Ravens sign K Tucker to record extension
The Baltimore Ravens signed Justin Tucker to a four-year extension Wednesday that makes him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
The contract keeps Tucker in Baltimore through the 2023 season and is worth $23.05 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed in the first two years and an $8 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.
The total value of the extension, the guaranteed money and the bonus are all records for a kicker.
Tucker, 29, is a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Ravens.
He made 35 of 39 field-goal attempts and 36 of 37 extra points in 2018, with the missed PAT being the first of his career.
Tucker’s 90.1 percent success rate on field goals is the highest in NFL history entering the 2019 season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Steelers, Roethlisberger agree to extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed
The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in black and gold through the 2021 season, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Roethlisberger, 37, and the Steelers reworked his $12 million base salary for 2019 as part of the extension, according to ESPN. He got a $5 million roster bonus last month.
No official terms were disclosed, but the quarterback market has ballooned since Roethlisberger signed his four-year, $87.4 million deal in 2015.
Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, signing a four-year, $140 million extension, but Wilson is only 30. The most recent top quarterback in Roethlisberger’s age bracket to sign a new deal, Drew Brees, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in March 2018 at age 39.
At the start of the 2017 season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five seasons.
He will lead a new-look offense in 2019, with disgruntled stars Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown gone. Running back Bell held out last season and opted for free agency, signing with the New York Jets. Wideout Brown got his wish to be traded, dispatched to the Oakland Raiders.
Despite the distractions, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 — his 15th as a starter — leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
–Field Level Media
Pro Bowl pass rusher Ansah meets with Ravens
The
The Baltimore Ravens met with former Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah on Wednesday.
Ansah, who turns 30 next month, had 48 sacks and 110 quarterback hits in six seasons with the Lions.
The 2013 first-round pick (fifth overall) played last season under Detroit’s franchise tag and missed nine games with shoulder injuries.
Ansah was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 with a career-high 14.5 sacks, following that up with 12 more sacks in 2017.
The Ravens need pass-rushing help after the offseason departures of Terrell Suggs (Arizona Cardinals) and Za’Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers).
Baltimore has the No. 22 selection in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders RB Lynch to retire again
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch plans to retire for a second time, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Lynch, who turned 33 on Monday, played the past two seasons for his hometown Raiders after sitting out the 2016 season. He rushed for 376 yards on 90 carries in six games in 2018 before suffering a groin/core muscle injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks that would prove to be his final game of the season.
Lynch played six seasons for Seattle after being acquired from the Buffalo Bills in 2010. He was a first-round pick by Buffalo out of California in 2007, and has rushed for 10,379 yards on 2,441 carries (4.3-yard average) and 84 touchdowns. He has another 2,214 yards and nine touchdowns on 287 receptions.
With Lynch’s retirement, the Raiders’ backfield entering the 2019 NFL Draft includes the likes of Isaiah Crowell, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren.
–Field Level Media
2019 NFL mock draft: QB roulette starts at No. 1
Even with five first-round quarterbacks in the 2018 draft, there were clues as to how the proceedings might play out.
We knew quarterbacks would go No. 1 and No. 3, and the Buffalo Bills’ interest in trading up for Josh Allen was no secret. We also knew the Arizona Cardinals were likely targeting a passer.
This year, Kyler Murray is on track to go first. It’s anyone’s guess after that. Every team appears to have Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones ranked in a different order.
And who’s interested?
The Giants? Probably, but at No. 6 or No. 17?
The Redskins? Most likely, but who will be left for them?
The Broncos or Bengals? Who knows?
A surprise team like the Raiders? Perhaps.
Add in Cardinals 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen — who becomes expendable if Arizona opts for Murray — and you essentially have five quarterbacks available and an unknown number of suitors. Oh by the way — 10 of the 11 first-round quarterbacks since 2016 have been drafted after a trade-up.
There will be fireworks. It’s just a matter of how early they start. Things appear to be settled at the top… for now.
1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Josh Rosen has yet to be traded, and the Cardinals have insisted no decision is final. But all signs point to Kliff Kingsbury running his offense through Murray this fall.
