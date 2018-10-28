Ravens ‘very concerned’ after latest loss drops them to 4-4
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens find themselves 4-4 at the midway point of the NFL season and with a once vaunted and top-ranked defense suddenly looking inward for answers.
“I’m very concerned,” Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce said. “We have to find a way to correct this ASAP if we want to reach our goal, which is to get to the playoffs.”
For the second week in row, the league’s top-ranked defense struggled against an NFC South opponent.
Baltimore allowed Cam Newton and the Panthers to roll up 386 yards on offense and score 24 first half points in a 36-21 loss Sunday in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated. Newton scored three touchdowns in all, and the Panthers used misdirection plays to keep the Ravens off balance.
Baltimore never sacked Newton and failed to create a turnover.
It didn’t help that Joe Flacco threw two interceptions and running back Alex Collins fumbled, leading to a Carolina touchdown.
But the defense, which has been the strength of this team, once again wasn’t there.
The loss comes one week after Baltimore’s defense allowed Drew Brees to throw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and the Saints to run for 134 yards in a 24-23 loss.
“You know, we are 4-4. We’re an average team,” safety Eric Weddle said. “We just lost, got blown out. So we’re, I wouldn’t say rock bottom, but we have to look at ourselves and get back to work.”
Division foes Pittsburgh (4-2-1) and Cincinnati (5-3) both won Sunday, leaving the Ravens in third and in need of a win next week when they host the Steelers, who’ve won three straight.
“It’s a huge game,” Weddle said. “Obviously a divisional game leading into the bye. The way our division is shaping up, this is a big game for us. Look at yourself — don’t get emotional, don’t get sensitive. This is part of the National Football League, so get coached up, look at the things you didn’t do well and move on. Don’t let this loss linger in any way. Just continue to get better. That’s all we can do. “
Added Pierce: “It’s personal pride and we have to man up to what everybody’s doing and see what is going on, because two weeks in a row we didn’t get the job done.”
Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said the team will need to rely on its veteran leaders to get through this tough time — and stay even keeled along the way.
“We are not going to get too low, but the attention to detail increases now,” Suggs said. “We have to play better in the red zone, and we have to play better situational football. Therefore, the game doesn’t get so on top of us. We are extremely disappointed, but we have enough veterans on this team and we understand the task at hand. Especially with all these home games we’ve got coming, so if we handle our business at home, we will be all right.”
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said he was “surprised” at his team’s disappointing performance, particularly after they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and seemed to have momentum.
“Yeah, I didn’t expect that,” Harbaugh said. “We just didn’t click in anything. We weren’t good in any area. There was nothing we did well and that starts with me. I mean, that’s where it belongs, so put it on me and then move forward and get ready for Pittsburgh.”
Lions fall flat in miscue-filled loss to Seattle
DETROIT (AP) — Seattle punter Michael Dickson took the snap and drifted across the back of the end zone, content to take a safety in the final minutes with his team up by 14.
When nobody came all that close to him, he ran 9 yards for a first down.
That was the final indignity for the Detroit Lions in a 28-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Detroit had won three of four and looked like a team that was making progress, but the Lions gave their home crowd little to cheer about against Seattle, falling behind in the second quarter and then making too many mistakes to rally.
“Had a little bit of success early in the game, but doesn’t matter,” Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. “We’ve got to stay focused for the entire game and play 60 minutes. As the head coach, that’s my job.”
Detroit turned over the ball three times and was outrushed 176-34. The latter stat was significant because the Lions added defensive tackle Damon Harrison during the week in a trade with the New York Giants.
Detroit’s first turnover came immediately after Seattle tied the game at 7 in the second quarter. Ameer Abdullah fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, and the Seahawks quickly took the lead.
Down 28-14 in the fourth, the Lions crossed midfield with plenty of time remaining, but quarterback Matthew Stafford had to scramble a bit and lost the ball. Seattle (4-3) recovered that fumble, too.
Detroit got the ball back and drove to the red zone, only for Stafford to throw a pass that was intercepted at the 1-yard line.
“Fumble, I’ll have to look at. Obviously I got loose with it and had one hand on it. Should have two. If I have two, probably don’t fumble it,” Stafford said. “And then the interception, just a bad decision.”
It was probably the ugliest defeat for the Lions since their 48-17 loss to the New York Jets in the season opener. Detroit has only forced six turnovers all season. The Lions hadn’t committed many since that game against the Jets, but the three Sunday were too tough to overcome.
