Rams relying on Woods, Reynolds with Kupp out
Rams relying on Woods, Reynolds with Kupp out
Arizona Cardinals: Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen was swarmed for five sacks and 13 QB hits on Sunday, as the Cardinals’ offensive line remained leaky amid several injuries. Left guard Mike Iupati (back) sat out, while right guard Justin Pugh returned from a hand injury only to hurt his left knee. Head coach Steve Wilks said the team can do more with its designs to keep the QB safe moving forward. “We have to do a better job leaving guys in with six- and seven-man protections to help Josh,” Wilks said. “…The personnel is not going to change, so we have to find ways within the system and the scheme to help him out.”
Los Angeles Rams: With Cooper Kupp lost for the season, head coach Sean McVay said the team will turn back to Josh Reynolds as the third receiver. Reynolds has seven grabs for 98 scores this season, having made two starts for Kupp a few weeks ago. “Josh Reynolds has played a lot of good, quality football for us,” McVay said. “He’ll step into a larger role, and then other guys will be asked to step up.” Meanwhile, Robert Woods will likely spend more time in the slot and fill some of Kupp’s responsibilities. “Robert will take over some of those different things that typically you see Cooper doing, but that’s kind of what Robert’s done all year,” McVay said. “He’s demonstrated that he can really do everything.”
Seattle Seahawks: Seattle was missing a few key players in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but running back Chris Carson (hip) and right guard D.J. Fluker (calf) are expected to be ready for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated the team kept the short week in mind when holding those players out Sunday. “We didn’t know if [Fluker] would be able to get through that last game, with the hopes of making a full showing this week,” Carroll said. “So we’re counting on him, he should be out there on the field working with us today.” In Carson’s absence, rookie first-rounder Rashaad Penny had the best game of his young career, with 108 yards and a score in 12 carries.
–Field Level Media
Giants-49ers Stats
|New York
|7
|3
|10
|7—27
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|7
|3—23
|First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 53, 10:13.
NYG_Beckham 10 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 2:43.
|Second Quarter
SF_Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 13:05.
NYG_FG Rosas 20, 1:50.
SF_FG Gould 36,
|New York
|7
|3
|10
|7—27
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|7
|3—23
|First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 53, 10:13.
NYG_Beckham 10 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 2:43.
|Second Quarter
SF_Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 13:05.
NYG_FG Rosas 20, 1:50.
SF_FG Gould 36, :02.
|Third Quarter
SF_Breida 11 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 8:09.
NYG_Beckham 20 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 6:36.
NYG_FG Rosas 31, 2:10.
|Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 30, 2:46.
NYG_S.Shepard 3 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), :53.
A_69,409.
___
|NYG
|SF
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|277
|374
|Rushes-yards
|23-97
|29-124
|Passing
|180
|250
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|4-104
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-8
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-31-0
|27-39-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|0-0
|Punts
|5-47.6
|3-44.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-78
|10-97
|Time of Possession
|25:46
|34:14
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New York, Barkley 20-67, S.Shepard 1-27, Gallman 2-3. San Francisco, Breida 17-101, Morris 9-19, Juszczyk 1-3, Mullens 2-1.
PASSING_New York, Manning 19-31-0-188. San Francisco, Mullens 27-39-2-250.
RECEIVING_New York, Beckham 4-73, Engram 4-46, Barkley 4-33, Penny 2-12, S.Shepard 2-9, C.Coleman 1-11, Ellison 1-6, Pulley 1-(minus 2). San Francisco, Kittle 9-83, Goodwin 4-69, Bourne 4-33, Pettis 4-12, Breida 3-31, Juszczyk 2-10, T.Taylor 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Manning’s late TD pass leads Giants past 49ers 27-23
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Manning threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 53 seconds left and the New York Giants snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23 on Monday night.
Manning threw two TD passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and then engineered the late
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Manning threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with 53 seconds left and the New York Giants snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco 49ers 27-23 on Monday night.
Manning threw two TD passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and then engineered the late game-winning drive with help from a pair of third-down penalties against Malcolm Smith and Ahkello Witherspoon.
Saquon Barkley then had a 23-yard catch to get the ball into the red zone and Manning connected with Shepard on third down to give the Giants (2-7) the win.
Matt Breida ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns for the 49ers (2-8), who were unable to win consecutive games under third-string quarterback Nick Mullens. Breida’s 23-yard run helped set up a 30-yard field goal by Robbie Gould that gave the Niners a 23-20 lead with 2:46 to play.
But the 49ers allowed the go-ahead score and couldn’t pull it out at the end as Mullens’ pass from the Giants 20 sailed out of the end zone on the final play.
Mullens wasn’t nearly as sharp as he was in his NFL debut against the Raiders on Nov. 1 when he joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as the only players with at least 250 yards passing, three touchdown passes and no interceptions in the first career game.
Mullens threw for 250 yards and had an 11-yard TD pass to Breida that made it 20-10 early in the third quarter. But Mullens also threw two interceptions with the first setting up a 10-yard TD pass from Manning to Beckham .
Those two connected again on a 20-yard score in the third quarter as New York rallied from 10 points down to tie the game in the second half.
HARD HIT
Niners receiver Marquise Goodwin was hit in the helmet by Alec Ogletree on a catch late in the third quarter and briefly left the game. On his first play back in to start the fourth quarter, a pass from Mullens deflected off Goodwin’s hands for the second interception of the game by B.J. Goodson . Goodwin was slow to get up after that play and went back into the medical tent for observation. Goodwin returned to the game later in the fourth quarter.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
The Giants entered the game converting just 40 percent of their red zone trips into TDs. They missed a golden opportunity for one late in the first half. On a third down from the 3, the 49ers left Beckham unguarded in the slot but Manning stuck with a run play to Barkley that gained only 1 yard. New York settled for a field goal that tied the game at 10.
