons, who are high school quarterbacks.
Packers claim TE Roberts off waivers from Lions
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end
The Green Bay Packers claimed tight end Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday, according to multiple reports.
The Lions released Roberts on Friday after his trade to the New England Patriots for a 2020 seventh-round pick was rescinded due to a failed physical. New England was expected to have interest in claiming Roberts, but Green Bay had a higher waiver priority.
Roberts, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017 after catching 13 touchdowns as a senior. The 25-year-old has 13 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 23 NFL games, with 48 yards and two scores coming in one game last season (at Miami).
He’ll join a Packers tight end group that includes veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis and third-round rookie Jace Sternberger.
New England has been searching to bolster the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski earlier this year.
Saints, WR Thomas discussing long-term deal
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is headed for paydirt, one way or another.
General manager Mickey Loomis said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that the Saints and Thomas have begun talks geared toward a long-term deal. Thomas is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
“We’ve had some conversations, and I like keeping that close to the vest until there’s something to report, but look, we love what Mike’s done for us,” Loomis said. “He’s a fantastic player, one of the best at his position in the league, and hopefully we can keep him a Saint for a long time as well.”
ESPN reported Tuesday that negotiations with Thomas are “progressing,” and that the Saints are “comfortable” with making Thomas the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.
Thomas had 125 receptions for 1,405 yards in 2018, when he was a first-team All-Pro selection.
The Saints recently agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Cam Jordan, but locking up Thomas might be pushed into the 2020 offseason.
If the two sides are far apart on value, Thomas is expected to be given the franchise tag. The tag value for 2019 was $16.7 million.
Thomas’ four-year deal signed as a second-round pick out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
Broncos’ Chubb ‘surprised’ to learn of torn ACL
A day after an MRI revealed a partially torn ACL in his left knee, Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb told reporters Tuesday that he was as taken aback as anyone by the diagnosis.
“Nobody was as surprised to know it was a partially torn ACL than myself,” said Chubb, who got an MRI on Monday after waking up with some stiffness, which he thought was just post-game soreness.
Chubb said the training staff checked his ACL on the sideline during Sunday’s game against Jacksonville — after he injured the knee early in the fourth quarter — and that it was stable.
“I felt comfortable enough to go back out there and play,” he said Tuesday.
Chubb returned and finished the game, playing every snap on the Jaguars’ game-winning drive. He strip-sacked quarterback Gardner Minshew on the second play of the drive, but the sack was negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Von Miller for a hit after Minshew had recovered the fumble and thrown a pass.
Drafted fifth overall by Denver in 2018, Chubb had 12 sacks, 21 QB hits and 60 tackles (14 for loss) as a rookie. Through four games this year, he had one sack, six QB hits and 21 tackles (five for loss).
Chubb, who has yet to decide on his plans for surgery, told reporters the injury happened exactly seven years to the day after he tore the same ACL in high school. The 23-year-old added that despite “crying my eyes out” over Monday’s diagnosis, he’s viewing the injury as a positive.
“I’m happy this actually happened to me,” Chubb said, “because I feel like in life I was getting a little too complacent. With 12 sacks as a rookie, it’s kind of hard to keep that same grind. So I’m really happy that this happened to me because it’s a humbling experience and it’s going to get me back to the same guy that was hungry.”
The team reportedly worked out three linebackers on Tuesday and signed Jerry Attaochu, according to Attaochu’s agency.
Attaochu, 26, was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2014 who has 12 career sacks, with six coming in 2015. He spent 2018 with the New York Jets, collecting two sacks in 11 games as a reserve.
–Field Level Media