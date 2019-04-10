QB Haskins not attending NFL draft
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ name was notably absent when the league listed the 23 players who will attend the NFL Draft in Nashville later this month.
Haskins has not commented on his decision to forego the festivities, but the revelation follows speculation this week that his draft stock is slipping.
Peter King wrote in Monday’s “Football Morning in America” column that the former Buckeyes star “could plummet” and might be the fourth quarterback off the board after Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.
Murray, Lock and Jones will be in attendance when the draft kicks off on April 25. So will Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa, a potential No. 1 overall pick along with Murray.
Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 starts last season.
It’s not uncommon for top players to skip the green room and attend draft parties at home with friends and family. The last two No. 1 overall selections — Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Myles Garrett in 2017 — opted not to attend the draft.
Man cited for aiming laser at Brady in AFC title game
A 64-year-old Missouri man was cited for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady’s face during the AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit was ticketed for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday in a news release.
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs on Jan. 20.
A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady’s face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved.
Morgan has already been banned for life from the stadium, ESPN reported in February.
Jets sign former AAF QB Silvers
The New York Jets signed former Alliance of American Football quarterback Brandon Silvers, the team announced Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed.
Silvers, 24, started three games for the Memphis Express and passed for 777 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
In four seasons at Troy from 2014-17, Silvers passed for 10,677 yards with 71 TDs and 29 picks.
He broke Sam Bradford’s NCAA freshman record by completing 70.5 percent of his passes in 2014 and was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a junior.
In his final college game, Silvers was named MVP of Troy’s 50-30 victory against North Texas in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 16, 2017.
Redskins interviewing several quarterback prospects
At least three more quarterbacks are reportedly visiting this week with the Washington Redskins, who hold the No. 15 pick in this month’s NFL Draft.
NFL Network said Duke’s Daniel Jones, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson all have meetings scheduled with the Redskins, who have already hosted Drew Lock of Missouri and Jarrett Stidham of Auburn.
Jones will visit Wednesday night and Thursday, Thorson meets with the team Wednesday, and Haskins is due sometime this week, according to NFL Network.
West Virginia’s Will Grier is also expected at Redskins Park in the coming days, according to NBC Sports Washington.
Washington appears poised to add a rookie passer to pair with veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, with Alex Smith questionable to return from his leg injury in 2019.
Giants re-sign WR Shepard to one-year contract
The New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Russell Shepard to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The 28-year-old wideout confirmed the news on social media.
“EXTREMELY happy to be back with the GANG!!!!” Shepard posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #BigBLUE.
Shepard appeared in 12 games in his first season with the Giants in 2018, playing primarily on special teams and catching 10 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Undrafted out of LSU, he spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013-16) and one with the Carolina Panthers (2017). He has 57 catches for 822 yards and six scores in 84 career games.
Shepard could be in line for a bigger role in the New York offense in 2019 following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
Terms were not disclosed. Shepard earned a base salary of $1.25 million with incentives up to $700,000 last season, per Spotrac.com.
Oklahoma QB Murray plans to attend draft
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray knows he will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft.
As for where Murray will go from there, he still can’t say for sure.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to be in attendance for the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Another top quarterback — Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins — is not scheduled to attend.
Here is the alphabetical list of participants, according to NFL.com:
1. Josh Allen, DE, Kentucky
2. Deandre Baker, DB, Georgia
3. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
4. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
5. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
6. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
7. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
8. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
9. Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
10. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
12. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
13. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
14. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
15. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
16. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
17. Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
18. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
19. Devin White, LB, LSU
20. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
21. Greedy Williams, DB, LSU
22. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
23. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in this year’s draft. The San Francisco 49ers will select second and New York Jets third.
NFL, NFLPA commit to regular meetings on new CBA
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season.
Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was among those in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, according to NFL.com.
NFL notebook: QB Murray, 22 others to attend draft
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be in Nashville on April 25 for the first round of the NFL draft. Where he goes from there remains to be seen.
