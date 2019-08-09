Ravens PK Vedvik could be hot trade commodity
Ravens PK Vedvik could be hot trade commodity
Teams with any concerns about their kicker are paying close attention to the Baltimore Ravens this summer.
Kaare Vedvik is not in camp with the team to compete with All-Pro Justin Tucker, something head coach Jim Harbaugh made known in March. Instead, he’s at Owings Mills working out each day to audition for the other 31 teams in the NFL.
Vedvik made the most of his moment Thursday when the Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, connecting on 4 of 4 field-goal attempts, including a 55-yarder. He nailed a 56-yarder for the Ravens last August.
“I don’t really ever think about that,” Vedvik said of attracting trade interest. “I’m focused on playing the game. That’s it. Teams that are interested, they talk to coach, the head honcho. I’m just going to play the game.”
Harbaugh said during the offseason the goal for the Ravens would be to see Vedvik play well enough to be traded. Even though he can handle kicks and punts — he averaged 55 yards on two punts Thursday — the Ravens are all square at those positions. Some Ravens coaches think current punter Sam Koch is one of the top athletes on the team, which is to say, he’s not going anywhere.
Vedvik just might be.
Then again, that was the assumption last summer, when he performed well in preseason games but was assaulted in Baltimore and hospitalized in September.
–Field Level Media
Bills send DE Harold to Eagles for OL help
Bills send DE Harold to Eagles for OL help
The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues
Bills send DE Harold to Eagles for OL help
The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues on the offensive line, traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates on Friday.
Harold, 25, has played four seasons in the NFL, producing 94 tackles and nine sacks in 61 games (25 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17) and Detroit Lions (2018). He signed with the Bills in April.
Bates, who went undrafted out of Penn State, mostly was getting third-team reps in Eagles training camp.
Buffalo lost two offensive linemen to injury in its first preseason game — Conor McDermott (concussion protocol) and Russell Bodine (oblique). Mitch Morse remained in the concussion protocol and Ty Nsekhe missed practice Friday.
Also, LaAdrian Waddle sustained a torn quad muscle and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Isaac Asiata retired in the offseason and Jeremiah Sirles was released after sustaining a foot injury before the start of camp.
–Field Level Media
Colts QB Luck not ready to test calf
Colts QB Luck not ready to test calf
Colts QB Luck not ready to test calf
Quarterback Andrew Luck is not ready to return from a calf strain and could miss the entire preseason as the Indianapolis Colts hope he gets healthy.
“Continuing to progress with his strength, still a degree of pain [in his calf] that he’s not comfortable with,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday. “Obviously, we’re not comfortable with putting him out there. We’re going to continue to work with our medical staff on the plan moving forward.”
Luck could be re-evaluated next week before joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday, but he’s unlikely to participate and less likely to play in the Week 2 exhibition game.
A limited training camp participant in just three practices, Luck is fighting an injury to his calf the team said hasn’t appeared on a series of MRI exams.
The Colts announced July 29 that Luck was going to avoid practice until he’s feeling 100 percent healthy. NBC Sports’ Peter King reported Luck had three MRIs on his injured leg, and none revealed an injury.
Luck said he has a feeling that something is going to “yank” or “pull” when he changes direction.
The Colts are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s possible a third quarterback would be kept on the 53-man roster behind Jacoby Brissett, who would start in Luck’s absence.
“[General manager] Chris [Ballard] and I are always talking about every spot the whole way,” Reich said. “We remain confident and optimistic on Andrew’s situation. But again, it’s still day-to-day, and we’re going through the plan of what’s the best play for him, for the team. We’ll just adjust as needed, if needed.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders WR Brown threatens to quit over helmet
Report: Raiders WR Brown threatens to quit over helmet
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could
Report: Raiders WR Brown threatens to quit over helmet
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be sitting for almost any reason from head to toe, apparently. And if not allowed to use the helmet of his choice, Brown reportedly told the Raiders he won’t be coming back.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brown informed the Raiders of the line in the sand over use of his preferred helmet. That model, however, was discontinued and is no longer approved under NFL rules.
Before Friday, Brown reportedly was idle at training camp and for the start of his first preseason with the Raiders due to a cryotherapy mishap. But while the frostbite-type symptoms are legitimate, a source told ESPN, the real reason for the former All-Pro sitting out is his helmet.
Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late, uses technology during meetings and does not communicate with team officials and coaches.
Brown, ESPN reported, filed a grievance to continue using the helmet he wore his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now a discontinued model, the NFL will not permit use of the helmet because it is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
A hearing, per the report, could occur as early as next week.
A similar situation occurred with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
But Silver reported Brown took the Raiders by surprise with his sudden hard-line stance. Per Silver, “When he showed up for the 1st OTA, however, Brown requested his old helmet. After being told he’d have to wear an approved model, witnesses say, the WR loudly voiced his displeasure, complaining QBs such as Brady and [Aaron] Rodgers were not being subjected to the same scrutiny.
“Shortly thereafter, Brown stormed out of the facility in protest. Later that day, Raiders officials found video footage of Rodgers, during the Green Bay Packers’ OTA session, wearing an approved-model helmet and texted it to Brown.
“The following day, Brown showed up in Alameda and acted like nothing had happened, accepting the new helmet from an equipment manager without protest and completing the workout. However, sometime in the next couple of weeks, Brown once again tried to take the field with his old helmet, which he had since had repainted with colors approximating — but not completely mimicking — the Raiders’ silver-and-black design.”
Silver said the Raiders felt, at that time, the helmet saga was over. Apparently, it’s not.
A league policy limits players to helmets certified by NOCSAE. NOCSAE will not certify any helmet older than 10 years.
The NFL and NFLPA added 11 helmets to their joint list of approved models for the 2019 season. At the end of last season, the NFL said 32 players were wearing helmets that became banned for 2019.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB Sudfeld undergoes surgery on left wrist
Eagles QB Sudfeld undergoes surgery on left wrist Eagles QB Sudfeld undergoes surgery on left wrist
Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks with a broken left wrist that required surgery, which could put the Philadelphia Eagles in the market for a backup quarterback.
Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury Friday and said the Eagles will not go QB shopping immediately.
Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.
Sudfeld, 25, is projected to be the Eagles’ backup signal-caller this season behind Carson Wentz. Cody Kessler, the former Southern Cal quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, is in line to move up the depth chart.
Sudfeld showed off his big arm as he eluded pressure in the pocket and launched a deep pass that hit Michel in stride for a touchdown. Sudfeld completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and a score before his injury, which appeared to take place when he fell to the ground awkwardly while being hit by two Tennessee Titans defenders.
In three career regular-season games, Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins’ sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.
After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Raiders WR Brown reportedly mad about helmet
NFL notebook: Raiders WR Brown reportedly mad about helmet
NFL notebook: Raiders WR Brown reportedly mad about helmet
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be sitting for almost any reason from head to toe, apparently. And if not allowed to use the helmet of his choice, Brown reportedly told the Raiders he won’t be coming back.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brown informed the Raiders of the line in the sand over use of his preferred helmet. That model, however, was discontinued and is no longer approved under NFL rules because it is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
Before Friday, Brown reportedly was idle at training camp and for the start of his first preseason with the Raiders due to a cryotherapy mishap that injured his feet. But while the frostbite-type symptoms are legitimate, a source told ESPN, the real reason for the former All-Pro sitting out is his helmet.
Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported things have been anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late and does not communicate with team officials and coaches, per the report. ESPN also reported that he filed a grievance to continue using the helmet he wore his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
–Quarterback Andrew Luck is not ready to return from a calf strain and could miss the entire preseason as the Indianapolis Colts hope he gets healthy.
“Continuing to progress with his strength, still a degree of pain (in his calf) that he’s not comfortable with,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “Obviously, we’re not comfortable with putting him out there. We’re going to continue to work with our medical staff on the plan moving forward.”
Luck could be re-evaluated next week before joint practices with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday and Thursday, but he’s unlikely to participate and less likely to play in the Week 2 exhibition game.
–Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Callaway will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to Cleveland’s active roster on Sept. 30, following the team’s Sept. 29 game at Baltimore.
The 22-year-old was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license last August, but a report by NFL Network noted that the suspension stems from a separate incident. The marijuana charge was dismissed in February.
–The Buffalo Bills, dealing with multiple issues on the offensive line, traded defensive end Eli Harold to the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates.
Harold, 25, has played four seasons in the NFL, producing 94 tackles and nine sacks in 61 games (25 starts) for the San Francisco 49ers (2015-17) and Detroit Lions (2018). He signed with the Bills in April.
Bates, who went undrafted out of Penn State, mostly was getting third-team reps in Eagles training camp.
–Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be employed by an NFL team, President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House. With one condition.
“Only if he’s good enough,” Trump said. “If he’s good enough. … And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know (New England Patriots owner) Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough — I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.”
–Coach Brian Flores liked what he saw out of quarterback Josh Rosen in the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game but had one bit of criticism.
While Rosen eluded the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush on Thursday, Flores said he would rather see the former first-round draft pick take a sack than force a potential turnover.
“At some point as a quarterback, you have to take a sack. That’s the play,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But the guy has a little bit of a gunslinger mentality and likes to let it rip.”
–Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks due to a broken left wrist that required surgery.
Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury.
Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea may miss up to four weeks of the season but will avoid surgery for a knee injury sustained Tuesday at training camp, according to a report by NFL Network.
–Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks with a knee injury sustained Thursday in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network reported.
–Field Level Media
Johnson grabs second-round lead at Northern Trust
Johnson grabs second-round lead at Northern Trust Johnson grabs second-round lead at Northern Trust
Dustin Johnson birdied the 18th hole Friday to grab the second-round lead at The Northern Trust, the first stop of the PGA Tour’s postseason.
Johnson hit his approach within 8 feet on the final hole and rolled in his fifth birdie of the day for a round of 4-under 67 and a total of 12-under 130 at rain-softened Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
“All day today was solid,” said Johnson, who opened Friday with a bogey.
“I felt like I gave myself a lot of chances and very makeable putts all day. Felt like I was rolling it good, too. I was burning the edges all day but hitting my putts with good speed. I did stay patient and I knew I was hitting it good, so I was going to keep giving myself chances.”
He is one stroke up on Jordan Spieth (64 on Friday) while four golfers — first-round leader Troy Merritt (70), Patrick Reed (66), Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (65) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (68) — are lurking at 10 under.
Spieth, the former world No. 1, is looking for his first victory since the Open Championship in July 2017. He entered the week at No. 69 in the FedEx Cup standings, on the bubble to advance with the top 70 players to the second playoff event, next week’s BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
“I think that the turnaround in ball-striking week to week is certainly awesome to see that it’s possible … that it was close,” Spieth said after a 7-under round that matched Andrew Putnam for the best score of the day.
“Historically, I’m a very consistent player. I’ve lost a bit of that. I still have the firepower, but that consistency is what I’m trying to get back. … I’m in position, and there’s going to be times where I’m out of position over the weekend. It’s about limiting the mistakes.”
Putnam was in a group of five golfers tied for seventh at 9 under. The others were Wyndham Clark (66), Englishman Justin Rose (68), South African Louis Oosthuizen (65) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (68) — although McIlroy didn’t know his place on the leaderboard until after his round.
He had incurred a two-stroke penalty on the par-3 14th, where he put his tee shot into a greenside bunker. Thinking he was removing a loose rock behind the ball, he instead touched what he called a “clump of sand.”
He called for an official, who assessed a two-shot penalty, although the USGA later overturned the ruling, determining there was no intent and that McIlroy did not improve his lie. He ended up making par on the hole.
“They sort of went back and forth a little bit,” McIlroy said of the USGA. “In a way, it came down to me and said, ‘OK, are you comfortable telling us you didn’t improve your lie?’ And for me, I am comfortable saying that.”
Tiger Woods won’t be around for the weekend, withdrawing on Friday morning, releasing a statement that said he was dealing with “a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness.” He added he was “hopeful” of competing at the BMW Championship.
The top 30 players following next week’s event will compete in the Tour Championship, Aug. 22-25 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Kevin Kisner (70), Harold Varner III (67) and England’s Ian Poulter (66) are tied for 12th at 8 under.
Merritt, after shooting a course-record-tying, 9-under-par 62 on Thursday, double-bogeyed the par-4 15th Friday after failing to advance his third shot from heavy rough. He then missed a putt of about 12 feet for bogey.
He also bogeyed the 18th.
“Would have been nice to get that last par putt to go in. Hit it just a little firm,” Merritt said. “Any time you shoot something under par after a low round, it’s pretty satisfying. It would have been nice to have something in the 60s today, but I’ll take 70. Puts us right in the middle of things for the weekend.”
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka is tied for 47th at 3 under after a second-round 69.
–Field Level Media
Trump: ‘I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough’
Trump: 'I'd love to see Kaepernick come in, if he's good enough' Trump: ‘I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough’
Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be employed by an NFL team, President Donald Trump told reporters outside of the White House on Friday.
With one condition.
“Only if he’s good enough,” Trump said. “If he’s good enough. … And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know (New England Patriots owner) Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough — I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.
“So I’d like to see it. Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in, if he’s good enough. But I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good P.R. move. If he’s good enough, he will be in.”
Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since Week 17 of the 2016 season, posted a video to his social media accounts on Wednesday saying that he’s “still ready” to compete.
The 31-year-old Kaepernick shared a corresponding video in which he says he’s been “denied” work for 889 days. He shows off a football-ready physique and appears to be closer to his playing weight — listed by his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, at 230 pounds — than he was in the middle of last season.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract following the 2016 season in a bid for a better deal, however he remains a free agent.
In February, he settled a collusion grievance with the NFL. Kaepernick filed his grievance in October 2017, alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out of the league.
Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice created controversy throughout the country in 2016.
While compiling a 28-30 record as the 49ers starting quarterback from 2012-16, Kaepernick led them to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance after the 2012 season.
–Field Level Media
Bucs’ Vea avoids surgery, could miss four weeks with knee injury
Bucs' Vea avoids surgery, could miss four weeks with knee injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle
Bucs’ Vea avoids surgery, could miss four weeks with knee injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea may miss up to four weeks of the season but will avoid surgery for a knee injury sustained Tuesday at training camp, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The 24-year-old Washington product, drafted in the first round and 12th overall in 2018, walked off the practice field under his own volition Tuesday after sustaining an apparent leg injury, per multiple reports. Vea was set for an MRI later in the week.
Vea appeared in 13 games (eight starts) last season for Tampa Bay and logged 28 tackles and three sacks.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Flores wants Rosen to reel in ‘gunslinger mentality’
Dolphins' Flores wants Rosen to reel in 'gunslinger mentality' Dolphins’ Flores wants Rosen to reel in ‘gunslinger mentality’
Brian Flores liked what he saw out of quarterback Josh Rosen in the Miami Dolphins’ first preseason game but had one bit of criticism.
While Rosen eluded the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush on Thursday, Flores said he would rather see the former first-round draft pick take a sack than force a potential turnover.
“At some point as a quarterback, you have to take a sack. That’s the play,” Flores said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “But the guy has a little bit of a gunslinger mentality and likes to let it rip. Obviously, that was a nice (completion) to Preston (Williams), but I think we want to play smarter than that in that situation. Not just let the ball go like we did.”
Rosen accepted Flores’ assessment without issue after completing 13-of-20 passes for 191 yards and an interception.
“You just can’t fall into that trap because bad games will turn really bad really quickly if you don’t learn (to) negate that risk,” Rosen said. “I’ve been battling that my whole career. I have to find that balance of knowing when I can push the edge, and when to just take the sack and live to play another down.”
Rosen was selected by Arizona with the No. 10 overall pick in 2018 out of UCLA. He was traded for the 62nd overall pick this year, which the Cardinals used to select wide receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round choice.
Rosen, 22, finished 3-10 as a starter for Arizona last year. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He became expendable when the Cardinals drafted Heisman Trophy-winning QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders G Jackson (knee) to miss at least six weeks
Report: Raiders G Jackson (knee) to miss at least six weeks Report: Raiders G Jackson (knee) to miss at least six weeks
Oakland Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks with a knee injury suffered Thursday in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
Jackson, 28, was carted off the practice field on Thursday.
Oakland’s third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Jackson has started 72 of his 73 games over the past five seasons.
He signed a five-year, $56 million extension after the 2017 season.
Jackson’s injury will leave the Raiders thin at guard to start the season. Left guard Richie Incognito has been suspended for the first two games.
–Field Level Media
Shurmur downplays QB controversy, teammates rave about Jones
Shurmur downplays QB controversy, teammates rave about Jones Shurmur downplays QB controversy, teammates rave about Jones
A nearly perfect drive and touchdown pass was all it took for New York to go gaga over rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones completed 5 of 5 passes and a TD toss to Bennie Fowler in the lone drive of his NFL preseason debut with the New York Giants on Thursday night. Fans clamoring to see the No. 6 overall pick on the field backed Jones with thunderous ovations while some boos rang out for the Eli Manning-led offense.
Which begged the question: Is there a QB controversy brewing in New York?
