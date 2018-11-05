Rams confidence unshaken after season’s first loss
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald stood calmly in front of his locker while he answered for his unit’s worst performance this season.
He sounded disappointed, but not discouraged.
“This is just one game. We will fix it,” Donald said after the Rams yielded a season-high 487 yards in their first loss, 45-35 at New Orleans. “We aren’t panicking. We’re not worried. We will make the corrections to fix it and continue to be better.”
The Rams hoped their vaunted defensive front could pressure Drew Brees and slow the Saints’ prolific offense.
It didn’t happen. Los Angeles (8-1) went without a sack — another first this season.
The Rams were unable clamp down on Brees and company for more than a few series.
“It’s easier said than done when you’ve got arguably one of the best receivers and one of the best running backs in the game who has power and balance,” safety Lamarcus Joyner said.
Michael Thomas finished with a New Orleans-record 211 yards receiving, including a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Alvin Kamara had 82 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 34 yards receiving and another score.
And Brees went 25 of 36 for 346 yards and four touchdowns.
“When you play against a quarterback like that, you’ve got to try to get as much pressure as you can on him,” Donald said. “At times we did, but we’ve just got to be more consistent.”
Both teams scored touchdowns on each of their first two possessions, starting with Kamara’s 11-yard run and Todd Gurley’s 8-yard score.
Gurley’s score have him a TD in a Rams-record 12 straight games, passing Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.
The tenor changed when outside linebacker Samson Ebukam stripped Saints running back Mark Ingram and Donald recovered on the Saints 22. But four plays later, Johnny Hekker was ruled down just short of a first down on a fake field goal.
“We came into this game feeling like we needed to be aggressive. We wanted to be aggressive. That kind of embodies the identity we do have,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It didn’t work out today, but that’s not going to stop of us from continuing to fight and make sure we’re making aggressive decisions that are also smart.”
New Orleans reeled off three consecutive touchdown drives following the stop, while Los Angeles missed a field goal and turned the ball over on an interception.
The Rams defense adjusted effectively in the third quarter, coming up with two straight stops while Los Angeles’ offense roared back into rhythm, eventually erasing a three-touchdown deficit and tying it at 35 on Jared Goff’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett’s 2-point conversion.
But Brees and Thomas stepped up when New Orleans (7-1) needed a big play.
“The offense came out and got points on the board and got an opportunity to get back in the game and win,” Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said. “But we just didn’t make the correct stops at the correct times.”
Thomas’ long touchdown reception with 3:52 left was followed on New Orleans’ next possession by Kamara’s clinching 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 with less than two minutes to play.
If the race for the top playoff seed in the NFC comes down to a tiebreaker between New Orleans and Los Angeles, the Saints will have it.
Sunday’s game might have been a preview of a future matchup between the teams with even more at stake.
“They’re the upper echelon and we are too in the NFC,” Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “They’re a great football team. Tremendous football team.”
___
Wilson, Seattle nearly complete rally but fall to Chargers
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson missed a wide-open Jaron Brown for a potential touchdown. He reverted to a problem from earlier this season taking too many sacks. Most costly, he misread coverage and threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Yet for all those
SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson missed a wide-open Jaron Brown for a potential touchdown. He reverted to a problem from earlier this season taking too many sacks. Most costly, he misread coverage and threw a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Yet for all those issues, Wilson was a slightly deflected pass away from leading a remarkable comeback and getting the Seattle Seahawks into overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Encapsulating Wilson’s performance in Seattle’s 25-17 loss to the Chargers is not simple. At times, he showed the same brilliance as a week ago against Detroit when he posted the first perfect passer rating in team history. In other moments, Wilson looked uncertain — especially with Seattle’s run game working only in spurts because of a hip injury to starter Chris Carson.
He’ll be lauded for giving Seattle a chance to force overtime on the final, untimed play of regulation following a pass interference penalty against Tyler Lockett in the end zone. But he’ll also lament Chargers safety Jahleel Addae getting the tip of his finger on the throw and deflecting it just enough that David Moore couldn’t make a clean catch.
“I knew it was a tight window and we tried to get it in there,” Wilson said. I think it maybe got tipped a hair. It was tough. David has done a great job all year making those plays.”
Wilson’s day mirrored Seattle’s as a whole. Their offense was great on the opening possession, only to face problems with penalties and sacks that put them in difficult down-and-distance situations and caused the offense to stagnate. Defensively, the Seahawks allowed the Chargers to average 10 yards per play in the first half, and rush for 7.3 yards per carry for the game. Melvin Gordon ran for 113 yards on just 16 carries, averaging 7.1 yards per rush.
Big plays were a problem, too. Seattle allowed a 34-yard touchdown run by Gordon, a 28-yard run by Keenan Allen, a 54-yard pass to Allen and a 30-yard TD toss to Mike Williams.
“I feel like we got in our own way a lot,” Seattle defensive end Frank Clark said. “When you look at the past few weeks, you watch how much we’ve improved from where we started. It’s obvious. The stats don’t lie. The rankings don’t lie where we placed. But at the end of the day, we didn’t come to show that today. We didn’t show up and show out at the end of the day and that’s what you’ve got to do in this league.”
Despite those issues on the defensive side, it comes back to the play of the quarterback as usual. Seattle’s intended style worked to perfection on the opening drive when Wilson used up more than half of the first quarter and capped the 13-play drive with a 10-yard TD pass to Brown.
