Raiders bench safety Reggie Nelson; Rams without Cooper Kupp
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson was benched by coach Jon Gruden for Oakland’s game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts.
Nelson had played in 82 consecutive regular-season games before being a healthy scratch on Sunday.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele also was inactive for Oakland, missing a third straight game with a knee injury.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin) and running back Marlon Mack (ankle) were active. Vinatieri entered the day needing five points to break Morten Andersen’s NFL career scoring record of 2,544.
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp sat out a second straight game with an injured knee, as expected, and the team activated just two running backs and two tight ends against the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb was active after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.
The Arizona Cardinals were without their top defensive lineman, Corey Peters (ankle) against the San Francisco 49ers, who didn’t have center Weston Richburg (knee).
Earlier Sunday, star linebacker Khalil Mack sat out for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets, the first game he’s missed since entering the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were down three starters apiece for their AFC West matchup.
Chiefs center Mitch Morse was going through the league’s concussion protocol, while linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are also out Sunday.
The Broncos, trying to snap a six-game losing streak against the Chiefs, were without running back Royce Freeman (ankle), right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) and strong safety Darian Stewart (neck).
Mack was out with an injured right ankle for Chicago, while wide receiver Allen Robinson is sidelined by a groin injury. Mack had played in every game since he was selected by Oakland with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft; the Raiders traded him to the Bears before the start of this season.
The Jets were short a trio of starters: wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps muscle) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle).
The NFC East-leading Washington Redskins took on the rival New York Giants without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who missed a second consecutive game with an injured shin. Washington was also without wide receiver Jamison Crowder, but two other offensive playmakers who sat a week ago were active: running back Chris Thompson and receiver Paul Richardson.
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s NFL games:
___
INDIANAPOLIS-OAKLAND
Colts: WR Ryan Grant (ankle), S Malik Hooker (hip), TE Eric Swoope (knee), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder), OL Donzelle Good, WR Steve Ishmael, DT Hassan Ridgeway.
Raiders: Nelson, Osemele, WR Marcell Ateman, LB Shilique Calhoun, LB Emmanuel Lamur, CB Rashaan Melvin, OT Justin Murray.
___
GREEN BAY-RAMS
Packers: 8 QB Tim Boyle, CB Bashaud Breeland, CB Tony Brown, LB Korey Toomer, G Justin McCray, T/G Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore.
Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, LB Trevon Young, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt.
___
SAN FRANCISCO-ARIZONA
49ers: QB Tom Savage, WR Pierre Garcon, DB Greg Mabin, DT Julian Taylor, OT Shon Coleman, DL D.J. Jones, C Weston Richburg.
Cardinals: QB Sam Bradford, WR Trent Sherfield, S Tre Boston, OL Justin Pugh, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, OL Korey Cunningham, DL Corey Peters.
___
DENVER-KANSAS CITY
Broncos: RB Royce Freeman, SS Darian Stewart, WR DaeSean Hamilton, OL Jared Veldheer, LB Alexander Johnson, LB Shane Ray, OL Nico Falah
Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, LB Justin Houston, C Mitch Morse, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nate Orchard, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
___
PHILADELPHIA-JACKSONVILLE
Eagles: S Corey Graham, CB Sidney Jones, RB Darren Sproles, LT Jordan Mailata, RG Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
Jaguars: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, TE James O’Shaughnessy, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tyler Patmon, DT Eli Ankou, DE Dawuane Smoot
___
BALTIMORE-CAROLINA
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Marlon Humphrey, G/T Alex Lewis, G/T James Hurst, TE Maxx Williams, DT Zach Sieler.
Panthers: WR Torrey Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, G Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, LB Andre Smith, S Rashaan Gaulden, DE Marquis Haynes.
___
TAMPA BAY-CINCINNATI
Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa, DE Vinny Curry, QB Ryan Griffin, DE Demone Harris, OL Michael Liedtke DT Gerald McCoy, RB Shaun Wilson.
Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, TE Tyler Kroft.
___
CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR James Washington, S Marcus Allen, CB Brian Allen, OT Zach Banner, OT Marcus Gilbert, DE L.T. Walton.
