Raiders sign former first-round pick Cooper
The Oakland Raiders signed free agent guard Jonathan Cooper, who could provide valuable depth at the position.
Cooper, 29, a North Carolina product, was the No. 7 overall selection of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL Draft.
Cooper’s career has been injury plagued, limiting him to just 46 career games (31 starts) in six seasons. He missed his entire rookie season with a broken leg, and injuries limited him to a combined nine games in 2016 and 2018.
He played two seasons with Arizona (2014-15), followed by single seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.
The Raiders will be without guard Richie Incognito, who was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived wide receiver Montay Crockett. The team signed the 25-year-old in June.
He has never appeared in an NFL game, despite spending time in the Cardinals, Redskins, Jacksonville and Green Bay organizations.
–Field Level Media
Open odds favor McIlroy’s home cooking
Rory McIlroy has been blunt about how much it would mean to him to win the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in his home country of Northern Ireland.
The world’s No. 3-ranked player built his summer schedule around peaking for this week’s highly-anticipated final major of 2019. McIlroy, who has 11 top-10s in 14 starts this year, has not competed in the United States since tying for ninth place at the U.S. Open.
He traveled to Europe for last week’s Scottish Open, where he tied for 34th, but has remain undeterred in his confidence of being a huge factor at Royal Portrush. McIlroy has far more experience at the undulating links course than any of the other marquee players.
That history – and his strong play throughout 2019 – is why McIlroy is either the favorite or co-favorite by most sportsbooks entering the week. While PointsBet list McIlroy and Brooks Koepka at +800 on Monday, FanDuel (+900 McIlroy, +1000 Koepka) and William Hill (+800, +900) give a slight edge to McIlroy.
It’s heady stuff for the 30-year-old who hasn’t won a major in five years and who will have enormous pressure on his shoulders this week.
Koepka has won four majors during that span and enters as the No. 1 player in the world. No. 2 Dustin Johnson has finished second at each the past two majors. He is +1400 by PointsBet, +1500 by William Hill and +1600 by FanDuel.
PointsBet actually has Jordan Spieth (+1200) as the third betting favorite, despite the Texan entering the week at No. 38 and having taken time off since missing the cut at the Travelers Championship last month. The odds illustrate the varying analysis of the state of Spieth’s game, FanDuel lists Spieth at a modest -280 to even make the cut and the 10th betting favorite to be the top finisher from the United States (+1900).
Jon Rahm, coming off a win at the Irish Open two weeks ago, is the third betting favorite by William Hill (+1500) and FanDuel (+1600). Tiger Woods, who arrived at Royal Portrush over the weekend, is +1400 by PointsBet, +1600 by William Hill and +1800 by FanDuel.
FanDuel is also offering a wide range of Prop Bets, from finishing position to individual matchups.
FanDuel Prop Bets:
–Top 5 Finish: McIlroy +900, Koepka +1000, Rahm +1600, Johnson +1700, Woods +1800,
–Top 10 Finish: McIlroy +105, Koepka +115, Johnson +150, Rahm +160, Justin Rose +175, Woods +220
–Match Betting: McIlroy -128 vs. Koepka +104; Rose -122 vs. Woods +100; Xander Schauffele (-118) vs. Francesco Molinari (-106)
–Top USA Player: Koepka +470, Johnson +650, Woods +850, Schauffele +1000, Patrick Cantlay +1300
–Make Cut: McIlroy -1050, Koepka -900, Johnson -750, Rahm -750, Woods -430
–Make Cut (Highest Odds): David Duval +240
Outright Winner Odds (PointsBet)
Rory McIlroy: +800
Brooks Koepka: +800
Jordan Spieth: +1200
Dustin Johnson: +1400
Tiger Woods: +1400
Jon Rahm: +1400
Justin Rose: +1600
Francesco Molinari: +1800
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Tommy Fleetwood: +2200
Rickie Fowler: +2500
Justin Thomas: +2500
Adam Scott: +2500
Jason Day: +2800
Henrik Stenson: +2800
Bryson DeChambeau: +2800
Patrick Cantlay: +3000
Sergio Garcia: +3300
Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
Alex Noren: +4000
Paul Casey: +4000
Phil Mickelson: +4000
Matt Kuchar: +4000
Patrick Reed: +5000
Louis Oosthuizen: +5000
Tony Finau: +5000
Marc Leishman: +5000
Zach Johnson: +5000
Matt Wallace: +5000
Graeme McDowell: +5000
Gary Woodland: +5500
Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6000
Ian Poulter: +6000
Tyrrell Hatton: +6600
Bubba Watson: +6600
Shane Lowry: +6600
Bernd Wiesberger: +6600
Eddie Pepperell: +7500
Branden Grace: +8000
Webb Simpson: +8000
Paul Dunne: +8000
Brandt Snedeker: +8000
Danny Willett: +8000
Russell Knox: +8000
Rafael Cabrera Bello: +8000
Thomas Pieters: +8000
Chris Wood: +10000
Jimmy Walker: +10000
Kevin Chappell: +10000
Thorbjorn Olesen: +10000
Ryan Fox: +10000
Kevin Kisner: +10000
Haotong Li: +10000
Cameron Smith: +10000
Byeong Hun An: +12500
Emiliano Grillo: +12500
Ryan Moore: +12500
Brian Harman: +12500
Luke List: +12500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12500
Beau Hossler: +12500
Daniel Berger: +15000
Charl Schwartzel: +15000
Kevin Na: +15000
Jason Dufner: +15000
Keegan Bradley: +15000
Padraig Harrington: +15000
Joost Luiten: +15000
Alexander Levy: +15000
Peter Uihlein: +15000
Dylan Frittelli: +15000
Si Woo Kim: +15000
Kyle Stanley: +15000
Charley Hoffman: +15000
Alexander Bjork: +17500
Hudson Swafford: +17500
Austin Cook: +20000
Ross Fisher: +20000
Russell Henley: +20000
Jorge Campillo: +20000
Charles Howell: +20000
Ernie Els: +20000
Jeunghun Wang: +20000
Danny Lee: +20000
Grayson Murray: +20000
Satoshi Kodaira: +25000
Stewart Cink: +25000
Mikko Korhonen: +25000
Paul Lawrie: +25000
Shubhankar Sharma: +25000
Todd Hamilton: +50000
Darren Clarke: +50000
Mark Calcavecchia: +50000
David Duval: +50000
Tom Lehman: +50000
–Field Level Media
Giants suspend S Moore following alleged assault
The
The New York Giants suspended second-year safety Kamrin Moore on Monday pending further investigation into his weekend arrest in an alleged domestic violence incident.
Moore, 22, was charged with third-degree aggravated assault for allegedly stepping on a woman’s neck before punching her and knocking her unconscious in a confrontation outside of his home in Linden, N.J., on Thursday night, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.
The woman was taken to a hospital by a friend and suffered injuries to her neck and face with “bruising, swelling and abrasions,” according to NJ.com.
Police were not called to the scene. The woman, who had been dating Moore since January, filed a complaint with the authorities on Saturday, per NJ.com.
New Orleans drafted Moore in the sixth round out of Boston College in 2018. After being waived by the Saints on Sept. 1, he was claimed by the Giants and played 10 snaps in two games as a rookie.
–Field Level Media
Bengals G Boling retires after eight seasons
Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons, citing medical concerns.
The 30-year-old lineman started 109 of his 111 games since being drafted in the fourth round out of Georgia in 2011.
“After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons,” Boling said in a statement. “This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls. I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career.”
Boling started all 16 games in five of his seasons, including 2018.
“Clint is a first-rate person, someone we all counted on and looked up to,” said Bengals president Mike Brown in a statement. “As a lineman, he never got the credit he deserved. That is often the case with good players who do their jobs well, but around the team, he was highly respected and appreciated beyond his playing abilities.”
Boling blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers and helped the Bengals earn five straight playoff berths (2011-15), including two AFC North titles.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Falcons reach $68M deal with DT Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons and
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million deal ahead of Monday’s franchise tag deadline, multiple outlets reported.
Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2 million playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17 million per season through 2022.
That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.
Jarrett was ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus in its 2018 postseason grades. He had 52 tackles and a career-high six sacks in 14 games.
Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.
–Field Level Media
Redskins QB Smith walking without brace
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith no longer is wearing the brace on his surgically repaired right leg, the next step in his comeback from a devastating injury suffered last November.
His wife, Elizabeth, announced the achievement on her Instagram account on Monday, saying he no longer was wearing the external fixator that was designed to keep his leg in place during his recovery from a compound fracture.
“The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy,” she wrote. “Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.”
Following the injury in the Nov. 18 loss to the Houston Texans, Smith underwent several surgeries to repair his broken tibia and fibula and then suffered from an infection and was hospitalized until Dec. 16.
The 35-year-old veteran told a Washington, D.C., reporter last month that he hasn’t given up hope of playing again.
“That’s the plan,” Smith told Angie Goff on her Oh My Goff podcast. “There are steps I’ve got to conquer before I get there. … Learning to run again. That’s a big one. I’m already throwing. Throwing isn’t a problem, but dropping, moving around, change of direction.”
He said then that everyday events for most were milestones for him.
“The steps I’m at now are lifestyle steps,” he said. “I’m still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I’m walking on the field. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that’s a real possibility.”
The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees.
–Field Level Media
LB Morgan announces retirement at age 30
Linebacker Derrick
Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans, announced his retirement on Monday.
Morgan, 30, posted 44.5 career sacks with the Titans. He was drafted 16th overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010.
“It’s been real,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve been playing this game since I was 9 years old. Over the years it’s brought a lot of struggle, triumph, adversity and joy to my life. It’s help shape me into the man I am today. But for the longest the game was ‘who I was’..it was my IDENTITY. I didn’t know who Derrick Morgan was outside of this game. I tried to shake this reality in a business that tells you your value IS your performance. However the one thing that helped me evolve as a man over the years was knowing that I couldn’t play this game forever..that there was life after football. I realized early on the importance of this platform and my goal has been to use it for good.”
Morgan played the final year of a four-year, $27 million contract in 2018 and was hampered by shoulder and knee injuries.
“I wanted to leave the game on my OWN terms. And over 9 years, 5 head coaches, 9 surgeries, and seeing a locker room turn over multiple times I am thankful to say that I accomplished both of these goals,” Morgan wrote on Instagram.
He logged 106 career starts and 54 tackles for loss.
–Field Level Media
Open form: Mickelson drops 15 pounds on water, coffee fast
A six-day fast helped Phil Mickelson drop 15 pounds ahead of the Open Championship.
The 49-year-old said in a video posted to his Twitter feed that he wanted to do everything possible to be his best at Royal Portrush, site of the 2019 Open Championship this week. That included a six-day fast during which he allowed himself only a special coffee blend for nutrition and water.
“I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right,” Mickelson said.
Mickelson has not posted a top-15 finish since winning at Pebble Beach in February. Since tying for 18th at The Masters, he has missed the cut in four of his last six tournaments.
Mickelson won The Open at Muirfield in 2013 and has been preparing for this week’s challenges on and off the course.
“The last 10 days I’ve done what I call a hard reset to change and try and make things better,” he said.
–Field Level Media
Reports: No deadline deal for Texans, franchised Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans are not expected to reach agreement on a contract Monday, the deadline for franchise players to sign a new deal.
According to multiple reports, the two sides are not engaged in negotiations at this time.
Clowney, by rule, would earn the $15.967 million one-year tender value for 2019 if he doesn’t sign a new deal by 4 p.m. ET Monday.
Houston’s front office is operating without a general manager, but the Texans have shown no signs of progress in negotiations with Clowney for months.
Without a deal in place, Clowney is not expected to participate in training camp and could opt to stay away from the team until September, returning in time to avoid fines and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.
The 26-year-old pass rusher was named to each of the past three Pro Bowls, tallying 53 tackles for loss over that period. He has 29 sacks since the Texans made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014.
Prior to the draft, there were rumblings Clowney could be available via trade, but Clowney’s camp has said he did not request a trade out of Houston.
–Field Level Media
49ers, PK Gould agree to deal, beat franchise deadline
Robbie
Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million deal on Monday, beating the 4 p.m. deadline for franchise players to receive a new contract.
Animosity between Gould and the 49ers seemed to be a roadblock after he was given the prohibitive franchise tag in March, limiting his ability to sign elsewhere. Gould stated at the time that moving closer to his family — which maintained residence in Chicago — was a top priority.
Gould, 36, requested a trade and was miffed when the 49ers showed heavy interest in Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who re-signed with New England.
But according to multiple reports, the 49ers found the salve over the weekend in a fully guaranteed $10.5 million contract that can become a $19 million, four-year deal.
The 49ers have the option to trigger the final two years of the contract at $4.5 million (2021) and $4.1 million (2022), per reports.
Gould has made 72 of his 75 field goal attempts in two seasons with the team and led the NFL in field goal percentage (97.1) last season.
–Field Level Media
Dolphins’ Norton to undergo sixth surgery
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will have
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will have his sixth surgery Monday since losing his left arm in a car crash earlier this month, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, told Rapoport that doctors believe this will be the 22-year-old’s final operation and he could be released from the hospital next week.
Norton, who played collegiately at Miami, has been hospitalized since suffering career-ending injuries in the July 4 accident.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier visited Norton the next day and head coach Brian Flores cut his vacation short and has stopped by every day. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz has also been a regular visitor, according to Rapoport.
Norton spent the 2018 season on the Panthers’ practice squad after Carolina selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Dolphins signed him in December.
NFL officials have said league and team insurance will cover his medical bills.
Norton was cited with making an improper lane change, per a Florida Highway Patrol report. He suddenly pulled his F-250 truck in front of a Maserati and clipped it, sending his car into a concrete barrier. The other driver was not injured and the report said drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor.
–Field Level Media
Woods paired with Reed in Open Championship
Tiger Woods tees off at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday in the first
Tiger Woods tees off at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday in the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Woods is paired with Patrick Reed and Matthew Wallace. He’s been on the grounds in Northern Ireland for more than a week, syncing his body with the time zone and getting familiar with the layout.
A three-time British Open champion, Woods played 18 holes with Reed on Sunday. On Monday he played another 18 with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Woods hasn’t played in a tournament since the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach a month ago.
“The breaks are always great for my golf,” Woods said Monday, noting he’s following the plan he shared late last year to trim back the number of tournaments he entered in hopes of competing for the entire season.
Woods won his 15th major at The Masters in April. He claimed the Claret Jug by winning the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, but missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May. He tied for 21st at the U.S. Open.
Portrush native Darren Clarke has the honors of taking the first tee shot Thursday — at 1:35 a.m. ET — and spent last week serving as an ambassador for the town and course.
Another local favorite, Rory McIlroy, is paired with U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland and Paul Casey. McIlroy set the Portrush course record of 61 when he was 16 years old. McIlroy said he’s entirely comfortable on the challenging course, which “just feels like Portrush to me.”
McIlroy hasn’t won a major in five years, but said winning this week would be a career-defining achievement in his mind.
“Never in a million years did I think that an Open Championship would be played again at Royal Portrush,” he said.
Defending champion Francesco Molinari and Bryson DeChambeau are in a group with Adam Scott and will tee off (4:58 a.m. ET) one group before McIlroy’s.
Charles Howell III, who tied for sixth Sunday at the John Deere Classic, withdrew from the field Monday and was replaced by Brian Harman.
–Field Level Media
Frittelli wins John Deere, spot in The Open
Dylan Frittelli closed with a 7-under-par 64 on Sunday to claim his first PGA Tour title by winning the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.
Frittelli, a 29-year-old South African who attended the University of Texas, finished at 21-under 263 to beat hard-charging Russell Henley by two shots. Henley climbed 23 spots on Sunday by firing a career-low 10-under 61 to finish solo second.
“Wow, it’s awesome,” Frittelli said. “I watched this tournament as a kid, didn’t know much about it besides that it’s a really low-scoring event. … But now to have won it, I don’t know, still sinking in. Feels awesome.”
Frittelli earned the final spot at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, which begins Thursday. And the victory gets him a two-year extension on his PGA Tour card.
“Yeah, that’s huge. I’d obviously won on The European Tour, but my exemption was running out at the end of this year,” he said. “All this stuff has been going through my mind the last four to eight weeks and … you just have to play golf and try to put it in the background.”
Third-round co-leader Andrew Landry shot a 69 that included a birdie at No. 18 to finish alone in third at 18 under. Collin Morikawa and Chris Stroud were one stroke back, tied for fourth. Morikawa, a 22-year tour rookie, has posted back-to-back top-5 finishes.
Frittelli, in his 33rd start on the tour, began the day tied for fifth, two shots off the pace, but he made an early move with birdies on the first three holes. His bogey-free round included seven birdies, including a chip-in at No. 10 and an 11-foot putt at the par-5 17th.
“I don’t want to say it was easy out there,” Frittelli said. “It just felt a whole lot easier than it has been the last few weeks.”
He tied for 46th in each of the past two weeks and had missed the cut in two of his past five events.
Henley made 10 birdies and closed with a 30 on the back nine en route to the lowest final-round score in John Deere Classic history.
“Everybody’s so good out here, you have to keep making birdies and keep making birdies,” Henley said. “When you make bogeys or doubles like I have this week, you just have to keep fighting. If you get down on yourself like I’ve done a lot in my career, it never ends in a good result.”
Cameron Tringale, the other third-round co-leader, stumbled to a 2-over 73 that included five bogeys. He tied for 16th at 14 under.
Four golfers tied for sixth at 16 under — Charles Howell III, Vaughn Taylor, Nick Watney and Adam Schenk.
The field was limited because most of the top players were in Europe preparing for The Open Championship. The John Deere Classic provided a charter flight to players traveling to The Open on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media
–Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell is taking a leave of absence due to health issues.
“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said in a statement. “I want to thank (owner) Stephen Ross, (general manager) Chris Grier, Coach (Brian) Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”
Caldwell, 64, will serve as a consultant for the team during the 2019 season. The former Colts and Lions head coach joined first-year head coach Flores’ staff in February.
–Running back Melvin Gordon said he doesn’t want to leave the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will “do what I need to do” to get paid.
“I want to end up with the Chargers. That’s my home,” Gordon said at SportsCon 2019 in Dallas, via NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Man, I don’t want to go back to the Chargers, dah, dah, dah.’ Like that’s the team that blessed me with an opportunity. They started my life. … I can’t forget them for that. But it’s an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid.”
Gordon’s agent, Fletcher Smith, said earlier this week that his client will not report to training camp without a new contract. Smith also said that a failure to reach an agreement would result in a trade demand. In April, the Chargers exercised their fifth-year option for $5.61 million for 2019. “I’m prepared to do what I need to do,” Gordon said. “That’s just what it’s going to be.”
–An 18-year-old Kansas man has been charged in the April shooting that injured New York Giants rookie Corey Ballentine and killed his friend, Dwane Simmons.
Francisco Alejandro Mendez faces seven felony counts, including murder in the first degree, according to the Shawnee County (Kansas) District Attorney’s office. He is being held on $1 million bond.
Simmons and Ballentine, teammates at Washburn University, were shot while walking home from a party in Topeka on April 28, just hours after the Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the NFL draft. Simmons, 23, did not survive, while Ballentine was shot in the backside and spent several days in the hospital.
–Field Level Media
