Rams and Cowboys to play preseason game in Hawaii
The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys will play a preseason game this summer in Hawaii, the teams announced on Thursday.
The defending NFC West and NFC East champions will meet Aug. 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
It will be the second preseason game for both teams and the first NFL exhibition game played in Hawaii since 1976, when the San Francisco 49ers played the then-San Diego Chargers.
The game is a rematch of last season’s divisional round playoff. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22 en route to Super Bowl LIII.
–Field Level Media
Bears re-sign punter, backup QB
The Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears re-signed two players Wednesday — starting punter Patrick O’Donnell and reserve quarterback Tyler Bray.
O’Donnell, 28, has been the team’s punter for the past five seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of the University of Miami. He has a franchise-best career average of 44.9 yards per punt and set the team’s single-season record of 47.0 in 2017.
O’Donnell averaged 45.0 yards last season on 62 attempts, tying a career high with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Bray, 27, spent much of the 2018 season on the practice squad in his first season in Chicago and figures to go to camp as the third-stringer. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in one game and attempting one pass.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks WR Baldwin staring at third offseason surgery
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin underwent shoulder and knee surgeries after last season, but his medical problems might not all be fixed.
He told Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle on Wednesday that “more surgeries on the way, most likely,” while the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo cited a source to report that Baldwin is scheduled to meet with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia in early April about a potential sports hernia.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine late last month that Baldwin was expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 season, but another surgery could change expectations.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
In 13 regular-season games last season, Baldwin caught 50 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Baldwin had three receptions for 32 yards in a playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in January. He is entering his ninth season with Seattle.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
–Field Level Media
Jets to bring in QB Siemian on 1-year deal
Quarterback Trevor Siemian
Quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, his agent said on social media Wednesday.
Siemian, expected to provide an experienced backup to second-year pro Sam Darnold in 2019, will earn $2 million, with another potential $1 million in incentives, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The Jets also have 2017 third-rounder Davis Webb, who has yet to attempt an NFL pass.
Siemian spent all of last season on Minnesota’s active roster, although he did not play as Kirk Cousins’ backup after the Vikings acquired him in a trade with Denver last March.
Siemian, 27, started 24 games for the Broncos over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, passing for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
He was a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern in 2015 and appeared in one game, without a pass attempt, as a rookie in Denver.
–Field Level Media
Vikings sign OG Kline
The Minnesota Vikings, in search of help at offensive guard, announced
The Minnesota Vikings, in search of help at offensive guard, announced the signing of Josh Kline, who was released last week by the Tennessee Titans.
The deal is for three years and $15.75 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Kline started all 46 of his games at right guard in his three seasons with Tennessee, which reportedly wanted him to take a pay cut before he entered the second season of a four-year, $26 million contract extension.
Kline joins Danny Isidora as the only guards on the Vikings’ roster with regular-season experience. Minnesota previously released guard Mike Remmers, and guards Tom Compton and Nick Easton moved on in free agency.
Kline, 29, spent his first three NFL seasons with New England (2013-15), making 18 starts in 33 regular-season games.
–Field Level Media
Haskins’ Pro Day gives Giants something to chew on
There is plenty of buzz
There is plenty of buzz about the New York Giants potentially selecting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft. The team’s biggest decision-makers received up-close looks in recent days.
Much of the team’s top brass — including head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara — took Haskins to dinner Tuesday night and then studied his on-field drills at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day on Wednesday.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network summed up the action: “Strong workout for Haskins. Improved foot quickness, excellent anticipation and pace on the ball.”
Haskins could be the choice if New York is ready to try to draft the replacement for Eli Manning, but there could be competition as other quarterback-needy teams assess their draft position. Haskins said he would soon meet with the Oakland Raiders (who hold the No. 4 pick), the Denver Broncos (No. 10), the Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and the Washington Redskins (No. 15).
“All my NFL friends tell me it’s not how early you go, it’s where you go,” Haskins told ESPN on Wednesday.
Haskins is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks available, along with Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, a potential No. 1 overall pick. Haskins’ best features are his pocket-passing skills, decision-making and arm strength, while Murray has electrifying athleticism (and quite a good arm, too).
Haskins ran an official 5.04-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He hoped to counter criticism of his straight-line speed with quick footwork at the Pro Day.
“You put me in any playbook, I’ll make it work,” Haskins said. “So, to be able to show off-platform throws, moving to my left, moving to my right, being able to move off spot and still be accurate, is what I wanted to show because during the season I had a couple of throws that I missed that I still remember and I worked on all offseason.
“I definitely felt like I did a good job with that.”
Haskins threw for 4,831 yards in his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, working almost exclusively from the pocket.
Said ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay: “He’s the most natural passer in this year’s draft class.”
–Field Level Media
Buccaneers add two women to coaching staff
The Tampa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added two women as full-time coaches Wednesday.
Maral Javadifar will take on the role as assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust as assistant defensive line coach, making them the first full-time female coaches in Buccaneers history and making the team the first in the NFL with two female coaches on staff.
“I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said in a team statement. “Sometimes, all you need is the right organization to offer up the opportunity.
“The Glazer family and our general manager, Jason Licht, were extremely supportive of my decision, and I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff.
“I have known Lori going back to my days at Temple University and I’ve seen firsthand just how knowledgeable and passionate she is about this game. I was equally impressed with Maral’s background in performance training and physical therapy and I know she will be a valuable asset to our strength and conditioning program.”
Javadifar most recently worked as a physical therapist at Avant Physical Therapy in Seattle, after completing her sports physical therapy residency at Virginia Commonwealth University last August.
Javadifar played basketball at Pace University in New York City. A native of Queens, N.Y., she earned a degree in molecular biology from Pace, before getting a doctor of physical therapy degree from New York Medical College.
Locust was working as the defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football during the league’s inaugural season this year.
In 2018, Locust served as a defensive coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens during the team’s training camp and, from 2017-18, worked as a defensive line/linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator of the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks of the National Arena League.
Locust worked as an assistant coach from 2010-18 at her high school alma mater, Susquehanna Township High School in Harrisburg, Pa. She also was an assistant coach with the Central Penn Piranha, a semi-professional team in Harrisburg from 2013-16, the DMV Elite semi-pro team from 2016-18 and the Keystone Assault of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2017-18.
Locust began her coaching career following four years as a player in women’s semi-pro football. She attended Temple University.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Kraft reportedly wants to block alleged video release
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is seeking to suppress video evidence that authorities assert support the solicitation of prostitution charges filed against him, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Per the report, a motion was filed Wednesday by Kraft’s attorneys with intentions to make sure the video, which he said has been described as “graphic and damning,” never is released. The report calls the motion a “warning shot” to prosecutors that Kraft’s team will challenge that police had probable cause even to collect the video as evidence.
The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that prosecutors offered to defer prosecution for Kraft and the two dozen other men arrested in the case, but any defendant who accepts the offer must admit that there is enough evidence to lead to a conviction at trial, along with other stipulations. CNN reported Wednesday Kraft will reject the offer.
Kraft entered a not guilty plea after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
–Much of the New York Giants’ top brass — including head coach Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator Mike Shula and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara — took Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins to dinner Tuesday night, then studied his on-field drills at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day the following day.
Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network summed up the action: “Strong workout for Haskins. Improved foot quickness, excellent anticipation and pace on the ball.”
Haskins could be the choice if New York is ready to try to draft the replacement for Eli Manning with the No. 6 overall pick, but there could be competition as other quarterback-needy teams assess their draft positions. Haskins said he would soon meet with the Oakland Raiders (who hold the No. 4 pick), the Denver Broncos (No. 10), the Miami Dolphins (No. 13) and the Washington Redskins (No. 15).
–Also in Columbus, potential No. 1 overall pick Nick Bosa did not participate in on-field drills after performing well in drill work at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
He said he had meetings scheduled with the San Francisco 49ers, who hold the No. 2 pick, and the Giants. He also interviewed with all the top teams at the combine, including Arizona, which picks first. Bosa had 29 tackles for loss, including 17.5 sacks, in 29 career games for the Buckeyes.
–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin told Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle that “more surgeries (are) on the way, most likely,” while the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo cited a source in saying that Baldwin will meet with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia in early April about a potential sports hernia.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with a knee injury and a shoulder problem arose later in the campaign. He had surgeries to address both issues this offseason.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added two women as assistant coaches, making them the first full-time female coaches in team history and making the Bucs the first NFL team with two female coaches on staff. Maral Javadifar will take on the role as assistant strength and conditioning coach as Lori Locust will be an assistant defensive line coach.
–Quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to a reported one-year deal worth $2 million with the New York Jets. Siemian spent all of last season on Minnesota’s active roster, although he did not play as Kirk Cousins’ backup after the Vikings acquired him in a trade with Denver last March. Siemian, 27, started 24 games for the Broncos over the 2016 and ’17 seasons, passing for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns against 24 interceptions.
–The Minnesota Vikings, in search of help at offensive guard, announced the signing of Josh Kline, who was released last week by the Tennessee Titans. The deal is for three years and $15.75 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. … The Chicago Bears re-signed punter Patrick O’Donnell and backup quarterback Tyler Bray.
–Field Level Media
Report: Saints near deal with TE Cook
Free
Free agent tight end Jared Cook is close to a contract agreement with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Cook turns 32 next month but has been productive in stints with the Oakland Raiders, Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans.
The Saints had a hole at tight end with Benjamin Watson opting for retirement. Last spring, the Saints made a run at free agent Jimmy Graham, but he landed in Green Bay.
Cook had 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Raiders in 2018.
He has 39-plus catches in seven of the past eight seasons.
–Field Level Media
Saints WR Meredith agrees to $2.1M pay cut
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith agreed to a pay cut that saves the team $2.3 million in cap space for the upcoming season.
Meredith’s new base salary is $1.3 million, down from the $3.4 million deal he signed last year. But his cap hit is now $4.15 million, down from $6.45 million.
A knee injury limited Meredith, 26, to just six games in the 2018 season. He caught nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 86 catches and five touchdowns in his three-year career.
–Field Level Media
Report: Cards sign DT Philon to two-year deal
The Arizona Cardinals have reached a two-year deal with free agent defensive lineman Darius Philon, the NFL Network reported Thursday.
The deal is worth $10 million — $12 million with incentives — with $5 million guaranteed, according to the report.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound tackle was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. Philon, 25, played in all 16 games with the Chargers last season, starting 13, recording four sacks, 33 tackles and a forced fumble.
–Field Level Media
McIlroy to compete in Canada for first time
Rory McIlroy will play in
Rory McIlroy will play in Canada for the first time as a professional this summer after committing to the RBC Canadian Open.
The Northern Irishman, who moved up to No. 4 in the world rankings following his first victory at The Players Championship on Sunday, will play in the 115th edition of the Canadian Open when it moves from August to June 6-9 this year.
“It’s incredibly exciting,” tournament director Bryan Crawford said. “Rory is one of the top players in the world, has been one of the top players in the world for quite some time. He’s truly one of the global ambassadors for the game.”
McIlroy, 29, is coming off his 15th career PGA Tour title and has placed in the top six in each of his first six events of 2019. He is first in the FedEx Cup standings.
The Canadian Open purse has been increased to $7.6 million this year from $6.4 million, and the event will be contested at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club for the sixth time.
“He’s a fan favorite everywhere, but he’s certainly a fan favorite among Canadians,” said Crawford. “To have him participate in the RBC Canadian Open for the first time is fantastic.”
McIlroy will join world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in the field, along with the likes of two-time event champion Jim Furyk (2006-07), 2013 winner Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson and Canadian star Adam Hadwin.
Johnson is the defending champion.
“I’m really excited to play in my first RBC Canadian Open,” McIlroy said in a statement.
“There continues to be a lot of momentum around this historic tournament, with a new date, new location and now a new concert series. I’ve had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans first hand. I’m also looking forward to squaring off with DJ, Adam and the rest of Team RBC for Canada’s National Open Championship.”
–Field Level Media
Bengals re-sign CB Dennard
Cornerback Darqueze Dennard re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals
Cornerback Darqueze Dennard re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
Dennard, an unrestricted free agent, opted to return to the Bengals over other offers, including one from the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
A first-round pick in 2014 out of Michigan State, Dennard has 19 regular-season starts, including nine in 2018.
The 27-year-old rejoins a cornerback room comprised of first-round picks led by Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson III.
–Field Level Media
Els names 3 assistant captains for Presidents Cup
International team captain Ernie Els has named his final three assistant captains for the 2019 Presidents Cup, including two former Masters champions.
Former Augusta winners Mike Weir of Canada and Trevor Immelman of South Africa will join K.J. Choi of South Korea and the previously named Geoff Ogilvy of Australia on Els’ staff for the Dec. 9-15 event in Melbourne, Australia.
Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champ, was tabbed back in November.
“I gave it quite a bit of thought,” Els said during a press conference Tuesday in Australia. “I really wanted to try and start a new thinking process about the pairing system. I’m using a lot of data, a lot of science … and I wanted to get guys who have played a lot of Presidents Cups like myself.”
Weir competed in the Presidents Cup five times, while Choi played on three teams and Immelman on two.
The United States has dominated the biennial competition, which pits the U.S. against the rest of the world minus Europe. The U.S. has won the last seven Cups and owns a 10-1-1 record overall since the Presidents Cup debuted in 1994.
Last month, U.S. captain Tiger Woods named Fred Couples, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker as three of his four assistants.
–Field Level Media
Eagles bring back DE Curry
Defensive end Vinny Curry
Defensive end Vinny Curry returned to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, agreeing to a deal following one season away from the team.
Curry played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Curry, 30, was released by the Buccaneers in March in a cap-savings move. Tampa shaved $8 million off of its 2019 cap in the transaction.
Curry won the Super Bowl with the Eagles two years ago and helps add depth to a defensive line that subtracted Michael Bennett (via trade to the New England Patriots) and Haloti Ngata (retirement).
Curry had 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2018, his only season with Tampa Bay, after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles.
Curry turns 31 on June 30. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he produced 22 quarterback sacks.
–Field Level Media
Report: Kaepernick, Reid to share less than $10M in settlement
Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid will share less than $10 million, minus attorneys’ fees, in the settlement of their collusion case against the NFL, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The settlement between the league and the players was announced last month, but financial terms were not announced due to a confidentiality agreement.
The Journal said Thursday it was unknown how Kaepernick and Reid would split the settlement.
Kaepernick, the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, opted out of his contract in March 2017 to pursue free agency. But when he found no takers, he filed the grievance in the league seven months later.
In the 2016 preseason, Kaepernick began sitting on the bench during the playing of the national anthem in protest for what he saw as racial injustice against minorities, then decided to kneel instead after speaking with an Army veteran.
He hasn’t found a new job, and he contended in his grievance that the 32 NFL teams “colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”
A number of owners, executives, coaches and other figures had been deposed as part of the grievance, and a motion by the NFL to have the grievance dismissed was denied in August.
Defensive back Reid, who was the first player to join Kaepernick in 2016 with the 49ers by kneeling during the anthem, filed his own collusion case against the NFL in May 2018. The two grievances were combined into a joint case, but it’s unclear when that occurred.
Reid became a free agent in March 2018 and remained unsigned until mid-September, when the Carolina Panthers brought him in after an injury to safety Da’Norris Searcy. With his one-year deal expiring after the season, Reid signed a three-year extension for a reported $22 million with Carolina this offseason.
–Field Level Media
Ravens reach 2-year agreement with QB Griffin
The Ravens reached a two-year
The Ravens reached a two-year agreement Thursday to keep quarterback Robert Griffin III in Baltimore, the team announced.
Pending the results of a physical, the 29-year-old veteran will continue his role as a backup and mentor to Lamar Jackson.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. Griffin earned $1.1 million in his first season with Baltimore in 2018.
Griffin, the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year, played in three games for the Ravens and completed 2 of 6 passes for 21 yards.
Griffin won a Heisman Trophy at Baylor and was the No. 2 overall pick by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft.
In three seasons with the Redskins (2012-14) and one with the Cleveland Browns (2016), he passed for 8,983 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 1,670 yards and 10 scores.
–Field Level Media
Report: Colts sign LB Houston to 2-year, $24M deal
The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
Houston registered 78.5 sacks in 102 games with the Chiefs from 2011-18, including a league-high 22 sacks in 2014.
The Chiefs released the 30-year-old pass rusher earlier this month when they could not find a trading partner. The four-time Pro Bowl selection had been due $15.25 million in base salary in 2019.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard knows Houston from his time in Kansas City, where he served as director of player personnel (2013-14) and director of football operations (2015-16).
Whether Houston lines up at linebacker or moves to defensive end, the 6-foot-3, 258-pound veteran should improve an Indianapolis defense that tied for 19th in the NFL with 39 sacks last season.
–Field Level Media
Panthers QB Newton swore off sex for March
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows that sacrifice is a key to success.
With that in mind, the 29-year-old quarterback is really pushing himself in that department this offseason as he recovers from his recent shoulder surgery.
In January, he decided to give up betting for the entire year.
For the month of February, he went vegan.
For March, Newton says he’s sworn off sex for the entire month.
Newton explained his thinking during a guest spot on “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday night.
“It makes my mind stronger,” Newton said. “So when the season comes around, I say if I did those things, I’m mentally stronger.”
Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder after battling discomfort over the second half of the 2018 season before eventually being shut down with two games remaining.
Newton is expected to be ready well in time for the start of the 2019 regular season.
Newton passed for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns against 13 interceptions last season. Carolina started strong at 6-2 but collapsed with seven straight losses and ended up at 7-9.
–Field Level Media
Browns sign OL Witzmann
The Cleveland Browns continue
The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy this offseason, signing free agent offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann on Friday.
Witzmann, 28, started seven games at right guard for the Chicago Bears last season, his fourth in the league.
A South Dakota State product, Witzmann entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2014, and he spent the 2016-17 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, making 13 starts during his tenure there.
He provides some offensive line depth to the Browns, who traded guard Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants.
The Browns also have signed free agents Kendall Lamm, a right tackle, and Eric Kush, who plays guard/center, in their bid to shore up the line.
General manager John Dorsey previously signed both Witzmann and Kush when he was with the Chiefs.
–Field Level Media
NFL owners to weigh replay for pass interference
The NFL Competition Committee will introduce 16 potential rule revisions for the 2019 season, including two that could lead to a modification of the use of replay.
The league shared its report Thursday with the public in advance of the annual league meeting, which begins Sunday in Phoenix.
One proposal under consideration would implement a one-year trial to expand the use of instant replay to fouls for pass interference as well as to automatically review scoring plays and turnovers that are negated by a penalties along with any extra-point or two-point attempt.
Additionally, the league owners will weigh a second proposal for a one-year trial that would allow review of penalties for roughing the passer and contact against a defenseless player.
The call to make pass-interference penalties — and non-calls — reviewable arose after the NFC Championship Game in January, when Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t called for pass interference on a play that league officials later admitted should have been a penalty. As a result, the Rams were able to stop a New Orleans Saints’ touchdown drive, and the Rams won the game in overtime to earn a berth to Super Bowl LIII.
–Field Level Media