2. San Francisco 49ers: DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
Assuming the Cardinals don’t take Bosa, this appears all but locked in. Few prospects — in any draft — bring as complete of a package, even after he missed much of his final year to injury.
3. New York Jets: DT Ed Oliver, Houston
The Jets want to trade out, but it’s hard to see who might pay enough to trade up. Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen are options, but Mike Maccagnan rolls the dice on Oliver’s athleticism.
4. Oakland Raiders: DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama
This should be the best remaining defensive player, which is Williams in this case. If he’s gone, Oliver or Devin White would make sense.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OLB Josh Allen, Kentucky
The Bucs might also try to trade out, or go with a popular choice here in White. But with Allen available, they favor the position value of an edge rusher.
6. New York Giants: LB Devin White, LSU
Even if Dave Gettleman has a quarterback he likes, it doesn’t appear he loves any of them. Here, he sticks to his board and takes the best remaining player.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars: DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
Jawaan Taylor or T.J. Hockenson would make plenty of sense, but Jacksonville loves pass rushers and likes to go best player available.
8. Detroit Lions: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
An edge rusher would fill a need, but Matt Patricia’s defense doesn’t usually prioritize them. Instead, the Lions grab a two-way tight end after nearly trading for Rob Gronkowski last year.
9. Buffalo Bills: DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Most don’t have Wilkins in the top 10, but 315-pounders who can rush the passer don’t come along very often. He would be a nice consolation prize for a team that might be eyeing Oliver.
10. Denver Broncos: LB Devin Bush, Michigan
Passing on top quarterback prospects in consecutive years could come back to haunt John Elway, but Bush fits right into Vic Fangio’s scheme. Denver would probably prefer White or Hockenson, if available.
11. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Drew Lock, Missouri
In what is a mild surprise, both Lock and Haskins remain on the board. In this case, Zac Taylor passes on the Buckeyes star and rolls the dice on Lock’s upside.
12. Green Bay Packers: OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
Expect Green Bay to address the offensive line with at least one of its two first-round picks. With Taylor available, the Packers get a successor to oft-injured Bryan Bulaga who can compete at guard in the meantime.
13. Miami Dolphins: DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
Ferrell fits perfectly in the type of defense Brian Flores ran in New England. He can rush the passer but also sets a mean edge and is very technically sound.
14. Atlanta Falcons: DE Rashan Gary, Michigan
With a reported shoulder issue and more potential than production on his resume, Gary could slide a bit. Dan Quinn pounces on one of the draft’s best athletes.
15. Washington Redskins: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Washington could wind up deciding between Rosen — who might cost only a second- or third-round pick via trade — or Haskins, who starred in high school in Maryland. If Haskins falls this far, he’d be difficult to pass up.
16. Carolina Panthers: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
Daryl Williams is back, but only on a one-year deal, and he has an injury history. Between Dillard and Taylor Moton, Carolina would be in great shape on the edges.
17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): QB Daniel Jones, Duke
Most signs suggest Jones is the Giants’ preferred option at quarterback, but not necessarily a slam-dunk option. Would they trade up slightly to get him, or hope he falls to No. 17?
18. Minnesota Vikings: C Garrett Bradbury, NC State
It’s unclear how much influence Gary Kubiak will have on the offense, but Bradbury — the draft’s best center — would fit perfectly in Kubiak’s famed outside-zone-heavy scheme. Pat Elflein would bump to guard.
19. Tennessee Titans: OG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
Marquise Brown or an edge rusher would make plenty of sense, but the Titans need more athleticism on the interior. Head coach Mike Vrabel is well connected at Boston College.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB Brian Burns, Florida State
Burns may well go earlier than 20, but in this case, he’s available. The Steelers kept Bud Dupree into his fifth-year option, but he’s a free agent next March.
21. Seattle Seahawks: OL Jonah Williams, Alabama
Seattle is normally a trade-down contender, but a mini trade-up for Burns would make sense if he slides. In this case, no edge rushers on the board stand out, but Williams is a nice consolation prize.
