Rarely have 6 weeks provided so many up-and-down teams
So many things send NFL coaches into a tizzy. Most of them get addressed immediately.
The one item they can’t get done quickly, and often not at all, is finding consistency.
Rarely have the first six weeks of a season provided so many up-and-down performances, from weaklings to world beaters, from turnover machines to takeaway monsters.
Consider that there are seven teams with 3-3 marks, and another one, Green Bay, at 2-2-1 heading into its Monday nighter against San Francisco. There also are eight other clubs within a half-game or full game of the break-even mark. Had the Panthers and Redskins, both 3-2, and Lions (2-3) not had byes, they might well be .500 clubs now.
Those with a positive approach will call it competitive balance. We’ll stick with mediocrity.
And, most maddeningly, inconsistency.
“Yes, it always hurts more when you know you beat yourself, but that’s part of the game,” Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith said after a 23-17 defeat at Washington in which the Panthers lost the turnover battle 3-0. “Sometimes you overcome it, sometimes you don’t. There’s no one particular person at fault. We know it’s us as a team.
“Great teams play well all four quarters. Good teams do it sporadically. If we want to be great, we have to be consistent. We had our chances, but we got to be able to do it every Sunday.”
What so many NFL teams do is dominate one week, deliver a dud the next. In Week 6, we had:
—Chicago (3-2), so powerful in its previous game before a bye, blowing a big lead at Miami (4-2), which was coming off messing up a 17-0 edge at Cincinnati in Week 5.
—Dallas (3-3), inept offensively in a prime-time failure at Houston, turning around and pummeling Jacksonville 40-7. The Jaguars seemed like a special group after a 3-1 start that included beating New England. They are now 3-3 with two poor showings in a row.
—Tennessee (3-3), which has followed three successive victories with two awful displays of invisible offense, including falling at Cleveland (2-3-1), a team that was hammered Sunday by the Chargers. Indeed, the Titans, Jaguars and Texans, who lost their opening three before winning the next three games, are tied atop the AFC South. At .500.
—Seattle (3-3), where Pete Carroll is doing one of the best coaching jobs of his career in keeping a retooling — say rebuilding in the Emerald City and you will be thrown into Puget Sound — club competitive. But still inconsistent, despite a 27-3 thrashing of the hapless Raiders.
—Pittsburgh (3-2-1), which once again stole a win at Cincinnati, a regular occurrence over nearly the last two decades. The Steelers have so many issues on and off the field that keeping them from sinking the season is paramount now compared to finding any steadiness.
Don’t expect much of this to change as we move deep into autumn and then into winter. While there are a few teams that are quite good and a bunch that are very bad, the truth about the NFL these days is that the majority of clubs are so-so.
Some can’t find a consistent offense to balance a solid defense, including the three AFC South leaders.
“I also know that we’re not going to be able to be where we want to be unless we figure this thing out on offense,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien admitted Sunday. “And figure out what we have to do to be able to run the ball, throw the ball consistently, and at times we look like a good offense, not really today, but at times we have this season. We have to figure that out.”
Others can move the ball, put up some points, but not regularly stop anybody. The Steelers and Vikings, two teams with a history of strong defense, won’t remind you of the Steel Curtain or the Purple People Eaters right now.
Even some of the true contenders, such as Kansas City and New England, have great offenses and sieve-like Ds.
Injuries always are a plague in the search for consistency. The schedule, especially when weather becomes an issue, can be, too.
Still, the folks at the league offices won’t bemoan ordinariness when it means those teams will be carrying the playoff races down to the end of the schedule. And fans of those teams will be thrilled that, even at 9-7 or 8-8, their guys are in the thick of things, consistency be damned.
Roller-coaster Redskins in search for consistency
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — D.J Swearinger didn't even want a few hours to soak up a victory before preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.
In the aftermath of a gutsy performance without two top players and after a short turnaround from an embarrassing defeat, the Washington Redskins safety figured he'd start looking at Cowboys
“We’ve got the Cowboys coming in — there shouldn’t be no laughing next week,” Swearinger said after Washington beat the Carolina Panthers 23-17 Sunday. “The thing we’ve got to understand, man, we can’t go up and down. This team goes up and down. We’ve got to stay consistent in our preparation. Whatever we did last week, we’ve got to stay consistent.”
Consistency has not exactly been a hallmark for the Redskins (3-2) in alternating not only wins and losses but games so uplifting and deflating that it’s hard to get a read on what they are. A 43-19 blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints motivated players within only a few days to get ready for the Panthers, but upcoming games against Dallas and at the New York Giants should test their ability to respond to success.
“(It’s about) staying focused and keeping that consistent approach,” cornerback Quinton Dunbar said. “Don’t get too high. Don’t get too low. When you get wins, don’t be high like you got the whole world in your hand. When you lose, your whole world turns down. It’s about staying steady.”
In some ways, it helps that the Panthers limited the Redskins to 119 offensive yards in the second half and almost came back from a 17-point deficit. Cornerback Josh Norman said players realize “everything is not peaches and cream,” which should help them stay focused for the Cowboys.
“There’s room for improvement,” tight end Jordan Reed said. “Even though we won this game, we definitely could have put up even more numbers and stopped them on defense. You see that and it motivates you to be the best that you can be. We haven’t been that yet, so it’s coming.”
Some things we learned from the Redskins’ victory over the Panthers:
ROARING DEFENSE
After allowing only 288 yards and being on the wrong side of some turnovers by the offense, the Panthers’ defense will need to be even better at the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) on Sunday. Players gained some confidence from their play in the second half, but see some definite areas of need with the defending Super Bowl champions up next.
“We just have to make some more plays on defense,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “We have to play better in the red zone. That’s something that we’ll get addressed and improve on moving forward.”
Adrian Peterson’s 97 yards on 17 carries showed another glaring hole for Carolina, which entered tied for the eighth-best run defense in the league. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and running backs Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement present another challenge in that department.
PETERSON POWER
Despite dealing with shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, Peterson had another game that made it look like he’s way younger than 33. Peterson never doubted he’d play and should be good to go against Dallas.
“It was definitely mind over matter,” Peterson said. “It was game where you’ve just got to bite down and put your best foot forward. So that’s what I did. I already had made up my mind by Friday that, ‘Hey I’m gonna give it a go. I know it’s going to be painful but its mind over matter and just keep pressing.’ That’s what I ended up doing.”
BIG GUYS BACK
Carolina could easily point to two fumbles by rookie D.J. Moore and an interception by Cam Newton as the reasons for a disheartening loss . But the Panthers have reason for optimism in the coming weeks after getting tight end Greg Olsen back from a broken foot and linebacker Thomas Davis for his first game of the season after serving a suspension for performance-enhancers.
Olsen had four catches for 48 yards; he gives Newton a big, reliable target in the passing game.
“Toward the second half, I felt like I was able to play pretty close to what I was hoping,” Olsen said.
Davis had six tackles and two passes defensed and feels he has another level to his game.
“Just have to be better,” Davis said. “You have to get back into the feel of going out and playing football and that’s something that I’ve learned today.”
SMITH SETTLES DOWN
Going 23 of 39 with an interception at New Orleans sent Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to a new low this season. He wasn’t perfect in throwing 21 of 36 for 163 yards and two TDs against Carolina, even without running back Chris Thompson and receiver Jamison Crowder.
Smith leaned on Reed (five catches for 36 yards) and fellow tight end Vernon Davis (three catches for 48 yards) in finding new ways to run the offense.
“I feel like we’re untapped offensively — a lot of potential,” Smith said. “I said untapped as we continue to find out who we are, our identity as an offense.”
Same ending: Steelers stun Bengals 28-21 on AB’s late TD
The Steelers (3-2-1) sure saw it coming.
“On the sideline before I went out, I told the guys, ‘This is what legacies are made of for all of us. Let’s go take care of business,'” Roethlisberger said.
On the decisive play, Roethlisberger saw the Bengals (4-2) were set for an all-out blitz with no safeties guarding the end zone. He knew it would be a touchdown if he got the ball quickly to Brown, who caught it in stride, cut behind Justin Hunter’s block and ran untouched to the end zone.
“We’ve been in that situation a lot, and I knew we were going to do it,” said Brown, who had five catches for 105 yards.
During their seven-game winning streak, the Steelers have pulled them out at Paul Brown Stadium with 14 seconds, no seconds, and 10 seconds to go.
They rallied to win a first-round playoff game in 2015 — aided by Vontaze Burfict hitting Brown in the head for a costly penalty — on Chris Boswell’s field goal with 14 seconds left. Last December, they overcame a 17-point deficit and won on Boswell’s field goal as time ran out.
Now, this stunner.
“We’re better than them,” Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick insisted. “They’re not better than us.”
The statistics say otherwise. The Steelers have won 10 of 11 and 15 of 18 in the lopsided series.