From there is where Wilson and the Seahawks struggled. Of Seattle’s next nine possessions, none gained more than 49 net yards and only one — finishing off the first half — ended in points when Sebastian Janikowski hit a 44-yard field goal. Wilson was sacked three times and while he was 15 of 20 passing for 148 yards during that stretch, many of those completions came with Seattle facing long down-and-distance situations. Seattle had just 53 yards rushing in the second and third quarters combined after running for 45 yards on the opening drive of the game.
“We got behind the sticks today and it hasn’t happened for about a month now. … It changes everything. That’s not the way we’ve been playing,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said.
Despite all that, Wilson nearly pulled off another fourth-quarter rally. Wilson hit Nick Vannett on a 6-yard TD with 1:50 remaining to cut the Chargers’ lead to one score. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left at its own 22 and after two completions and a roughing the passer penalty on Melvin Ingram, the Seahawks were at the Chargers 44 with 50 seconds left. Wilson scrambled for 16 yards to the Chargers 28 and, after a spike, Seattle had 30 seconds left.
Seattle got a break on the pass interference call, putting the ball at the 1 for an untimed down. Seattle’s J.R. Sweezy was called for false start backing the play up to the 6, and Wilson’s final attempt for Moore was partially tipped by Addae and fell incomplete.
“It was really close. We had a chance but it didn’t work,” Wilson said.
Packers S Whitehead kicked out for taking a swing at Patriot
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.
He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay’s game against the New England Patriots.
Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.
He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.
Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.
Broncos go into bye with coach on hot seat, flickering hopes
DENVER (AP) — Moments after Brandon McManus pushed his winning attempt wide right, the Denver Broncos were calling him "our guy" and "the best kicker in the league" and "a good dude."
No finger pointing. Not at the current moment, anyway.
McManus sailed a 51-yard field goal try wide in the final seconds
DENVER (AP) — Moments after Brandon McManus pushed his winning attempt wide right, the Denver Broncos were calling him “our guy” and “the best kicker in the league” and “a good dude.”
No finger pointing. Not at the current moment, anyway.
McManus sailed a 51-yard field goal try wide in the final seconds as the Broncos lost 19-17 to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Denver fell to 3-6 with barely flickering playoff hopes and a coach on the hot seat heading into a bye week.
“We just have to stick together,” safety Justin Simmons said. “It’s harder in terms of guys want to start pointing the fingers and there’s always blame going around. But I think we have a great locker room of guys that always point the finger at themselves first.”
Broncos coach Vance Joseph and his team keep hurtling toward another disappointing season. They went 5-11 a season ago that included a string of eight straight losses.
“I don’t have a problem with how we’re coaching and how we’re playing,” Joseph said after losing for the sixth time in seven games. “We’ve just got to finish games better.”
The play-calling in the final minute could lead to some second-guessing. The Broncos had the ball at the Texans 37 with about 43 seconds remaining. Case Keenum completed a 5-yard pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman and instead of sprinting up to the line, the Broncos took their time, before running back Phillip Lindsay lost a yard on a run up the middle.
So instead of getting it closer, they settled for a 51-yard try with 3 seconds remaining. It sailed right as McManus hung his head in frustration after his second miss of the game. He also had a 62-yard attempt sail wide right in the first half — giving the Texans time to move into field-goal range.
“There’s no pointing fingers. B-Mac is a great kicker,” said rookie receiver Courtland Sutton, who wore a No. 88 Demaryius Thomas jersey after the game in a tribute to a teammate that was traded to the Texans on Tuesday. “We all know that. … He’s still a great kicker.”
“He’s a good dude and he’s going to shake it off,” Lindsay echoed.
The Broncos received a breakout game from Heuerman, who set career bests in catches (10) and yards (83) while also scoring. But there were quite a few miscues: Sutton had a TD slip through his hands, Devontae Booker fumbled and the defensive backs had a costly miscommunication when DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a 16-yard pass from Deshaun Watson in the second quarter.
“Snake bitten? No. Unlucky? No,” Sutton said. “We just have to make sure we’re putting ourselves in a situation where we’re not trailing at the end of the game like that.”
The Broncos have lost six games by an average of 7.8 points.
“It’s frustrating,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “You lose and you know you’re capable of beating this team. We had them. I pride myself on being able to make game-changing plays and be able to change the game.”
On the touchdown play to Hopkins, the Broncos had double coverage only for him to sneak in between Simmons and Adam Jones.
“The error is so small for our team. We can’t mess up like we did today and have a chance to win,” Harris said. “We’ve got to damn near play perfect. We’ve got to figure out what we could do to eliminate those little mistakes that just kill us every game.”
A missed opportunity — 4-5 obviously looks a lot more appealing than 3-6.
“Huge difference,” said Harris, whose team plays play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18. “Right there in the wild-card race and you have a chance to get back in it. Now, it’s very hard. It’s very hard to come back out of this.”
Still, his message for his teammates over the break is simple: Clear the mind.
“Get ready to finish the year strong,” Harris said. “I’ve got my mind right to finish strong.”
NFL Today, Week 9
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 5.
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Amari Cooper makes his debut for the Cowboys (3-4) after being acquired by Oakland on Tuesday, giving Dak Prescott a new No. 1 wide receiver and potentially giving a boost to a passing game that ranks a lowly 29th in the NFL. Marcus Mariota
SCOREBOARD
Monday, Nov. 5.
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. Amari Cooper makes his debut for the Cowboys (3-4) after being acquired by Oakland on Tuesday, giving Dak Prescott a new No. 1 wide receiver and potentially giving a boost to a passing game that ranks a lowly 29th in the NFL. Marcus Mariota and the Titans (3-4) have lost three in a row, but two of those defeats were by one point each.
