Rams’ Cooks responds to Pats’ Chung dig in fan rally

Rose surges to 3-stroke lead at Farmers

Justin Rose lived up to his No. 1 world ranking to take the lead Friday in the Farmers Insurance Open, while Tiger Woods will play the weekend at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.

Rose, a 38-year-old Englishman, shot a 6-under-par 66 in the second round to move to 15-under 129 for the tournament. He’ll take a three-shot lead into Saturday’s third round.

Woods is 11 strokes off Rose’s pace and tied for 48th at 4 under. Golfers checking in at 3 under were the last to make the cut.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot his second consecutive 66 to sit at 12 under to hold second place alone.

Billy Horschel (68), Ryan Palmer (67) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (72) of Spain share third place at 10-under. Rahm was 10 strokes off his pace from Thursday, playing the second round on the South course.

Rose had birdies on three straight holes on the front side, then played the back nine in 3 under. He was firing at pins all day, with four of his seven birdies coming from five feet or closer, and a sixth coming from under eight feet.

After starting on the back nine, Matsuyama played his final five holes at 4 under, with the help of an eagle at the par-5 sixth.

Woods, making his 2019 debut, repeated a 70 for the second day in a row. He was on the North course Friday. Woods, who began on the backside, had a bogey-free round other than a double-bogey on No. 18.

Rahm won the tournament two years ago for his first PGA Tour victory.

“This is my favorite golf course and favorite golf tournament,” Rahm said. “I know I can win anytime I tee up here.”

Rahm chipped in from the fringe for a par on the par-4 15th to help stay in the mix. He played the final 10 holes at 1 over and had just two birdies on the day after seven birdies and two eagles Thursday.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy surged up the leaderboard with a 65, aided by a pair of eagles, including a one-hopper into the cup from under 100 yards at the par-4 16th. He’s at 8 under and tied for ninth place along with eight other players, including Australia’s Adam Scott.

“All in all, a good round of golf, and at least I have a shot going into the weekend,” McIlroy said.

The only other time McIlroy, who started on the back, had two eagles in first nine holes came in the 2014 British Open, which he won.

“Only shooting 1 under (Thursday) on the South Course, I knew I needed to go out there and shoot something at least in the mid-60s to just make the cut, let alone get myself back in the golf tournament,” McIlroy told the Golf Channel. “So it was nice to eagle the first hole we played, and always a bonus to hole a wedge shot as well.”

Defending champion Jason Day of Australia, who also won the event in 2015, shot 71 on Friday on the South course. He’s at 6 under and in a tie for 30th.