The Niners then drove down for a late field goal to take the lead at the break as the Giants trailed at the half for the eighth time this season.
PLAYING FOR PARADISE
Niners GM John Lynch welcomed the high school football team from Paradise, a town destroyed by the wildfires in Butte County, about 175 miles north. Players and cheerleaders from the school were on the field for the national anthem. The air quality for the game was at an unhealthy level because of the fires.
The Air Quality Index was at 161 at kickoff, which is in the unhealthy zone, and smoke could be smelled throughout the stadium. The NFL had monitored the situation but the AQI never got near 200, the level where the game would have needed to be moved.
UP NEXT
Giants: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.
49ers: Visit Tampa Bay on Nov. 25.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bengals fire defensive coordinator, Jackson re-joining staff
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marvin Lewis got the Bengals' head coaching job because of his reputation for defensive excellence. He's now in charge of trying to resuscitate a historically bad unit and pulling Cincinnati's season back from the brink.
The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss
CINCINNATI (AP) — Marvin Lewis got the Bengals’ head coaching job because of his reputation for defensive excellence. He’s now in charge of trying to resuscitate a historically bad unit and pulling Cincinnati’s season back from the brink.
The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the Saints that ranks among the worst in franchise history. New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee while in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.
The fading Bengals (5-4) fired a coordinator in midstream for the second season in a row. And it’s up to Lewis to get hands-on and try to fix the mess while filling two roles at once.
“Teryl worked very hard, but I just felt like we have to rock their world, shake things up,” Lewis said.
The timing was curious. The Bengals were coming off their bye week that would have given them time to adapt to a change at coordinator. Now, they’re changing on the fly while getting ready for a pivotal AFC North game at Baltimore (4-5) on Sunday.
Lewis made another interesting move, re-hiring fired Browns coach Hue Jackson, who served as his offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after winning just three games in two-plus seasons, will take on an unspecified role within Lewis’ staff, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Jackson’s addition.
The Bengals host the Browns on Nov. 25.
Lewis took the defense aside a few times on Sunday, trying to clear up confusion. While he won’t change the defensive schemes, he’ll try to bring more clarity to players’ responsibilities.
“They want help: ‘Give me something,'” Lewis said.
The Bengals have given up at least 500 yards in three straight games — a first in the Super Bowl era — and are on pace to give up an NFL record for yards in a season . In the past four games, Cincinnati has allowed 481, 551, 576 and 509 yards.
Lewis has one thing in his favor: The schedule is far more favorable the rest of the way.
Cincinnati has faced six offenses currently ranked in the league’s Top 10 — Tampa Bay (No. 1), Kansas City (3), Pittsburgh (4), New Orleans (5), Atlanta (6) and Indianapolis (9). Only two are left on the schedule: the Chargers (8) and the Steelers again.
With three losses in the past four games, Cincinnati has fallen from first place to trailing Pittsburgh (6-2-1) by two games in the loss column. They can’t afford to fall any further behind, which was a factor in the firing.
“They’re trying to get things fixed now,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “If you weren’t paying attention, you’re paying attention now.”
It’s the second time during his 16-season tenure in Cincinnati that Lewis has gotten directly involved in the defense.
The Bengals hired him in 2003 in large part because of his reputation for defensive coaching — he coordinated the Ravens’ Super Bowl-championship defense in the 2000 season. Defense has been a regular challenge during his tenure.
Lewis became so frustrated with the defense in 2004 that he took over play-calling from coordinator Leslie Frazier during a game against Cleveland. The Bengals lost 34-17 and Lewis left the defense in Frazier’s hands the rest of the way, and then fired him after the season.
Now, he’s back in charge.
“We’re not playing well, so something had to change,” safety Jessie Bates said.
Lewis hired Austin from Detroit after defensive coordinator Paul Guenther left to join Jon Gruden with the Raiders. The Bengals gave up a lot of yards while opening the season 4-1, with the defense scoring four touchdowns off fumble and interception returns to overcome the poor showings overall.
With injuries sapping the defense during a stretch of games against the NFL’s top offenses, the unit imploded. The Saints scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions Sunday, and moved the ball easily even when they were running out the clock in the fourth quarter.
The Bengals matched the club record by giving up 28 points in the second quarter. The 51 points allowed were one shy of the club record.
Austin is the fourth coordinator fired in the NFL this season. Tampa Bay fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Arizona fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, and the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Jackson has a close relationship with Lewis, who has declined to discuss whether he’d bring him back to Cincinnati. Jackson coached on both offense and defense in Cincinnati.
Last year, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start, but the Bengals missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row. Lewis got a two-year contract extension after the season even though he’s 0-7 in the playoffs — an NFL record for futility.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.
AP Source: Former Browns coach Jackson returning to Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring says fired Browns coach Hue Jackson will rejoin Marvin Lewis' staff in Cincinnati.
Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, will take an unspecified position with the Bengals, said the person who spoke to The Associated
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the hiring says fired Browns coach Hue Jackson will rejoin Marvin Lewis’ staff in Cincinnati.
Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, will take an unspecified position with the Bengals, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team has not announced the move.
Jackson was Lewis’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 before he was hired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. Jackson also worked in Cincinnati as a defensive assistant and wide receivers coach.
Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Jackson was brought back for a third season in Cleveland despite going 1-31 in his first two. However, the team continued to struggle and Jackson had issues with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was also let go.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: Hue Jackson rejoining Bengals’ staff
Report: Hue Jackson rejoining Bengals' staff
Former Cleveland Browns head
Report: Hue Jackson rejoining Bengals’ staff
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will rejoin the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff starting Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report Monday evening.
