Rams’ Cooks responds to Pats’ Chung dig in fan rally
Rams' Cooks responds to Pats' Chung dig in fan rally
So much for trying not to provide your opponents bulletin-board material.
Ahead of the normal barrage of stale answers to the media hordes covering Super Bowl week, both the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams held fan rallies on Sunday — with both teams talking tough to their own backers before heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII next Sunday.
As the AFC champion Patriots drew 35,000 fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., starting safety Patrick Chung raised the Rams’ radar by telling his home crowd, “We’re going to go [down] there and kick their ass, baby,” according to WEEI.
Later in the day, the NFC champion Rams hosted their rally at the L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park, where the team will start to call home beginning in 2020.
After a day of speeches and rallying cries, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks — a former Patriots teammate of Chung’s last season — responded to the tough talk from New England.
“Hey Chung, we heard you talking that talk back there in Foxborough … let’s get straight,” Cooks said before walking off the stage, per NESN.com.
The Patriots are making their record 11th Super Bowl appearance, with the Rams playing in the game for first time since the 2001 season when they were located in St. Louis. The Rams are 1-2 in Super Bowls as a franchise.
–Field Level Media
Report: Brady defiantly denies retirement question
Report: Brady defiantly denies retirement question
Mahomes, Adams help AFC rout NFC in Pro Bowl
Mahomes, Adams help AFC rout NFC in Pro Bowl
Patrick Mahomes led two scoring drives and earned Offensive MVP honors and the AFC recorded three interceptions while registering a 26-7 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the rain-soaked Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs completed 7 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown and Houston Texas signal caller Deshaun Watson (7-15, 128 yards) also passed for a score. Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey scored offensive touchdowns and New York Jets kicker Jason Myers booted two field goals.
Safety Jamal Adams (New York Jets) had an interception and a sack while earning Defensive MVP honors. Cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. (Denver Broncos) and Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins) also had interceptions for the AFC, which notched seven sacks and allowed just 148 yards. The AFC gained 416 yards.
“We came out here and competed hard,” Adams said in a postgame television interview. “It was great to be out here and have so much support from the fans and the kids.”
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a touchdown pass to Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper for the lone NFC points. Cornerback Kyle Fuller (Chicago Bears) and receiver-playing-cornerback Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) had interceptions for the NFC.
Mahomes drove the AFC 75 yards on seven plays to begin the game and connected with Ebron on an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Mahomes guided a seven-play, 74-yard drive to make it 14-0 with Sherman plunging in from the 1-yard line with 12:54 left in the half.
Myers booted a 22-yard field to increased the margin to 17 with 21 seconds left as the AFC held a 269-86 edge in total yards at halftime.
Myers kicked a 47-yard field goal to make it 20-0 with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
The NFC finally got on the board with 9:05 remaining in the contest when Prescott tossed a 20-yard scoring pass on fourth-and-5 to Hooper.
The AFC completed the scoring with 19 seconds left when Watson threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Ramsey, a cornerback by trade who lined up at receiver and ran a slant pattern.
NFC starting quarterback Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) passed for 68 yards. Prescott threw for 45 yards and one interception and Mitch Trubisky (Chicago Bears) passed for 34 yards and an interception.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen also threw an interception on a trick play.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a game-high five receptions (for 39 yards) for the NFC.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Thousands give Pats a Super sendoff
–If there were any question whether Brady would consider retiring after the Super Bowl, win or lose, the 41-year-old Patriots star has apparently put it to rest.
“Zero,” Brady apparently replied when asked if there was any chance next Sunday’s showdown against the Rams would be his final NFL game.
A veteran of 19 seasons, Brady was a model of consistency again this season — earning his 14th Pro Bowl selection by passing for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Patriots have not had a losing season since he earned the starting QB job after a Drew Bledsoe injury back in 2001.
–The Washington Redskins expect quarterback Alex Smith to miss the entire 2019 season because of issues stemming from his leg injury, sources told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Smith, 34, suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula in a Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and had surgery Nov. 18. He then battled an infection and remained hospitalized until Dec. 16. Initial reports said he faced a recovery time of 6-8 months, but the infection altered that timetable.
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
–Kansas City Chiefs receiver De’Anthony Thomas was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, according to the Allen County (Kan.) Sheriff’s Office.
The Chiefs indicated they are aware of the arrest but declined comment, according to multiple reports.
Thomas, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He had three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in five games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending broken leg. He has 64 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns in 55 games (six starts) over five NFL seasons.
–Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will be 34 when next season begins. Whether he’ll still be suiting up at that point is in question, however.
“I’m literally just kind of sitting back and seeing what the Eagles do and who they bring in or don’t bring in and how deep that room gets,” Long said on the Marks & Reese radio show. “But I’d still love to play. But at the end of the day at 33, I could go either way.”
Long has forced six fumbles, made 11.5 sacks and registered 51 tackles in two seasons with Philadelphia, never missing a game.
–Field Level Media
Rose prevails at Torrey Pines for 10th PGA win
Rose prevails at Torrey Pines for 10th PGA win
Justin Rose wavered just briefly before turning it on again on the way to a 3-under-par 69 in the final round to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego.
Rose finished the tournament at 21-under 267 for a two-shot victory.
Australia’s Adam Scott shot 68 but couldn’t catch Rose coming down the stretch.
Rose, a 38-year-old Englishman, posted birdies on two of the final three holes.
It marked Rose’s 10th victory on the PGA Tour, and his first since last May’s Fort Worth Invitational.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Talor Gooch (68) tied for third place at 16-under.
Defending champion Jason Day also made a final-round charge, with his 67 matching his first-round score. The Australian had six birdies and one bogey in the last round.
Day finished at 14-under, which was four strokes better than last year when he needed a playoff to win. This time, he was in a tie for fifth place with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlory (69) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (72) of Spain.
Rose’s advantage dipped to one stroke early in Sunday’s round, which was contested on the South course.
Rose’s third bogey of the round came on the fifth hole, putting him at 2-over for the round. By the seventh hole, he had things straightened out to begin a stretch of three birdies on four holes.
By the time Scott notched birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17, there weren’t enough holes left to finish a comeback. Scott also recorded a birdie on 18.
Rose took the lead during Friday’s second round and led the rest of the way.
Tiger Woods, who made his 2019 debut in the event, produced his best round of the tournament and moved all the way up to a 20th-place tie. He shot 67 for his first sub-70 round, finishing at 10-under for the tournament.
Finishing on the front side, he posted birdies on five of his final eight holes. He hit 15 greens in regulation for his best performance in that category in the four rounds.
Woods is expected to take two weeks off before his next tournament.
Sunday’s best round was turned in by Australian Cameron Smith, who shot 7-under 65 to move to 12-under for the tournament and in a tie for ninth place.
–Field Level Media
Huge crowd sends Patriots off to Super Bowl
Report: Redskins QB Smith expected to miss 2019 season
Chiefs WR Thomas arrested on marijuana charge
Eagles DE Long ponders retirement
Former Pro Bowl K Folk signs with Arizona of AAF
Ex-Packer Orlich dies at 94
Jones leads North to Senior Bowl win over South
Jones leads North to Senior Bowl win over South
Rose maintains 3-stroke lead at Farmers
NFL notebook: Bears OT Massie gets hefty extension
NFL notebook: Bears OT Massie gets hefty extension
Titans hire Downing as tight ends coach
Titans hire Downing as tight ends coach
Lions LB Bates arrested in New York
Bears give Massie four-year extension
Bears give Massie four-year extension
NFL notebook: T.O. says Brown wants out of Pittsburgh
NFL notebook: T.O. says Brown wants out of Pittsburgh
Bears sign Jones to address kicking woes
Bears sign Jones to address kicking woes
Rose surges to 3-stroke lead at Farmers
T.O.: WR Brown wants out of Pittsburgh