“We can’t have turnovers in any phase. It doesn’t really matter,” Patricia said. “We’re certainly not getting any on defense either, so we’re not helping ourselves. So, in general overall, the turnover situation (was) not good enough here today. We have to get more, we have to generate more on defense, and we can’t give them up here, special teams or offensively.”
Both the Lions and Seahawks came into this game at .500, but it didn’t look like a very even matchup. Detroit (3-4) is now in last place in the NFC North, with a tough matchup at Minnesota next weekend.
“I just hope that everybody comes in on Monday locked in. From this day forward, Monday, everybody comes locked in every Monday and getting ready to play,” defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois said. “You play this game five to six times before you play it on the actual day. Mentally, physically, you’re going to play this game multiple times. I don’t know, their focus is killing me, that’s the only thing I can think off of my head, that we weren’t focused.”
Jets struggle on offense in 24-10 loss to Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Darnold and the New York Jets did a good job of protecting the ball.
They just didn't do very much when they had it.
Playing without two of its top receivers, New York managed just 207 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Darnold passed for a career-low 153 yards in his eighth NFL start, and Isaiah Crowell was the Jets’ top rusher with a measly 25 yards on 13 carries.
Just a quiet, ho-hum sort of day for everyone in green-and-white.
“We just couldn’t really get anything going,” Crowell said. “I’ve got to watch the film, but I mean it was frustrating at the same time.”
It was New York’s first game since running back Bilal Powell sustained a season-ending neck injury during last weekend’s 37-17 loss to Minnesota. Leading receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa were inactive due to injuries, and tight end Neal Sterling departed in the first half with a concussion.
Rishard Matthews made his Jets debut after signing with the team on Tuesday, but the veteran receiver was shut out. Asked if New York (3-5) might need to add another offensive option, coach Todd Bowles said they would discuss the possibility this week.
“We had a lot of new people out there,” Bowles said. “I mean they fought hard, they played hard. We’re not going to use injuries as an excuse. Just got to make more plays.”
A week after Darnold threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against the Vikings, the Jets played turnover-free ball against the opportunistic Bears. But they hurt themselves with five false start penalties. The flags contributed to a 3-for-14 performance on third down and just 12 first downs overall, compared to 22 for the Bears.
“I think the biggest thing for us offensively is just staying in manageable down distances, not getting false starts, not getting penalties,” Darnold said.
New York’s longest play of the day was nearly intercepted by Kyle Fuller, but it went off his hands and Deontay Burnett took the ball to the Chicago 18 for a 29-yard reception with about 12 minutes left. Darnold then finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to rookie Chris Herndon , making it 17-10 with 11:10 remaining.
But the Bears responded with an eight-play, 79-yard drive, culminating in Jordan Howard’s 2-yard touchdown run, and the Jets never threatened again.
“Very proud of the way they fought and stayed together,” Bowles said. “This is one of the first games the entire year that we stayed together as a team and fought collectively. Execution was not great, obviously, and we got to make more plays and we know that.”
The lack of execution was particularly glaring before New York rallied in the final period. The Jets had just four first downs and 98 yards heading into the fourth quarter.
Before Herndon caught a TD pass for the third straight week, the Jets’ only scoring drive ended with a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers in the second quarter.
“It’s frustrating for everyone,” said Darnold, who was 14 of 29 and was sacked once. “I mean, we just got to play better. We got to, like I said before, it’s about staying in manageable down distances. First and second down, getting off the ball, running the football, and completing the football. So that’s really all it is. If we can do that we’ll be a good football team.”
5:50 p.m.
Two of the NFL’s worst teams are playing like it. Just look at the halftime score: The San Francisco 49ers lead the Arizona Cardinals 5-3.
No, this is not baseball. Or hockey. Or soccer. It’s the pass-happy, point-happy NFL.
The 49ers have accumulated a paltry 61 total yards, but lead thanks to Robbie Gould’s 27-yard field goal and a safety when Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen was sacked.
Arizona’s offense has 111 yards in its first game under new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Its only points came via Phil Dawson’s 31-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Rosen has thrown an interception and been sacked three times.
The 49ers and Cardinals entered the day with matching 1-6 records.
5:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored more points than anyone in NFL history, breaking the record on a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half against the Oakland Raiders.
