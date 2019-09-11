Raiders WR Brown attends practice
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown showed up to work Monday as his search for a suitable helmet continues.
Multiple outlets reported that Brown attended team meetings, although a walk-through practice was apparently canceled.
His attendance came the day after Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said it was time for the All-Pro wideout “to be all-in or all-out.”
Brown has had only one full-speed practice this preseason, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of his helmet issue.
His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing.
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday that his client “wants to be part of the team, he wants to practice, but he’d also like to do it with the helmet he’s worn his entire life.”
“He’s a wide receiver. He gets hit across the middle. People are trying to take his head off,” Rosenhaus said. “He’s a big target. You talk about how many catches he’s had over the last six years, for example, this is his life. He’s risking everything. He’s got a family. He’s had a concussion before. This helmet has kept him safe. He’s had brutal hits.
“We’re just trying to find a way to work it out. We’ve worked very closely with the Raiders, we’ve worked very closely with the NFL, but I hope people can appreciate, this is not a simple issue. The helmet is the most important piece of equipment and he’s had the same one every single snap he’s played in his football career. This is a major issue for him.”
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown, 31, caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He has appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
When the Presidents Cup returns to Melbourne, Australia, and The Royal Melbourne Golf Club for the third time this Dec. 9-15, International Team captain Ernie Els will bring a squad that includes four players with a combined 17 previous appearances.
The conclusion of the BMW Championship marked the end of the automatic qualifying period for the top eight members for both the International Team and Team USA.
Veteran Internationals include Australia’s Marc Leishman and Adam Scott, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who will be joined by newcomers Abraham Ancer of Mexico, China’s Haotong Li, Aussie Cameron Smith and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.
“This is as good as I could have asked for,” Els said in a statement. “I’ve got guys who have played in the Presidents Cup many times previously, and I’ve got guys who are rookies. The guys who are pillars of our team have really stepped up to take their places in this team. I’m really impressed with how they’ve conducted themselves and played into the team.
“For the top eight, I think the one-year qualifying cycle has worked well. The guys knew they had to play well this season, and they showed it. For instance, Adam Scott played himself right into this team. He was nowhere near when qualifying started, and he’s played great since we started. Same with Louis Oosthuizen, who stepped it up. They obviously had a plan of trying to make this team.”
Scott has the most experience of any qualified player for both the International and U.S. Teams, having played in eight previous Presidents Cup events. He also is the only International Team player to have played in the 2011 event when it was held at Royal Melbourne.
“Of course, the bigger goal will be (winning) the Presidents Cup,” said Scott, who has eight top-10s this season, including runner-up finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Memorial Tournament.
“Ernie has made his intentions very clear — certainly to me — how much he wants to improve our chances as a team and the work he’s going to put in. For me, considering Ernie is really a great friend and mentor of mine, I really want to be part of his team.”
The United States team, captained by Tiger Woods, will include world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, Sunday’s BMW Championship winner Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar and Bryson DeChambeau.
Notable U.S. players who did not qualify and now need of one of four captain’s picks by Woods are Tony Finau (ninth), Gary Woodland (10th), Rickie Fowler (11th), Patrick Reed (12th), Phil Mickelson (16th) and Jordan Spieth (27th).
The most notable player on the International side in need of a captain’s pick by Els is former world No. 1 Jason Day, who finished ninth in the points.
The United States has dominated the biennial competition, which pits the U.S. against the rest of the world minus Europe. The U.S. has won the last seven Cups and owns a 10-1-1 record overall since the Presidents Cup debuted in 1994.
Last month, U.S. captain Tiger Woods named Fred Couples, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker as three of his four assistants. Els named former Augusta winners Mike Weir of Canada and Trevor Immelman of South Africa along with South Korea’s K.J. Choi and Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy as his assistants.
–Field Level Media
The
The Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown was absent from practice Sunday, and general manager Mike Mayock sounded fed up with the star wideout.
“Y’all know that AB is not here today, right?” Mayock said, addressing reporters in a video that was distributed on the Oakland Raiders’ Twitter page.
“So here’s the bottom line: He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that; we appreciate that. OK? But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out.”
Brown was a full participant in the team’s walkthrough on Saturday, but he has had only one full-speed practice and two walkthroughs, in part because he was recovering from foot blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap and lately because of the helmet issue. His old helmet is no longer approved for NFL use, and when Brown used social media to find a newer version of his favored model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — it failed NFL testing.
–Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary will resume on-field work this week in practice but has not been cleared for contact, coach Dan Quinn said.
McGary, the No. 31 overall pick in the draft, underwent cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues.
The team said McGary previously had two similar procedures, which are considered minimally invasive.
–The Chicago Bears, still hunting for a kicker, waived Elliott Fry.
Still, no one should assume that Eddy Pineiro, the remaining kicker in camp, has won the job.
The team is searching for a replacement for Cody Parkey, who was cut after he missed a 43-yard attempt that would have given Chicago a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. Instead, the Bears lost 16-15 after Parkey missed the kick with seconds remaining.
–Field Level Media
Suspended
Suspended New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is in the concussion protocol.
Tate, who will miss the first four games of the regular season after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, was injured during Friday night’s 32-13 preseason win against Chicago. He was held out of practice Sunday.
Tate, 31, caught one pass for 5 yards against the Bears.
The Giants signed the former Pro Bowl selection to a four-year, $37.5 million deal in March.
Tate split last season with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, catching 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns.
He has 611 receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-13), Lions (2014-18) and Eagles.
–Field Level Media
Russell Wilson threw for 82
Russell Wilson threw for 82 yards in his preseason debut, but the Minnesota Vikings used strong performances from their backup quarterbacks to beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-19 on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Wilson and Vikings starter Kirk Cousins each played two series and led their teams to one field goal. Wilson finished 6 of 9 and added two carries for 9 yards on the ground, while Cousins went 6 of 8 for 68 passing yards.
Sean Mannion entered next for the Vikings and was up and down. He went 11 of 14 for 88 yards with a touchdown but also threw an interception, which DeShawn Shead returned 88 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Third-stringer Kyle Sloter helped the Vikings pull it back, going 11 of 13 for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Paxton Lynch relieved Wilson and had a much rougher outing than his opener against Denver. He finished 6 of 15 for 67 yards. Recently signed ex-Ohio State star J.T. Barrett missed all three passes, throwing an interception, in minimal action.
–Field Level Media
Running back Derrick Henry
Running back Derrick Henry practiced with the Tennessee Titans on Monday after being sidelined with a calf injury since early in training camp.
Henry eased back into practice, taking handoffs and catching the ball out of the backfield.
Head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t commit to Henry playing in Sunday night’s exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We will see how he is and if we can progress a little bit more tomorrow,” Vrabel said. “I am not going to hope and wish, but if he’s better by Sunday and ready to play then we will play him. If not we will keep working toward getting him back.”
Henry, 25, posted career highs with 1,059 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against Jacksonville in Week 14.
Henry has totaled 2,293 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns along with 39 catches for 372 yards and one score in 47 games since the Titans drafted him in the second round in 2016.
In other personnel news, the Titans removed kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith from the physically unable to perform list.
Both veterans passed their physicals and were cleared to return to practice with about three weeks left until the Sept. 8 season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Succop, 32, has been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made 26 of 30 field goals last season and has converted 83.6 percent of his field goals (235 of 281) over 10 seasons with the Titans (2014-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13).
Smith, who turns 24 on Thursday, has also been recovering from knee surgery. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. The 2017 third-round pick has 38 receptions for 415 yards and five scores in 29 career games with Tennessee.
Smith practice on Monday but Succop didn’t, ESPN reported.
–Field Level Media
The Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans removed kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
Both veterans passed their physicals and are cleared to return to practice with about three weeks left until the Sept. 8 season opener in Cleveland against the Browns.
Succop, 32, has been recovering from offseason knee surgery. He made 26 of 30 field goals last season and has converted 83.6 percent of his field goals (235 of 281) over 10 seasons with the Titans (2014-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13).
Smith, who turns 24 on Thursday, has also been recovering from knee surgery. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. The 2017 third-round pick has 38 receptions for 415 yards and five scores in 29 career games with Tennessee.
The Titans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third preseason game on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Giants WR Shepard (thumb) back at full practice
Sterling Shepard, expected to emerge as the New York Giants No. 1 receiver, is back to full practice after breaking his left thumb at the opening of training camp, and all signs point to him being on the field in Week 1.
The Giants open the season on Sept. 8 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the weekend, Shepard practiced without restrictions and didn’t need to wear the yellow, non-contract jersey.
“It’s actually healed up pretty fast and … I’m feeling good,” Shepard told the New York Post. “I wouldn’t say I’m all the way back, but I’m pretty close. I’m where I need to be. I feel good about that.”
He is still wearing a splint but said he expects to play against the Cowboys.
After trading Odell Beckham Jr. and acquiring veteran Golden Tate, the Giants expected to have a good one-two punch with Tate and Shepard. But with Tate suspended the first four weeks of the season for a violation of the league’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs, Shepard’s rapid recovery is just the good news the Giants need.
“He’s been cleared all along to be out here. It’s just the next step in the process. He’s fine,” head coach Pat Shurmur said.
Shepard, who had career-high totals of 66 receptions and 872 yards last season, signed a four-year, $41 million deal in April. He has 190 catches for 2,286 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in 43 games (42 starts) for the Giants.
–Field Level Media
New
New England wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas returned to the practice field Monday.
Edelman has been on the non-football injury list with a broken left thumb suffered this offseason, while Thomas has been on the physically unable to perform list while recuperating from a torn Achilles.
ESPN reported that both veterans participated in warm-ups during the portion of Monday’s practice that was open to media members.
Edelman, 33, caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in the 2018 regular season and was the MVP of the Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas, 31, split last season between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He registered a combined 59 receptions for 677 yards and five scores before getting hurt in Week 16 at Philadelphia.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection with Denver, Thomas signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract with New England in April.
This is the latest good news for the Pats’ receiving corps, following the NFL’s conditional reinstatement last week of Josh Gordon.
–Field Level Media
Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts running back D’Onta Foreman was placed on injured reserve on Monday due to a torn biceps.
The team signed running back Charcandrick West to fill the vacancy.
Foreman was recently claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans. He had one carry for minus-1 yard and caught one pass for six yards in Saturday’s 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Foreman, 23, rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie for the Texans in 2017 before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He returned to see action in just one game last season, carrying the ball seven times for minus-1 yard.
West, 28, has rushed for 998 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 77 passes for 589 yards and six scores in 52 games (11 starts) over five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Indianapolis also signed free agent safety Kai Nacua, undrafted free agent running back Marquis Young, waived safety Derrick Kindred and placed receiver Daurice Fountain (ankle) on injured reserve.
Nacua, 24, had 13 tackles in 16 games (three starts) for the Browns in 2017 and spent time last season on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.
Young, 24, was a college star at Massachusetts and rushed for 3,631 yards and 29 touchdowns, caught 98 passes for 671 yards and two scores and also scored on a kickoff return.
Kindred, 25, was claimed off waivers by the Colts in April. He played in 42 games (17 starts) over three seasons with the Browns and had 137 tackles and two interceptions.
Fountain, 23, played in one game last season after being a fifth-round draft choice by the Colts.
–Field Level Media
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is expected to make his season debut this Thursday when Carolina takes on the Patriots in New England.
Head coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the team expects all of its starters, including Newton, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Patriots.
All three have been held out of the first two preseason games, with Newton coming back from offseason shoulder surgery and Kuechly having been held out of practice recently.
“They’ve been the gold standard for a long time,” Rivera said, per ESPN.com. “You want to go out and see just how good you are. It is a good measuring stick as to who we can be as a football team.”
Newton, 30, is entering his ninth NFL season. The former MVP completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games last season.
Kuechly, 28, is heading into his eighth season. The five-time All-Pro registered 130 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 16 starts in 2018.
McCaffrey, 23, is entering his third season. The first-round pick rushed for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games last season and also set an NFL record for running backs by catching 107 passes. He accumulated 867 yards and six scores.
–Field Level Media
Dallas Cowboys holdout
Dallas Cowboys holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott is not pleased at owner Jerry Jones’ attempt to poke fun at him.
Elliott’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN on Monday that Elliott was not amused when Jones said, “Zeke who?” while answering a question about rookie running back Tony Pollard after Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke — we actually thought it was disrespectful,” Arceneaux said of Jones’ comment.
Jones said after his answer that he was “cracking a joke at Zeke’s expense.”
But Elliott isn’t laughing as his holdout threatens to stretch into the regular season. Arceneaux said there has been no recent progress during his dialogue with ESPN.
Elliott is training in Cabo San Lucas while hoping to land a contract extension. Thus far, he is subject to more than $900,000 in fines.
Elliott, the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, is slated to make $3.85 million in the upcoming season, and $9.10 million in 2020 on the fifth-year option.
The Ohio State product has started all 40 games he has played in over the past three seasons, rushing for 4,048 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also has 135 catches for 1,199 yards and six more scores.
Elliott led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards last season, the second time he has been the league leader. He rushed for six touchdowns.
Pollard carried five times for 42 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 9-yard pass during Saturday’s game.
The fourth-round pick from Memphis has been impressive and would be in line to receive a lot of carries should Elliott still be a holdout at the outset of the season.
“He knows exactly what to do, and he knows how to do it, so it is, he goes out there and he plays to that level,” Jones said. “If he continues this through the next several weeks, he’s going to be right in the middle of it early, and that will really complement what we’re doing with Zeke. Not replace that. And I mean that, not replace that. Nobody’s getting cute here, but it’ll certainly be a great complement. …
“I can picture those guys same sets at the same times out there and really giving those defenses fits.”
Pollard rushed for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 games for Memphis. He returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns, matching the NCAA career record.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida on Thursday and is requesting a non-jury trial, according to court records.
NBC 10 in Boston posted a certified copy of Kraft’s plea on Twitter.
“The defendant, Robert Kraft, hereby pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a non-jury trial in the above-styled cause,” the court document states.
Kraft is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa in Jupiter, Fla. The 77-year-old billionaire is alleged to have twice visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January and received sex acts in exchange for money.
Jupiter police have said Kraft was caught on surveillance video on both occasions, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
According to the court filing, Kraft is being represented by prominent West Palm Beach defense attorney Jack Goldberger, who led the legal team that defended billionaire Jeffrey Epstein against charges of trafficking underage girls for sex.
The first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail, a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and a class on the negative effects of human trafficking, according to CNBC.
Kraft’s arraignment is set for March 27.
–Field Level Media
Jason Witten agreed to a contract
Jason Witten agreed to a contract Thursday to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, the team announced.
Witten, 36, made a surprise retirement announcement last spring and joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth for the 2018 season.
But the tight end, who is ranked fourth all-time in receptions and was destined for the Hall of Fame in five years, has put that enshrinement on hold to return to Dallas for a 16th NFL season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Witten has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported via Twitter that the deal could be worth $5 million with incentives.
“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a news release issued by the Cowboys. “This team has a great group of rising young stars and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”
The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram reported that Witten isn’t likely to play more than 25 snaps per game.
Schefter reported Thursday that Witten started to debate a return to the Cowboys during the 2018 regular season. Despite frequent criticism of Witten’s work alongside Joe Tessitore in the broadcast booth, ESPN had committed to his return in 2019. He had a four-year deal wtih the network.
“We thank Jason for his many contributions to “Monday Night Football’ and to ESPN over the past year and wish him continued success,” ESPN said in a statement. “We have seen many former coaches and players go into broadcasting before eventually returning to the game they love, so we understand Jason’s desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys. In the coming weeks we will determine our MNF plans for the 2019 season.”
A third-round pick in the 2003 draft from Tennessee, Witten has played only for the Cowboys. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection.
The 6-foot-6, 263-pound Witten has 1,152 career receptions and 68 touchdowns, He had a career-best 110 receptions in 2012, setting an NFL record for receptions in a season by a tight end. He had 18 catches in a game during the 2012 season, also an NFL record for a tight end.
His list of Cowboys records is plentiful, including career receptions, receiving yards and most consecutive seasons with a reception. His 68 receiving TDs are third most in Cowboys history.
A potential replacement for Witten in the TV booth is Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who reportedly has been pursued by both FOX and ESPN. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Olsen “has told me he wants to play” in 2019, however.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks WR Baldwin has knee, shoulder surgeries
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is expected to be ready for the 2019 season after undergoing shoulder and knee surgeries, head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday.
Carroll disclosed the surgeries while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Baldwin, 30, missed two games in September with the knee injury, which bothered him even before the start of the season. His shoulder problem arose later in the campaign.
In 13 regular-season games last season, Baldwin caught 50 passes for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Baldwin had three receptions for 32 yards in a playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in January. He is entering his ninth season with Seattle.
–Field Level Media
New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim
New Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner, a central figure of the bullying scandal in Miami more than five years ago, said Thursday he has “to be smarter” in the way he motivates players.
Turner was fired by the Dolphins following the 2013 season after an official report — authored by Ted Wells — concluded Turner tolerated and participated in the harassment and bullying of players, including Jonathan Martin.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that I said and some of the things I did with my players had to come out. And so, moving forward, I just have to be smarter about what I do when I try to use entertainment to motivate the players,” Turner told ESPN from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
This marks Turner’s return to the NFL for the first time since then, having been hired by head coach Zac Taylor.
Turner told ESPN that he likened dealing with NFL players as the same as dealing with Marines; Turner was a lieutenant in the Marine Corps.
“When I’m standing in a room filled with Marines, it can be harsh and it can be direct as to what you want them to do. … I don’t see the NFL, speaking to an offensive line in the NFL, as much different,” Turner told ESPN. “And so there are some things said sometimes that wouldn’t come out right if the average citizen walking down the street were to listen to it.”
Turner and Taylor have known each other since 2008, and Taylor defended the hire earlier this month, saying, “I know the man and I know he’s a great person, great human. And so, somebody I trust.”
Turner, who most recently had been coaching the offensive line at Texas A&M, said he appreciates Taylor for the second chance.
“I appreciate Zac. Whenever you take these jobs, or any job for that matter, at some point when you try to make the thing right, you’re going to have to stand on the table for somebody and I appreciate him doing that,” Turner said.
–Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS -- Stanford running back Bryce
INDIANAPOLIS — Stanford running back Bryce Love expects to be back on the football field in August.
Love, who measured 5 feet, 8 7/8 inches and weighed 200 pounds Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, is recovering from a torn ACL. He returned to Stanford for his senior season in 2018 rather than entering last year’s draft. Love had 2,118 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns as a junior in 2017, when he finished runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting to Baker Mayfield.
He was injured in the regular-season finale against Cal and had surgery on his right knee Dec. 18.
“No regrets,” Love said. “In my mind, I got the opportunity to play at one of the best universities with some of my best friends for another year. We didn’t win as many games as we wanted to, but you’re only guaranteed 12 games.
“As of right now, the timetable is to be ready by mid-training camp and the season.”
As a senior, an ankle injury slowed Love before his knee injury.
Love has leaned on former Stanford teammate and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) to prepare for the combine.
“That’s my guy,” Love said. “At the end of the day, I’ve learned so much from him while I was out in Stanford. He’s a great leader and a great mentor and I’m thankful for him.”
Love said Thursday he had meetings with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. He’s been compared to Bears running back Tarik Cohen, a waterbug-quick back with limited size and strength.
His long-term focus is to be a pediatrician. Love chuckled when asked if he has to convince teams he loves football more than he embraces hitting the books.
As for his greatest football trait, Love said it’s obvious to anyone who has seen him play at Stanford.
“Explosiveness,” Love said.
“I really just want to be the best at it, the best ever to do it, and I know I’m far from that, but the mindset of working to that point, I have it and I’m willing to do it,” he said.
–By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS -- Known for his preparation,
INDIANAPOLIS — Known for his preparation, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams was clearly ready for the barrage of questions about his 33 5/8-inch arms at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.
“It’s a small portion of what it takes to be a tackle at the next level,” Williams said of arm length. “I think if you look at a lot of the really successful tackles over the past 10 years, from Joe Thomas, Joe Staley, Jake Matthews, Jason Peters, La’el Collins, Riley Reiff, Ryan Ramczyk… Just a couple guys off the top of my head that have shorter arms than me.
“I don’t think that that’s necessarily a huge deal. I think I’m proud of the way I play. My approach to the game is what makes me a great player.”
Many have argued Williams will have to bump inside to guard or across the formation to right tackle in the NFL, despite starting 29 games on the left side over the last two seasons at Alabama. Most scouts prefer tackles with arms of 34 1/2 inches or longer, but to Williams’ point, plenty of top-level tackles have succeeded despite measuring shy of that mark.
A likely first-round pick and possible top-10 selection, he believes his play against the SEC’s top competition speaks for itself. At the same time, he understands he might wind up playing another position, depending on which team drafts him.
“If your opinion is that there’s a certain benchmark you have to pass to be a tackle, that’s your opinion,” Williams said. “I’m not going to change that, and my arms aren’t going to grow longer. I think you watch the film, you make your own decisions.”
“I was the best tackle in college football, and so I know I can play at the next level,” he added. “But you know, I’m a competitor. I want to be on the field. I’ll play wherever’s needed.”
Williams started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, earning second-team All-SEC honors from The Associated Press. He also played on the left and right sides in high school, where his team flipped its tackles depending on the formation and which hash mark the ball was on.
Whatever position, Williams plans to use relentless preparation — and a nasty on-field demeanor — to succeed.
“I want to watch more film than everyone on the defense combined,” he said. “I want to know what each player does before they do it. I want to know what their best moves are, what percentage they win on those moves, how I can combat those moves.
“…Kind of the double-edged sword of that is I think I can overanalyze things sometimes, kind of overthink things, play a bit hesitantly, so that’s something I’ve really been working on this past season. … Make your reads… and then as soon as the ball is snapped, cut it loose and try to take someone’s head off.”
Williams’ teammate, Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs, doesn’t have any doubts about Williams’ ability translating to the NFL.
“Jonah is special,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game where he’s messed up multiple times. He does everything he’s supposed to do and is asked of him. He’s just a solid overall player.”
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
Jets reportedly extend tender offer to keep WR Anderson
The New York Jets are giving wide receiver Robby Anderson a second-round level restricted free agent tender, keeping the Temple product in the fold for another season, according to multiple reports.
After earning $633,000 last season, his third with the Jets, the second-round tender would bump Anderson’s salary to $3.1 million. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Jets in 2016.
In November, Anderson, 25, indicated that his preference was to not be tendered in order to negotiate a longer-term deal. While the tender offer keeps Anderson off the open market, he can still negotiate a long-term deal with the Jets.
After catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, Anderson followed that in 2018 with 50 catches for 752 yards and six scores. He started in 15 of the 16 games he played in 2017 and had starts in nine of the 14 games he played in last season.
–Field Level Media
A
A complaint has been filed against former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy with the Wisconsin high school sports regulatory body over what was termed his “unacceptable” behavior toward high school basketball officials earlier this week.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) confirmed to Fox 11 WLUK-TV that it received a complaint Wednesday made by three referees who said they were subjected to a “verbal tirade” from McCarthy after a game Tuesday night.
McCarthy’s stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy, which was defeated by Pulaski High School by one point, ending its season.
The Pulaski School District confirmed that McCarthy is the person seen in a video following the officials as they were escorted from the floor, and school athletic director Janel Batten told Fox 11 that McCarthy’s language against the refs was “clearly unacceptable.”
“Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language,” Batten told WLUK.
Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu told WLUK that it has been contacted by the WIAA about the incident and the school is “currently looking further into this situation.”
McCarthy, 55, was fired by the Packers in December, amid his 13th season with the team. He has said he wants to coach again but will sit out the 2019 season. He went 135-85-2, including postseason appearances, in Green Bay.
–Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS -- Once pegged
INDIANAPOLIS — Once pegged as a backup awaiting his turn amid Alabama’s deep stable of running backs, Josh Jacobs has suddenly rocketed to become the consensus top prospect at the position.
Asked Thursday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine if he’s the best back in the draft, a humble Jacobs reluctantly admitted that he thinks he is.
Most outlets agree, touting Jacobs’ explosiveness, physicality and versatility, as well as minimal mileage on his odometer. While some might question Jacobs’ inexperience — he had just 299 career touches in college — he said being part of a committee “definitely” helped him by keeping him fresher and healthier.
“I mean I didn’t have any injuries this year,” Jacobs said. “After games, I was even like — didn’t have bruises, stuff like that. I felt crazy good.”
The true junior also made his opportunities with the Crimson Tide count by averaging 6.9 yards per touch and scoring 21 touchdowns.
“I didn’t have a lot of carries or nothing like that, but if you look at the production of what I did when I was in the game, it kind of speaks for itself, so I just let it do that,” Jacobs said.
In a league increasingly tilting toward a committee approach at running back, Jacobs is already familiar and comfortable with being part of a rotation.
He also is prepared to make an impact as a receiver in today’s pass-happy NFL after catching 48 passes for 571 yards (11.9 average) and five scores at Alabama.
“I can line up in the slot, or I can play running back, wherever you want to put me,” said Jacobs, who added that he’s learned much of what he knows as a route-runner from former Crimson Tide standout Julio Jones. Jones spends plenty of time during the offseason working out in Tuscaloosa and tutoring Alabama players.
After avoiding injuries in college, Jacobs sustained a “mild” groin strain while training that will keep him from working out on the field this week. He said Thursday he’s around 85 percent and would play in a game if there were one tomorrow, but he’ll wait until he’s 100 percent on Alabama’s March 19 pro day.
Jacobs, measured at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, said he has been running the 40-yard dash in the 4.46-second range during training.
–By David DeChant, Field Level Media
