Raiders RB Jacobs (groin) also dealing with illness
Raiders RB Jacobs (groin) also dealing with illness
In addition to a groin injury, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs said he also has an illness that has caused him to lose 10 pounds.
Jacobs, a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, revealed his illness and weight loss in a post to his Instagram story Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs was dealing with a groin injury.
Jacobs, a first-round pick from Alabama, has rushed 35 times for 184 yards (fourth in the NFL) and two touchdowns during the Raiders’ 1-1 start.
If Jacobs is not at full strength for Sunday’s game at Minnesota, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington would be in line for more work.
–Field Level Media
Brown pleads for release from Raiders in Instagram post
Brown pleads for release from Raiders in Instagram post Brown pleads for release from Raiders in Instagram post
While Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden expects Antonio Brown to play in the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos, the wide receiver appears ready to walk away from Oakland without playing a snap — or earning a dime.
Brown posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ends with “Release me @raiders,” capping a tumultuous week in Oakland.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
Brown’s demand seems to stem from a fine he received for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voids the guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to pay him any termination pay.
According to multiple reports, that Raiders have yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if he were cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he was acquired from the Steelers in March and signed to a contract extension.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasts nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
49ers DE Bosa questionable for NFL debut
49ers DE Bosa questionable for NFL debut
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was
49ers DE Bosa questionable for NFL debut
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was listed as questionable to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bosa, selected with the second overall pick in April’s draft, has been battling an ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire preseason. His status for the season opener was listed on Friday’s injury report.
Meanwhile, receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) were ruled out, as was safety Jimmie Ward, who broke a finger during Wednesday’s practice.
“Jimmie would do anything to play this week,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. “He had to get surgery on his broken finger to fix it. When you do it, sometimes it’s just risky to do that with sweating, infection and everything whenever you have an open wound. Hopefully, that will heal enough over the next week and the cast will protect the bone.”
The 49ers also listed center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerbacks Jason Verrett (ankle) and K’Waun Williams (knee) as questionable.
–Field Level Media
Packers-Bears opener post 3-year ratings high
Packers-Bears opener post 3-year ratings high
Thursday night's game between the Green
Packers-Bears opener post 3-year ratings high
Thursday night’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was the most-viewed NFL season opener since 2016, Variety reported Friday.
Green Bay’s 10-3 victory in Chicago scored a 15.3 in the overnight metered-market ratings, topping the 13.4 posted by last year’s opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles by 14 percent.
The low-scoring affair also beat NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” Packers-Bears telecast from last year by seven percent.
The Packers-Bears opener produced the highest overnight metered-market household score for any sporting event since last year’s Super Bowl. The total viewership for the game hit the 22-million mark, up from last year’s opener which drew around 19 million viewers.
–Field Level Media
Bills returner Roberts to miss game against Jets
Bills returner Roberts to miss game against Jets
Bills returner Roberts to miss game against Jets
Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts was ruled out of Sunday’s game against his former team, the New York Jets, due to a quadriceps injury.
Roberts, 31, was a Pro Bowl selection for the Jets last season. He didn’t practice all week and was ruled out on Friday by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
“Andre is going to be out for the game,” McDermott told reporters. “He didn’t practice so he’s out for the game. We have to be smart with Andre’s situation right now. He’s got to maximize his treatment opportunities, which I know he will. Injuries happen, so it’s next man up and a great opportunity for someone to step up and step in.”
Roberts enjoyed a stellar season for the Jets last season when he tied for the NFL lead in punt-return average (14.1) and placed second in kickoff returns (29.4). He returned one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns.
Overall, Roberts has five career return scores — three kickoffs and two punts.
McDermott was unsure who would replace Roberts as of Friday afternoon.
“We’ve got some options there,” McDermott said. “Whether it’s (Robert) Foster, Devin Singletary, (Isaiah) McKenzie, (Micah) Hyde. We’ve got some guys who have some experience there.”
Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) was listed as doubtful.
–Field Level Media
Chargers K Badgley (groin) questionable for Sunday
Chargers K Badgley (groin) questionable for Sunday Chargers K Badgley (groin) questionable for Sunday
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley sustained a groin injury during the practice Friday and is questionable for the team’s Sunday opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that the team will give Badgley a few days to rest before making the final decision on his availability for the game.
Lynn said that punter Ty Long would handle kicking and punting duties if Badgley is unable to play. Long was a punter and kicker for the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions for two seasons.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would stand in for Long as the holder in the event of Badgley’s absence. Taylor has only held in practice, not a game.
An undrafted free agent from Miami (Fla.) in 2018, Badgley failed to make the Colts’ roster last summer. He signed with the Chargers in October, and he went 15 of 16 on field-goal attempts. He also set a franchise record by kicking a 59-yard field goal in the Chargers’ Week 14 win over Cincinnati.
–Field Level Media
Raiders release disgruntled WR Brown
Raiders release disgruntled WR Brown Raiders release disgruntled WR Brown
The Oakland Raiders abruptly released wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday, just two days before the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The move capped a tumultuous week in Oakland and came just hours after the wide receiver posted a message to Instagram on Saturday morning that ended with “Release me @raiders”.
“You are gonna piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you,” the message begins. “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that failed me all those years.”
“I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake.”
He becomes a free agent as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. He is free to sign with any team and would be eligible to play in Week 2.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus, speaking on NFL Network, said he will get to work on finding a new team.
“It’s been well-documented that it’s been a rocky road from the beginning. Unfortunately, not all relationships between players and teams work out. … Everybody had the best intentions going in but it didn’t pan out.”
He continued: “We’re going to have to see what the market is. When you’re a free agent, it’s not always what you expect. It’s what the market is. Of course, my job as an agent is to always get the best contracts for my clients. That’s no different here.”
Brown’s release came less than 24 hours after Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he expected Brown to play in Monday’s season opener.
Brown was fined $215,000 on Friday for a confrontation with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday. The conduct fine voided the approximately $30 million of guarantees in his contract, while the Raiders also reportedly would not be obligated to give him any termination pay.
The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade in March, sending third- and fifth-round draft picks to Pittsburgh. They then signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million restructured contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the Raiders have yet to pay Brown any money. Spotrac, which tracks players’ salaries and bonuses, points out that Brown already missed out on a $500,000 bonus for not attending at least 85 percent of the offseason program and would be due no money or have any salary cap impact if he were cut before the Week 1 game.
“No way I play after they took [his guaranteed money] and made my contract week to week,” Brown wrote to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington in an email Saturday.
There has been plenty of drama around Brown since he joined the Raiders.
In the most recent episode, Brown and Mayock had to be physically separated during a testy exchange on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported, leading to Brown opening a team meeting on Friday morning with what was dubbed an “emotional apology.”
Per ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown confronted Mayock over being fined almost $54,000 and called Mayock a “cracker” and addressed him with a number of “cuss words” during the altercation. Anderson reported Mayock began to walk away because he felt the situation would escalate.
Brown told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he did not call Mayock a “cracker” during their Wednesday altercation. Brown told Russini he would “never use that word.”
Brown, 31, initially had been expected to be suspended by the Raiders for conduct detrimental to the team and miss at least the Week 1 game.
Later Friday, Brown posted a video to his YouTube channel that appears to contain the audio of a phone call he had with Gruden, reportedly earlier this week while Brown’s status with the team was in flux. The video lasts nearly two minutes and in it, Gruden asks Brown, “What the hell is going on, man?”
“Just a villain all over the news, man,” Brown replies.
“You’re not a villain,” Gruden then says back. “You’re just, you’re the most misunderstood (expletive) human being in my entire life that I’ve ever met.”
“Do you want to be a Raider or not,” Gruden later asks, to which Brown replies, “Man I’ve been trying to be a Raider since Day 1.”
Brown also missed time due to a frostbite-like condition on his feet, an incident Gruden said wasn’t Brown’s fault but stemmed from improper protection on his feet during cryotherapy.
Then he sat out during a dispute with the NFL over his helmet, returning only after losing two grievances.
–Field Level Media
Steelers OC calls out WR Moncrief
Steelers OC calls out WR Moncrief
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy
Steelers OC calls out WR Moncrief
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner didn’t mince words Thursday when asked about the struggles of wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
“I just know that I had a coach a long time ago say that you’ve got to put the word receive into receiver,” Fichtner told reporters. “That’s your job No. 1. Receive the football. Catch it.”
Moncrief, who joined the Steelers as a free agent on a two-year deal in March, has had major issues hanging onto the ball through two weeks. In Week 1, he caught three of 11 targets for 7 yards, with four incompletions that hit both of his hands, although most involved a New England Patriots player contesting the attempted catch.
Last week, Moncrief was targeted just once, watching the pass go off his hands and deflect for an interception by Seattle Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.
Moncrief, 26, told reporters he’s been putting too much pressure on himself and overthinking things. He said a minor finger injury is not to blame.
“When you go out there and try to be perfect, it just puts more pressure on yourself,” Moncrief said. “Put a lot on you mentally. Like you said, when you’re mentally not out there, just not out there having fun, it’s hard.”
In six NFL seasons, Moncrief has 203 catches for 2,550 yards and 21 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill spends 8 hours with NFL investigators
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill spends 8 hours with NFL investigators Reports: Chiefs WR Hill spends 8 hours with NFL investigators
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent eight hours answering questions from investigators on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Per Schefter’s report Hill took part in what was reportedly “a thorough interview,” but NFL Network reports he’s expected to attend training camp beginning on July 26.
The Kansas City Star reported Hill was interviewed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time. NFL Senior VP of Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney, who works with Friel, were present, along with Hill’s legal representation.
Hill is under investigation by the Kansas Department of Children and Families for possible child abuse, battery or neglect, involving Hill’s 3-year-old son.
Hill’s son broke his arm in March, and officers in Overland Park, Kan., were called to Hill’s home twice that month, per public records.
Hill could be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though there currently is no criminal investigation surrounding the case at this time.
The Johnson County district attorney announced on April 24 that he felt a crime had taken place, but insufficient evidence existed to prove who committed the crime.
KCTV broadcast an audio recording the next day on which a voice, allegedly Hill’s, was heard discussing striking his son with fiancee, Crystal Espinal.
Espinal asks Hill, “Why did he say Daddy did it? Why did he say Daddy did it?’ A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,” Espinal said on the recording. “He is terrified of you.”
Hill responded, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.”
The Chiefs immediately announced Hill would be barred from team activities. The district attorney did not formally re-open the case, but did tell the Kansas City Star any new information would be evaluated.
–Field Level Media
Woods dropped from wrongful death case
Woods dropped from wrongful death case
A
Woods dropped from wrongful death case
A family’s wrongful death lawsuit that was filed last month against Tiger Woods, a Florida restaurant named for him, and Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, the eatery’s general manager, is no longer targeting the star golfer, Woods’ attorney said Monday.
The other defendants in the case remain. The family of Nicholas Immesberger, 24, a bartender at The Woods in Jupiter, Fla., filed the lawsuit in the wake of his death late last year in a car crash after he had apparently been drinking heavily at the restaurant after his shift ended.
Woods’ attorney, Barry Postman, wrote that the Immesberger estate dropped the golfer from the lawsuit because, despite the restaurant’s name, Woods doesn’t own the place.
Excluding Woods “was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death,” according to a written statement from Postman.
Attempts to reach Spencer Kuvin, an attorney for the estate, were unsuccessful Monday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Immesberger’s parents alleged in their filing that their son had a “habitual problem” with alcohol, which was known to the restaurant’s staff, and he had been overserved.
After ending his shift on Dec. 10, 2018, Immesberger allegedly stuck around and drank to the point of intoxication before he left the restaurant. He later died after losing control of his car and swerved across three lanes of highway traffic before going airborne and landing in a grassy patch, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, per the Palm Beach Post at the time.
At the time of the crash, Immesberger’s reported blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .256.
–Field Level Media
Giants LT Solder (ankle) expects to be ready for camp
Giants LT Solder (ankle) expects to be ready for camp Giants LT Solder (ankle) expects to be ready for camp
New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder expects to be healthy for training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle during the offseason.
Solder said he has incorporated football training into his comeback along with the typical injury rehabilitation. He has played in 114 career games, including all 16 contests with the Giants in 2018. He spent his first seven seasons with the New England Patriots.
“There’s no reason to think that I won’t be there for training camp,” Solder told The Athletic when asked about his ankle.
The Giants hope for more good news from another injured offensive lineman, right tackle Mike Remmers, who has been sidelined with a back injury.
The full team is scheduled to report to training camp on July 24 at the Giants’ complex in East Rutherford, N.J.
–Field Level Media
Reavie wins Travelers for first title since 2008
Reavie wins Travelers for first title since 2008
Reavie wins Travelers for first title since 2008
Chez Reavie didn’t let anything get in the way of ending a victory drought that lasted more than a decade.
“I kind of know how to deal with my nerves a little bit better,” Reavie said, knowing that’s what it would take as others made charges on Sunday. “Finally getting it done. You feel like you can win. I’ve been close, but it’s just not the same.”
Reavie completed a steady round of 1-under-par 69 to win the Travelers Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 11 years.
Reavie, whose sizable six-shot lead entering the day dipped to one, posted a 17-under 263 total at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
He ended up with a four-stroke edge, primarily because Keegan Bradley’s comeback bid hit a snag with a double bogey on the par-4 17th hole. Reavie birdied that hole, creating a three-shot swing.
This marked his first victory in 250-tournament stretch.
“It means everything,” Reavie said. “I started from the ground up. … And here we are.
“I enjoy every single week that I’m out here, and I don’t know if I would think that way if I didn’t go through what I have.”
Reavie has put together two strong weeks in a row after tying for third place a week earlier in the U.S. Open.
“That gave me a lot of confidence,” Reavie said. “I played really well on Sunday in the U.S. Open and I tried to treat today like I did then. … I’ve been feeling great with the putter for a while now.”
Reavie had a birdie on the fourth hole and a bogey on the eighth on what was otherwise a scorecard filled with pars. His 14-foot birdie putt on No. 17 was followed by a shorter miss from Bradley, pretty much sealing the outcome.
“You go from having a one-shot lead to a four-shot lead,” said Reavie, 37, whose only other PGA Tour victory came in the 2008 Canadian Open.
With birdies on four of the first six holes on the backside, Bradley moved to within a stroke. The Vermont native had the support of the New England crowd.
“Chez, we love you, but we love Keegan more,” Reavie said of his interpretation of the galleries. “… It wasn’t malicious by any means. It was a fun day.”
Bradley had pars on No. 17 for the first three rounds before his chances came unraveled on that hole on Sunday.
“You can make up a lot of ground here, but there are also doubles around every corner on the back,” Bradley said.
He ended up with 67 for the round, sharing the runner-up spot with Zack Sucher at 13 under. Sucher, who was the leader at the tournament’s midway point, also shot 67.
It was a day with some outstanding scoring throughout the field. Reavie was one of only three golfers in the top 12 to fail to shoot at least 2 under, but he took a calculated approach for the most part and it paid off.
“It was a challenge, for sure. I unfortunately just didn’t make any putts,” said Reavie, who noted he has been fond of the course layout for years and that aided his comfort level for the final round.
Vaughn Taylor (65) finished fourth at 12 under.
England’s Paul Casey (65) tied for fifth place with Kevin Tway (67) and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (66) at 11 under. Niemann sank a 54-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer carded the day’s low round at 63, moving him into an eighth-place tie at 10 under. Ancer had five birdies across the final eight holes.
–Field Level Media
Patriots WR Brown: ‘Just focused on ball’
Patriots WR Brown: 'Just focused on ball' Patriots WR Brown: ‘Just focused on ball’
In his first public comments since joining the New England Patriots on Sept. 7, wide receiver Antonio Brown declined to address his status amid the league’s investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.
“I appreciate that question,” Brown replied when asked about the subject Thursday. “I’m just here to just focus on ball. I look forward to getting out there in the home stadium and being with the team.”
That was the fourth and final question Brown took during a one-minute session with reporters before a team official escorted Brown away. The first question Brown was asked concerned his standing with the league, but he declined to acknowledge it.