“I think, ‘Slow your roll,'” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. “This is just his first go around. I think he did a good job. As I mentioned, all along he has done nothing to disappoint us, and certainly when you take the team down the field and score a touchdown, that’s a good start. It’s something good to build on. We have a lot of time left before we start playing games. Nothing at this point has changed.”
Shurmur said there were corrections for Jones to make before his next start. Asked to name one, he said Jones failed to motion the tight end on the first snap of his only possession.
The 38-year-old Manning, New York’s starting quarterback since 2004, was 1 of 1 passing from three yards.
“None of it surprised me,” Fowler said of Jones after the game. “He was poised, calm, confident. That’s the way he’s been since he got here in OTAs. I’m very happy for his success. It’s just the start.”
Starting left guard Will Hernandez said after Thursday’s game that Jones looked the part in the huddle as well.
“The cool thing about Daniel Jones is, he came in there and he didn’t seem like a rookie quarterback to me,” Hernandez said. “He was sure. Was loud. Was firm. Handled the huddle with certainty, all the assurance in the world.”
–Field Level Media
Tiger withdraws from Northern Trust
Tiger withdraws from Northern Trust
Tiger withdraws from Northern Trust
Tiger Woods withdrew from The Northern Trust on Friday morning, citing injury.
“Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from the Northern Trust,” Woods said in a statement. “I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I’m still unable to compete.”
Woods struggled Thursday during an opening-round 4-over-par 75 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
“I just didn’t play well,” Woods said after his round. “Just one of those things where I just didn’t hit any good shots and didn’t make any putts.”
Woods, 43, entered the week ranked No. 5 in the world, but had played only 12 competitive rounds since winning the Masters in April. That included missed cuts at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.
In his statement, he said he was “hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship,” part of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.
–Field Level Media
Falcons GM: It’s a given Jones will be highest-paid WR
Falcons GM: It's a given Jones will be highest-paid WR Falcons GM: It’s a given Jones will be highest-paid WR
General manager Thomas Dimitroff is very close to making Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones a very happy — and rich — man.
Dimitroff said Thursday night during the TV broadcast of Atlanta’s preseason game with the Miami Dolphins that a new contract for Jones was imminent.
“I think it’s around the corner,” said Dimitroff, who added the Falcons expect to make Jones the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. “He’ll be happy with what he gets.
“We continue to have our talks and negotiations. I don’t have an exact time on it. I’m not concerned about it; he’s not concerned about it.”
Division rival New Orleans helped raise the bar for wide receiver contracts with a five-year, $100 million deal with Michael Thomas that reset the market.
“We know what Julio is in this league,” Dimitroff said prior to the Hall of Fame Game last week. “We have a very good idea of approximately where he’s going to be, which I won’t share specifically. The good thing is we’ve never been held by our owner to be limiting someone and we’re very good with our football players here. We feel very proud of how we approach it.
“And again, where we approach it with Julio, we look at everything, of course. We believe that he should be the … highest-paid receiver in the league. And I know he believes that. It’s just how we’re going to approach this and how we’re going to get it done. I believe it’s right around the corner, but I don’t want know when it is.”
Jones, 30, is in training camp, declining to hold out. He is in the fourth year of a five-year contract extension signed in 2015 that pays him an average of $14.25 million a season.
“We want Julio here for the rest of his career, whatever that is,” Dimitroff said.
The Falcons drafted Jones, an Alabama product, with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2011 draft. He’s a two-time All-Pro and has 698 catches for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career.
In 2018, he led the league with 1,677 receiving yards and an average of 104.8 yards per game.
–Field Level Media
Eagles QB Sudfeld needs wrist surgery
Eagles QB Sudfeld needs wrist surgery Eagles QB Sudfeld needs wrist surgery
Nate Sudfeld will miss approximately six weeks with a broken left wrist that will require surgery, which could put the Philadephia Eagles in the market for a backup quarterback.
Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injury Friday and said the Eagles will not go QB shopping immediately.
Sudfeld was injured in the preseason opener Thursday night after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel.
Sudfeld, 25, is projected to be the Eagles’ backup signal-caller this season behind Carson Wentz. Cody Kessler, the former Southern Cal quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, is in line to move up the depth chart.
Sudfeld showed off his big arm as he eluded pressure in the pocket and launched a deep pass that hit Michel in stride for a touchdown. Sudfeld completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and a score before his injury, which appeared to take place when he fell to the ground awkwardly while being hit by a pair of Tennessee Titans defenders.
In three career regular-season games, Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins’ sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.
After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.
–Field Level Media
Browns WR Callaway gets four-game suspension
Browns WR Callaway gets four-game suspension Browns WR Callaway gets four-game suspension
Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Antonio Callaway received a four-game suspension on Friday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Callaway will miss the first four games of the 2019 regular season without pay, although he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to Cleveland’s active roster on Sept. 30, following the team’s Sept. 29 game at Baltimore.
“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Callaway said in a statement. “I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions.”
The 22-year-old Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license last August, but a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo noted that the suspension stems from a separate incident. The marijuana charge was dismissed in February.
“We’re disappointed in Antonio,” said Browns GM John Dorsey in a statement. “Freddie (Kitchens) and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost.”
Callaway played two seasons of college ball at Florida, where he was suspended for his junior season in 2017 following a string of off-field incidents. He entered the 2018 NFL Draft and was a fourth-round pick by the Browns.
He caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. Callaway caught three passes for 42 yards on Thursday night in Cleveland’s preseason win over the Washington Redskins. He reportedly has been working out with the reserve receivers during Cleveland’s training camp.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders WR Brown sitting in helmet standoff
Report: Raiders WR Brown sitting in helmet standoff
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be
Report: Raiders WR Brown sitting in helmet standoff
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could be sitting for almost any reason from head to toe, apparently.
Brown reportedly was idle at training camp and for the start of his first preseason with the Raiders due to a cryotherapy mishap. But while the frostbite-type symptoms are legitimate, a source told ESPN, the real reason for the former All-Pro sitting out is his helmet.
Furthermore, NFL Network’s Mike Silver reported things are anything but peaceful between Brown and the Raiders, who acquired the wide receiver via trade in the offseason. Among other issues, Brown has been chronically late, uses technology during meetings and does not communicate with team officials and coaches.
Brown, ESPN reported, filed a grievance to continue using the helmet he wore his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now a discontinued model, the NFL will not permit use of the helmet because it is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE).
A hearing, per the report, could occur as early as next week.
A similar situation occurred with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
But Silver reported Brown took the Raiders by surprise with his sudden hard-line stance. Per Silver, “When he showed up for the 1st OTA, however, Brown requested his old helmet. After being told he’d have to wear an approved model, witnesses say, the WR loudly voiced his displeasure, complaining QBs such as Brady and [Aaron] Rodgers were not being subjected to the same scrutiny.
“Shortly thereafter, Brown stormed out of the facility in protest. Later that day, Raiders officials found video footage of Rodgers, during the Green Bay Packers’ OTA session, wearing an approved-model helmet and texted it to Brown.
“The following day, Brown showed up in Alameda and acted like nothing had happened, accepting the new helmet from an equipment manager without protest and completing the workout. However, sometime in the next couple of weeks, Brown once again tried to take the field with his old helmet, which he had since had repainted with colors approximating — but not completely mimicking — the Raiders’ silver-and-black design.”
Silver said the Raiders felt, at that time, the helmet saga was over. Apparently, it’s not.
A league policy limits players to helmets certified by NOCSAE. NOCSAE will not certify any helmet older than 10 years.
The NFL and NFLPA added 11 helmets to their joint list of approved models for the 2019 season. At the end of last season, the NFL said 32 players were wearing helmets that became banned for 2019.
–Field Level Media
Merritt matches course record, leads Northern Trust
Merritt matches course record, leads Northern Trust Merritt matches course record, leads Northern Trust
Troy Merritt, needing a good result to advance in the FedEx Cup playoffs, enjoyed a spectacular start to the PGA Tour’s postseason on Thursday.
The 33-year-old Iowa native shot a course-record-tying, 9-under-par 62 to grab the first-round lead in The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
Dustin Johnson is in second place at 8 under, and Kevin Kisner and Spain’s Jon Rahm share third place at 7 under.
Webb Simpson, Tony Finau, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Justin Rose are tied for fifth at 6 under. Nine players, including Patrick Reed, are at 5 under, tied for ninth.
Merritt, whose only PGA Tour wins came at the 2015 Quicken Loans National and the 2018 Barbasol Championship, began play Thursday in 72nd place in the FedEx Cup standings. Only the top 70 will advance to the second playoff event, next week’s BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
The top 30 players following the BMW Championship will compete in the Tour Championship, Aug. 22-25 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Merritt began on the back nine and started with a par followed by four consecutive birdies. He added birdies at Nos. 17 and No. 1, then three more in a row on Nos. 4-6 in a bogey-free round.
“We half-shanked a 7-iron on 10 to start the day into the bunker and rolled a nice 10-footer in for par,” Merritt said. “The next couple holes, made about a 22- to 24-footer on 11, another 20-footer on 12 and hit a beautiful hybrid in on 13 and a nice wedge in on 14.
“It’s nice to see putts go in early, especially from a little bit of length. It kind of gives you confidence going forward the rest of the day, and they kept going in.”
Merritt added of his second nine, “Those three birdies in a row were nice, but the par save on 7 was big from 110 yards. Kind of kept the run together.”
He said of the pressure of making the top 70, “I didn’t think about it a whole lot. I know good golf will take care of itself. You just try to play the best you can.”
Johnson also produced a bogey-free round, making four birdies in a five-hole span on the back nine before adding four in a row in the front nine.
Kisner’s day featured a 108-yard hole-out for an eagle on the par-4 second hole plus five birdies and no bogeys. Rahm had seven birdies — including five in a row from No. 16 to No. 2 — and no bogeys.
The start of the round was unusual in that it was played without a gallery. Storms on Wednesday caused damage to the course, and tournament officials needed time Thursday to prepare Liberty National for the crowds.
Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods struggled to a 4-over 75, leaving him tied for 116th and in danger of missing the cut. Only one player in the field shot worse.
“I knew today we had the perfect greens, and I needed to shoot something under, but I went the wrong way,” Woods said, via the Golf Channel’s Tiger Tracker.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA Championship winner, is tied for 65th at 1 under. Open Championship titleholder Shane Lowry of Ireland is at 2 under, tied for 51st, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is tied for 100th at 2 over.
–Field Level Media
49ers RB McKinnon shut down for two weeks
49ers RB McKinnon shut down for two weeks
Three days after
49ers RB McKinnon shut down for two weeks
Three days after being activated from the physically unable to perform list, San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon faces another obstacle in his comeback from knee surgery.
After returning to practice on Tuesday, McKinnon will be shut down for at least two weeks and receive platelet-rich plasma injection treatment on his ailing right knee. McKinnon experienced unusual soreness as he ramped up activity at 49ers training camp.
According to reports, placing McKinnon on injured reserve to start the season is under consideration. Running backs Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida could split the workload with McKinnon out.
McKinnon, 27, missed the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in practice at the beginning of September.
“11 months 5 days let’s get back to what we do now!” he tweeted on Monday.
McKinnon signed a four-year, $30 million contract (with $18 million guaranteed) with San Francisco in March 2018 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2014 third-round pick rushed for 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 984 yards and five scores in 58 games with the Vikings.
–Field Level Media
Murray to start for Cards, Chargers to sit Rivers
Murray to start for Cards, Chargers to sit Rivers
NFL fans will get their first look
Murray to start for Cards, Chargers to sit Rivers
NFL fans will get their first look at No. 1 pick Kyler Murray when the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason debut Thursday night, but they won’t see counterpart Philip Rivers.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the 37-year-old Rivers, entering his 16th season, won’t play, allowing the coaching staff to look at other options.
Instead, veteran Tyrod Taylor, fourth-year quarterback Cardale Jones and Easton Stick, a North Dakota State product drafted in the fifth round this year, will handle the quarterback duties.
“We’ll learn a lot about the depth that we have,” Lynn said. “We expect that depth to continue to get better. [We have] a lot of young guys right now, and they’re going to play. I don’t want to put too much into Thursday, but it will be the first time we get a chance to see these guys in a live game.”
First-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t said how long Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, will play in Thursday’s game.
–Field Level Media
Raiders G Jackson leaves practice on cart
Raiders G Jackson leaves practice on cart
Oakland Raiders guard
Raiders G Jackson leaves practice on cart
Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson left Thursday’s joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on a cart with an apparent leg injury.
The entire Raiders offensive line gathered around the 28-year-old veteran before he was wheeled off for further evaluation.
The nature of the injury was not immediately clear, but multiple reports said the starting right guard was unable to put pressure on his leg.
Jackson has started 72 of his 73 games over the last five seasons since Oakland selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
He signed a five-year, $56 million extension after the 2017 season.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment