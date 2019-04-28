Rahm/Palmer, Stallings/Mullinax share Zurich lead

The teams of John Rahm/Ryan Palmer and Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax moved to the top of the leaderboard as the PGA’s rain-delayed Zurich Classic finally got caught up Saturday in New Orleans.

Play in the two-player team event was suspended on both Thursday and Friday after the opening round was interrupted for a total of 7 1/2 hours while 2 1/2 inches of rain fell on the TPC Louisiana course.

Numerous teams played 36 holes on Friday, but 40 groups still had to tee off at 7 a.m. Saturday in order to complete the second round allow the field of 80 teams to be pared to the low 39 teams.

The remaining teams completed the third round Saturday afternoon as Rahm/Palmer and Stallings/Mullinax came in at 23-under-par 193, one shot ahead of the South African tandem of Branden Grace and Justin Harding.

Rahm/Palmer finished their second round Saturday morning, shooting a 7-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead at the tournament’s halfway point. They shot 64 in the third round.

“I made putts (Friday), Ryan was making putts today,” said Rahm, a 24-year-old Spaniard. “The few times we made mistakes, we just were able to fix it. Just really solid play.”

Stallings and Mullinax were just halfway through their second round when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday. They finished a round of 70, then shot 62 in the third round. Grace/Harding shot 61 in the third round, the best score of the day.

Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III were the leaders at the start of play Saturday, but after shooting a second-round 67 and a third-round 66, they are tied for fourth at 20 under entering Sunday’s final round.

Brian Gay and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini also are at 20 under after a 70 in the second round and a 66 in the third round.

Six teams are tied for sixth at 19 under.

The tournament will conclude with foursomes (alternate shot), repeating the second-round format. The teams played four-ball (best-ball) in the first and third rounds.

No official world rankings are awarded for the team event, but each member of the winning team will earn 400 FedEx Cup points and a two-year winner’s exemption on the PGA Tour along with entry into the Tournament of Championship and The Players Championship next year.

–Field Level Media