Browns: QB Drew Stanton, WR Ra’Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, LB Joe Schobert, TE Pharaoh Brown, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.
___
JETS-CHICAGO
Jets: WR Robby Anderson, CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, G Dakota Dozier, WR Quincy Enunwa, DL Folorunso Fatukasi.
Bears: WR Allen Robinson, DB Marcus Cooper Sr., DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Khalil Mack, OL Eric Kush, OL Rashaad Coward, DT Nick Williams.
___
WASHINGTON-GIANTS
Giants: QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Tony Lippett, DB Karmin Moore, CB Michael Jordan, LB Alex Ogletree, C Evan Brown, WR Jawill Davis.
Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Samaje Perine, DB Kenny Ladler, C Casey Dunn, T Geron Christian Sr., WR Brian Quick.
___
SEATTLE-DETROIT
Seahawks: DT Nazair Jones, DE Rasheem Green, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, LB Maurice Alexander, CB Neiko Thorpe, C Joey Hunt, OG Jordan Simmons.
Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Theo Riddick, WR TJ Jones, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder, OT Andrew Donnal, OG Joe Dahl.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Jameis Winston benched by Bucs for Fitzpatrick
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
4 p.m.
Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston was benched and replaced by backup Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter after throwing four interceptions against Cincinnati.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was just 18 for 35 for 276 yards, one TD and the four picks.
Fitzpatrick started the first three games this season, while Winston was serving a suspension.
___
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: TD celebration fit for World Series time
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle's clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:20 p.m.
Well, this was an appropriate way to mark a TD at World Series time.
Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter in Seattle’s clever touchdown celebration at Detroit.
After one of the Seahawks’ three second-quarter TDs, Seattle players acted out a baseball scene in the end zone. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football to Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound, then threw a phantom punch.
Two other Seattle receivers joined in on the fun: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
___
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Roethlisberger, Peterson move up career lists
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
3:15 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger and Adrian Peterson moved up a couple of pretty significant NFL lists by overtaking a couple of pretty significant names.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger surpassed Fran Tarkenton for No. 8 on the list of most touchdown throws with No. 343.
That came on a 1-yard TD toss to Antonio Brown with 10 seconds left in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. That was Big Ben’s second touchdown pass of the day.
No. 7 in NFL history is New York Giants QB Eli Manning, who entered Sunday with 346.
Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.
Washington Redskins running back Peterson surpassed Tony Dorsett for No. 9 on the career rushing chart with a 4-yard gain around the right end late in the first half against the New York Giants.
That play put Peterson at 12,743 yards for his career, ahead of Dorsett’s total of 12,739. Even when Peterson lost 3 yards on his next carry, he stayed in front of Dorsett.
Next on the list is No. 8 Eric Dickerson with 13,259 yards. The record-holder is Emmitt Smith, with 18,355.
___
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Moore, Brown, Karras enter Pride of Lions
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:50 p.m.
The Detroit Lions inducted Herman Moore, Roger Brown and the late Alex Karras into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their game against Seattle.
Brown said he was overcome with emotion when he was told of the honor given to the franchise’s greats.
“I cried,” said Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler. “To be out on the field and look at all the names, I never saw mine, and I wanted mine up there. And now it’s happening.”
Brown was recognized along with Karras, a “Fearsome Foursome” defensive linemate. Karras died in 2012.
Karras was a four-time All-Pro selection and later starred as a film and television actor.
Moore once held the NFL record for receptions in a season with 123.
Moore is second in Lions history in catches (670), receiving yards (9,174) and receiving touchdowns (62).
The Seahawks were up 21-7 at halftime.
___
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Jaguars’ Church says London arrest ‘a misunderstanding’
LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church said his arrest, along with that of three teammates, at a London nightclub early Saturday morning was the result of a mistake.
Church and his teammates were arrested failing to pay their tab, but were later released with no further action taken by police.
LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars strong safety Barry Church said his arrest, along with that of three teammates, at a London nightclub early Saturday morning was the result of a mistake.
Church and his teammates were arrested failing to pay their tab, but were later released with no further action taken by police. The Jaguars and the Metropolitan Police have declined to disclose the names of the players involved, but multiple outlets reported Sunday that Church, fellow safeties Ronnie Harrison and Jarrod Wilson, and cornerback D.J. Hayden were the players arrested.
“There was definitely a misunderstanding, but as far as my actions are concerned, I take full responsibility,” Church said after the Jaguars lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-18 at Wembley Stadium. “I don’t want to be a distraction or anything like that to my team and my teammates, but we handled it as a private matter within the team. and we’ll just go from there.”
Church, the only one of the four players who in the locker room after the game when reporters were permitted to enter, declined to say how long he and his teammates were detained or whether any punches were thrown at the nightclub located near Piccadilly Circus.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the four men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, but did not clarify the details. The Jaguars said in a statement that the players were detained because they did not pay their bill, but would not comment further.
“I don’t want to get into any details about that, but we were just hanging out as a team,” said Church, in his ninth season. “That’s it.”
Church started against the Eagles and Harrison and Wilson also played. Hayden missed his fifth consecutive game with a toe injury.
“It’s just disappointing how it went down,” Church said. “I didn’t want to be a distraction or anything like that, but hey, it happened. I took full responsibility for it with my teammates, and we just weren’t able to pull a victory out today. It just kind of adds to it. That’s what happened.”
Coach Doug Marrone said he spoke to each of the players.
Marrone added he did not get the feeling they have given up on the season. The Jaguars reached the AFC championship game in January, losing to the New England Patriots, but fell to 3-5 following this defeat.
“Whatever happens, whatever goes on, I’m responsible for,” Marrone said. “Like the statement said, I’m not going to go into specific details. We’re still gathering information from it. You know the lines that they say. You guys have seen the statement. Obviously, before we start going on the field to perform better, we’ve got to take a good look at what we’re doing all the other times — when we’re in the building, out of the building and all those things.”
The Jaguars were already shorthanded in the secondary, with starting cornerback A.J. Bouye and backup Tyler Patmon failing to make the trip because of calf and neck injuries, respectively.
Quenton Meeks, an undrafted rookie out of Stanford, started for Bouye before injuring a knee in the fourth quarter, and was then replaced by Tre Herndon, an undrafted rookie from Vanderbilt.
Meeks got his hands on three of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s passes in the first half, but he failed to stop tight end Dallas Goedert from reaching the end zone on a 32-yard first-half reception.
“I’m proud of them stepping in there with some confidence,” said cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had an interception. “We’re going to see the film and correct what we’ve got to correct, but as far as them going out there and playing with confidence and filling in for some guys that are down, I’m proud of them for that.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers' stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Protest in support of Eric Reid outside stadium
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers' stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
2:25 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of Carolina safety Eric Reid and his protest against social and racial injustice.
The organization, known as Serve The People-Charlotte, held signs and chanted on a sidewalk near the stadium before the game against the visiting Ravens, then gathered at a nearby street to take a knee just before kickoff.
About 50 people participated in the protest outside the stadium, while Reid was taking a knee on the Carolina sideline inside during the national anthem.
Jabril Hough, a Panthers season ticket holder who has refused to stand during the national anthem since former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf remained seated nearly 23 years ago, organized the protest.
“We want to show Eric Reid he is not alone,” Hough said. “We’re also recognizing we have an owner (David Tepper) who recognizes Eric’s right to do that.”
The demonstration went off without counter-protest or police action.
___
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Report: Bucs WR Jackson requests trade
Report: Bucs WR Jackson requests trade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has requested a trade, according to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, although Bucs general manager Jason Licht is reportedly not open to trading one of the league's most dangerous
Report: Bucs WR Jackson requests trade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has requested a trade, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, although Bucs general manager Jason Licht is reportedly not open to trading one of the league’s most dangerous deep threats.
Jackson, 31, has 23 catches for 526 yards for a league-leading 22.9 yards per reception this season. However, he has struggled to build chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston, and was held to a season-low two catches for 25 yards in last week’s overtime win against the Cleveland Browns.
Jackson had nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season and openly lobbied for Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep the starting job when Winston returned from a suspension. An 11-year NFL veteran, Jackson has 571 career receptions for 10,013 yards and 52 touchdowns.