That increased Vinatieri’s total to 2,547 points, three more than Morten Andersen.
Vinatieri entered Sunday trailing Anderson’s mark by four points and pulled even with an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by Rodgers, who staked the Packers to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter at the Coliseum.
The 10-point deficit is the biggest faced at any time in any game all season by the unbeaten Rams.
Backed by big cheers from the Packers’ huge West Coast fan base, Green Bay outgained the Rams 142-38 in the first quarter.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense got off to a slow start with just 38 yards on its first 12 plays.
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
Steelers bring comfort to city following synagogue tragedy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaken by an unspeakable tragedy, this city needed something to ease its pain.
The Steelers brought some joy to their grieving community.
Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner ran for two scores, and Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday while offering some solace
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaken by an unspeakable tragedy, this city needed something to ease its pain.
The Steelers brought some joy to their grieving community.
Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner ran for two scores, and Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday while offering some solace to an area still in shock after a synagogue shooting.
The Steelers (4-2-1) overcame a slow start and their own mistakes to win their 15th straight at Heinz Field over the Browns (2-5-1), who have lost 25 consecutive road games — one shy of the NFL record.
Maybe more importantly, the win delivered a few hours of comfort to Pittsburgh’s fans and Western Pennsylvania still in shock a day after a gunman stormed into the Tree of Life Synagogue and killed 11 people. A moment of silence was observed before the game and several signs with the Steelers’ helmet logo — inlaid with a Star of David — were displayed by fans.
“We’re thankful for a victory, but we also understand that there are bigger things,” Roethlisberger said. “There’s life. I’m glad that we could give people maybe three hours of a break of maybe not thinking about it all the time, and that’s what sports does sometimes is it helps you to kind of heal. But it’s over and people are going to celebrate and enjoy this, but reality still sets in for a lot of people.”
The shooting was felt by all Pittsburghers, and was close to the Steelers. Michele Rosenthal, the team’s former community relations manager, had two brothers, Cecil and David, killed in the attack.
“We love you Michelle and we’re thinking about you,” said Roethlisberger, who was not surprised to the city pull together. “I know the Boston Strong thing, but it’s true everywhere. That’s what Pittsburghers are. We’re family. There’s so much love here in this town — for the sports, for each other, for all the different races, ethnicities, religions and everything we have.”
Roethlisberger connected on TD passes of 43 and 1 yard with Brown , and Conner continued to minimize Le’Veon Bell’s absence. Conner ran for 60 yards on a 78-yard drive he capped with a 12-yard TD run in the third quarter that put the Steelers ahead 23-12.
Conner’s 22-yard run with 2:04 left made it 33-12 before the Browns scored a late TD.
“Today was much bigger than a game of football,” said Conner, who played at Pitt before joining the Steelers and ran for 146 yards Sunday. “It was good that we got the win to try and uplift some spirits and vibes of everybody in our city. It’s really a tragedy. Our city took a hit and our hearts are with all of the victims and their families. We still have those in mind.”
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a pair of TD passes, but the Browns squandered some early scoring chances and remain winless in Pittsburgh since 2003.
The loss will put further heat on embattled Browns coach Hue Jackson, who dropped to 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons. Cleveland has lost three straight since beating Baltimore in overtime.
“It’s disheartening,” Jackson said. “We’ve got work to do.”
Conner’s first TD came after Steelers return man Ryan Switzer inexplicably allowed a free kick following a safety to roll free and the Browns recovered at Pittsburgh’s 24-yard line.
The Steelers then committed three penalties — roughing the passer, interference and holding — to give Cleveland a first down at the 1. On the next play, Mayfield avoided pressure and lofted his scoring pass to rookie Antonio Callaway, who caught it despite being held to pull the Browns within 16-12.
But with the momentum in Cleveland’s favor, Pittsburgh grabbed control of the game and in turn soothed some pain after Saturday’s stunning shooting.
“We have a lot of healing to do,” said defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. “Our city can overcome this, but everybody’s gotta love and care. We’ll continue to do our part. I know everybody in this locker room cares so much for everybody that was involved in that and we’re going to continue to care.”
Conner, who has filled in while Bell holds out in a contract dispute, ripped off runs of 30 and 16 yards and then broke several tackles on his scoring run.
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass with 10 seconds to go in the first half put the Steelers ahead 14-6, and left the Browns thinking about settling for Greg Joseph field goals and not getting touchdowns.