STARS
Passing
— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, passed for 375 yards, threw three touchdown passes — two to Travis Kelce — and continued the best start by an NFL quarterback in 68 years as Kansas City rolled to a 37-21 win at Cleveland.
— Drew Brees, Saints, passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns to help New Orleans to its seventh straight win, 45-35 over the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams.
— Matt Ryan, Falcons, completed 26 of 38 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns to lead Atlanta to a 38-14 victory at Washington.
— Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, threw two touchdown passes, ran for a score and even put up an unexpected left-footed punt to help Pittsburgh beat Baltimore 23-16.
— Jared Goff, Rams, passed for 391 yards and three TDs with an interception in Los Angeles’ first loss of the season, 45-35 at New Orleans.
Rushing
— Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, had two scoring runs and finished with 91 yards on 17 carries and also had a 50-yard TD reception in Kansas City’s 37-21 win at Cleveland.
— Melvin Gordon, Chargers, ran for 113 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts in Los Angeles’ 25-17 victory at Seattle.
— James Conner, Steelers, rushed for 107 yards and caught a TD pass in Pittsburgh’s 23-16 victory at Cleveland.
— Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice to help lift Carolina past Tampa Bay 42-28.
— Jordan Howard, Bears, ran for two TDs in Chicago’s 41-9 victory at Buffalo.
— Alvin Kamara, Saints, had 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries and had four catches for 34 yards, including a 16-yard TD, in New Orleans’ 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Receiving
— Michael Thomas, Saints, had 12 catches and capped a club-record 211-yard receiving game with a late 72-yard touchdown in New Orleans’ 45-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
— Julio Jones, Falcons, had seven receptions for 121 yards and his first touchdown since last November, helping Atlanta to a 38-14 win at Washington.
— Maurice Harris, Redskins, caught 10 passes for 124 yards in Washington’s 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
— Travis Kelce, Chiefs, caught two touchdown passes to help Kansas City breeze past Cleveland 37-21.
— DeAndre Hopkins, Texans, had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD in Houston’s 19-17 win at Denver.
— Duke Johnson, Browns, had two touchdown catches and the running back finished with nine receptions for 78 yards in Cleveland’s 37-21 loss to Kansas City.
Special Teams
— Tarik Cohen, Bears, had a video game-like 38-yard punt return, filled with a handful of twists, turns and missed tackles to help set up a touchdown in Chicago’s 41-9 win at Buffalo.
— Justin Tucker, Ravens, kicked three field goals in Baltimore’s 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
— Matt Prater, Lions, accounted for all of Detroit’s points in a 24-9 loss at Minnesota.
— Cody Parkey, Bears, kicked two field goals and made five extra points as Chicago cruised to a 41-9 victory in Buffalo.
Defense
— Danielle Hunter, Vikings, had 3½ of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks plus a fourth-quarter 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown, along with nine tackles and four quarterback hits in a 24-9 victory over Minnesota.
— Eddie Jackson and Leonard Floyd, Bears. Jackson scored on a 65-yard fumble return and Floyd returned a tipped pass 19 yards for another in Chicago’s 41-9 rout of Buffalo.
— Jerome Baker, Dolphins, intercepted Sam Darnold and scored the only touchdown on a 25-yard return with 11 minutes left, and a resilient defense helped the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 13-6 on Sunday.
— Desmond King, Chargers, returned an interception 42 yards for a game-sealing touchdown in Los Angeles’ 25-17 win at Seattle.
— Mario Addison, Panthers, had three sacks in Carolina’s 42-28 win over Tampa Bay.
MILESTONES
Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers started in his 200th consecutive game, a 25-17 win at Seattle. He joined Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning as the quarterbacks in league history to start at least 200 games. Favre started an NFL-record 297 straight times in the regular season. … Atlanta’s Matt Ryan had 350 yards passing in a 38-14 victory at Washington, his 50th game with at least 300 yards to join New Orleans’ Drew Brees (57) as the only players to have 50 in their first 11 seasons.
___
STREAKS & STATS
Minnesota’s Adam Thielen had his streak of 100-yard receiving games end at eight in a row, leaving him in a tie for the NFL record with Detroit’s Calvin Johnson. … Carolina scored touchdowns on five straight possessions to build a 35-7 lead en route to its 10th straight win at home, 42-28 over Tampa Bay. … Miami coach Adam Gase improved to 5-1 against the New York Jets, including two wins this year. … Pittsburgh’s James Conner has 10 touchdowns, the most by a Steelers player through eight games since 1950. He has four games with at least 100 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and at least one touchdown this season, the most such games by a player in a single season in NFL history. … Steelers WR Antonio Brown has nine TD catches, a team record through eight games. … Danielle Hunter had 3½ of Minnesota’s franchise-record 10 sacks plus a fourth-quarter fumble return for a touchdown. … Buffalo quarterback Nathan Peterman’s 1-yard run with 5:41 left in a 41-9 loss was the first TD run allowed by Chicago this season. It also ended the Bills’ touchdown drought at 187 minutes and 19 seconds.
PASSING PATRICK
Patrick Mahomes passed for 375 yards, threw three touchdown passes — two to Travis Kelce — and continued the best start by an NFL quarterback in 68 years as Kansas City’s offense kept rolling with a 37-21 win over the Cleveland Browns. In his second season, Mahomes, who made just one start as a rookie, already has 29 TD passes and 3,185 yards, the most by any QB through 10 games since 1950. He has passed for at least 300 yards in eight straight games.
___
SAME OLD
Cleveland played its first game under interim coach Gregg Williams and lost its fourth straight, 37-21 to Kansas City. Hue Jackson was fired last Monday after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons.
___
DARNOLD’S DUD
Jerome Baker scored the game’s only TD on a 25-yard interception return of a pass by Sam Darnold with 11 minutes left in Miami’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets. Darnold threw four interceptions and took four sacks, and the Jets went 2 for 15 on third and fourth down. The rookie quarterback went 21 for 39 for 229 yards and a passer rating of 31.8. He came into the game tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions , and the four picks were a new high.
___
DROUGHT DONE
Julio Jones caught a 35-yard scoring pass from Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins, dragging safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the way into the end zone. His score helped Atlanta beat Washington 38-14. It was Jones’ first touchdown since Nov. 26, 2017. He had played in 12 games since his previous score.
___
ACTION JACKSON
Chicago safety Eddie Jackson had a 65-yard fumble-return touchdown in the Bears’ 41-9 victory at Buffalo. Jackson, who had a 76-yard interception return for a TD and a 75-yard fumble return for a score against Carolina on Oct. 22, 2017, joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders (three touchdowns in 1994) as the only players since 1970 with at least three defensive TDs of 65 or more yards over any two-year span.
SHARING SECRETS
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith acknowledged on the NFL Network he left his Carolina Panthers’ playbook for his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, to find when he was released in 2013. It’s not unusual for players to share secrets about their former team after being released or waived, but it is difficult to recall anyone talking about it publicly. “When I came in I had the playbook and said, ‘It will be on my desk and what you do with it is on you,'” Smith recalled. Smith said the playbook was missing from his locker for a couple of days before it was returned and he took it home. Smith said he had a copy of the Panthers’ playbook because it was given to him by another player who was cut a couple years before he was released by the team. Smith said he thought the playbook might be helpful if he got into coaching after his playing career.
FITTING TRIBUTE
Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger wore cleats emblazoned with a Star of David in response to the late-October shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Star of David was in yellow and served as the upper part of the Steelers logo. There were also the words, “Stronger Than Hate” on each shoe. Roethlisberger and his wife are friends of Michele Rosenthal, a former team employee. Two of Rosenthal’s brothers were among the 11 killed in the attack.
___
BUNCHES OF SACKS
Nine of the franchise-record 10 sacks by Minnesota in the Vikings’ 24-10 win over Detroit came from its front four, including 2½ by backup defensive tackle Tom Johnson. During the heyday of the Purple People Eaters, the Vikings had nine sacks in a game in 1968, 1969 and 1970. They also did it in 1993. But this was the record-setter, thanks to a well-timed mix of blitzes called by coach Mike Zimmer and the relentless rush by Danielle Hunter, who had 3½, and his friends up front.
___
SWING AND A MISS
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis missed two extra points and a 42-yard field goal attempt in a 25-17 win at Seattle. Sturgis is the first kicker with a missed extra point and missed field goal in three straight games since Raiders kicker Jim Breech in 1979.
___
HAPPY HOMECOMING
Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming as the Houston Texans escaped Denver with a 19-17 win over the Broncos. Thomas finished with three receptions for 61 yards, but two of them were back-to-back for 31 and 18 yards on the Texans’ opening touchdown drive. Thomas had started all 114 games for the Broncos since Jan. 8, 2012, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow on the first snap of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23. This time, he drew loud ovations when he emerged from the tunnel for pregame stretch and again during a video tribute after “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Outside the stadium, the Broncos put up a giant “Thank you, D.T.” banner at the bottom of a 10-story-high image of Thomas next to one of Von Miller.
HELLO?
Michael Thomas caught a late 72-yard touchdown reception and then celebrated with a cellphone in a throwback to another famous New Orleans play, and the streaking Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season with a 45-35 win. Thomas’ long TD came on a pivotal third-down play with about four minutes to go, when the Rams seemed to expect the Saints to run a play closer to the first-down marker. Thomas ran free behind Marcus Peters, caught Brees’ long throw virtually in stride and ran straight to the goal post, where he got out an old-school flip phone — reminiscent of Joe Horn’s Sunday night TD celebration in 2003. Like Horn, Thomas was penalized, but the Rams never threatened after that.
___
SIDELINED
Cleveland defensive backs Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines left with injuries in the first quarter of a loss to Kansas City. Ward was sidelined by a hip injury, and Gaines sustained a concussion. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also departed with a hamstring injury, and the short-handed Browns allowed 499 yards in a 37-21 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs. … Already without left tackle Trent Williams after right thumb surgery, Washington lost left guard Shaun Lauvao to a left knee injury and right guard Brandon Scherff to a left shoulder injury. Lauvao got hurt on the third play of the game and was taken off the sideline in a wheelchair. … Miami left tackle Laremy Tunsil left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 13-6 win over the New York Jets because of a knee injury. … Denver center Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when quarterback Case Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime of their 19-17 loss to Houston. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career.
SPEAKING
“We feel that we can do what we want to do. We’ve got roadblocks, which are great defenses on other teams, trying to stop us, but we’ve always said — and no disrespect to other teams — they don’t stop us, we stop ourselves.” — Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger after the Steelers beat Baltimore 23-16.
___
“The talent level we have on this team is extremely scary.” — Carolina quarterback Cam Newton after the Panthers’ 10th straight home win, 42-28 over Tampa Bay.