Murray is one of 23 prospects who plan to attend the draft later this month, the NFL announced Tuesday. He stands a chance to be one of the top picks, if not the No. 1 overall selection, after passing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2018.
Quarterbacks Daniel Jones of Duke and Drew Lock of Missouri also plan to be at the draft, while another top quarterback, Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, will not be there. The other 20 players include six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends and a running back.
Murray reportedly headed to Phoenix on Tuesday for another meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 overall draft pick.
–The NFL and NFL Players Association announced they will take part in regularly scheduled meetings to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement.
The NFL and NFLPA issued the following statement: “Today, the members of the NFL’s Management Council and the NFLPA’s Executive Committee met to discuss negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The League and the Union have committed to meet regularly in the coming months, which will involve staff, NFL leadership, members of the NFLPA Executive Committee and Player Representation.”
The league and its players most recently agreed upon a collective bargaining agreement in 2011. The deal, which was reached after a player lockout, runs through the end of the 2020 season. Both sides hope that starting negotiations early may help to avoid a work stoppage after the end of next season.
–The New England Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski agreed to a two-year contract, ESPN reported.
Gostkowski, 35, has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
–The NFL released the 65-game 2019 preseason schedule, kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
Other highlights include the Dallas Cowboys facing the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu on Aug. 17, the NFL’s first preseason contest at Aloha Stadium since 1976.
The Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots will square off against the New York Giants in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.
–The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal, the team announced. Official terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported that he could earn up to $4 million with incentives.
Clayborn, who played for the Falcons from 2015-17, appeared in 14 games for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season and tallied 2.5 sacks.
Clayborn, 30, has registered 32.5 career sacks and 90 quarterback hits in 95 games (51 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots.
–Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an interview with ESPN Milwaukee that he “lost vision” after sustaining a concussion in the final game of last season.
Rodgers also went into detail about the knee injury he sustained in Week 1 and then aggravated in Week 5. Rodgers left the Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears but returned to engineer the 20-point comeback victory.
“I had a tibial plateau fracture and obviously an MCL sprain,” Rodgers told ESPN, “so that was very painful. If you watch the hit back, just my two bones here that come together on the outside just kind of made an indent fracture. Very painful.”
–The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing of three former Alliance of American Football players to one-year contracts.
Quarterback Luis Perez and wide receivers Charles Johnson and Greg Ward became available when the AAF ceased operations last week, just eight weeks into its inaugural season.
Report: Patriots agree to two-year deal with Gostkowski
The New England Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski have agreed to a two-year contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Gostkowski has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.
Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selectio, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.
Gostkowski has 1,743 career points, and has led the NFL in scoring on five occasions. He has topped 140 points in a season seven times.
He is 39 of 44 on field goals in 28 postseason appearances.
Falcons bring back veteran DE Clayborn
The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.
Official terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported that he could earn up to $4 million with incentives.
Clayborn, who played for the Falcons from 2015-17, appeared in 14 games for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season and tallied 2.5 sacks.
“I’m excited to be back and help this defense and team anyway I can,” he told NFL Network. “It’s familiar here and I know I fit into the defense well. At this point that’s what’s most important.”
Clayborn, 30, has registered 32.5 career sacks and 90 quarterback hits in 95 games (51 starts) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots.
On Nov. 12, 2017, the former first-round pick (20th overall in 2011) set a Falcons record with six sacks in a 27-7 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
Aaron Rodgers: ‘I lost vision’ after Week 17 concussion
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that he “lost vision” after suffering a concussion in the final game of last season.
In an interview with ESPN Milwaukee radio, Rodgers said it was the first time he’s ever removed himself from a game.
“It’s disappointing how it ended, getting that concussion was disappointing and also a little scary, honestly. I couldn’t see. I lost vision, definitely peripheral,” Rodgers told ESPN about the injury he incurred after a sack against the Detroit Lions.