22. Baltimore Ravens: C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
A solid, scheme-versatile pivot, McCoy could fit the Ravens better than Bradbury, if both are on the board. Marquise Brown would also be tempting.
23. Houston Texans: OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma
The Texans might prefer Dillard or Williams, but Ford should get a chance at right tackle. If they view him as a guard and the top tackles are gone, a corner would make sense here.
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
With so many defensive needs, it would be bold for Oakland go running back (and tight end a few picks later?). But Jon Gruden just can’t help himself sometimes.
25. Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
Perhaps more than any other team, the Eagles believe in using first-round picks in the trenches. Here, Howie Roseman bets big on one of the five best players in the draft hoping to have him at full strength in 2020.
26. Indianapolis Colts: WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
Some might see Brown and T.Y. Hilton as redundant in the same offense, but Frank Reich’s options could really open up with one on the outside and one in the slot. Safety could also be a possibility.
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): TE Noah Fant, Iowa
Fant lacks nuance as as a route-runner and doesn’t have great natural hands, but his speed is a weapon that would help replace Jared Cook.
28. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
Set at one cornerback spot (Casey Hayward) and in the slot (Desmond King), the Chargers take a swing at a rising talent to fill the No. 2 role.
29. Seattle Seahawks: WR A.J. Brown, Mississippi
Could Brown go before workout-warrior college teammate D.K. Metcalf? Stranger things have happened. Doug Baldwin is 30 and has been very banged up.
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi
If Metcalf makes it this far, it would be tough for the Packers to pass, given their need for explosive playmakers on offense.
31. Los Angeles Rams: C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
Three centers in Round 1? You bet. Jenkins has been garnering buzz lately, and the Rams need help on the interior. They could try to target him in a trade down.
32. New England Patriots: DL L.J. Collier, TCU
Collier plays exactly like a Patriot. He’s big, powerful and versatile — with some ability at end and at tackle — and is an excellent technician.
–David DeChant, Field Level Media
Tiger Slam? Entertaining – and fool’s gold – prop bets
A Tiger
A Tiger Slam?
That term was a throwback to the early 2000s until Tiger Woods brought it out of the internet archives with his dramatic win at the Masters. Now just three weeks until the 2019 PGA Championship, various sportsbooks have pegged the odds of Tiger reeling off an historic run through the four majors anywhere from 50- to 100-1.
With a green jacket already under his belt, a look at Woods’ odds for adding additional majors in 2019.
Exactly 1 Major (2/7 by Sportsbook.ag)
Three majors remain: next month’s PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in New York, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in June and the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland in July.
As long as he stays healthy, Woods will be among the betting favorites for each of them. And he has geared his truncated 2019 schedule around building his game up for the majors – a strategy that played out beautifully at Augusta National.
Those are still daunting odds when considering the amount of talent Woods faces when he tees it up on a weekly basis and the fact that he still has only one major victory in the past 11 years – even if it was the most recent one.
Exactly 2 Majors (5/2)
It’s hard to bet against a motivated and refueled Woods adding a 16th major to his trophy case.
Bethpage is an extremely challenging course that Woods knows better than most any other player in the field. If he can drive the ball well, Woods’ stellar iron play will put him in contention.
Pebble Beach was the site of arguably Woods’ most dominating majors victory – a 15-shot win in 2000. At 12-under par, he was the only player to finish in red figures that week, and it remains the largest margin of victory in major championship history. Then again, that was 19 years ago, when some of his prime competition now was still learning how to walk.
The stiffest task might come the following month at Royal Portrush, which will be the host of the first Open Championship in Northern Ireland since 1951. Rory McIlroy still has the most impressive resume on the planet in 2019 and has geared his schedule around piquing for one of the most challenging links courses in the world.
Exactly 3 Majors (12/1)
Bet $10 to win $120 that Woods can reel off two of the next three majors? A tall task, to put it mildly. It’s an entertaining bet, especially if he picks off the PGA Championship, but it remains a stiff longshot at best.
Tiger Slam (50-1)
The hype will reach a fever pitch if Woods is able to win at Bethpage, but even then it will remain an extremely improbable bet that is more entertainment than prudent wager at 50-1 – which will shrink further should he add the second major of the season.
Reality remains that Woods is 43 and playing with a fused back. We have already seen how that can lead to other injuries – he was forced to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain. His Masters triumph was his first at a major in ELEVEN years and just his second win of any kind in five years.
While fellow players marveled at his accomplishment at Augusta National, gone are the days that Woods’ mere presence on the first page of the leaderboard made his competition wilt. There is far too much talent in today’s major championship fields and too many health and age obstacles for Woods to conquer to reasonably think that Tiger will be chasing the most improbable of historic feats in Northern Ireland come mid-simmer.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Kingsbury says Cards undecided on top pick
Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that the team has yet to finalize its plans for the top overall pick in the draft, which starts Thursday.
“We’re still working through it,” Kingsbury said after his team’s first practice of the year at a voluntary minicamp. “I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.”
Quarterback Josh Rosen, who is widely believed to be on the trade block as the Cardinals consider Kyler Murray with the top pick, has been a full participant during the offseason program despite rampant rumors. Kingsbury said he “couldn’t be more impressed” with Rosen, whom the Cardinals traded up to draft 10th overall last year.
–Odell Beckham Jr. is happy as with the Cleveland Browns and glad to have left behind the New York Giants, according to a Twitter rant, seemingly set off by a user who called him a “cancer” with the Giants.
“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !” wrote Beckham, who was traded by the Giants in March, one season into a five-year, $95 million contract extension he signed last August.
–Philadelphia defensive end Chris Long told USA Today he is uncertain about whether he will return for a 12th NFL season in 2019.
“From the looks of things they’re going to make it hard for me in my favorite city,” Long said.
After seeing media speculation that the Eagles have asked him to take a pay cut, Long responded on Twitter, indicating his decision is related to how much playing time the team can offer him.
–The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a swap of 2019 third-round picks, according to multiple reports.
Clark, who must pass a physical for the trade to become official, has also agreed in principle with the Chiefs on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
–Although Josh Gordon is still suspended indefinitely by the NFL, the wide receiver signed his restricted free agent tender with New England, according to multiple media reports.
By signing the contract tender, Gordon ensures that if he becomes eligible to play at any point this coming season, it will be with the Patriots. The 28-year-old is set to earn up to $2,025,000 on the one-year deal, but only if he plays all 16 games.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the draft begins Thursday, ESPN reported.
According to the report, the sides have been in discussions since the regular season ended and are making progress.
–Veteran kicker Robbie Gould informed the San Francisco 49ers he won’t negotiate a long-term contract with the team and wants to be traded, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gould’s agent, Brian Mackler, said that if Gould decides to play with the 49ers this fall, he would hold out throughout training camp and report just before the season opens on Sept. 8. San Francisco put the franchise tag on Gould in February.
–The Los Angeles Rams exercised quarterback Jared Goff’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed only for injury, will pay Goff an estimated $22.8 million. He is set to make $4.3 million in base salary in 2019, part of a rookie contract worth $27.9 million over the first four seasons.
–The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, according to multiple reports.
Bosa, 23, was the Chargers’ first-round pick — No. 3 overall — in the 2016 draft.
–The Baltimore Ravens exercised left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s fifth-year option, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed for injury only, will be worth around $13 million in 2020. Stanley’s rookie contract was worth $13.1 million over the first four seasons, including a $3.2 million salary for 2019.
–Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of his old team, ending an 11-year NFL career.
“Thank you @panthers for 10 amazing seasons and bringing me to this place that I now call home,” Stewart said, according to the team’s Twitter account. “Keep Pounding!!!”
–Two videos that allegedly show New England owner Robert Kraft participating in illegal acts at Florida massage parlor will not be released to the public yet.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with a request made by Kraft’s defense team to keep the videos sealed, at least for now. In his decision, he wrote “making these images public, at this time, seriously jeopardizes Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury.”
–Field Level Media
Cardinals’ Kingsbury on top pick: ‘Still working through it’
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that the team has yet to finalize its plans for the top overall pick in the draft, two days before the first round begins.
“We’re still working through it,” Kingsbury said after his team’s first practice of the year at a voluntary minicamp. “I wouldn’t say the hay is in the barn.”
Quarterback Josh Rosen, who is widely believed to be on the trade block as the Cardinals consider Kyler Murray with the top pick, has been a full participant during the offseason program despite rampant rumors.
“I’ve said it all along, I couldn’t be more impressed with his approach,” Kingsbury said of Rosen, whom the Cardinals traded up to draft 10th overall last year. “He’s a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it (on the field).”
A report on Monday said the Cardinals have fielded trade offers for the top pick. A separate report over the weekend said Murray will not be Arizona’s selection.
However, most still expect the Cardinals to take the Oklahoma star, whom Kingsbury recruited out of high school when he was the head coach at Texas Tech.
Meanwhile, cornerback Patrick Peterson was absent from Tuesday’s practice, and the Arizona Republic reports Cardinals management said something to Peterson that “(ticked) him off.”
The report quoted a source saying the issue isn’t “that big of a deal … yet.”
Kingsbury downplayed Peterson’s absence, saying Peterson had let the team know he wouldn’t be in attendance.
“We know Patrick wants to be here,” Kingsbury said.
Peterson, 28, requested a trade midway through last season but then withdrew the request and voiced his commitment to the Cardinals long-term.
He has eight Pro Bowl appearances in as many seasons since Arizona drafted him fifth overall in 2011, intercepting 23 passes, breaking up 76 and never missing a game. He also has three first-team All-Pro nods.
–Field Level Media
Report: Steelers eye Roethlisberger extension before draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize
The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to finalize a contract extension with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday, ESPN reported Tuesday.
According to the report, the sides have been in discussions since the regular season ended and are making progress.
Roethlisberger, 37, is due $12 million in base salary in 2019, the final year of his four-year, $87.4 million deal. He was already paid a $5 million roster bonus in March and is set to count $23.2 million against the cap.
Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, signing a four-year, $140 million extension, but Wilson is only 30. The most recent top quarterback in Roethlisberger’s age bracket to sign a new deal, Drew Brees, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in March of 2018 at age 39.
At the start of the 2017 season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five seasons.
In his 15th year as Pittsburgh’s starter, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018, leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.
The Steelers’ first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).
–Field Level Media
Bengals waive DT Washington
The Cincinnati Bengals waived defensive tackle Adolphus
The Cincinnati Bengals waived defensive tackle Adolphus Washington on Tuesday.
Washington played in four games for the Bengals last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in November. He had six tackles and one sack.
Washington, 24, was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He had 3.5 sacks in 31 games (21 starts) for the Bills.
Buffalo released Washington last September. The Dallas Cowboys then signed him to their practice squad and the Bengals signed Washington off the practice squad on Sept. 26.
–Field Level Media
Suspended WR Gordon signs contract tender with Pats
Although Josh
Although Josh Gordon is still suspended indefinitely by the NFL, the wide receiver signed his restricted free agent tender with the New England Patriots, according to multiple media reports on Tuesday.
By signing the contract tender, Gordon ensures that if he becomes eligible to play at any point this coming season, it will be with the Patriots. The 28-year-old is set to earn up to $2,025,000 on the one-year deal, but only if he plays all 16 games.
Gordon had his season cut short last year after playing 11 games for the Patriots when the league issued his indefinite suspension in December for violating his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The NFL has yet to announce if Gordon’s suspension will carry over into the 2019 season, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Gordon’s situation at the annual league meeting in March.
“The first thing right now is the focus on Josh himself as a young man and what he needs to do to get his life on the right track,” Goodell said.
“That’s what our focus is. We have resources supporting that. That’s our hope — to make sure he gets on the right track. Once he gets on the right track, we’ll get to that place (of suspension discussion). I think right now, he’s had a complete focus on, ‘I’ve got to keep myself off the field in the right place before I can get back on the field.'”
Gordon was set to be a free agent this offseason until New England placed a restricted tender on him in March. The second-round tender meant the Patriots would have received a second-round pick as compensation if any team had signed him away.
Gordon played one game for the Cleveland Browns last year before being traded to New England in September. In 12 games last season, he caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
After breaking into the NFL with the Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
–Field Level Media
Ravens pick up LT Stanley’s 2020 option
The Baltimore Ravens exercised left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s fifth-year option on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed for injury only, will be worth around $13 million in 2020. Stanley’s rookie contract was worth $13.1 million over the first four seasons, including a $3.2 million salary for 2019.
Stanley, 25, was drafted sixth overall in 2016 by Baltimore and has started 42 games through three seasons. He has committed 18 penalties and allowed 6.5 sacks, per STATS LLC, in his career, including six penalties and four sacks in 2018.
General manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last month that Stanley’s option was likely to be picked up.
“I think he’s playing extremely well, and I loved the way he finished the season,” DeCosta said. “We’re excited about him moving forward. He’s a great young man, he’s motivated, he’s a good player at a really, really important position.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles DE Long undecided about playing in 2019
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long told USA Today he is uncertain about whether he’ll return for a 12th NFL season in 2019.
“I’m pretty undecided, but from the looks of things they’re going to make it hard for me in my favorite city,” Long said Monday night, in a story published Tuesday. “We’ll see.”
After seeing media speculation that the Eagles have asked him to take a pay cut, Long responded on Twitter, indicating his decision is related to how much playing time the Eagles can offer him.
“My football decision has nothing to do with money,” Long wrote. “Nothing I’ve indicated would lead someone to believe that. Plenty of quotes out there on role being a driver for me … but here I am being redundant.”
Long, 34, played 612 defensive snaps (59 percent) last season, but Philadelphia brought back former defensive end Vinny Curry in free agency and will get 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett back from injury, after he was limited to six games last season. The Eagles also have 2018 fourth-round pick Josh Sweat, who could be in for a larger role.
Long finished 2018 with 6.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits, his highest marks in a season since 2013 (8.5) and 2011 (21), respectively. He also was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.
“In March, I really wanted to play,” Long told USA Today. “Now, I don’t know.”
“I definitely am not feeling like going to OTAs,” he added. “We’ll see what happens. If there’s any place that will make you try to do it again, it’s Philly. But it’s tough.”
Long is due $5.5 million in 2019, including a $2 million roster bonus due in May. The Eagles could save $5.3 million against the cap with his release or retirement.
Drafted second overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2008, Long spent his first eight years with the Rams before joining the New England Patriots in 2016 and the Eagles in 2017. He won back-to-back Super Bowls in those years, the second coming against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
He has 70 sacks and 150 QB hits in 162 career games (103 starts), playing all 16 games in nine of his 11 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs acquire Seahawks’ Clark, agree on $105M deal
The Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade franchise-tagged defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and a swap of 2019 third-round picks, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
Clark, who must pass a physical for the trade to become official, has also agreed in principle with the Chiefs on a five-year, $105.5 million contract with $63.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Seahawks tagged Clark earlier this offseason, and both sides expressed a desire to keep him in Seattle long-term, but multiple outlets reported over the weekend that he could be dealt before the draft was set to begin Thursday.
The Seahawks now have two first-round picks — their own at No. 21 and the Chiefs’ at No. 29.
Clark, who turns 26 in June, was set to make $17.1 million on the franchise tag in 2019. He posted career highs of 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits last season while starting all 16 games for the first time in his career.
The Chiefs traded their own franchise-tagged edge rusher, Dee Ford, to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, receiving a second-round pick in return. Ford, deemed an imperfect fit as Kansas City switches from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, signed a five-year, $85.5 million extension with the 49ers after the trade.
Kansas City also released long-time edge rusher Justin Houston this offseason, before signing former New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency and trading for Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
Clark has 35 sacks and 72 QB hits through 62 games (33 starts) over four seasons since being drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2015.
Once considered a top prospect, he slipped to the second round after being dismissed by the Michigan football team following his 2014 arrest on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault. Clark later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of disturbing the peace.
The Chiefs have dealt with multiple players with incidents of domestic violence recently.
They drafted receiver Tyreek Hill in the fifth round in 2016, a year and a half after he was dismissed from Oklahoma State following his pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation of his then-pregnant girlfriend. Overland Park (Kan.) Police are currently investigating two March incidents, one for child abuse and neglect and one for battery, involving a juvenile at Hill’s home.
In November, the Chiefs released Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel during a January 2018 incident.
–Field Level Media
Gould won’t sign with 49ers, wants trade
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould informed the San Francisco 49ers he won’t negotiate a long-term contract with the team and wants to be traded, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
Gould’s agent, Brian Mackler, said that if Gould decides to play with the 49ers this fall, he will hold out throughout training camp and report just before the season opens on Sept. 8.
San Francisco put the franchise tag on Gould in February.
Gould, 36, said he is dissatisfied after 14 months of contract negotiations with the team and pulled all proposals he made from the table. He also wants to be closer to Chicago, where he played the first 11 years of his career and where he makes his permanent home with his wife and three young sons, Schefter reported.
Gould also said he was disillusioned when the 49ers pursued free agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski before he re-signed with New England earlier this month.
“The bottom line is, I’m unsure if I want to play there anymore,” Gould told ESPN. “At this point, I have to do what’s best for me and my family back home.”
The Bears released Gould following the 2015 season, and he spent 2016 with the New York Giants. In the past two seasons with San Francisco, he has converted 72 of 75 field-goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra-point attempts.
49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Monday he intended to have Gould on the roster in 2019 and beyond.
“Robbie’s going to be a part of us this coming year, I know that,” Lynch said. “We would like it to be longer than that. We’ve made an attempt to make that happen. We haven’t come to an agreement as of yet and we’ll see where that goes, but Robbie will be a part of us this coming year. We’re excited for that because he’s very good at what he does and he’s also a big part of this team.”
–Field Level Media
Judge: Public can’t see Kraft videos yet
Two videos that allegedly
Two videos that allegedly show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft participating in illegal acts at Florida massage parlor will not be released to the public yet.
Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser agreed with a request made by Kraft’s defense team to keep the videos sealed, at least for now. In his decision Tuesday, he wrote “making these images public, at this time, seriously jeopardizes Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair and impartial jury.”
He continued:
“Furthermore, the Court is seriously concerned about allowing the media to disclose to the public a piece of evidence that would be (or could be) central to the case against defendant,” Hanser wrote. “In effect, the potential jury pool would be given the opportunity to preview trial evidence, including identifying (Kraft) as the person depicted in the video tapes.”
Florida’s open-records law typically allows the release of evidence, and prosecutors last week said they intended to make recordings of Kraft public.
Hanser, however, said he won’t allow the video to be released until the jury is sworn in or the case is otherwise resolved.
Several media companies had asked the judge to release the footage, citing Florida law.
Kraft’s lawyers also are seeking to have the videos thrown out, contending his rights were violated when authorities recorded what happened inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla.
Kraft was one of 24 men charged with soliciting prostitution at the spa. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting, which allegedly occurred in January.
–Field Level Media
Rams exercise QB Goff’s fifth-year option
The Los Angeles Rams exercised quarterback Jared Goff’s fifth-year option on Tuesday, putting him under contract through 2020.
The option, which is guaranteed only for injury, will pay Goff an estimated $22.8 million. He is set to make $4.3 million in base salary in 2019, part of a rookie contract worth $27.9 million over the first four seasons.
Goff, 24, has been named to two Pro Bowls in two seasons since the arrival of head coach Sean McVay, throwing for 8,492 yards, 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over that span. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII in February, but struggled as Los Angeles fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots.
Now through three NFL seasons, Goff is eligible for an extension, and the Rams have previously been aggressive about locking up their draft picks well before they approach free agency.
Goff told reporters over the weekend that a new contract is “not on my mind at all.”
“I know the deal and understand that I hired an agent for that reason, and things always work out,” Goff said. “You continue to play well, it will work itself out.”
The Rams traded up 14 spots to take Goff first overall in 2016. He is 24-7 as a starter over the last two years after going 0-7 with 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
WR Beckham praises Browns, disses Giants in Twitter rant
Odell
Odell Beckham Jr. is happy as a member of the Cleveland Browns and glad to have left behind the New York Giants.
That’s what he said in a Twitter storm Monday night, seemingly set off by a user who called him a “cancer” with the Giants.
“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person…. yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct !” Beckham wrote.
The Giants traded the 26-year-old Pro Bowl receiver in March, one season into a five-year, $95 million contract extension he signed last August. In return, the Giants received first- and third-round draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers.
New York general manager Dave Gettleman recently was quoted on NJ.com as saying the Giants had a culture problem that now has turned around. Beckham apparently took that as a direct swipe and referenced comments Gettleman had made when rumors of a trade started to circulate.
“We didn’t sign him to trade him…” you don’t get married to get a divorce …” Beckham wrote, mimicking what Gettleman said. “I tried my best , the situation I had been in since I got there never changed … we were still losing. PERIOD… money doesn’t bring happiness brotha… remember that”
Cleveland, apparently, has brought happiness. Beckham said he’s ready to give his all to the Browns, who have their own culture of losing. They haven’t had a winning season since 2007, and their last playoff appearance came after the 2002 season.
“Cleveland is my home now,” he wrote. “Trust me I’m comin wit a bag fulll of energy, I want to win. Period. Im right where God wanted me to be. Let’s have some fun!”
He continued in a subsequent tweet:
“I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!! Say what u want, there is NOOOO bringin me down .. PERIOD”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chargers pick up DE Bosa’s option
The Los Angeles Chargers picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Joey Bosa, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
Bosa, 23, was the Chargers’ first-round pick — No. 3 overall — in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, which will pay him a base salary of $720,000 plus a roster bonus of $3.26 million. The 2020 option will pay him $14.36 million.
Injuries limited Bosa to seven games in 2018. In his first three seasons in the NFL, he played in 35 games (33 starts), and he posted 134 tackles (35 for loss), 28.5 sacks and 51 quarterback hits.
His brother, Nick, is expected to be one of the first five players chosen Thursday night in the NFL draft.
–Field Level Media
RB Stewart retires with Panthers after 11 seasons
Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart
Longtime Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of his old team on Tuesday, ending an 11-year NFL career.
“Thank you @panthers for 10 amazing seasons and bringing me to this place that I now call home,” Stewart said, according to the team’s Twitter account. “Keep Pounding!!!”
Stewart, 32, was released by the New York Giants in February after playing in just three games last season before a season-ending foot injury, finishing with six carries for 17 yards.
Drafted 13th overall by Carolina in 2008, Stewart spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Panthers, carrying 1,699 times for 7,318 yards and 51 touchdowns. The first two figures are franchise records, while he trails only Cam Newton (58) in rushing touchdowns.
Stewart earned his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2015, when he totaled 989 rushing yards and six scores as Carolina went 15-1 and reached Super Bowl 50, where he scored the Panthers’ only touchdown in a loss to the Denver Broncos. He topped 1,000 yards in 2009, hitting 1,133 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns with a career-high 5.1 yards per carry.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ex-Michigan DE Gary has shoulder issue
Former Michigan defensive end
Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary had his shoulder flagged during pre-draft physicals because of a labral tear, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
According to the report, it is believed Gary can play the 2019 season and have the tear repaired afterward, but it likely will need to be managed or harnessed during the year.
Gary has been labeled as one of the draft’s more polarizing players, an extremely gifted athlete — he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 277 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine — whose production underwhelmed in college.
After totaling 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 13 games in 2017, Gary was limited to 3.5 and 6.5, respectively, in nine games as a junior before declaring for the draft.
Once considered a possible top-five selection, most projections have Gary in the latter part of the top 10 or top 15. He is the sixth overall player in FLM”s prospect rankings and the second-ranked defensive end behind Ohio State product Nick Bosa.
–Field Level Media