QB Rosen lets out frustrations over Cardinals deal

Now that Josh Rosen has made his move for a fresh start with the Miami Dolphins, the 22-year-old quarterback who experienced a disappointing rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals is ready to start talking. Well, more like trash talking.

Appearing Tuesday on the “The Rich Eisen Show,” Rosen let out his feelings about the organization that gave up on him in favor of grabbing Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I love everyone in that building with the exception of maybe one or two guys,” Rosen said on the radio show. “I mean, the only thing that truly did kind of frustrate me through this whole process is, like, I still haven’t heard from my old GM (Cardinals general manager Steve Keim). Like, I didn’t talk to him for months before, didn’t talk to him … after.”

If Rosen was upset about being let go by the Cardinals, it had more to do with how it was done than why it was done.

“I was literally in Arizona until the one minute before the draft, I got a call from (new Cardinals coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) saying that they were about to draft Kyler, but I mean, not for a millisecond was I shying away from competition,” Rosen said.

“I have the utmost respect for Kliff. I don’t slight anyone for making business decisions that they think is best for them and their family, but I just really appreciated how he kind of acted like a man and was very respectful, he was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck, and I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said, ‘Good luck, wishing you the best.'”

Keim traded Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in 2018 out of UCLA, for the 62nd overall pick this year, which the Cardinals used to select receiver Andy Isabella, and a 2020 fifth-round choice.

“For the most part, I’m just ready to put that whole chapter behind me and keep pushing on and playing football,” Rosen said.

Rosen, 22, went 3-10 as a starter for Arizona last year. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