___
“Ha, I might be looking for another job here soon.” — a joking Chicago linebacker Khalil Mack after the Bears’ defense had another good showing without him, this time a 41-9 win at Buffalo. Mack has been sidelined the last two games by a right ankle injury.
___
Browns lose DBs Denzel Ward, E.J. Gaines to injuries
Cleveland defensive backs Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines left with injuries in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City, and the Washington Redskins lost two more offensive linemen against Atlanta.
Ward was sidelined by a hip injury, and Gaines sustained a concussion. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also departed with a hamstring injury,
Cleveland defensive backs Denzel Ward and E.J. Gaines left with injuries in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, and the Washington Redskins lost two more offensive linemen against Atlanta.
Ward was sidelined by a hip injury, and Gaines sustained a concussion. Linebacker Christian Kirksey also departed with a hamstring injury, and the short-handed Browns allowed 499 yards in a 37-21 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs.
Already without left tackle Trent Williams after right thumb surgery, Washington lost left guard Shaun Lauvao to a left knee injury and right guard Brandon Scherff to a left shoulder injury. Lauvao got hurt on the third play of the game and was taken off the sideline in a wheelchair.
The NFC East-leading Redskins had won three in a row before their 38-14 loss to the Falcons. Coach Jay Gruden said Lauvao and Scherff would have MRIs on Monday.
Denver and Miami also lost key offensive linemen.
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil left in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ 13-6 win over the New York Jets because of a knee injury. Broncos center Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when quarterback Case Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime of their 19-17 loss to Houston. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career.
Jets center Spencer Long aggravated an injury to the middle finger of his right hand and had half a dozen off-target snaps before leaving the game.
Buffalo’s fourth straight loss was marked by a pair of injuries to key players. Tight end Charles Clay hurt his hamstring in the first half of the Bills’ 41-9 loss to Chicago, and backup running back Chris Ivory favored his left arm while being escorted off the field with 6:27 remaining.
___
Bills go from anemic to comedic in 41-9 loss to Bears
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sean McDermott insists the Buffalo Bills have enough talent on offense to win in the NFL.
"I believe we do," the Bills coach said.
It sure didn't look that way in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in what became the latest comedy of errors
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sean McDermott insists the Buffalo Bills have enough talent on offense to win in the NFL.
“I believe we do,” the Bills coach said.
It sure didn’t look that way in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in what became the latest comedy of errors produced by an offense that’s proven more capable of committing turnovers than scoring touchdowns this season.
Nathan Peterman continued showing he’s nowhere close to resembling an NFL quarterback. He threw three interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — to up his career total to 13 interceptions in just 153 passing attempts, including playoffs.
Backup tight end Jason Croom lost a fumble , which was returned for another score.
The Bills (2-7) were held to under 10 points for the fifth time this season, and have managed just 96 in nine games.
And the only bright side was Peterman’s mean-nothing 1-yard touchdown run scored with 5:41 remaining to end Buffalo’s touchdown drought at 187 minutes and 19 seconds. It was the Bills’ eighth TD of the season, and first since Peterman’s 16-yard pass to Zay Jones in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss at Houston three weeks ago.
“It was like a domino effect today,” receiver Kelvin Benjamin said. “It just kept stacking up on us. We really couldn’t catch back up.”
He was referring to a second quarter in which the Bears scored 28 points in span of 12:20, included Eddie Jackson’s 65-yard fumble return and Leonard Floyd returning a pass that tipped off of Jones’ hands 19 yards for a score.
“I don’t have the exact answer for it,” Jones said. “I don’t think I see anybody that’s not trying to give it their all. That’s the most discouraging thing about the whole situation right now is that the effort is there.”
Frustration is setting in on a team that has lost four straight and, off to its worst start since losing eight of its nine first games in 2010.
The Bills had no choice but to start Peterman , with rookie Josh Allen missing his third straight game with a sprained right elbow and Derek Anderson sidelined by a concussion.
Though Peterman’s struggles were anticipated, the Bills have no solutions in spurring a running attack that is suddenly regressing.
A week after LeSean McCoy had 13 yards on 12 carries in a 25-6 loss to New England , the running back was limited to 10 yards on 10 carries against the Bears.
McDermott even made the decision to sit McCoy for a majority of the second half while he tinkered with his offensive line. Rookie Wyatt Teller saw playing time at left guard, while Jeremiah Sirles eventually split time at right tackle.
McDermott was vague in saying he sat McCoy because of what the Bears were doing schematically.
McCoy, meantime, didn’t stick around to share his thoughts. He was spotted exiting the locker room before reporters were allowed to enter.
Though Peterman will bear the brunt of the blame, not all the interceptions were his fault.
Newly signed receiver Terrelle Pryor caught Peterman’s pass and lost control as he turned up field, with the ball landing in defensive back Adrian Amos’ hands. Three snaps into Buffalo’s next possession, Peterman’s hard pass over the middle struck Jones in the hand and bounced directly to Floyd, who returned it for a touchdown.
Peterman finished 31 of 49 for 189 yards and sacked four times in an outing reminiscent of his previous meltdowns. Peterman lost the starting job after faltering midway through a season-opening 47-3 loss at Baltimore. And then there were the five interceptions he threw in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a year ago.
“I think I don’t feel snake-bitten. I never feel like a victim or anything like that,” Peterman said. “It’s life. Things don’t always bounce your way.”
Benjamin rallied to Peterman’s support, saying it’s unfair to pin the blame on him.
“We know how the outside world works. They’re going to bash him and try to break his confidence. But Nate’s a good dude,” Benjamin said. “Unfortunately, bad things keep happening. And that’s football.”
Fitzpatrick will keep starting QB job in Tampa Bay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick played well enough to retain starting the quarterback job in Tampa Bay for another week.
Now if "Fitzmagic" can figure out how to keep the Buccaneers from digging themselves such a big hole early in games.
Fitzpatrick replaced the struggling Jameis Winston and threw for 243 yards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick played well enough to retain starting the quarterback job in Tampa Bay for another week.
Now if “Fitzmagic” can figure out how to keep the Buccaneers from digging themselves such a big hole early in games.
Fitzpatrick replaced the struggling Jameis Winston and threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Buccaneers to overcome a 28-point first half deficit as they lost 42-28 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Fitzpatrick threw two interceptions, including one in the first quarter to Eric Reid that led to Carolina’s first touchdown.
“Ryan did some good things today,” said coach Dirk Koetter, who confirmed Fitzpatrick will start against the Redskins on Sunday. “We’ve got to play better across the board.”
That includes on defense, where the Bucs have gone five games this season without forcing a turnover. They haven’t had an interception since Week 3.
“If you’re not getting any help, you better not be turning it over on offense,” Koetter said.
Fitzpatrick didn’t get much help from his top receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, who were essentially non-factors.
Evans was blanketed all day by cornerback James Bradberry and managed just one 16-yard reception on 10 targets. Jackson saw limited playing time and caught just two passes for 32 yards against rookie Donte Jackson, who intercepted Fitzpatrick on a downfield heave late in the fourth quarter to seal Carolina’s third straight win.
It was slot receiver Adam Humphries and tight end O.J. Howard who did most of the damage. Humphries had eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, while Howard hauled in four catches for 53 yards and two more scores.
Despite the loss, Humphries said Fitzpatrick never gave up — and wouldn’t let his teammates, either.
“He’s a veteran, and he knows how to bounce back and handle adversity,” Humphries said. “Even after the pick, he wasn’t shaken up at all. You could just tell he was composed and was able to put a couple good drives together.”
Said Fitzpatrick: “Yeah, there was a lot of time left in the fourth quarter there when we brought it within seven. The thing I think about in our huddle is there is always that optimism and confidence, no matter who we are playing, no matter what the score is, winning or losing, we know what we are capable of. That is always a great feeling to know that, that huddle has that kind of confidence.”
Although the Bucs (3-5) have lost four of their last five and are four games behind the Saints and three behind the Panthers in the NFC South, Fitzpatrick remains upbeat that they can turn things around in the second half of the season.
Tampa Bay hosts Washington next week and then visits the New York Giants, giving them a shot to get back to .500 on the season.
“We know we have the talent. We can’t keep digging ourselves into these holes,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick got the starting nod after Winston turned the ball over 11 times in the previous 3 ½ games after returning from a league-imposed three-game suspension. He nearly rallied the Bucs back last week against Cincinnati after replacing Winston, but the comeback fell short with the Bengals holding on for a 37-34 win.
“We go out, we get behind, we get killed in the second quarter, then rally like (heck) in the third quarter and then everybody thinks we’re back in it and then we fade off at the end,” Koetter said. “That’s definitely the pattern that we’re in. If I knew one thing to fix it I’d do it right now, but I don’t know what that is.”
Rivers, Gordon leads Chargers past Seahawks 25-17
SEATTLE (AP) — Philip Rivers made his 200th consecutive start and kept the Los Angeles Chargers surging at the midpoint of the season, surviving a late rally by Seattle's Russell Wilson.
Rivers threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon added 113 yards rushing and the Chargers won their fifth straight with
SEATTLE (AP) — Philip Rivers made his 200th consecutive start and kept the Los Angeles Chargers surging at the midpoint of the season, surviving a late rally by Seattle’s Russell Wilson.
Rivers threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Melvin Gordon added 113 yards rushing and the Chargers won their fifth straight with a 25-17 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Rivers threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Tyrell Williams and 30 yards to Mike Williams, and let the Chargers defense stymie Russell Wilson until the final minutes. Seattle had won four of five following a 0-2 start.
Desmond King provided the deciding points for Los Angeles (6-2) by stepping in front of Wilson’s pass for David Moore and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown with 6:44 remaining to give the Chargers a 25-10 lead.
Wilson managed to make the final minutes nervous for Los Angeles.
Wilson hit Nick Vannett on a 6-yard TD with 1:50 remaining to cut the Chargers’ lead to one score. Seattle got the ball back with 1:24 left at its own 22 and after two completions and a roughing the passer penalty on Melvin Ingram, the Seahawks were at the Chargers 44 with 50 seconds left. Wilson scrambled for 16 yards to the Chargers 28 and, after a spike, Seattle had 30 seconds left.
Seattle (4-4) got a break when Michael Davis was called for pass interference in the end zone on the final play of regulation against Tyler Lockett, putting the ball at the 1 for an untimed down. Seattle’s J.R. Sweezy was called for false start backing the play up to the 6, and Wilson’s final attempt for David Moore in the back of the end zone was partially tipped by Jahleel Addae and fell incomplete.
Wilson was 26 of 39 for 235 yards, and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Jaron Brown on Seattle’s opening drive.
Rivers became the fourth quarterback in league history to start 200 straight games, joining Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning. Favre started an NFL-record 297 straight times in the regular season. This wasn’t like his 2010 performance in Seattle when Rivers threw for 455 yards, but he made key throws at important times, especially in the first half. The Chargers averaged 10 yards per play in the first half and scored touchdowns on three of their five possessions, the last one taking just 55 seconds to find the end zone on a 30-yard catch-and-run by Mike Williams.
Gordon averaged 7.1 yards per carry and ran through huge holes in the second half. His 34-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter gave him 34 TDs in his past 36 games after going scoreless in his first 14 games.
Seattle also didn’t have answers for Keenan Allen, who had 124 yards on six receptions.
INJURIES
Carson didn’t play much after the first quarter, spending most of the time on the sideline with a wrap on his upper left leg due to a hip injury. Carson had 40 yards on eight carries before going to the bench. … Seattle played the second half without starting strong safety Bradley McDougald due to a knee injury. He had been questionable on the final injury report. … Guard D.J. Fluker suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter.
REMEMBERING PAUL
Seattle played a lengthy tribute video honoring owner Paul Allen who died on Oct. 15 due to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. They also had a moment of silence for Allen and had the “12 Flag” that’s raised before every game lowered to half-staff.
Seattle also had logos added to the field reading “PGA” similar to the patches the team had added to its uniforms.
KICKING WOES
Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis might be looking for a new job after missing two extra points and a 42-yard field goal attempt. Sturgis is the first kicker with a missed extra point and missed field goal in three straight games since Raiders kicker Jim Breech in 1979.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Travel to Oakland to face the Raiders.
Seahawks: At NFC West foe Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas wins homecoming as Texans escape Denver 19-17
DENVER (AP) — Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming as the Houston Texans escaped Denver with a 19-17 win over the Broncos.
The Texans (6-3) won their sixth straight and the Broncos (3-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games.
DENVER (AP) — Brandon McManus missed a 51-yard field goal as time expired, leaving Demaryius Thomas a winner in his homecoming as the Houston Texans escaped Denver with a 19-17 win over the Broncos.
The Texans (6-3) won their sixth straight and the Broncos (3-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Thomas finished with three receptions for 61 yards, but two of them were back-to-back for 31 and 18 yards on the Texans’ opening touchdown drive.
McManus’ second miss of the game came after Case Keenum completed an 18-yard pass between two defenders to Emmanuel Sanders on fourth-and-8 from the Denver 45-yard line.
Keenum threw a 5-yard pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman, who had a career-best 10 catches for 83 yards and then running back Phillip Lindsay lost a yard.
After Denver called a timeout with 3 seconds left, the Texans did the same, then rushed the field in relief after McManus’ kick drifted wide right.
After the Broncos took a 17-16 lead on Keenum’s 12-yard dart to Heuerman between two defenders, Ka’imi Fairbairn put the Texans back ahead with a 37-yard field goal with 14:06 remaining.
It appeared as though Thomas was going to be the goat in his return to Denver just five days after his trade to the Texans when his false start helped thwart the Texans’ last possession.
The Broncos got the ball back at their 14 with 3:29 left.
Thomas had started all 114 games for the Broncos since Jan. 8, 2012, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tim Tebow on the first snap of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-23.
This time, he drew loud ovations when he emerged from the tunnel for pregame stretch and again during a video tribute after “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Outside the stadium, the Broncos put up a giant “Thank you, D.T.” banner at the bottom of a 10-story-high image of Thomas next to one of Miller, who said last week it was “super weird” not having Thomas as a teammate anymore.
“He’s not even No. 88 anymore. He’s No. 87,” Miller told The Associated Press. “All you can say is that just shows you this is a business.”
Thomas was among the Texans captains for the coin toss, which he lost by calling tails.
Denver deferred and Thomas went right to work , catching consecutive passes covering 31 and 18 yards as the Texans took a quick 7-0 lead on DeShaun Watson’s 7-yard TD pass to tight end Jordan Thomas .
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. held DeAndre Hopkins without a catch for much of the first half but when the Texans had the ball in the red zone, Watson found Hopkins for an easy 16-yard TD in between bracket coverage by safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Adam Jones for a 13-3 lead.
That was Watson’s 36th career TD throw. The only other quarterbacks in NFL history to have 35 or more TD passes in their first 16 NFL games were Hall of Famers Kurt Warner and Dan Marino.
The Broncos pulled to 13-10 on Devontae Booker’s 14-yard TD run , but two decisions by Broncos coach Vance Joseph backfired in the final 18 seconds of the first half.
First, he trotted out McManus for a 62-yard field goal try that didn’t come close.
The Texans took over at the Broncos 48 and gained 20 yards on two plays. Fairbairn was wide right on a 46-yard field goal attempt but Joseph had called timeout and Fairbairn nailed the do-over for a 16-10 Houston halftime lead.
INJURY REPORT
Texans: OLB Duke Ejiofor left in the first half with a shoulder injury.
Broncos: Center Matt Paradis sustained a serious right ankle injury when Keenum rolled up on him just before halftime. Paradis had never missed a snap in his four-year career. Right guard Connor McGovern moved over to center and Elijah Wilkinson came in at McGovern’s spot.
UP NEXT
Texans: Travel to Washington on Nov. 18 after a bye.
Broncos: Visit Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 after a bye.
Vikings: Pro Bowl fullback Bill ‘Boom Boom’ Brown dies at 80
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Brown, the Minnesota Vikings fullback who was a four-time Pro Bowl pick in 14 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 80.
The Vikings announced the death Sunday, before a moment of silence for Brown prior to their game against Detroit. Brown's son-in-law, former Vikings quarterback Rich
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bill Brown, the Minnesota Vikings fullback who was a four-time Pro Bowl pick in 14 seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 80.
The Vikings announced the death Sunday, before a moment of silence for Brown prior to their game against Detroit. Brown’s son-in-law, former Vikings quarterback Rich Gannon, said on Twitter that Brown “passed away peacefully .” Tweeted Gannon: “He was an incredible man who was so good to me and everyone he ever met!”
Drafted in the second round by the Bears in 1961 out of Illinois, Brown was traded to the Vikings after his rookie year. Nicknamed “Boom Boom” for his punishing running style, Brown is fourth in Vikings history with 5,757 rushing yards. His best season was 1974, with 1,569 total yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games.
Browns lose defenders, drop fourth in row to end rough week
CLEVELAND (AP) — The coach changed. Everything else with the Cleveland Browns stayed the same.
Unable to slow Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's thrill-a-minute offense, the Browns were soundly beaten — and beaten up — in a 37-21 loss on Sunday in Cleveland's first game under interim coach Gregg Williams.
Mahomes threw two
CLEVELAND (AP) — The coach changed. Everything else with the Cleveland Browns stayed the same.
Unable to slow Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s thrill-a-minute offense, the Browns were soundly beaten — and beaten up — in a 37-21 loss on Sunday in Cleveland’s first game under interim coach Gregg Williams.
Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Cleveland native Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, another local kid who drove past FirstEnergy Stadium almost every day, scored three TDs as the Chiefs (8-1) overpowered the banged-up Browns (2-6-1) while sending them to their fourth straight loss.
It doesn’t figure to get better anytime soon for Cleveland, which had three more defensive starters get injured.
The pain isn’t going away.
“We have to keep going — next man up,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “We have to do the best with what we have.”
The loss ended another tumultuous few days for the Browns, whose promising 2-2-1 start has dissolved into more disarray.
Still, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield managed to extract some positives. He passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
“Offensively, I think there was a lot more good in this game than we had in the past,” said Mayfield, who twice connected with running back Duke Johnson on scores. “There is a lot to build on, but there is obviously so much more room for improvement. When you are playing a team like that, you have to stay in the game.
“You have to give yourself chances. You have to do the little things right. You have to chip away, take time off of the clock just because of the offense that they have. There was a lot of good on offense, but we just have to keep getting better.”
Cleveland’s hopes of staying with the Chiefs took a major hit when defensive backs Damarious Randall (groin), E.J. Gaines (concussion) and Denzel Ward (hip) were sidelined by injuries. Randall was scratched before the kickoff, and after Gaines and Ward went down in the first quarter, linebacker Christian Kirksey (hamstring) got hurt.
Stopping the Chiefs with a full roster is tough.
Short-handed, it’s impossible.
The Browns were already missing Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert, who sat out his third game in a row with a hamstring injury.
“The biggest thing that really affected us was that we lost two of our starting corners in the first drive,” cornerback T.J. Carrie said. “That definitely put us in a different situation. We practice with those guys throughout the week, and when those guys go down, it changes the game plan. They are a high-powered offense, and I don’t think we did a good job at all stopping their momentum.”
The injuries put more pressure on Williams, who did not relinquish his duties as defensive coordinator after being asked to replace Hue Jackson, who was fired on Monday along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
The Browns may have been outmanned by the more talented Chiefs, but Williams liked how his players fought through a week full of adversity.
“I never saw any flinch,” he said. “Never saw a flinch today. Never saw body language poor today. You have to build on that. This is the National Football League. There are no excuses. You have to continue to get better. You have to. We all have to.”
Williams set an early tone for his shell-shocked team with a fourth-down gamble on Cleveland’s first possession. The Browns converted then, but Williams’ choice to go for a 2-point conversion in the second quarter resulted in the Browns chasing points all afternoon.
Cleveland went 0 for 3 on conversion tries.
Following the game, Mayfield and Mahomes met at mid-field and shared a hug and some words of encouragement. They’ve been friends for years, college rivals and part of the NFL’s next wave of young quarterbacks.
While Mahomes appears to have it all — more talented teammates, a stable franchise — right now, Mayfield doesn’t think the Browns have to try to replicate Kansas City’s offense.
“What we do is perfectly fine,” he said. “We just have to be better at it. They have guys who are making their plays. Their quarterback is putting it in the right spot. He is giving them a chance to win. We just have to be better. We are not going to abandon ship with what we are doing and try to do the Chiefs offense. We just have to trust our guys, trust our playmakers and do our job.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Gronkowski, Michel inactive for Pats’ matchup with Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will both be without key players in the Sunday night matchup between the Patriots and Packers.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel are both inactive for New England. Gronkowski is sitting for the second time in three games, this time
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will both be without key players in the Sunday night matchup between the Patriots and Packers.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel are both inactive for New England. Gronkowski is sitting for the second time in three games, this time with an ankle and back issue. Michel is missing his second straight game with a knee injury.
Receiver Geronimo Allison is inactive for the Packers.
Allison was a key contributor in the passing game before missing two weeks with a hamstring issue. He had one catch for 14 yards in returning against the Rams last week, then injured his groin this week in practice. He did not travel with the team.
The full list of inactive players:
GREEN BAY-NEW ENGLAND
Packers: WR Geronimo Allison, QB Tim Boyle, P Drew Kaser, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T Alex Light.
Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason, OL Brian Schwenke, LB Nicholas Grigsby, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Cole Croston.