Some takeaways from Paul Brown Stadium:
IT’S A RACE
The Bengals got an early cushion in the division by knocking off the Ravens and opening 4-1, their best start since they won the division in 2015. The Steelers got off to a ragged start at 1-2-1, but back-to-back wins over the Falcons and Bengals have evened up the division. The Bengals finish the season at Heinz Field.
SHOCKING NUMBERS
The Steelers are 16-2 at Paul Brown Stadium during Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons as the Bengals’ head coach, including playoff victories in 2005 and 2015. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 20-5 against the Bengals. Andy Dalton is 3-12 against the Steelers, missing that 2015 playoff meltdown with a broken thumb.
CONNER’S HISTORY
James Conner ran for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, his second straight 100-yard game. Conner joined Hall of Famers Franco Harris (1976) and Jerome Bettis (2004) as the only Steelers to run for seven touchdowns in the first six games of a season, excelling as Le’Veon Bell’s replacement. Bell reportedly will end his holdout this week during Pittsburgh’s bye.
“What a great game,” Roethlisberger said. “Now I know it’s his last game for us, so we’re glad he did well in his last one.”
Roethlisberger laughed, clarifying that he was going entirely off media reports and speculation about what happens when Bell returns.
BLITZBURGH
After getting shredded in September, the Steelers’ defense has come around in the last two games. It got six sacks in a 41-17 win over the Falcons and sacked Dalton three times. Pittsburgh limited the Bengals to 123 yards in the second half.
BURFICT REPRISE
In his second game back from his latest NFL suspension, Burfict was at the center of the riled-up rivalry. He exchanged words with Roethlisberger 3 minutes into the game. A teammate pushed him away from Conner to help the linebacker avoid a penalty after a touchdown run. In the third quarter, Burfict hit Brown in the head as he was being tackled, but avoided a penalty. The NFL will review the play. In the locker room after the game, Burfict yelled at a reporter who asked another Bengals player about the hit on Brown.
“A nasty hit,” Brown said.
ICYMI in NFL Week 6: Mark your calendar for Brady-Mahomes II
“He’s young,” said Hightower, who had an early interception, “but he definitely doesn’t show it.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s sixth Sunday:
BACK TO THE BOOTH?
Jon Gruden’s return to the sideline from the TV booth continues to be an unmitigated disaster — on the field and off. His Oakland Raiders dropped to 1-5 by putting up little resistance in a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. No one in the 32-team NFL has a worse record than the Raiders, whose only victory came against the Cleveland Browns. And no one has a worse point differential than Oakland, which has been outscored by 66 points after merely six games. There’s more, too. Gruden has been blasted for trading away elite linebacker Khalil Mack and had to answer questions after Sunday’s setback about a report that receiver Amari Cooper is available now.
SAD SACK
Never a good thing when a QB’s completion count is exceeded by the number of times he’s sacked, but that’s exactly what happened to Marcus Mariota in the Tennessee Titans’ 21-0 loss to Terrell Suggs and the Baltimore Ravens. Suggs had one of Baltimore’s 11 sacks, one shy of the NFL record. Mariota went 10 for 15 for 117 yards. “I can do a better job of stepping up in the pocket,” Mariota said. “I put our guys in a bad spot, trying to run around too much.”
‘WE WANT DALLAS!’
That was the familiar chant heard at Washington’s home stadium as its 23-17 victory over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers wound down. The Redskins (3-2) host the NFC East rival Cowboys (3-3) next week, and the matchup becomes a lot more intriguing thanks to what happened Sunday. Coaches Jay Gruden and Jason Garrett both were heavily criticized recently. Washington’s defense and Dallas’ offense were coming off problematic performances. And those units were both what generated victories, including Dak Prescott’s two-TD-pass, 82-yard-rushing showing as the Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7.
CATCH AS CATCH CAN
No NFL team wanted Adam Thielen coming out of college. And no NFL player ever started a season quite the way the Vikings’ undrafted receiver has this one. With 11 catches for 123 yards and a score in Minnesota’s 27-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Thielen raised his total to 58 catches, a league record through a half-dozen games. He’s also the first player in 57 years with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his club’s first six games.
Cowboys put focus on road woes after routing Jags at home
Things to consider after the Jaguars (3-3) had season lows in total offense (204 yards) and yards rushing (65) while running just 47 plays to 72 for the Cowboys:
HOBBLED RUN GAME
Leonard Fournette’s availability with a balky hamstring will remain one of the big topics for Jacksonville, which is on its third left tackle in Josh Walker while All-Pro left guard Andrew Norwell has been a disappointment as a big-money free agent.
