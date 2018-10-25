Ravens ready to rebound, Panthers push for streak

The Green Bay Packers, underdogs of more than six points only once with Aaron Rodgers starting, visit the 7-0 Rams as 9.5-point dogs at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Take 5: Rodgers vs. Donald headlines Week 8

Rodgers opened the 2014 season at defending champion Seattle as an 8.5-point underdog.

The Rams are getting big points despite Rodgers being the healthiest he’s been since Week 1, putting the onus on No. 12 to carry Green Bay.

Here are five things to watch in Week 8:

1. How much will Rodgers extend plays?

Rodgers has improvised less this season, relying on his legs mostly in key moments despite a bulky knee brace. He could shed the brace as soon as Sunday, perhaps giving him further license to engineer his signature off-schedule big plays. The question is whether that’s the right approach against Aaron Donald and coordinator Wade Phillips’ defense.

The beauty of Rodgers’ ability to extend plays is he often does it without actually leaving the pocket. He has a nuanced feel for constantly repositioning himself within the pocket so that he keeps his blockers between the defenders and himself. His blockers, in turn, work to sustain blocks as long as possible.

But it’s nearly impossible to sustain blocks against Donald. When linemen are quick enough to engage him, he often sheds immediately with crafty and violent hands. When that fails, Donald is almost always moving his blocker toward the quarterback with power and low pad level.

The Rams are less threatening on the edges, but Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers are also excellent at shedding blocks when initially stymied.

Rather than going into sandlot mode and risking big hits, Rodgers might be better off staying on schedule and distributing the ball quickly. As good as he is when scrambling, he can be even more lethal playing with timing and rhythm, and the likely return of Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison should help.

2. Vikings must Hunt down Drew Brees

Shrouded by Minnesota’s defensive regression, Danielle Hunter has carried the pass rush during Everson Griffen’s absence. He quietly moved into a tie with Donald for the league lead in sacks (8.0) after a stat correction this week. Hunter is the only NFL player with a sack in every game this season.

Griffen returned to the team and could face the Saints on Sunday, but Hunter must remain in peak form against the NFL’s best pass-protecting tackles.

New Orleans dominated a similarly talented and diverse Ravens pass rush last week, allowing just one sack and three QB hits. Left tackle Terron Armstead remained a brick wall, not allowing a single pressure to Terrell Suggs & Co., and Ryan Ramczyk was nearly as steady. Suggs tallied the only sack by beating tight end Josh Hill.

Still days from turning 24, Hunter has earned every penny of his recent contract extension, beating blockers with a diverse repertoire of tactics. His speed rush remains scary, but he also employs club-rip and push-pull moves that soften the tackle’s outside edge, allowing him to turn the corner faster. He’s also won with pure bull rushes, stunting through interior linemen and fighting through chips from backs and tight ends.

With Xavier Rhodes hurt, the Vikings are perilously thin at cornerback. It falls on Hunter to cause Armstead and Ramczyk trouble to take pressure off the Minnesota secondary. He could also stand to find the football — he has not forced a single fumble this season.

3. Ravens D suited to stop Panthers run game

At the ripe age of 66, new coordinator Norv Turner has kept the Panthers’ offense refreshingly “new school,” adopting many of Mike Shula’s option-based designs and adding his own to the league’s most expansive run game. With Cam Newton a constant threat and Christian McCaffrey thriving in Year 2, Carolina leads the NFL in yards per carry (5.2).

But the sledding will be tougher against the Ravens (3.8 yards per carry allowed, fifth), who have the ideal pieces to combat such a run game: violent interior cloggers and excellent speed at linebacker.

The Panthers’ scheme puts numbers in their blockers’ favor, so opponents must defeat blocks quickly, or occupy multiple blockers with one player. Built like vending machines but with heavy hands and surprisingly nimble feet, defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce fit the bill. Moving them is a chore that usually takes long enough for linebackers C.J. Mosley, Patrick Onwuasor Kenny Young to reach the ball cleanly.

Mosley’s eyes and instincts will be critical in diagnosing Carolina’s myriad fake handoffs. The extensive misdirection might mean fewer snaps for Young — a speedy rookie who plays with a puppy’s exuberance and discipline (or lack thereof) — but he could thrive against perimeter runs and screens in nickel packages.

4. Luck, Colts could be primed for a run

You probably wrote off the Colts when they reached 1-5, and maybe earlier. It’s hard to have faith when injuries decimate an already weak roster.

But Andrew Luck looks like Andrew Luck again, which should keep everyone in the mediocre (at best) AFC South on guard. His arm is probably still regaining strength, but Luck makes a handful of throws every game that few others can. More importantly, he’s always beaten defenses primarily with his mind, which is sharp as ever.

Luck just needs a tiny bit of help. Three of his eight interceptions have gone off a receiver’s hands, and two others featured a slip or miscommunication with the receiver. Another was batted at the line.

With their weapons and offensive line suddenly nearing full strength, the Colts could kick-start a much-needed win streak Sunday in Oakland. Indy’s remaining schedule includes just two opponents currently over .500 (Dolphins, Texans) and five division contests. Only two games out of the South lead, Luck & Co. are far from out of it.

5. Quiet X-factors in Round 2 of Chiefs-Broncos

Denver kept the Chiefs’ offense off balance for most of Week 4 by frequently mixing coverages, but the Broncos couldn’t finish, failing to keep Patrick Mahomes in the pocket and running out of answers for Travis Kelce.

A key piece against Kelce on Sunday is third-year safety Justin Simmons, who should match the tight end often in man coverage and sometimes out of zone or blitz looks. A lithe cover artist who lacks bulk, Simmons is agile enough to stick with Kelce but can get bullied or boxed out by the 260-pounder.

The Broncos have also used Simmons as a slot corner recently, while playing their base 3-4 against three-WR sets. That tactic might fade this week, as it would mean fewer two-safety shells against Tyreek Hill.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense could quietly get a boost from third-round rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, who played 24 defensive snaps (logging four tackles) last week after totaling just 10 through six games.

Replacing the injured Terrance Smith (torn ACL), O’Daniel’s speed and coverage could help the Chiefs thwart crossing routes, a core part of the Broncos’ passing game often paired with play-action and/or bootlegs to give Case Keenum simpler reads. Whether he can survive as a nickel run defender is less clear.

–David DeChant, Field Level Media