The report adds it’s still unclear what Jackson’s title will be.
Jackson has regularly been connected to the Bengals — for whom he coached from 2004 to 2006 and 2012 to 2015 under close friend Marvin Lewis — since he was fired by the Browns on Oct. 29. Jackson was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015 before taking the Browns job.
Lewis was asked Monday if he might add Jackson to his staff to help handle the added workload created by Monday’s firing of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
“I’ve got a plan,” Lewis replied with a smile. “Watch and see.”
Austin was fired a day after Cincinnati allowed 51 points to the New Orleans Saints. Jackson’s expertise is on the offensive side of the ball, but his presence could allow Lewis — a defensive coordinator before becoming a head coach — to focus more on the defensive side. Lewis told reporters Monday that he could use some more oversight to make offensive decisions while he’s working with the defense.
“If I have my back turned making corrections, I can’t do that,” Lewis said. “I’m going to try to minimize that as much as possible. But I feel strongly I have to make the correction and coach the defense right now.”
The Bengals have yet to play the Browns this season. They host them in Week 12 before visiting Cleveland in Week 16. Cincinnati also plays each of its other AFC North foes, whom Jackson knows well, once more.
–Field Level Media
Bills release QB Peterman
Bills release QB Peterman
The Buffalo Bills
Bills release QB Peterman
The Buffalo Bills have released quarterback Nathan Peterman, less than three months after he won the starting job coming out of the preseason.
The move likely means rookie Josh Allen (elbow) and/or veteran backup Derek Anderson (concussion) will be ready to return from injury when Buffalo gets back from its bye in Week 12.
Peterman started in Week 1 but was pulled for Allen at halftime after throwing two interceptions and just five completions on 18 attempts. He threw two more picks, including the game-losing pick-six, in relief of Allen in Week 6.
That led head coach Sean McDermott to start Anderson in Week 7, 12 days after he joined the team. After Anderson was concussed in Week 8, the Bills signed Matt Barkley.
With Barkley as his backup, Peterman threw three interceptions in his Week 9 start, prompting Barkley’s promotion to start on Sunday, 12 days after he was signed. Barkley impressed, leading the Bills to a 41-10 win over the New York Jets and throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
A fifth-round pick in 2017, Peterman finishes his Buffalo tenure 68-of-130 passing for 548 yards (4.2 yards per attempt), three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games (four starts).
Allen, who is dealing with a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) elbow, returned to practice last week for the first time since being hurt in Week 6. He appears on track to return to the starting lineup in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Owner calls Raiders’ 1-8 start ‘my fault’
NFL notebook: Owner calls Raiders' 1-8 start 'my fault'
Owner
NFL notebook: Owner calls Raiders’ 1-8 start ‘my fault’
Owner Mark Davis took responsibility for the Oakland Raiders hitting eight losses with seven games to play in 2018.
“Where this team is right now is my fault. We haven’t been able to build a 22-man roster,” Davis said in an interview with ESPN, referring to the starting lineups on offense and defense. “We haven’t been able to give this team a chance to win because the reconstruction failed. We failed from 2014 on to have a roster right now.”
Embattled coach Jon Gruden has taken heat for the Raiders winning only one game this season, his first in a 10-year, $100 million contract that lured him back to the Raiders’ sideline from the broadcast booth.
Davis defended the decision to deal linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. He said the Raiders presented Mack and agent Joel Segal with a contract offer in June 2017 that would have made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. When Mack turned it down, the Raiders felt a long-term deal was not within their reach.
–Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped on the status of quarterback Joe Flacco, amid reports that the signal-caller could miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Harbaugh acknowledged Flacco injured his hip early in Week 9’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying Flacco “landed awkwardly on his knee,” but declined to say if the QB will be ready for this weekend after having a bye week to recover.
–Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for Week 11 against the New York Giants, head coach Dirk Koetter announced.
“I just think he still gives us the best opportunity right now,” Koetter said of Fitzpatrick, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble against Washington on Sunday.
–Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp tore a ligament in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season, coach Sean McVay confirmed.
In the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp made a cut on his left leg and fell to the ground, holding his knee. He finishes his second NFL season with 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.
–After 13 seasons with six NFL teams, nearly 1,000 receptions and zero playoff appearances, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall could end his postseason drought after reportedly signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans (8-1) signed the 34-year-old free agent after losing the newly signed Dez Bryant last week to a torn Achilles tendon.
–New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time due to a minor ankle injury, ESPN reported.
Edelman played 54 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and was limping slightly on his left leg after a pass to him on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter was knocked away.
–The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson, giving the veteran the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11.
Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason after five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Anderson rushed 24 times for 104 yards in nine games this season.
–New York Jets ownership is unlikely to fire head coach Todd Bowles before season’s end, according to multiple reports.
The focus on Bowles’ future increased Sunday after the Jets (3-7) lost to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium, 41-10. It was the fourth straight loss for the Jets, who have a bye this weekend.
–Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin one day after the Bengals allowed 51 points and 509 yards in a lopsided loss to the Saints.
The Bengals (5-4) have lost three of their last four while allowing a league-high 454.6 yards per game, including 500-plus in three straight games. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (32.3) are giving up more points per game than Cincinnati (32.0).
–The Bills have released quarterback Nathan Peterman, less than three months after he won the starting job coming out of the preseason.
The move likely means rookie Josh Allen (elbow) and/or veteran backup Derek Anderson (concussion) will be ready to return from injury when Buffalo gets back from its bye in Week 12.
–Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
–Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder needs surgery on his knee and will miss the rest of the season.
–The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker Deion Jones from injured reserve.
–Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury that will require surgery.
