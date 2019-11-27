Raiders sign DE Jordan, S Swearinger
The Oakland Raiders signed defensive end Dion Jordan and safety D.J. Swearinger on Saturday.
Jordan, 29, was suspended for the first 10 games this season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Oakland just completed its 10th week of the season and Jordan is already listed on the active roster.
Jordan, the third overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2013, has appeared in 43 games (just four starts) with the Dolphins (2013-14) and Seattle Seahawks (2017-18). He has 86 career tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Jordan was suspended for the first four games in 2014 and again for the entire 2015 season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He was conditionally reinstated in 2016 but sat out the entire season.
Swearinger, 28, started the first four games for Arizona this season, tallying 28 tackles before being released on Sept. 30.
Swearinger was a second-round pick by the Texans in 2013 and played for Houston for two seasons (2013-14). He played for Arizona during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and had stints with Tampa Bay (2015) and Washington (2017-18). He was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals last December after being cut by the Redskins.
In 94 games (70 starts) over his seven-year career, Swearinger has recorded 386 tackles (297 solo) and 14 interceptions.
In corresponding transactions, the Raiders waived linebacker Quentin Poling and placed safety Karl Joseph (knee) on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
The
The Chicago Bears are cutting running back Mike Davis, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday.
Davis and the Bears agreed to a two-year contract worth $6 million in the offseason. The expected move to cut Davis, however, saves Chicago a fourth-round compensatory draft pick.
The 26-year-old has rushed 11 times for 25 yards and added seven receptions for 22 yards this season. He has seen his playing time limited while competing behind rookie David Montgomery and the versatile Tarik Cohen.
Davis had his best season as a pro in 2018, rushing 112 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught 34 passes for 214 yards and a score.
Davis mostly served as the Seahawks’ third-down back last season but also made two starts, including rushing 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona on Sept. 30, 2018.
The 2015 fourth-round pick had only 54 carries with San Francisco in his first two seasons before gaining a total of 1,099 yards from scrimmage in two years in Seattle.
–Field Level Media
The Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Ito Smith on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
Smith has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion in the Falcons’ 37-10 setback to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20.
The 24-year-old Smith had 22 rushes for 106 yards and a touchdown and 11 receptions for 87 yards this season.
Brian Hill will continue to operate as the backup behind Devonta Freeman.
Smith made a larger impact during his rookie season in 2018, recording 90 carries for 315 yards and four touchdowns while reeling in 27 passes for 152 yards.
The Falcons signed offensive lineman Sean Harlow to the active roster in a corresponding move.
Harlow, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has spent his time on the team’s practice squad.
The move comes one day after the Falcons declared reserve offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer out for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to a concussion.
— Field Level Media
Rickie Fowler will
Rickie Fowler will not compete in next week’s Mayakoba Classic in Mexico after contracting an intestinal bacterial infection during his honeymoon.
“I am taking medicine prescribed by my physician,” Fowler said in a statement announcing his withdrawal, according to ESPN. “But am not at full strength yet. As a result, I am ill-prepared to compete next week.”
Fowler, who married Allison Stokke in October, told Golfweek he had been suffering cramps, fever and pain and only recently started feeling better.
Fowler, 30, has not competed since the Tour Championship at the end of August. Earlier this week, he was not picked by captain Tiger Woods for the U.S. Presidents Cup team.
The Mayakoba Classic begins Thursday at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Matt Kuchar is the defending champion.
–Field Level Media
Detroit Lions quarterback
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could wind up missing Sunday’s game at Chicago, according to an NFL Network report on Saturday.
Per the report, there is concern about Stafford’s status as he battles hip and back injuries, and he “could be a real game-time decision.”
Stafford was limited all week in practice and is officially listed as questionable, but he said Thursday that he’s “fine” and would be “good to go” against the Bears.
Stafford has been on the injury report since Week 4 with a hip issue, but he had only been limited in one practice — back on Sept. 27 — until this week. The 31-year-old has started 136 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest active streak and the sixth-longest of all-time, dating back to Sept. 11, 2011.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford is on pace for a career year in his 11th season with the Lions. He has thrown for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He leads the league with 312.4 passing yards per game and is comfortably on pace for career highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (106.0).
–Field Level Media
Falcons stun Saints to end six-game skid
Matt Ryan threw two touchdown passes and the visiting Atlanta Falcons ended a six-game losing streak by stopping the New Orleans Saints’ six-game winning streak, 26-9 on Sunday afternoon.
Ryan, who completed 20 of 35 for 182 yards, threw scoring passes of 8 yards to Austin Hooper and 10 yards to Brian Hill for the game’s only touchdowns.
The Falcons (2-7) limited Drew Brees and the Saints offense to three Wil Lutz field goals.
Brees, playing in his second game after a five-game absence due to thumb surgery, completed 32 of 45 passes for 287 yards and was sacked six times by a defense that had seven sacks entering the game.
Thirteen of those completions (for 152 yards) went to Michael Thomas, the NFL’s leading receiver who also made his 400th career reception.
Thomas reached that milestone faster than any other receiver in NFL history, doing so in his 56th career game and surpassing Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s standard of 61 games. Thomas (407) also broke Browns receiver Jarvis Landry’s record for catches (400) in the first four seasons of an NFL career.
The Saints (7-2) committed 12 penalties for 90 yards and gave Atlanta six first downs via penalty. Both teams were coming off a bye week.
After Lutz’s 28-yard field goal cut the Falcons’ seven-point halftime lead to 13-9 after three quarters, Ryan and Hill connected for their touchdown seven seconds into the fourth quarter.
Younghoe Koo, making his Falcons debut, added his third and fourth field goals from 48 and 30 yards.
It was the 100th regular-season meeting between the two long-time division rivals and Atlanta increased its lead in the series to 52-48.
Koo made a 37-yard field goal and Lutz made a 29-yarder as the first quarter ended with the score tied at 3.
Ryan’s touchdown pass to Hooper gave the Falcons the lead for good early in the second quarter.
Koo kicked a 36-yard field goal and Lutz kicked a 47-yarder as time expired, leaving Atlanta with a 13-6 halftime lead.
–Field Level Media
Detroit Lions quarterback
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could wind up missing Sunday’s game at Chicago, according to multiple reports on Saturday.
NFL Network reported during the day that there was concern about Stafford’s status as he battles hip and back injuries, saying he “could be a real game-time decision.”
ESPN reported late Saturday night that Stafford “is being told by some” not to play due to the back injury, but that the quarterback “his hoping to try to play through the pain.” The report added that “no decision is likely until pregame warmups.”
Stafford was limited all week in practice and is officially listed as questionable, but he said Thursday that he’s “fine” and would be “good to go” against the Bears.
Stafford has been on the injury report since Week 4 with a hip issue, but he had only been limited in one practice — back on Sept. 27 — until this week, when the back injury also popped up.
The 31-year-old has started 136 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest active streak and the sixth-longest of all-time by a quarterback, dating back to Sept. 11, 2011.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford is on pace for a career year in his 11th season with the Lions. He has thrown for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He leads the league with 312.4 passing yards per game and is comfortably on pace for career highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (106.0).
–Field Level Media
Jets’ Bell playing Sunday; Gase reportedly safe for now
New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell left no doubt about his status for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, tweeting Saturday, “by the way… i’m playing tomorrow, see y’all at MetLife.”
Bell is officially listed as questionable, with head coach Adam Gase telling reporters Friday it “looks good” for the back to play. Bell was dealing with knee and ankle injuries after Sunday’s loss in Miami and had an MRI this week that revealed no structural damage.
Bell, 27, has 415 yards and a touchdown on the ground, plus 40 catches for 242 yards and another score in eight games. He’s averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in his first year with the Jets after arriving in free agency.
Meanwhile, ESPN reported Jets CEO and president Christopher Johnson is expected to remain patient with Gase, despite the team’s 1-7 start and calls from fans for the coach’s ouster.
On Friday, a plane was seen flying around New York City with a banner reading “FIRE ADAM GASE NOW.”
Per ESPN, “ownership is not inclined to make any head-coaching moves,” in part because of the team’s injuries and because Gase has spent just five months working with new general manager Joe Douglas.
Gase is in his first year as the Jets’ head coach after going 23-25 across three seasons as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.
Douglas was hired in June after previous GM Mike Maccagnan was fired in May, surprisingly after the team had already completed most of its offseason moves.
–Field Level Media
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss Sunday’s game at Chicago, ending a string of 136 consecutive regular-season starts, the team confirmed.
ESPN reported Sunday morning that Stafford has broken bones in his back and team doctors won’t let him take the field.
Jeff Driskel is likely to start in Stafford’s place, with David Blough backing him up. It will be the sixth career start for Driskel, who joined the Lions in September after he was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stafford’s wife, Kelly, posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram on Sunday morning.
“I don’t think there is anything this man hates more than to not be out there battling with his guys,” Kelly Stafford wrote, in part. “These men work so hard all year long … it’s tough to sideline them. So I’m grateful for our team docs. He has battled through so much, so much more than anyone knows. I’m incredibly proud to be his wife, he’s the toughest SOB … but I’m happy his body will get a little healing time.”
Stafford was limited all week in practice and is officially listed as questionable, but he said Thursday that he’s “fine” and would be “good to go” against the Bears.
Stafford, 31, has been on the injury report since Week 4 with a hip issue, but he had only been limited in one practice — back on Sept. 27 — until this week, when the back injury also popped up.
Stafford’s starting streak was the second-longest active streak — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has started 218 straight — and the sixth-longest of all-time by a quarterback, dating back to Jan. 2, 2011.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Stafford is on pace for a career year in his 11th season with the Lions. He has thrown for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He leads the league with 312.4 passing yards per game and is comfortably on pace for career highs in yards per attempt (8.6) and passer rating (106.0).
–Field Level Media
49ers’ Kittle, Gould doubtful; Seahawks’ Gordon, Clowney to play
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould are both doubtful to play in Monday night’s showdown against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
Kittle is battling knee and ankle injuries sustained on Oct. 31 at Arizona, while Gould is nursing a strained right (kicking) quadricep. The 49ers signed Chase McLaughlin earlier this week as a failsafe in case Gould was unable to play.
Ross Dwelley is expected to start if the Niners are without Kittle, who has 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season.
The 49ers will get back fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who missed four games with a knee injury, while offensive tackles Joe Staley (broken fibula) and Mike McGlinchey (knee) are both expected to return following lengthy absences of their own. Juszczyk did not receive an injury designation, though both Staley and McGlinchey are officially questionable.
Also questionable for San Francisco are cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot, quad) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee).
Meanwhile, the Seahawks are mostly healthy. Wideout Josh Gordon (ankle) is expected to make his debut with the team, while defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (toe, knee) and left tackle Duane Brown (biceps, knee) also avoided the questionable tag and are expected to play.
Gordon was limited on Thursday and Friday but participated fully at Saturday’s practice. Clowney and Brown each missed Thursday and Friday before getting in limited sessions on Saturday.
The Seahawks’ only questionable players are safety Lano Hill (elbow) and rookie guard Phil Haynes (ankle), who was moved to the active roster this week.
–Field Level Media
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott made no
The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott made no progress on a contract extension during the team’s recent bye week, meaning he is likely headed to a franchise tag in the offseason.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, citing a source, said there is “nothing going on” in regard to contract negotiations with the fourth-year quarterback.
Prescott, 26, entered Sunday’s game against Minnesota having completed 69.6 percent of his 273 passes for 2,380 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The two-time Pro Bowl player is making $2.12 million this season at the end of his rookie contract. A franchise tag for 2020 would cost the Cowboys more than $33 million, with the salary going past $40 million in 2021 on a potential second franchise tag if no agreement is reached, according to NFL.com.
–Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is considering
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is considering having surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury in his left foot instead of going the rest and rehabilitation route, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Newton suffered the injury in the preseason and has been limited to just two games this season. The Panthers placed him on injured reserve after doctors advised him to rest the foot.
Rapoport said surgery has emerged as an option now that Newton’s season is over. Recovery time would be between eight weeks and three months, he reported.
The 30-year-old is in the fourth year of a five-year contract extension he signed in 2015, and Rapoport said the Panthers likely will make him available in a trade this offseason.
Kyle Allen has taken over the job in Carolina and is 5-1 as the starter for the Panthers (5-3). He has thrown for 1,291 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Browns DE Vernon ruled out vs. Bills
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
The team said Vernon missed practice for the third straight day on Friday while nursing a knee injury. He will sit out his first game of the season on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when the Browns (2-6) host the Bills (6-2).
The 29-year-old Vernon has registered 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in eight contests.
Eric Murray will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday after undergoing knee surgery. Fellow safety Damarious Randall is considered questionable after returning to practice this week following a two-game absence with a hamstring injury.
Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) also are listed as questionable.
— Field Level Media
Falcons QB Ryan to start vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will return from a one-game absence to start Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, coach Dan Quinn announced Friday.
Ryan, 34, sustained a sprained ankle in the Falcons’ 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20. The 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player sat out Atlanta’s 27-20 setback to the Seattle Seahawks the following week, marking his first missed start since Dec. 20, 2009.
“He’s ready,” Quinn said on Friday.
Ryan has thrown for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season for Atlanta (1-7), which aims to snap a six-game skid on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when it visits New Orleans (7-1).
Running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have been ruled out against the Saints.
Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game, per Quinn.
–Field Level Media
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from a two-game absence to start this weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday.
Reid told reporters that Mahomes would play “unless something happens” prior to Sunday’s game against the Titans (4-5) in Nashville, Tenn.
The Chiefs (6-3) split two games with Matt Moore starting in place of the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, who sustained a dislocated right kneecap in Kansas City’s 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17.
Mahomes, 24, has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception this season.
–Field Level Media
Vikings WR Thielen, NT Joseph ruled out vs. Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and nose tackle Linval Joseph have been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Friday.
Thielen missed his third straight practice on Friday with a hamstring injury and is considered “week to week,” according to coach Mike Zimmer.
Joseph, who has an ailing knee, was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a non-participant one day later.
Safety Andrew Sendejo also was ruled out with a groin injury against Dallas (5-3).
Thielen missed Minnesota’s 19-9 victory over the Washington Redskins on Oct. 24 with a hamstring injury. The sixth-year wideout returned in last Sunday’s 26-23 setback against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he played just seven snaps before leaving the game.
The 29-year-old Thielen has 27 receptions for 391 yards and six touchdowns this season. He also has one rushing score.
Thielen has recorded 320 career receptions for 4,288 yards and 25 touchdowns in his career. He has been named to each of the past two Pro Bowls.
Joseph, 31, has collected 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble this season for the Vikings (6-3).
Also on Friday, Minnesota listed cornerback Trae Waynes (ankle) and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (groin) as questionable to face the Cowboys.
–Field Level Media
Steelers RB Conner (shoulder) ruled out vs. Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss his second straight game when he sits out Sunday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Friday.
Conner has been nursing an AC joint sprain in his shoulder sustained in the waning moments of Pittsburgh’s 27-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He is questionable to face the Rams (5-3).
Fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee), running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee) and offensive guard Ramon Foster (concussion) have all been ruled out for the Steelers (4-4).
Trey Edmunds replaced Conner and rushed 12 times for 73 yards in last Sunday’s 26-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Edmunds was a full participant in Friday’s practice after sitting out the previous two days with sore ribs.
Conner, 24, has 97 carries for 380 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season, one year removed from reaching the Pro Bowl with 973 yards and 12 scores.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys list WR Cooper (knee) as questionable against Vikings
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper officially is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Cooper, who injured his left knee in the Cowboys’ 37-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, underwent an MRI this week, and the results showed no structural damage. He was a limited participant Friday after not practicing on Thursday.
On Thursday, Cooper told reporters his injury is “manageable” and that he hopes to play when the Cowboys (5-3) host the Vikings (6-3) in Arlington, Texas.
Also on Friday, offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) was ruled out for Sunday’s game. After missing practice all week, he will miss his second straight game.
The 25-year-old Cooper, who also has dealt with foot, ankle and quadriceps injuries this season, had four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Giants.
Cooper leads the team in catches (42), receiving yards (701) and receiving scores (six) this season.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 320 receptions for 4,609 yards with 31 touchdowns in 69 career games with the Cowboys and Raiders since being selected by Oakland with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Colts’ Reich: QB Brissett (knee) a game-time decision
Listed as questionable by the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) will be a game-time decision for the Sunday contest against the Miami Dolphins, coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday.
The Colts (5-3) want him to see how his left knee feels during warmups before determining his status for action against the Dolphins (1-7).
After returning to practice on Wednesday, Brissett participated in a limited role throughout the week after sustaining a sprained MCL early in the second quarter last Sunday in a 26-24 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Guard Quenton Nelson was knocked back into Brissett and rolled up the quarterback’s leg.
An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL but no significant structural damage.
An “encouraged” Reich told reporters Friday, “I think he’s looked OK during the week of practice and feel confident in things that he’s done, but we need to take every day and every minute for him to get back and see if we can get comfortable in it. And at the end of the day we gotta make the right decision for him and for the team. But I’m encouraged at some of the progress he’s made.
“My understanding of an (MCL) sprain is this is not an uncommon injury to play with — players have played with this injury before with varying levels at varying positions. So, yeah, I mean, it’s football, so you’re always at risk, but how much risk does (this injury) put you? I’m not a doctor, so I probably can’t answer it directly, but it probably puts you at a little bit more risk of reaggravating it.”
Brissett, the full-time starter in the wake of Andrew Luck’s preseason retirement, has thrown for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 99.7 passer rating.
When Brissett went down against Pittsburgh, Brian Hoyer replaced him and completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Hoyer drove the Colts into position for a potential game-winning field goal, but Adam Vinatieri missed the 43-yard attempt with 1:11 left.