Pittsburgh gambled by going on fourth-and-1 at the 4 on the previous play before Roethlisberger drilled his pass to Brown, who lined up wide and came back toward his QB to make the catch and step into the end zone. The score completed an 87-yard drive that ate up 7:12 and included the Steelers maintaining possession after Roethlisberger appeared to fumble before replay review showed his knee was down.
The Steelers started slowly, failing to get a first down in the first quarter when they were outgained 119-16.
But the Browns failed to score a touchdown on three trips inside the Pittsburgh 27-yard line, and after Joseph missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt that would have put Cleveland ahead 9-0, Pittsburgh pounced.
Roethlisberger’s pump fake fooled Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, allowing Brown to get behind him down the left sideline, and Roethlisberger made an easy throw to his favorite target.
MOVING UP
Roethlisberger’s second TD pass to Brown moved him past Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton (342) on the career list. Eli Manning (346) is seventh. Peyton Manning holds the record with 539 TD passes.
DYNAMIC DUO
Roethlisberger and Brown have combined for 67 TDs, tied for seventh most in league history. Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne also had 67 scores.
POSITIVE NOTE
The Browns had two more takeaways to give them 22 — 9 more than all last season. The 22 takeaways are their most through eight weeks since 1982.
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Coty Sensabaugh left with a foot injury in the second half.
Browns: RB Duke Johnson injured his leg while running after a screen pass on the game’s second play and was ineffective afterward.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Visit Baltimore on Nov. 4.
Browns: Host Kansas City on Nov. 4.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
5:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has scored more points than anyone in NFL history, breaking the record on a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half against the Oakland Raiders.
That increased Vinatieri’s total to 2,547 points, three more than Morten Andersen.
Vinatieri entered Sunday trailing Anderson’s mark by four points and pulled even with an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter.
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by Rodgers, who staked the Packers to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter at the Coliseum.
The 10-point deficit is the biggest faced at any time in any game all season by the unbeaten Rams.
Backed by big cheers from the Packers’ huge West Coast fan base, Green Bay outgained the Rams 142-38 in the first quarter.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense got off to a slow start with just 38 yards on its first 12 plays.
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
Broncos’ awful week ends with squandered chance vs Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos wrapped up an awful week off the field with a miserable performance on it.
Throw in the rift that has developed within team owner Pat Bowlen’s family and, well, the 30-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday may not have been the worst thing to happen to them all week.
Might have been the most disappointing, though.
The Broncos (3-5) got a big performance from undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay in his first career start, including 95 yards and a touchdown. Case Keenum threw for 262 yards and a couple of touchdowns, and the defense managed to hold Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt to 50 yards on 16 carries.
But the Broncos also committed a series of frustrating mistakes that scuttled any chance of pulling off the upset.
They were flagged 10 times for 83 yards — though in reality, those numbers could have been much higher had there not been offsetting and declined penalties. Keenum threw a late pick as the Broncos were trying to rally, and a lost fumble late proved just as costly.
“I’m tired of it, man. I’m fed up with it,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said. “We’re beating ourselves every week. I can’t even count the number of penalties we had. We can’t do that if we want to come in here and beat the Chiefs.”
Harris said the Broncos were aware referee Shawn Hochuli’s crew throws more flags that just about any other crew in the NFL, and he tried to adjust accordingly. But it wasn’t evident by the number of yellow flags that littered the turf all afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.
“We’ll get a defensive stop and penalty. We get in a good situation, penalty,” he said. “We just kill ourselves. We get a nice drive going, 20-yard play, penalty. Every time.”
Now, a team that started the season with wins over Seattle and Oakland has lost five of its past six, and it needs a quick turnaround to avoid its first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72.
“There were a lot of times when we had some good momentum, some good starts to drives, and self-inflicted wounds,” Keenum said.
“That’s nearly impossible to beat a team like the Chiefs when you’re hurting yourself like that. We’ll watch and learn from it. That’s not an excuse.”
The Broncos had excuses available for their poor play , even if they were loath to use them.
Harris heard his name among those swirling in trade rumors, along with fellow cornerback Brandon Roby and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. And with Kelly booted from the team, it would have been Kevin Hogan under center if anything happened to Keenum.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph will no doubt begin feeling a bit more heat, and even general manager John Elway might hear some grumbling despite all the goodwill he’s earned over the years.