–Field Level Media
Reid: Chiefs’ protection woes a learning opportunity
Reid: Chiefs' protection woes a learning opportunity
Reid: Chiefs’ protection woes a learning opportunity
Denver Broncos: Fresh off the bye week, head coach Vance Joseph expects several players to return from injury this Sunday against the Chargers, including rookie running back Royce Freeman. The third-rounder hasn’t played since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 7, but he had formed an effective one-two punch with undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay before the injury, averaging 4.4 yards per carry with four touchdowns. Also expected to return are safety Darian Stewart (neck), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and rookie wideout DaeSean Hamilton (knee), who is expected to have a larger role following the trade of Demaryius Thomas.
Kansas City Chiefs: Injuries up front finally appeared to take their toll on Sunday, as the Chiefs allowed a season-high five sacks and 10 QB hits of Patrick Mahomes against the Cardinals. But head coach Andy Reid was not discouraged, referring to it as a learning experience and noting the protection improved with a few second-half adjustments. “It can be a positive for us,” Reid said. “That group hasn’t played a bunch together. They did a couple things in there that’ll help us down the road here and we can learn from. It wasn’t just a physical thing — in a couple cases it was — but it wasn’t just a physical thing.” It’s unclear when center Mitch Morse (concussion) will return to the lineup, but guards Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Jordan Devey are both on injured reserve.
Los Angeles Chargers: Head coach Anthony Lynn remains unwilling to speculate about when defensive end Joey Bosa will return, but the third-year pro appears closer to practicing. “We’ll see,” Lynn said about Bosa returning to practice. “I’m really pleased with the progress that he made last week as far as moving towards getting back on the field, but we’ll see when he’s ready.” Lynn did confirm that linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season with an LCL injury. With Perryman out, Lynn added that second-round rookie Uchenna Nwosu will continue to play defensive end for now, but could see snaps at linebacker again at some point.
Oakland Raiders: Well out of playoff contention, the Raiders made another move on Monday with eyes on the future rather than the present, putting second-year defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes on reserve/PUP and ending his season. Vanderdoes started 13 games as a rookie but tore his ACL in the 2017 season finale. He began the year on PUP before returning to practice a few weeks ago, pointing toward a likely return to game action. Instead, he won’t play at all this year. “We want to make sure that we give him the proper time to get ready,” head coach Jon Gruden said. “We are going to be very precautionary with him. I believe his season will end unfortunately, but it’s the right thing to do for him and his future.”
–Field Level Media
3-game winning streak helping Indianapolis build momentum
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts' season looked lost in early October.
At 1-5, they were better positioned for the draft than the playoffs. A defense that showed so much promise in the first three weeks gave up 37 or more points over the next three. Andrew Luck's short, quick throws created debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts’ season looked lost in early October.
At 1-5, they were better positioned for the draft than the playoffs. A defense that showed so much promise in the first three weeks gave up 37 or more points over the next three. Andrew Luck’s short, quick throws created debate over whether his surgically repaired right shoulder was — or ever would be — back to full strength.
Three straight wins have changed a lot.
Suddenly, the Colts trail division leader Houston by just two games, have slowly moved back into the wild-card chase, face only one more team with more than five wins at home against Houston (6-3) on Dec. 9. With momentum and hope restored in Indy, there’s no telling how this might end.
“That’s not a good question to ask a perfectionist,” coach Frank Reich said Monday when asked if the offense could play more efficiently.
“It’s never good enough. But it’s been pretty good. It’s funny how we’re wired in this business. This business can humble you in a second and the moment we think we can throw it out there and score 30 points in a minute is the time we get embarrassed.”
Reich’s comments explain why he refused to panic when many things — including his decision to go for the win in an overtime loss to Houston — seemed to backfire.
It’s also the reason he views Sunday’s 29-26 victory over Jacksonville with mixed feelings.
He was thrilled to see Luck finding open receivers throughout the first half as Indy scored on four its first six possessions and excited to look at a stat sheet that showed the Colts’ defense limited the Jaguars’ usually strong ground game to just 91 yards and 2.7 yards per carry.
Still, he understands Indy (4-5) must continue improving to continue winning.
The offense only produced two first downs in the second half, preventing the Colts from sealing the victory until finally forcing a fumble after Jacksonville had moved into position for a potentially tying field goal with 90 seconds left in the game. They only got the ball back after a booth review barely beat Jacksonville’s next snap and the replay review overturned the call on the field.
“It’s sort of like a mixed bag of emotions,” Luck said after joining Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only players with six consecutive games of three or more touchdowns in one season. “A win, excited, but also a little bit angry on the mistakes I know that I felt like I made and that our offense made.”
There are plenty of encouraging signs.
Luck has thrown 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in the past six games with a reduced workload on his shoulder. He’s increasingly exploited the mismatches between Indy’s versatile tight ends, hooking up with them on five TD passes over the past two weeks.
Perhaps most important: Indy’s rebuilt offensive line has kept Luck upright. He’s been sacked 10 times in nine starts after going down 156 times in his first 70 games, and Luck’s streak of four straight games and 184 consecutive sacks are the longest of his pro career.
They’ve played well enough that Reich is expanding the play calls.
“It gives us a lot of confidence to call anything we want, to call stuff down the field,” he said. “There’s not a play that gets called that we don’t think protection first.”
Defensively, things look better, too.
The Colts generally have created a pass rush though they failed to even hit Blake Bortles on his 38 attempts Sunday, and they’ve proved stouter against the run than in previous seasons.
If they keep it up, Reich knows anything is possible. Another home win next Sunday against Tennessee would give the Colts a four-game winning streak, a share of second place in the AFC South and perhaps even better odds in the playoff race.
“It’s not easy, obviously, to win three in a row, especially coming off of a bye,” Reich said. “But we really want to make a statement in these games we have at home. We want to get the excitement back in the building.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Bills release turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have released turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman.
The move was announced by the team Monday and made as the Bills enter their bye week. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott backed Peterman by saying he maintained his confidence in the second-year player.
Peterman became the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have released turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman.
The move was announced by the team Monday and made as the Bills enter their bye week. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott backed Peterman by saying he maintained his confidence in the second-year player.
Peterman became the odd man out with Buffalo carrying four quarterbacks, and with rookie Josh Allen set to reclaim his starting job after missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.
Peterman was also passed on the depth chart by newly signed Matt Barkley, who took over the starting job in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Derek Anderson is the third quarterback on Buffalo’s roster, and has missed two games because of a concussion.
Peterman could never escape his reputation for committing turnovers since the Bills selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Pittsburgh.
Overall, he threw 13 interceptions in nine career appearances, including playoffs, and four starts. Peterman began this year as the starter, before losing the job early in the third quarter of a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore.
He’s best remembered for throwing five interceptions in the first half of his first career start in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a little under a year ago.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
No time for Seahawks to recover from being overrun by Rams
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The idea the Seattle Seahawks would score 31 points and lose used to be unfathomable with Pete Carroll in charge.
It's happened now twice this season, both times to the division-leading Los Angeles Rams. And by the end of the season those two games of being unable to slow
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The idea the Seattle Seahawks would score 31 points and lose used to be unfathomable with Pete Carroll in charge.
It’s happened now twice this season, both times to the division-leading Los Angeles Rams. And by the end of the season those two games of being unable to slow down the Rams could end up being the difference between Seattle finding its way into the playoffs and being left home for the second straight year.
“I’m not a moral victories guy. A loss is a loss,” Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “We need to grow from it. It’s only good if we learn something from it and do better. We’ve got to do that. We have to apply that to the rest of the season.”
Seattle has little time to make corrections with Green Bay visiting on Thursday night in a matchup with major wild-card implications in the NFC. Seattle has dropped two straight, falling to 4-5 and can’t afford a third straight loss if it wants to remain in the playoff race.
Carroll believes there is still time for Seattle to make a playoff run. But its defense must improve starting this week.
“We’ve got to go. We’ve got to take these one week at a time and start piling up some wins. I like our style and I like our style in playoff mode. I’d like that opportunity,” Carroll said on Monday.
“We’ve got a lot of ball to play, there are a lot of games coming at us, lot of opportunities at home and we should have nothing but the thoughts that we should build on where we are right now and have a chance to get going and get better. Hopefully we can stay healthy and give us a chance to play with the same guys.”
For the second straight week, Seattle was terrible at stopping the run, especially in the first half. A week earlier against the Chargers, it was Melvin Gordon running wild as that Los Angeles franchise rolled up 160 yards rushing and averaged more than 7 yards per carry.
It didn’t get better against Todd Gurley and the Rams. Gurley rushed for 120 yards on just 16 carries and the Rams averaged 6.5 yards per carry. It was the third time this season Seattle has allowed its opponent to average more than 6 yards per rush — it happened just seven times in the previous eight seasons.
“We’ve just got to play better and not allow the big plays to happen,” Carroll said. “It’s just consistency. That’s the common denominator, the consistency at the line of scrimmage.”
The Rams are the only team this season to score 30 or more points against the Seahawks, but what was a rarity under Carroll’s regime has become more of an issue in the past two years.
From the middle of the 2011 season through the end of the 2016 season, the Seahawks allowed 30 or more points eight times, including none in the 2012 season — a span of 89 games.
In the past two seasons, including Sunday’s 36-31 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks have given up 30 or more points seven times in a span of 25 games.
Injuries can be blamed for some of the problems, but clearly the Seahawks defense is far more vulnerable than they’ve been in the past.
“We gave up too many plays, particularly early. It took us a while to zero in on what we needed to do to stop the running game. I really thought that was the key,” Carroll said. “They did a nice job again. They continue to just keep rolling on offense and we weren’t able to slow them down enough.”
NOTES: Center Justin Britt declined to comment about a postgame confrontation with Rams’ DT Aaron Donald. Donald rushed Britt near midfield at the end of the game and the players had to be separated. … Carroll was unsure the status of LB K.J. Wright who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Wright had knee surgery in August that caused him to miss the first six games. … Carroll said he expects RB Chris Carson and G D.J. Fluker to be able to play against the Packers. Both players sat out Sunday’s game in the hope of being able to play against Green Bay.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Falcons miss opportunity to stay close in NFC wild-card hunt
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons picked a bad time to play their second-worst game of the year.
Losing by two touchdowns at Cleveland cost the Falcons (4-5) a chance to move one-half game back in the NFC wild-card race. They enter this week's home game against Dallas (4-5) two games
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons picked a bad time to play their second-worst game of the year.
Losing by two touchdowns at Cleveland cost the Falcons (4-5) a chance to move one-half game back in the NFC wild-card race. They enter this week’s home game against Dallas (4-5) two games behind Carolina for the final playoff spot.
Atlanta looked out of sync most of the day. Only in Week 5 in a blowout loss at Pittsburgh did the Falcons play worse, but quarterback Matt Ryan isn’t terribly concerned.
“There are seven games to go, and we are right in the mix,” Ryan said. “Probably the most important part of being a professional is being able to move on. That includes being able to move on from both positive experiences and negative experiences. We can’t begin to start feeling sorry for ourselves or anything like that.”
Coach Dan Quinn told his team Monday that he was satisfied with its effort against the Browns but not much else. There was a palpable lack of speed as the Falcons fell short of reaching “another spot that you go to, to play really exemplarily ball.”