–Field Level Media
Kansas
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from a two-game absence to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday.
Reid told reporters that Mahomes would play “unless something happens” prior to the game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn.
The Chiefs split two games with Matt Moore starting in place of the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, who sustained a dislocated right kneecap in Kansas City’s 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17.
Mahomes, 24, has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception this season.
–Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will return from a one-game absence to start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Dan Quinn announced.
Ryan, 34, sustained a sprained ankle in the Falcons’ 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 20. He sat out Atlanta’s 27-20 setback to the Seattle Seahawks the following week, marking his first missed start since Dec. 20, 2009.
Atlanta running back Ito Smith (neck), defensive end John Cominsky (ankle) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have been ruled out.
–Listed as questionable by the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) will be a game-time decision for the Sunday contest against the Miami Dolphins, coach Frank Reich announced.
The Colts want him to see how Brissett’s left knee feels during warmups before determining his status for action against the Dolphins. An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL but no significant structural damage.
–Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper officially is listed as questionable for the Sunday night game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Cooper, who injured his left knee in the Cowboys’ 37-18 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, underwent an MRI this week, and the results showed no structural damage. He was a limited participant Friday after not practicing on Thursday.
Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) was ruled out for Sunday.
–Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and nose tackle Linval Joseph have been ruled out for Sunday.
Thielen missed his third straight practice with a hamstring injury and is considered “week to week,” according to coach Mike Zimmer. Joseph, who has an ailing knee, was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a nonparticipant one day later.
Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) also will not play against Dallas.
–Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will miss his second straight game when he sits out Sunday against the visiting Rams.
Conner has been nursing an AC joint sprain in his shoulder sustained in the waning moments of Pittsburgh’s 27-14 victory over the Dolphins on Oct. 28.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) was listed as a limited participant Friday. He is questionable to face the Rams.
–The New York Giants ruled out tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard for their Sunday game against the New York Jets.
Engram is nursing a sprained left foot and will miss his second game of the season. Shepard has been sidelined since Oct. 6 with a concussion sustained in New York’s 28-10 loss to the Vikings.
Center Jon Halapio (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Sunday while offensive tackle Mike Remmers (back) is doubtful.
–Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice, one day after sitting out the session due to an illness.
Jackson looked no worse for wear, according to multiple media outlets. He was throwing passes and moving without issue during the early portion of practice open to the media.
–Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon has been ruled out for the Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills.
The team said Vernon missed practice for the third straight day while nursing a knee injury. Eric Murray will miss his second consecutive game after undergoing knee surgery.
–Quarterback Luke Falk filed an injury grievance through the NFL Players Association against the Jets, the New York Daily News reported.
Falk is the second player to file a grievance against the Jets in the past three weeks, joining Kelechi Osemele. The former offensive lineman was released on Oct. 26 after undergoing shoulder surgery that was not authorized by the team.
Falk, 24, started two games in relief of ailing quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian. In his last game, Falk was sacked nine times and intercepted twice in a 31-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 6.
–The Washington Redskins won’t pay disgruntled offensive tackle Trent Williams the remaining $5.1 million of his base salary, ESPN reported.
The team put Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday, which gave Washington the option to decide whether to pay the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
Williams can file a grievance to contest the decision.
–Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort agreed to terms on a contract that extends through the 2021 season.
–Field Level Media
The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad
The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Chad Kelly to the 53-man roster on Saturday as starter Jacoby Brissett was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Hoyer is expected to start in Brissett’s place, with Kelly serving as backup. The Colts (5-3) gave Hoyer extra reps in anticipation of a possible start against the Dolphins (1-7).
Kelly completed 54 of 73 passes for 583 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four preseason games with the Colts this summer, then was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 19.
Wide receiver Marcus Johnson was also elevated from the practice squad, while wideout Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko were waived.
Brissett (knee) had been listed as questionable and was limited in practice this week.
After returning to practice on Wednesday, Brissett participated in a limited role throughout the week after sustaining a sprained MCL early in the second quarter last Sunday in a 26-24 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Guard Quenton Nelson was knocked back into Brissett and rolled up the quarterback’s leg.
An MRI exam on Monday revealed a sprained MCL but no significant structural damage.
Brissett, the full-time starter in the wake of Andrew Luck’s preseason retirement, has thrown for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, good for a 99.7 passer rating.
The Colts also downgraded cornerback Pierre Desir to doubtful. He’s missed the past two games with a nagging hamstring injury.
–Field Level Media