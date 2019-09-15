Rams, Chargers to play in SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles-area stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers will be called SoFi Stadium.
The teams announced the naming rights deal – a 20-year agreement – on Sunday. Contract terms were not announced, but a report in May estimated the rights would cost $20 million a year.
The teams are scheduled to play there beginning in 2020.
SoFi, a digital personal finance company, will be an official partner of each team and the Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, as the 298-acre site is known. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is developing the complex, which ESPN reported earlier this year would cost close to $5 billion. It is being built on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood, Calif., just three miles from Los Angeles International Airport.
The stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff title game in 2021, and the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Saints lock up Payton through 2024 season
The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a five-year contract extension with coach Sean Payton, according to multiple reports Sunday.
The new deal, first reported by FOX, will take the 55-year-old Payton through the 2024 season, meaning it would replace the final year of his current contract, which pays him $9 million annually and is good through 2020.
He has coached the Saints since 2006, heading into Sunday with a 119-74 record and one Super Bowl title (following the 2009 season) under his belt. He has led New Orleans to three 13-3 regular-season records, including in 2018, when the team’s postseason run ended in controversial fashion in the NFC Championship Game.
The Saints have made seven playoff appearances under Payton.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins owner Ross says team is building for future
Dolphins
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross seems resigned to things getting worse for Miami before they can get better.
Ross declined to be interviewed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about the state of his team, but he did answer a few questions posed to him by columnist Dave Hyde, providing his responses via email.
The Dolphins’ preseason moves, including the trade of tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, raised some eyebrows, leading to speculation that Miami intended to “tank” to land the No. 1 draft pick. Ross said the team must make moves to become more competitive for the long haul.
“The goal isn’t to try to patch some holes to go 9-7 and make the playoffs. I want to compete for and win Super Bowls,” said Ross, who has owned the team since early 2009. “We took an objective look at our situation at the end of last year and realized that we were a long way away from where we need to be. Our roster, salary-cap situation, everything. We’ve won 72 games in 10 years and that’s just not good enough.
“I take responsibility for that, and as I said back in March, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. The moves that have been made were all made in the best interest in trying to build a championship organization.”
The Dolphins finished 7-9 last season and were embarrassed in Week 1, losing 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. They’ve made the playoffs twice since 2002, losing in the AFC wild-card round both times.
The franchise last won the Super Bowl in 1973.
“We have to approach things differently and think outside the box. Like I said, we are trying to win every game we play and grow and improve every day, but we also have to balance making decisions that help us build a championship organization,” said Ross, a 79-year-old billionaire.
He thanked the fans for their patience.
“We have tremendous fans and to them I say thank you. We said it wouldn’t be easy, but it was something we are committed to and believe it’s the only way we can build a team to win continually,” Ross said. “Nothing great in life was ever achieved easily. There are no shortcuts or magic formulas. This is the NFL. There are no easy games and no one lucks into winning the Super Bowl.”
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ Roethlisberger sidelined with elbow injury
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger began the second half of Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks on the sideline due to a right elbow injury.
The team announced Roethlisberger was questionable to return after he was hurt late in the second quarter.
Roethlisberger was seen grabbing at his elbow and shaking out his arm, but it’s unclear when he was hurt. He finished the Steelers’ last drive of the half, then went to the locker room briefly while the Seahawks had the ball, but returned to the sidelines before the half ended.
Second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph started the second half, throwing an interception on his second pass after the ball went through the hands of wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
Roethlisberger was 8 of 15 for 75 yards before departing the game, which the Steelers led 10-7 at the half.
–Field Level Media
Stafford, Lions come from behind to beat Chargers
Stafford, Lions come from behind to beat Chargers
Kenny Golladay caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions won their home opener 13-10 over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
Golladay caught eight passes for 117 yards for the Lions (1-0-1).
Philip Rivers completed 21 of 36 passes for 293 yards for the Chargers (1-1). Austin Ekeler rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, and he added six receptions for 67 yards. Keenan Allen had eight receptions for 98 yards.
Detroit’s Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone on Los Angeles’ final possession. Stafford converted a third-down pass to Jesse James to clinch the win.
Los Angeles led 10-6 at the break.
The Chargers struck first on a nine-play, 68-yard drive in the opening quarter. Ekeler dove over the pile for the final yard.
The Lions answered with a 75-yard drive, finished off by a 36-yard screen pass from Stafford to Kerryon Johnson. Matt Prater missed the extra point, leaving the score at 7-6.