There is even dysfunction within the team’s ownership structure after Bowlen’s brother, Bill, filed a complaint in district court seeking to remove the trustees who have been running the franchise since 2014, when the 74-year-old Pat Bowlen stepped down because of Alzheimer’s disease.
Now another loss in a season rapidly filling with them.
Miller still thinks the season can be turned around, beginning with a home game against Houston. That is followed by tough games against the Chargers and Steelers, but then comes a soft finishing stretch that includes games against the Bengals, 49ers, Browns and Raiders.
“It’s surprising, especially the way we started,” Miller said of the uphill battle Denver faces over the season’s second half.
“Seeing the team we put out there every week, it’s surprising. We have a great team, we have great coaching. We’ve got all the ingredients that win football games. We’re just not doing it. We’re an undisciplined football team. It’s just extremely frustrating.”
5:10 p.m.
The Los Angeles Rams are trailing after the first quarter for the first time this season, thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard TD plunge after back-to-back big throws by Rodgers, who staked the Packers to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter at the Coliseum.
The 10-point deficit is the biggest faced at any time in any game all season by the unbeaten Rams.
Backed by big cheers from the Packers’ huge West Coast fan base, Green Bay outgained the Rams 142-38 in the first quarter.
Los Angeles coach Sean McVay’s high-powered offense got off to a slow start with just 38 yards on its first 12 plays.
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
4:50 p.m.
Pat Mahomes just keeps putting up big numbers for the Kansas City Chiefs at age 23.
Adrian Peterson is doing the same for the Washington Redskins at age 33.
No wonder both of those teams are in first place.
Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Sammy Watkins, and the Chiefs improved to 7-1 by beating the AFC West rival Denver Broncos 30-23.
Peterson ran for a season-high 149 yards, 64 on a late TD run, and added a 7-yard scoring catch to help the Redskins top the New York Giants 20-13 and stay atop the NFC East at 5-2. Washington hasn’t started a season that well since 2008.
In other early games Sunday:
— Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown paired up for two scores in Pittsburgh’s 33-18 victory over Cleveland, which has lost 25 road games in a row — one shy of the NFL record;
— Cam Newton threw for two TDs and ran for another to lead the Panthers past the Ravens and the league’s top-rated defense 36-21;
— Russell Wilson connected for three scoring passes in the second quarter and led Seattle past Detroit 28-14 for the Seahawks’ fourth victory in five games;
— Chicago won without injured linebacker Khalil Mack, using two TD tosses by Mitchell Trubisky to top the New York Jets 24-10;
— the Bengals picked off Jameis Winston four times before he was benched and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play in Cincinnati’s 37-34 win over Tampa Bay;
— Carson Wentz overcame turnovers on Super Bowl champion Philadelphia’s first two possessions to throw three TD passes and help the Eagles beat the Jaguars 25-18 in London.
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
4:35 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is now tied for the all-time NFL lead in points scored.
Vinatieri made an extra point and a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders, giving him 2,544 career points. That pulled him even with Morten Andersen for the most in league history.
The 45-year-old Vinatieri is in his 23rd NFL season.
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
Bengals pick off Winston 4 times for 37-34 win over Bucs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jessie Bates returned Jameis Winston's fourth interception for a touchdown Sunday, and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play that sent the Cincinnati Bengals to a 37-34 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now have a question at quarterback.
The Bengals (5-3) recovered from their second-worst drubbing under Marvin Lewis and pulled it out with their only scoring drive in the second half. Andy Dalton had completions of 23 and 9 yards to A.J. Green that got them in field goal range.
Tampa Bay has allowed at least 30 points in five games and changed defensive coordinators two weeks ago. This time, Winston was the Bucs’ biggest problem.
He threw four interceptions for the third time in his career, including one directly to Bates that the safety returned for Cincinnati’s fourth defensive touchdown of the season. Winston went to the bench, and Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled Tampa Bay even.
Fitzpatrick threw a 72-yard touchdown to Mike Evans, his fifth TD pass of at least 50 yards this season — most in the NFL. He also led an 88-yard drive to the tying score, hitting O.J. Howard for an 18-yard touchdown and completing another pass for the conversion.
Now, the Bucs have to decide which one will lead the NFL’s top-ranked offense.
Winston opened the season on a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and has thrown for six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Against the Bengals’ depleted defense, Winston went 18 of 35 for 276 yards with four interceptions and five sacks.
Fitzpatrick finished 11 of 15 for 194 yards and a passer rating of 154.9.
DeSean Jackson caught a 60-yard touchdown pass that moved him ahead of Jerry Rice for the NFL record. He has 24 TDs of at least 60 yards. It also was Jackson’s 29th career TD of at least 50 yards , tying Randy Moss for second-most since the 1970 merger behind Rice’s 36.
Cincinnati couldn’t hold a 27-6 lead set up by a big first half. Joe Mixon ran for 114 yards in the half and scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards. Tyler Boyd had six catches for 112 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown.
The Bengals were coming off a 45-10 loss at Kansas City on Sunday night.
LOTS OF INTs
Winston has thrown at least two interceptions in five straight games, tied for the most since 1990. His 13 interceptions over that span are tied with Fitzpatrick for the most in a five-game stretch over the past five seasons.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: RB Ronald Jones II suffered a hamstring injury in the second half.
Bengals: G Clint Boling hurt his back late in the first half. DE Carl Lawson hurt his right knee. CB Dre Kirkpatrick left in the third quarter with an Achilles injury that kept him out of practice.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Play at Carolina on Sunday, finishing a stretch of four road games out of five.
Bengals: Have their bye week, followed by a home game against the Saints.
Redskins-Giants Stats
|Washington
|7
|0
|3
|10—20
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|10—13
|First Quarter
Was_Peterson 7 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 2:53.
|Second Quarter
NYG_FG Rosas 37, 1:16.
|Third Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 53, 4:51.
|Fourth Quarter
|Washington
|7
|0
|3
|10—20
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|10—13
|First Quarter
Was_Peterson 7 pass from A.Smith (Hopkins kick), 2:53.
|Second Quarter
NYG_FG Rosas 37, 1:16.
|Third Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 53, 4:51.
|Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 39, 9:53.
NYG_FG Rosas 21, 4:08.
Was_Peterson 64 run (Hopkins kick), 3:06.
NYG_Engram 2 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), :17.
A_77,537.
|Was
|NYG
|First downs
|20
|18
|Total Net Yards
|360
|303
|Rushes-yards
|33-182
|14-37
|Passing
|178
|266
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-18
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-23
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|30-47-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|7-50
|Punts
|5-49.2
|5-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-90
|11-102
|Time of Possession
|33:38
|26:22
RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 26-149, Thompson 3-13, A.Smith 3-13, Richardson 1-7. New York, Barkley 13-38, Gallman 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Washington, A.Smith 20-32-0-178. New York, Manning 30-47-2-316.
RECEIVING_Washington, Reed 7-38, Doctson 5-49, Richardson 2-34, Harris 2-20, Thompson 2-9, V.Davis 1-21, Peterson 1-7. New York, Barkley 9-73, Beckham 8-136, Engram 5-25, Fowler 4-48, S.Shepard 4-34.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 41.
Chiefs complete season sweep of Broncos with 30-23 victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores, and the Chiefs beat Denver 30-23 on Sunday to wrap up a sweep of the Broncos and keep their stranglehold on the AFC West as their season began
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores, and the Chiefs beat Denver 30-23 on Sunday to wrap up a sweep of the Broncos and keep their stranglehold on the AFC West as their season began its second half.
Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt added touchdown catches for the Chiefs (7-1), who have won 19 of their past 21 games against division rivals. That includes all three games this season.
Case Keenum had 262 yards passing and two scores for the Broncos (3-5), while Phillip Lindsay had a big day in his first career start. The undrafted rookie had 95 yards rushing and a score while catching three passes and providing a spark out of the backfield.
Still, that production couldn’t help the Broncos overcome their own sloppiness. They were flagged 10 times for 83 yards, several of the penalties wiping out big gains — and that doesn’t include a few that were declined or offsetting, including a personal foul on defensive tackle Derek Wolfe.
Denver has lost seven straight to its biggest rival.
Kansas City failed to score on its initial drive for the first time all season, and instead it was the Broncos jumping in front when Lindsay scored from a yard out midway through the first quarter.
The Chiefs quickly found their stride, though.
Harrison Butker hit a chip-shot field goal, Kelce made a tough touchdown catch in traffic and Watkins found the soft spot in the middle of the Denver defense to haul in his first TD grab. Denver had no answer until the closing seconds, when Tim Patrick had his first career touchdown catch.
Still, the Chiefs took a 16-14 lead into the locker room. And they weren’t done.
Watkins, signed in the offseason to take some pressure off Tyreek Hill, showed his game-breaking ability early in the third quarter. He had a 24-yard reception to move Kansas City downfield, and his 10-yard strike from Mahomes added to the Chiefs’ cushion .
The Broncos, meanwhile, kept stumbling through costly miscues. Two more penalties on their first possession of the half resulted in a shanked punt that gave Kansas City prime position, and it took just four plays for Hunt to reach the end zone for the 10th time this season.
The reigning NFL rushing champion took an inside pitch from Mahomes — a pass, technically — and ran through two tackles, hurdled Will Parks and dragged fellow safety Justin Simmons into the end zone.
The highlight-reel catch-and-run came after another hurdling run by Hunt a week ago.
Denver tried to come back in the fourth quarter, when Jeff Heuerman caught a fourth-down touchdown catch. But the Broncos failed to convert the 2-point conversion, then Keenum threw a pick after they’d managed to get the ball back, foiling their best chance to make it a game.
INJURIES
Broncos: The Broncos were missing RB Royce Freeman (ankle), RT Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck). LBs Brandon Marshall (knee) and Von Miller (ankle) were active.
Chiefs: WR Tyreek Hill appeared to tweak his groin on a long catch early in the game. He left late in the fourth quarter. … LBs Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and Frank Zombo (hamstring) also left late.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
Hill showed up at Arrowhead Stadium wearing an inflatable sumo wrestler suit. That came after Mahomes posted video of himself on social media this week wearing a Tyrannosaur Rex outfit while playing a pingpong game with practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, who also wore a sumo suit.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Return home to face Houston next Sunday.
Chiefs: Head to Cleveland next Sunday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Buccaneers-Bengals Stats
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|7
|18—34
|Cincinnati
|7
|20
|7
|3—37
|First Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:04.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Boyd 9 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 10:04.
Cin_Mixon 8 run (Bullock kick), 5:07.
TB_D.Jackson 60 pass from Winston (kick
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|7
|18—34
|Cincinnati
|7
|20
|7
|3—37
|First Quarter
Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:04.
|Second Quarter
Cin_Boyd 9 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 10:04.
Cin_Mixon 8 run (Bullock kick), 5:07.
TB_D.Jackson 60 pass from Winston (kick failed), 4:36.
Cin_Green 17 pass from Dalton (kick failed), 2:34.
TB_FG Catanzaro 25, :03.
|Third Quarter
TB_Barber 1 run (Catanzaro kick), 9:18.
Cin_Bates 21 interception return (Bullock kick), 2:10.
|Fourth Quarter
TB_FG Catanzaro 38, 12:54.
TB_M.Evans 72 pass from Fitzpatrick (Catanzaro kick), 9:57.
TB_Howard 18 pass from Fitzpatrick (Godwin pass from Fitzpatrick), 1:05.
Cin_FG Bullock 44, :00.
A_45,134.
|TB
|Cin
|First downs
|29
|21
|Total Net Yards
|576
|402
|Rushes-yards
|27-126
|27-138
|Passing
|450
|264
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|4-75
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-50-4
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-20
|2-16
|Punts
|3-49.7
|6-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-75
|4-46
|Time of Possession
|35:59
|24:01
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 19-85, Fitzpatrick 1-18, Winston 3-18, Rodgers 1-4, D.Jackson 1-4, Jones 2-(minus 3). Cincinnati, Mixon 21-123, Dalton 3-10, Walton 2-7, Boyd 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 18-35-4-276, Fitzpatrick 11-15-0-194. Cincinnati, Dalton 21-34-0-280.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Humphries 7-76, M.Evans 6-179, Howard 4-68, Rodgers 4-25, D.Jackson 3-68, Godwin 2-32, Brate 1-13, Watson 1-5, Jones 1-4. Cincinnati, Boyd 9-138, Green 5-76, Mixon 3-15, Franks 1-32, Walton 1-10, Erickson 1-5, Lengel 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs Pats
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night against the AFC East rival New England Patriots.
McCoy was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo's second play from scrimmage in a
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Monday night against the AFC East rival New England Patriots.
McCoy was hurt when he landed on his head while being tackled along the sideline on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis last weekend.
