QBs Murray, Haskins to work out for Raiders
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray will work out privately for the Oakland Raiders on Monday, according to a report.
Albert Breer of the MMQB said the workout will take place in Dallas. On Tuesday, the Raiders’ brass will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to watch former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in action, he added.
As recently as last week at the league meetings in Phoenix, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said veteran David Carr will be his quarterback in 2019.
“Yeah. He’s going to be our quarterback,” Gruden said in an interview with NFL Network from the meetings. “I’m not going to address all the rumors. I could care less about the rumors.
“He threw for 4,100 yards. Threw for almost 70 percent (completion rate) in a very dire, tough circumstance. So I’ve got a lot of confidence in Carr; what he can do with Antonio Brown, with Tyrell Williams, with Trent Brown coming in here to help our offensive line.”
Gruden acknowledged last week that the Raiders would hold workouts with quarterbacks of interest as part of its due diligence before the draft.
“We’re going to meet with a lot of guys at every position,” Gruden said. “We’re not going to look past anybody at any position. We have the fourth pick in this draft and we’re going to make sure we get it right.”
The Raiders also hold the Nos. 24 and 27 picks, as well as the No. 35 pick (second round), so they have wiggle room to trade up for a quarterback if they desire.
The NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
–Field Level Media
Report: Ex-Jags QB Bortles to visit Rams
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles will visit the Los Angeles
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, NFL Network reported Friday evening.
The Jaguars released Bortles on Wednesday, less than two hours after officially signing free agent Nick Foles.
The Rams have an opening behind starter Jared Goff, with incumbent backup Sean Mannion an unrestricted free agent.
Bortles, who turns 27 next month, signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the Jaguars last offseason, but he threw for 2,718 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while going 3-9 as a starter before being benched for Cody Kessler. Jacksonville was willing to eat $16.5 million in dead money from Bortles’ contract to move on from him this offseason.
A first-round pick in 2014, Bortles has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions in his career, with a passer rating of 80.6 and a record of 24-49.
–Field Level Media
OL Watford joins Bucs on one-year deal
New head coach Bruce Arians is bringing
New head coach Bruce Arians is bringing a familiar face to Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers signing offensive lineman Earl Watford to a one-year deal on Saturday.
Watford, who spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and spent his first five seasons playing for Arians.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Watford joins a Buccaneers offensive line that has four returning starters.
He’ll likely get a shot at the open right guard position, but he can provide flexibility across the line.
Watford, 28, has played both guard spots and right tackle over his NFL career, which spans 55 games and 22 starts.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars sign WR Conley, OL Ogbuehi
The Jacksonville Jaguars stayed busy in free agency, announcing the signings of wide receiver Chris Conley and offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi on Saturday.
The moves follow the Jaguars’ big free-agent splash when they signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on Wednesday.
Contract terms for the two players were not announced.
Conley, 26, played for the Kansas City Chiefs over his first four seasons, making 104 catches for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He emerged as a scoring target for Patrick Mahomes last season, catching 32 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
Conley and Foles were teammates in Kansas City in 2016, and the wide receiver cited the signing of Foles as a big factor in his decision.
“There was opportunity here to begin with, but then the addition of him at quarterback … that sealed the deal for me,” Conley said.
Ogbuehi figures to replace offensive tackle Jermey Parnell, who was released as part of the Jaguars’ efforts to free up money for Foles.
Ogbuehi, 26, started 25 of 35 games over his first four seasons, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, but appeared in just two games last season. A Texas A&M product, he was the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Ex Cowboy Irving: Garrett ‘told me I should just quit’
When suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving shared a post – in which he appeared to be smoking marijuana – on Instagram and announced his retirement last week, it was with coach Jason Garrett’s encouragement, he said.
“He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn’t need me,” Irving told USA Today in an interview. “I’m a distraction to the team.
“He views marijuana as a drug, whereas I view it as a medicine. It’s not a good situation.”
Two weeks ago, the NFL suspended Irving indefinitely for a third violation of its policy regarding banned drugs.
