Raiders’ Brown practices; NFL reportedly flunks helmet
Raiders’ Brown practices; NFL reportedly flunks helmet
Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown was a full participant in the team’s walkthrough on Saturday and could be a full participant as soon as Sunday, head coach Jon Gruden told reporters.
“He took all the reps today in our walkthrough,” Gruden said. “He showed great retention, and we’ll see what happens here with this afternoon; we’re going to have a walkthrough today as well. We have a lot of guys that can’t practice so we’ll pick it up tomorrow.”
Brown had taken part in just one walkthrough and one full-speed practice in training camp before Saturday, as his feet recover from blisters caused by a cryotherapy mishap. He also had been absent from the team last week while trying to sort out an issue with his helmet, as his old one is no longer approved for NFL use because it is more than 10 years old.
One of Brown’s potential solutions to his helmet conundrum can apparently be ruled out. Brown has used social media to seek out versions of his helmet model — the Schutt AiR Advantage — that are less than 10 years old, but Pro Football Talk reported late Saturday night that the NFL tested a 2011 version this week, and it failed.
Per the report, the league believes any Schutt AiR Advantage helmet, whether from the last 10 years or not, will not pass testing.
After Pro Football Talk posted a story about the subject on Twitter, Brown responded with a tweet apparently accusing the NFL of racial prejudice, using the N-word and writing “Super Prejudice unbelievable!”
It’s unclear what helmet Brown has been wearing during practices with the Raiders, or if he’ll have an approved one to use when he returns to full-speed sessions.
The league’s requirement of approved helmets technically applies to all practices and games, with teams at risk of punishment for any of their players who practice or play with disapproved helmets.
–Field Level Media
Stidham powers Patriots past Titans
Stidham powers Patriots past Titans
Rookie fourth-round pick
Stidham powers Patriots past Titans
Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham threw for 193 yards, including the game-winning 23-yard touchdown, as the New England Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 22-17 in a preseason game Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.
Stidham, who threw for 179 yards and a score in Detroit last week, finished 14 of 19 on Saturday. He hit Damoun Patterson on a fade route on third-and-12 for the winning score with 4:12 remaining.
With Tom Brady sitting out, Brian Hoyer started for New England, finishing 6 of 8 for 55 yards and an interception. He led one touchdown drive in four series.
Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota played three series and finished 6 of 9 for 63 yards and a touchdown, an 11-yard score to Delanie Walker, who saw his first game action since breaking his ankle in the 2018 regular-season opener. Ryan Tannehill followed and went 7 of 11 for 84 yards and one TD across three series.
–Field Level Media
Watson sharp in debut, Texans beat Lions
Watson sharp in debut, Texans beat Lions
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown
Watson sharp in debut, Texans beat Lions
Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins on his only drive in his preseason debut, and the Houston Texans downed the visiting Detroit Lions 30-23 on Saturday night.
Watson finished 5 of 7 for 60 yards, finding Hopkins from 4 yards out to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. Joe Webb took over from there, finishing 14 of 25 for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Stafford sat once again for the Lions, who started Josh Johnson at quarterback just a week after signing him. Johnson played into the second half, finishing 9 of 18 for 85 yards, an interception and two fumbles (one lost). David Fales took over and shined, going 12 of 19 for 226 yards and a score.
Rookie third-round safety Will Harris had the Lions’ highlight of the night, scoring on a 19-yard fumble return in the second quarter.
–Field Level Media
Steelers’ wideouts impress in victory over Chiefs
Steelers' wideouts impress in victory over Chiefs Steelers’ wideouts impress in victory over Chiefs
Second-year wideout James Washington impressed again, and rookie third-rounder Diontae Johnson snared a 24-yard touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 17-7 on Saturday night.
The Steelers honored late wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who died suddenly last Sunday, before the game with a moment of silence.
Drake’s pupils played inspired. Washington, a 2018 second-round pick, had four grabs for 78 yards after totaling four for 84 in the preseason opener. Johnson had three grabs for 46 yards and his score, along with another touchdown that was nullified by offensive pass interference. Mason Rudolph (10 of 15, 77 yards) started at quarterback for Pittsburgh before Josh Dobbs (6 of 11, 95 yards, INT) took over just before halftime.
Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes played just two series, going 2 of 5 for 11 yards. Rookie second-round wideout Mecole Hardman scored a 17-yard touchdown for the second straight game.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 3-year extension
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 3-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 3-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht received a three-year contract extension earlier this year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The deal came just days after he lured Bruce Arians out of retirement to coach the team.
Licht is now under contract through 2023, which coincides with Arians’ contract with the team.
Just a year ago, Licht had been rumored to be on the hot seat after the team missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
The ensuing 5-11 season led to the firing of coach Dirk Koetter, but Arians reportedly insisted on Licht staying in the job before signing on.
Licht, 48, is in his sixth season as the GM after stints in the front offices of the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. His 2015 draft class produced starters with the first four picks (QB Jameis Winston, OT Donovan Smith, G Ali Marpet, LB Kwon Alexander), but he also was responsible for trading up in the second round in 2016 to take kicker Roberto Aguayo, who didn’t make it out of his second training camp with the team.
Licht used his top pick this year on inside linebacker Devin White out of LSU. He also signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as a free agent this offseason after allowing DT Gerald McCoy to walk away.
If Licht serves the duration of his contract, he’ll become the longest-tenured GM in club history.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Chargers S James to have foot surgery
NFL notebook: Chargers S James to have foot surgery
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will
NFL notebook: Chargers S James to have foot surgery
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will have surgery on his right foot and be sidelined approximately three months, NFL Network reported Saturday.
James suffered a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal during practice Thursday and was in a walking boot Friday. The three-month timetable leaves open the possibility of James returning from injured reserve for the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
“His production, his intangibles, we’re going to miss him a lot,” head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “But we’re a team. I think we have a good team, and we have guys that will step up, and we’ll be fine.”
James recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
–New England coach Bill Belichick made no commitment as to the role wide receiver Josh Gordon will have when he returns to the team.
Gordon, the talented but troubled receiver whose career has been thrown off course by substance abuse issues, was reinstated from suspension on a conditional basis by the NFL on Friday.
“For the past eight months, Josh’s situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team,” Belichick said in a statement released by the team.
–Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht received a three-year contract extension earlier this year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The deal came just days after he lured Bruce Arians out of retirement to coach the team.
Licht is now under contract through 2023, which coincides with Arians’ contract with the team. Just a year ago, Licht had been rumored to be on the hot seat after the team missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
–Authorities in Las Vegas have decided not to bring charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a May 19 incident, according to TMZ Sports.
Security guard Kyle Johnson had pressed charges against Elliott over an incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s camp accused Johnson of extortion in a statement released to the NFL Network after the charges were made.
–Josh McCown was lured out of retirement to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCown announced his retirement and joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, ending a 17-year career that spanned 10 teams. But he’ll make it 11 when he officially signs with the Eagles, a team that can’t seem to keep a backup healthy this preseason.
Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist in the preseason opener, and his audition to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz was derailed by surgery. Sudfeld could be ready to return in mid-September, head coach Doug Pederson said. No. 3 quarterback Cody Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion following a hit in Thursday’s game.
–The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the memory of Darryl Drake, their late wide receivers coach, with a helmet decal.
The yellow decal with the initials “DD” will debut in Saturday night’s preseason home game against the Kansas City Chiefs and will be worn throughout the 2019 campaign.
–Almost one year after suffering a gruesome knee injury during a preseason game, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee returned to practice.
The Jaguars removed the 27-year-old veteran from the physically unable to perform list. Lee suffered a torn left ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018 against Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
Pollard flashes, Cowboys handle Rams
Pollard flashes, Cowboys handle Rams
With Ezekiel Elliott still holding
Pollard flashes, Cowboys handle Rams
With Ezekiel Elliott still holding out, rookie running back Tony Pollard had 51 yards on six touches, including a 14-yard touchdown run, as the visiting Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams 14-10 on Saturday night.
Pollard, a fourth-round pick out of Memphis, totaled five carries for 42 yards on the ground. He broke two tackles and powered through two more Rams defenders at the goal line to cap the Cowboys’ first possession.
That finished Dak Prescott’s only series of the night, as he hit all five pass attempts for 64 yards on a 12-play, 97-yard drive. Mike White entered next and struggled, going 7 of 13 for 30 yards and an interception, before giving way to Cooper Rush (10 of 16, 83 yards, TD).
As usual, Sean McVay sat the Rams’ starters. Backup QB Blake Bortles went 7 of 11 for 62 yards and a TD, while rookie running back Darrell Henderson had 54 yards on 12 touches, including six catches for 38 yards.
–Field Level Media
Gilbert outduels Brissett, Browns clip Colts
Gilbert outduels Brissett, Browns clip Colts
With
Gilbert outduels Brissett, Browns clip Colts
With both starting quarterbacks sitting out, Cleveland Browns backup Garrett Gilbert threw for 151 yards and two scores to outduel Jacoby Brissett in a 21-18 victory Saturday afternoon over the host Indianapolis Colts.
Gilbert, a standout in this spring’s Alliance of American Football, completed 13 of 19 passes, including a 4-yard score to Jaelen Strong and a 6-yarder to D’Ernest Johnson. Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns’ other starters did not play, after two productive joint-practice sessions with the Colts during the week. Beckham has yet to play in the preseason.
Brissett played three series, going 8 of 10 for 100 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to Eric Ebron. Deon Cain, a 2018 sixth-round pick who missed all of his rookie season with a torn ACL, had seven catches for 80 yards, both game highs.
Andrew Luck sat out for the Colts as he continues to work back from a left ankle injury, but he did warm up pregame, moving laterally through bag drills and throwing several passes.
–Field Level Media
Thomas fires 61, seizes 6-shot lead at BMW
Thomas fires 61, seizes 6-shot lead at BMW Thomas fires 61, seizes 6-shot lead at BMW
Justin Thomas tied the course record with an 11-under-par 61 to surge to a commanding lead of the BMW Championship in the third round Saturday at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill.
Thomas moved to 21-under 195 through 54 holes, good for a six-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round.
Tony Finau (who shot 68) and Patrick Cantlay (68) are tied for second place, followed by South Africa’s Rory Sabbatini (67), who holds fourth alone at 14 under.
Thomas, 26, began the round with birdies on the first five holes. His lone blemish came with a bogey on the par-4 sixth, but he bounced back with a birdie at No. 8.
Thomas scorched the backside in 6 under, aided by a pair of eagles. At the par-5 10th, he hit a 259-yard approach to just three feet for a tap-in, then holed his 180-yard approach on the par-4 16th. He also used a chip-in for a birdie at the par-5 14th and rolled in a 6-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th.
Thomas entered the tournament — the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs — in 15th place in the FedExCup standings.
If Thomas wins the BMW Championship, he’ll move atop the standings.
Finau had an eagle on the fourth hole — holing out from 119 yards on the par-4 — and was 4 under for the round until a bogey at No. 9. He played the backside at 1 under.
Cantlay had his only bogey of the round on the 16th hole. He closed with a birdie on the final hole.
Spain’s Jon Rahm (66) is alone in fifth place at 13 under. He had the fourth-best round of any golfer in the field, but the gap grew between him and Thomas.
Brandt Snedeker (67), Lucas Glover (69) and Canada’s Corey Conners (69) share sixth place at 12 under.
Second-round leader Hideki Matsuyama of Japan shot 73, falling to a ninth-place tie at 11 under alongside Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.
–Field Level Media
Tiger keeps Tour Championship hopes alive with 67 at BMW
Tiger keeps Tour Championship hopes alive with 67 at BMW Tiger keeps Tour Championship hopes alive with 67 at BMW
Tiger Woods kept his hopes of qualifying for next week’s Tour Championship alive by shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday during the third round of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Ill.
Woods finished the day at 7-under 209 through 54 holes at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago, tied for 31st after finishing Friday tied for 48th. He needs to place 11th or better to advance and defend his Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
“I figured I (was) going to have to do something in mid-60s for two straight days there,” Woods said afterward. “Left myself pretty far behind after the first two rounds. At least, I’ve got a shot at it.”
He sits four strokes back of four players who are tied for ninth.
The 43-year-old put together his first bogey-free round all season, birdieing the fourth and seventh holes on the front nine and Nos. 10, 14 and 16 on the back. Woods hit 12 of 18 greens and 10 of 14 fairways, needing just 27 putts to complete the round.
He had totaled seven bogeys and nine birdies through two rounds to start the week, scoring 71 in both.
“Basically, the only difference between today and the last couple of days, I was able to clean up the card,” Woods said. “I didn’t have any stupid mistakes where I made bogey from bad spots or from easy spots I converted a nice up-and-down on five. I did the little things that was able to keep the momentum going and made a couple putts here and there.”
The score was Woods’ lowest since the final round of the Memorial Tournament in early June and tied for his lowest since the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in February. The event is only his fourth since the Memorial, including a missed cut at The Open Championship and a withdrawal from The Northern Trust last week due to an oblique injury.
The injury wasn’t enough to keep Woods out this week, and he said he felt considerably better during Saturday’s round.
“It’s just one of those things where some days I feel better than others, but also, then again, it’s what I do with the golf club, too,” he said. “Able to swing the club properly. Body feels better.”
–Field Level Media
Flores: Fitzpatrick will ‘probably’ start Miami’s third preseason game
Flores: Fitzpatrick will 'probably' start Miami's third preseason game
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said veteran quarterback
Flores: Fitzpatrick will ‘probably’ start Miami’s third preseason game
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will “probably start” the team’s third preseason game on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Flores made the announcement after Friday’s 16-14 loss at Tampa Bay, when Josh Rosen got the start and completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards.
Flores has said he wants Miami’s third preseason game to be a “dress rehearsal for what game No. 1’s going to look like” in the regular season, according to Yahoo Sports.
If that’s indeed the case, the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick appears to be on track to start the Sept. 8 opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
“I’m here,” Fitzpatrick told the Miami Herald. “Whatever coach wants me to do. Whenever he wants to put me in or not put me in, I’m ready to play. Whatever he wants, I’m here for.”
Fitzpatrick has started six season openers for four different NFL teams: 2011 and 2012 with the Buffalo Bills, 2014 with the Houston Texans, 2015 and 2016 with the New York Jets, and 2018 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year, $11 million contract in March.
Miami acquired Rosen, 22, in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in April.
–Field Level Media
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Authorities in
Report: No charges for RB Elliott in Vegas incident
Authorities in Las Vegas have decided not to bring charges against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a May 19 incident, according to TMZ Sports.
Security guard Kyle Johnson had pressed charges against Elliott over an incident at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Elliott’s camp accused Johnson of extortion in a statement released to the NFL Network after the charges were made.
TMZ has aired video footage of the incident in which Elliott is seen leaning against a security guard, who fell to the ground when the metal railing behind him toppled over. Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained by Las Vegas police around 3 a.m. before being released.
The gossip site reports that police and prosecutors decided against bringing charges after reviewing the incident together, citing police documents.
The NFL announced on July 3 that Elliott will not be disciplined for the incident. Commissioner Roger Goodell determined there wasn’t a violation of the personal conduct policy, the league said.
Johnson was displeased with the NFL’s decision so he filed charges in mid-July.
Elliott has had personal conduct issues in the past, most notably receiving a six-game suspension in 2017 due to allegations of abuse made by a former girlfriend.
Elliott, who turned 24 on July 22, rushed for a league-leading 1,434 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also caught three touchdown passes.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers’ James to have surgery, miss 3 months
Report: Chargers' James to have surgery, miss 3 months
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will
Report: Chargers’ James to have surgery, miss 3 months
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James will have surgery on his right foot and be sidelined approximately three months, NFL Network reported Saturday.
James suffered a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal during practice Thursday and was in a walking boot Friday.
The three-month timetable leaves open the possibility of James returning from Injured Reserve for the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
He recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
“His production, his intangibles, we’re going to miss him a lot,” head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday. “But we’re a team. I think we have a good team, and we have guys that will step up, and we’ll be fine.”
James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.
–Field Level Media
Steelers honor late coach with helmet decal
Steelers honor late coach with helmet decal
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the memory of Darryl Drake,
Steelers honor late coach with helmet decal
The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring the memory of Darryl Drake, their late wide receivers coach, with a helmet decal.
The yellow decal with the initials “DD” will debut in Saturday night’s preseason home game against the Kansas City Chiefs and will be worn throughout the 2019 campaign.
Drake, 62, passed away suddenly last Sunday, one day after reportedly complaining of chest pains.
Drake joined the Pittsburgh staff in 2018 following stints as a receivers coach with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Chicago Bears (2004-12).
“I only knew him for a year and a half, but I think in that year and a half he meant more to me than some people I’ve known my whole life,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, per the team website.
–Field Level Media
Belichick says he’ll ‘evaluate’ WR Gordon
Belichick says he'll 'evaluate' WR Gordon
New
Belichick says he’ll ‘evaluate’ WR Gordon
New England coach Bill Belichick made no commitment on Saturday as to the role wide receiver Josh Gordon will have when he returns to the team.
Gordon, the talented but troubled receiver whose career has been thrown off course by substance abuse issues, was reinstated from suspension on a conditional basis by the NFL on Friday.
“For the past eight months, Josh’s situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team,” Belichick said in a statement released by the team on Saturday.
Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy. He will be able to rejoin the Patriots on Sunday and is eligible to play in the regular season.
After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.
In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars WR Lee off PUP list, returns to practice
Jaguars WR Lee off PUP list, returns to practice Jaguars WR Lee off PUP list, returns to practice
Almost one year suffering a gruesome knee injury during a preseason game, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee returned to practice Saturday.
The Jaguars removed the 27-year-old veteran from the physically unable to perform list.
Lee suffered a torn left ACL during the Jaguars’ third preseason game on Aug. 25, 2018 against Atlanta. Falcons safety Damontae Kazee hit him low at full speed and was flagged for lowering his head.
Lee was the Jaguars’ leading receiver in 2017, catching 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. In his first four seasons, he had 171 receptions for 2,166 yards and eight scores.
Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said last week that the team was preparing to start the regular season without Lee and injured left tackle Cam Robinson.
“I don’t know if they’re going to be ready for the season,” Marrone said. “They’re working hard, the trainers are working hard, everyone’s working hard, but we just can’t get them over the hump, so we’ve got to start preparing to play without them.”
–Field Level Media
Eagles lure QB McCown out of retirement
Eagles lure QB McCown out of retirement
Eagles lure QB McCown out of retirement
Josh McCown was lured out of retirement to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
McCown announced his retirement and joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, ending a 17-year career that spanned 10 teams. But he’ll make it 11 when he officially signs with the Eagles, a team that can’t seem to keep a backup healthy this preseason.
Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist in the preseason opener, and his audition to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz was derailed by surgery. Sudfeld could be ready to return in mid-September, head coach Doug Pederson said.
No. 3 quarterback Cody Kessler was diagnosed with a concussion following a hit in last week’s game.
Enter McCown, who turned 40 on July 4 and was last a starter in 2017.
Pederson did not directly answer questions posed last week about the Eagles’ interest in Colin Kaepernick, but the move to McCown indicates there was likely no interest.
–Field Level Media
Reid kneels before preseason loss, rips Jay-Z deal again
Reid kneels before preseason loss, rips Jay-Z deal again
Carolina
Reid kneels before preseason loss, rips Jay-Z deal again
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled in silent protest before a 27-14 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.
Afterward, he took another shot at the partnership between the NFL and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, who said during an introductory press conference this week “I think we’re past kneeling … I think it’s time for action.”
“For one, when has Jay-Z ever taken a knee to come out and tell us that we’re past kneeling?” said Reid, per ESPN. “Yes, he’s done a lot of great work, a lot of great social justice work. But for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we’re past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0, he got paid to take the bullets that he’s taking now because we’re not having it.”
Reid, who joined the Panthers three weeks into the 2018 season, kneeled before every game last year, although no Panthers teammates joined him.
According to the Charlotte Observer, Reid’s reason for kneeling is to “protest racial inequality and social injustice in America.”
Reid is close friends with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick from their days as teammates with the 49ers. Kaepernick is well known for his protests during the anthem. Both players settled a collusion lawsuit with the NFL last year.
“Jay-Z made a money move. He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting,” said Reid. “That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”
Reid also suggested the NFL is using Jay-Z as cover for Kaepernick still not having an NFL job.
“The (injustice) that’s happened to Colin, they get to say, ‘Look, we care about social justice, we care about the black community because we’re with Jay-Z,'” said Reid.
“Jay-Z is doing the work for them. We all know that it’s unjust that Colin isn’t in an NFL locker room, the way he lost his job. But they get to pretend they care about social justice.”
Reid, 27, ended up starting all 13 games he was in uniform for the Panthers last season. He was sixth on the team with 71 tackles with one sack and one interception. In six NFL seasons, five with the 49ers, the former No. 18 overall selection in the 2013 draft has 398 career tackles and 11 interceptions.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 5-year extension
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 5-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager
Report: Bucs GM Licht signed 5-year extension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht received a five-year contract extension earlier this year, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The deal came just days after he lured Bruce Arians out of retirement to coach the team.
Licht is now under contract through 2023, which coincides with Arians’ contract with the team.
Just a year ago, Licht had been rumored to be on the hot seat after the team missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
The ensuing 5-11 season led to the firing of coach Dirk Koetter, but Arians reportedly insisted on Licht staying in the job before signing on.
Licht, 48, is in his sixth season as the GM after stints in the front offices of the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. His 2015 draft class produced starters with the first four picks (QB Jameis Winston, OT Donovan Smith, G Ali Marpet, LB Kwon Alexander), but he also was responsible for trading up in the second round in 2016 to take kicker Roberto Aguayo, who didn’t make it out of his second training camp with the team.
Licht used his top pick this year on inside linebacker Devin White out of LSU. He also signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as a free agent this offseason after allowing DT Gerald McCoy to walk away.
If Licht serves the duration of his contract, he’ll become the longest-tenured GM in club history.
–Field Level Media
Manning, Daniels solid in Giants’ win over Bears
Manning, Daniels solid in Giants' win over Bears Manning, Daniels solid in Giants’ win over Bears
Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his heir apparent, rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones, each threw a touchdown pass, and New York routed the Chicago Bears 32-13 on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Manning hit all four of his pass attempts for 42 yards before exiting, with his 10-play, 79-yard drive ending with an 8-yard touchdown to wide receiver Bennie Fowler.
Jones then came in for the Giants (2-0) and connected on 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver TJ Jones, but he fumbled twice. Running back Saquon Barkley was held out for the second straight week.
Chase Daniel threw for 103 yards for the Bears (0-2), and Tyler Bray chipped in with 53 yards passing as Mitchell Trubisky sat out. Javon Wims hauled in five passes for 64 yards to lead Chicago. Kerrith Whyte Jr. produced the Bears’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
–Field Level Media
Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers
Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers
Josh Allen threw for 102 yards and directed a pair of scoring drives, and Kevin Johnson returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown as the Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.
Allen completed 9 of 11 passes and led the Bills (2-0) to 10 first-quarter points, with Stephen Hauschka kicking a 30-yard field goal and LeSean McCoy capping the next drive with a 1-yard run up the middle.
Matt Barkley also produced for the Bills, completing 8 of 10 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard strike to Duke Williams in the second quarter. Cole Beasley led the Bills with five catches for 44 yards.
The Panthers (1-1) couldn’t get going on offense without Cam Newton, who sat out for the second straight game. They were held to 258 total yards. Taylor Heinicke hit 8 of 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, and Will Grier threw for 75 yards with one interception.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment