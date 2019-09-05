QB Rodgers donates helmets to hometown high schools
QB Rodgers donates helmets to hometown high schools
Aaron Rodgers donated state-of-the-art helmets to three Northerrn California high schools in an area devastated by forest fires last fall.
Rodgers is from Chico, Calif., and played at Pleasant Valley High in the city. In all, the Green Bay Packers quarterback gifted 375 helmets to Pleasant Valley, Chico High and Paradise High.
The schools received the VICIS ZERO1 model of helmets, which the Sacramento Bee reported is a top performer in NFL annual safety tests. Rodgers is an investor in the manufacturer.
The donation was much appreciated.
“I don’t know if anybody outside of Paradise and Butte County can truly understand what football means to helping us to feel normal again,” Paradise coach Rick Prinz told the Sacramento Bee. “We’re grateful for Aaron’s donation.
“I’ve been the head coach now for eight years and not one time have I ever had to ask Aaron for anything. He calls or texts every year and says, ‘Coach, here is what I would like to do. Is this OK?’ He does so much for our school and community that most people have no idea.”
The Camp Fire, as it was named, burned for 17 days in Butte County last November, causing at least 85 deaths and spreading through almost 240 square miles. It caused $16.5 billion in damage.
Rodgers and the Packers open the 2019 season Thursday night against the Chicago Bears.
–Field Level Media
World No. 3 Johnson recovering from knee surgery
World No. 3 Johnson recovering from knee surgery World No. 3 Johnson recovering from knee surgery
Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee.
Johnson’s agent said the world’s No. 3-ranked player was resting comfortably and expected to make a full recovery before returning to the PGA Tour this fall.
The surgery was performed in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by Dr. George Caldwell. Johnson had a similar procedure on his right knee in December 2011 and returned to action in mid-January 2012.
Johnson, 35, won his 20th PGA Tour title in 2019 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. The 2016 U.S. Open champion was runner-up at this year’s Masters and PGA Championship.
He struggled down the stretch this season with zero top-10 finishes in his past eight starts. Johnson tied for last in the 30-man field at the Tour Championship in his most recent start.
–Field Level Media
Rodgers or Mack? Book boosting stars in opener
Rodgers or Mack? Book boosting stars in opener
With legalized gambling expanding state by
Rodgers or Mack? Book boosting stars in opener
With legalized gambling expanding state by state, sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops to catch the attention of the 38 million fans expected to bet on NFL games this season, according to a report by the American Gaming Association.
That effort begins in earnest with Thursday night’s regular-season opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
While most books have the Bears around a field goal favorite at home, DraftKings is offering “Boosts” on several individual performances.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 16-5 all-time against the Bears, with a passer rating over 100 and a 45-10 TD-to-INT ratio. DraftKings has boosted his odds of throwing at least four touchdowns on Thursday from +800 to +850 as Rodgers — who did not play during the preseason — makes his debut in new coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
Rodgers was knocked out of last season’s opener against Chicago, only to return and lead Green Bay from a 20-0 deficit to a 24-23 victory. However, the Bears returned the favor by sacking Rodgers five times in a 24-17 victory in the second meeting.
DraftKings is offering a boost from +500 to +545 that Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack drops the 35-year-old quarterback at least two times. This caveat? Chicago also must win.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams caught 13 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown in the two games against the Bears last season. DraftKings is offering a boost from +900 to +1010 that Adams scores the first touchdown in a Green Bay victory.
PointsBet, which is offering -105 odds on all NFL games this season, is also offering numerous prop bets on individual performances Thursday night. That includes -170 on Rodgers throwing for more yards than Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (+126), and -264 that Adams has more receiving yards than Chicago’s Allen Robinson (+188).
It’s a critical opener for both teams, with the Bears (+900 by DraftKings) and Packers (+1000) both among the top five bets on DraftKings to emerge as the NFC champion.
PointsBet is offering a +900 bet on there being overtime, versus -2500 that the game ends in regulation. And in a game between teams expected to light up the scoreboard this season, the book is offering a +310 bet that there will be a scoreless quarter.
–Field Level Media
Report: Raiders plan to suspend WR Brown
Report: Raiders plan to suspend WR Brown
The Oakland Raiders
Report: Raiders plan to suspend WR Brown
The Oakland Raiders plan to suspend wideout Antonio Brown after he “got into it” with general manager Mike Mayock, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
Their exchange occurred Wednesday after Brown went on Instagram and posted a letter he received from Mayock detailing the $53,950 in fines he accrued while missing time in training camp.
Brown wasn’t pleased with the letter, judging by his response. “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie,” he wrote in the caption. “Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”
Brown, 31, missed time during the preseason while dealing with blistering feet as a result of a frostbite mishap during cryogenic therapy as well as grievances involving his helmet.
The Raiders open the season Monday night at home against the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders acquired the seven-time Pro Bowl selection from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade in March and later signed him to a three-year, $50.125 million contract.
Brown caught at least 100 passes and exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons with the Steelers. He appeared in 130 games with Pittsburgh from 2010-18, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Study: 15% of U.S. will bet on NFL games
Study: 15% of U.S. will bet on NFL games
More than 38
Study: 15% of U.S. will bet on NFL games
More than 38 million Americans — 15 percent of the country’s population — are expected to place bets on the National Football League this season, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA).
Based on a study conducted by Morning Consult, the AGA report stated that millions of Americans now have access to regulated betting within the United States. The report also said that 24 percent of the population would plan to wager on NFL games if it were legal to do so in their state.
Seven million Americans say they will bet legally at a casino sportsbook this year, according to the report, up 1.2 million from last year.
“During this centennial NFL season, more Americans than ever before can wager on football in safe, well-regulated environments,” AGA president and CEO Bill Miller said in a statement. “It is clear that as jurisdictions enact policies to provide a legal alternative to the dangerous illegal market, consumers follow suit and seek the protections they deserve.”
Additional data indicates increased fan engagement on several levels when a wager is made:
–39 percent of avid NFL fans plan to place a bet on the NFL this season.
–75 percent of NFL bettors say they are more likely to watch a game they bet on.
–28 percent are more likely to attend a game they have bet on.
–51 percent are more likely to watch pregame shows and commentary.
–63 percent are more likely to gather with friends or family to watch a game.
“Sports betting clearly impacts fans’ enthusiasm for engaging with the NFL,” said Miller. “As the legal market grows, it is imperative for gaming and adjacent industries to focus on implementing and promoting legal sports betting responsibly to protect consumers and ensure the viability of legal markets to the continued detriment of illegal operators.”
–Field Level Media
Falcons OL McGary to be active for season opener
Falcons OL McGary to be active for season opener
Atlanta
Falcons OL McGary to be active for season opener
Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary could start Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, just five weeks after undergoing a heart procedure.
Head coach Dan Quinn said the first-round pick (31st overall) will be on the active roster, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constutition.
McGary, 24, had a cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues. He was cleared to return to practice last week and played in the preseason finale against Jacksonville last Thursday.
Quinn is still deciding who will start at right tackle in the opener, with McGary and 2018 undrafted rookie Matt Gono both listed with the first team on Atlanta’s depth chart.
The 6-foot-6, 306-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman.
–Field Level Media
Watson leads Texans into matchup with Brees, Saints
Watson leads Texans into matchup with Brees, Saints
Only five players
Watson leads Texans into matchup with Brees, Saints
Only five players on the New Orleans Saints roster have won a season opener while with the team.
The Houston Texans have added more players than that (six) to their roster just through trades since the weekend.
Two of the NFL playoff participants from a year ago meet in one of the marquee match-ups of the league’s opening weekend on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints have won the NFC South the past two seasons and narrowly missed going to the Super Bowl last season in a controversial overtime loss to the Rams that featured a missed pass interference call on L.A. that led the NFL to alter its instant-replay rules.
But New Orleans has not been able to win its first game since 2013 when it won a home game against Atlanta 23-17 to trigger a 5-0 start. Tackle Terron Armstead was a rookie on that team.
“It’s definitely a focal point for us to start off fast,” Armstead said.
The Saints are pulling out all the stops to try to create a frenzied atmosphere in their indoor environs. They’ll go with all black jerseys — pants and socks included — in a monochromatic look never before worn by the franchise. Recent fortunes indicate the team is wise to seek an injection for Week 1.
Last season the Saints lost at home to Tampa Bay in the opener, then won their next 10 games on their way to a 13-3 regular-season finish.
In 2017, they started 0-2 then won their next eight games on their way to an 11-5 finish.
From 2014-16 they started 0-2, 0-3 and 0-3 on their way to three consecutive 7-9 finishes.
Even rookie second-round draft choice Erik McCoy, who earned a starting position in the preseason, is well aware of the losing streak even though he was in high school when it started.
“There has been a big emphasis on coming out strong just because in the past we have been very good in first games,” he said.
The Texans have been trying to get their newcomers up to speed for the opener.
“What we try to do is teach them the basics,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “Teach them what we call the basic information section of each playbook and also special teams, and then teach them the game plan. I think if you try to throw everything at them in one or two days and see what sticks, that’s not the right approach.”
The Texans traded away a marquee player when they sent star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle for two players and a draft choice and they brought in a marquee player when they acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil from Miami for three high draft picks.
Tunsil is expected to bolster the protection for Deshaun Watson, who was sacked an NFL-high 62 times last season.
“I feel really good about being able to get a proven left tackle to protect Deshaun Watson,” O’Brien said. “They’re hard to draft. They’re hard to develop.”
Another acquisition from the Dolphins was former Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills, who had 37 catches for 553 yards and six touchdowns last season.
“He can run all the routes on the outside,” O’Brien said. “He can play on the inside. He’s a versatile wide receiver who can do a lot of things. He’s got good hands. He’s a really good route runner, a really smooth route runner.”
–Field Level Media
Garrett: ‘Too soon’ to determine Elliott snap count
Garrett: 'Too soon' to determine Elliott snap count
Ezekiel Elliott might
Garrett: ‘Too soon’ to determine Elliott snap count
Ezekiel Elliott might not be on a snap count Sunday against the New York Giants after all.
According to head coach Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys will wait at least another day before deciding whether Elliott should be limited in Week 1 after missing five weeks of preseason work during a contract holdout.
Elliott reported to the team Wednesday, signed a $90 million contract and was in meetings from sunrise to sunset to get up to speed on some of the essentials of the team’s game plan for the Giants. He was officially limited in practice, but Garrett said that was by design.
“You just want to have a plan and you recognize where he’s been,” Garrett said. “There’s no question he’s been working out, he’s in good shape, his weight’s good, all of that. But again he hasn’t been practicing against pro football players so you just work your way back into it. He’s an experienced guy. He’s played a lot of football for us, so we just use our best judgement based on what we see, his feedback, what he says to us — how he feels — all of that. You just take it step by step.”
Garrett said Thursday that the next two days will be about nudging Elliott forward and “just seeing what he can handle.”
Elliott said on Wednesday he’s determined to prove his worth as the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Rookie Tony Pollard, who worked all summer with the first-team offense, could still play a major role against the Giants, Garrett said.
–Field Level Media
Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP ‘Mahomie’ in State Farm ads
Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP 'Mahomie' in State Farm ads Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers has new MVP ‘Mahomie’ in State Farm ads
Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers on the same team?
State Farm will release a new series of commercials — three, 30-second spots — two of which bring reigning NFL MVP Mahomes into the player-agent spat between Rodgers and his make-believe player rep Gabe Gabriel. The spots are a continuation of the plotline established in the 2018 ads which also includes a State Farm agent Rodgers won’t leave home without.
Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers open the season Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the opening game of the 2019 regular season and the kickoff of NFL 100, a yearlong celebration of the history of football and its contributors. The Kansas City Chiefs open Sunday in Jacksonville.
Rodgers, a two-time MVP, and Mahomes will be featured in State Farm’s “Tables Have Turned” ad Thursday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8qjkcihNCU&feature=youtu.be). In the spot, the ever-envious Gabriel attempts to make Rodgers jealous by introducing his hotshot client, Mahomes.
Rodgers, 35, and Mahomes, 23, greet one another and announce “We’re friends.”
“I’m pumped to be working with State Farm and Aaron,” Mahomes said of the new TV spots.
State Farm has utilized Rodgers’ Green Bay teammates in past commercials, including fly-swatting linebacker Clay Matthews and 337-pound defensive lineman B.J. Raji. In their NBA campaign, State Farm teamed former Houston Rockets teammates Chris Paul and James Harden. Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason.
Coming out of Texas Tech in 2017, Mahomes said Rodgers is the player he modeled his style of play after, watching all of Rodgers’ games at Cal to get a better grasp for the traits that now define his excellence.
Mahomes won the 2018 NFL MVP Award in his first full season as a starting quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rodgers was voted MVP following the 2011 and 2014 seasons. Thursday’s game at Chicago begins Rodgers’ 15th NFL season.
Forbes estimated Rodgers could earn $90 million in 2019 in combined salary and endorsements. In addition to State Farm, which Forbes labeled one of the richest endorsement deals in the NFL, Rodgers is a pitchman for Adidas, IZOD and Sharpie.
–Field Level Media
Rams lock up TE Higbee through 2023
Rams lock up TE Higbee through 2023 Rams lock up TE Higbee through 2023
The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Tyler Higbee agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year extension through 2023.
Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal vaults Higbee into the top 10 at his position.
Higbee, 26, was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract signed in 2016.
A fourth-round pick in 2016 out of Western Kentucky, Higbee has played in all 48 games (39 starts) and caught 60 passes for 672 yards and four touchdowns over the last three seasons.
Higbee caught 24 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC champions in 2018, adding six receptions for 55 yards and a score in the postseason.
–Field Level Media
Browns welcome pressure ahead of opener vs. Titans
Browns welcome pressure ahead of opener vs. Titans
It's
Browns welcome pressure ahead of opener vs. Titans
It’s not a stretch to say this is the most eagerly anticipated season in this iteration of the Cleveland Browns.
Fresh off a 7-8-1 season in which it appears it found a quarterback for the long haul in Baker Mayfield, Cleveland made a big offseason splash with the acquisition of New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
Add Beckham to the talent already on hand — defensive end Myles Garrett, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and left guard Joel Bitonio — and you have a team some think could win the AFC North.
So this version of the Browns, who returned as an expansion team in 1999 and have played in just one playoff game since, proclaim they are more than ready to start the season Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
“I’d play them in the parking lot,” Mayfield told reporters recently. “I don’t really care.”
Nor should he, not after a rookie season in which he took over as the starter in Week 4 and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards with a 27-14 touchdown-interception ratio. Giving Mayfield a top-tier pass-catcher like Beckham to go along with a great possession receiver like Landry should only enhance his development.
The concerns with Cleveland are more external than with the roster. Can new coach Freddie Kitchens display the brainpower to out-scheme opponents and the touch to motivate 53 players instead of just a few? How does this franchise handle high expectations outside its locker room? And can it display the discipline that has escaped it in recent years?
For his part, Kitchens is pointing at process as a guide to success.
“Everybody is focused on today and doing their best job for the Browns and these fans today,” he said. “I am excited to try and teach these guys. Our coaches are excited to teach these guys and go watch them implement it.”
There might not be as much buzz around Tennessee, but it believes that it can win the weakened AFC South. A division which shed itself of perhaps its top quarterback by retirement (Andrew Luck) and one of its biggest impact defenders by trade (Jadeveon Clowney) in the last two weeks of preseason is definitely up for grabs.
The Titans are coming off their third straight 9-7 season, missing the playoffs after reaching the divisional round in 2017. They lost to Luck and Indianapolis in the final game of Week 17 last year with Marcus Mariota on the shelf due to injury.
Mariota is back for a fifth year with Tennessee, working under yet another offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur’s departure to become the head coach in Green Bay. Tight ends coach Arthur Smith was promoted to fill the spot, though he is expected to keep most of the same scheme.
A slow start for Mariota could mean the end of his time with the Titans, with former Miami starter Ryan Tannehill now in reserve.
“I have been dinged, I have been banged up and I understand that,” said Mariota, who has missed games in each of his four seasons, though only eight total. “I just have to do my job to be available for this team, and hopefully throughout the year, that will happen.”
Tennessee will play without left tackle Taylor Lewan, serving the first of a four-game PED suspension. Dennis Kelly replaces him and will likely have to deal with Garrett.
–Field Level Media
Depleted Colts, Chargers ready for opener
Depleted Colts, Chargers ready for opener
For the Indianapolis Colts and Los
Depleted Colts, Chargers ready for opener
For the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday’s Week 1 matchup in Carson, Calif., is more notable for who’s not there than who is.
Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement on Aug. 24 left a 6-foot-4, 240-pound hole under center for Indianapolis.
Melvin Gordon’s continued holdout has left Los Angeles looking to replace a highly-skilled but injury-prone running back that provides critical balance to a pass-first attack.
The late Dean Smith, the legendary North Carolina basketball coach, once said you can always play one great game without a key player. But can either team unearth the secret to making up for the potentially permanent absence of a star?
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn entertained talk about Gordon only to a point at his Wednesday availability.
“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to talk about the Melvin Gordon situation, but I love Melvin Gordon,” Lynn told reporters. “We’re definitely a better team with Melvin, but he’s not here right now. I have to get these guys ready to play this team, because this is a very talented team coming in here Sunday.”
Not as talented now as the Colts were last month, before Luck grew tired of the cycle of injuries and rehabilitation. A shoulder injury knocked him out for all of the 2017 season, and ankle and calf injuries kept him on the sideline throughout this preseason before he retired.
Luck’s last year was his best. He won Comeback Player of the Year after completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,593 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, helping the Colts earn a wild-card spot and reach the AFC divisional round.
Indianapolis will turn to Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games for it two years ago when Luck was shelved. Brissett, who inked a two-year, $30 million extension on Monday, is backed up by Brian Hoyer. He was signed on Monday after being released by New England and is throwing himself into learning the playbook quickly.
“I was telling Jacoby it’s like, imagine studying Spanish for four years in college and then the last week before finals they’re like, ‘All right, here’s French. Good luck. Here’s the final exams on Sunday,'” Hoyer said. “So I’m just trying to figure it out.”
That’s not a problem for Los Angeles. Philip Rivers, 37, is aging very well, proven by a 2018 in which he threw for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns in a 12-4 season that saw the Chargers win an AFC wild-card game in Baltimore before bowing out at New England.
Rivers’ receiving corps — Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry, a red-zone menace when he can stay healthy — can scare any defense. But the absence of Gordon means the combination of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will have to provide a semblance of a running attack that can keep Rivers from having to throw 35 or 40 times to win a game.
A bigger worry for Lynn is the absence of left tackle Russell Okung, who will miss the first six games with a pulmonary embolism that was discovered in June.
“They go into this game without Andrew Luck, but I go into this game without one of the best left tackles in the game,” Lynn said.
The Chargers are also without safety Derwin James, who earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie, for the first few months of the season due to a foot fracture.
–Field Level Media
Bell ready to carry load for Jets against Bills
Bell ready to carry load for Jets against Bills Bell ready to carry load for Jets against Bills
Le’Veon Bell hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly 20 months so his body feels fresh and he craves a heavy workload.
Bell has passed on the message to coach Adam Gase that he is ready to see a lot of the football when he makes his New York Jets’ debut on Sunday against the visiting Buffalo Bills.
Bell’s words to Gase were “don’t hold back” and the 27-year-old expects the play caller to heed the advice in the opener.
“I can carry 50 (times) if you ask me,” Bell told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “When I say, ‘Don’t hold back,’ I mean literally that. I don’t want to go out there and try to sprinkle me in or anything like that. I’m ready to play football.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment. A lot of people are excited to see me play. Quadruple that, and that’s how I feel.”
Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason. He refused to sign the franchise tender of $14.5 million with Pittsburgh last season and ended up sitting out the entire season.
Bell rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and seven scores during five seasons with Pittsburgh.
“I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong,” Bell said. “I’m not trying to prove the Steelers wrong. Everybody is trying to format me with the Steelers. I’m not talking about the Steelers anymore. I’m done talking about the Steelers. I want to worry about the Bills, and I want to worry about the Jets. That’s it.”
Bell and first-year coach Gase are trying to ignite a Jets squad that went 4-12 last season and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight campaign.
Second-year quarterback Sam Darnold displayed promise last season by passing for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. But he also tossed 15 interceptions, tied for second most in the NFL.
Darnold is hoping to make strides this season under the tutelage of Gase.
“I think we’re going to do some fun things out there with all the tempo and all the different things we can do,” Darnold told reporters. “It’ll be fun. It will be fun to watch us and hopefully we are going to put up a lot of points.”
The Bills, who went 6-10 last season, also have a second-year quarterback in Josh Allen and he was intercepted 12 times last season while passing for 2,074 yards and 10 touchdowns. Allen also rushed for eight scores.
“The smartest play is the best play,” Allen said Wednesday. “The job of the quarterback is to get the ball to the playmakers and let them make plays.”
The Bills’ running back duties will be split up after the recent release of LeSean McCoy. Veteran Frank Gore, versatile T.J. Yeldon and third-round draft pick Devin Singletary will all be involved in the attack.
“Didn’t really expect it,” Singletary told reporters of the Bills cutting McCoy. “But that’s part of the business and what comes with it. It shows they believe in me, so now it’s time to see how it turns out. They believe in me, I believe in myself, so the sky is the limit and we’ll go from here.”
The Buffalo defense should get a lift from rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the ninth overall pick of the 2019 draft. Solid safety Jordan Poyer had four interceptions last season.
New York added linebacker C.J. Mosley to a defensive core led by standout safety Jamal Adams. The Jets also selected nose tackle Quinnen Williams with the third overall choice in the 2019 draft.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys make Elliott highest-paid running back
Cowboys make Elliott highest-paid running back
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and
Cowboys make Elliott highest-paid running back
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract on Wednesday, ending his five-week holdout and making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.
Elliott is in line to receive $50 million in guarantees, trumping the $45 million Todd Gurley received from the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN. Gurley’s deal averages $14.4 million annually, compared to $15 million for Elliott.
Landing the top salary figure at his position was important, Elliott said upon rejoining the team in practice at Frisco, Texas, “because I believe I’m the best.”
Elliott added, “I feel good. I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to be back on the field. I’m excited to go win some ballgames.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier Wednesday that Elliott earned his massive payday.
“Zeke has been arguably our best player,” said Jones, who was in New York to ring the opening bell at the Stock Exchange, in an interview with CNBC. “I’m not trying to be unfair to anybody else. But he’s an incremental part to our success. We’re glad to get him booked in; we’re glad to have him on the team.
“And he plays a position that has some pretty interesting dynamics to it because running backs are short-lived, although we had what I consider to be one of the top five greatest ones in Emmitt Smith, and Emmitt ran the ball for 13 years. So you don’t have to have a four- or five-year career to be a running back. On the other hand, Zeke allows us to create such problems for the defense that then we can open it up to our passing, open it up for Dak Prescott.”
Jones added, “Zeke has a big heart. Now he’s got a thick pocketbook, too.”
Even with Elliott back at practice, coach Jason Garrett might not know until late in the week what role Elliott will play in Sunday’s opener against the New York Giants.
“He’s an experienced player,” Garrett said. “He’s familiar with our plan. Everybody loves Zeke. He’s been a great teammate for us. We’re glad to have him here. He brings juice. We’ll be in touch with our trainers. And you have to get his feedback, how he’s feeling.”
When asked when Garrett expected to see Elliott, the head coach offered the following: “He was in our 7:30 meeting; here for a full Wednesday practice,” Garrett said.
Garrett said the message to every running back on the roster will be the same: “Be ready.”
Rookie Tony Pollard is still expected to see time in the game, Garrett said. Pollard worked with the first-team offense during training camp and preseason.
Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, left his holdout headquarters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday with the expectation that a contract extension with the Cowboys would be finalized before the Week 1 home game against the team’s NFC East rival.
Elliott bolted for Mexico in July as the Cowboys boarded a team charter for Oxnard, Calif., site of their summertime training camp.
He said he missed his teammates during his holdout.
“Where I was, I was isolated,” Elliott said. “I ate about the same food every day and things got old real quick. It was just mentally draining.”
Elliott, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is scheduled to earn $3,853,000 in 2019 and $9,099,000 in 2020. The two-time NFL rushing champion was targeting a deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the position.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas’ five-year contract extension with right tackle La’el Collins that was made official on Tuesday freed up almost $6 million in salary-cap space. Even with Elliott signed, the Cowboys have a queue of skill-position talent waiting to be paid.
Prescott, who did not hold out, is reportedly chasing a contract worth $35 million or more per season.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and the receiver market continues to escalate. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas signed a five-year, $100 million deal in August, and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro Julio Jones is in line to raise the bar higher in his ongoing negotiations with Atlanta.
–Field Level Media
With Elliott in fold, Cowboys ready to host Giants
With Elliott in fold, Cowboys ready to host Giants With Elliott in fold, Cowboys ready to host Giants
The Dallas Cowboys finally have Ezekiel Elliott in the fold and now they will hope a 41-day holdout will not lead to some rust for the running back when they host the New York Giants in their season opener on Sunday.
“He’s in very good shape, he looks good, but he hasn’t been practicing with pro football players,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ll just see how he fits back in, but he’s a quick study, he’s a smart guy and he’s got an excellent football IQ. We’ll just see where he is and adjust accordingly as we go.”
Shortly before Dallas began its first complete workout on Wednesday ahead of the season opener, Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension.
When he lines up in the backfield to start his fourth season, Elliott will be the league’s highest-paid running back with $50 million guaranteed, and the $15 million per year breaks the standard set by the $14.4 million per season Todd Gurley got from the Rams last year.
Elliott was seeking a long-term deal as he entered the last season of his rookie contract. Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the same situation, but didn’t hold out. The duo helped the Cowboys win the NFC East in two of the last three seasons, but Dallas has yet to get past the divisional round, extending a drought that goes back to the 1995 season.
“I feel good,” Elliott said. “I’m excited to be back. I’m excited to be back on the field. I’m excited to go win some ballgames.”
New York is entering its second season under coach Pat Shurmur. The Giants also are starting their first without wideout Odell Beckham Jr and possibly the last with quarterback Eli Manning as a starter.
Shurmur won five games last season after the Giants were 3-13 in 2017 and then the team traded Beckham to Cleveland. They used the No. 6 pick to select Daniel Jones out of Duke to eventually be Manning’s successor.
The Giants also say they believe they bolstered their offensive line by acquiring Kevin Zeitler from Cleveland to give running back Saquon Barkley even more support after he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie season.
“It’s the first game of the year, and we have to put our best foot forward,” Shurmur said. “We have to do everything in our power to beat Dallas. That’s the importance of it. I tell the players all the time, it’s the players, not the plays. So, we have to get the players ready to play and go do it.
The quarterback transition could wind up being similar to when Kurt Warner began the 2004 season and Manning took over in the final weeks, but the Giants are not ready to proclaim when and if Jones will start a game this season.
Instead, they are focused on getting off to better starts. Since last winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season, the Giants have won one season opener and are a combined 2-14 in the first half of the season in the last two campaigns.
“You always want to get off to a good start, that’s always the goal,” Manning said. “Right now, we just have to focus on our game plan, on the Cowboys, what they are doing, and we need to go out there and play well.”
Dallas has won the last four meetings with the Giants and nine of the last 12.
–Field Level Media
Wentz returns as Eagles open against Redskins
Wentz returns as Eagles open against Redskins
The Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz returns as Eagles open against Redskins
The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome quarterback Carson Wentz back into the starting lineup when they host the Washington Redskins in the season opener for both teams on Sunday.
Wentz was shut down with a stress fracture in his back for the final three regular-season games and two playoff games last year.
The 26-year-old Wentz sat out the entire preseason but has repeatedly stated that he’s completely healthy heading into the 2019 season.
“I think we’re all excited,” said Wentz, who recently signed a long-term contract extension. “You know, I think it’s been a long offseason as it always is. And you know, not fully having all the ones out there in the preseason, I think we’re all just really chomping at the bit to get out there Week 1 at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field).
“And I think everyone’s really excited because we know we have a lot of talent.”
Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t seem concerned that Wentz hasn’t played at all in the preseason.
“I don’t believe in that,” Pederson said of easing Wentz into the game. “I don’t ease anybody in. I think you have to go in fully prepared. That’s why you go through training camp, especially at that position.”
Wentz will have plenty of offensive weapons, led by Zach Ertz, who set an NFL record with 116 receptions by a tight end last season. The Eagles also brought back speedy wideout DeSean Jackson and traded for running back Jordan Howard.
Jackson (finger), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) are all expected to play against the Redskins, though Pederson wouldn’t officially confirm it.
The coach, however, is ultra-excited about beginning his fourth season.
“It never gets old,” Pederson said. “Those emotions will never go away, and the passion and the desire and we have to keep it.”
The Redskins will face a daunting challenge during the initial month of September, beginning with their annual trip to Philadelphia.
They’ll open the season without Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who is still holding out. Donald Penn, 36, is expected to start in his place, with Ereck Flowers at left guard. That’s a difficult way to start in protecting the blind side of quarterback Case Keenum.
“I’m kind of numb to the fact, so we’re just going to coach the guys we have,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Williams’ absence. “That’s all we can do right now.”
Gruden did say that he’s confident in the players who will protect Keenum.
“I feel good about it,” Gruden said. “We’ve just got to be ready. That’s a major (Philadelphia) pass rush. They’ve given us problems the last few times we’ve played.”
Keenum is with his fifth team in eight seasons but remains steadfast that he’s ready to lead the team.
“I’m excited. I really am,” Keenum said. “I don’t take that lightly. The opportunity, the position I’m in … I’ve been there before and I know it’s a tough job and there’s only 32 of them. I’m very honored, I’m excited to continue to earn the right to be the leader for this team, to be the quarterback of this team.”
The Redskins will be anchored on defense by cornerback Josh Norman, who will be matched up against wideout Alshon Jeffery. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has recorded at least 11 sacks in each of the past three seasons.
–Field Level Media
Bengals geared up for Seahawks fans to bring the noise
Bengals geared up for Seahawks fans to bring the noise
If
Bengals geared up for Seahawks fans to bring the noise
If the Cincinnati Bengals could get a do-over on their schedule and pick another place to open their season, they’d likely take it.
With a new coach and offensive system, star receiver A.J. Green out with an ankle injury and an unsettled offensive line, heading into Seattle’s CenturyLink Field — one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL — isn’t the ideal way to start.
Plus, Bengals left tackle Cordy Glenn has been placed in the concussion protocol, putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in doubt.
Not exactly the debut first-year head coach Zac Taylor, who is familiar with the setting in Seattle after having been an assistant the past two seasons with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, was looking for.
“I’ve seen the worst of it,” Taylor said. “Seattle is one of the top places on the road that I’ve ever been part of. We really worked on it springtime on our non-verbal communication. That’s one of the things that we stress in everyday life — communication, verbal and non-verbal. It’s a great test. We feel like we have an answer.”
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton echoed Taylor’s comments.
“When you play in the noise, you’ve got to have great communication,” Dalton said. “You’ve got to make sure everybody’s on the same page. Everybody’s dialed in. Everybody’s listening.
“We’ll be prepared for it. We know it’s going to be loud — first game of the year. Seattle’s a loud place anyway. We can’t have the mistakes. We can’t be jumping offsides. We can’t do the stuff that will set you back. We’ve got to prepare for it and mentally be ready for it.”
The Bengals have pumped in loud music during practice to prepare for the Seahawks.
“It’s better than not having it,” Dalton said. “But it’s not the same as Sunday.”
Throw in the Seahawks’ acquisition of three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and things could really get tough for the Bengals, who lost nine of their last 11 games last season to finish 6-10.
The Seahawks finished 10-6 and made the playoffs last season in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year.
They acquired Clowney last weekend in a trade with Houston for two linebackers and a third-round draft pick next year.
“I’m glad it’s over, the whole process of being traded and everything,” Clowney said. “I’m glad I can be a part of this team here now and get going on a new journey.”
Clowney went through his first practice in Seattle on Monday.
“His excitement about coming here and being part of this team and ready to take advantage of this opportunity to show where he belongs. He’s not going to let this go by now,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “He wants to show us that we’ve got to have him here. That’s thrilling for us to hear. We’ll see what goes down in the long haul.”
Clowney will play on one end of the Seahawks’ defensive line, with Ziggy Ansah on the other. Ansah, another former Pro Bowl player, signed as a free agent with Seattle in the offseason.
“Those guys are like bookends. They’re exactly what you’re looking for on the edge,” Carroll said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to see these guys come together and be a factor and play off one another and complement each other.”
–Field Level Media
Chiefs have Super Bowl aspirations as they open vs. Jaguars
Chiefs have Super Bowl aspirations as they open vs. Jaguars
Expectations for a
Chiefs have Super Bowl aspirations as they open vs. Jaguars
Expectations for a dazzling encore to last season do not seem to faze the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nor does the overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game, where the New England Patriots won the coin toss, scored a touchdown and kept the NFL’s MVP, Patrick Mahomes, from touching the football in the extra frame.
“There’s no hangover from that. Every year is a different year in this league,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
If different is eventually defined as more explosive for Kansas City, it should again contend for a berth in the Super Bowl, a game the Chiefs last played in 50 seasons ago when they downed the Minnesota Vikings.
That quest begins Sunday when Kansas City visits Jacksonville. The Jaguars could present a stiff defensive challenge after adding rookie Josh Allen as an edge rusher to add to a talented defensive front.
Nonetheless, Mahomes, who begins his second year as a starter, is surrounded by his favorite targets in tight end Travis Kelce (103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (87 for 1,479 and 12 scores).
The Chiefs, who reported no new injuries going into the opener, boosted their offensive talent with the acquisition of LeSean McCoy after the veteran running back was recently released by the Buffalo Bills.
McCoy could play sparingly against the Jaguars, however, so he is not put in a “bad spot,” Reid said. That leaves Damien Williams to get the bulk of the carries after the journeyman excelled late last season as both a rusher and receiver.
“At every single position, I feel like we’re three to four deep,” said Mahomes.
Except quarterback, of course, where Matt Moore was signed as a backup after it was determined Chad Henne needed ankle surgery.
During Mahomes’ record-setting debut as a starter, the No. 10 overall selection in the 2017 draft joined Peyton Manning (2013) as the only players in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.
“Some of the things that went on were historical things,” said Reid, “but some great defensive coordinators in this league have had an opportunity to study him this offseason. That’s where the challenge comes in.”
Some adjustments surfaced when the Chiefs split their last six games last season but still earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
In addition to preparing for the NFL’s most productive offense of a year ago, the Jaguars are confronted with other issues. Hurricane Dorian curtailed their practice schedule and obviously disrupted the lives of everyone in the Jacksonville area. Temperatures in the 90s are expected during the game on Sunday.
“There’s been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “The priority was to make sure everyone is safe and has a plan, and once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan with what they’re doing, then I think we just take things as they come.”
Nick Foles left Philadelphia and takes over as the Jacksonville quarterback. He is dealing with oblique soreness but is expected to play.
An unproven receiving corps could prompt the Jaguars to rely on running back Leonard Fournette, especially to limit opportunities for Kansas City’s potent attack. A year ago, Jacksonville lost 10 of its last 12, finishing 5-11 after reaching the AFC Championship Game during its 2017 run.
–Field Level Media
Bucs, 49ers open looking to end long playoff droughts
Bucs, 49ers open looking to end long playoff droughts
Bucs, 49ers open looking to end long playoff droughts
Two teams looking for improved seasons get what would be considered a favorable Week 1 matchup when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL opener on Sunday afternoon.
The game will be a rematch of a 27-9 Tampa Bay home win in Week 12 last November, with the Buccaneers having since switched coaches and the 49ers quarterbacks.
Bruce Arians and Devin White will be making their Buccaneers debuts, with the former Arizona Cardinals coach already having named the No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 draft as one of his starting inside linebackers.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo returns from a knee injury to regain his starting status as the San Francisco quarterback, replacing Nick Mullens, who was sacked four times and threw two interceptions in the 49ers’ trip to Florida last year.
The opener isn’t expected to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which brought rain to much of Florida’s east coast Tuesday and Wednesday. But hot and humid weather is expected to greet the 49ers, whose late-fall visit last Thanksgiving weekend featured Chamber of Commerce conditions.
“It can wear you out,” Arians warned Wednesday on a conference call with Northern California media. “We get worn out every day in practice. We had a lot of lightning during training camp, so we went inside and opened all the doors to keep the humidity in there. It wasn’t much fun.”
The 49ers might not be accustomed to summertime Florida weather, but they are quite familiar with Arians, who coached in the NFC West from 2013-2017. And vice versa, with Arians holding the advantage, winning seven of the 10 head-to-heads, including the last six.
Coming off a 5-11 season and seeking to end an 11-year playoff drought, Arians returns the Buccaneers’ same dynamic throw-and-catch combination in Jameis Winston and Mike Evans. They combined for six connections for 116 yards in last year’s game.
Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the win. It was one of just three games with at least 300 yards and two TD’s last season, and the only one in a win.
This time around, Winston figures to have to deal with an improved 49ers defensive front that now features Nick Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April, and Dee Ford, an import from Kansas City who had 13 sacks and forced seven fumbles last season, as book-ends.
Both basically were given the preseason off to deal with health issues, Bosa a high ankle sprain that he sustained early in training camp, and Ford a tendinitis issue in his knee that has bothered him in the past.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been as motivated in my life to get back,” Bosa told reporters this week. “I’ve had my sights set on playing my first NFL season. Every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right.”
Garoppolo is set once again to direct the San Francisco offense after having blown out his knee in the third game of the 2018 season at Kansas City. The 49ers had split their first two games, dropping their opener at Minnesota before beating Detroit at home.
The 49ers haven’t made the playoffs since 2013 during the Jim Harbaugh era. Jon Gruden was the coach the last time the Buccaneers reached the postseason in 2007.
–Field Level Media
Healthy Newton, Panthers host NFC champion Rams
Healthy Newton, Panthers host NFC champion Rams
Questions had
Healthy Newton, Panthers host NFC champion Rams
Questions had arisen regarding Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s health going into the season opener.
The opponent is the Los Angeles Rams, who seem to have put to rest any quarterback quizzes for a while with Jared Goff signing an extension on Tuesday.
The two teams meet Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The Rams are the reigning NFC champions, coming off a Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots. They’ve moved on from that.
“We’re focused on this year,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think our guys have done a great job of having that singular focus on just producing in the present.”
Newton sustained a sprained foot during a brief stint in Carolina’s third preseason game Aug. 22, but he wasn’t on the team’s first injury report on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera rebuffed speculation about Newton’s status Wednesday.
“He’s in great shape and mentally where he needs to be,” Rivera said. “He’s throwing the ball the way he needs to.”
On the flip side, McVay kept his starters entirely out of game action in the preseason.
Los Angeles seems more stable at quarterback at least in terms of off-field news this week. Goff agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $134 million that takes him through 2024.
Goff, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has thrown 60 touchdown passes in 31 games as a starter over the last two seasons, including 32 TDs last year.
“He’s a special player,” McVay said. “I think his production speaks for itself. … Naturally, the quarterback is thrust into that leadership role.”
Goff will have some newcomers around him on offense. Center Brian Allen and left guard Joe Noteboom are slated to make their first NFL starts, replacing John Sullivan (retired) and Rodger Saffold (left in free agency), respectively.
But running back Todd Gurley is back, and he’ll be playing in his home state. He said the lack of action in preseason games isn’t a concern.
“It’s all good,” said Gurley, who’s entering his fifth season coming off consecutive first-team All-Pro campaigns.
“Todd is ready to play real football, and I think he’s ready to go,” McVay said. “It’s not exclusive to Todd.”
The Rams have won consecutive NFC West crowns.
With Newton’s status somewhat in question the past couple of weeks, much of the attention fell on reserve quarterbacks. Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier have been dubbed Newton’s backups.
“We saw some really good things last year that gives us a lot of confidence in Kyle,” Rivera said. “It’s one of those things where you have to have confidence when you are on the field, the player has to have confidence.”
The Panthers will introduce new kicker Joey Slye, who excelled in the preseason and landed the job when Graham Gano went on injured reserve.
“Just being here and getting the opportunity has been awesome, and I really appreciate the guys for trusting me, the coaches for trusting me,” Slye said.
Carolina is trying to recover from a 7-9 season that came after beginning 2018 with a 6-2 record.
The Panthers have faced the defending NFC champion every year since 2008, excluding 2016, when they held the title themselves. They’ve won three of the past four meetings and four of the last six in such matchups.
This is the third time in Rivera’s nine seasons that Carolina opens with a home game.
This will be the Rams’ first visit to Charlotte since the franchise relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The Panthers have won five of the last six meetings.
–Field Level Media
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
The Arizona Cardinals' grand
Murray-Kingsbury era begins as Cardinals host Lions
The Arizona Cardinals’ grand Air Raid experiment begins Sunday, when rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Kyler Murray debut for a team looking to redefine an offense that was last in the NFL last season in yards and points.
The visiting Detroit Lions moved to help their production with a less splashy hire, bringing in veteran offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.
With Kingsbury and Murray comes a four-wideout, limited-huddle, shotgun-oriented attack that is designed to create space for athletic playmakers, including the dual-threat Murray, by stretching the field horizontally and vertically.
“If I wrote ‘wow’ one hundred times, that was probably not enough,” Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on the college tape he saw of Murray before making him the first pick in the 2019 draft.
“In today’s day and age, you have to be able to extend with your feet and make plays out of the pocket. Now we have a guy who can be a weapon with his feet and his arm.”
Running back David Johnson, Hall of Famer-in-waiting wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and second-year wideout Christian Kirk are expected to help Murray energize an offense that was last in the league in yards gained (241.6 per game) and points (14.1) under first-year coach Steve Wilks, who was fired the day after a 4-12 regular season ended.
Although Kingsbury’s particular version of the open-field attack is new to the NFL, Johnson believes big things are coming. He had 2,118 yards from scrimmage in 2016, before a wrist injury and a stagnant offense limited his effectiveness the last two years.
“I definitely hope that a thousand/thousand is reachable,” Johnson said of gaining 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, “and that’s always going to be my goal, with the team coming first.”
That is a high bar. San Francisco’s Roger Craig in 1985 and St. Louis’ Marshall Faulk in 1999 are the only two running backs in league history with a double grand.
Lions coach Matt Patricia added former Minnesota and Seattle offensive coordinator Bevell to replace Jim Bob Cooter after the Lions went 6-10 and were 24th in total offense (327.3) and 25th in points (20.3) last season.
Detroit quarterback Matt Stafford will begin his 11th NFL season after career-lows in yards (3,777) and touchdowns (21) as a full-time starter. Halfback Kerryon Johnson and wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are his primary threats, and the Lions also plan to use the tight end more after making T.J. Hockenson the eighth pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
“Every year I’m trying to be a better player than I was the year before, and this year is no different,” Stafford told the team’s website. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to go play better and help this team win.”
Rush ends Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs will bookend a Cardinals’ defense that was vulnerable to the run last season. Jones had 13 sacks a year ago, and free agent Suggs had seven sacks in his 16th season in Baltimore.
Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, who helped revive the Lions’ defense after being acquired from the Giants last season, will be with the team through 2021 after signing an extension in the offseason.
Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (fractured tibia) is out fir Arizona, and Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson will begin his six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, leaving the secondary thin and inexperienced.
Detroit middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee) and defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) were limited in practice Wednesday. Their status for the game is uncertain, but center Frank Ragnow (ankle) is expected to play.
–Field Level Media
Leave a Comment