Quinn not expecting trade-deadline activity from Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn isn’t expecting moves before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
More than that, Quinn says he sees no need for the resurgent Falcons to seek help from a trade.
The Falcons (3-4) return from their bye week looking to continue momentum from two straight wins as they prepare to play at Washington (5-2) on Sunday.
“We really feel this team, where we’re at and how we can go and attack from here, we have the right men to do that,” Quinn said after Monday’s practice when asked about the trade deadline.
That’s a strong vote of confidence from the coach of a team with six starters on injured reserve — including both safeties and both offensive guards.
Quinn said he and general manager Thomas Dimitroff have discussed inquiries from other teams but haven’t found a trade to pursue. “Not at this point,” he said.
Quinn and Dimitroff have been kept busy this season adjusting to the growing list of players lost with injuries.
The latest challenge comes on the offensive line.
Right guard Brandon Fusco suffered a broken right ankle in Atlanta’s win over the New York Giants on Oct. 22 and was placed on injured reserve last week. Fusco joined left guard Andy Levitre on IR. Levitre suffered a season-ending triceps injury in a Week 2 win over Carolina.
Wes Schweitzer has filled in for Levitre. Another veteran with starting experience, Ben Garland, will move up this week to replace Fusco at right guard.
Garland will face an immediate challenge against a Redskins defense that sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning seven times in Sunday’s 20-13 win .
“I was very impressed with the stoutness of their inside three guys,” Quinn said, naming nose tackle Daron Payne and defensive ends Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen. Ioannidis had 2 ½ sacks against the Giants.
Garland, who started three games last season, has experience at both guard spots and even has seen spot duty at defensive tackle.
“I’m confident playing left (guard),” Garland said. “I’m confident playing right. Center. It doesn’t matter. Tight end, fullback. Put me anywhere. I’m ready to go.”
The Falcons added depth to the line by signing Rees Odhiambo and Austin Pasztor during their bye week. Pasztor, who can play either tackle position, played in seven games with Atlanta in 2017. Odhiambo, who will learn the offense while playing left guard, spent the last four weeks on the Colts practice squad.
Fusco is Atlanta’s sixth player to be placed on IR this season, joining Levitre, safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones and running back Devonta Freeman . Jones, who must sit out at least two more games, and Freeman could return later this season.
The bye week provided Quinn the rare opportunity to open a practice week without having to discuss a new injury. Instead, the news was positive.
Placekicker Matt Bryant, who missed the Giants game with a hamstring injury, has not been ruled out for this week. More will be known about Bryant’s status later in the week. Giorgio Tavecchio was the only placekicker on the field in the portion of Monday’s practice open to reporters.
“He’s making a turn for the better,” said Quinn of Bryant. “… The thing I was fired up about is he’s closer than he was last week by quite a bit.”
Quinn said the bye week also came at a good time for wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (hip) and Calvin Ridley (ankle). “That’s the good news,” Quinn said, adding he was “hopeful we’ll be at full strength at receiver.”
Bears TE Miller focuses on future on anniversary of injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Zach Miller is helping out wherever he can with the Chicago Bears. He is learning how to play the piano after teaching himself how to play guitar in college. He takes his children outside to play football and soccer.
In a lot of ways, life is pretty much
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Zach Miller is helping out wherever he can with the Chicago Bears. He is learning how to play the piano after teaching himself how to play guitar in college. He takes his children outside to play football and soccer.
In a lot of ways, life is pretty much the same for Miller as it was before he sustained a gruesome left leg injury in a loss at New Orleans . In some ways, it’s completely different.
“I’m certain it changed me a little bit,” Miller said Monday on the anniversary of the horrific play. “Perseverance, I’ve always felt I’ve had that, but this is just on another level. Patience for sure, sitting there for six months and your foot won’t move and you’re trying to move it, it teaches you a little bit of patience and I guess just the will to keep on fighting.
“Ton of positive things that I’ve gained out of this thing, and that’s just the way I look at it, opposed to all the negative stuff I suppose you could take with it.”
One year ago, Miller nearly lost his leg after he got hurt on a potential touchdown reception against the Saints. The veteran tight end dislocated his knee and tore an artery, but was walking on his own by late December.
The 34-year-old Miller had the last of nine surgeries for the injury in January. He is talking about running again and keeping open the possibility of returning to the field, but he isn’t sure how he would assess his progress.
“I don’t know if I’m ahead or behind because I don’t know the blueprint of this thing,” he said. “I’m very happy where I’m at. Just throughout it, I’ve made goals just to see if I could attain them. I hit ’em and I feel good where I’m at physically.
“I’ve been able to get back in the weight room and start doing some things that at least feel like I’m getting stronger and make me feel better. But I still have a long ways to go and I understand that challenge and I’m willing to accept it.”
Miller signed a futures contract with Chicago at the end of the 2013 season. After spending 2014 on injured reserve, he started 28 of 33 games while making 101 receptions for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns the past three years. He also spent three seasons with Jacksonville.
He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in June, and the team placed him on the physically unable to perform list. While he rehabs his leg, Miller is helping the team by watching video and offering his perspective whenever anyone needs any help.
“Zach is one of my favorite people I’ve been around in a long time,” first-year Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “I absolutely love the kid. He’s somebody that we feel very fortunate and lucky to have be a part of this family and this organization. The times that we get together and we talk, I mean just such a happy-go-lucky guy, good, good person.”
Miller said he is enjoying his role with the team, but isn’t sure if he wants to get into coaching. He’s focused on seeing how far he can go with his rehab.
Same goes for the anniversary of his injury.
“I don’t want to say this was a year ago. I made it through one year already. This isn’t we’re looking back at that,” he said. “We’re looking at kind of where I am now.”
Skidding Ravens hope to begin second-half surge vs Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens are to end their run of three straight years without a playoff berth, they're going to have to play a whole lot better in the second half of the season.
Baltimore staggered to the midpoint with a .500 record and two straight losses, including
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens are to end their run of three straight years without a playoff berth, they’re going to have to play a whole lot better in the second half of the season.
Baltimore staggered to the midpoint with a .500 record and two straight losses, including a 36-21 dud at Carolina on Sunday that showcased many of the team’s shortcomings: untimely penalties, a turnover-prone offense and a porous defense.
Fortunately for the Ravens, they still have time to get it right.
“We’re 4-4 in a .500 league, we’re a game out of first place and we’ve got our season in front of us,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “We’d all like to have to a better record than we do right now. We probably should have a better record. But the record is what it is. That’s our starting point, that’s where we fight from.”
The second half begins Sunday with a home matchup against the AFC North-leading Steelers (4-2-1), Baltimore’s biggest rival. If the Ravens are going to right the ship, this would be the ideal place to start.
“It’s perfect timing. It’s a game we need this week,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s all set up the way it’s supposed to be set up and organized the way it’s supposed to be organized from a big-picture standpoint.”
That Ravens were soaring just two weeks ago, when they rang up 11 sacks in a 21-0 rout of Tennessee. Last week, the defense got to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees only once, and Cam Newton escaped Sunday without being sacked.
Clearly, the opposition is making adjustments to offset the once-ferocious pass rush.
“Yeah, people are playing completely different,” Harbaugh said. “People aren’t going to drop-back pass and just let us rush the quarterback in coverage. So I think that’s the main thing. The game plans we’ve gotten in the last two weeks have been very different than the ones we’ve seen on tape.”
Baltimore’s offense has also struggled. Joe Flacco threw two interceptions, Alex Collins fumbled immediately after taking a handoff and the Ravens had another game in which they finished with a negative turnover differential.
“You can’t leave a guy unblocked and (let him) run into the backfield early in the game when you have a chance for a good play,” Harbaugh lamented. “Those end up being devastating plays. Those are the mistakes that we’ve got to clean up.”
After that game in Tennessee, the Ravens had won three of four to move to 4-2. Now, they’re just trying to remain upbeat.
“We are obviously not in the most ideal situation possible but we still have eight games left,” Flacco said. “There is obviously a bigger threat now to let this stuff affect you mentally, let it affect the team and how we are jelling together. So we have to combat that just by being ourselves and being as tough as we possibly can.”
The Ravens know they have to look forward, not back. Yet Flacco acknowledged that a 4-4 record at this stage is disappointing.
“Overall, when you look at us, you would think that we are pretty good,” he said. “There is no lying in this league. You are what your record says you are, and that’s the bottom line.”
Newton, Panthers' offense hitting stride under Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Concerns over how Cam Newton might adjust to Norv Turner's offense have ceased.
The worries been replaced by talk of Newton being an MVP candidate again.
Newton is thriving in his first season under the 66-year-old offensive coordinator. The Panthers are 5-2 and picking up a head of steam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Concerns over how Cam Newton might adjust to Norv Turner’s offense have ceased.
The worries been replaced by talk of Newton being an MVP candidate again.
Newton is thriving in his first season under the 66-year-old offensive coordinator. The Panthers are 5-2 and picking up a head of steam on offense entering Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The eight-year quarterback combined for 271 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL’s top-ranked defense over the weekend as the Panthers dominated the Baltimore Ravens 36-21. Turner used all of his weapons — and a variety of misdirection plays — to keep Ravens defenders guessing instead of attacking.
Baltimore, which had 11 sacks against the Titans earlier this season, never got to Newton, and Carolina scored on four straight possessions to build a 24-7 halftime lead.
Afterward, Ravens coach John Harbaugh could only tip his hat to Turner.
“He did a great job scheming us up, keeping us off balance,” Harbaugh said. “He forced us to put certain personnel groups out there and then he had counters for it. He did a tremendous job.”
The misdirection plays left the Ravens befuddled at times, as Newton pitched out to wide receivers, used fake handoffs to running back Christian McCaffrey to set up the passing game and a naked bootleg to score a walk-in touchdown.
Asked why defending Carolina’s misdirection offense was so difficult, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith held up one hand and said, “Look at my hand. Now if I smack you with this (other hand), you won’t see it coming. That’s how it works.”
A big reason the Panthers were smacking the Ravens was the emergence of rookie wide receiver D.J. Moore, the team’s speedy first-round draft pick.
The Maryland product compiled 129 yards of offense in the first 2 ½ quarters, the beneficiary of the Ravens focusing their attention on stopping other playmakers like McCaffrey, tight end Greg Olsen, wide receivers Devin Funchess and Curtis Samuel and former 1,000-yard rusher C.J. Anderson.
Newton spread the ball around, targeting eight different receivers, leaving the Ravens unable to focus on stopping one player.
“That’s huge for us, because when you do that, it’s like, ‘OK, who are you guys going to try to lock down?'” Rivera said. “… This week (Moore) had a lot of success, and maybe next week he won’t because they’ll be trying to double up on him, and that may leave somebody else open.”
The Panthers are getting exactly what Rivera was hoping for when he made the decision to jettison long-time offensive coordinator Mike Shula this past offseason in favor of Turner, whom he coached under in San Diego.
“I understood what offensively we could become,” Rivera said. “We had a chance to follow coach in Minnesota and how he worked with Teddy Bridgewater, who has a lot of the similar traits as Cam. So that was going to be an easy transition for us.”
Turner’s son, Scott, returned to the team as the quarterbacks coach, too.
He’d designed many of the plays back in 2001 when Newton joined Carolina as the No. 1 overall pick and was thrust in the mix right away.
The biggest difference now is how many playmakers Newton has to work with, and that the QB has only been sacked five times in the last five games.
“We have three or four guys who are really fast on the offensive side,” Rivera said. “It is the most speed we’ve had and because of that you see things opening up.”
Newton’s numbers through seven games are impressive.
He’s completing a career-high 66.4 percent of his passes and has 17 combined touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s on pace to be sacked a career-low 21 times, largely because he’s getting the ball out of his hands quicker than ever in Turner’s offense.
Rivera said it’s too say if Newton is playing as well as he did in 2015 when he combined for 45 touchdowns and won league MVP honors while helping the Panthers to the Super Bowl.
“The proof will be in the pudding when we get to the end of the year,” Rivera said. “We’ll see. He is playing well and I think we are playing well as a unit.”
Cowboys fire OL coach Alexander after less than half season
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.
Alexander's dismissal was announced Monday after the Cowboys (3-4) had their bye
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.
Alexander’s dismissal was announced Monday after the Cowboys (3-4) had their bye over the weekend. Alexander was an assistant coach with the Cincinnati Bengals for 23 years before he was hired by Garrett last offseason.
Former Cowboys offensive lineman Marc Colombo, who had served as assistant offensive line coach since 2016, will take over as offensive line coach. The team also said former offensive line coach Hudson Houck was returning to work with Colombo and the offensive staff in an advisory role.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been sacked 23 times this season.
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins thriving with team-first attitude
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sammy Watkins was supposed to be a game-changing star when the Buffalo Bills drafted him fourth overall in 2014, the kind of speedy wide receiver that could make plays all over the field.
It never worked out that way.
Watkins had a 1,000-yard season and was reasonably productive,
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sammy Watkins was supposed to be a game-changing star when the Buffalo Bills drafted him fourth overall in 2014, the kind of speedy wide receiver that could make plays all over the field.
It never worked out that way.
Watkins had a 1,000-yard season and was reasonably productive, but he never quite hit the stardom that was expected of him. And along the way, he gained a reputation for being demanding, difficult and at times downright sulky as the number of passes that went his way reached a nadir.
“I was young and kind of ego-tripping,” Watkins said, quite matter-of-factly, after helping the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 30-23 on Sunday to complete a season sweep.
The 25-year-old Watkins played a big part in the win, too. He caught eight passes for 107 yards and two scores, and drew some of the attention from the rest of the Chiefs’ stars, who all seemed to produce at crucial times as Kansas City continued its dominance of the AFC West.
So what changed between Watkins in Buffalo and Watkins in Kansas City? What has enabled a guy with blazing speed, strong hands and physical size to finally become a breakout star?
Well, mostly maturity.
“I kind of went to the Rams last year and I was in the same situation with a lot of other weapons. I learned a lot,” Watkins said. “It’s not about me or any one guy on this team.”
The Chiefs’ decision to sign Watkins in free agency raised some eyebrows, not only because they had pressing needs elsewhere but because their offense was already quite potent. They had a star-in-the-making in Tyreek Hill, the reigning NFL rushing champion in Kareem Hunt and one of the best tight ends in the game in Travis Kelce, so adding Watkins to the mix seemed to be superfluous.
But they wound up signing him to a $48 million, three-year deal anyway, then listened as all the pundits criticized the move throughout the summer and right into training camp.
Nobody is criticizing it much these days.
“His approach has been unbelievable,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He just comes out, works hard. He’s not concerned with how many catches he has or any of that. For a big-time receiver, that’s unique. He knows there’s only one ball and we have a bunch of pretty good players, and when you have an opportunity, be a part of that. He’s done that. He’s done a nice job of that.”
Watkins was relatively quiet in an opening win over the Chargers, but he had six catches for 100 yards the following week at Pittsburgh. He had his first TD catch in a win over the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium, then had his best game to date against the Broncos on Sunday.
One was a crafty buttonhook route, where Watkins found a soft spot in the middle of the Denver defense and ran untouched 10 yards for the score. The other was a 13-yard touchdown reception.
The fact that both came in the red zone is hardly a surprise: That’s where Watkins is dangerous.
“It feels great,” he said, “not just to score two times but to get the win. To do it at a high level and just go out there and play my style of game, running around, having fun, throwing some good blocks and have everybody catch a lot of balls.”
Sounds like a team-first player, rather than the me-first guy Watkins used to be.
“It’s always good to see Sammy go off,” Kelce said. “He brings such a confidence in everything he does. You’re happy for the guy because of the type of person he is and how hard he works during the week. It’s awesome to see him have a day like he had.”
Notes: Reid said Monday he hadn’t heard the comments made by the Broncos claiming that the Chiefs stretch the rules offensively by getting their offensive linemen too far downfield on their run-pass option plays. “I always ask officials beforehand if there is anything I need to tell my guys and that’s never been an issue,” Reid said. … Reid did not have any injury updates Monday, though he did say LB Frank Zombo (hamstring) was probably the most serious of them. LB Anthony Hitchens (ribs) and WR Tyreek Hill (groin) also left Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
AP source: Terrelle Pryor visits with Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting confirms to The Associated Press that free agent Terrelle Pryor visited with the receiver- and quarterback-needy Buffalo Bills.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the visit, which took place before the Bills hosted the
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting confirms to The Associated Press that free agent Terrelle Pryor visited with the receiver- and quarterback-needy Buffalo Bills.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the visit, which took place before the Bills hosted the New England Patriots on Monday night. ESPN.com first reported Pryor’s visit to Buffalo.
Pryor has seven seasons of NFL experience, and played six games this year with the New York Jets before being sidelined by a groin injury. He was released on Oct. 20 after reaching an injury settlement with the team.
Pryor has been used as mostly as a receiver at the NFL level, and had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns with the Jets. He also has experience at quarterback, which is the position he played during a three-year career at Ohio State.
The Bills have needs at both positions.
They lack experienced depth at receiver behind starter Kelvin Benjamin. As for quarterback, newly signed 13-year veteran Derek Anderson is starting in place of rookie Josh Allen, who is listed week to week with a sprained right elbow.
Chiefs LB Hitchens could miss 1-2 weeks
Chiefs LB Hitchens could miss 1-2 weeks
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens could miss time with bruised ribs suffered in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos.
Hitchens left the game with the injury and is considered week to week.
The Chiefs also lost lead receiver
Chiefs LB Hitchens could miss 1-2 weeks
Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens could miss time with bruised ribs suffered in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.
Hitchens left the game with the injury and is considered week to week.
The Chiefs also lost lead receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) in the game. There was no word Monday on the severity of Hill’s injury.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid rarely updates injury status until the league-required injury report is first due on Wednesday.
Free safety Eric Berry (heel), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) did not play Sunday.
Status of Dolphins' Tannehill could be determined Wed.
Status of Dolphins' Tannehill could be determined Wed.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has resumed throwing a football, but his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets remains unclear due to the injury to his passing shoulder.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase hopes to know the answer by Wednesday
Status of Dolphins’ Tannehill could be determined Wed.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has resumed throwing a football, but his status for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets remains unclear due to the injury to his passing shoulder.
Dolphins coach Adam Gase hopes to know the answer by Wednesday in terms of whether or not Tannehill will be the starter.
“He’s in position where he can throw a football,” Gase told reporters on Monday. “We’re gaining strength in that area. … It’s just a question of how much power he can put behind the ball.”
Tannehill has missed the past three games since suffering the injury. The ailment was revealed on Oct. 12, two days before Miami played the Chicago Bears.
Tannehill has thrown for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. If he remains sidelined versus New York, Brock Osweiler will make his fourth straight start.
Osweiler has passed for 895 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Osweiler threw for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Bears on Oct. 14. He threw for 239 yards and 241 over his last two starts, both losses.
“He has done a great job,” Gase said of Osweiler.
Also, the status of receiver Kenny Stills (groin) remains uncertain. He missed last Thursday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Stills has 16 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns.
However, Gase indicated wideout DeVante Parker will not be traded before Tuesday’s deadline, despite rumors over the last several weeks.
Parker had nine catches for 134 yards against Houston as the Dolphins were without Stills and Albert Wilson (hip, IR).
Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley
Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door, according to multiple reports.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland
Reports: Browns fire Hue Jackson, OC Haley
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday and offensive coordinator Todd Haley followed him out the door, according to multiple reports.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and is 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.
At an afternoon meeting Monday, players were informed defensive coordinator Gregg Williams would serve as interim head coach, according to multiple reports.
The offense’s struggles and disagreements between Jackson, an offensive-minded head coach, and Haley had created tension over the last few weeks. Haley, who was a head coach in Kansas City from 2009-11, appeared to be a possible candidate to be interim head coach after Jackson’s firing before news of his own departure emerged.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Sooners, was asked Monday on the Big 12 conference call if he had interest in the opening in Cleveland.
“Right now, I could care less about the NFL. The truth is for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching (in Norman),” said Riley. “I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”
Jackson hired Haley to run the offense in January.
Report: Browns fire Hue Jackson
Report: Browns fire Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, ESPN reported.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018
Report: Browns fire Hue Jackson
Hue Jackson was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, ESPN reported.
The Browns have three wins in two-and-a-half seasons under Jackson, who was hired in 2016. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016, 0-16 in 2017 and 2-5-1 in eight games in 2018 (3-36-1) for a winning percentage of .088.
Recent turmoil with offensive coordinator Todd Haley might have played a part in general manager John Dorsey’s decision.
Field Level Media will have more on this developing story.
Report: Gronkowski expected to play vs. Bills
Report: Gronkowski expected to play vs. Bills
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week's game against the
Report: Gronkowski expected to play vs. Bills
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills barring a setback, according to an NFL Network report.
Gronkowski is listed as questionable with ankle and back injuries after missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He was limited in practice all week.
While the Patriots are massive favorites — most sportsbooks are giving the Bills 14 points at home — Gronkowski has many incentives to play. He earns a roster bonus for every game in which he is active, and also has up to an additional $3.3 million available via incentives based on his stats this season.
He will make the full amount if he hits three of the following four categories: 80-plus percent of the offensive snaps, at least 70 catches, at least 1,085 receiving yards or at least nine touchdowns. With last week’s missed game, Gronkowski is currently on pace for 65 catches, 1,013 yards and 2.5 touchdowns, though he has played 91.0 percent of the snaps.
Among those out for the Patriots on Monday is rookie running back Sony Michel, who injured his knee in Chicago. He was downgraded from questionable to out on Sunday, along with right tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive end Geneo Grissom.
Film Study: Seahawks 'D' alive and kicking
Film Study: Seahawks 'D' alive and kicking
Earl Thomas' injury in Week 4 was supposed to be a deathblow for the Seahawks' defense, at least in 2018.
Already struggling, the unit lost a three-time All-Pro and the piece that tied together its Cover-3-heavy scheme.
But after nearly
Film Study: Seahawks ‘D’ alive and kicking
Earl Thomas’ injury in Week 4 was supposed to be a deathblow for the Seahawks’ defense, at least in 2018.
Already struggling, the unit lost a three-time All-Pro and the piece that tied together its Cover-3-heavy scheme.
But after nearly pinning down the high-flying Rams in Week 5, the Seahawks held their last two opponents to 17 total points. Following Sunday’s shutdown of the previously surging Detroit Lions, they’re up to sixth in total defense and fourth in points per game.
A suddenly sustaining offense has eased the burden — Seattle has faced just 57.8 plays per game since Week 3 after facing 135 during an 0-2 start — but a fledgling defense also found its wings quickly.
Despite their predecessors’ long shadows, the starters in a reconfigured secondary have settled in.
Shaquill Griffin’s combination of quickness and strength is a perfect fit for Pete Carroll’s preferred style, and rookie fifth-rounder Tre Flowers — a 6-foot-3 converted safety — is using his length better by the week. Justin Coleman brings savvy to the slot in underneath zone, as he showed snagging a pick of Matthew Stafford in the flat to seal the win.
At safety, Tedric Thompson flashes the range needed of a center fielder while adding physicality — see his crushing blow to force an Ameer Abdullah fumble — he rarely showed in college. Never lacking for physicality himself, Bradley McDougald has harnessed it more effectively in his second year in Seattle while also making plays on the ball, like key breakups against Golden Tate and Michael Roberts in Detroit.
The precocious group still shows signs of its youth, missing tackles or having breakdowns in zone coverage. McDougald can be slow to identify route combinations. Thompson committed the cardinal sin of letting Marvin Jones behind him in deep-half zone on the Lions’ first touchdown.
The group’s chemistry has come a long way since Week 1, a nice byproduct of a scheme that — while featuring more wrinkles than in recent years — generally relies on a few core coverages.
The unit worked in concert on Sunday to limit downfield options, leading Stafford to throw underneath for much of the contest. Stafford struck deep a few times, but Thompson got the better of him with a would-be pick-6 that clanged off his hands, after the safety rotated from center field to cut off a wheel route early in the second quarter.
Of course, the front seven did its part.
Bobby Wagner got back tag-team partner K.J. Wright (preseason knee scope), whose speed made an immediate impact as the pair gobbled up underneath throws all day long.
The pass rush managed three sacks and four QB hits while often hurrying Stafford into contorted throws from off-balance platforms. After quiet stretches, especially in Weeks 1 and 2, that group has woken up of late. Frank Clark is in a contract year and playing accordingly, while Jarran Reed, Quinton Jefferson and even undersized rookie sub-package rusher Jacob Martin have flashed.
This defense doesn’t have nearly the ceiling of recent Seattle editions, and some low moments should be expected, especially if the takeaways (16 in seven games) hit a dry spell. Even so, an overhauled unit is overperforming opposite an offense showing balance it hasn’t had since Marshawn Lynch left.
In turn, the Seahawks have gone from 0-2 to the second spot in a jumbled NFC wild-card race. The schedule toughens over the next four weeks, but Carroll’s club might already have reconfigured expectations for a rebuilding team.
–Jalen Ramsey’s tiny step backward
Ramsey is as close as it gets to the shutdown cornerback prototype. Not only does he have traits — a very rare blend of size, strength, length, speed and agility — straight out of a lab, but he also understands and reads the game brilliantly. That acumen led directly to his interception of Carson Wentz on Sunday in London.
Just outside the red zone, the Eagles called a double post concept against Cover-3 that included an intermediate crossing route by Alshon Jeffery from the other side (Ramsey’s side) to lure free safety Tashaun Gipson. When Gipson bit, cornerback Quenton Meeks was left to handle both post routes, and Wentz spied tight end Josh Perkins coming free. But Ramsey, having let Jeffery go inside on the crosser, was left without a route to cover in his deep third of the field. Rather than “covering” empty space (like many corners would), he looked for work.
Ramsey recognized the patterns coming from the other side and replaced Gipson in center field, breaking and leaping perfectly to snag the throw in the end zone. Wentz (who actually had Wendell Smallwood wide open to his left on a wheel route) never factored Ramsey into his read because 99 percent of cornerbacks don’t even think to make that play. Ramsey made it look natural.
But despite that tremendous pick, Ramsey has been just a hair below his 2017 level of play this season.
He shadowed Jeffery (an ideal body-type matchup) for most of Sunday’s game, even in the slot, and handily won the war. But Jeffery, who tallied a modest four grabs for 35 yards, won a few key battles, most notably a pair of third downs.
On an early third-and-6, Ramsey seamlessly flowed over a pick to meet Jeffery’s slant short of the sticks, but the wideout muscled through the cornerback to barely convert. Early in the third quarter, Jeffery beat Ramsey’s press on a slant and boxed him out for 12 yards on third-and-9. That ignited a 95-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by a 36-yard screen pass to Smallwood on which Ramsey couldn’t get off a block 30 yards downfield.
No cornerback wins every battle, and Ramsey still wins more than anyone. But he’s been a hair less invincible than he was last season, and every bit counts.
Ramsey is a microcosm of the Jaguars’ defense as a whole, as several tiny pockets of regression have added up to a unit that isn’t the same. The bloodthirsty pass rush from last season has gone quiet for stretches, and linebackers have been exploited at times in coverage. Inherently fickle, the takeaways (33 in 16 games in 2017) have evaporated: Jacksonville has seven (better than only five teams) through eight games even after two on Sunday.
With a historically great defense slipping to merely great, Blake Bortles’ warts have been re-magnified, and the crumbling offensive line and lack of run game have proven catastrophic. Even if Ramsey can inch his play back to 2017’s staggering heights, it’s hard to imagine the entire unit recapturing the magic.
–Taysom Hill, the double-edged sword
I still don’t know how to feel about backup quarterback Taysom Hill’s expanding role — 73 offensive snaps since Week 4, including 44 (35.8 percent) the last two weeks, after six total from Weeks 1-3 — in the New Orleans Saints’ offense.
On one hand, Hill gives one of the NFL’s shrewdest offensive minds an explosive mobile quarterback, a schematic advantage the likes of which Sean Payton has never had. And yet, Payton has never needed such an advantage with Drew Brees, and every snap Hill takes is one that Brees doesn’t. Likewise, any plays designed for Hill could mean fewer for the insanely efficient Alvin Kamara or Michael Thomas.
Hill absolutely expands the Saints’ run concepts, whether through the zone read, other option designs or QB draws and sweeps. His fakes open up lanes for Kamara and Mark Ingram, and he’s been efficient when keeping the ball himself (21 carries, 123 yards, one TD).
But the misdirection comes at a cost.
New Orleans essentially tips off the defense that it is running the ball. Though Hill has passed quite well (50 of 69, 514 yards, four TDs, two INTs) in limited preseason action, the Saints had run the ball on 21 of his 22 snaps at QB entering Week 8, the lone exception a would-be 8-yard TD that Kamara dropped. Without fearing pass, teams treat Hill much like they’d treat a Wildcat quarterback, crowding the line and selling out to stop the run.
Of course — back to the positive side of the double-edged sword — the Saints exploited that tendency perfectly to set up their first touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday.
With Brees split wide and Hill (barking signals like a grizzled starter, oddly enough) at QB, Harrison Smith, aligned just 11 yards off the ball as the deepest safety. Despite Hill’s straight dropback (no play-action), Smith actually stepped forward initially after the snap, and Thomas zipped right by to come wide open deep. Under pressure, Hill severely underthrew a likely 52-yard touchdown, but the design created so much separation that Thomas still caught it while drawing a pass interference flag.
The 44-yard gain was more than double the Saints’ next biggest of the night, and three plays later — including a Hill run for no gain with Brees AND Teddy Bridgewater on the field — they led 7-0.
Will New Orleans let Hill throw more moving forward? Has Payton stashed a bunch of higher-upside designs to unveil down the stretch and in the playoffs? It’s definitely possible, and perhaps likely. But when games become more critical, is it really worth taking the ball out of Brees’ hands?
The Saints could stop playing Hill at QB and still get plenty of value from him. He’s entrenched as a core special-teamer, with seven tackles the last two years, plus seven kick returns for 170 yards and two converted fake punts (one pass, one run) this year. More intriguing, Hill has suddenly become a contributor as a wing tight end, where most of his offensive snaps have come.
He’s not stymying defensive ends, but Hill has handled safeties and the occasional linebacker while also being deployed on lead blocks, slice blocks and cracks on toss plays. He has just two catches — a screen (after lining up at RB) for minus-4 yards, and a 5-yard checkdown after chip blocking — but that could change. Because Payton has used Hill as an on-the-move blocker, it would be natural to find him easy gains on similar designs off play-action.
Payton wants opponents to have to prepare for Hill, and how the former BYU QB is used down the stretch will be intriguing. To his credit, Hill has proven valuable enough to earn a role, and the results have been great so far. But it might be best to use only the future Hall of Famer at quarterback when it really counts.
Reports: Bucs DT Vea avoids ACL tear
Reports: Bucs DT Vea avoids ACL tear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea avoided a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament, according to multiple reports Monday.
Vea injured the knee during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buccaneers initially feared that Vea seriously injured the ACL, but Monday's
Reports: Bucs DT Vea avoids ACL tear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea avoided a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament, according to multiple reports Monday.
Vea injured the knee during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buccaneers initially feared that Vea seriously injured the ACL, but Monday’s MRI exam displayed that the ACL was intact, according to ESPN.
It isn’t yet clear whether or not Vea will miss this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
Vea missed three games earlier this season due to a calf injury that kept him out for almost all of training camp and preseason. The first-round pick (12th overall) has two tackles in four games (two starts) while playing 145 snaps.
Bears awaiting word on Kyle Long after right foot injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are in wait-and-see mode with Kyle Long.
Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Long remains in the evaluation process and he hopes to know more in the next day or two after the offensive lineman left Chicago's 24-10 victory over the New York Jets with
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are in wait-and-see mode with Kyle Long.
Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Long remains in the evaluation process and he hopes to know more in the next day or two after the offensive lineman left Chicago’s 24-10 victory over the New York Jets with a right foot injury.
The 29-year-old Long was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 draft and made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. But he was hampered by injuries in each of the previous two years, resulting in right ankle surgery following the 2016 season and operations on his shoulder, elbow and neck after he was shut down late last year.
“For him to go through what he’s gone through the last couple years with injuries, you feel for the guy,” said Nagy, who is in his first season with the Bears.
“Like I said, he’s been doing really well. Since our first day together in OTAs he’s been a constant leader. He’s very engaged in meetings. He’s just really done things the right way.
“So right now, we’re hoping that it’s good news. But we won’t know here for a little bit.”
Long got hurt when tight end Dion Sims rolled into him while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run in the fourth quarter. Nagy said it’s a foot injury and not an aggravation of his previous trouble with his right ankle.
“It’s one of those ones that could be a little time, but I don’t know if it’s necessarily season-ending,” he said.
Long’s injury put a damper on an important victory for Chicago (4-3), which had dropped two in a row.
Minnesota, Green Bay and Detroit all lost Sunday, putting the Bears back on top of the congested NFC North.
While awaiting word on Long, Nagy said they were working on contingency plans for this weekend’s trip to Buffalo. Eric Kush and Bryan Witzmann are two possibilities to step in at right guard.
Kush missed the win over New York with a neck injury, but is expected to play against the Bills. Witzmann signed with Chicago three weeks ago and made 13 starts for Kansas City last season while Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.
Star linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson also could return this weekend. Mack, who has five sacks and four forced fumbles in his first season with the Bears, sat out against the Jets with a right ankle injury, missing a game for the first time since Oakland drafted him with the fifth overall pick in 2014.
“I’m hoping this week it grows and it gets better, but I’m gonna stay cautious with it always and we together are always gonna talk through it,” Nagy said.
Robinson has been hampered by a groin injury. He has 25 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns in six games after signing a $42 million, three-year contract with Chicago in free agency.
Browns fire coach Hue Jackson, name Gregg Williams interim
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson's failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed on Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Hue Jackson’s failed, flawed tenure with the Cleveland Browns is finally over.
The team fired its embattled coach on Monday, ending a run of futility nearly unmatched in NFL history. Jackson, who went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, was dismissed on Monday by general manager John Dorsey with the backing of owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
The Browns also dismissed offensive coordinator Todd Haley and named defensive coordinator Gregg Williams interim coach. Haley was in his first season on Jackson’s staff after spending the previous six in Pittsburgh.
“We greatly appreciate Hue’s commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last 2½ years,” the Haslams said. “We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization’s best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”
Jackson’s firing came a day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th straight road game — 20 of them coming with Jackson in charge.
The Browns, who have not made the playoffs since 2002 amid a slew of coaching changes, have lost three straight games after a promising start to this season. They tied Pittsburgh in Week 1, but were beaten 33-18 on Sunday by the Steelers.
Jackson is the sixth straight Cleveland coach to be fired following the team’s second game against Pittsburgh. Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine all met the same demise.
The Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.
For now, Williams is in charge as the Browns prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday. Williams went 17-31 in three seasons as Buffalo’s coach from 2001-03, but the animated assistant is perhaps best known for being suspended by the NFL for the 2012 season for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal that rocked the New Orleans Saints.
Also, running backs coach Freddie Kitchens has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey are scheduled to meet the media later Monday to discuss the shakeup.
Jackson was hired in 2016 by the Haslams, whose six years ownership have been marked by nearly constant change and bad football. The Haslams stuck by Jackson despite a 1-15 record in his first season and then after the Browns lost all 16 games last season, joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as only the second team in league history to go 0-16.
But beyond the lopsided losses, quarterback changes and bad luck, the Browns have been constantly saddled with drama and dysfunction under Jackson, who came to Cleveland after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and went 8-8 as Oakland’s head coach in 2011.
Last week, Jackson’s offer to help Haley following a loss in Tampa Bay underscored another power struggle as Jackson fought to stay in control.
Following Sunday’s game, Jackson downplayed any dispute with his offensive coordinator.
“There’s nothing wrong with my relationship with Haley,” Jackson said. “I never said I wanted to take over play-calling. I said wanted to help, that’s it. But today it’s this big thing because sure, everyone is going to look and say what’s going on. The only thing that is going on is that we need to get better. We need to coach better, we need to play better.”
Jackson’s firing comes one day after the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue, who led the team to an NBA title in 2016 but was struggling in his first season without star LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-6.
No miracle, just mistakes: Saints beat Vikings 30-20
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — P.J. Williams was having a hard time keeping up with Minnesota's dominant wide receiver duo, with frequent attacks by the Vikings on the third-year nickel cornerback for New Orleans during long touchdown drives each of their first two possessions.
Williams and the Saints sure enjoyed their revenge.
With assistance on
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — P.J. Williams was having a hard time keeping up with Minnesota’s dominant wide receiver duo, with frequent attacks by the Vikings on the third-year nickel cornerback for New Orleans during long touchdown drives each of their first two possessions.
Williams and the Saints sure enjoyed their revenge.
With assistance on a forced fumble that set up a touchdown late in the second quarter and an interception he returned for a score midway through the third quarter, Williams had quite the eventful night for the Saints in their 30-20 victory over the Vikings on Sunday .
“Part of being a cornerback in the NFL is to be able to bounce back,” Williams said, adding: “It was a little relief, definitely, after giving up a few plays.”
The Saints (6-1) were tied for the second-fewest takeaways in the league entering this rematch of the divisional round playoff game last season that Stefon Diggs won for the Vikings with that stunning last-snap 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown . Though the action was packed with plenty of highlight-reel plays, this one lacked the down-the-stretch tension and that where-were-you moment that immediately went viral like the “Minneapolis Miracle.”
“We felt as if we were in a shootout until the third quarter, and then you felt them break,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “At some point, they didn’t want it anymore.”
Adam Thielen was putting together yet another stellar performance for the Vikings (4-3-1), who were on the verge of extending a 13-10 lead when Thielen plunged forward for extra yardage after a short first-down catch. Williams and Alex Anzalone converged and pried the ball loose at the 14, and Marshon Lattimore scooped up the fumble to start a 54-yard return . Two plays later, the Saints were in the end zone to complete the sharp momentum shift.
“You can’t make mistakes against a really good football team,” said Thielen, who had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Diggs, who had his own standout game with 10 catches for 119 yards and a score, was largely responsible for the other crucial gaffe by the Vikings. Though the stat sheet will forever show that Cousins was picked off by Williams, Diggs stopped his drag route too soon while his under-pressure quarterback tried to dump the ball off to where he was counting on Diggs to be. Williams grabbed it instead and raced the other way for a 27-13 lead .
“He just did what he was supposed to do, threw it to the spot,” Diggs said. “Miscommunication, and I take full responsibility.”
Here are some other key developments from the game:
STAYING STRONG
Thielen climbed over the neck of Williams for a tricky third-down catch on the first drive for the Vikings. Diggs beat him with a back-shoulder grab at the goal line and again four plays later on a toe-tap touchdown at the edge of the end zone on fourth down. On the next possession, Williams had a pass interference penalty that set up a short scoring run by Latavius Murray.
The Saints, who were outgained 420-273 in total yardage, were able to keep their confidence and energy high despite the unfavorable start and stay undefeated in four road games this year.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” said quarterback Drew Brees, who had only 120 passing yards and threw his first interception after 231 attempts without one but went 18 for 23 to maintain his league-leading 77.4 completion percentage. “The difference was getting some of those turnovers.”
GOING FOR IT
Diggs and Thielen each scored their touchdowns on fourth-and-goal plays from the 1, but in between the fumble and the interception was another pivotal negative play for the Vikings. The fourth-and-1, empty-backfield pass by Cousins from their own 45 on the opening possession of the second half was incomplete when Lattimore knocked the ball out of Laquon Treadwell’s hands. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo decided earlier in the week they’d take an aggressive approach in those situations, with the indefatigable Brees and bold-and-unpredictable coach Sean Payton on the other side.
“I love that they stuck to that plan,” Cousins said.
THIELEN IT
Thielen tied Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of eight straight 100-yard receiving games, set in 2012 with Detroit. He also matched Patrick Jeffers with a fifth consecutive game with 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown, a mark set in 1999 for Carolina.
“I think I’ve said this eight weeks in a row: 100 yards doesn’t mean anything unless you’re winning games,” Thielen said.
DUAL THREAT
Alvin Kamara capped the opening touchdown drive by catching a forward flip from Brees on a jet sweep play with both backup quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill, lined up as wide receivers. Hill had taken a turn at quarterback earlier and threw a 44-yard pass to Michael Thomas.
Kamara soared into the end zone for a rushing score after Lattimore’s return, aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Treadwell. Kamara, who had 20 touches on the team’s 53 offensive plays, has at least one rushing and one receiving touchdown in four different games. That’s the second-most in the first two seasons of a career during the Super Bowl era, behind Edgerrin James and his six such games for Indianapolis in 1999-2000.
Hunt's hurdling TD catch helps Chiefs to sweep of Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt did everything but score on his best run against the Bengals, spinning away from a pair of would-be tacklers and hurdling another before getting dragged down short of the goal line.
He made sure to cap another incredible run against Denver with a score.
This time,
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt did everything but score on his best run against the Bengals, spinning away from a pair of would-be tacklers and hurdling another before getting dragged down short of the goal line.
He made sure to cap another incredible run against Denver with a score.
This time, Hunt grabbed a shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes, darted through the arm-tackles of two Denver defenders and then leaped over cornerback Will Parks. Justin Simmons leaped onto his back, and Hunt proceeded to drag him the rest of the way for the Chiefs’ clinching touchdown on Sunday.
Kansas City went on to beat the Broncos 30-23 to complete the season sweep .
“That might have been the best run of the season anywhere,” said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who had a TD catch of his own. “It makes you want to block for him every time he takes the rock.”
The Chiefs (7-1) got production from just about everyone on Sunday, though.
Mahomes threw for 303 yard and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards and two scores, and Tyreek Hill had three catches for 70 yards before leaving late with a minor groin injury.
“I don’t know how many plays they’ve got,” Broncos linebacker Von Miller said. “Whatever plays they’ve got, they’ve got counters off that. So, they can show you the same play 10 times, run it 10 times, and then on the 11th time switch it up. They’re extremely well coached.”
As for the Broncos, well, their coaching has been increasingly called into question.
They committed 10 penalties for 83 yards, and that doesn’t count several that were offsetting or declined. Many of them wiped out big gains by undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay, who still managed to run for 95 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.
The Broncos (3-5) also had two late turnovers that spoiled any chance of a comeback.
“Without those penalties, without being pushed back, we never get in those third-and-longs, and we control the game,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. “They never stopped us until we got those penalties. Again, we’ll go back and look at the tape and see whether those penalties are good or bad, but again it’s over. We can’t go back and play the game over again.”
No, the Chiefs get to look ahead to a trip to Cleveland while the Broncos have to begin preparing for a home date with Houston. Here are five takeaways heading into the next week:
INJURY UPDATE
Hill appeared to tweak his groin early in the game, but he continued to play until the fourth quarter. That’s when the Chiefs’ wide receiver joined Frank Zombo (hamstring) and fellow LB Anthony Hitchens (ribs) in the trainer’s room.
The Broncos lost LB Brandon Marshall (knee) and WR Isaiah McKenzie (hip) during the game.
DIVISION DOMINANCE
Along with winning their seventh straight over the Broncos, the Chiefs won for the 19th time in their last 21 games against the AFC West. They are 3-0 in the division this year as they seek back-to-back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history.
BRONCOS BRIGHT SPOT
Denver played without rookie running back Royce Freeman, who was out with an ankle injury. Lindsay answered with a big performance, though, and Devontae Booker had 78 yards rushing on just nine carries as the Broncos averaged 6.3 per attempt against the Chiefs defense.
“I knew Book was going to play well because he’s just been waiting for his chance,” Joseph said. “I knew Lindsey was going to play well. I knew we could block them up front.”
UNDER PRESSURE
The Chiefs produced five sacks and six tackles for loss, despite playing without $100 million pass rusher Justin Houston. Dee Ford had three of the sacks, including one that produced a fumble that Kansas City recovered. Breeland Speaks and Chris Jones had the others.
O-LINE HOLDS UP
The Chiefs were missing C Mitch Morse (concussion) and two injured offensive guards, yet they managed to hold up fairly well. Austin Reiter made his second NFL start and first for the Chiefs at center while Andrew Wylie held down the right guard spot.
“Me and Wylie were talking about that, when we get in the huddle and see Tyreek and we see all those guys in there, Kareem, we’re like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of weapons on this offense,” Reiter said. “It’s really fun to play with those guys.”
Seahawks feeling upbeat after victory over Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks celebrated a touchdown by acting out a baseball game in the end zone. Later, their punter ran for a first down when he was supposed to take a safety.
Fair to say they're playing with confidence again.
Russell Wilson finished with a perfect passer rating, throwing three
DETROIT (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks celebrated a touchdown by acting out a baseball game in the end zone. Later, their punter ran for a first down when he was supposed to take a safety.
Fair to say they’re playing with confidence again.
Russell Wilson finished with a perfect passer rating, throwing three touchdown passes in Seattle’s 28-14 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Seahawks and Lions came into the game with .500 records, but this matchup didn’t seem all that even. Seattle forced three turnovers , and after scoring three TDs in the second quarter, the Seahawks led comfortably the rest of the way.
“We’re having fun, we’re in our groove and it feels good,” linebacker K.J. Wright said. “It’s a perfect time, coming off the bye week, to just really take off. We have a home game next week and we just have to start stacking these wins on top of each other.”
After one second-quarter touchdown, the Seahawks (4-3) celebrated in the end zone with a baseball scene. Tyler Lockett was the pitcher and fellow receiver Doug Baldwin was the batter. The “pitch” was Lockett throwing the football toward Baldwin, and when Baldwin was hit by the ball, he ran at Lockett as if charging the mound.
Two other receivers were involved: Jaron Brown acted as the catcher, and David Moore served as the umpire.
“World Series, so we had to try to do something,” Moore said.
The Lions (3-4) weren’t having nearly as much fun. Down 14 late in the fourth quarter, they allowed punter Michael Dickson to run for a first down. Dickson took the snap in his own end zone and was supposed to take a safety, but Detroit reacted so poorly that after drifting across the back of the end zone, Dickson figured he had a chance for a first down and took off running.
“Obviously, that part of the game we’re trying to do anything we can to get the ball and get after it,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said. “They were trying to take the safety and play that play there, and we obviously let him out and let him run. He saw the space and he took it.”
Other items of note from Seattle’s victory:
GROUNDED
Detroit’s rookie running back, Kerryon Johnson, was held to 22 yards on eight carries after running for a career-high 158 yards in his previous game against Miami.
QUITE A LINE
Wilson was 14 of 17 for 248 yards and three touchdowns, for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.
“Beautiful game,” coach Pete Carroll said. “Not just that, Russell’s doing more than just that. We ran the ball for 170-something yards today. He found some opportunities to run it and fix some things for us and took advantage of the game plan. He did a great job.”
DEBUT
Defensive tackle Damon Harrison played his first game for the Lions since being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants. He had seven tackles and a sack, but Detroit was outrushed 176-34.
IN THEIR THOUGHTS
The Seahawks dedicated a game ball afterward to owner Paul Allen, who died Oct. 15. This was Seattle’s first game since then.
“He meant so much to us, all of us players,” Wilson said. “The culture that he was able to create that will forever live on here for the Seattle Seahawks and the impact that he’s made, not just for us as individuals, as a team, but also as a city. There’s probably not too many people that have impacted the world more than he has.”
UP NEXT
The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend, while Detroit plays at Minnesota.
A half-dozen NFL coaches worthy of praise this season
Some fans are shaking their heads in wonderment at the performances of some first-year head coaches who keep on losing. Others are campaigning to get rid of an incumbent.
Yet there's an impressive number of men doing terrific jobs who deserve to be praised as we approach the halfway mark of the NFL
Some fans are shaking their heads in wonderment at the performances of some first-year head coaches who keep on losing. Others are campaigning to get rid of an incumbent.
Yet there’s an impressive number of men doing terrific jobs who deserve to be praised as we approach the halfway mark of the NFL schedule.
Try Pete Carroll in Seattle. Jay Gruden in Washington (while his older brother’s return has been a fiasco in Oakland). Ron Rivera in Carolina. Anthony Lynn in Los Angeles. Matt Nagy in Chicago. And Bill O’Brien in Houston.
The key measurement with that half-dozen is talent. More specifically, none of those six has a ton of talent at his disposal, though all have some star players.
But Gruden has a first-place team. So does O’Brien.
Rivera’s Panthers look like a solid bet for the playoffs. Lynn’s Chargers are 5-2 and in good position to be in the postseason. Nagy’s Bears are vastly improved over John Fox’s group of 2017, and Carroll — the only Super Bowl winner in this group — might be doing his best job in a highly distinguished career with the Seahawks.
In a year when so many coaches are being lambasted, from newcomers Pat Shurmur in New Jersey to Steve Wilks in Arizona to newcomer/oldtimer Gruden in Oakland, it’s worthwhile and refreshing to take a look at some jobs well done. Very well done.
PETE CARROLL
While the Seahawks aren’t in full-blown rebuild mode, they are remaking the roster and reaffirming themselves as a hard-hitting, run-first (and effectively), aggressive squad that doesn’t back down. Their victory at Detroit was their best in a 4-3 season during which they started 0-2.
Carroll is fitting in new parts, particularly in the secondary and at running back. He’s getting strong leadership from Bobby Wagner, Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin, but lots of credit needs to be thrown his way for doing quite a bit with less than usual.
BILL O’BRIEN
When the Texans dropped their first three games, people were placing O’Brien on a Lone Star hotseat. Now, he’s sitting atop the AFC South with a club that should win that division of underachievers.
Not that Houston is underachieving. The poor start had much to do with returning players such as the Texans’ best, J.J. Watt, and quarterback Deshaun Watson not being back to full strength. Now they are.
This is a balanced team when all the parts are available. O’Brien doesn’t panic, he instructs well, and his is a team on the rise.
JAY GRUDEN
Is Washington the most-talented team in the NFC East? Nope.
Is it the most consistent? Nope.
What the Redskins do is protect the ball (just five giveaways, trailing only Atlanta’s four), stymie opposing offenses, and rely on some excellent veterans such as Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Norman and Alex Smith. Plus, Gruden was willing to reach out to Adrian Peterson, who has shown he has plenty left — so much so he might be the front-runner for Comeback Player of the Year.
While there’s turmoil in Dallas and New York, and rumblings fostered by the mediocre performance by the defending champion Eagles, all is going smoothly in D.C. Credit Gruden
RON RIVERA
Yes, in 2015 he guided the Panthers to the NFC title. He still has Cam Newton and Greg Olsen and Luke Kuechly.
But these Panthers, who have beaten the Eagles, Bengals and Ravens, aren’t at the level of the team that fell to the Broncos in the Super Bowl 2 ½ years ago. Their offensive line is shaky, their receivers are inconsistent, and they’ve shuffled their secondary.
They’re also 5-2 and Rivera has one of the best relationships, on and off the field, with his players of any coach in football.
ANTHONY LYNN
Lynn’s best defensive player, Joey Bosa, has been sidelined all year. The Chargers have relied on rookies — safety Derwin James is among the top defensive newcomers in the league — and a few other youngsters, and it’s working to the tune of nine picks to three allowed, 18 sacks to 10 allowed.
Philip Rivers is having one of his best seasons of a borderline Hall of Fame career, in great part because Lynn gives his quarterback lots of freedom.
You hear criticism that the Chargers haven’t beaten anyone good. Well, a large number of teams would love their 5-2 record.
MATT NAGY
Every week, the Bears play an opponent tough. Their defense is rugged, particularly if Khalil Mack is healthy. Their offense is developing, not rapidly but steadily. Where Mitchell Trubisky has progressed in his second season and first under Nagy is where the Jets, Cardinals, Bills and Browns hope their first-rounders of this year get to in 2019.
He’s aggressive with the ball and without it, playing to win rather than playing not to lose. Whether he can keep the Bears in contention in the rough NFC North is problematic, but they certainly are headed in the right direction — and in an entertaining fashion.
ICYMI in NFL Week 8: Jaguars falling apart, on and off field
Whether it's a quartet of players getting arrested for failing to pay a tab at a British nightclub or a locker-room spat or a four-game losing streak, things couldn't get much worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment — on the field or off it.
A club that reached the AFC championship
Whether it’s a quartet of players getting arrested for failing to pay a tab at a British nightclub or a locker-room spat or a four-game losing streak, things couldn’t get much worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment — on the field or off it.
A club that reached the AFC championship game last season and seemed to cement its status as a contender by beating the New England Patriots in Week 2 last month is now in total disarray.
“It’s a good week for a bye,” was the way coach Doug Marrone put it Sunday after the Jaguars dropped to 3-5 and tied for last in the AFC South with a 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium.
Yes, a break now gives him a chance to try to save the season.
But there’s little reason to think that’s even possible at this point.
Quarterback Blake Bortles’ playoff competence sure now seems as if it were the mirage many suspected, and while he got off to start again after being yanked midgame a week ago, he led Jacksonville’s offense to only one touchdown and four field goals against Philadelphia.
The defense is dealing with injuries and inconsistencies and a sudden inability to tackle.
A week ago, after a 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans, Calais Campbell was seen holding back fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the locker room, fallout from some postgame shouting and finger-pointing.
The Jaguars are averaging just 11.5 points per game during the current slide.
Their opponents? More than twice that, 28.5.
“We’ve got a lot to do,” Marrone acknowledged, “in a lot of different areas.”
That includes out-on-the-town discipline and internal team harmony.
Out into the wee hours of Saturday morning in London, safety Barry Church and three teammates were detained, although not charged, by the Metropolitan Police over their bar bill.
Church called the whole thing “a misunderstanding.”
Bortles said it had no effect on the team’s showing Sunday.
Marrone, though, conceded: “A lot of things that you do during the week have an impact.”
In case you missed it, here are other top topics after the NFL season’s eighth Sunday:
TRADE DEADLINE
If the recent moves are any indication, Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline could more closely resemble what happens in baseball than the usual football humdrum. Some of the very worst clubs, such as the Arizona Cardinals (2-6 after edging San Francisco 18-15), should consider the example set by the New York Giants (1-7 after losing to Washington 20-13). The Giants sent away two defenders last week and could do something else, even if Eli Manning declared Sunday he wants to stay. What could Patrick Peterson bring in return for the Cards? Maybe Tampa Bay (3-4 after a 37-34 loss to Cincinnati) should think about getting something for Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick or DeSean Jackson. We already know Jon Gruden’s Oakland Raiders (1-7 after being beaten 42-28 by the Colts) are willing to deal, so perhaps benched safety Karl Joseph will follow the same path already taken by Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.
HALFWAY TO 16-0
Todd Gurley and the Los Angeles Rams are halfway to 16-0 after a comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers. Gurley accounted for 195 yards — 114 on 25 carries, and another 81 on six catches — and a TD, but he also was smart enough to know when not to tack on another score. On his way to the end zone, Gurley let himself get tackled, so the Rams could run out the clock as they improved to 8-0 by beating Aaron Rodgers and Co. 29-27 after trailing 10-0. But what about all those folks out there who could have used the fantasy points? “Man, forget fantasy. Forget Vegas,” Gurley said. “We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”
SAINT PATRICK
Patrick Mahomes just keeps putting up numbers, and his Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. Mahomes is only the third QB in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards in seven consecutive games during a season, and only the fourth with four TD tosses in each of three games in a row. The other trio? Dan Marino, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Not too shabby. After leading KC past Denver 30-23, Mahomes is already up to 26 TD passes this season for the Chiefs, who are 7-1.