“I’m super grateful to be here,” Brown said. “Thankful for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I’ve got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up, but I’m excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys.”
Brown was not asked directly about the accusations.
Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed a civil suit last week accusing him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from 2017-18. According to multiple reports, the league met with Taylor for 10 hours on Monday as it investigates the accusations, and a meeting with Brown is expected at some point.
Brown made his Patriots debut on Sunday in Miami, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while playing 24 snaps.
The Patriots host the New York Jets on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Brady Instagram post catches attention
Brady Instagram post catches attention
Tom Brady apparently has a
Brady Instagram post catches attention
Tom Brady apparently has a new favorite receiver — Tom Brady.
The New England Patriots quarterback posted a new video on social media Friday showing Brady catching a pass from himself.
“Football is back,” Brady wrote in the caption, including the hashtag #Year20.
It wasn’t long before former teammates and opponents commented on Brady’s video, which potentially could be seen by his 6.4 million Instagram followers.
Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola offered a “Nice catch bro” in the video’s comment section.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin, a former Olympic track star, joked about Brady’s ability to throw himself a pass. “How are u that fast?”
Former Patriots teammates Lonie Paxton (“Ridiculous!” Go get up #budee”), Donte Stallworth (“?????? TIME!!!”) and Stevan Ridley (“The coldest. Ever.)” were mong others who commented on Instagram.
Brady, 42, will begin his 20th NFL season when the Patriots play the visting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
–Field Level Media
Vikings WR Diggs questionable for opener vs. Falcons
Vikings WR Diggs questionable for opener vs. Falcons
Minnesota Vikings standout
Vikings WR Diggs questionable for opener vs. Falcons
Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for the club’s season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Friday.
Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before being a limited participant the past two days.
Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
Also, cornerback Mike Hughes was ruled out with a knee injury.
Hughes is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained in Week 6 of last season.
Tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs) is listed as questionable.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars LT Robinson doubtful for opener vs. Chiefs
Jaguars LT Robinson doubtful for opener vs. Chiefs
Jaguars LT Robinson doubtful for opener vs. Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a right knee injury.
Robinson didn’t practice on Friday. Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone indicated Robinson’s knee gave out earlier in the week while protecting on a pass play in practice.
The 23-year-old Robinson missed the final 14 games of last season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee.
Second-year-pro Will Richardson is expected to start in place of Robinson. Richardson was a fourth-round selection in 2018 but missed the season with a knee injury.
Also, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) has been ruled out. So has tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring).
Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (elbow) is listed as questionable.
Quarterback Nick Foles (oblique) is a full go, as is receiver Marqise Lee (knee). Lee missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
–Field Level Media
Bucs WR Evans (illness) misses practice
Bucs WR Evans (illness) misses practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' status for the team's
Bucs WR Evans (illness) misses practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans’ status for the team’s season opener is listed as questionable after he missed practice Friday due to an illness.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the hope is Evans will be able to play in the Sunday game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert and safety Justin Evans both were ruled out for the contest, but defensive tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Lavonte David (knee) were full practice participants Friday and should be fully ready for Sunday, according to Arians.
Evans, 26, is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection set the single-season franchise record with 1,524 receiving yards in 2018, making 86 catches and scoring eight touchdowns through the air.
Evans has 395 receptions for 6,103 yards and 40 touchdowns in five seasons since being selected by Tampa Bay with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
Saints QB Brees awarded $6M in diamond lawsuit
A jury awarded more than $6 million to Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him overpriced diamonds.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback was not in court in San Diego on Friday for the verdict, but Brees and his wife, Brittany, both testified during the two-week trial against La Jolla, Calif., jeweler Vahid Moradi.
Their civil suit claimed Moradi valued gems that were purchased as an investment at $15 million, when they were worth millions less. Moradi denied the allegations.
“It was our position that Mr. Moradi breached his fiduciary duty, and that’s essentially what the jury said,” said attorney Andrew Kim, who co-represented the couple with Rebecca Riley, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. “They saw Mr. Moradi for exactly what he is: a grifter and a confidence man.”
Brees, 40, played for the Chargers in San Diego from 2001-05 before joining the Saints.
–Field Level Media
Reavie roars into Travelers lead with 63
Reavie roars into Travelers lead with 63 Reavie roars into Travelers lead with 63
Chez Reavie fired a 28 on the back nine Saturday and is lined up for his second victory on the PGA Tour.
Reavie shot a 7-under-par 63 to burst into a six-shot lead after the third round at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
“I’ve been hitting ball well for a while, but I think now I’m starting to think my way around the golf course better,” Reavie said.
Reavie birdied the first four holes on the back side and then added three more birdies as part of his 28 on the last nine holes. He’s at 16-under 194 for the tournament.
He’ll take a six-shot lead on Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher into Sunday’s final round.
Reavie’s only victory on tour came in the 2008 Canadian Open.
“There is a long way to go,” said Reavie, who tied for third place in last week’s U.S. Open. “But definitely thinking about it and excited and hopefully it happens.”
He was 1 over through seven holes before going on his big surge Saturday. He trailed Sucher by six strokes before the duo played the back nine.
Bradley recovered after hitting his tee shot on No. 15 in the water. He bogeyed that hole, and then posted pars on the final three holes to complete the 69 for the round.
“I’ve had a good year other than I’ve got to put four rounds together,” Bradley said. “I haven’t done that yet, and hopefully this will be the week.”
Bradley said he’s in a good state of mind and that could help him as the tournament wraps up. He’s a Vermont native and figures to have plenty of support in a tournament conducted in New England.
“I feel very comfortable here in Hartford,” he said. “I’ve got experience on my side and just got to go out there and execute.”
Sucher, who led by two strokes entering the day, shot a 71. He was playing with Reavie, marking the first time Sucher played in the final group on the weekend in a PGA Tour event, though he had done it multiple times on what was then the Web.com Tour.
Sucher called it a “new feeling” on the PGA Tour circuit, although his trouble didn’t develop until deep into the round.
Sucher played the round’s first nine holes in 4 under. A bogey and two double bogeys to begin the back nine sent him stumbling into a six-shot deficit.
Sucher was one of only two golfers in the top 19 to fail to produce a sub-70 third round. Adam Long (70) was the other, and he’s at 7 under for the tournament.
Australia’s Jason Day followed his 63 in the second round with a 68 to move into a fourth-place tie with Mexico’s Robert Diaz (67) at 9 under. Day overcame bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to finish the back nine at par.
“I’ve got a lot of work,” Day said. “Like we say, we’re focusing on trying to win this year.”
Bryson DeChambeau made a big move with a 64, going to 8-under 202 for the tournament and in a sixth-place tie with Kevin Tway (66), England’s Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Scotland’s Martin Laird (68).
Defending champion Bubba Watson shot a 73, falling to a tie for 51st place at 2 under.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday
Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday Cowboys DE Crawford (hip) doubtful for Sunday
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the visiting Miami Dolphins due to a hip injury.
“(He) is probably going to miss some time,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told the official team website.
Crawford, 29, dealt with the nagging injury most of the offseason and only participated in two training camp practices before sitting out the preseason.
Crawford started the first two games, registering the Cowboys’ only solo sack so far this season during last Sunday’s 31-21 win against the Washington Redskins.
A third-round pick by Dallas in 2012, Crawford has 23 sacks and 163 tackles in 94 career games.
The Cowboys could replace Crawford with Robert Quinn, who returns from a two-game suspension.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Kitchens: Beckham ‘ready to go’ for Sunday
Browns' Kitchens: Beckham 'ready to go' for Sunday
Odell Beckham Jr. is
Browns’ Kitchens: Beckham ‘ready to go’ for Sunday
Odell Beckham Jr. is “ready to go” for the season opener on Sunday, Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday.
Just a day earlier, the wide receiver said he was dealing with a lingering hip injury that prevents him from “opening up and sprinting.”
Beckham didn’t play in any preseason games but was a full participant in practice on Friday, The Plain Dealer reported.
Beckham, 26, missed 16 of 32 games during his last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played all 16 games only once (2016) in five years there.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection said Thursday the injury is getting better.
“It’s something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse,” he said.
The Browns will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment