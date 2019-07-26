Rams extend McVay, Snead through 2023
The Los Angeles Rams are counting on head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to continue leading the team’s renaissance well into the next decade.
The Rams announced on Friday that both men signed contract extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2023 season.
Financial terms were not released, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter said both deals were “lucrative.”
Snead, 48, has been in his position since 2012, while McVay, 33, joined the Rams two seasons ago.
Under McVay, the Rams are 24-8 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason. The offense has gone from one of the worst in the league to one of the most explosive in the process.
“Sean and Les have been a dynamic team and have been integral in developing a culture that has allowed our players and entire organization to thrive,” owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement.
“We look forward to their continued leadership in our final season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and future years in Hollywood Park.”
–Field Level Media
Giants lose WR Coleman to torn ACL
The New York Giants lost not one, but two, receivers in their first full practice of training camp on Thursday.
It was widely reported Thursday that receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb, but on Friday the team announced that former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL in the same practice.
Coleman played eight games for the Giants last season, making five catches for 71 yards. He was expected to be a bigger part of the offense this season following the departure of Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cleveland Browns selected Coleman with the 15th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and traded him to Buffalo on Aug. 5, 2018, for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. He was released less than a month later.
Coleman, 25, then signed with New England but was released after less than a week; the Patriots later re-signed him to the practice squad. He was released nine days later when they acquired another former Browns receiver, Josh Gordon.
In 27 NFL career games, Coleman has 61 receptions for 789 yards and five touchdowns.
In three seasons at Baylor, Coleman caught 173 passes for 3,009 yards and 33 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Report: RB Gordon prepared for lengthy holdout from Chargers
Melvin
Melvin Gordon is planning a lengthy holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers don’t meet his demands for a new contract on par with the NFL’s top-paid running backs, ESPN reported Friday.
Gordon’s holdout began when the Chargers reported to training camp this week after a warning from Gordon through agent Fletcher Smith that he wouldn’t report without a new deal. Smith and Gordon plan to request a trade if a new deal isn’t struck, but the Chargers are showing no willingness to oblige.
General manager Tom Telesco said Wednesday that Gordon would be playing for the Chargers if he suits up this season.
“I love Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “He’s an excellent player. He’s tough. He has a great work ethic and represents our organization extremely well. But he’s not here.
“I understand his thoughts and opinions of what he’s going through. I always look at the player’s side, so I can see it. It doesn’t mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is.”
Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome.
“I’m not naive; I know we’re better with Melvin Gordon,” Telesco said. “But we’ve got a strong group of guys that are here, and it’s their time to work and get ready to go.”
Gordon is subject to fines up to $40,000 for each day of training camp he misses. He is in the final season of his rookie contract and slated to make $5.6 million this season.
The 26-year-old has scored 38 touchdowns over the past three seasons. In 55 career games, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has gained 5,205 yards from scrimmage.
–Field Level Media
Patriots testing out QB Etling at WR
Could
Could Danny Etling become the next Julian Edelman?
The New England Patriots quarterback is getting the chance as camp gets underway, with coach Bill Belichick moving Etling to wide receiver.
Edelman came to the Patriots as a quarterback out of Kent State in 2009 but made the team as a receiver and a punt returner.
Etling, who played at Purdue and LSU, was a seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 and spent last season on the practice squad.
The Patriots added another quarterback, Jarrett Stidham from Auburn, in the fourth round of this year’s draft, pushing Etling further down the depth chart.
“Everyone has a lot of different roles on this team, and I’m no exception,” Etling, 25, said of the switch. “I’m excited to continue to keep trying to find a different role for myself and do whatever the coaches ask me to do.”
Tom Brady remains the unquestioned No. 1 in New England, with veteran Brian Hoyer and Stidham expected to back him up.
–Field Level Media
Elliott officially a no-show at Cowboys camp
Dallas Cowboys running back
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed the opening of training camp on Friday, not present for the team physical or a conditioning run, NFL Network reported.
He was not on the team’s plane headed to the Oxnard, Calif., camp on Thursday but could have traveled on his own to meet the report date.
Coach Jason Garrett said earlier in the week he expected Elliott to report.
Elliott is the second high-profile running back to hold out. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon also was a no-show.
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
He is expected to be seeking a deal similar to that given to Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams, who is under contract for four years and $57.5 million.
-Field Level Media
Report: Hurns signs one-year deal with Dolphins
The
The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Allen Hurns to a one-year deal on Friday.
Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, but suffered a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
The Dolphins evaluated Hurns’ leg on Thursday before making the offer, which reportedly has a max value of $3 million.
Hurns grew up in Miami and played for the hometown Hurricanes in college.
Hurns played his first four seasons in Jacksonville (2014-17). His best year with the Jaguars came in 2015 with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career bests.
The Dallas Cowboys, who released the 27-year-old veteran Tuesday, were reportedly interested in bringing him back at a reduced price.
Before he was cut by the Cowboys, Hurns was due $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
–Field Level Media
Lingmerth five points ahead at Barracuda Championship
Sweden's David
Sweden’s David Lingmerth, who missed the cut in nine of his previous 12 PGA Tour events this season, held the lead when the first round of the Barracuda Championship was interrupted by lightning Thursday in Reno, Nev.
In the event’s Modified Stableford scoring system, Lingmerth shot a plus-18 at Montreux Golf & Country Club. He holds a five-point lead on Robert Streb, Tom Hoge and South Africa’s Tyrone Van Aswegen.
The format awards eight points for a double eagle, five points for an eagle and two points for a birdie. No points are awarded for par, with a bogey costing a player one point and a double bogey or worse earning a minus-3 score.
Lingmerth emerged with nine birdies and nine pars.
“It’s been a little rough go for me for a little while and working my way back, and things are starting to come around,” he told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “But I don’t really think about it that way. I just try to stick to the process. One shot at a time. And whatever happens, happens.”
Hoge and Van Aswegen each carded four birdies and an eagle. Streb had seven birdies and a bogey.
Two-time major champion John Daly, allowed to ride a cart in the event due to osteoarthritis in his right knee, is tied for 107th at minus-2. He made four bogeys before recording his lone birdie on the 18th hole.
David Duval, who shot a combined 27 over par in two rounds while missing the cut last week at the Open Championship, struggled again Thursday. The 2001 Open Championship winner finished last among the 130 players who completed the round, posting a minus-8. He had one birdie, four bogeys and two double bogeys.
The alternate-field event is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
–Field Level Media
Rahm opens up 3-shot lead at WGC event
Spain’s Jon Rahm shot an 8-under-par 62 on Thursday to build a three-shot lead after the first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn.
After hosting a regular PGA Tour stop for 30 years, the St. Jude became a WGC event in 2019, taking the spot of the tournament formerly held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.
Rahm never laid eyes on TPC Southwind until Wednesday, but he had no trouble making his way around the course Thursday. Coming off a tie for 11th at The Open Championship, the world’s eighth-ranked player began his round on the back nine by birdieing three of his first nine holes.
Rahm added two birdies to begin his back nine and reeled off three more on Nos. 6-8 for a total of eight on his bogey-free card. He made more than 140 feet in putts for the round.
“It just felt good,” he told the Golf Channel of his feel for the greens following two events on the island of Ireland. “Once you come into a tournament and you hit a few putts, it’s just for the most part you’re back here. To me, it’s always easier to adjust to quick greens than going to slow greens.”
Rahm will begin Friday with a three-shot cushion over a group of five players at 5 under: Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Japan’s Shugo Imahira and Hideki Matsuyama.
It was a welcome bounce-back for Watson, who tied for 51st at The Open to go with three missed cuts in his first six events after the Masters — including the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He hasn’t finished higher than 34th since sharing 12th place at Augusta.
Watson had seven birdies to offset a pair of bogeys Thursday.
“When you think about a big hitter, they’ve seen success (in Memphis),” he told the Golf Channel. “Just in my schedule, I haven’t played here that much, so in coming over here, just trying to hit the fairways. Luckily for us, the fairways are a little bit softer right now because of the rain the last couple of days.
“Right now it’s working.”
Watson credited working with his pastor and a mental coach over the past two weeks in being able to brush off his two mid-round bogeys to gain three shots back over his final four holes.
“If you can believe that, I’m not focusing on golf,” he said. “I’m trying to be the best person I can be, the best husband, the best dad I can be, the best friend I can be. So when you look back on it on paper, all the wins and everything, I’d get rid of them in a heartbeat to be the best person I can be. I’ve had some struggles off the course, just working on some things.
“It’ll trickle that way. When I get it right outside the ropes, it’ll help me going forward. Today was one of those days. I got the right thoughts, and it worked out beautifully today.”
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka is six shots off the lead after an opening 68. He made the turn at even par, and then he offset a double bogey on the par-3 11th hole with four birdies on the back nine. He is among a group of players at 2 under that includes Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas, the defending champion of the WGC event at Firestone.
Dustin Johnson, the defending champion of the St. Jude event, recovered from a 3-over start to go 4 under through his final nine holes to get into the clubhouse at 1 under for the round. He had seven birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on his card.
The pre-tournament favorite by many oddsmakers, Johnson is tied with another pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was 3 over through 12 holes but closed with four birdies over his final five holes to end up at 1 under.
They will have a lot of work to do to reel in Rahm, who has 11 top-10 finishes worldwide this year, including a victory at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open three weeks ago.
“Just letting the feel and the memory take you back to American golf,” he said. “I think the biggest thing coming here is adjusting to the jet lag and making sure my body and mind were rested more than my golf swing or anything else being in check.”
NOTES: England’s Justin Rose opened with a 3-under 67. … Imahira is seeking his first top-10 finish in just his 12th career PGA Tour start. … Tiger Woods, who is not in the field this week, is the all-time leader with 18 career WGC victories. Johnson is second with six, followed by Mickelson and Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy with three apiece. … Woods, rated fifth, and Italy’s sixth-ranked Francesco Molinari are the top players skipping this week’s event.
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Shepard fractures thumb in practice
New York
New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard fractured his left thumb during the club’s first full-squad practice on Thursday.
Shepard underwent X-rays that displayed the fracture. The Giants announced that the injury will be re-evaluated weekly.
The fourth-year-pro was injured when he reached down to the ground to attempt to catch a low pass.
New York is counting on big things from Shepard after dealing star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.
Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April.
Prior to practice, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he feels Shepard could blossom into a No. 1 receiver.
“Sterling is a football player, and we appreciate his toughness and his ability to make plays and all the things he adds to the team,” Shurmur added. “He’s a value-added guy in my mind. He plays his position, but he makes the people around him better. I think that’s what all the players should strive to do.”
Shepard has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys RB Elliott not on team charter to camp
Running back Ezekiel Elliott called an audible on Thursday as the
Running back Ezekiel Elliott called an audible on Thursday as the Dallas Cowboys set off for Oxnard, Calif., to begin training camp.
Elliott, who is entering the second-to-last year of his rookie contract, warned of a potential holdout earlier this month and did not board the team’s charter flight to California on Thursday afternoon.
Head coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that Elliott was fully expected to join his teammates, noting the Pro Bowl running back gave the team no notice to the contrary. Players have until Friday morning to be ready for physicals before they officially are considered a no-show.
Elliott joins a number of high-profile players potentially opting to stay away from mandatory training camp workouts at the risk of team fines while looking to get a long-term contract. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas were no-shows. Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will reportedly attend training camp but might sit out practices.
Elliott, who was the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10 million.
The Ohio State product rushed for an NFL-leading 1,434 yards in 2018, and his 95.6 yards per game also led the league. He had six rushing touchdowns and three receiving.
Elliott, 24, has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons. He has rushed for 4,048 yards on 868 carries with 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 receptions for 1,199 yards and six more TDs.
–Field Level Media
Lions’ Patricia scooting around after leg surgery
Detroit
Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is part of the club’s injury list as training camp began.
The second-year coach wheeled into Thursday’s press conference on a knee scooter after recently undergoing surgery on his lower left leg.
Patricia said there were tendon, bone and muscle issues in his left leg and foot.
“Really just there’s very few times during the year where we have an opportunity to go in and kind of get things done so just pretty much been dealing with a little bit of a lower leg issue and a muscle thing, bone thing for a while,” Patricia said. “So kind of had that cleaned up. Just trying to stay off it here for a couple days, so day by day and we’ll go from there.”
Patricia, who is wearing a cast, said the surgery won’t affect him from a coaching standpoint.
“I’m really trying to be careful with it so that I don’t have any setbacks from that standpoint,” Patricia said. “So probably a little bit overcautious, when I can be, as opposed to, it’s a long season.”
The Lions went 6-10 in Patricia’s first season and he said he is ready to get camp moving despite his condition.
“To have that familiarity with practice and what to expect and to watch those guys that they’ve done the last couple days (while I’ve been cautious with my foot), just run practice on their own,” Patricia said. “Really feel like I can just watch them move from drill to drill. They know where to go, they know where everything is, they know what to expect, they know how to get it lined up. And that’s really the majority of it. You get out there, get lined up so you can get the reps in and teach it and go from there.”
At least six Lions weren’t practicing. Cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo are on the non-football injury list, while defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder), receiver Tommylee Lewis (knee) and linebacker Steve Longa (knee) are on the physically unable to perform list.
–Field Level Media
Report: First-rounders Bosa, Williams sign deals
The San Francisco 49ers and No.
The San Francisco 49ers and No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa agreed Thursday to a four-year deal worth $33.55 million, multiple outlets reported.
Bosa received a $22.4 million signing bonus, according to spotrac.com.
The New York Jets also came to terms with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall) and the 49ers agreed to terms with second-round wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to NFL Network.
They were the only remaining unsigned players from the 2019 NFL Draft class at the start of the day with Samuel being the final one to sign.
Bosa, 21, notched 17 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games with the Buckeyes.
Williams, 21, tallied 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in two seasons at Alabama.
Williams will receive 75 percent of his signing bonus now, with the other 25 percent deferred to next year, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Samuel, 23, caught 62 passes for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at South Carolina.
–Field Level Media
Former Packers DT Daniels meets with Browns
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike
Former Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels visited with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
Daniels, 30, was released Wednesday by Green Bay after seven seasons and one Pro Bowl appearance.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in December 2015.
He posted 29 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 68 quarterback hits in 102 games (72 starts) from 2012-18.
Browns general manager John Dorsey was the Packers’ director of football operations in 2012 when the team drafted Daniels in the fourth round out of Iowa.
The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots also have expressed interest in Daniels, according to NBC Sports.
–Field Level Media
Saints WR Thomas a no-show at start of camp
Seeking a long-term deal worth at least $20 million per season, wide receiver Michael Thomas did not report to training camp with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday morning.
Thomas, 26, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season if the two sides can’t strike a deal. The Saints have offered an extension that averages $18 to $19 million annually, per multiple reports.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a franchise-record 125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Thomas has 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 scores in 47 games since the Saints made him a second-round pick in 2016.
His four-year deal signed as a rookie out of Ohio State calls for him to be paid $1.15 million in salary in 2019.
–Field Level Media
Chargers OT Okung out after ‘near death experience’
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell
Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung is sidelined indefinitely after what he labeled a near-death experience in June.
Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of “an abundance of caution.”
“According to the doctors who treat me, the decision to do so likely saved my life,” Okung said in a written statement shared via Twitter on Thursday.
“Thankfully, I’m (OK) now, but a few tests revealed that I suffered a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. When detected early, this condition is very treatable and I’m grateful to have access to the best available care as I continue on the path to full recovery. … I hope to be back on the field as quickly as possible.
“While near death type experiences are certainly a wake-up call, I’m feeling great physically. It’s not an ankle or a shoulder. As soon as doctors clear me, my plans include blocking #17s (quarterback Philip Rivers) blind side all the way to Miami (site of the Super Bowl).”
Okung does not have an agent but issued a statement in response to media reports he was dealing with a “pretty serious issue.”
Okung was placed on the on active Non-Football Illness list, so he still counts on 90-man roster during training camp.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).
–Field Level Media
Dolphins evaluating ex-Cowboys WR Hurns
The Miami Dolphins will evaluate wide receiver Allen Hurns’ health before deciding to make a contract offer, head coach Brian Flores said Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys, who released the 27-year-old veteran Tuesday, are also reportedly still interested in bringing him back at a reduced price.
Hurns caught 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with Dallas in 2018, but suffered a dislocated left ankle and broken fibula in the NFC wild-card game against Seattle on Jan. 5.
Before he was cut by the Cowboys, Hurns was due $4 million in base salary in 2019 with a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.
Hurns played his first four seasons in Jacksonville (2014-17). His best year with the Jaguars came in 2015 with 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career bests.
–Field Level Media
Steelers extend Tomlin’s contract through 2021
Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract
Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday, keeping him as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach through at least the 2021 season.
Financial terms were not released.
“Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said.
Tomlin became the Steelers’ third head coach since 1969 when he was hired on Jan. 22, 2007. Like Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher before him, Tomlin has led the Steelers to multiple Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.
“I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons,” Tomlin, 47, said. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming season.”
The Steelers have won six AFC North Division championships under Tomlin, and he has a 125-66-1 career record.
He was the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.
Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have 115 regular season wins together, the fourth most in NFL history.
–Field Level Media
Ireland’s Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Ireland will host the Ryder Cup for
Ireland will host the Ryder Cup for the second time when the 2026 competition takes place at Adare Manor in County Limerick, the European Tour announced Thursday.
Team Europe scored a lopsided victory the last time the event was held in Ireland in 2006, beating the United States 18 1/2 to 9 1/2 at the K Club near Dublin.
The announcement comes on the heels of Irishman Shane Lowry’s victory at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush last weekend.
“We are delighted to announce The 2026 Ryder Cup will be staged in Ireland at Adare Manor which is a world class venue, both in terms of the golf course and the wider resort facilities,” European Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings said in a statement.
“Irish golf fans are rightly recognized as some of the most knowledgeable and passionate in the world, as was shown during Shane Lowry’s emotional Open Championship triumph at Royal Portrush on Sunday, there was no question in our minds that the time was right.”
The Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2020, Marco Simone in Rome in 2022 and Bethpage Black in New York in 2024.
–Field Level Media
Bills RB Gore passes physical, ready to practice
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore
Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore is off the non-football injury list and ready for the start of training camp on Thursday.
The 36-year-old veteran missed the Miami Dolphins’ last two games in 2018 with a foot injury and was placed on the NFI list on Monday.
Gore passed his physical Thursday morning, according to general manager Brandon Beane.
Signed by Buffalo to a one-year, $2 million contract in March, Gore is expected to compete for carries with T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary behind starter LeSean McCoy.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher ranks No. 1 among active players and No. 4 in NFL history with 14,748 career rushing yards in 210 games.
–Field Level Media
Titans make Byard NFL’s highest-paid safety
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a
The Tennessee Titans agreed to a contract extension with Kevin Byard on Wednesday that reportedly will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
The team did not disclose terms, but multiple outlets report the extension is worth $70.5 million over five years with $31 million guaranteed. He is now under contract through 2024.
The $14.1 million annual average sets a new benchmark over the Washington Redskins’ Landon Collins — who shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with Byard — and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu, who each changed teams in free agency this offseason. Earl Thomas, who is also repped by Mulugheta, still holds the mark for guarantees ($32 million) for a safety, on his free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Byard, who turns 26 next month, was set to make $2,025,000 in 2019, the final year of his four-year rookie contract.
He was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 after he had an NFL-high eight interceptions along with 16 passes defensed. He totaled four picks and eight pass breakups last year while adding 90 tackles and two sacks.
A third-round pick out of Middle Tennessee State in 2016, Byard has not missed a game through three seasons, making 39 starts in 48 games and totaling 12 interceptions, 28 passes defensed and 228 tackles.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chargers RB Gordon begins camp holdout
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t report to training camp on Wednesday, beginning his holdout as he looks to land a new contract.
The Chargers responded by placing Gordon on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. The team’s first official practice is Thursday at Costa Mesa, Calif. Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Gordon was offered a new contract but that the team is ready to move forward behind the trio of reserves.
–The Chargers placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown (ankle) on the physically unable to perform list.
Telesco said Okung endured a serious medical issue in June and is still recovering. He said the 30-year-old might miss all of training camp and possibly some regular-season games.
–Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he expects Trent Williams to show up soon after the offensive tackle did not report for the start of training camp.
NFL Network reported Monday that Williams is unhappy with the medical staff after a tumor scare earlier this offseason and would also like at least an “alteration” to his contract.
–The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels, a day before the first training camp practice.
Daniels was due to make $8.5 million, including bonuses, in the final season of his four-year, $41 million contract extension signed in 2015.
–An emotional Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans posted a video to social media to share that he’s facing a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Lewan, the NFL’s highest-paid offensive tackle, maintained he never took a prohibited supplement and went so far to say that he took a polygraph test to help corroborate his defense.
–Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp, but his stance on a potential trade remains.
Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he’s found little sympathy around the Browns after sitting out offseason workouts.
–The Browns said they don’t expect running back Kareem Hunt to face any league-imposed discipline linked to a video that TMZ posted earlier this month.
TMZ shared the video that showed Hunt and a police officer speaking after Hunt and a friend allegedly had a slight altercation at a Cleveland bar. The bar’s owner characterized the incident as “roughhousing” at the time, according to a report. No police report was filed, and Hunt was not arrested.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.
Pierre-Paul continues to recover from a neck injury sustained in a car accident in May. He will not participate in training camp and likely will be moved to the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, which would rule him out for at least the first six games.
–Coach Ron Rivera said Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was slowly worked back into throwing activities in the offseason coming off of shoulder surgery, will be placed on a strict “pitch count” during training camp.
In January, Newton underwent the second surgery on his throwing shoulder in two years. He was limited down the stretch to end the 2018 season and sat out the final two games.
–The New Orleans Saints agreed to sign former first-round defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, NFL Network reported. The former first-rounder played for both Washington and Miami in 2018.
–Free agent running back Jay Ajayi was fully cleared by Dr. James Andrews in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, ESPN reported.
The 26-year-old was hurt in October in the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings, ending his season after four games.
–The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, providing depth at the position after a six-game suspension for Jarran Reed was announced on Monday.
Also boosting the defensive line, end Ezekiel Ansah avoided the physically unable to perform list, meaning he is cleared for training camp after sitting out the entire offseason program during his recovery from shoulder surgery.
–The New England Patriots and tight end Lance Kendricks agreed to a one-year contract.
The Patriots are looking for depth at the position since the retirement of Rob Gronkowski. They signed veteran Benjamin Watson, but he must serve a four-game NFL suspension to start the season.
–The Arizona Cardinals signed former Los Angeles Rams linebacker/defensive end Matt Longacre to a one-year deal.
–The Houston Texans signed former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Bryan Anger to a one-year, $1 million contract.
–The Minnesota Vikings claimed running back De’Angelo Henderson off waivers, one day after the three-year veteran was waived by the Jets. The Vikings also worked out 11-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who played his first 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
–Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas told ESPN that he doesn’t regret displaying his middle finger during a game last season, confirming the gesture was directed at his then-coach with the Seahawks, Pete Carroll.
–Field Level Media