“Basically, guys, I quit,” Irving said in his post. “I don’t want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I’m outta there. I’m not doing this (junk) no more. You know, it’s a lot of reasons.
Now, he said, rather than give up the drug, he will make his living through it. He already has an agreement to market two products — cannabidiol pre-rolls (joints) and cannabidiol vape pens.
Irving said he suffers from mental illnesses that he attributes to football and that players should have the option to treat their ailments with cannabis.
“People need to understand I’m not doing this – I didn’t quit football to smoke weed,” Irving said. “That would be idiotic. I understand that.
“It’s about wellness, about rights. People need to understand that.”
While the Cowboys didn’t respond to USA Today’s request for comment, Irving said owner Jerry Jones understands him.
“Basically, Jerry, he is supportive of me,” Irving said. “He understands my situation and what I was dealing with. Our hands were pretty much tied. His hands were tied.”
Irving, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State. He appeared in 37 games (10 starts) and recorded 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 56 tackles. Irving played in just two games in 2018, notching one sack.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Saints C Unger retiring after 10 seasons
New Orleans Saints center Max Unger retired Saturday in a surprising development, multiple outlets reported.
Unger, who turns 33 next month, completed his 10th NFL season and earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He had one year left on a three-year, $22 million contract and was set to earn $5.1 million in base salary in 2019.
With his help, New Orleans ranked third in the league last year in scoring at 31.5 points per game and Drew Brees was only sacked 17 times, fewest of any quarterback in the NFL with at least 10 starts.
Unger started 130 regular season and 12 postseason games with the Seattle Seahawks (2009-14) and Saints (2015-18).
He missed only one of the Saints’ 64 games over the past four seasons. He led the team with 1,013 offensive snaps in 2018.
–Field Level Media
Giants QB Manning receives $5M roster bonus
Eli Manning has a lot
Eli Manning has a lot more green in his pocket this St. Patrick’s Day.
The New York Giants paid their veteran quarterback a $5 million roster bonus that was due Saturday, virtually assuring he will remain with the Giants in 2019.
If the Giants were to change their mind and release the 38-year-old Manning, they would lose that money plus $6.2 million in dead salary cap space.
The Giants have the Nos. 6 and 17 overall picks in next month’s NFL draft, and after passing on selecting a quarterback last year in favor of running back Saquon Barkley, New York is expected to take a QB in the first round.
A rookie quarterback could learn from Manning for a year, just as Patrick Mahomes did behind Alex Smith in Kansas City. Mahomes, in his second season in 2018, was the league MVP.
Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of a four-year, $84 million contract extension signed in 2015. His 55,981 career passing yards place him seventh on the all-time list.
–Field Level Media
TE Eifert to re-sign with Bengals
Injury-plagued tight end Tyler
Injury-plagued tight end Tyler Eifert is re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.
Eifert, a product of Notre Dame, was the No. 21 overall selection by the Bengals in 2013 and played 15 games that season. Since then, he has only reached double-digit games in a season once.
That was 2015, when he scored 13 touchdowns in 13 games. He made the Pro Bowl that year, but an ankle injury in that game limited his action the following season.
He has had season-ending surgery each of the past three seasons. In 2018, it was a broken ankle suffered in Week 4 that sent him to injured reserve.
Eifert, 28, also has battled back problems through the years.
“Excited to be signing back with the @Bengals! Can’t thank the Brown family enough for giving me another opportunity. I look forward to a great season,” his tweet read, in part.
Eifert is signing a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.
He has 142 receptions for 1,716 yards and 21 touchdowns in 43 career games (32 starts).
–Field Level Media
AAF: Woodrum, Stallions stomp Express
Josh Woodrum threw for two touchdowns
Josh Woodrum threw for two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions, leading the Salt Lake Stallions to a 22-9 win over the Memphis Express on Saturday in an Alliance of American Football game at Salt Lake City.
Woodrum’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Nick Truesdell and his 14-yard scoring toss to Anthony Denham, each followed by a successful two-point conversion, put the Stallions (2-4) on top 16-0 in the first quarter.
Memphis (1-5) got within 16-9 after a second-quarter field goal and an 11-yard Brandon Silvers-to-Zac Stacy touchdown pass. However, short field goals from Taylor Bertolet in the second quarter and fourth quarter helped Salt Lake put the game away.
Express quarterback Zach Mettenberger was knocked out of the game after sustaining a left ankle injury on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage. Mettenberger, a former Tennessee Titans starter, was sacked by Stallions defensive end Karter Schult, who fell on the QB’s ankle. Silvers replaced Mettenberger and threw for 242 yards.
The Express, who are in last place in the East Division, fell to 0-4 on the road by losing to the last-place team in the West Division.
In Saturday night action, the Arizona Hotshots were set to visit the Orlando Apollos.
–Field Level Media
AAF roundup: Hotshots hand Apollos first defeat
Jhurell Pressley's 1-yard touchdown
Jhurell Pressley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:21 left in the fourth quarter led the Arizona Hotshots to a 22-17 win over host Orlando, handing the Apollos their first loss in the Alliance of American Football.
John Wolford’s two-point conversion pass to Marquis Bundy followed Pressley’s touchdown and represented the game’s final points.
Wolford completed 16 of 27 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Former Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk made two of three field-goal attempts for Arizona (3-3), connecting from 55 yards in the first quarter.
Garrett Gilbert threw two touchdown passes and one interception for Orlando (5-1). The former Carolina Panthers backup finished 23 of 48 for 269 yards.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Troubled QB Manziel signs with AAF
Johnny Manziel may
Johnny Manziel may have found a new home in the Alliance of American Football, according to multiple sources.
AAF chairman Tom Dundon said his league had been in contact with Manziel’s camp since the 26-year-old quarterback was released last month from his contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and reports Saturday said he had agreed to the league’s standard player contract.
Manziel is no longer the property of the Montreal team, and he is not allowed to join any CFL club for violating terms of his contract. Neither the Alouettes or the CFL revealed the exact reason the contract was terminated. But that was apparently not enough to scare off the AAF.
Because Manziel is a product of Texas A&M, where he won the Heisman in 2012, his rights would belong to the AAF’s Texas team, the San Antonio Commanders, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team had released his college allocation rights. That means he would go through the waiver system, with the team with the worst record in the league having first shot, and so on.
Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns in two seasons at Texas A&M.
He was the No. 22 pick overall in the 2014 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns but was released at the end of the 2015 season. He played in 15 games and made eight starts with the Browns, throwing for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns.
Manziel had more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (five) in his eight games for Montreal last year. He threw for 1,290 yards.
–Field Level Media
Raiders part ways with veteran OT Penn
The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders released veteran left tackle Donald Penn in what was called a mutual decision Saturday.
Penn, who turns 36 next month, indicated that he wants to return for a 13th NFL season elsewhere in 2019.
“Looking forward to the next chapter of my career — I’ve got a lot of football left!” the three-time Pro Bowl selection posted on Twitter.
Penn missed 12 games with a groin injury in 2018 and was slated to count $7.2 million against Oakland’s salary cap this season.
He became expendable when the Raiders signed former New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract last week.
Undrafted out of Utah State in 2006, Penn played 178 games (174 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-13) and Raiders (2014-18).
“Donald will always be a Raider and his presence will be missed by the entire Raiders family,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I wish the absolute best for Donald in his family.”
–Field Level Media
Report: Broncos add CB Callahan for three years, $21M
The Denver Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears slot cornerback Bryce Callahan to a three-year, $21 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday evening.
The move reunites Callahan, 27, with new Denver head coach Vic Fangio, who was the Bears’ defensive coordinator during Callahan’s first four seasons in the league. Callahan has four interceptions in 45 games (29 starts).
Callahan started 10 of 13 games played last season and recorded 45 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and defended six passes. He missed the final three games of the season after he broke his left foot in the Bears’ 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night game.
Also Friday, the Broncos announced they have re-signed tight end Jeff Heuerman, who was a free agent following the 2018 season. Multiple sources report the two-year deal is worth $9 million.
The three-year veteran is coming off his best professional season to date. Last season, the 26-year-old recorded 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games (10 starts).
–Field Level Media
Kaepernick ‘ready to play,’ shows interest in Dolphins
The Ryan Tannehill trade by the Miami Dolphins to the Tennessee Titans on Friday apparently gave Colin Kaepernick some ideas.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback expressed interest in replacing Tannehill as the starting quarterback in Miami, according to a CBS Sports report.
Kaepernick is “training hard and ready to play,” a source close to the onetime star told CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The source indicated that the Miami job interests Kaepernick.
Kaepernick has not been an active player in the NFL since the 2016 season, having gone unsigned in free agency during the past two seasons after opting out of a contract with the 49ers.
In February, he settled a collusion grievance with the NFL. Kaepernick filed his grievance in October 2017, alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him out of the league.
A number of owners, executives, coaches and other figures were deposed as part of the grievance, and a motion by the NFL to have the grievance dismissed was denied in August.
Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice created controversy throughout the country in 2016.
While compiling a 28-30 record as the 49ers starting quarterback from 2012-16, he led them to a Super Bowl XLVII appearance after the 2012 season.
–Field Level Media
Reports: Chiefs WR Hill under investigation for battery on juvenile
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation for an alleged battery incident involving a juvenile, according to multiple published reports.
The Kansas City Star reported that Hill’s 3-year-old son suffered a broken arm in the incident.
Police responded to a home in Overland Park, Kan., according to a police report by the Overland Park (Kan.) Police Department.
The report is dated March 14. It is unclear if the incident occurred that day.
The Chiefs know about a situation involving Hill.
“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill,” the Chiefs said in a statement to The Kansas City Star. “We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time.”
KCTV said it contacted Hill’s agent, who “would also not comment on the matter and hung up the phone on KCTV5’s investigative reporters.”
Overland Park police also responded to the same address on March 5 to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect. Hill’s name is listed on the report.
Hill’s fiance, Crystal Espinal, is listed on the March 14 report under others involved. The Star reports that Espinal is pregnant with twins. Espinal is the mother of the 3-year-old son whose arm was broken.
Hill reportedly choked and punched Espinal when she was pregnant in December 2014. Hill was arrested and dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team.
Hill later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and received three years probation.
The conviction was dismissed last August after Hill completed probation requirements.
Hill was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 and has blossomed into a major star for the Chiefs.
He has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first three seasons, and is in line to receive a big-money deal from Kansas City. He also has returned four kickoffs and one punt for scores.
News about Hill broke on the same day that former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was handed an eight-game suspension. Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Nov. 30 when a video was released showing him kicking a woman.
Hunt was recently signed by the Cleveland Browns.
–Field Level Media
CB Darby agrees to remain with Eagles
Cornerback Ronald
Cornerback Ronald Darby will remain with the Philadelphia Eagles after agreeing to a one-year deal on Friday, the team announced.
According to spotrac.com, the deal is worth $8.5 million.
Darby had one interception in nine games last season before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 11. It hasn’t yet been determined if he will be healthy by the start of the 2019 season.
Darby totaled four interceptions in 17 games over two seasons with the Eagles after being acquired from the Buffalo Bills. He played in just eight games in 2017 after suffering a dislocated ankle in September.
Darby was a second-round pick in 2015 by the Bills. He had two interceptions in 29 games with Buffalo.
–Field Level Media
Woods’ 7 at island green has him nearing The Players cut line
The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., claimed another victim in Friday’s second round of The Players Championship: Tiger Woods.
Cruising along in a tie for eighth place when he teed off on the famed hole, Woods took a quadruple-bogey 7 on the picturesque par-3 with the island green, his eighth hole of the day after starting on the back nine. His tee shot from 146 yards was long and left over the island green and his next shot from the drop zone was also long.
After never scoring higher than a double-bogey 5 on No. 17, Woods plummeted to 57th place before he even moved on to the next tee.
Instead of planning his attack for victory on the weekend, Woods was left hovering around the cut line in the PGA Tour’s premier event.
“I was pretty ticked, no doubt about that,” Woods told reporters after the round. “I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back to 5 under.”
After starting the day with birdies at Nos. 12, 13 and 16, Woods was at 5-under par. But his rough hole moved him to 1 under for the tournament. He rallied back with a 1-under 71 for the day, closing with a birdie on the par-5 second hole and another on the par-4 seventh. He is at 3-under par for the tournament through 36 holes.
“I ended up getting back to 3 (under),” Woods said. “It was a good fight to get it back to that point.”
Immediately after his round, Woods was six strokes off the lead but still feeling confident, even though the leaders had started to widen the gap.
“I just need to go out and put it together, because right now literally anybody who makes the cut has got a chance to win this tournament,” Woods said of his approach to the weekend.
–Field Level Media
DE Ogbah a no-show at Browns workouts
Cleveland
Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah did not report to the team’s offseason program Monday because he expects to be traded, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, reportedly has been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
One notable player who did show up for the first day of the voluntary workouts was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Another Browns wideout, Ricardo Louis, has been waived, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play last season because of a neck injury.
Louis, 25, caught 45 passes for 562 yards and no touchdowns over 32 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
–Field Level Media
Browns trade Ogbah to Chiefs; RB Johnson no-shows
Browns trade Ogbah to Chiefs; RB Johnson no-shows
The Cleveland Browns traded defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas Chiefs on Monday.
The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray in return.
Ogbah, selected by the Browns in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, did not show up to the Browns’ training facility on Monday for the first day of voluntary workouts because he expected to be traded. He had been on the trading block since the team acquired edge rusher Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in March.
Also absent for the Browns was running back Duke Johnson, whose name has swirled in trade rumors since the team added Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason. Head coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a reason for Johnson’s absence, but he said at last week’s league meetings Johnson “will have a role” on the Browns this season, adding that assumptions of a trade are misguided.
One notable player who did show up was receiver Odell Beckham Jr., acquired in another trade with the Giants. The Browns tweeted a photo of him arriving at their facility with a simple caption: “Welcome to Cleveland, @obj!”
Also on Monday, the Browns waived three former draft picks, per Cleveland.com: 2016 fourth-round receiver Ricardo Louis, 2016 fourth-round safety Derrick Kindred and 2017 fourth-round defensive back Howard Wilson.
Ogbah is entering the final year of a four-year, $6.6 million rookie deal he signed in 2016. He is due to make $1.35 million this season.
The 25-year-old has played in 40 games (all starts) in Cleveland, tallying 122 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits.
The Chiefs signed defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency in March but still needed another edge rusher after releasing Justin Houston and trading Dee Ford to San Francisco.
Johnson, 25, has just 299 carries through four seasons, posting 1,286 yards and five touchdowns, but he has also caught 235 passes for 2,170 yards and eight scores.
The Browns gave Johnson a three-year, $15.6 million extension last June, but his role shrunk with the signing of the since-traded Carlos Hyde and drafting of Nick Chubb. Johnson finished with 87 total touches (40 carries) for 630 yards (201 rushing) and three receiving TDs.
Murray, 25, started nine of 15 games for the Chiefs last season, notching 55 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. He could wind up replacing Jabrill Peppers, who was traded in the package to acquire Beckham from New York.
–Field Level Media
Vikings re-sign veteran C Jones
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran
The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran center Brett Jones on Monday, the team announced.
The deal is for one year and is worth up to $1.5 million with incentives, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Jones, 27, played in 14 games with three starts for Minnesota in 2018 after being acquired in a trade with the New York Giants just before the start of the season for a 2019 seventh-round pick.
Jones is entering his fourth NFL season on an active roster. The Canadian native was undrafted in 2013 and played with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 2013-14. He helped them win the Grey Cup in 2014 and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman.
He appeared in 30 games (14 starts) with the Giants during the 2016-17 seasons after spending 2015 on injured reserve.
–Field Level Media