McCoy has a team-leading 244 rushing yards and no touchdowns for the Bills (2-5). He ran for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Broncos-Chiefs Stats
|Denver
|7
|7
|0
|9—23
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|14
|0—30
|First Quarter
Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 7:40.
KC_FG Butker 24, 2:18.
|Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:31.
KC_Watkins 13 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :54.
|Denver
|7
|7
|0
|9—23
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|14
|0—30
|First Quarter
Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 7:40.
KC_FG Butker 24, 2:18.
|Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:31.
KC_Watkins 13 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :54.
Den_Patrick 24 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), :05.
|Third Quarter
KC_Watkins 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:16.
KC_Hunt 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:12.
|Fourth Quarter
Den_Heuerman 4 pass from Keenum (run failed), 14:57.
Den_FG McManus 36, 1:48.
___
|Den
|KC
|First downs
|22
|20
|Total Net Yards
|411
|340
|Rushes-yards
|30-189
|18-49
|Passing
|222
|291
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|3-69
|4-87
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-1
|24-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-40
|2-12
|Punts
|4-43.8
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-83
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|32:41
|27:19
RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 18-95, Booker 9-78, Patrick 1-13, Keenum 1-9, Sanders 1-(minus 6). Kansas City, Hunt 16-50, Mahomes 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Denver, Keenum 23-34-1-262. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-34-1-303.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sanders 4-57, LaCosse 4-29, Booker 4-23, Sutton 3-78, De.Thomas 3-30, Lindsay 3-17, Patrick 1-24, Heuerman 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 8-107, Kelce 6-79, Hunt 5-36, Hill 3-70, Sherman 1-10, Robinson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 55.
Redskins win third straight, behind defense and Peterson
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted two passes, Matt Ioannidis had 2½ sacks, and the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins rode their defense to a third straight win, a 20-13 decision over the offensively inept New York Giants on Sunday.
Adrian Peterson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith and
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety D.J. Swearinger intercepted two passes, Matt Ioannidis had 2½ sacks, and the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins rode their defense to a third straight win, a 20-13 decision over the offensively inept New York Giants on Sunday.
Adrian Peterson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith and ran for a season-high 149 yards, with the last 64 coming on a touchdown jaunt with 3:06 to play, as the Redskins (5-2) matched their best start since 2008.
Dustin Hopkins added field goals of 53 and 39 yards for the Redskins, who will finish the week with a 1½-game lead in the division. The three-game winning streak is their longest in two seasons.
The Redskins sacked a battered Eli Manning seven times, forced the two turnovers and made big play after big play in sending New York (1-7) to its fifth straight loss.
Aldrick Rosas kicked field goals of 37 and 21 yards for the Giants. Manning, 30 of 47 for 316 yards, hit Evan Engram on a 2-yard touchdown pass with :17 to play.
Engram also let a scoring chance slipped away at the Redskins 32 when a short fourth-down pass went through his fingers with New York down 10-3 early in the fourth quarter.
The Giants came into the game wondering whether the trades this past week of starting cornerback Eli Apple and 2016 All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison would be a problem. New York’s defense was fine. Its offense wasn’t, and the Redskins’ defense was very, very good.
A major difference was Washington capitalized in the red zone, especially in the first half. Smith (20 of 32 for 178 yards) capped a 10-play, 73-yard drive with a TD pass to Peterson, who stepped out of a tackle by backup linebacker Nate Stupar at the 4-yard line.
New York had two trips inside the Washington 20. Swearinger ended the first, stepping inside of Odell Beckham Jr., to intercept a slant pass at the 8-yard line.
Rosas kicked a 37-yard field goal on the second drive after passes of 11 yards to Beckham and 24 to Saquon Barkley, who was limited to 38 yards rushing, got New York in scoring position.
Beckham had seven catches for 125 yards.
Hopkins missed a 41-yard field goal after the Swearinger interception.
Washington never lost the lead in the second half as its defense kept Manning ducking most of the day.
INJURY REPORT
Redskins: T Trent Williams (thumb), RB Kapri Bibbs (shoulder), S Troy Apke (hamstring) and LB Ryan Anderson (knee) were hurt during the game. The extent of their injuries was not announced.
Giants RT Chad Wheeler left in the second half with an ankle injury and was replaced by Brian Mihalik.
UP NEXT
Redskins: host Atlanta on Sunday.
Giants: a much-needed bye. Return at San Francisco for Monday game on Nov. 12.