Rivers was quiet most of the half before he connected with Mike Williams on a 47-yard pass in the closing seconds. That set up Ty Long’s 39-yard field goal.
In the third quarter, a touchdown pass from Rivers to Ekeler was nullified by a holding penalty. A pass interference infraction against Slay in the end zone gave Los Angeles the ball on the 1-yard line. But Ekeler fumbled trying to jump over the pile and the Lions’ Devon Kennard recovered.
Los Angeles drove deep into Detroit territory again on its next possession but Long missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with 2:13 left in the half. Long, the Chargers punter, was filling in for injured kicker Michael Badgley.
Long pulled a 41-year attempt wide right with 11:50 remaining in the game.
The Lions took the lead at 13-10 with 7:28 remaining when Golladay beat one-on-one coverage and scored from 31 yards out. That touchdown pass was preceded by a fourth-down conversion in which Stafford found Marvin Jones on a 4-yard gain.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks survive Steelers after Roethlisberger hurt
Russell Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26 Sunday.
The Steelers (0-2) played the second half without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a right elbow injury late in the second quarter. Mason Rudolph replaced Roethlisberger and was 12 of 19 for 112 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Vance McDonald.
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly caught two of Wilson’s TD passes, with rookie DK Metcalf getting the other on a 28-yarder with 7:15 remaining to give Seattle (2-0) a nine-point lead. Seattle’s Rashaad Penny added a 37-yard touchdown run.
The Seahawks’ Chris Carson rushed for 61 yards, one less than Penny, but fumbled twice deep in his own territory that led to a pair of Pittsburgh touchdowns.
The latter led to a 3-yard TD pass from Rudolph to McDonald, cutting Seattle’s lead to two with 5:34 remaining.
But the Steelers never got the ball back. Carson earned a measure of redemption with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the Pittsburgh 33-yard line with 2:00 remaining to help the Seahawks run out the clock.
The Seahawks, who trailed 10-7 at the half, went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half. But they scored touchdowns the next three times they had the ball.
Seattle took its first lead on a 12-yard pass from Wilson to Dissly with 9:49 left in the third. The score was set up when Rudolph’s pass deflected off receiver Donte Moncrief’s hands and was intercepted by Seattle safety Bradley McDougald at the Pittsburgh 40-yard line.
The Steelers trimmed their deficit to 14-13 on a 33-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. The key play on the drive was Rudolph’s first career completion, a 45-yarder to JuJu Smith-Schuster on a flea flicker.
The Seahawks came right back with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Penny’s TD run to take a 21-13 lead into the fourth.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Steelers took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by James Conner with 14:44 left in the half after a Carson fumble. Conner would leave in the second half with a knee injury.
The Seahawks responded with a 12-play, 61-yard drive, with Wilson hitting Dissly for a 14-yard scoring strike.
After the teams exchanged punts, Boswell kicked a 41-yard field goal to make it 10-7.
–Field Level Media
Dual-threat Jackson directs Ravens over Cardinals
Lamar Jackson passed for 272 yards and
Lamar Jackson passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 120 yards to lead the host Baltimore Ravens to a 23-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Tight end Mark Andrews tied a career high with eight receptions for a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Tucker made three field goals as the Ravens improved to 2-0 for the third time in four seasons.
Rookie Marquise Brown added eight catches for 86 yards, and his 41-yard reception on third-and-11 with three minutes left gave the Ravens a key first down as they were able to run out the clock. Baltimore improved to 18-2 in September home games since 2008.
Rookie Kyler Murray passed for 349 plus yards and David Johnson had a rushing touchdown for the Cardinals (0-1-1), who did not get a first down on their final two possessions after closing to 20-17 on Zane Gonzalez’s 21-yard field goal with nine minutes left.
Christian Kirk had six receptions for 114 yards and Larry Fitzgerald had five receptions for 104 yards for the Cardinals, who gained just 20 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
Jackson, who completed 24 of 37 passes, has passed for 596 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns in the first two games. The Ravens had 440 yards of total offense and have 1,083 in the first two games.
Baltimore led 17-6 at halftime on Jackson’s touchdown passes to Andrews and Hayden Hurst. The Cardinals reached the Ravens’ 3- and 4-yard lines before settling for two short Gonzalez field goals. Gonzalez’s third field goal made it 17-9 midway through the third quarter.
Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run and Murray’s two-point conversion pass closed the deficit to 20-17 with 12:52 remaining before Tucker’s 51-yard field goal made it 23-17 with 8:56 left.
Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs had three tackles and no sacks in his first game against Baltimore. Suggs holds the franchise record with 132 1/2 sacks in 16 seasons with the Ravens.
–Field Level Media
Prescott and Elliott carry Cowboys past Redskins
Prescott and Elliott carry Cowboys past Redskins
Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes during a game with few flaws as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 31-21 on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
Prescott completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards with one interception, complemented by running back Ezekiel Elliott’s 111 rushing yards.
Prescott, who began the season with a stellar outing a week earlier against the New York Giants, has the Cowboys off to a 2-0 start with a pair of NFC East Division victories.
Washington’s Case Keenum was 26 of 37 for 221 yards with two touchdowns.
Prescott’s first touchdown went for 51 yards to Devin Smith, who made his first reception of the season on the scoring play. Smith broke away from coverage for what became a relatively easy touchdown catch on his way to a game-high 74 receiving yards.
The Cowboys, taking advantage of Washington defensive penalties during the drive, scored with nine seconds remaining in the first half on Prescott’s 2-yard toss to tight end Jason Witten.
In the third quarter, Prescott’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper helped the Cowboys stretch their lead to 21-7.
Washington (0-2) briefly threatened as Paul Richardson’s 9-yard TD reception from Keenum came with 4:30 to play in the third quarter.
Dallas scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, first on Brett Maher’s 25-yard field goal and then on Elliott’s 2-yard run.
Elliott finished with 23 carries, capped by a 27-yard run on the game’s last possession.
Rookie Terry McLaurin’s 1-yard touchdown catch from Keenum came with 2:17 to play.
Earlier, the Redskins took advantage of favorable field position only once in the first half. Adrian Peterson ran 1 yard for the game’s first points. That scoring chance was set up by safety Montae Nicholson’s interception, giving the Redskins the ball at the Dallas 38.
It took the Redskins 10 plays to cover the 38 yards.
Peterson, who was inactive for the opener a week earlier, finished with 25 rushing yards on 10 carries.
–Field Level Media
Brown scores in debut, Pats eviscerate Dolphins 43-0
Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown scored a touchdown in his New England Patriots debut, leading his new team to a 43-0 rout over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.
Miami, which made just two first downs through the first three quarters, was led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 89 yards and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes.
Stephon Gilmore (54 yards) and Jamie Collins (69 yards) returned those interceptions for touchdowns. Collins added a second interception off Josh Rosen, who finished 7 of 18 for 97 yards.
The Patriots (2-0) and Dolphins (0-2) are AFC East rivals but are also at opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Patriots have won three of the past five Super Bowls. The Dolphins have been outscored 102-10 through two weeks.
Former Patriots assistant Brian Flores, who now runs the Dolphins, has yet to win a game as a head coach.
Brown, a Miami native, finished with four catches for 56 yards and one run for 5 yards.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passed for two touchdown passes and also had a 1-yard TD run. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards.
New England running back Sony Michel — who is also a South Florida native — ran 21 times for a game-high 85 yards and one touchdown. However, he lost one fumble.
The Patriots prevailed despite a shaky performance by Stephen Gostkowski, who missed two extra points and a 48-yard field-goal attempt. He did not miss a kick of any kind in Week 1.
New England scored on its first possession, traveling 60 yards in 10 plays. Brown caught three passes for 36 yards on the drive and also drew a defensive-holding penalty, and Michel’s 1-yard run capped the march.
The Patriots went up 13-0 on Brady’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Brown, who got away with a slight shove of Dolphins cornerback Jomal Wiltz, formerly of the Patriots. After making the contested catch, Brown dove into the end zone stands, where he was greeted by fans.
New England opened the third-quarter scoring on Gostkowski’s 28-yard field goal, and the Patriots went up 23-0 later in the period as Brady scored on a quarterback sneak.
The Patriots started the fourth quarter with those two interception returns, and the rout was on from there.
–Field Level Media
Allen helps Bills top Giants for 2-0 start
Josh Allen led four touchdown drives as the visiting Buffalo Bills rallied from an early deficit and recorded a 28-14 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Bills improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2014, with both of the wins coming on the road. With a Week 1 victory against the New York Jets, Buffalo became the first team since the 2006 Chicago Bears to win consecutive road games at the Meadowlands.
Allen completed 19 of 30 passes for 253 yards. He reached 200 passing yards for the seventh straight game and scored a rushing touchdown for the second straight week and 10th overall.
Rookie Devin Singletary and Frank Gore scored rushing touchdowns for Buffalo. Isaiah McKenzie caught a TD pass for Buffalo.