Rodgers also went into detail about the knee injury he suffered in Week 1 and then reinjured in Week 5. Rodgers left the game against the Chicago Bears but returned to engineer the 20-point comeback victory.
Rodgers called it an “indent fracture.”
“I had a tibial plateau fracture and obviously an MCL sprain,” Rodgers told ESPN. “So that was very painful. If you watch the hit back, just my two bones here that come together on the outside just kind of made an indent fracture. Very painful.”
Rodgers did not require surgery and said he returned from a vacation in New Zealand feeling “incredible.”
Rodgers said he’s “excited about working” with new coach Matt LaFleur.
“I think any great quarterback-to-play-caller relationship is a good partnership. We both know who the boss is and it’s him. But it works better when it’s a partnership,” Rodgers told ESPN.
2019 Masters: Rating the Rookies
The gravity of the event and the nuances of Augusta National are the driving factors behind only three rookies winning the green jacket in the 82 Masters contested since 1934.
Ten professionals among the 87-player field will be making their Masters debuts this week.
There are few household names, but plenty of talent that could make some noise this week. Rating the rookies in this year’s field:
Eddie Pepperell, England (World Golf Rank: 40): Pepperell first popped onto the worldwide scene by posting the low round on Sunday at last year’s Open Championship. He made another final-round run at The Players last month, again showing that he can handle the biggest stages. We like the 28-year-old’s game — and mental makeup — to be hovering around the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday.
Matt Wallace, England (36): Some will recall Wallace’s hole-in-one at last year’s PGA Championship. But the Englishman is well known on the European Tour after posting three victories in 2018. His form hasn’t been stellar since a solo second at the Dubai Desert Classic in January — a T6 at Bay Hill being his only other top-10 this year. But Wallace’s game garners a lot of respect from fellow players.
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (43): Other pros had hinted at the Dane’s all-around game before he slayed Tiger Woods en route to a semifinal showing at the WGC-Match Play event last month. He missed the cut last week and fatigue has to be a concern after a busy stretch in the U.S. for the European Tour star.
Keith Mitchell, United States (60): It’s understandable that Mitchell’s results have tailed off since winning his first PGA Tour event at The Honda Classic and then posting a T6 the next week at Bay Hill. He went T47 at The Players before failing to advance out of the group stage at Match Play. Mitchell has a lot of game and, more important at Augusta National, length to spare.
Corey Conners, Canada (84): Talk about a whirlwind turn of events. Conners had to Monday qualify just to be in last week’s field at the Valero Texas Open. He then went on to win the event and secure the final spot in this year’s Masters — along with a slew of other perks. He’s an unlikely contender but should at least be playing with nothing to lose.
Aaron Wise, United States (67): In the field courtesy of his victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson last year, there is little to suggest that Wise is prepared to make a run this week. He has four missed cuts in his past seven starts and only one top-20 result. His swing is highly inconsistent at the moment, which was on full display during his Match Play loss to Woods.
Andrew Landry, United States (128): Landry admitted losing some focus after winning his first PGA Tour event at last year’s Valero Texas Open. He didn’t make the cut in his title defense, which has been fairly standard of late. He has five MCs in nine events in 2019 and hasn’t posted a top-20 result since last July.
Adam Long, United States (108): Another first-time winner this season at the Desert Classic, Long promptly missed his next five cuts. On the Web.com Tour this time last year, Long will no doubt enjoy the pageantry and the azaleas, but sticking around for the weekend would be considered a significant accomplishment.
Kevin Tway, United States (98): It has been going steadily downhill for Tway since beginning the 2018-19 season with a victory at the Safeway Open. That includes six consecutive missed cuts dating back to February.
Michael Kim, United States (330): How does the world’s 330th-ranked player make his way into the Masters field? By winning last year’s John Deere. Since then, Kim has missed 13 of 18 cuts, including all eight in 2019. He tied for last in the limited-field Tournament of Champions and missed two more cuts prior to that.
NFL releases 2019 preseason schedule
The NFL released the 65-game 2019 preseason schedule Tuesday, kicking off with the Hall of Fame game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.
After the Broncos-Falcons clash (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), there are four nationally televised games scheduled for Week 2 of the preseason and three more for Week 3.
The Week 2 slate includes the Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 15, and the New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS, 4 p.m.) on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Week 3 action includes the Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.) on Thursday, Aug. 22, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC, 8 pm.) on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams in Honolulu on Aug. 17, the NFL’s first preseason contest at Aloha Stadium since 1976.
The Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots will square off against the New York Giants in the preseason finale for the 15th straight season.
Specific dates and times for the remaining games will be released later this offseason.
Report: Murray meeting again with Cardinals
Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray reportedly headed to Phoenix on Tuesday for another meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 pick in this month’s draft.
The NFL Network reported that the former Oklahoma quarterback and his agent are visiting the team on Wednesday. Murray previously met with the Cardinals at the NFL Combine and again last month at his campus workout in Norman, Okla.
Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, also represents Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Arizona has met with other potential top picks, including Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Murray passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games last season for the Sooners.
Eagles sign three ex-AAF players to 1-year contracts
The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signings Tuesday of three former Alliance of American Football players to one-year contracts.
Quarterback Luis Perez and wide receivers Charles Johnson and Greg Ward became available when the AAF ceased operations last week, just eight weeks into its inaugural season.
Perez, 24, passed for 1,461 yards (third in the AAF) with five touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games with the Birmingham Iron.
Johnson, 30, led the league in receptions (45) and receiving yards (687) and caught five touchdowns in eight games with the Orlando Apollos.
Ward, 23, caught 22 passes for 214 yards with the San Antonio Commanders.
Ward and Perez have never appeared in an NFL game, while Johnson had 60 catches for 834 yards and two touchdowns in 39 games with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16.
Reports: Falcons bring back veteran DE Clayborn
The Atlanta Falcons are signing defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
Clayborn, who played for the Falcons from 2015-17, appeared in 14 games for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots last season and tallied 2.5 sacks.
Clayborn, 30, has registered 32.5 career sacks and 90 quarterback hits in 95 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons and Patriots.
On Nov. 12, 2017, the former first-round pick (20th overall in 2011) set a Falcons record with six sacks in a 27-7 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys DE Lawrence to miss preseason after surgery
A day after reports that he will have shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence confirmed Monday he expects to miss the preseason while recovering in hopes of playing in Week 1.
Fresh off reaching a five-year deal to remain in Dallas, Lawrence said on The Rich Eisen Show that he will undergo surgery on Wednesday after putting off the procedure while he sorted out his contract, reportedly worth $105 million.
Lawrence, 26, played through the injury in the 2018 season and led the Cowboys with 10.5 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowler has 25 sacks over the past two season, with no other Cowboy recording double digits over the same span.
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told a Dallas radio station Monday that the team is “hopeful” that Lawrence will be back sooner rather than later.
“Yes, you are always hopeful for the shorter time barring some complication,” Jones told 103.3 FM on Monday morning, per the Star-Telegram. “It was certainly a concern. He played with it last year. We felt like it was in his best interest long-term. DeMarcus felt that way. We needed to get surgery. It turns out it got done in a timely fashion. We couldn’t do a contract that wasn’t good for DeMarcus and the Cowboys.”
The Cowboys tagged Lawrence in March for the second year in a row, giving them until July 15 to sign him to a long-term extension. Lawrence played the 2018 season on his $17.1 million tender, and he could have made $20.5 million on the tag in 2019, but reports had indicated he was unlikely to participate in training camp if he didn’t receive a long-term extension.
In five seasons in Dallas, Lawrence has a combined 34 sacks and 200 tackles in 64 games (47 starts). The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Chiefs agree to deal with LB Attaochu
The Kansas City Chiefs have reached agreement with linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, according to the sports agency that represents the 26-year-old.
SportsTrust tweeted out a photo of Attaochu while announcing he has joined the Chiefs.
“@JAttaochu45 -> @Chiefs. Back to the AFC West. Congrats, Jerry!”
Attaochu played his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) with the Chargers — three in San Diego, one in Los Angeles — so he is mighty familiar with the AFC West. He had 10 sacks in 38 games (13 starts) with the Chargers. Attaochu was originally picked in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chargers.
He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent in March 2018 but didn’t make the team and was released. The New York Jets picked up Attaochu two days later and he had two sacks in 11 games.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Cowboys DE Lawrence to miss preseason
A day after reports that he will have shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence confirmed Monday he expects to miss the preseason while recovering in hopes of playing in Week 1.
Fresh off reaching a five-year deal to remain in Dallas, Lawrence said on The Rich Eisen Show that he will undergo surgery on Wednesday after putting off the procedure while he sorted out his contract, reportedly worth $105 million.
Lawrence, 26, played through the injury in the 2018 season and led the Cowboys with 10.5 sacks. The two-time Pro Bowler has 25 sacks over the past two seasons, with no other Cowboy recording double digits over the same span.
In five seasons in Dallas, Lawrence has a combined 34 sacks and 200 tackles in 64 games (47 starts). The Cowboys selected the Boise State product in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
–The Kansas City Chiefs have reached agreement with linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, according to the sports agency SportsTrust that represents the 26-year-old.
Attaochu played his first four NFL seasons (2014-17) with the Chargers — three in San Diego, one in Los Angeles — so he is mighty familiar with the AFC West. He had 10 sacks in 38 games (13 starts) with the Chargers. Attaochu was originally picked in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chargers.
He signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent in March 2018 but didn’t make the team and was released. The New York Jets picked up Attaochu two days later and he had two sacks in 11 games.
–The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive tackle Rodney Gunter to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Gunter reportedly made a free-agent visit to the Green Bay Packers last week. The 27-year-old Gunter established career highs of 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year in his fourth season with the Cardinals. He has 95 tackles and eight sacks in 64 career games (25 starts).
The Cardinals also announced that they signed two offensive linemen who played for the recently disbanded Alliance of American Football: Andrew Lauderdale (Arizona Hotshots) and Jeremiah Poutasi (Salt Lake City Stallions).
–The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of five players, highlighted by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao and four others with experience in the now-suspended Alliance of American Football.
Vaeao, 25, has played parts of three seasons with the Eagles since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2016. He was cut by the Eagles last October and was signed to the New York Jets practice squad the following month, but never saw regular-season action.
In addition, the Panthers added four others who played in the AAF. The group includes Rashad Ross, 29, who caught 36 passes for 583 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and a league-best seven touchdowns for the Arizona Hotshots. His signing initially was reported on Thursday.
–The Miami Dolphins have reached a one-year deal with former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ricardo Louis, according to multiple reports.
A fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2016, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Louis missed all of last season with a neck injury that he had surgically repaired before training camp.
The two seasons prior, Louis appeared in all 32 games with 12 starts, catching 45 passes for 562 yards. He also averaged 18.2 yards on nine kickoff returns as a rookie after running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.
–Former rugby player Christian Wade has been allocated to the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, the team announced.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Wade was a highly decorated rugby star in the United Kingdom, having played for the national team at the U16, U18 and U20 levels, as well as making the British and Irish Lions squad. He retired from the rugby union last year to pursue playing in the NFL.
Wade’s 82 tries (touchdowns) in Premiership Rugby, mostly as a ballcarrier, is third all-time and he has been designated as a running back with the Bills.
Wade, 27, is one of seven international athletes from five countries who have been training in Florida with the goal of landing one of four placements among AFC East teams this offseason. He participated in a pro day last week, where he was timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
The four clubs will be allowed to carry an extra player (91 total) during training camp and, should the player not make the final roster, will also receive an extra practice squad spot for the allotted player. However, those placed on the practice squad with the international player exemption will be ineligible to be activated during the season.
Take 5: Good bets to win the Masters
Take 5: Good bets to win the Masters
Masters week is here, and one of the many intriguing elements is the small field at Augusta National. Only 87 players qualified for this year’s event, making it even more likely that one of the world’s best players will earn a green jacket come Sunday.
Defending champion Patrick Reed offers good odds at 60-1 by Sportsbook.ag, but he hasn’t shown the form of late that instills confidence that he can threaten a repeat. The same would be true for the likes of former champs Jordan Spieth (18-1 despite zero top-10s since last year’s Open Championship) and Phil Mickelson (45-1, two missed cuts in past three events and eliminated in group stage of Match Play).
Five good bets to win the 2019 Masters.
5. Tiger Woods, United States (14-1): Never count Tiger out at Augusta National. It’s the tournament he covets the most and builds his entire schedule around. But he’s also 43 years old and the most recent of his 14 major titles came 11 years ago. He hasn’t donned the green jacket since 2005. Woods has only five events under his belt in 2019 and hasn’t shown the form of late to make him one of the true favorites this week. But, hey, he also has four green jackets to his name and few players understand the nuances of Augusta National better than Tiger.
4. Francesco Molinari, Italy (18-1): Those are pretty favorable odds for one of the world’s most consistent players. Since tying for 20th at last year’s Masters, Molinari has posted four worldwide wins, including last month’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. His ball-striking is typically impeccable and he has the steely nerves to handle the pressure of the back nine on Sunday.
3. Eddie Pepperell, England (150-1): If you’re looking for a longshot, Pepperell is worth a strong look at 150-1. He’s ranked 40th in the world and has shown the ability to compete on golf’s biggest stages. Pepperell posted a 67 on Sunday of last year’s Open Championship – the lowest score in the final round – to tie for sixth. He also made a Sunday charge with a 66 at The Players last month before ultimately tying for third. Pepperell primarily plays on the European Tour and this will be the 28-year-old’s first time in the Masters. Only three Masters rookies have won since the tournament began in 1934, hence the long odds. Pepperell is one of 10 professionals making their Masters debuts this week.
2. Dustin Johnson, United States (10-1): Justin Rose snuck past him for the No. 1 spot in the world rankings entering this week, but Johnson’s numbers across the board in 2019 are as well-rounded as any player in the field. He has the length to tame Augusta National and his short iron play has improved markedly. The lone question is the putter, as some painful misses in the 5- to 10-foot range have crept into Johnson’s game the past few events.
1. Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (8-1): The betting favorite, McIlroy is unquestionably the hottest player on the planet. He has seven consecutive top-10s to begin 2019, highlighted by his win at The Players, and all facets of his game have come together. If he can get the putter even reasonably hot this week, McIlroy has perhaps his best opportunity yet to complete the career grand slam come Sunday.
Panthers sign five, including four AAF players
The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of five players on Monday, highlighted by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao and four others with experience in the now-suspended Alliance of American Football.
Vaeao, 25, has played parts of three seasons with the Eagles since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2016. He was cut by the Eagles last October and was signed to the New York Jets practice squad the following month, but never saw regular-season action.
With the Eagles, Vaeao played in 33 career games (three starts) and recorded 27 tackles and three sacks.
In addition, the Panthers added four others who played in the AAF. Rashad Ross, 29, caught 36 passes for 583 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and a league-best seven touchdowns for the Arizona Hotshots. His signing initially was reported on Thursday.
Also joining Carolina’s 90-man roster are defensive tackle T.J. Barnes, who also played in parts of three NFL seasons with the Jets, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from 2014-16. He has six career tackles in 21 games (one start).
The other ex-AAF players to sign Monday are tight end Thomas Duarte and offensive tackle Brandon Greene.
