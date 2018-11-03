Raiders release leading pass rusher Bruce Irvin
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders waived Bruce Irvin on Saturday after the team’s leading pass rusher had his playing time reduced significantly in recent weeks.
Irvin played just nine snaps in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. He will be subject to waivers and will be owed about $3.8 million for the rest of the season if he isn’t claimed next week.
“We would like to thank Bruce Irvin for his years of service to the Oakland Raiders and we wish him the best,” general manager Reggie McKenzie said.
Oakland came into the year banking on Irvin and Khalil Mack to serve as bookend pass rushers anchoring the defense. Mack was traded a week before the season to Chicago for a package of draft picks following a lengthy contract holdout, and now Irvin is gone too.
Irvin thanked the Raiders organization for his time in Oakland.
“I will always cherish my experience with the Oakland Raiders,” he said on his Twitter feed. “As the seasons change, so do our roles and I look forward to continuing my journey with the NFL!”
The Raiders (1-7) rank last in the NFL with just seven sacks and have a league-worst 35 quarterback pressures, according to SportRadar. The next worst team is Tennessee with 59.
The 31-year-old Irvin has three of the sacks and five of the pressures but has had little impact on a defense that is on pace to be one of the worst ever. Irvin has just six tackles despite an $8 million salary.
Oakland is allowing 6.76 yards per play, the worst by any team through eight games since the 1970 merger. The Raiders have allowed the second-most points as a franchise through eight games (252), are tied for the second-fewest takeaways (six) and have the fewest sacks (seven). Oakland also has allowed opponents to have a 113.9 passer rating, a mark that only one team ever has been worse than over a full season.
Irvin played just 24 snaps in Week 8 against Indianapolis and then just nine against the 49ers. Irvin’s six games with his fewest snap counts since joining the Raiders in 2016 have come this year. Irvin had one tackle, no sacks and no pressures his final three games.
Coach Jon Gruden attributed the lack of playing time to Irvin not being part of the base defense against the 49ers.
“We weren’t in our nickel defense very much,” Gruden said Friday. “Remember we’re a 4-3 team, we’re not a 3-4. So in the base defense, sometimes he doesn’t fit the role that we need done. No disrespect to Bruce. He’s an edge rusher. We haven’t had a lead. We haven’t had the opposition behind in the chains a lot. So his role has been reduced. I know he’s frustrated. I’m frustrated. We’ll try to solve that as soon as possible. He’s a good player. He’s a good player.”
Irvin was on the field for just seven of the team’s 23 snaps in nickel formation with his other two plays coming in goal-line defense.
Irvin had 15 sacks his first two seasons with the Raiders. Irvin’s 11 forced fumbles since the start of the 2016 season are the most in the NFL in that span.
The Raiders have now cut two of the players picked as captain this season having already released linebacker Derrick Johnson last month.
Chargers place linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Kyzir White on injured reserve on Saturday due to a knee injury and promoted cornerback Jeff Richards from the practice squad.
White was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round in last April's draft and played in the first three games.
Richards has had stints on Los Angeles’ practice squad the past two seasons. The Chargers (5-2) have won four straight going into Sunday’s game at Seattle (4-3).
WR Geronimo Allison out for Packers against Patriots
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers receiver Geronimo Allison will miss Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night with multiple injuries.
The Packers downgraded Allison from doubtful on Saturday, when the team had a light practice. Allison did not travel to New England.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers receiver Geronimo Allison will miss Green Bay’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night with multiple injuries.
The Packers downgraded Allison from doubtful on Saturday, when the team had a light practice. Allison did not travel to New England.
He was a key contributor in the passing game before missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. He had one catch for 14 yards in returning against the Rams last week, then hurt his groin this week in practice.
Allison has 20 catches for 303 yards and two scores. His absence likely means more playing time for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has touchdown catches in two of his last three games.
The Packers added reserve cornerback Tony Brown to the injury report as questionable with a hip injury.
Green Bay also signed punter Drew Kaser. The incumbent punter, rookie JK Scott, is not listed on the injury report.
Pats’ Edelman fined $26,739 by NFL for unnecessary roughness
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in New England's win over Buffalo on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman $26,739 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in New England’s win over Buffalo on Monday night.
Edelman was called for an illegal block after a fair catch signal, but before the ball was touched on a Bills punt in the third quarter.
Giants safety Sean Chandler was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter of their 20-13 loss to Washington on Sunday.
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber also was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter of their 42-28 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Also fined:
—Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
—Ravens defensive lineman Brandon Williams, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Eagles linebacker D.J. Alexander, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook, $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
—Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, $10,026 for a crack-back block.
—Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.
—Redskins linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, $10,026 for a chop block.
Bears place Long in IR with right foot injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve Saturday because of a tendon injury in his right foot.
The move means the NFC North-leading Bears (4-3) will be without Long for at least eight weeks.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve Saturday because of a tendon injury in his right foot.
The move means the NFC North-leading Bears (4-3) will be without Long for at least eight weeks.
The three-time Pro Bowl lineman was injured in the closing minutes of the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the New York Jets last weekend. Tight end Dion Sims rolled into Long while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run.
Chicago visits Buffalo on Sunday. Tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee) did not travel with the team, and star linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are questionable.
With Long out, the Bears could move Eric Kush or rookie James Daniels from left guard, where they have shared time. Kush missed the game against the Jets because of a neck injury but is expected to play against Buffalo.
Another option at right guard is Bryan Witzmann. He signed with Chicago 3 1/2 weeks ago and made 13 starts last season for Kansas City while coach Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.
The 29-year-old Long made the Pro Bowl his first three seasons after being drafted in the first round in 2013. But he missed eight games in 2016 and six last season after playing in 47 of a possible 48 from 2013 to 2015.
Nagy has said the latest injury was not the same as the severe one to his right ankle in 2016 that required surgery. Long also had operations on his shoulder, elbow and neck after he was shut down last year.
Cardinals release QB Sam Bradford
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released quarterback Sam Bradford.
Bradford, whose eight NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries, signed a one-year, $20 million contract — with $15 million guaranteed — in the offseason. He started the first three games before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released quarterback Sam Bradford.
Bradford, whose eight NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries, signed a one-year, $20 million contract — with $15 million guaranteed — in the offseason. He started the first three games before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen.
Bradford had been inactive for every game since.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma has 83 career starts with St. Louis, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Arizona.
The Cardinals also announced they had placed offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve. Arizona (2-6) does not play this week.
Peterman to start for Bills; Anderson out with concussion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson was ruled out with a concussion.
The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson was ruled out with a concussion.
The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has a sprained elbow) and already has been ruled out for a third straight game. Anderson was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.
Buffalo signed journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday to back up Peterman.
Peterman was Buffalo’s opening-game starter but has been benched twice this season for poor performances. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in 81 career attempts.
With Stefon Diggs hurt, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster on Saturday.
Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.
Vikings sign WR Beebe, Diggs (ribs) still hurt
With Stefon Diggs hurt, the Minnesota Vikings promoted practice squad wide receiver Chad Beebe to the active roster on Saturday.
Beebe, an undrafted rookie from Northern Illinois, is the son of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Don Beebe.
Chad Beebe made the team during a tryout camp in May. He was released Sept. 1 in the final roster cut to 53 players, but immediately re-signed the next day to the Vikings’ practice squad.
Chad Beebe caught 10 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns during the preseason.
Diggs injured his ribs last week and is officially listed as questionable.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Chris Herndon is not the superstitious type. So, he’s totally fine with talking about his three-game touchdown streak.
The New York Jets’ rookie tight end would rather chat about something else, though.
“I mean, it’s definitely nice to get into the end zone, but it feels a lot better when we’re winning,” Herndon said Friday. “So, it’s been fun these last three weeks, getting a few targets in the end zone and capitalizing on them, but ultimately I want us to win, so I don’t try to focus on the stats.”
Herndon is the second rookie in franchise history to catch a TD pass in three straight games, joining wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996).
But, as he said, the end result hasn’t always been there. His first NFL touchdown came in the Jets’ 42-34 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 14, when he had a 32-yard grab.
Herndon had a 12-yard catch against Minnesota the following week to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter. New York ended up losing 37-17.
Last week at Chicago, Herndon had a 16-yard TD reception in the Jets’ disappointing 24-10 loss.
He’ll try to make it four in a row — and, he hopes, with a victory — when New York travels to Miami, where Herndon played his college ball.
“I just think the offense slowed down for him,” coach Todd Bowles said. “I think from a mental standpoint, he’s playing faster because he can see everything that’s coming and his abilities are starting to take over without even thinking.”
Herndon was a fourth-round pick in April after a solid college career that was cut short last year by a knee injury. Some draft experts thought he could have been as high as a second-rounder if not for him being hurt.
“I’m definitely thankful to be here,” he said. “I don’t take any of this for granted because at this time last year, I was dealing with being injured. So, just being able to play in a professional league, that alone is an honor.
He tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee before the Hurricanes were getting set to play in the ACC title game against Clemson. That was the end of his season and his career — but he refused to believe his NFL dreams would be over.
“I mean, not doubts,” he said, “but it wasn’t necessarily the best time to, you know, go down.”
With him slipping into the fourth round, the Jets took a chance on him even though he needed to continue rehabilitating his knee through the early part of the offseason.
Herndon’s role with the team was uncertain as New York had several tight ends on its roster during the spring. The 22-year-old native of Norcross, Georgia, also found himself in trouble with the law when he was arrested on June 2 for driving while intoxicated after flipping his car in New Jersey.
He was remorseful after the arrest, and thankful to the Jets for sticking by him during his legal issues. Herndon leaned on his faith while acknowledging that he had doubts about what was next for him.
“You kind of do, but that’s when I just started praying more and letting God handle all that,” he said. “Just controlling all I can at that point. I was strong with it and I’m still learning and growing with it each day.”
Herndon could potentially be disciplined by the NFL for next season, but he will let that play out. His mind right now is on getting better — on and off the field.
And, things are certainly looking up as far as his play.
Herndon has 12 catches — seven in the last three games — for 161 yards and the three TDs, which tie him with Robby Anderson for the team lead. He and Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert have the most by a rookie tight end this season, and one more would break the Jets’ single-season mark for rookies at the position — currently shared with Rich Caster (1970), Mickey Shuler (1978) and Dustin Keller (2008).
And, Herndon has another eight games to do it.
“Yeah, I was actually kind of surprised when I heard that news,” he said. “I’m honestly just thankful.”
Herndon and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold were roommates for a stretch during training camp and developed a friendship off the field.
“Whenever we came home, either one of us had questions, especially me, because I’m the tight end, I just asked him,” Herndon said. “That kind of helped.”
Now, they’re creating a bond on the field that’s resulting in some big plays.
“First of all, he’s is a great route runner,” Darnold said. “But also, he’s a great run blocker, which helps in the pass game. It sets up play action and all that stuff. Whenever you have a versatile tight end like him, it always helps an offense.”
Bills GM: RB McCoy still in plans for 2019
Bills GM: RB McCoy still in plans for 2019
Having held on to running back LeSean McCoy at this week's NFL trade deadline, the Buffalo Bills say they intend to keep the veteran in the fold for 2019 as well.
Bills GM: RB McCoy still in plans for 2019
Having held on to running back LeSean McCoy at this week’s NFL trade deadline, the Buffalo Bills say they intend to keep the veteran in the fold for 2019 as well.
General manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News in an interview published Friday that he plans on McCoy being part of the team next season. The 30-year-old back will cost $9 million against the Bills’ salary cap in 2019 before becoming a free agent.
“LeSean is still a very good player in this league,” Beane said. “Our offense is not where we want it, but LeSean is still playing well. He’s a talented player. We like what he brings, to the point we’ll have him back in 2019. He’ll definitely be a part of that.”
McCoy has just 257 rushing yards on 75 attempts this season. He has 167 receiving yards and has yet to find the end zone on the ground or through the air.
McCoy was sidelined for one game with cracked rib cartilage and sustained a concussion in a blowout loss to Indianapolis two weeks ago that did not cause him to miss a game. He has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, including all three of his years with the Bills.
The Bills are 2-6 this season after earning a surprise playoff berth last season. Quarterback has been a particular issue for the team, with rookie Josh Allen missing the last two games and being ruled out for this Sunday against the Chicago Bears with an elbow injury.
Beane told The Buffalo News he expects Allen to play again this season and does not foresee him needing surgery. Allen was a limited participant at practice Friday.