Eli Manning appeared in his 15th home opener and completed 26 of 45 passes for 250 yards. He also was intercepted twice as the Giants dropped to 0-2 for the third straight season and sixth time in the past seven seasons.
Saquon Barkley scored an early touchdown for a second straight week and finished with 107 yards on 18 carries.
The Giants played the game without receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and lost wideout Cody Latimer to a concussion in the third quarter.
The Giants scored on their opening drive for the second week in a row when Barkley ran down the right side for a 27-yard touchdown, but the Bills quickly took control.
Buffalo tied the game on Allen’s TD on a quarterback sweep with 3:43 left in the first quarter and took the lead on Singletary’s 14-yard run down the left side with 13:24 left in the second to cap an 11-play drive in which the Bills converted twice on third-and-10.
The Bills marched 98 yards on their next drive to take a 21-7 lead on McKenzie’s 14-yard reception with 7:30 left before halftime. McKenzie easily scored after Allen flipped him the ball behind the line of scrimmage after faking a handoff to Gore.
The Giants missed two chances to inch closer before halftime.
Aldrick Rosas missed his first field goal in his past 21 tries with 1:49 left and Manning was intercepted by Trent Murphy in the final minute.
New York finally scored again when Manning connected with T.J. Jones for a 4-yard strike with 11:56 remaining. The Bills capitalized on a penalty by Giants rookie Dexter Lawrence on a 21-yard field goal attempt by Stephen Hauschka and went on take a 28-14 lead on Gore’s 1-yard plunge with 5:53 remaining.
–Field Level Media
Packers stop Vikings with late interception, win 21-16
The Green Bay Packers held on to beat the visiting Minnesota Vikings 21-16 on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with 151 yards and both touchdowns coming in the first half. Aaron Jones rushed for 116 yards for the Packers, who improved to 2-0 under coach Matt LaFleur.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 154 yards, part of a 198-yard rushing performance for the Vikings, but quarterback Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions – including a killer on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter for the Vikings (1-1).
After losing 12 yards on offense in the first quarter of last week’s season-opening victory at Chicago, Green Bay blazed out of the gates to take a 21-0 lead 15 minutes, 40 seconds into the game. Green Bay’s first three possessions ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass on a screen to running back Jamaal Williams, a leaping 12-yard touchdown catch by receiver Geronimo Allison and a 2-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones.
With a bipartisan crowd of 78,416 in attendance at Lambeau Field, Minnesota swung the momentum moments after the touchdown by Jones when Dalvin Cook burst up the middle, stepped through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and evaded safety Darnell Savage near midfield for a 75-yard touchdown.
Minnesota briefly pulled within a touchdown just before halftime on a 3-yard touchdown catch by receiver Stefon Diggs. However, on a booth review, Cook was flagged for offensive pass interference in creating the opening for Diggs. Dan Bailey’s 31-yard field goal pulled the Vikings within 21-10 at halftime.
The Vikings continued their comeback to start the second half. A botched shotgun snap from center Corey Linsley to Rodgers gave the Vikings the ball at Green Bay’s 42. On third-and-13, Cousins hit Diggs for a 45-yard touchdown. On the play, Diggs got behind cornerback Kevin King. Fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander raced across the field but the ball got to Diggs a split-second before Alexander’s arrival.
Diggs took off his helmet to celebrate and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct; Tony Brown blocked the 48-yard extra point attempt by Bailey to keep the score 21-16.
After a Green Bay punt, Minnesota took over at their own 40 with 10:21 remaining in the game. Over the next five minutes, Cousins drove the Vikings downfield to the Packers 8-yard-line, but his pass intended for Diggs was picked off by Kevin King in the end zone.
–Field Level Media
Texans prevail when Jaguars fail on two-point conversion
Justin Reid stuffed Leonard
Texans prevail when Jaguars fail on two-point conversion
Justin Reid stuffed Leonard Fournette at the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt and the Houston Texans held on for a 13-12 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Jaguars covered 68 yards in 14 plays with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II converting a fourth-and-10 with an 18-yard scramble before later finding DJ Chark on a 4-yard scoring pass with 30 seconds left. But instead of attempting the game-tying extra-point kick, Jacksonville went for the victory and Reid stopped Fournette as Houston (1-1) claimed this AFC South tilt.
Houston relied on its defense throughout against the Jaguars (0-2), with Whitney Mercilus producing a strip sack of Minshew early in the fourth quarter that resulted in a J.J. Watt fumble recovery at the Jacksonville 11-yard line. On fourth down of the ensuing Texans’ drive, Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson scrambled 2 yards for a score and a 13-3 lead with 11:35 left.
Minshew finished 23 of 33 for 213 yards but, like Watson, was sacked four times. Carlos Hyde rushed 20 times for 90 yards to pace the Texans, who produced just 263 yards of offense.
Watson completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards.
Leading 3-0 on a Ka’imi Fairbairn 39-yard field goal, the Texans squandered an opportunity in the second quarter when Will Fuller dropped a Watson pass in Jaguars’ territory. Jacksonville capitalized with D.J. Hayden’s sack of Watson on the ensuing third down to force a punt.
The Jaguars then pushed to the Houston 28 before Mercilus dropped Minshew and forced a fumble that Jacksonville recovered. But the nine-yard loss stifled the Jaguars’ momentum, and Jacksonville settled for Josh Lambo’s 40-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3 with 3:17 left in the half.
The Texans carried a 6-3 lead into the locker room but only after questionable clock management cost Houston a chance at a touchdown. Fairbairn drilled a 22-yarder on second down after the Texans allowed precious seconds to exhaust despite possessing three timeouts at the start of the possession. Houston went to the half with two of those timeouts remaining.
–Field Level Media
Garoppolo helps 49ers pound Bengals
Behind a
Garoppolo helps 49ers pound Bengals
Behind a three-touchdown performance from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the visiting San Francisco 49ers dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17 on Sunday.
Garoppolo threw for 297 yards while completing 17 of 25 attempts. The sixth-year quarterback completed passes to eight different players. Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel led the way with five catches for 87 yards and a score.
After holding the Bengals (0-2) to a three-and-out to start the game, the 49ers (2-0) needed only four plays to reach the end zone on their first possession. On a play-action pass, Garoppolo hit a wide-open Marquise Goodwin for a 38-yard touchdown.
Cincinnati responded with a nine-play, 69-yard drive that concluded with Andy Dalton hitting tight end Tyler Eifert for a 1-yard touchdown.
But the game did not stay tied for much longer. About four minutes later, Garoppolo hit running back Raheem Mostert on a screen pass, and Mostert went 39 yards unscathed for six.
On the next San Francisco possession, William Jackson picked off Garoppolo and returned it into 49ers territory. But Cincinnati could not capitalize, as Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard field goal.
Six plays later, Jeff Wilson Jr. ran into the end zone from 2 yards away. Robbie Gould nailed a 33-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the first half to give the 49ers a 24-10 halftime lead.
After the break, Garoppolo marched San Francisco down the field and hit Samuel for a 2-yard score, the first touchdown of the second-round pick’s career.
After Gould hit another field goal in the third, Wilson scored his second touchdown of the game — this time from 4 yards — on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the 49ers up 41-10.
In the final minute, Dalton found John Ross for a 66-yard touchdown for the final margin.
San Francisco picked up 572 total yards of offense compared to Cincinnati’s 316. On the ground, Matt Breida rushed for 121 yards on 12 carries for the 49ers, who totaled 259 rushing yards.
Dalton was 26 for 42 with 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Bengals could not get anything going on the ground, accumulating only 25 rushing yards for the entire game.
–Field Level Media
Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official
A trade sending tackle
Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official
A trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans became official on Sunday.
The Dolphins shipped Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2021 to Houston. In return, they will receive a pair of first-round picks — in 2020 and 2021 — a 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.
Reports also emerged Sunday that the Texans will be paying part of the salary of pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, whom they traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Clowney refused to sign the franchise tender with the Texans and didn’t report to the team.
But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that to complete the deal to send Clowney to the Seahawks, the Texans agreed to pay Clowney a $7 million signing bonus, with Seattle picking up his $8 million salary.
In addition, Seattle agreed not to put the tag on Clowney after the 2019 season, he said.
The Texans traded Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, to the Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2020 and linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin. All players involved must pass physicals before the deal is final.
–Field Level Media
Luck calls Colts career ‘the honor of a lifetime’
Andrew Luck thanked Colts fans for their support in a heartfelt letter that appeared in a full-page ad Sunday in The Indianapolis Star.
“Thank you for an incredible eight years. For welcoming me with open arms,” the retired quarterback’s letter began. “For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world’s stage. I can’t wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey.
“I’m proud to be a Midwesterner, a Hoosier, and a Colt.”
Luck retired abruptly a week ago, about three weeks shy of his 30th birthday, saying he was worn down by the injuries that have plagued his career.
He missed nine games in 2015 and one in 2016 before sitting out all of 2017 after his recovery from shoulder surgery didn’t go as planned. He later told reporters he initially hurt his throwing shoulder in 2015 and played through pain while compensating with an altered throwing motion before finally having surgery after the 2016 season.
Back healthy in 2018, Luck won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award after starting all 16 games and throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts closed the season with nine wins in 10 games, rallying from a 1-5 start to reach the playoffs before falling in the AFC divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes
WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes to resume his NFL career next month.
The 30-year-old veteran tore his right Achilles tendon last November during a practice with the New Orleans Saints.
On Saturday, NFL Network’s Jane Slater shared a video clip of Bryant working out and catching passes.
“Healthy, moving fast and explosive,” receivers coach David Robinson said of Bryant, who hasn’t caught a pass in the NFL since 2017.
“I’m way better than I was before I went to the Saints last year,” Bryant told Slater. “Mid-October is when I’m going to be trying to get back in the league.”
A first-round pick in 2010, Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games over eight seasons with the Cowboys. He made three Pro Bowls and had three 1,000-yard seasons.
Cut by Dallas in April 2018, Bryant signed with New Orleans on Nov. 8 but landed on injured reserve with the Achilles injury two days later.
–Field Level Media
Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
The Atlanta Falcons
Falcons sign K Bryant to 1-year, $3M deal
The Atlanta Falcons welcomed back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant on Saturday.
Bryant made 20 of 21 field goals in 13 games with the Falcons last season, but the team released him in February.
Kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh struggled in the preseason, prompting the Falcons to give Bryant a tryout on Friday.
On Saturday he signed a one-year contract for $3 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Tavecchio was only 4-for-9 on his field goal attempts, and Walsh was 1-for-2 during the preseason.
Bryant spent the past 10 seasons with Atlanta after previous stints with the Giants, Colts, Dolphins and Buccaneers. He ranks 11th in NFL history with 388 made field goals.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cowboys nearing deal with RB Elliott
Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and
Report: Cowboys nearing deal with RB Elliott
Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott “are intensifying” and both sides expect to finalize a new deal this weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday.
Elliott, 24, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is due to make $3.85 million this season.
Elliott has been absent throughout training camp and the preseason, working out on his own instead in Mexico.
Reports earlier this month said Dallas had offered Elliott a deal that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the league behind Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million contract with $45 million guaranteed last summer.
Through three seasons, Elliott has carried the ball 868 times for 4,048 yards with 28 rushing touchdowns. He gained a league-leading 1,631 yards in his rookie year, when he was named an All-Pro, and also led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last year.
The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Jags LB Jack to get $57M extension
Reports: Jags LB Jack to get $57M extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign linebacker Myles Jack to a four-year, $57 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Jack, who is playing on the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of about $1.3 million, will be guaranteed $33 million under the new deal, per ESPN and NFL Network. He will become the NFL’s third-highest paid inside linebacker behind Seattle’s Bobby Wagner and the New York Jets’ CJ Mosley.
Jack, 23, made 107 tackles last season, including 2 1/2 sacks. He forced a fumble and intercepted a pass that he returned 32 yards for a touchdown.
The Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has played in all possible 48 games, with 42 starts.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chiefs trade RB Hyde to Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans on Saturday in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.
Hyde, 28, has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in 64 games over the past five seasons. He also has 119 receptions for 667 yards and three more scores.
Hyde split the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 571 yards and five touchdowns. He was a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and played his first four seasons with the 49ers.
The Texans lost running back Lamar Miller for the season to a torn left ACL and MCL during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 24.
Rankin, 24, was a third-round pick by Houston in 2018 and played in 16 games (four starts) as a rookie at left guard and tackle.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers’ holdout RB Gordon allowed to seek trade
With their regular-season opener about a week away, the Los Angeles Chargers have given holdout running back Melvin Gordon permission to look for trade options, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday.
Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who has rushed for 3,628 yards and 28 touchdown in four seasons — with 182 receptions for 1,577 yards and 10 scores — wants more than the roughly $10 million the Chargers have reportedly offered for this season.
A first-round pick in 2015 out of Wisconsin, Gordon would make $5.6 million under his current contract and could become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
Rapoport said on Twitter that Gordon will “explore his options, which include returning” to the Chargers, who open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Gordon has said he wants to stay with the Chargers.
Saturday was the deadline for teams to complete their 53-player rosters.
Gordon’s best season was in 2017, when he played all 16 games and rushed for a career-high 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 476 yards four scores.
–Field Level Media