The Jaguars want to run — they’re 0-3 when they don’t get to 20 carries. Four-time All-Pro Jamaal Charles, unsigned before joining the Jaguars this past week, got a taste with five carries for 5 yards and a 5-yard catch. His role going forward will be something to watch. Starter T.J. Yeldon had 41 yards on just eight carries.
“We’re pretty banged up, but we’ve got guys that can play at any position,” said quarterback Blake Bortles, who was 15 of 26 for 149 yards after establishing career highs in yards passing the previous two weeks. “We expect a lot out of everybody out there.”
DALLAS D-LINE
The defensive front of the Cowboys is getting close to full strength, and could need the help with top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence trying to play through a shoulder injury.
Defensive tackle David Irving made his season debut after serving a four-game suspension and missing his first possible game for personal reasons. He had an early pressure on Bortles.
End Randy Gregory had his first sack since returning from substance-abuse suspensions that sidelined him for 30 of 32 games over two seasons. Gregory had a team-high three QB hits. Tackle Maliek Collins returned after missing three games with a knee injury and had his second sack of the season.
“With that particular lineup, it’s an unbelievable rush group,” owner Jerry Jones said.
EARLY GOOSE EGGS
Jacksonville is in a three-way tie for first in the AFC South with one of those teams, Houston, visiting Sunday. A good place for the Jaguars to start would be to start faster. They were outscored a combined 44-0 in the first half of losses to Kansas City and Dallas. The Cowboys scored on all four first-half possessions against the NFL’s No. 1 defense. “I’m going to figure it out, but it’s my job to make sure that our team comes out and they’re ready to play,” coach Doug Marrone said.
Back-to-basics Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17 behind Murray, D
Here are some other key developments from the game:
ROSEN’S THORNS
Coming off his first career NFL win against the San Francisco 49ers, Rosen faced a much stiffer test on the road against a Vikings defense that was in sync at all three levels after several displays of uncharacteristic vulnerability over the last few games. Rosen threw one interception while completing 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards, and the Cardinals were 0 for 10 on third down conversions. They were also stopped twice on fourth down tries.
“The opportunities are there,” said Rosen, who took over for Bradford last month. “We find ways to miss them.”
The Cardinals had 269 total yards, which happens to be their season high.
“Am I concerned? Majorly,” coach Steve Wilks said.
DOUBLE DIP
Cousins and the Vikings recovered from that sack-fumble-touchdown trifecta in time for a 48-yard field goal by Dan Bailey on the last play from scrimmage of the first half that gave them a 13-10 lead. Then they took the second-half kickoff and went on the 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included four catches for 47 yards by Thielen. The Vikings have actually been focusing on the importance of scoring on the last possession of the first half and the first one of the second half since Zimmer brought it up in a team meeting during organized practices in May.
“He calls it a ‘double dip,'” Cousins said.
KEEPING UP WITH JONES
In three career games against the Vikings, Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones now has 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and a touchdown return of a blocked field goal.
Jones chopped the ball out during a second quarter sack of Cousins, and Budda Baker scooped it up for a 38-yard touchdown return . The Cardinals also sacked Cousins four times, hit him seven times and deflected seven passes, but those became background highlights on an afternoon when the Vikings revived a dormant rushing attack with 195 yards on 32 attempts.
“Me being one of the captains and one of the leaders of this team, it’s my job to stay on top of the guys and get this thing turned around,” Jones said.
ANOTHER LOSS FOR FITZGERALD
The Cardinals have lost 10 straight games at Minnesota, with the last win coming in 1977 when the franchise was in St. Louis. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been a part of six of those , and the 15-year veteran’s latest visit to his hometown might have been his last as a player.
“You hope you can change quickly, but all you can do is just keep working at it,” Fitzgerald said.
Osweiler comes off bench to lead Miami past Bears, 31-28
Here are things to know about a marathon that left both teams exhausted but still in first place:
STANDINGS
The Bears (3-2) remained alone atop the NFC North even though their three-game winning streak ended. They play host to New England on Sunday.
The Dolphins (4-2) remained tied for first with New England in the AFC East by snapping a two-game losing streak. They play host to Detroit on Sunday.
FILLING IN
Osweiler went 0-4 as a starter for Denver last year, but he rallied the Dolphins from an 11-point deficit with 16 minutes left in regulation. He finished 28 for 44 with no sacks and overcame two interceptions.
“My whole mentality was make the most of this, do whatever it takes to help your team get a win and have fun with it,” he said.
Coach Adam Gase said he didn’t know whether Tannehill’s injury was long-term. Tannehill has been nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder for several weeks, and it gradually became more of a problem in practice last week.
“It kind of got progressively worse as far as his ability to throw the ball the way he wanted to,” Gase said.
After Tannehill worked out before the game, it was decided he should be inactive.
NOT THE GOAT
As Osweiler and other teammates began to celebrate the victory, running back Kenyan Drake sank to both knees , his head bowed in gratitude and relief.
Drake lost a fumble when the Dolphins were on the verge of winning in overtime. As the Bears then moved into position to try a field goal, Drake received a pep talk from Osweiler.
“I just said, ‘Listen, they’re going to miss this field goal, and I need you to bring the swagger and confidence you’ve been playing with all day,'” Osweiler said. “And he looked at me in the eye and he said, ‘OK.'”
The Bears’ Cody Parkey did indeed miss a 53-yard attempt. Drake then made a 15-yard reception to help set up Sanders’ game-winner.
MISSED CHANCES
In a game with 1,008 yards of total offense, the Bears were hurt by two turnovers in the red zone. Jordan Howard lost a fumble at the 1, and Mitchell Trubisky was intercepted in the end zone by T.J. McDonald.
In addition, a disputed offensive pass interference penalty on tight end Trey Burton took a Bears touchdown off the board. Trubisky’s only interception of the game came on the next play.
Trubisky, coming off the best game of his career two weeks ago, threw for 316 yards and three second-half scores.
“It was definitely a crazy game, a lot of ups and downs,” he said. “That kind of roller-coaster game, it can go either way at the end, and today it didn’t go in our favor. But it is fun to be a part of those.”
INJURY REPORT
Dolphins: DE Jonathan Woodard (concussion) left the game in the second quarter. But Gase said several injured players are close to returning, including DE Cameron Wake (knee).
Bears: CB Prince Amukamara (left hamstring) was hurt in the second half.
Watson hit 19 times as Texans beat Bills 20-13
Some things to know about Houston’s win over Buffalo.
ALLEN’S HEALTH
Buffalo rookie quarterback Josh Allen’s status for next week is uncertain after he left Sunday’s game with an elbow injury. Coach Sean McDermott said after the loss that the Bills were still evaluating Allen’s injury and he didn’t have any more details on it. Allen did not speak to the media.
Allen was injured when Houston’s Whitney Mercilus hit his right elbow with his helmet after Allen’s pass.
Allen threw for 84 yards and ran for 20 before being replaced by Nathan Peterman. Peterman threw for 61 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, including one that was returned 28 yards by Johnathan Joseph for a touchdown that put the Texans on top with 1:23 remaining.
Kareem Jackson intercepted him after that to seal Houston’s win.
HAIRY TACKLE
Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney dragged running back Chris Ivory down by one of his long dreadlocks for a 3-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. The cringe-worthy play made Ivory’s head snap back as Clowney clutched his hair for the tackle.
“I was supposed to set that edge, but I took it inside,” Clowney said. “And if I go inside coach said: ‘You better make that tackle.’ So, I was trying to do whatever it takes to make that tackle. I tried to reach out and grab for his jersey and I pulled him by the hair.”
Clowney said Ivory approached him after the play to ask him about it.
“He said: ‘Come on man, why did you pull my hair?’ and I said: ‘Come on man, why you trying to run from me,'” Clowney said.
Clowney, who also has long dreadlocks, knows that being tackled like that had to hurt badly.
“I’ve been pulled by my hair a few times,” he said. “They made it part of the uniform and if I can reach for him again I would.”
THE “OLD GUYS
Joseph is 34 and Jackson is 30, leading the young players on Houston’s defense to joke that the “old men” were the stars of Sunday’s game.
“I’m cool with that,” Jackson said. “They can call us old all they want as long as we’re going out there and flying around.”
The two players are ranked first and second in career interceptions in franchise history.
Joseph took the lead with his 15th interception with the Texans on his touchdown return on Sunday, but Jackson regained the franchise lead when he grabbed his 16th one less than a minute after that.
Mahomes almost rallies Chiefs to win at New England
Broncos suspect OL Leary has torn Achilles
NFL roundup: Pats end Chiefs’ unbeaten run
Pats win shootout to end Chiefs’ unbeaten start
Most Points Game-Kicker
Patriots, Brady top Chiefs for wild 43-40 win
Ravens sack Mariota 11 times, beat Titans
Prescott, Cowboys demolish Jaguars, 40-7
Raiders’ Gruden denies team shopping WR Cooper
NFL notebook: Allen hurt, Peterman throws 2 picks
