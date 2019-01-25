Ravens, LB Mosley continue contract negotiations
Ravens, LB Mosley continue contract negotiations
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is one of 10 unrestricted free agents for the Baltimore Ravens and could be in line for a very big contract, but coach John Harbaugh said Friday he hopes financial limitations don’t get in the way of his return.
“Yeah, you’d rather have C.J. back,” Harbaugh at a team news conference. “There’s always the give and take of course. There’s limitations with the money. But C.J. wants to be back and we want him back, so I think that’s a really good formula for a player coming back. I’m not even going to entertain the possibility that won’t happen.”
The Ravens selected Mosley, an Alabama product, with the No. 17 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. In five seasons, he has 597 tackles, nine interceptions, 8.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.The Ravens and Mosley have been negotiating since at least the spring but haven’t come to an agreement. The Ravens and his agent reportedly held recent contract discussions.
The Ravens could choose to use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old Mosley, but that figure could be more than $15 million in 2019. Baltimore might not have that kind of salary cap flexibility.
He earned $8.7 million in the 2018 season.
–Field Level Media
Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season
Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season
Report: Vinatieri returning for 24th season
The NFL’s all-time leading scorer is coming back to pad his record.
The Indianapolis Colts and kicker Adam Vinatieri are close to a one-year deal for next season, according to multiple reports.
Vinatieri, who would be playing his 24th season, passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career spent mostly with the New Orleans Saints (1982-94) and Atlanta Falcons (1995-2000, 2006-07).
Vinatieri, who turned 46 in December, ended the season with 2,598 career points.
His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career — a 23-yard attempt — in the loss.
Vinatieri finished the season with 23 field goals in 27 tries and 44 extra points in 47 attempts.
The 2018 season was Vinatieri’s 13th season with the Colts. The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection began his career with New England in 1996 and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before adding a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.
–Field Level Media
Report: Rams CB Robey-Coleman fined for controversial hit
Report: Rams CB Robey-Coleman fined for controversial hit Report: Rams CB Robey-Coleman fined for controversial hit
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL for the helmet-to-helmet hit that didn’t draw a penalty flag late in the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.
The controversial non-call was a major factor in the Rams’ 26-23 overtime victory last Sunday that earned the club a Super Bowl berth.
New Orleans had the ball on the Los Angeles 13-yard line with under two minutes to play when quarterback Drew Brees threw a third-down pass toward Tommylee Lewis near the right sideline. Robey-Coleman came over and obliterated Lewis with a vicious hit just before the ball arrived.
The pass was incomplete and the Saints were irate that a penalty wasn’t called.
“I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call,” Saints coach Sean Payton said in his postgame press conference. “That’s a tough one to swallow.”
Payton also said he spoke by phone with NFL head of officials Alberto Riveron, who confirmed the blown call.
The NFL has yet to formally address the play, which is upsetting to players and fans of the club.
New Orleans tight end Benjamin Watson challenged NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address the issue on Thursday.
“We all realize that football is an imperfect game, played, coached and officiated by imperfect people,” Watson wrote in a note posted on Twitter. “What occurred last Sunday in New Orleans though, was outside of that expected and accepted norm. Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere.
“From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”
–Field Level Media
Bears work out potential Parkey replacements
Bears work out potential Parkey replacements Bears work out potential Parkey replacements
Cody Parkey appears to be as good as gone in Chicago.
As many as seven free agent kickers, including Nick Folk, were scheduled to work out for the Bears on Friday, according to multiple reports.
Parkey, who hit the upright on a partially blocked 43-yard field goal attempt in the NFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, drew the ire of the front office and head coach Matt Nagy for his public appearances in the aftermath of the miss, casting further doubt on his standing with the team.
“We always talk about the team as a we not a me thing, and I didn’t see that as a we thing,” Nagy said after Parkey appeared on TODAY.
Folk, 34, has played for the Cowboys, Jets and Buccaneers but sat out the 2018 season.
In his last full season, 2016 in Tampa, he made 87.1 percent of his field goal attempts.
The Bears were Parkey’s fourth team in five seasons. He made 76.7 percent of his field goal attempts.