The former Cal star is earning $11 million this season, although his $10 million salary next season is not guaranteed.
The Dallas Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders earlier this week, and Denver’s Demaryius Thomas and Miami’s DeVante Parker are among those believed to be on the trade market as well.
–Field Level Media
Report: Bills unlikely to trade RB McCoy
Report: Bills unlikely to trade RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy before Tuesday's trade deadline unless an extremely attractive offer emerges, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Per the report, Buffalo has heard from a few teams regarding McCoy, but an offer that
Report: Bills unlikely to trade RB McCoy
The Buffalo Bills are unlikely to trade running back LeSean McCoy before Tuesday’s trade deadline unless an extremely attractive offer emerges, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Per the report, Buffalo has heard from a few teams regarding McCoy, but an offer that leads to a deal is not expected, as the team still values McCoy moving forward.
McCoy, 30, has one more year left on his deal, as he is due a little over $6 million in 2019. He sustained a concussion last week but is expected to play Monday night against the New England Patriots.
The six-time Pro Bowler has 63 carries for 244 yards this season, along with 13 receptions for 85 yards, though he is still looking for his first touchdown. McCoy has made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive seasons, including all three of his years with the Bills.
–Field Level Media
Wentz, Eagles hold off Jaguars in London
Wentz, Eagles hold off Jaguars in London
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns on Sunday and the Eagles held off a charging Jacksonville squad to defeat the Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas
Wentz, Eagles hold off Jaguars in London
Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns on Sunday and the Eagles held off a charging Jacksonville squad to defeat the Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
Wentz completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 286 yards and touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert, Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz as the Eagles were victorious in their first trip to London.
The Eagles’ defense came up big with Philadelphia clinging to a 24-18 lead. Blake Bortles’ pass on fourth-and-2 from the Jaguars’ 48-yard line with 3:41 left was incomplete.
Wentz and the offense were able to milk the clock to zero as the Eagles evened their record at 4-4.
The Jaguars (3-5) had won three straight times in London and despite falling behind 17-6 in the third quarter, had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth period.
Bortles marched the Jaguars 75 yards in nine plays to pull the Jaguars within 17-12 at 4:33 of the third. Bortles went 6 for 8 on the drive, which he capped off with an 11-yard strike to Dede Westbrook in the back of the end zone. Rasul Douglas broke up a pass intended for Westbrook on the two-point conversion attempt.
On the Jaguars’ next possession, Bortles got the ball at the Jacksonville 48-yard line. Eleven plays later, the Jags had to settle for a 33-yard field goal and trailed 17-15.
It took the Eagles only 3:15 to answer. Wentz found Ertz from 5 yards out to extend the Philly lead to 24-15.
Josh Lambo’s 24-yard field goal, his fourth of the day, closed the deficit to 24-18.
Bortles, who was benched during last week’s game, went 24 for 41 for 286 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw an interception.
The Eagles outgained and outplayed the Jaguars in the first half, but turnovers and mistakes plagued the reigning Super Bowl champs.
Philadelphia’s offensive line was decimated in the first half as the Eagles lost both starting tackles, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson. Peters returned for the second half, but Johnson did not.
Yet, it was Wentz and the Eagles who capitalized on a Jacksonville turnover late in the second half. Bortles completed a pass to Keelan Cole, who fumbled on the Philadelphia 43-yard line. Malcolm Jenkins scooped up the fumble and returned it to the Jacksonville 44.
Four plays later, Wentz found Goedert for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 10-6 lead heading into halftime.
Lambo hit field goals of 51 and 57 yards in the first half.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders assured Carr he’ll keep starting job
Report: Raiders assured Carr he'll keep starting job
The Oakland Raiders have assured quarterback Derek Carr his job as the starter is safe, according to ESPN.
Carr has come under scrutiny as the Raiders have started the season 1-5 heading into Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Report: Raiders assured Carr he’ll keep starting job
The Oakland Raiders have assured quarterback Derek Carr his job as the starter is safe, according to ESPN.
Carr has come under scrutiny as the Raiders have started the season 1-5 heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Athletic reported earlier this week that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with teammates stemming from a perceived lack of toughness by the QB, claiming Carr cried after getting hurt late in a Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London.
Carr — who responded to the report on Twitter on Tuesday by saying “Not one tear, not one time” — told reporters Wednesday, “I don’t pay that any mind.”
“When you’re losing, crap happens,” Carr added of the report.
Coach Jon Gruden said on Wednesday that the team wasn’t interested in trading Carr despite the Raiders having made two high-profile trades since the season began.
“I don’t see us making any more trades,” said Gruden, who moments earlier said he would “never say never” about any future trades. “Certainly, I don’t see us trading our quarterback.”
The Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, eight days after Gruden said Cooper wasn’t being shopped and a few months after voicing plans to build the offense around the wideout. The trade came seven weeks after Oakland dealt defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, despite the team’s previous assertions that they planned to sign him to a long-term contract.
Both deals have had negative impacts on the locker room, per the report.
Carr also told reporters he expects to remain with the Raiders, saying Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie have given him no reason to think otherwise.
“I have confidence I’ll be here tomorrow, and when we turn this around, I’m very confident I’m gonna be here for that as well,” Carr said.
–Field Level Media
Bears’ Mack, Robinson out vs. Jets
Bears' Mack, Robinson out vs. Jets
Defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) is inactive for the first time in his career as the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets on Sunday.
The pass-rushing star had been active for all 70 games since entering the league as the fifth overall pick
Bears’ Mack, Robinson out vs. Jets
Defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) is inactive for the first time in his career as the Chicago Bears host the New York Jets on Sunday.
The pass-rushing star had been active for all 70 games since entering the league as the fifth overall pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2014.
Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson (groin) were both listed as questionable before being declared inactive on Sunday morning.
Both players returned to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Both were expected to be evaluated during pregame warmups on Sunday before their status is determined.
Mack is without a sack in his last two games while battling the ankle issue, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowledged this week that the injury has affected Mack’s play.
Robinson left last week’s game against the Patriots after making one catch for 4 yards. He had caught touchdowns in each of his previous two games, his first two scores as a Bear.
The Bears will also be without left guard Eric Kush (neck), who has been rotating with rookie second-rounder James Daniels for the last three weeks. Daniels will make his first career start, which head coach Matt Nagy called a “big chance” for the rookie.
–Field Level Media
Report: Chargers DE Bosa nowhere near return
Report: Chargers DE Bosa nowhere near return
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not "anywhere near ready to play right now," as he recovers from a mid-foot sprain, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Bosa's prognosis in late September suggested he was targeting a Week 9 return following
Report: Chargers DE Bosa nowhere near return
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not “anywhere near ready to play right now,” as he recovers from a mid-foot sprain, according to an ESPN report Sunday.
Bosa’s prognosis in late September suggested he was targeting a Week 9 return following the team’s Week 8 bye, but ESPN’s report said Bosa will not practice this week and is not expected to be ready to face the Seattle Seahawks. He has yet to take part in any football activities, sticking with field workouts as he continues his rehab.
Bosa was initially hurt in early August, but he suffered a setback as he tried to get healthy enough for the start of the regular season.
The 23-year-old pass rusher was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with a career-high 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
The Chargers’ pass rush has been adequate, as the team ranks 15th in both sacks and sacks per pass attempt this season. Rookie safety Derwin James is tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks, along with defensive end Melvin Gordon.
–Field Level Media
Report: Eagles RT Johnson has sprained MCL
Report: Eagles RT Johnson has sprained MCL
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday's game in London, according to an NFL Network report.
Johnson went down in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted to the locker
Report: Eagles RT Johnson has sprained MCL
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sustained a sprained medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday’s game in London, according to an NFL Network report.
Johnson went down in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was carted to the locker room. He did not return.
The Eagles initially replaced Johnson with swing tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but Vaitai moved across to left tackle after starter Jason Peters went down and was checked for a concussion. Stefen Wisniewski stepped in at left guard as starter Isaac Seumalo moved out to right tackle, but Peters returned after halftime.
Philadelphia will now hit its bye week after winning to move to 4-4, giving Johnson extra time to get healthy. The Eagles’ next game is Nov. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The team also lost cornerback Jalen Mills during Sunday’s game. Mills was carted off the field with a foot injury and did not return.
-David DeChant
Design based on Steelers helmet honors synagogue dead
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A design based on the Pittsburgh Steelers' helmet logo — inserting a Star of David — appeared on the internet and was displayed at Heinz Field for the team's game a day after a deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in the city.
The Steelers observed a moment of silence
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A design based on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ helmet logo — inserting a Star of David — appeared on the internet and was displayed at Heinz Field for the team’s game a day after a deadly mass shooting at a synagogue in the city.
The Steelers observed a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL games in various other cities did the same.
In a tribute to the victims, a tweak to the Steelers’ logo changed a yellow shape into a Jewish star, and added the words, “Stronger than hate.” One child in the stands wore that new symbol as a patch on his jersey.
Eight men and three women were killed by a gunman inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday.
Mayor Bill Peduto called it the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Ravens try fake punt on fourth-and-1 at own 10
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
1:45 p.m.
How many coaches have the guts to make this call?
Leading 7-0 in the first quarter at Carolina, Ravens coach John Harbaugh went for a fake punt from his own 10-yard line on a fourth-and-1 — and Baltimore appeared to pick it up easily with Anthony Levine plowing ahead for an 8-yard gain.
Not so fast, though.
The Ravens were called for an illegal shift on the play, wiping out the first down, and they wound up punting.
___
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: ‘Snacks’ time for Lions against Seahawks
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
1:05 p.m.
Damon "Snacks" Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison's name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
1:05 p.m.
Damon “Snacks” Harrison has made his debut for the Detroit Lions.
The crowd at Ford Field cheered when Harrison’s name was announced and his picture appeared on the videoboards before kickoff against Seattle.
The run-stuffing defensive tackle was acquired from the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick. His first practice with the Lions was on Thursday.
Harrison did not start against the Seahawks, but he did come in on the third and fourth snaps and helped make a tackle both times.
The game was preceded by a moment of silence for Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then, because they had a bye last week.
___
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Moments of silence for Pittsburgh synagogue dead
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
1 p.m.
The Browns and Steelers observed a moment of silence at Heinz Field for the 11 people killed by a gunman inside a Pittsburgh synagogue a day earlier.
There were other such tributes at NFL games elsewhere Sunday.
Eight men and three women were murdered inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during services on Saturday. The names of the victims, which included a pair of brothers and a married couple, were released Sunday.
In a statement issued before his team’s game, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said: “Our hearts are heavy, but we must stand against anti-Semitism and hate crimes of any nature and come together to preserve our values and our community.”
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto called the slayings the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”
___
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Wentz’s 3 TD passes give Eagles win vs. Jags in London
LONDON (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to different players as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Tight end Dallas Goedert caught one of the touchdown passes in the first half, and running back Wendell Smallwood and tight end Zach Ertz scored theirs in
LONDON (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes to different players as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Tight end Dallas Goedert caught one of the touchdown passes in the first half, and running back Wendell Smallwood and tight end Zach Ertz scored theirs in the second half for the Eagles (4-4), making their first appearance in England.
Blake Bortles, restored as the starter despite being pulled in a loss to the Houston Texans a week earlier, completed 24 of 41 passes for 286 yards for the slumping Jaguars (3-5), who lost their fourth consecutive game.
Despite Jacksonville’s familiarity with playing in England — it was the Jags’ sixth consecutive year of playing overseas, and they had won their last three — the record crowd of 85,870 formed a decidedly pro-Eagles crowd.
That didn’t matter early as the Jaguars took the first lead, forcing a fumble with a sack of Wentz on the opening possession. Josh Lambo made a 51-yard field goal.
Wentz was intercepted in the end zone by Jacksonville’s Jalen Ramsey on the ensuing possession, ending an eight-play, 63-yard drive on which the Eagles appeared poised to score. They were unable to answer until midway through the second quarter, when Jake Elliott made a 31-yard field goal. But Lambo inched the Jaguars ahead again by making a career-long 57-yard attempt with 2:48 remaining until halftime.
After forcing the Eagles to go three-and-out on the following possession, the Jaguars appeared poised to run out the clock. But a hit by rookie Avonte Maddox on wide receiver Keelan Cole after a 16-yard reception into Philadelphia territory gave the Eagles the ball back. Wentz and Goedert made the Jaguars pay, needing only a minute to score when Goedert’s 32-yard catch helped Philadelphia claim a 10-6 halftime lead.
The Eagles extended the advantage to 17-6 in the opening minutes of the third quarter when Smallwood took a screen pass 32 yards into the end zone, capping a nine-play drive that started at their 5-yard line.
The Jaguars followed with a sustained drive of their own, marching 75 yards over nine plays and finding the end zone when Bortles connected with Dede Westbrook under the uprights to trim their deficit to 17-12. Jacksonville failed to score on the ensuing 2-point conversion when Bortles couldn’t find Westbrook a second time.
After again holding Philadelphia to a three-and-out, the Jaguars could only turn to Lambo for another successful field goal, from 33 yards.
The Eagles scored the decisive points with 10 minutes, moving to 24-15 on Ertz’s 5-yard touchdown reception and the extra point. Jacksonville once again failed to score a touchdown from the red zone, with D.J. Chark dropping a 6-yard pass in the end zone on third down before another Lambo field goal.
Philadelphia nearly handed the ball back to Jacksonville with 6:48 remaining, Josh Adams appearing to fumble at his 35-yard line. But replay review overturned the call on the field.
Jacksonville regained possession three plays later and, after Bortles ran to convert one fourth down, he could not pick up another and the Eagles held on.
Jordan Matthews had a team-high 93 yards receiving for the Eagles. Running back Carlos Hyde, making his debut for the Jaguars after a trade from the Cleveland Browns, finished with 11 yards rushing on six carries.
INJURIES
Philadelphia: RT Lane Johnson injured his left knee on the Eagles’ opening drive and did not return. LT Jason Peters was evaluated for a concussion late in the second quarter but returned after halftime. OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill left in the first half after an unspecified injury but was able to return, and CB Jalen Mills (foot) was injured a minute into the third quarter and missed the rest of the game.
Jacksonville: FS Barry Church was evaluated for a concussion midway through the fourth quarter but scans were negative. CB Quenton Meeks (knee), starting for the injured A.J. Bouye, left in the fourth quarter. LB Telvin Smith (shoulder) and CB Ronnie Harrison (knee) left the game in the second quarter but returned.
UP NEXT
Philadelphia: Host the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 11 after a bye week.
Jacksonville: Face the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Nov. 11, also after a bye.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The Latest: Wentz ignores poor start, Eagles top Jags 24-18
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia's opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time
The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):
12:45 p.m.
Carson Wentz set aside turnovers on Philadelphia’s opening two drives and threw a trio of TD passes to lead the Super Bowl champion Eagles past the collapsing Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 at Wembley Stadium in London.
The first time the Eagles (4-4) had the ball, Wentz fumbled on a sack. The next, Jalen Ramsey picked him off in the end zone.
But the Jaguars (3-5) only managed to turn that pair of opportunities into one measly field goal and were on their way to a fourth consecutive loss.
This was not a great trip overseas for the Jaguars: Four players were detained by the police in the wee hours of Saturday over a bar bill.
Wentz wound up 21 for 30 for 286 yards and scoring passes to Dallas Goedert with 29 seconds left in the first half, and to Wendell Smallwood and Zach Ertz in the second half.
___
12:25 p.m.
Former Carolina receiver Rae Carruth’s son, Chancellor Lee Adams, attended the Panthers’ home game against the Ravens — six days after Carruth was released following 18-plus years in prison in connection to the murder of Adams’ mother.
The 19-year-old Adams has brain damage and cerebral palsy as a result of his mother’s shooting.
Adams wore a white No. 1 jersey of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday, when he spent time on Carolina’s sideline with his grandmother, Saundra Adams, before kickoff. Several players greeted Chancellor Lee Adams, including safety Eric Reid, who gave him his playing gloves.
Carruth, who played for the Panthers from 1997-99, was convicted of conspiracy to murder Cherica Adams in 1999. He was released from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina, on Monday and is now living in Pennsylvania. He remains on post-release probation and cannot leave the country for nine months.
___
11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.
Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles’ first series.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL