QB Griffin tops 200 yards as Bucs top Dolphins
Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin threw for 201 yards and one touchdown as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Miami Dolphins in an NFL preseason game Friday night.
Griffin threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Tanner Hudson with 3:35 left in the game to give Tampa Bay a 13-6 lead.
The Dolphins came back behind quarterback Jake Rudock to go 51 yards on seven plays in just over 1 1/2 minutes, capped by an 8-yard pass from Rudock to rookie running back Patrick Laird. Rudock completed the 2-point conversion on a pass to Trenton Irwin to give Miami a 14-13 lead.
Griffin marched Tampa Bay down the field in the closing seconds, setting up Matt Gay’s 48-yard field goal with 10 seconds left for the game winner.
Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen played the first half, hitting 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards. Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston played only the Buccaneers’ first series, completing 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards.
Manning, Daniels solid in Giants’ win over Bears
Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his heir apparent, rookie first-round pick Daniel Jones, each threw a touchdown pass, and New York routed the Chicago Bears 32-13 on Friday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Manning hit all four of his pass attempts for 42 yards before exiting, with his 10-play, 79-yard drive ending with an 8-yard touchdown to wide receiver Bennie Fowler.
Jones then came in for the Giants (2-0) and connected on 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to wide receiver TJ Jones, but he fumbled twice. Running back Saquon Barkley was held out for the second straight week.
Chase Daniel threw for 103 yards for the Bears (0-2), and Tyler Bray chipped in with 53 yards passing as Mitchell Trubisky sat out. Javon Wims hauled in five passes for 64 yards to lead Chicago. Kerrith Whyte Jr. produced the Bears’ only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.
Allen leads Bills to victory over Panthers
Josh Allen threw for 102 yards and directed a pair of scoring drives, and Kevin Johnson returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown as the Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night in Charlotte, N.C.
Allen completed 9 of 11 passes and led the Bills (2-0) to 10 first-quarter points, with Stephen Hauschka kicking a 30-yard field goal and LeSean McCoy capping the next drive with a 1-yard run up the middle.
Matt Barkley also produced for the Bills, completing 8 of 10 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard strike to Duke Williams in the second quarter. Cole Beasley led the Bills with five catches for 44 yards.
The Panthers (1-1) couldn’t get going on offense without Cam Newton, who sat out for the second straight game. They were held to 258 total yards. Taylor Heinicke hit 8 of 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, and Will Grier threw for 75 yards with one interception.
Matsuyama grabs BMW lead with course-record 63
Japan's Hideki
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama grabbed a one-shot lead at the BMW Championship by setting a course record with a 9-under-par 63 at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago on Friday.
Scoring conditions weren’t quite as favorable on Medinah’s No. 3 course as they were when Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak tied the course record with 65s on Thursday, but that didn’t slow Matsuyama, who sank seven putts outside of 10 feet in carding nine birdies.
He holds a one-shot lead at 12-under 132 over Tony Finau (66 on Friday) and Patrick Cantlay (67). Thomas is another shot back at 10 under, with a half-dozen players another shot off the pace: Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, Canada’s Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini.
World No. 1 Brooks Koepka managed only a 1-under 71 on Friday and is seven shots back in a tied for 25th at 5 under. However, he is still projected to hold the No. 1 spots in the FedEx Cup rankings entering next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, where the top-seeded player will hold a two-shot advantage and begin the tournament at 10 under.
Patrick Reed, who won last week’s The Northern Trust, is also at 5 under and projected to fall three spots to No. 5, with Matsuyama projected to vault to No. 2, followed by Cantlay and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who is tied for 11th at 8 under at the BMW.
Tiger Woods saw a promising round derailed by a pair of late bogeys. He shot a second consecutive 71 and is tied for 48th at 2 under. Likely needing to finish 11th or better to qualify for East Lake and defend his title at the Tour Championship, Woods is currently projected to drop seven more spots to No. 45.
Other big names who currently sit outside of the top 30, the cutoff to qualify for East Lake, include Jordan Spieth (No. 48), Phil Mickelson (No. 51) and Australia’s Jason Day (No. 55). Reigning FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose of England is tied for 40th at 3 under and is projected to drop to 15th.
Matsuyama birdied his first hole of the day en route to his lowest round of the year. He made the turn in 5-under 36, then poured in four more birdies on the back nine.
“It seemed like every time I had a birdie chance today that I made the putt,” Matsuyama told the Golf Channel through his interpreter. “You add it up, and that’s what I got.”
Matsuyama has fallen to No. 32 in the world rankings and is without a victory since 2017, when he ended the year No. 5, but he has posted a third and four other top-10 finishes in 20 events this year while missing only two cuts.
Cantlay has been going the other direction, breaking into the world’s top 10 for the first time in his career with a victory at the Memorial following ties for third at the PGA Championship and RBC Heritage and a tie for ninth at the Masters.
He had five birdies on a bogey-free card Friday, including salvaging par after driving it into the water on the par-4 15th hole.
“I played really solid today,” Cantlay said. “I don’t think you can play your way perfect around this place. Eventually, you will have to get up and down, just because it’s long and if you get out of position you need to leave yourself fat side.”
Finau, who is searching for his second PGA Tour victory, also had a bogey-free card that included four birdies over a five-hole stretch on the front nine.
“I mean, I feel like a win is around the corner. I felt that way all season,” Finau said, per Golfweek. “Coming off the Ryder Cup, I feel like I got some great experience there. Had a couple good looks at majors this year and haven’t got it done, but one of these times I know it’s going to be my turn. And hopefully that’s Sunday.”
Finau is also currently projected to move from 10th to No. 8 in the Presidents Cup standings, bumping Bryson DeChambeau to No. 9. The top eight following this week will automatically qualify for the United States team captained by Tiger Woods.
Woods also will have four captain’s picks.
Tiger’s charge fizzles in second 71 at BMW
Tiger Woods was unable to keep a mid-round charge going Friday and will have to rally over the weekend at the BMW Championship in order to qualify for next week’s Tour Championship.
Woods traded a pair of birdies and bogeys over his first nine holes at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago to make the turn in even par for the second round. He then reeled off three birdies over the next six holes and was in prime position in the fairway on the par-4 16th hole.
However, Woods left his approach shot in the bunker and was unable to get up and down to save par. He then bogeyed the 17th hole to fall back to 1-under for the day and went on to card his second consecutive 1-under round of 71.
“Left quite a few shots out there,” Woods told reporters after the round, adding that he was unable to capitalize on better ball striking than his first round.
At 2-under par entering the weekend, Woods is well off the pace entering the weekend and needs to finish in 11th place or better to advance and defend his Tour Championship. His inconsistent round on Friday included five birdies and four bogeys while hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation.
The telling statistic was successfully scrambling in just one of five attempts while also needing 30 putts to get around Medinah’s No. 3 course.
Woods has been unable to capitalize on a course softened by heavy rains of late. Meanwhile, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama set a course record of 8-under 63 playing just a few groups behind Woods.
Woods said he thinks it will take “something in the mid-60s” to give himself an opportunity to compete with the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings at East Lake in Atlanta next week.
NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Gordon
Troubled wide receiver Josh
Troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon was reinstated on a conditional basis by the NFL, the league announced on Friday.
Gordon will be able to rejoin the New England Patriots on Sunday and is eligible to play in the regular season.
Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.
“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”
The NFL said that Gordon won’t play in New England’s Aug. 22 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers because he hasn’t had “sufficient conditioning and practice.”
After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions related to substance abuse.
Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.
In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns.
Gordon has played in just 52 NFL games while battling substance-abuse issues. He has 220 receptions for 3,826 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Titans sign Smith, waive fellow LB Folston
The Tennessee Titans signed Joshua Smith and waived fellow linebacker James Folston on Friday.
Smith is a local product, having grown up in Murfreesboro (Tenn.) and playing collegiately at Vanderbilt.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Smith joins undrafted free-agent defensive back LaDarius Wiley as the former Commodores players on Tennessee’s roster.
Smith registered 61 tackles, including eight for loss and 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 games during his final season with Vanderbilt. He collected six sacks during his collegiate career and finished with 92 tackles in 40 games.
Folston’s stint with the Titans was a short one.
The 23-year-old, who signed with Tennessee on Monday, was undrafted out of Pittsburgh in May.
Folston recorded 47 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 43 career games with the Panthers.
Rivers, Chargers plan to wait on contract talks
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is content to wait on talks of a new deal.
Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, will play in 2019 in the final year of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million and includes a no-trade clause.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote Friday that both sides expect a deal will get done after the season for Rivers to remain with the Chargers after his 16th season with the club, although it would be intriguing if he and 42-year-old New England star Tom Brady each fully explored free agency this offseason when their deals expire.
“I think when you get to this point, you do take it one year at a time,” Rivers told NFL Network in training camp. “But I do expect to be playing here next year, that is the expectation. But when you’re 37, you say, ‘OK, let’s focus on this year.’ Then, ‘Let’s focus on next year.’ Take them one at a time.”
Rivers previously has indicated he wants to be with the Chargers when they move into the new stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood in 2020.
Rivers is coming off a 12-4 season that ended just short of the AFC title game with a playoff loss to the New England Patriots. He threw for 4,308 yards (ranking eighth in the NFL) with 32 touchdowns (tied for sixth) and 12 interceptions. He finished fifth in the league in passer rating (105.5) and ninth in completion percentage (68.3), while getting selected to the Pro Bowl for the eighth time.
He and general manager Tom Telesco have been on the same page throughout the offseason with their public comments about the quarterback’s future with the Chargers.
“I haven’t seen [a] drop-off in Philip since I arrived here six years ago,” Telesco said in January. “In the six years I’ve been here, he’s even playing better now than when I first got here so I guess the sky’s the limit.”
OT Toth gets military waiver to sign with Eagles
Former Army
Former Army offensive tackle Brett Toth received a military waiver on Friday and sign a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.
Toth started to fulfill his service requirement after graduating as a nuclear engineer in May 2018, but a change in policy regarding athletes pursuing professional careers provided an opening for him to request an opportunity to sign with the Eagles.
Toth, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 291 pounds, played 31 games in college and became the first player from West Point to compete in the Senior Bowl.
Air Force draftee Austin Cutting became the first military graduate to sign with a team in July under President Donald Trump’s change of policy.
The Minnesota Vikings made Cutting, a long snapper, a seventh-round draft pick (250th overall) out of the Air Force Academy in April.
Chargers S James suffers stress fracture in foot
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James suffered a stress
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James suffered a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the team announced Friday.
The team said James will continue to be evaluated, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote that the second-year player is expected to miss a “significant amount of time.”
Multiple outlets reported earlier that James was in a walking boot on his right leg during Friday’s practice. He suffered the injury in Thursday’s practice.
James recorded 105 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions last season after being selected with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 23-year-old was the first rookie in franchise history to eclipse 100 tackles.
James excelled in his final season at Florida State in 2017, collecting 84 tackles (5.5 for loss), two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 11 pass breakups.
Reports: Jets LB Williamson tears ACL, out for year
Jets linebacker Avery Williamson is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.
An MRI exam confirmed the injury Friday morning.
Williamson was expected to start at inside linebacker alongside free-agent signee C.J. Mosley. Either Anthony Wint or Neville Hewitt could step into the starting spot.
The 27-year-old Williamson suffered the injury Thursday night in the Jets’ preseason game against Atlanta when he collided in the second quarter with Falcons cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.
The Tennessee Titans drafted Williamson, a Kentucky product, in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He turned down a four-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Titans when he became a free agent in 2018, instead signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Jets. The contract included a $6 million signing bonus and $16 million in guaranteed money.
He has been remarkably durable in his career, missing just one game over five seasons. In his first season with the Jets, he started all 16 games and made 120 tackles, including six for loss, and had three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Eagles’ Pederson to remain patient in wake of injuries to QBs
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson plans to examine his options following an injury to a second backup quarterback in as many preseason games.
Reserve signal-callers Nate Sudfeld and Cody Kessler sustained injuries in consecutive preseason games while starter Carson Wentz effectively has remained a healthy scratch.
Sudfeld is expected to miss a few regular-season games after sustaining a broken bone in his left wrist last week.
Kessler was placed in concussion protocol after four passing attempts in Philadelphia’s 24-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
“I don’t know if I have ever been a part in the 14 years I played or been coaching, where we lost two quarterbacks like this in preseason games,” Pederson said. “The beauty is we will get both of them back and we will evaluate Cody in the morning. We still have a lot of preseason weeks to work out a lot of details and, again, make those decisions at the end.”
Rookie Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards on Thursday with a touchdown — a 38-yarder to Greg Ward Jr. — and an interception.
Sudfeld has completed 20 of 25 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in three career regular-season games. He played collegiately at Indiana and was the Washington Redskins’ sixth-round pick (No. 187 overall) in 2016.
After the Redskins released Sudfeld in 2017, the Eagles signed him to their practice squad and later put him on the 53-man roster.
Kessler is a former Southern Cal quarterback drafted by the Cleveland Browns who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Megatron, Harvard team on medical marijuana research
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and ex-NFL lineman Rob
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson and ex-NFL lineman Rob Sims are teaming their marijuana company with Harvard University to research the benefits of medical marijuana to treat chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE, and pain management.
Johnson and Sims established their marijuana business under the name Primitive and said Thursday at the Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit that they’re hoping for a long-term relationship with Harvard that leads to paths of healing for NFL brethren and everyday Joes.
Primitive participated in Harvard’s Global Catalyst Health Summit in May and committed to give research money and start a consortium with the brain-performance company NESTRE and Dr. Wilfred Ngwa. NESTRE does brain training with NFL athletes, including former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Josh McCown.
Harvard will provide medical research for Primitive, run clinical trials tied to CTE and pain management all with support from Harvard Medical School.
The medical school will provide support and quality assurance for any co-produced products.
Because CTE is only currently diagnosed postmortem, Johnson and Sims are hopeful Harvard’s medical group can make advancement toward living diagnoses with Primitive assisting in treatment plans.
“As being former athletes, we know there’s some sort of CTE or some sort of damage, 99 percent I think they say in the study,” Sims told ESPN. “So that means I may be walking around with some form of it. It’s really about the hope. Just providing hope, improving the game, making the game safer for former players after they are done. Really just being able to help people.
“I’m a second-generation NFL kid, both my father and father-in-law. I’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly of what it looks like when you’re done playing ball. If we can help this facet of people suffering from CTE or other cognitive disease, that’s the real goal here.”
Johnson, the six-time Pro Bowl selection, his wife, Brittney Johnson, and Sims were originally denied a license but have since been approved.
Johnson retired from the NFL following his ninth season with Detroit in 2015. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and touchdown catches (83).
Rodgers advises Ravens’ Jackson to ‘slide a little bit’
Aaron Rodgers liked what he saw out of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during their preseason game Thursday, although the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was quick to offer a bit of advice to the promising star.
Jackson had an electric 18-yard touchdown run negated by penalty in the Ravens’ 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
“I love watching you play, man. That was pretty spectacular,” Rodgers told Jackson. “Have a great season. Slide a little bit.”
Jackson appeared to appreciate Rodgers’ praise. He pointed at Rodgers and said, “I got you, baby.”
The 22-year-old Jackson played two series during the first quarter before Trace McSorley took over to start the second. Jackson finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards through the air along with two carries for 14 yards.
Jackson wowed the crowd with a juking, hurdling jaunt to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Willie Snead’s illegal blind-side block negated the score.
Jackson was quick to use his legs shortly after replacing Joe Flacco last season. He averaged 17 runs per game and set the NFL single-season record for rushing attempts by a quarterback (147).
Rodgers sat for the second straight week on Thursday, a precautionary move as he deals with back tightness. Backup DeShone Kizer went 5 of 10 for 70 yards before giving way to Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.
Chargers WR Allen (ankle) expected to miss rest of preseason
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason after sustaining an ankle injury during practice this week.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chargers plan to be cautious with Allen, although the team doesn’t consider the injury to be serious.
Allen is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8, Schefter reported, citing an undisclosed source.
The 27-year-old Allen did not participate in the Chargers’ joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with coach Anthony Lynn telling reporters that the wideout’s absence was because he was “sore.” Lynn did not address Allen’s ankle.
The injury reportedly is the second this month for Allen, who banged his knee during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
Allen has played in all 16 games over the past two seasons after missing 23 contests due to injury from 2015-16. He missed the final few weeks of the 2015 season after sustaining a lacerated kidney and the final 15 games of the 2016 season after tearing his ACL in the season opener.
Allen led the Chargers with 97 receptions for 1,196 yards last season. He also had six touchdown receptions, which were second on the team.
Report: Cards CB Alford (leg) out two months
Arizona Cardinals cornerback
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss “about two months” due to a lower leg injury, ESPN reported Thursday night.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after Thursday night’s preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders that Alford would miss “an extended amount of time,” but did not provide further details.
Alford, 30, hurt his leg during practice earlier this week. A two-month absence would keep him out of Arizona’s first six regular-season games, the same stretch during which All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson will serve his suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Alford joined the Cardinals on a three-year, $22.5 million deal in February after being released by the Atlanta Falcons. He has missed just two games over the last four seasons and eight total during his first six NFL seasons.
A second-round pick by Atlanta in 2013, Alford had 10 interceptions and 85 pass breakups in 88 career games (76 starts).
Raiders hound Murray, dismantle Cardinals
The visiting
The visiting Oakland Raiders hounded Kyler Murray, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, and scored the game’s first 26 points before hanging on to top the Arizona Cardinals 33-26 on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
Murray finished 3 of 8 for 12 yards while taking two sacks, the second of which went for a safety to make it 26-0 midway through the second quarter, his last play of the night. He had one rush for 4 yards but was largely contained by Oakland defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s blitzes.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his preseason debut and played one series, hitting both of his attempts for 40 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Grant. Mike Glennon entered next and went 11 of 14 for 175 yards and two scores. Rookie first-round running back Josh Jacobs chipped in four carries for 21 yards.
Brett Hundley went 10 of 15 for 139 yards and a 40-yard touchdown for the Cardinals, who scored 16 points after halftime. Second-round rookie wideout Andy Isabella got loose for a 59-yard TD reception with 2:49 remaining.
Finley, Haskins impress as Bengals beat Redskins
Rookie quarterback Ryan Finley went 20 of 26 for 150 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Cincinnati Bengals past the Washington Redskins 23-13 on Thursday night.
Finley, a fourth-round pick, threw touchdowns of 5 yards to second-round rookie tight end Drew Sample and 3 yards to 2018 seventh-round pick Auden Tate.
Cincinnati scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, capped by a 75-yard punt return from Alex Erickson in the fourth quarter.
Finley’s performance came while fellow rookie signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, a first-rounder, impressed for Washington. Haskins went 7 of 14 for 114 yards and a touchdown, a gorgeous 55-yarder to Robert Davis late in the second quarter.
Case Keenum started for the Redskins and finished 3 of 7 for 52 yards. Bengals starter Andy Dalton went 5 of 9 for 36 yards with an interception, which was tipped by Daron Payne at the line and then caught and returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Montae Nicholson.
Ryan debuts, but Darnold, Jets beat Falcons
Matt Ryan looked sharp
Matt Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut, going 10 of 14 for 118 yards, but the Atlanta Falcons fell to the visiting New York Jets 22-10 on Thursday night.
Ryan played most of the first half, leading two drives into field-goal range — Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 52-yard attempt but made a 24-yarder — and having his other two drives thwarted by a holding penalty and back-to-back sacks. With five games on Atlanta’s preseason slate, Ryan sat out the first two.
Sam Darnold started strong for the Jets, leading a 66-yard touchdown drive to open the game. He played three series, finishing 5 of 7 for 46 yards after going 4 of 5 for 68 yards and a TD in one possession last week. Ty Montgomery had seven carries for 36 yards and a score, a 1-yarder that capped the opening drive.
Atlanta rookie running back Qadree Ollison had a game-high 44 rushing yards on nine carries, while Ito Smith chipped in 58 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches.
Jackson dazzles, Ravens handle Rodgers-less Packers
Lamar Jackson led a pair of field-goal drives and had an electric 18-yard touchdown run called back by penalty, as the Baltimore Ravens beat the visiting Green Bay Packers in a preseason game 26-13 on Thursday night.
Jackson played two series during the first quarter before Trace McSorley took over to start the second. Jackson finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards through the air along with two carries for 14 yards. He wowed the crowd with a juking, hurdling jaunt to the end zone late in the first quarter, but Willie Snead’s illegal blind-side block brought the score back.
Ravens rookie running back Justice Hill had 49 yards and a score on 10 carries. Wideout Chris Moore had four catches for 54 yards, including a 23-yard score from McSorley in the second quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat for the second straight week, a precautionary move as he deals with back tightness. Backup DeShone Kizer went 5 of 10 for 70 yards before giving way to Tim Boyle early in the second quarter.