–Field Level Media
Pro Bowl serves as pleasant consolation prize for players
Pro Bowl serves as pleasant consolation prize for players Pro Bowl serves as pleasant consolation prize for players
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would rather prepare for the Super Bowl instead of the Pro Bowl.
The same statement holds true for star running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Or wide receivers Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings and Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers. The list goes on and on.
But nobody is complaining about the chance to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The NFC will square off against the AFC in the annual all-star showdown that typically favors touchdowns over tackles.
“It’s tough being out (of the postseason),” Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a first-time Pro Bowl pick, said in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. “I did not expect it to come to an end, and how much fun we were having, you never want that to end.
“You wish you could still be playing, but you have to stay positive and pick the next best thing, and that’s coming to the Pro Bowl and going to the Super Bowl (as a guest) next week.”
Trubisky is one of more than two dozen players who were late substitutions to the Pro Bowl roster. Some are replacing injured players while others are taking the spots of Pro Bowlers from the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
Mahomes is slated to start at quarterback for the AFC squad, with Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans backing him up. Luck replaced Philip Rivers of the Chargers, while Watson replaced the Patriots’ Tom Brady.
Meanwhile, the NFC’s quarterback tandem includes Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Trubisky. All three are replacements: Wilson for Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers; Prescott for Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints; and Trubisky for Jared Goff of the Rams.
The players with the season’s top two rushing totals will be on display, with Elliott (1,434 yards on the ground) and New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley (1,307) teaming up in the NFC backfield.
“(It’s) an honor and privilege to be out here with some of the best players at their job in the NFL,” Barkley told the Giants’ website. “Growing up watching some of these guys play and then to be able to play with them … is amazing.”
The Pro Bowl will feature a load of defensive talent, as well. Among the stars on display will be linebacker Von Miller of the Denver Broncos, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of the Philadelphia Eagles and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals.
Cowboys rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will line up alongside the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, one of his favorite players. Vander Esch also met Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher during Pro Bowl preparations this week.
“It’s a pretty crazy journey, huh,” Vander Esch told reporters. “I don’t know if I expected it to come this fast.
“I always expected myself to be in the shoes that I am now. One way or another, I knew I was going to get here.”
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Panthers QB Newton has shoulder surgery
NFL notebook: Panthers QB Newton has shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers
NFL notebook: Panthers QB Newton has shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
The Panthers said rehabilitation for the former MVP will begin immediately, but gave no timetable for completion of that process.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton had surgery on the same shoulder, also performed by Connor, in March of 2017 to repair a torn rotator cuff.
–The Kansas City Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday.
Spagnuolo worked under Reid with the Eagles from 1999-2006, before his first coordinator job with the New York Giants.
–The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh, putting him under contract through 2022.
“I’m very excited with this contract, the opportunity to continue our work here, and I’m humbled by it,” Harbaugh said in a statement.
Harbaugh and the Ravens reached agreement on the deal Saturday, per reports. He will meet the media Friday.
–Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is pegged as the main culprit of the dysfunction that has plagued his team’s football operations since he bought it in 2012, according to an in-depth report by ESPN.
Haslam alternately listens to too many voices or too few when making or overruling his executives on myriad decisions, leading to the team hiring its fifth head coach in the six years that Haslam and his wife, Dee, have owned the team.
Per the report, the only member of the Browns organization who voted to hire Hue Jackson as head coach in 2016 was Haslam. The other four members of his executive team wanted to hire Sean McDermott, now the coach of the Buffalo Bills.
–New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted a message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, questioning his silence regarding the critical missed call in Sunday’s NFC Championship.
“Your continued silence on this matter is unbecoming of the position you hold, detrimental to the integrity of the game and disrespectful and dismissive to football fans everywhere,” Watson wrote. “From the locker room to Park Ave, accountability is what makes our league great. Lead by example. We are waiting.”
–Kansas City outside linebacker and pending free agent Dee Ford said he would prefer to stay “home” and re-sign with the Chiefs.
Ford also isn’t opposed to being franchise-tagged, saying, “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”
–New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots’ mascot — meant in good fun — at the Pro Bowl put the person inside the costume in the hospital.
“All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard,” Adams told ESPN. “I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good.”
A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is “sore.”
–Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins appears to be headed for free agency after tweeting a goodbye to the team.
Despite Seferian-Jenkins’ tweet, Jaguars director of public relations Tad Dickman tweeted that the team has not made a decision on Seferian-Jenkins’ 2019 option, contrary to any reports.
–The number of diagnosed concussions dropped significantly in the NFL in 2018, the league confirmed.
There was a 24 percent decline in concussions in the preseason and regular season, from 281 in 2017 to 214 this season. For the regular season only, there was a 29 percent decrease from 190 in 2017 to 135.
–San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed will each miss the entire offseason program due to surgery, general manager John Lynch revealed.
Richburg was bothered by a knee injury during the season and also needed work done on his quad, while Reed will have labrum surgery on Friday. The team hopes both players will be ready for training camp.
–Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald’s one-year contract is worth $11 million — the same figure he earned in 2018 — plus incentives, per ESPN.
–Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton announced on Twitter he had surgery. Per ESPN, Charlton had surgery on his shoulder after it bothered him during the year.
–The Washington Redskins are hiring former Browns defensive coordinator Ray Horton as defensive backs coach, per multiple reports.
–The Denver Broncos waived/injured wideout Andre Holmes and signed wideout Aaron Burbridge to a futures/reserve contract.
–Field Level Media
Bears DC Pagano: Not motivated to be HC
Bears DC Pagano: Not motivated to be HC
New Chicago
Bears DC Pagano: Not motivated to be HC
New Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano told reporters he’s not motivated to be an NFL head coach again.
“I’m not. I’ve done it,” Pagano said after being introduced Thursday. “I’m motivated to just help (head) coach Matt Nagy be successful. Help this organization be successful. Help these kids grow and develop.
“That’s my motivation is to be the best I can be for this organization, for the McCaskey family, for Coach Nagy and for these players and for these coaches and help develop these guys. That’s the only thing I want to do.”
Pagano, who was the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach from 2012 to 2017, interviewed for head-coach openings with the Green Bay Packers in December and Denver Broncos in January. The Denver job went to Vic Fangio, whom Pagano is replacing as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. Green Bay hired Matt LaFleur.
Earlier in Thursday’s press conference, Pagano was asked if being the Bears’ defensive coordinator is more appealing to him than being a head coach elsewhere. His response suggested he doesn’t miss the administrative aspects of the leading role.
“There’s many times when I was sitting in that chair, you know, I said, ‘Boy, I wish I was a defensive coordinator again. Man do I wish I was a secondary coach,'” Pagano said with a laugh. “It wasn’t nothing to do with coaching. It wasn’t nothing to do with the football part of it. It’s just some of the other stuff that comes with it.”
Pagano spent the 2018 season out of coaching after being fired by the Colts, with whom he went 53-43 across six seasons. He has just one year of NFL coordinator experience — 2011 with the Baltimore Ravens — after spending three years as the Ravens’ secondary coach from 2008-10.
In Chicago, he takes over a unit that finished first in points allowed and third in yards allowed this season. Pagano expects a relatively seamless transition, as the players will have some familiarity with the schemes he’s run in the past.
“There’s a lot of carryover,” Pagano said. “I come from a 3-4 background and system, so we’re not going to try to jam square pegs into round holes. There is a ton of talent here. They’ve built one heck of a roster.”
–Field Level Media
Rahm fires 62 to lead Farmers
Rahm fires 62 to lead Farmers Rahm fires 62 to lead Farmers
Jon Rahm took advantage of favorable scoring conditions on the North Course at Torrey Pines on Thursday to shoot a 10-under par 62 and claim a one-shot lead after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.
Starting on the back nine, the Spaniard eagled his first hole, added another eagle at the par-5 17th and made the turn in 7-under 29. The lone blemish on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-3 third hole, but Rahm reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 to reach 10-under.
England’s Justin Rose also blistered the North Course, which played well more than two shots easier on average than the South Course in the first round. The world’s top-ranked player fired a 9-under 63 to share second place with PGA Tour rookie Doug Ghim.
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan is in solo fourth place at 8 under (64, North Course), with Jordan Spieth (65, North Course) another shot off the pace.
Top scores on the South Course were turned in by Brandon Hagy, Chris Stroud and Charles Howell III, who all posted 66 to tie for sixth place at 6-under along with Bud Cauley, Richy Werenski, Billy Horschel, John Chin, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama.
Defending champion Jason Day (67, North Course) is in a group of players tied for 15th at 5-under. The Australian played the back nine in 4-under but mixed three birdies on the front with a pair of bogeys.
Tigers Woods was on the South Course while making his 2019 debut. He recovered from a bogey on the second hole with a pair of birdies before making the turn. After trading a pair of birdies and bogeys on the back nine he was able to birdie the par-5 18th to post a 2-under 70.
The players will alternate courses on Friday, with those who make the cut playing the final two rounds on the South Course.
Rahm’s first PGA Tour victory came at Torrey Pines in 2017, and he entered this week as one of the hottest players on the planet. Ranked No. 6, Rahm has finished in the top eight in each of his past three worldwide starts, including a victory at the Hero World Challenge last month.
“It’s definitely a golf course that suits my strengths,” Rahm told The Golf Channel. “You gotta strike it well off the tee and really well with the irons, and that’s what I did all day.
“And, you know, taking superb advantage of the par-5s is where everything got together. Didn’t make many mistakes and the ones I made, I was able to fix rather quickly. And some of them actually ended up making birdie, so there was a lot of good momentum going on.”
Rose anticipates much more difficult scoring conditions on the South Course, which he prefers to the “target golf” at last week’s Desert Classic in La Quinta, Calif.
“I think it’s one of my favorite places, one of my favorite stops on tour,” Rose told The Golf Channel. “The South Course now, I’m looking forward to getting some momentum on that one. We get to play it three days in a row, so it’s nice to get the North out of the way, shoot a good score, which is what you have to do, but now I can focus on the South course.
“I’ve done well historically on tracks that are a little bit more difficult, so I was really looking forward to getting here this week and playing some good, testing golf. But obviously you’ve got the South course to come now, so you’re going to have to be right on your game the next three days.”
Rose is also adjusting to a new putter along with his switch to Honma clubs.
“Drove it unbelievably well today,” he said. “Drove it long, was able to take advantage of the par-5s out there, and putted it well enough to shoot 9-under.
“The North greens are still so good. Obviously, they’re a couple of years old, but they’re still rolling pure. So it’s the kind of golf course you feel like you want to make the most of on a day like today.”
Spieth entered the week having missed his past two cuts and without at top-10 finish since last year’s Open Championship. He was another to get it going early on the North Course, but also knows a much stiffer challenge awaits on Friday.
“I putted the ball beautifully,” Spieth told The Golf Channel. “They changed those greens on the North to the bentgrass since the last time I was here. Found a really nice rhythm. Was able to save some holes and was able to capitalize on the holes where I did have birdie putts.
“I kind of hit it all over the place, just made it work. That doesn’t work on the South Course, so I’ve got to improve certainly off the tee tomorrow. And just keep the same rhythm with the putter.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
The Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator
The Kansas City Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator on Thursday.
“Steve is a bright defensive mind with a lot of coaching experience and success in our league,” head coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “I know him well from our time together in Philadelphia and I feel that his leadership skills and teaching abilities, combined with his scheme, will be a great fit for our team as we move forward.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday, two days after the team’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Spagnuolo was out of the NFL in 2018 after serving as interim head coach of the New York Giants for the last four games of the 2017 season in place of the fired Ben McAdoo, posting a 1-3 record. He compiled a 10-38 record in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).
Spagnuolo, 59, served on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2006, climbing the ladder from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach. He then jumped to the Giants as a defensive coordinator in 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his first year.
According to Schefter, Spagnuolo and Reid have the same agent and “a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Spagnuolo has been a defensive coordinator in two stints with the Giants (2007-08, 2015-17), plus one year with the New Orleans Saints (2012). He also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).
In four of his last five seasons as a coordinator, Spagnuolo’s units have ranked 31st or worse in yards allowed and 27th or worse in points allowed. The exception was the 2016 Giants, who finished 10th in yards and second in points.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as DC
Reports: Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as DC
The Kansas City Chiefs
Reports: Chiefs hire Spagnuolo as DC
The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring Steve Spagnuolo as their new defensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Spagnuolo was head coach Andy Reid’s top choice to replace Bob Sutton, who was fired Tuesday, two days after the team’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Spagnuolo was out of the NFL in 2018 after serving as interim head coach of the New York Giants for the last four games of the 2017 season in place of the fired Ben McAdoo, posting a 1-3 record. He compiled a 10-38 record in three seasons as head coach of the St. Louis Rams (2009-11).
Spagnuolo, 59, served on Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 1999-2006, climbing the ladder from defensive assistant to defensive backs coach to linebackers coach. He then jumped to the Giants as a defensive coordinator in 2007, winning a Super Bowl in his first year.
According to Schefter, Spagnuolo and Reid have the same agent and “a mutual respect for each other’s work.”
Spagnuolo has been a defensive coordinator in two stints with the Giants (2007-08, 2015-17), plus one year with the New Orleans Saints (2012). He also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-14).
In four of his last five seasons as a coordinator, Spagnuolo’s units have ranked 31st or worse in yards allowed and 27th or worse in points allowed. The exception was the 2016 Giants, who finished 10th in yards and second in points.
–Field Level Media
Tiger kicks off ’19 with 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger kicks off '19 with 70 at Torrey Pines Tiger kicks off ’19 with 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods recovered from an early bogey to start his 2019 season with a 2-under-par round of 70 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday in San Diego.
Playing on the more difficult South Course at Torrey Pines, where Woods is an eight-time winner — including the 2008 U.S. Open — Woods bogeyed the second hole but recovered with a pair of birdies to make the turn in 1-under 35.
He got to 2 under after hitting his tee shot on the par-3 11th to within a few feet, but he gave the shot back on the next hole. Woods then traded a birdie and a bogey over the next five holes before draining a right-to-left birdie putt on the 18th hole.
“I think I probably could have shot something around 68 or 67 today pretty easily,” he told the Golf Channel shortly after walking off the 18th. “I hit a lot of good putts that were around the hole, they just didn’t fall in.”
Woods finished the day with birdies on all four par-5s on the South Course, which played almost three shots more difficult than the North Course on Thursday. Woods will play the North Course on Friday.
“Overall, shooting a couple under par on the South Course is not so bad,” he said. “But now I’m forced to have to shoot a low one tomorrow, since it looks like most of the field did over there today. I gotta go do it tomorrow.”
Thursday marked Woods’ first competitive round since the Hero World Challenge last month, and his first official round of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.
“I felt like I drove it pretty well today,” he said. “I missed a few fairways, but they were controllable. I felt like my feel was a little bit off in my distances with my irons, that’s just from not playing at a competitive speed for a while.
“Hopefully I’ll have that feel a little bit better tomorrow and start hitting them exactly pin high, which I’ve been pretty good at for my whole career.”
–Field Level Media
Weddle softens ‘Ravens or retire’ stance
Weddle softens 'Ravens or retire' stance Weddle softens ‘Ravens or retire’ stance
A few weeks after saying he would play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019 or retire, safety Eric Weddle has softened that stance.
“Obviously, I want to be back [in Baltimore]. I want to finish out,” he told the team’s website Wednesday from the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “If not, I’ve had an unbelievable experience here and loved every second. So, if it does happen that we both move on, then we do, and we’ll see if I’ll play somewhere else or hang ’em up.”
After the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs, Weddle told reporters on Jan. 7 he wouldn’t play for another team, saying, “It’s either play my last year here and that will be it and enjoy it, or this has been it. It’s pretty simple. I’m a simple kind of guy.”
Weddle, who turned 34 earlier this month, is slated to make $6.5 million in 2019 in the final season of a four-year, $26 million deal. His cap figure is $8.25 million, and the Ravens could trim that to a $1.75 million dead-money hit if they release him.
Weddle has made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons with the Ravens but failed to make an interception this season after picking off six in 2017 and four in 2016. He also broke up just three passes after a combined 21 from 2016-17.
The 12-year veteran spent the first nine years of his career with the then-San Diego Chargers, before having a fallout with team brass. He has 29 career interceptions and has scored five defensive touchdowns — four on interceptions and one on a fumble.
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Richburg, Reed will miss OTAs after surgery
49ers' Richburg, Reed will miss OTAs after surgery 49ers’ Richburg, Reed will miss OTAs after surgery
San Francisco 49ers center Weston Richburg and defensive back D.J. Reed will each miss the entire offseason program due to surgery, general manager John Lynch revealed Thursday.
Richburg was bothered by a knee injury during the season and also needed work done on his quad, while Reed will have labrum surgery — requiring a sixth-month recovery, per Lynch — on Friday. The team hopes both players will be ready for training camp, which opens in late July.
Richburg, 27, started 15 of 16 games last season despite battling the nagging injury, after joining the 49ers on a five-year, $47.5 million contract as a free agent last March. He missed 12 games due to a concussion with the New York Giants in 2017, but has otherwise missed just two games through five NFL seasons.
Reed, 22, was a fifth-round pick in 2018 who played in 15 games (two starts) as a rookie, posting 41 tackles (three for loss) and forcing a fumble. He was also used on kick returns, averaging 30.2 yards per return on 11 chances, but he fumbled twice.
“That was a bummer because D.J. really needs the reps, but you have to take care of it, so better now than later,” Lynch said of Reed’s shoulder injury.
Lynch also said the rehab processes for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Jerick McKinnon are going “exceptionally well,” with both players hopefully on track for the start of training camp and Garoppolo potentially on track for some work during OTAs.
Both players tore an ACL last year, McKinnon just before the regular season and Garoppolo in Week 3.
–Field Level Media
LB Ford says he hopes to re-sign with Chiefs
LB Ford says he hopes to re-sign with Chiefs LB Ford says he hopes to re-sign with Chiefs
With a potential free agent payday looming, Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford said Thursday he would prefer to stay “home” and re-sign with the Chiefs.
“That’s THE option,” Ford told NFL.com following practice Thursday at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. “That’s home to me. I love the community and I’m just used to that environment, so I’ll be blessed to be able to stay. We’ll cross that bridge once we get there.”
Ford earned a base salary of $8.7 million in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2018, when he set career highs with 13 sacks and 29 QB hits, shared the NFL lead with seven forced fumbles and received his first Pro Bowl invitation.
The pass rusher, who turns 28 in March, stands to earn much more this offseason. If he can’t strike a new deal with Kansas City before free agency opens in March, Ford said he wouldn’t be upset if the Chiefs applied the franchise tag to him for 2019, which would carry a one-year salary in excess of $16 million.
“That’s out of my control,” Ford said. “If it happens, it happens, and I don’t mind it.”
Should he return next season, Ford would be playing for a new defensive coordinator for the first time since he entered the league as the Chiefs’ 2014 first-round pick out of Auburn.
Kansas City fired Bob Sutton following last Sunday’s overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Ford was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone late in regulation, negating a Chiefs interception of Tom Brady that could have sealed a Kansas City victory.
“I was raised pretty much under Bob’s system, so Bob is the coach that I’m used to, that I’ve known,” Ford said. “So, it’s always shocking, but it’s a business. Bob’s an excellent coach and he’ll be fine.”
Ford has appeared in 67 regular-season games with 41 starts, registering 30.5 sacks, 136 tackles and 36 tackles for loss.
–Field Level Media
Jets S Adams says his hit put Patriots mascot in hospital
Jets S Adams says his hit put Patriots mascot in hospital Jets S Adams says his hit put Patriots mascot in hospital
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said his Wednesday tackle of the New England Patriots’ mascot — meant in good fun — at the Pro Bowl in Orlando put the person inside the costume in the hospital.
“He [Pat Patriot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,'” Adams told ESPN on Thursday. “I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard.
“I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. It was all about just a joke, but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day, we were out here just having fun, and it wasn’t nothing intentional to try to hurt the guy.”
A Patriots spokesman told WBZ-TV that the hit was not staged and that the unidentified man from the mascot suit is “sore.”
Adams also spoke briefly about the incident on camera in a separate interview with ESPN on Thursday.
“They’re not happy with me right now,” he said of the league. “The NFL is calling my phone, blowing me up, saying that I put him in the hospital. So I’ve got to go check on him, make sure he’s OK.”
At the end of the interview, Adams added, “But, do I regret it?” before yelling, “No!”
Adams posted a video of the tackle Wednesday on Twitter, along with a caption: “This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all!”
The video shows him giving autographs to fans before saying, “I’m gonna go knock this mascot out.” Adams then runs toward the mascot, who turns to face him just as Adams jumps up and hits him high, knocking him off his feet and landing on him on the turf. As fans cheer and then boo, the mascot rolls over on his stomach, and Adams begins walking away as the video ends.
Pat Patriot’s official Twitter account tweeted in response to the video on Wednesday evening, writing “Hate us cause they ain’t us.”
Adams, 23, reached his first Pro Bowl in his second NFL season. He was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2017, going No. 6 overall.
–Field Level Media
TE Seferian-Jenkins tweets goodbye to Jaguars
TE Seferian-Jenkins tweets goodbye to Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight
TE Seferian-Jenkins tweets goodbye to Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins appears to be headed for free agency after tweeting a goodbye to the team on Thursday.
“Appreciate the time Jax!” Seferian-Jenkins wrote. “It wasn’t what we wanted! But I’m happy y’all supported me and my teammates! Next chapter.”
Despite Seferian-Jenkins’ tweet, Jaguars director of public relations Tad Dickman tweeted later Thursday that the team has not made a decision on Seferian-Jenkins’ 2019 option, contrary to any reports.
Seferian-Jenkins joined Jacksonville on a two-year, $10.5 million deal last March, with the second year an option triggered by a $500,000 roster bonus due Feb. 20. If they pick up the option, the Jaguars would owe $4 million in base salary and $6.3 million against the cap to keep Seferian-Jenkins in 2019, but they would save $4.75 million against the cap by declining it.
The 26-year-old battled a core-muscle injury for much of 2018 and landed on injured reserve after five games, missing the rest of the season. He had 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown before hitting IR.
Seferian-Jenkins had 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 with the New York Jets, his second NFL team after being drafted in the second round in 2014 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His emergence in New York came after he committed himself to sobriety, following issues with alcohol that included an arrest for driving under the influence in September of 2016.
–Field Level Media
Ravens announce four-year extension for Harbaugh
Ravens announce four-year extension for Harbaugh Ravens announce four-year extension for Harbaugh
The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday, putting him under contract through 2023.
Multiple reports on Saturday said the sides were finalizing an extension, with a few details needed to complete it. The team announced earlier Thursday that Harbaugh would meet the media on Friday, an indication that the deal was done.
Before the extension, Harbaugh was set to enter the final year of his contract. The Ravens announced Dec. 21 that they planned to keep him and would begin discussing an extension. Prior to that announcement, many had speculated about Harbaugh’s job security, and some had speculated another team might pursue him via trade.
Harbaugh, 56, has spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, making him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick (19 years), Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton (12 each). The Ravens have had just three head coaches since arriving in Baltimore in 1996.
After winning a playoff game in each of his first five seasons at the helm — culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory — Harbaugh and the Ravens had missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including three straight years, before winning the AFC North in 2018.
They won six of their final seven regular-season games this year behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh is 114-78 with the Ravens, including 10-6 in the postseason.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton undergoes shoulder surgery
Panthers QB Newton undergoes shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Panthers QB Newton undergoes shoulder surgery
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Thursday.
The Panthers said rehabilitation for the former MVP will begin immediately, but gave no timetable for completion of that process.
Newton, 29, missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a sore throwing shoulder. The team said the procedure was successfully performed in Charlotte by team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes in 14 starts (6-8 record) in 2018, throwing 24 touchdown passes and eclipsing 3,000 yards (3,395) for the eighth straight season. He also rushed for 488 yards and four scores.
A Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Newton was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2015.
Newton is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and holds the NFL career record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (58).
–Field Level Media
Steelers, Roethlisberger open contract talks
Steelers, Roethlisberger open contract talks
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could have a new
Steelers, Roethlisberger open contract talks
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could have a new contract before the start of the 2019 league year in March.
Owner Art Rooney II confirmed late Wednesday that the Steelers and Roethlisberger are engaged in negotiations.
“We’ve already started talking to him and his representative about extending that contract,” Rooney said during a Steelers Nation Unite conference call. “I think Ben has some good years left. I’d still say he’s close to being in the prime of his career.
Roethlisberger, 36, is entering the final year of his existing contract. Prior to the past two seasons, he hinted that retirement could be closing in, but during the course of the 2018 season, appeared to shift the narrative toward playing several more years.
ESPN previously reported the Steelers had a goal of finalizing a contract with Roethlisberger before free agency opens March 13.
Two of the four quarterbacks in the conference championship games last week — Tom Brady (41) and Drew Brees (40) — are among the oldest active players in the league.
Thursday morning, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted “Open for business,” perhaps referencing his willingness to talk contract with other teams. Brown is expected to be on the trade block after a Week 17 charade that included a reported temper flare-up during a walk-through.
–Field Level Media
Bengals remain ‘very comfortable’ with QB Dalton
Bengals remain 'very comfortable' with QB Dalton
The Cincinnati Bengals will have a new
Bengals remain ‘very comfortable’ with QB Dalton
The Cincinnati Bengals will have a new head coach in 2019, but they will likely have the same starting quarterback.
Director of player personnel Duke Tobin told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Wednesday that the team is “very comfortable” with veteran Andy Dalton remaining in that role.
“We’re very comfortable with Andy,” Tobin said. “We think he’s got a number of years left. We feel like we can win with him.”
Dalton, 31, has compiled a 67-50-2 record in eight regular seasons and an 0-4 mark in the playoffs since the Bengals drafted him in the second round in 2011.
Tobin, who was interviewed during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala., said the franchise’s faith in Dalton won’t preclude them from picking a quarterback in April’s draft. The Bengals have the No. 11 pick in the first round.
“With any position group, we don’t just throw away the whole draft board at a group just because we’re satisfied with who we have,” Tobin said. “We’ll evaluate them and look at them and see if there’s an opportunity to add a guy at every position.”
The incoming head coach, believed to be Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, will obviously have some impact on the team’s personnel decisions, too.
Working in Dalton’s favor is an affordable contract. He is scheduled to make $16 million in 2019, none of which is guaranteed.
Dalton started 11 games in 2018, posting a 4-6 record. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,566 yards, 21 interceptions and 11 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
ESPN: Browns owner Haslam is sower of dysfunction
ESPN: Browns owner Haslam is sower of dysfunction
Cleveland
ESPN: Browns owner Haslam is sower of dysfunction
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is pegged as the main culprit of the dysfunction that has plagued his team’s football operations ever since he bought the team, according to an in-depth report by ESPN.
Haslam alternately listens to too many voices or too few when making or overruling his executives on myriad decisions, leading to the team hiring its fifth head coach in the six years that Haslam and his wife, Dee, have owned the team.
Prior to the hiring of Freddie Kitchens to replace Hue Jackson, fired midway through last season, the only member of the Browns organization who voted to hire Jackson in the first place was Haslam. The other four members of his executive team wanted to hire Sean McDermott, now the coach of the Buffalo Bills, according to Thursday’s report.
Haslam fired his first CEO, Joe Banner, and former GM Ray Farmer without giving them a reason, according to the report.
Despite pledging to run the Browns like the Rooney family ran the Pittsburgh Steelers, with stability and patience, Haslam has instead helmed an organization that has been a turnstile of executives coming and going and warring with each other over coaching hires, transactions, personnel and draft picks, according to ESPN.
“You think you’re the one he trusts,” a former high-level member of Browns management told ESPN. “By the time you realize that he confides in everyone, it’s too late. You’re gone.”
–Field Level Media