Trailing 14-10 and getting the ball to begin the third quarter, Atlanta’s next four possessions ended with a fumble, two punts and a failure to score from the 1-yard line early in the fourth when Tevin Coleman was stopped for no gain and Ryan threw an incompletion.
In between, the Browns scored two touchdowns with Nick Chubb’s 92-yard run, the longest in Cleveland history, one of the most embarrassing plays of the season.
Linebacker Duke Riley froze and got blocked by center JC Tretter while right guard Kevin Zeitler pinned Derrick Shelby back at the line of scrimmage. Chubb dashed through the hole and was too fast to catch after free safety Damontae Kazee dove at his feet and whiffed near the Cleveland 22.
The Browns’ 211 yards rushing were the most Atlanta has allowed since Sept. 28, 2014, at Minnesota.
“It wasn’t the outcome we wanted and worked for but we can’t dwell on it,” Riley said. “We have to move forward like we did with the first couple of losses.”
The offense suffered a letdown when center Alex Mack sent a shotgun snap over Ryan’s head in the second quarter, causing the Falcons to settle for a field goal. Mohamed Sanu’s lost fumble to begin the third was even worse because he held the ball out to get an extra yard and was still 14 yards shy of the first-down marker.
Six plays later, the Browns were dancing in the end zone.
“We didn’t do our jobs the way we were supposed to,” Sanu said, “and you saw exactly what happened.”
Quinn will challenge his players to create more energy in practice this week.
“I thought over the last couple weeks defensively we knew we had faced some good runners with the Giants and certainly at Washington, and it was going to take that second and third guy jumping over the pile to get there,” he said. “I thought offensively we’ve been hitting it on that stride for a few weeks now.
“So for us not to find that speed, to create some of the explosive plays and same thing on the defensive side, not to create some of the speeds that create negative plays, those are things that I didn’t think was up to our standard.”
Notes: Quinn said MLB Deion Jones will practice for the second straight week in hopes that he can play against the Cowboys. Jones has been out since breaking his foot in the season-opening loss at Philadelphia. … It will likely be Thursday before Quinn knows if kicker Matt Bryant will be ready to return from a hamstring injury. Giorgio Tavecchio is 5 for 5 on field goals and has hit all eight of his extra-point tries in playing the past three games in Bryant’s spot.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Houston RB Foreman could return to practice soon
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman has recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered almost a year ago and could return to practice soon.
When Foreman returns to practice the team will have 21 days to take him off the physically unable to perform list and add him to
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman has recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered almost a year ago and could return to practice soon.
When Foreman returns to practice the team will have 21 days to take him off the physically unable to perform list and add him to the active roster.
He believes he could return to practice as early as this week.
“I’m just waiting for them to let me know, but I think it will be this week,” he said. “I definitely think it will be this week. But … I’m just ready to go out there. Whenever they put my helmet in my locker and tell me: ‘Let’s go.'”
Foreman, a third-round pick in 2017 from Texas, ran for 327 yards with two touchdowns and had 83 yards receiving before his injury on Nov. 19.
Coach Bill O’Brien didn’t give an exact date for when he expects him to begin practicing, but said Monday that it would be “pretty soon.” After that they’ll evaluate him to see if he’s in good enough shape to return to the active roster.
“I think that there’s a lot of thought that goes into that for the player and for the team,” O’Brien said.
“He has not played football in a long time. He’s a very young player. He’s got a lot of talent, everybody saw that last year, but let’s see where he’s at. Let’s see where he’s at before we start handing him the ball in big games.”
Foreman, who won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top collegiate running back in 2016, said he’s feeling great now, but that his rehabilitation process was trying.
“At first it was difficult,” he said. “I just had a lot of up and down days not knowing if I would feel the same or how would I feel coming off of it. But … I’ve been rehabbing for a long time (and) I’m just looking forward to getting back out there.”
The Texans, who are coming off their bye, visit Washington on Sunday before hosting the Titans on Nov. 26.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Patricia’s Lions reeling after 3rd straight loss
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Matt Patricia wants the Detroit Lions to stay the course.
The Lions have lost three games in a row — all by double digits — and are mired in last place. Their most recent defeat was an ugly one. Detroit fell behind 26-0 in the second quarter and
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Matt Patricia wants the Detroit Lions to stay the course.
The Lions have lost three games in a row — all by double digits — and are mired in last place. Their most recent defeat was an ugly one. Detroit fell behind 26-0 in the second quarter and eventually lost 34-22 at Chicago on Sunday.
Patricia’s first season as coach has been a disappointment so far, and if he has any easy, quick fixes at his disposal, he wasn’t sharing them in his Monday news conference.
“No time to feel sorry for ourselves,” Patricia said. “We have to just keep working and getting better.”
Offensive lineman Taylor Decker sounded a similar refrain.
“You’ve just got to play better,” Decker said. “At the end of the day, you’ve just got to perform better. I know that sounds cliche. It’s a simple answer, but it’s not easy to do.”
The Lions (3-6) lost their first two games of the season, then fought back to a 3-3 mark before this current losing skid. They traded receiver Golden Tate before going on the road to face Minnesota and Chicago, and Detroit never led in either of those games.
The past two games have been particularly rough from a pass protection standpoint. Detroit allowed 10 sacks against the Vikings and six against the Bears.
“Whatever the situation is, whatever the score is, we have to play better as an offensive line. We have to protect the quarterback,” Decker said. “Six sacks isn’t something that’s going to be acceptable, and we know that.”
So now the Lions are back where they were after those first two losses — playing catch-up. Only now, they don’t have a long season still in front of them. Detroit’s next three games are at home, but all are against teams with winning records in Carolina, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions fired special teams coordinator Joe Marciano last week, but Patricia indicated no more staff changes are imminent. He said communication between him and the players is good.
“I think we understand (that) we’re working hard to try to get everything the right way. There’s not a big discussion about it, there’s not a big confrontation or anything like that. I don’t know where any of that really comes from outside the building,” Patricia said.
“Inside the building, we’re just trying to get better. We really are just working really hard to make sure we’re doing the right things and trying to find different ways, if we have to, to get those things done.”
Detroit went 9-7 last season and then fired coach Jim Caldwell, so that makes the decline in 2018 even more alarming. Quarterback Matthew Stafford turned 30 earlier this year, and although the Lions traded Tate — a potential free agent at season’s end — for a draft pick, this franchise doesn’t seem as if it’s in a rebuilding mode.
That means the rest of this season is significant. Whether they make the playoffs or not, the Lions need to show some progress — some reason for fans to trust that this roster and this coach are better than what the team has shown so far.
“I believe in this team and we’re going to work real hard every single day,” Patricia said. “I think the guys in that room, I have a great understanding of what they are and what we’re going to do as a team. We’re not hitting the panic button or anything like that right now. We’re just trying to get better.”
NOTES: P Sam Martin didn’t go into much detail about the medical issue that sent him to the hospital, other than to say he’s fine and will play this coming weekend. He said he got blocked during a return Sunday. … The Lions waived CB Lenzy Pipkins.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister
Colts G Nelson making case as NFL’s top rookie
Colts G Nelson making case as NFL's top rookie
Houston
Colts G Nelson making case as NFL’s top rookie
Houston Texans: Running back D’Onta Foreman (Achilles) has been sidelined 12 months but sees himself returning to the field prior to the end of this season. “I’ve made a lot of progress since I started my rehab process,” Foreman told reporters. “I feel really good and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.” Foreman is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list and whenever the Texans remove him from that list, the team would have 21 days to decide whether to activate him or place him on injured reserve. “He’s got a lot of talent,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien told reporters. “Everybody saw that last year. But let’s see where he’s at, before we start handing him the ball in big games. Let’s make sure we’re all on the same page with where he’s at.”
Indianapolis Colts: There could be a day where five NFL teams are criticized for bypassing guard Quenton Nelson in the 2018 NFL Draft. Offensive linemen don’t score touchdowns or land national commercials but Nelson is receiving a lot of mention as the league’s top rookie — regardless of position. Nelson also appears to be getting stronger as opposed to being a player who might hit the proverbial “rookie wall.” “I haven’t seen him slow down at all,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni told reporters. “That’s one of the great things about Quenton is that he’s consistent and he’s the same guy every day. That’s something we look for in our players. We don’t want the guys that are up and then down and then up and then down, and Q gives us that steadiness.”
Jacksonville Jaguars: The club is sliding in the wrong direction with five consecutive setbacks and apparently some feelings were hurt when the NFL moved Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from a nationally televised night game to the afternoon. “We all complained last week about getting flexed out of Sunday that a lot of guys are looking forward to,” safety Tashaun Gipson told reporters. “But who would want to watch the Jaguars play football the way we’re playing right now? That’s tough, because I’ve been on terrible teams. I’ve been on teams that when you’re 3-6 you’re like, ‘That’s a lot better than I thought we would be nine games in.’ The feeling right now is tough on a lot of guys because this is not a 3-6 team. We’re much better than 3-6, but we’re playing like 3-6 and our record says 3-6 and we are 3-6.”
Tennessee Titans: Cornerback Malcolm Butler has largely been a disappointment in his first season with the Titans but he perked up when he lined up against his former club, the New England Patriots, on Sunday. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Butler “had a much better day” and he was glad to see the improvement. “He took care of his techniques, took care of his assignments,” Vrabel said of Butler. “He understood the defense and how he fit in it. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a good step for him and our defense on Sunday.” The Titans are encouraged by the progress being shown by offensive tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), who has missed the New England game. Vrabel said Conklin remains in the protocol but “is feeling better.”
–Field Level Media
Panthers waive veteran RB Anderson, sign Cadet
Panthers waive veteran RB Anderson, sign Cadet
The Carolina Panthers waived running back
Panthers waive veteran RB Anderson, sign Cadet
The Carolina Panthers waived running back C.J. Anderson on Monday, giving the veteran the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11.
Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason after five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Anderson rushed 24 times for 104 yards in nine games this season. He also caught one pass, a 24-yard touchdown in a Week 3 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”
McCaffrey, a second-year star, has rushed for 579 yards and four touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 439 yards and four scores.
Anderson, 27, was coming off his first 1,000-yard season last year with the Broncos. In 67 career games, he has rushed for 3,155 yards and 20 TDs.
Anderson thanked the Panthers on Twitter, writing, “No love lost. Thank you Carolina. Grind time.”
The Panthers signed running back Travaris Cadet for depth.
The 29-year-old has yet to play in a game this season after being released by the Buffalo Bills during final cuts. He has primarily been a receiving back, totaling 959 yards and seven touchdowns on 118 catches, compared to just 49 carries for 180 yards, in 72 career games (three starts).
Also on the roster is Cameron Artis-Payne, who has only been active in two games this season and has yet to touch the ball. A fifth-round pick in 2015, he has 99 career carries for 422 yards and four touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Falcons activate LB Jones from IR
Falcons activate LB Jones from IR
The
Falcons activate LB Jones from IR
The Atlanta Falcons activated linebacker Deion Jones from injured reserve on Monday, clearing the way for him to play as soon as Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones has not played since injuring his foot in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He became eligible to be recalled from injured reserve this week, but head coach Dan Quinn cautioned earlier on Monday — before Jones was activated — that the team would work him back in slowly.
“As we go through the week, we’ll take it step by step and see where he’s at,” Quinn said. “Too early to make a prediction of where he could be. I know he’s eligible to be back this week, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to. We’re going to put him out there when he’s 100 percent ready.”
The 2017 Pro Bowler had nine tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in 69 snaps while fighting through the injury in the season opener. He posted 138 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed last season.
He is one of three Falcons defensive starters to hit injured reserve this season, along with safeties Keanu Neal (torn ACL) and Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles). Neither Neal nor Allen will return this year.
Atlanta can recall one more player from IR this season. Running back Devonta Freeman is considered a possible candidate once he is eligible in Week 16.
To make room for Jones on the roster, the Falcons waived offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, who was signed for depth in late October but has not appeared in a game for Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Bucs to start Fitzpatrick again in Week 11
Bucs to start Fitzpatrick again in Week 11
Bucs to start Fitzpatrick again in Week 11
Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for Week 11 against the New York Giants, head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday.
“I just think he still gives us the best opportunity right now,” Koetter said of Fitzpatrick, who topped 400 yards for the fourth time in six starts on Sunday against the Washington Redskins but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.
When asked how long Fitzpatrick will remain the starter, Koetter replied, “Until we change… I don’t know. A guy could get hurt at any time.”
Asked about the importance of evaluating previous starter Jameis Winston as he approaches his fifth-year option in 2019, Koetter indicated the team is still focused on winning and competing this season.
“I understand that, but we’re right in there,” Koetter said. “It’s just barely past the halfway point in the season and there’s a lot of football to be played. I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that we can turn this thing and get on a little bit of a win streak.”
He also lamented turnovers, which have been an issue with both Fitzpatrick (10) and Winston (11), leaving Tampa Bay with a turnover ratio of minus-19, worst in the NFL by six.
Fitzpatrick, who turns 36 on Nov. 24, finished Sunday 29 of 41 for 406 yards, plus the three turnovers.
The Bucs became the first team since at least 1940 to gain more than 500 total yards (they had 501) and score fewer than six points. They lost 16-3 to Washington while committing four turnovers, all inside the opponent’s 30-yard line.
It was Koetter’s first game calling plays since early in the season, as offensive coordinator Todd Monken had been handling the job. Koetter said he hasn’t made a decision who will call plays against the Giants.
Meanwhile, kicker Chandler Catanzaro was released on Monday after missing wide right from 30 yards and 48 yards against Washington.
Catanzaro, 27, made 11 of 15 on field-goal attempts in nine games and also missed four extra-point attempts (23 of 27) after joining Tampa Bay on a three-year, $9.75 million deal in the spring.
The team has yet to sign a replacement kicker.
–Field Level Media
Panthers RB McCaffrey’s rise led to Anderson’s demise
Panthers RB McCaffrey's rise led to Anderson's demise
Atlanta
Panthers RB McCaffrey’s rise led to Anderson’s demise
Atlanta Falcons: Linebacker Deion Jones is eligible to be activated off injured reserve but there isn’t yet an indication that the Pro Bowler will be in uniform this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones suffered a foot injury in the Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and coach Dan Quinn said the team plans to be cautious about the 24-year-old’s possible return. “We’ll be staying with the same format that we had last week,” Quinn said during a press conference. “As we go through the week, we’ll take it step by step and see where he’s at. Too early to make a prediction of where he could be. I know he’s eligible to be back this week, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to. We’re going to put him out there when he’s 100-percent ready.”
Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey’s rise as a complete back led to the release of running back C.J. Anderson on Monday. McCaffrey has 177 offensive touches (123 rushes, 54 receptions) through nine games and that left little action for Anderson. The free-agent signee had just 24 carries with the Panthers. “When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”
New Orleans Saints: Brandon Marshall finished second during workouts last week when New Orleans signed receiver Dez Bryant. But the Achillies injury Bryant suffered in his second practice opened the door and Marshall is now a member of the Saints. Coach Sean Payton told reporters on Monday that he liked Marshall’s team workout. “He moved around well. Smart, he is experienced,” Payton said. “He is someone, again, that has been in a number of systems and overall had a good workout. He has good length and size. He’s another big target. We’ll see how it goes here this week and what our plans are.” The 34-year-old Marshall has 970 career receptions but only 29 have come over the past two seasons. He had 11 catches in seven games for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season before being released.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: As the team’s playoff aspirations continue to dwindle, coach Dirk Koetter said Ryan Fitzpatrick will again be the starting quarterback when the team faces the New York Giants on Sunday. Koetter appears to want to stick with Fitzpatrick over Jameis Winston as long as there is a chance of going on a run. “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that we can turn this thing and get on a little bit of a win streak,” Koetter told reporters. Fitzpatrick passed for 406 yards in last Sunday’s 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins but the team was unable to find the end zone. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro missed field goals of 30 and 48 yards and the team released him on Monday.
–Field Level Media
Report: Patriots WR Edelman avoids serious injury
Report: Patriots WR Edelman avoids serious injury Report: Patriots WR Edelman avoids serious injury
New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time due to a minor ankle injury, ESPN reported Monday.
Edelman played 54 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and was limping slightly on his left leg after a pass to him on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter was knocked away.
He did not play another snap, but he wasn’t the only Patriots veteran to sit, as Tom Brady was replaced by Brian Hoyer for the final two possessions with the Patriots down by 24 and just seven minutes remaining.
Edelman was one of the few bright spots for New England in its most lopsided defeat since 2014, catching nine passes for 104 yards. The 32-year-old has 40 grabs for 426 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season after missing the first four due to a PED suspension.
The Patriots have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) in three of the last four games, but the offense hadn’t struggled significantly until Sunday’s setback, when it was held to just 284 yards and 10 points.
New England is entering its bye week and doesn’t play again until Nov. 25 at the New York Jets.
–Field Level Media