“He’s progressing along, but until he’s out there, you know, we can’t rule anything out,” Beane said. “But he’s progressing along, and the plan right now is he will play as soon as our doctors say he’s ready to go.
“But we also have to keep in mind, it’s his right arm. That’s why he’s here. We can’t do anything to set him back for the future, so we have to make sure we’re very smart when we do put him out there that everyone feels good that he’s ready to roll.”
Broncos S Cravens to play after 2-year absence
Broncos S Cravens to play after 2-year absence
The Denver Broncos are giving safety Su'a Cravens an opportunity to play in his first NFL regular-season game in almost two seasons.
Broncos S Cravens to play after 2-year absence
The Denver Broncos are giving safety Su’a Cravens an opportunity to play in his first NFL regular-season game in almost two seasons.
Cravens, who was traded to the Broncos in March, was moved to the active roster Friday and will play when Denver hosts the Houston Texans on Sunday. On injured reserve since the end of the preseason because of a knee injury, Cravens has not appeared in a regular-season game since he played as a Washington Redskins rookie against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 11, 2016. He made one tackle.
“It’s been a year and a half overdue now,” Cravens said. “I was ready to play Week 1, then an injury comes. I had a torn meniscus the whole time, not even knowing. It’s all been a part of God’s plans. It’s my time now, so take advantage of it.”
Earlier this week, Cravens, who missed the entire 2017 season with post-concussion syndrome, said, “I’m going to try to blast somebody. I’ve got to. It’s been eight weeks, so I’ve got some built-up frustration.”
Cravens, who has experienced other knee and elbow injuries during his career, was acquired from the Redskins for two draft picks in the 2018 draft and a conditional pick in the 2020 draft. He has practiced the past two weeks without any problems.
“I’ve been here every day,” Cravens said. “It hasn’t been a vacation for me. I haven’t been home in California or anything. If I wasn’t rehabilitating, I was in the defensive meetings and learning everything. I’ve been doing the exact same schedule besides playing. I’m glad that I’m getting rewarded with playing now. I’m looking forward to that.”
He is expected to get a lot of action covering tight ends when the Broncos utilize their dime package — six defensive backs — Sunday against the Texans.
“His body type and skill set as a dime ‘backer is valuable because he can play first, second and third down,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “Obviously, if they pass the ball on first, second or third down, he can cover tight ends.”
On Sunday, the Broncos will not have the services of three defensive starters — linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle) and Darian Stewart (neck/stingers).
Cravens is just happy to finally get a chance to contribute.
“I just feel like we’re not making every play that we should make,” he said. “We’re leaving a lot of plays out there and a lot of our games have come down to one score. Hopefully, I can be the one that comes in and picks up those plays that we’re missing on and that’s what we need to get this ball rolling.”
Saints DE Davenport ruled out vs. Rams
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport for Sunday's game against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Davenport had two sacks in New Orleans' victory last Sunday at Minnesota, but also injured his toe during the game.
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams.
Davenport had two sacks in New Orleans’ victory last Sunday at Minnesota, but also injured his toe during the game.
Although he played through the injury in Minnesota, he sat out practice throughout this week and ultimately was ruled out on Friday.
Davenport has four sacks this season and also has forced a fumble. He has five tackles for losses, seven quarterback hits and has deflected two passes.
His absence is expected to increase snaps for veteran Alex Okafor and possibly second-year pro Trey Hendrickson.
Meanwhile, running back Alvin Kamara returned to Saints practice on Friday after missing practice on Thursday because he was ill.
49ers RB Mostert lost for season with broken arm
49ers RB Mostert lost for season with broken arm
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed his team's worst fears, telling reporters that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
49ers RB Mostert lost for season with broken arm
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed his team’s worst fears, telling reporters that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the 2018 season.
Mostert suffered a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. Shanahan said Mostert would undergo surgery Friday then be placed on injured reserve. And, according to the coach, the injury could be worse than just the broken bone.
“I wasn’t told how long [the recovery] would be,” Shanahan told reporters. “I know he’s going on IR. He’s out for the year but I’m sure he’ll be fine by next year. It’s a broken bone, different ligaments, and things like that.”
With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, Mostert suffered the injury on a rushing attempt for no gain when he was met with force by Raiders defensive tackle Clinton McDonald. 49ers medical personnel rushed on the field after the play, having spotted the gruesome injury from the sideline.
Mostert had a 52-yard touchdown run and finished the game with seven carries for 86 yards. He’s averaging 7.7 yards per carry in 2018.
The 49ers lost their original starting running back, Jerrick McKinnon, to a torn ACL before the season began. Matt Breida, another breakout back, has been hobbled by a variety of injuries throughout the season. The only other running back currently on the roster is veteran Alfred Morris.
Rams WR Kupp cleared, expected to play Sunday
Rams WR Kupp cleared, expected to play Sunday
Rams WR Kupp cleared, expected to play Sunday
After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp practiced in full Friday and is no longer on the injury report. Thus the Rams expect to have their leader in touchdown receptions on the field Sunday when they face the Saints in New Orleans in what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the season.
After leaving Los Angeles’ Week 5 game in Seattle with a concussion, Kupp left the Rams’ game in Denver the following week with a knee injury after safety Darian Stewart took him down with a horse-collar tackle. Kupp has not played since.
In the first five games of the season, Kupp had 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns still lead the team.
The Rams (8-0) and Saints (6-1) not only sport the NFC’s top two records, but two of the four highest-scoring offenses in the NFL.
Besides the obvious, Kupp has another reason for wanting to get on the field in New Orleans this weekend. Coach Sean McVay on Friday named Kupp one of the Rams’ honorary captains for the game, and for a very special reason.
“He’ll be an honorary captain this week where the Saints are recognizing Jake Kupp, his grandfather, who played with the Saints,” McVay said. “He’ll be at the coin toss and to be able to have Cooper out there, pretty cool for the Kupp family. Definitely something that Cooper is deserving of, and it’s great to be able to have him back with us, as well.”
Ravens without both starting OTs versus Steelers
Ravens without both starting OTs versus Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst for Sunday's NFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stanley, the left tackle, will miss the contest because of an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.
The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst for Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stanley, the left tackle, will miss the contest because of an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Hurst, the right tackle, will miss his third straight game with a back injury.
Jermaine Eluemunor will start at left tackle and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will start on the right. The versatile Eluemunor was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23 and will be making his third career start.
“I pride myself on being able to play every position on the offensive line,” Eluemunor told reporters on Friday.
Outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) will also miss the game after being injured against the Panthers.
Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) is among six Ravens listed as questionable. The others are cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring), running back Alex Collins (foot) center Bradley Bozeman (foot) and offensive lineman Alex Lewis (neck).
Collins has a team-leading 358 rushing yards and how he holds up against the Steelers may determine how many snaps Ty Montgomery receives. Baltimore acquired Montgomery from the Green Bay Packers via trade on Tuesday.
Niners’ Shanahan mulling Mullens-Beathard for Week 10
Niners' Shanahan mulling Mullens-Beathard for Week 10
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to take the weekend to decide which way he wants to go at quarterback next week.
Niners’ Shanahan mulling Mullens-Beathard for Week 10
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to take the weekend to decide which way he wants to go at quarterback next week.
In the aftermath of a surprisingly strong performance from Nick Mullens in his first career start Thursday, a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders, the 2017 undrafted free agent appears to have a leg up on second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard. Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with Beathard scratched due to a wrist injury.
After kicking off Week 9 against the Raiders on Thursday, the 49ers host the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” to cap Week 10.
“Definitely will consider it,” Shanahan said of starting Mullens again. “Definitely not thinking about that right now. Our whole team played very well. Nick definitely did. I thought our guys up front played well and I thought the entire offense did. I thought the defense played their tails off. I thought the pass rush was there. I thought we tackled well, thought our punter and kicker did well so it was a very good all-around win.”
Beathard was filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Beathard’s status will be a factor in next week’s decision at quarterback. According to reports, he was unable to grip the football and couldn’t get ready on a short week for the Thursday night game.
Mullens spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad, all under the direction of Shanahan, and said he had a great grasp of the game plan against the Raiders.
Mullens’ 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
NFL injury notebook: Good news for Chiefs, Rams at WR
NFL injury notebook: Good news for Chiefs, Rams at WR
After a week of some worry, it appears two of the NFL's most explosive offenses will have their full complement of weapons ready come Sunday.
NFL injury notebook: Good news for Chiefs, Rams at WR
After a week of some worry, it appears two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses will have their full complement of weapons ready come Sunday.
Wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill was a full participant at Kansas City practice on Friday, and the team plans for him to start at Cleveland.
Hill left last week’s win over the Denver Broncos with a groin injury but head coach Andy Reid indicated good news on Hill’s injury earlier this week. Hill is tied for the team lead with 44 receptions for 705 yards and seven touchdowns.
In Los Angeles, wide receiver Cooper Kupp also practiced in full and, according to head coach Sean McVay, is expected to play Sunday in New Orleans. He suffered a knee injury on a horse-collar tackle in Denver in Week 6 and missed the Rams’ last two games.
In the first five games of the season, Kupp had 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. The five touchdowns still lead the team.
–San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that running back Raheem Mostert will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert suffered a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. Shanahan said Mostert would undergo surgery Friday then be placed on injured reserve. And, according to the coach, the injury involves “a broken bone, different ligaments, and things like that.”
Shanahan also said he plans to take the weekend to decide who will start at quarterback against the New York Giants on Nov. 12. Nick Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL debut Thursday. Second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, who started the previous five games after Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a torn ACL, missed Thursday with a wrist injury.
–The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst for Sunday’s NFC North battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stanley, the left tackle, will miss the contest because of an ankle injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Hurst, the right tackle, will miss his third straight game with a back injury.
Jermaine Eluemunor — promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 23 — will start at left tackle and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. will start on the right.
–Bears pass-rushing specialist Khalil Mack is expected to be a game-time decision at Buffalo as he recovers from an ankle injury. Mack was initially injured in Chicago’s overtime loss at Miami on Oct. 14. Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Mack is showing signs of improvement.
There remains a chance the Bears will rest Mack with three NFC North games in 12 days — Nov. 11-22 — to follow. He was acquired from the Oakland Raiders prior to Week 1 and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Month in September.
–Starting cornerback Robert Alford and kicker Matt Bryant won’t play when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Rookie Isaiah Oliver would replace Alford in the starting lineup while the team will again go with Giorgio Tavecchio, who filled in for Bryant in Week 7, made a 56-yard field goal that proved to be the game winner against the Giants, and was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Falcons were on a bye last week.
–Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is questionable to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, though he practiced all week and expects to play.
Latavius Murray has filled in for Cook, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Cook has 36 carries for 98 yards this season. If he returns, he will be on a limited snap count.
–Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, dealing with an injured right elbow, practiced for the time in nearly three weeks Friday.
The big right-hander did not require surgery after receiving multiple medical opinions, but is also not expected to be available Sunday. The Bills’ first-round pick in 2018 was injured when he took a helmet to the elbow against the Houston Texans on Oct. 14.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
–Defensive end Ziggy Ansah could rejoin the Detroit Lions on the field Sunday for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 1. Ansah practiced without limitation for the past two weeks but did not play. Ansah, who has played just 19 snaps this season, is playing on the franchise tag and earning $17.143 million this season.
–Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rib), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and Riley Reiff (foot) are questionable for Sunday. … Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) could be limited to a pass-rushing role against the Browns if he plays. He is listed as questionable. K.C. safety Eric Berry, yet to play in a game this season due to a heel injury, is not expected to return.
–Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill will his miss fourth straight game with what the team says is an injury to the capsule in his passing shoulder (though surgery is not an option right now). Also, defensive end Charles Harris (calf) also will sit out his fourth straight game, while receiver Kenny Stills (groin), tight end A.J. Derby (foot) and starting cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) are all questionable. … Miami cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL during practice Thursday.
NFL notebook: Jackson calls Browns’ firing premature
NFL notebook: Jackson calls Browns' firing premature
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but he claims he was fired prematurely Monday when general manager John Dorsey and owner Jimmy Haslam announced that they were moving on from him and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
Hue Jackson won three times in 40 games as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but he claims he was fired prematurely Monday when general manager John Dorsey and owner Jimmy Haslam announced that they were moving on from him and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
“The fact that we played four overtime games (this season) says that we were a better football team. In my mind, if we fix the offense — it’s a totally different story,” Jackson said in an interview with Cleveland.com on Friday. “So I do believe the move (to fire Jackson) was premature. But I think a part of the problem again went back to the first two years (when the Browns went a combined 1-31).”
Jackson reported to ownership during his tenure, but faulted former general manager Sashi Brown — who was promoted from an analytics role to be a first-time personnel boss — for digging the Browns a massive roster hole to dig out of the past two years. Dorsey was hired in December 2017 to replace Brown and gave only a tepid endorsement of Jackson.
Haslam said Monday that internal discord, in addition to the poor results on the field, led to the decision to fire Jackson midseason. Jackson on Friday denied he was throwing anyone “under the bus” by saying Haley had total control of the offense. Jackson also pointed directly to Brown and the personnel department passing on multiple quarterbacks — Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes in particular — as a setback for the franchise. But he also said 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield is on his way to being a “sensational player.”
–On the heels of a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and little-known third-string quarterback Nick Mullens, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reiterated his mission with the on-the-move franchise.
“The Oakland Raiders is a great organization. I know it’s not looking pretty right now,” Gruden said. “I’ve heard a lot of negativity over the last six or seven months, and rightfully so. But we’re going to build a championship football team here. I know a lot of people as players, as fans, just in general, want to be a part of this.”
Since the end of training camp, the Raiders have parted with a pair of top-five draft picks — outside linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper — which could be perceived by players in the locker room as a white flag on the 2018 season. Many media types and some former players took to social media on Thursday night to make the claim that Gruden’s roster returned serve, quitting on the coach at midseason.
–San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan plans to take the weekend to decide which way he wants to go at quarterback next week.
In the aftermath of a surprisingly strong performance from Mullens in his first career start Thursday, the 2017 undrafted free agent appears to have a leg up on second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard. Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with Beathard scratched due to a wrist injury.
Beathard was filling in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Beathard’s status will be a factor in next week’s decision at quarterback. According to reports, he was unable to grip the football and couldn’t get ready on a short week for the Thursday night game. Mullens’ 151.9 passer rating was a record for a player making his NFL debut.
–Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt will see his name placed in the team’s Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced on Friday. Brandt will become the 22nd member of the esteemed group in a halftime ceremony on Nov. 29 when the Cowboys meet the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Part of the staff of the expansion Cowboys in 1960, Brandt will join founding team president Tex Schramm and the first head coach, Tom Landry, as the non-players in the Ring of Honor.
“When Jerry called me with the news, it was on par with walking off the field after winning the Super Bowl,” said Brandt, who worked in the Cowboys’ front office for 29 seasons. In fact, 15 of the 19 players in the Ring of Honor were acquired by Brandt either through a trade or the draft. All 15 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, starting with his 1964 draft class of Roger Staubach, Bob Hayes and Mel Renfro.
“I hope my heart and legs will be strong enough to survive that moment,” Brandt, 85, said about the moment he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. “To see my name up there with guys like Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Drew Pearson, Lee Roy Jordan — these all-time greats not only with the Cowboys franchise but in the history of our great game — it overwhelms me.”
Cowboys to induct Brandt into Ring of Honor
Cowboys to induct Brandt into Ring of Honor
Cowboys to induct Brandt into Ring of Honor
Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt will see his name placed in the team’s Ring of Honor, owner Jerry Jones announced on Friday. Brandt will become the 22nd member of the esteemed group in a halftime ceremony on Nov. 29 when the Cowboys meet the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
“When Jerry called me with the news, it was on par with walking off the field after winning the Super Bowl,” said Brandt, who worked in the Cowboys’ front office for 29 seasons. In fact, 15 of the 19 players in the Ring of Honor were acquired by Brandt either through a trade or the draft.
All 15 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, starting with his 1964 draft class of Roger Staubach, Bob Hayes and Mel Renfro.
Part of the staff of the expansion Cowboys in 1960, Brandt will join founding team president Tex Schramm and the first head coach, Tom Landry, as the non-players in the Ring of Honor.
“I hope my heart and legs will be strong enough to survive that moment,” Brandt, 85, said about the moment he will be inducted into the Ring of Honor. “To see my name up there with guys like Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Drew Pearson, Lee Roy Jordan — these all-time greats not only with the Cowboys franchise but in the history of our great game — it overwhelms me.”
Brandt also became a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He needs 80 percent of the votes of the 49-member selection committee when it meets during Super Bowl week in Atlanta.
