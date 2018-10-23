Raiders’ McKenzie: Gruden ‘not pushing me out’

"He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That's what it came down to," Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone

Cowboys acquire WR Cooper from Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders on Monday for a 2019 first-round pick.

“He wanted the player, and he gave me the pick. That’s what it came down to,” Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said of the phone call from Cowboys president Stephen Jones regarding Cooper.

“I hate to see good players go,” head coach Jon Gruden told ESPN. “I was on the practice field when Reggie came to me and said the Cowboys would do this for a No. 1, and I said let’s do it.

The move gives the Raiders five first-round picks over the next two years: three in 2019 and two in 2020. They had already acquired first-rounders in 2019 and 2020 in a preseason deal with the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Khalil Mack.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Cowboys had done extensive work on Cooper as a possible trade target, and that the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts had also shown interest in the wideout. Gruden previously told reporters Cooper was not being shopped, but multiple reports indicated Oakland would take a first-rounder for him.

“It’s a trade that we feel it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass on to get a first-round pick,” McKenzie said. “In this business here, I thought that was invaluable for me. It was something I felt like I had to do. It was something I felt like I had to do.”

Yahoo Sports reported after Monday’s deal that other teams were not willing to offer Oakland a first-rounder, while NFL Network reported the Philadelphia Eagles offered a second-rounder. McKenzie said business went “a little haywire” after media caught wind of the other offers coming in on Cooper.

Cooper, 24, went to the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons after the Raiders took him fourth overall in 2015, but he had a disappointing 2017 campaign and has been up and down this year. Currently recovering from a concussion sustained in London against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, Cooper has 22 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown in six games.

The Raiders just had their bye week and the Cowboys are entering theirs, giving Cooper two weeks to prepare for his first game with Dallas.

He has 225 grabs for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in 52 career games (47 starts), with 155 catches, 2,223 yards and 11 scores coming from 2015-16.

Cooper is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is due $13.9 million in 2019 on his fifth-year option, which is guaranteed for injury only, before being scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency. With that contract off the books, the Raiders will approach $75 million in salary cap space in 2019.

The trade comes 10 years and eight days after the Cowboys dealt first-, third-, sixth- and seventh-round picks to the Detroit Lions for wide receiver Roy Williams, who went on to total 1,324 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 40 games (29 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Cowboys.

Dallas also traded two first-round picks to the Seahawks for wideout Joey Galloway in 2000, but Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with the team and totaled 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 games (46 starts) over four seasons.

The deal leaves Oakland with just three of its own first-round picks on the roster: safety Karl Joseph (2016), cornerback Gareon Conley (2017) and left tackle Kolton Miller (2018).

Joseph is also reportedly on the trade block, while Conley and quarterback Derek Carr are not expected to be traded, according to an NFL Network report.

Asked about Carr, Gruden told ESPN, “We’re not trading anyone else. We’re trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete this next game.”

The Raiders host the Colts on Sunday.

–Field Level Media